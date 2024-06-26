Digital Edition
The Week's Features
Virginia to Give Boot to California's Emissions Standards
Helicopter Recovery 1,2,3
Helicopter recovery proves to be a thrill ride.
The “Upside-Down Recovery” Debate
Randall Resch weighs in on recovering and transporting upside down vehicles.
Vintage Gold
Vintage tow trucks that still get the job done.
XD Zeon Winches
All new winches from Warn Industries.
Events
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
April 30-May 2, 2024
TowXpo
Dallas/Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX.
June 20-22, 2024
WreckWeek
Fort Worth, TX.
June 20-22, 2024
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 21-23, 2024
Premiere of "Home of the Brave" with lyrics • Click here to play
Translate Page
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing June 26 - July 02, 2024

Attention Grabbers: Bright Yellow Trucks and Dinosaur Deliveries

image0000031 54663

By George L. Nitti

When you are looking for a tow truck, some colors are clearly easier to spot than others.

 According to William Alexander, owner of AAA Towing of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. “Yellow is very noticeable,” he said, “and pairs well with green, which is the other color on my truck.”

Alexander notes that his four-truck tow fleet, which includes 3 flatbeds and a boom truck, are all painted yellow and airbrushed with green ribbons by their in-house employee named Soldier.

His 2001 GMC Topkick with a 21 ft. Century bed recently grabbed my attention as I was driving around the island of St. Thomas, not far from the island of St. John, where I reside. My wife and I had taken the ferry over to the larger island and soon spotted Alexander’s bright yellow tow truck parked at a storefront.

Circling the truck, I first noticed the green ribbon on the back cab of the unit tied in a bow containing the name Don Richards, aka Abbadon, who was a former tow owner that was murdered in 2019 as the ends of the bow extended along both sides of the Century bed

“He was my best friend,” said Alexander. “He was shot in a parking lot, after someone called him for a tow. It was a set up.”

I also noted on the bright unit, just to the right of the hood, a small emblem of a lion.

“I’m a Leo,” said Alexander. “To me, the lion represents stamina. This business isn’t easy. You have to be ready to go out at all times of the day. If your body is not built for this shit, you just can’t do it.”

On the hood of the unit, writ large is the word “CAT” which stands for Caterpillar engine.

If Alexander’s yellow tow truck however is not an attention getter for you, a recent job he did transporting a Dinosaur from a school cross island would surely turn your head.

“I was driving around the island with it to advertise an event being held at the high school from where I picked it up,” he said. “Everybody was honking their horn, wanting to take pictures. I was a movie star now.”



American Towman Today - June 27, 2024
American Towman Today - June 27, 2024
Click here to read more

Industry Leaders Celebrate Success at TowXpo

Published: Wednesday, June 26, 2024 The recent TowXpo, organized by American Towman Magazine & Expositions in Fort Worth, Texas, was lauded as a significant success by participants from various sectors of the towing and equipment industry. This year's show included more than 130 exhibitors and an additional attraction: ShopXpo, featuring suppliers for collision and auto repair shops, part of a collaboration with Body Shop Business Magazine.

Kansas Tow Company was one of many tow companies that reported a productive experience at the show. "We brought down 5 employees from dispatch and truck side to further their skills and experience," they shared. The company proudly announced the addition of two new WreckMaster certified operators, Jeremy and Ed, to their team.

The event also provided opportunities for team building and company bonding. Clint Wilson from Beard's Towing expressed high praise for the event, stating, "I've got to say this had to be one of the best trainings I have been to so far with American Towman Magazine & Expositions." His sentiment underscores the value of the training sessions provided, which were a key component of the show.

Attendance was even for both days of the show and exhibitors reported good traffic with tow business owners. Utility Trailer Sales Southeast Texas, Inc. said, "It was great to see everyone again this year and to make some friends, too!" Bruckner's Truck & Equipment expressed gratitude to everyone involved in making the event a resounding success. "We are grateful to everyone involved for their contribution to making the event a great success!"

Attendees particpated in special events, seminars, as well as the USA Wrecker Pageant. A new event that spiced up the show was Garage Legends, which showcased classic and customized vehicles. 



Attendance at TowXpo was robust.

Attention Grabbers: Bright Yellow Trucks and Dinosaur Deliveries

Published: Wednesday, June 26, 2024

image0000031 54663

By George L. Nitti

When you are looking for a tow truck, some colors are clearly easier to spot than others.

 According to William Alexander, owner of AAA Towing of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. “Yellow is very noticeable,” he said, “and pairs well with green, which is the other color on my truck.”

Alexander notes that his four-truck tow fleet, which includes 3 flatbeds and a boom truck, are all painted yellow and airbrushed with green ribbons by their in-house employee named Soldier.

His 2001 GMC Topkick with a 21 ft. Century bed recently grabbed my attention as I was driving around the island of St. Thomas, not far from the island of St. John, where I reside. My wife and I had taken the ferry over to the larger island and soon spotted Alexander’s bright yellow tow truck parked at a storefront.

Circling the truck, I first noticed the green ribbon on the back cab of the unit tied in a bow containing the name Don Richards, aka Abbadon, who was a former tow owner that was murdered in 2019 as the ends of the bow extended along both sides of the Century bed

“He was my best friend,” said Alexander. “He was shot in a parking lot, after someone called him for a tow. It was a set up.”

I also noted on the bright unit, just to the right of the hood, a small emblem of a lion.

“I’m a Leo,” said Alexander. “To me, the lion represents stamina. This business isn’t easy. You have to be ready to go out at all times of the day. If your body is not built for this shit, you just can’t do it.”

On the hood of the unit, writ large is the word “CAT” which stands for Caterpillar engine.

If Alexander’s yellow tow truck however is not an attention getter for you, a recent job he did transporting a Dinosaur from a school cross island would surely turn your head.

“I was driving around the island with it to advertise an event being held at the high school from where I picked it up,” he said. “Everybody was honking their horn, wanting to take pictures. I was a movie star now.”

Texas Trifecta! Towing/ Auto Body/ Road Safety @ Fort Worth Convention Center June 20-22, 2024
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


Do you support "blue lights" legislation allowing rear facing blue lights on tow trucks?
Yes
No
Answers are anonymous
homediv
Managing Editor: George Nitti
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti
Safety Editor: Jimmy Santos
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Towman Songs
June 26 - July 02, 2024
Ted Baldwin, owner of Alpha Towing of Spartanburg, South Carolina, quit doing repossession work after experiencing a serious injury repossessing a car.

Towers Face Deadly Risks in Repossession Work

Published: Tuesday, June 25, 2024

If towing vehicles isn't dangerous enough as illustrated by roadside fatalities of towers, repossessions further pose significant dangers for tow truck operators, especially in the last year (2023-2024).

Ted Baldwin, who owned Alpha Towing in Spartanburg, experienced a serious injury when a vehicle owner backed over his hand while he was attempting to repossess her car. “The owner of the vehicle came out while I was behind the tire hooking it up, and I didn’t see her, and she got in the car and backed over my hand and took off," he said. This incident, coupled with the inherent risks of the job, led Baldwin to abandon repossessions.

Repossession encounters in the last year have quickly escalated to violence. In Compton, California, veteran repo agent Blaine La Prairie was shot and killed while repossessing a vehicle. Similarly, in Chicago, Jack Jacobson was ambushed and fatally shot while securing a black Land Rover. In Newark, New Jersey. Tristan Hastings was shot multiple times while attempting a repossession in Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Gregory Hostetler was fatally shot in Mt Zion, Illinois during a repossession attempt.

These incidents highlight the extreme risks involved in vehicle repossession. Operators often face hostility from vehicle owners, who might block, chase, or physically confront them, sometimes with weapons. This unpredictability, as noted by Anna Wingard, president of the Towing and Recovery Association of South Carolina, makes repossession particularly hazardous.

The increasing number of repossessions, driven by economic challenges and rising car payment delinquencies, exacerbates these risks. Cox Automotive reported nearly 1.5 million repossessions in 2023, up significantly from the previous year.

These combined dangers underscore the perilous nature of vehicle repossessions, where the threat of violence and fatal accidents are ever-present. Notably, this past year has proven to be a particularly dangerous one for repo drivers, with multiple fatalities reported across the country.

Source: ca.news.yahoo.com


90-Year-Old Alabama Tower Continues Towing Legacy

Published: Monday, June 24, 2024

At 90 years old, Carl Winton, an Army veteran, continues to drive his wrecker around Hartselle, Alabama, aiding stranded motorists. With half a century dedicated to the wrecker service, Carl owns AA Wrecker Service and is a beloved figure in the community. Despite frequent questions about retirement, he states, “I’ll retire when I can’t climb into the truck anymore."

Carl’s dedication and passion for his work are evident in his tireless service, responding to calls at all hours and in any weather. His daughter, Karla Gibson, often accompanies him, marveling at his boundless energy.

Celebrated by his family and the community, Carl’s reliability and commitment are well-recognized, including by local police who appreciate his efficiency at accident scenes. Reflecting on his work, Carl said, “Each call is a chance to help someone.” Recently, he celebrated his 90th birthday with over 70 family members, reflecting on a life of service, family, and adventure.

Source: hartselleenquirer.com

Disabled Veteran Receives Gift at ShopXpo@WreckWeek

Published: Friday, June 21, 2024

On Friday, June 21, Demi Simms, a disabled U.S. Navy veteran from Hurst, Texas, received a refurbished vehicle through the National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides® program. This initiative, supported by Allstate and Texas Collision Centers, provided Simms with independence and enabled her to continue her career training.

The vehicle presentation took place at the ShopXpo@WreckWeek, an industry exposition for collision and auto repair shops, at the Fort Worth Convention Center. 

Simms, nominated by the non-profits NPower and Agile for Patriots, grew up in a military family and joined the Navy to serve her country and fund her college education. Her military career was cut short due to medical challenges, leaving her with a sense of loss and difficulty in finding stable employment. Despite these setbacks, Simms pursued technology certifications through NPower, a veteran training program, and was making progress when her vehicle was totaled in September 2023, hindering her career search.

The NABC Recycled Rides® program collaborates with various businesses in the collision repair industry to refurbish and donate vehicles to those in need. Since its inception in 2007, the program has donated over 3,300 vehicles valued at approximately $47 million.

Additional partners involved in the vehicle presentation include Advanced Remarketing Services, Cars for Charity, Copart, Complete Collision Solutions, and Wheel Technologies.

Source: PR National Auto Body Council

TowXpo Graced by Garage Legends 

Published: Wednesday, June 19, 2024

As part of WreckWeek, which will be held at TowXpo Dallas/Fort Worth from June 20 - 22, you will not want to miss the Garage Legends Auto Showcase featuring both vintage and customized restorations.  

More than a dozen legendary automobiles are expected to compete with prizes awarded in several categories. American Towman Editor Steve Temple, who will serve as a judge at the event, said, “Criteria for judging will include originality, customization of interior/exterior, and quality of paint.” 

WreckWeek is a new addition to TowXpo Dallas/Fort Worth, the leading tow show for tow business owners in the southwest for over 26 years and will include ShopXpo, the Exposition for Collision and Auto Repair Shops. Exhibition doors open Friday and Saturday, June 21 and 22, from 11 – 5 p.m. For more information, visit https://towxpo.com/ 

TRAA Represents Industry at EV Symposium

Published: Tuesday, June 18, 2024 The Electric Vehicle (EV) Incident Management Symposium, held in College Park, MD, on June 3rd, brought together over 150 traffic incident management (TIM) stakeholders from the East Coast. Hosted by MATOC and the Eastern Transportation Coalition, the event saw significant involvement from the towing and recovery industry.

James Jennings, TRAA's 2nd Vice President, represented the association alongside members from the Towing and Recovery Professionals of Maryland (TRPM), Sunshine State Towing Association (SSTA), Guardian Fleet Services, Redman's Fleet Services, and Tim’s Towing of Maryland. These representatives participated in discussions and presentations on EV safety, including case studies on EV accidents, impacts of Hurricane Irma on EVs, and electric bus thermal events.

The symposium, moderated by Joseph Tebo from the Federal Highway Administration, featured keynote speaker Robert Swain, an expert in electric and hybrid safety. Panel discussions emphasized the dangers of EVs and the need for enhanced training, support, and infrastructure.

TRAA's involvement highlighted its commitment to advancing industry standards and fostering cooperation in addressing EV safety challenges for responders and the public.

Source: TRAA Newsletter

Oklahoma Tow Companies to Receive Rate Increases

Published: Monday, June 17, 2024

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission approved a 33% rate increase for nonconsensual tows, effective June 1. This decision was driven by inflation and supported by the Commission's transportation division, AAAA Wrecker Service, Inc., and the Attorney General’s Office. The rate increase was deemed necessary to ensure the sustainability of towing services. 

Towers will benefit in several ways.

1. Towers will benefit from higher rates, receiving $4.99 per mile for the first 25 miles and $4.16 per mile beyond that. This increase translates to more substantial earnings per tow, helping to offset the rising operational costs due to inflation. 

2. The rate hike is aimed at maintaining the viability of towing services. With increased revenue, towers can better manage their expenses, ensuring they remain in business and continue providing essential services. 

3. Previously, the towing industry had to gather and present extensive data to justify rate increases. By using the Consumer Price Index (CPI) as a basis for rate adjustments, the process is simplified, reducing the administrative burden on towing companies. 

4. The involvement of the Attorney General’s Office and other stakeholders in the decision-making process lends legitimacy to the rate increase, potentially leading to smoother implementation and less resistance from consumers. 

Overall, these changes provide financial relief and operational stability for towing companies in Oklahoma, ensuring they can continue to offer critical services efficiently. 

Source: www.swoknews.com

homediv homediv homediv tow411
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Rate how they handled this recovery
Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
June 26 - July 02, 2024

Helicopter Recovery 1, 2, 3 

Published: Wednesday, June 12, 2024

370837572 1471060180381994 6632209208115612357 n df173

By George L. Nitti

It’s not on a tower’s everyday checklist to encounter a recovery involving a helicopter. Some may seem so easy that towing companies might wish they had more to invoice on – a nice piece of change compared to those more conventional pickups from a motor club dispatch.  

Jerry Zehrung III, lead operator for Schofield, Wisconsin tow company Lightening Express Towing, said, “I never thought I’d have a helicopter hooked on the boom of our heavy wrecker. It’s just that you really never know what kind of call you’re going to get.” 

Zehrung relished the opportunity to sink his teeth into something just a little more offbeat than his day to day, finding his first-time helicopter recovery a bit of a thrill ride, literally. Bringing his 30-ton 06’ International on a Jerr Dan wrecker into the wreckage scene, a half mile ride on a piece of overgrown land once a landing strip, you might say he found it like a Safari ride, sans giraffes and elephants, cougars and hippos. Zehrung was having fun driving driving down a bouncy half mile trail on soft sand towards destination recovery. 

Upon arrival, a team from the anonymous helicopter company included a mechanic and trailer driver waiting on Zehrung to play his part in this recovery encounter.  

“It was a catastrophic failure,” said Zehrung. “The helicopter was 3000 feet (about twice the height of the Empire State Building) up in the sky before it had engine failure. The pilot had to do a steep dive to get the blades spinning really fast. Unbelievably, everybody walked away.” 

First things first, Zehrung got out of his wrecker and did a walkabout through the long, tall grasses in order to find a spot to position his wrecker. He didn’t want to plant it on a soft spot. 

“I wanted to make sure I could get the wrecker into position to lift the aircraft,” he said. 

Rigging would be no problem. The crew of the helicopter company had it under control, including concocting specialized rigging made of steel cable to hook onto the blades of the helicopter rotor.” 

“We told them that their having more knowledge of the aircraft that it would probably be better for them to rig to the helicopter and let us rig our tow truck to their rigging.” 

With everything under control, Zehrung was in command of the lift off, lowering his 19-foot stick to the helicopter rotor, and then attaching his winch line to the steel cable which was attached to the helicopter. All Zehrung had to do was lift up and put down the casualty onto the specialized trailer, as easy as 1, 2, 3. 

“It couldn’t have been more perfect the way that it landed,” said Zehrung. “The whole thing took about 45 minutes.Every now and then we get some pretty crazy stuff.” 

Indeed, recoveries often come in surprise packages. You never know what you’re going to get in that cracker jack box. Even a helicopter. 

Bigger is not Always Better

Published: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

dumptruckcover ea2e9
By George L. Nitti

Although tow operators are skilled at maneuvering their units in tight spaces, some spaces prove more challenging than others, requiring a different approach and equipment. 

Such was the case when McGuire’s Towing & Recovery of Ashland, Kentucky was called in the afternoon to recover a dump truck weighted down with more than 10,000 pounds of gravel. It had overturned on a narrow county road that was partially under repair.  

“The dump truck went up the hill and had to back down the hill,” said principal tow operator Stephen McGuire. “When there’s a lot of weight on a small road and you get too close to the edge, it will give way. So this dump truck rolled right over into a ditch.” 

Ideally McGuire’s would have recovered the dump truck with their 50 or 60 ton rotator, but that was impossible under the circumstances.  

Arriving on scene 65 miles from their location, brothers Stephen and Sam McGuire brought in their 2018 Ram 5500 2465 Century 12 ton/SP 9000 Side Puller and a 2015 Peterbuilt 337 Century 3212 16 ton. 

Stephen said, “The two trucks that we got in there were about as big as we could get in there.” 

Looking at the little room in which they had to maneuver and the extreme angle at which the dump truck was perched, Steve admitted that the recovery looked daunting, saying to himself, “This is going to be a nightmare. Maybe we will come back tomorrow.” 

But as the two brothers prepared for the job (they have been working together since they were kids driving with their father at 8 to 10 years old) they were resolved to finish what they started. 

Stephen said, “Working with my brother – we kind of feed off of each other. We’ve never left anything behind.  Everything we went after, it’s came out and it’s come with us at the time we went to go with it.”  

The first line of business was clearing the area and offloading some of the gravel. Fortunately, a Kubota Excavator was being used along the county road and was available for their use to clear away brush, briar thickets and poison ivy around the casualty.  

“We also had to deal with a huge hornet nest that was buried in that bank on the top side of the dump truck,” said Stephen. 

Then the tow operators positioned their trucks in front and behind the casualty. 

“We had to take the front hubcap off to get the truck in place because there was no room to get any angle. We backed up one truck a mile and half while the Dodge was driven in.” 

Establishing winch lines to the casualty, Stephen ran a three-part line to the front springs of the passenger side of the dump truck while Sam handled the back side, running a two-part line to a tree about 50 feet up the hill and back down, where it was hooked to the backside of the driver’s side. 

Tightening up the lines, they checked for any issues that would have “showed themselves up” during the recovery process and slid the truck up sideways until they were able to upright it by first sliding the rear onto the road and then pulling up the nose of the truck. 

“We had to work quickly,” said Steve. “In these hills it gets a little darker a little faster.” 

With mission accomplished in less than an hour, the truck was drivable, with no damage. 

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor George L. Nitti at georgenitti@gmail.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman Magazine!



Rollback Recovery in a Steep, Tight Space

Published: Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Resized 20230714 090825 1 9a10b
By George L. Nitti

On the island of St. John, one of the three U.S. Virgin Islands, some of the narrow roads and tight spaces can get motorists in trouble, requiring the assistance of one of St. John’s local tow companies. 

Dwight Smith, owner of Dwight’s Towing, has been in business on the island for 15 years, running his tow operation out of his flatbed. 

“On a good day, I do five or six tows a day,” he said. 

His truck is versatile, a Ford F550 with a 99’ Jerr Dan 19’ aluminum bed. He said it was purchased from ebay from a seller from Baltimore, sent down by a shipper to Fort Everglades, Florida, where it was then shipped over to the island.  

One fairly recent recovery involved a challenging scenario for any tower – handling a rolled over Lincoln SUV situated on a steep, narrow hill. 

“I got the call the night before, but the police officer on scene advised that it was dangerous to go up there at night.” 

The following morning, Dwight got in touch with the vehicle’s owner to do the job.  

“The guy was going up the hill and he didn’t have a lot of gas in his car. So the vehicle stalled, the car rolled back, hit a rock on the side and flipped over. It landed in the middle of the road. Lucky for him that he didn’t go over the side.” 

Since the vehicle was about a half mile up the narrow road, a logistic consideration for Dwight was how he was going to get his unit in position to recover the vehicle. He realized that his only option was to back up his bed up the steep hill, yet keeping in mind the dangers involved. 

“On that same hill there is an excavator down in the bush that got away and also one of those big concrete trucks. Both of them still down in the bush.” 

Putting his unit in 4-wheel drive in low gear, Dwight let his truck do the work, walking it up the hill at about 5 miles an hour and taking approximately 15 minutes to get to the casualty. 

Then he proceeded to hook the casualty by the frame, dragging it on its side up onto his flatbed, noting that there was no other way to maneuver or turn the vehicle over and that even if he could turn it over, the wheels would not have landed on the roadside.  

He said, “When I go to the scene of a recovery, I always keep an open mind and figure out a way that I’m not going to create damage to a vehicle. In this case, the SUV already had damage and I wasn’t worried that I was going to do much more damage to it.” 

Another recent recovery was an SUV that went over the side of a wall, landing in the bush, about 20 feet down. 

“In that case, I have no other choice but to hook it up and pull it out. You have to use whatever resources you have to get the job done. Sometimes it takes a little longer.  A flatbed on a small island is critical to one’s success as a tower. Although a rotator in some situations might be preferable, like lifing a rav 4 out of the bush, its just not practical to bring that kind of equipment on this island.” 

On island Dwight it well respected. 

He said, “A hundred percent of the time that people call me, they know I am going to treat them fairly. I’m not going to overcharge. It’s about treating people right and getting their respect. The word gets out and people just pass it on.” 

homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
June 26 - July 02, 2024

Summer Safety 

Published: Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Benjamin and Bwon Otter in Equipment copy 037c6
By Brian J Riker 

We are well into summer season with minds wandering to beach trips, backyard barbeques and vacation destinations far away. While summer season means a bump in work for many towers, especially those in tourist destinations, it also means increased dangers for all roadway users. 

With the warmer weather also comes more children. With school out for summer break children fill their heads with thoughts of recreation and easily lose focus on the hazards surrounding them. Perhaps you take advantage of this break in the school schedule to bring your own children along with you in the truck for some bonding time? 

For the heavy-duty operators, summer also means more kids accompanying family members in big rigs and extra children in truck stops. These kids are already familiar with big trucks and may be even more curious about your tow truck, so please, use extra caution when driving through truck stop parking lots. This makes it especially important to always conduct a circle check every time you move your vehicle! 

Children, and pets, have been killed because they were under a vehicle that was placed in motion without the operator knowing. I have made it a habit to approach any vehicle I am driving from the passenger side, walking a complete 360 circle around it before entering the driver seat. 

No matter how you look at it, when there are children around, it is more important than ever that we be aware of what they are doing and where they are doing it. Kids love trucks and do not have fully developed danger mechanisms, so they don’t think twice about climbing in, on or under trucks that they may find interesting. 

Another old slogan I recall each summer is “behind each bouncing ball comes a running child.” I recall seeing this plastered all over trucks in the northeast when I started driving, and it is true. Keep a close eye between parked vehicles for kids that may be hidden from your view and unaware that you are driving nearby. 

Summer means longer days, warmer weather and perhaps some well-deserved recreation. With this change in the seasons, we must not lose focus on safety, ours as well as that of the general public. Enjoy some time off, but please stay safe since tragedy doesn’t stop just because you are on vacation. 

Let’s hope this all translates into some much-needed work without any major tragedies on our highways, after all we know tourists are often not focused on the condition of their automobile or the suitability of the route their gps navigation system suggests. AAA predicts record setting travel this summer, so I expect this will lead to some interesting adventures from the motoring public. 

The “Upside-Down Recovery” Debate 

Published: Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Upside Recovery PIC fc149
By Randall C. Resch 

If this were your crash scene, why would it be necessary to load “upside down?” Tow forums post this “ongoing debate,” in which towers respond to recovery calls involving a casualty vehicle splayed atop its roof. Towers have likely grown tired of rehashing the same topic repeatedly.  

The Tow Police fail to recognize there may be a “necessary purpose” for loading upside down. Because a percentage of towers can’t work carrier rollovers, highway patrol and law enforcement are likely to order towers to load vehicles upside down. Why? Because some towers don’t have quick clearance skills.  

On-scene challenges like darkness, blocked line-of-sight, curved roadways, operators taking too much time, etc., may demand that casualty vehicles be dragged onto the carrier’s deck for safety considerations. Towers oftentimes lose sight of reasoning in which their ego and arrogant attitude forego proper thinking.  

Here’s the Drill 

When arriving operators step from a carrier’s cab. He or she may be met by troopers who request the tower load “upside down” to move it out of lanes quickly. To towers who understand this process, it’s called, “Quick Clearance.”    

Why can’t towers understand the importance of preventing “secondary impact” intending to save responder lives? Being plowed into by a distracted motorist is the reality of our work. It’s not illegal to load upside down and it’s something that “can be done” with quick precision.   

For hardheaded towers, does refusing to load upside-down violate contract stipulations? Maybe! California’s, Tow Service Agreement, Section 16, “Demeanor and Conduct, Section A and A2, asserts: “While involved in CHP rotation tow operations or related business, the tow operator and/or employee(s) shall refrain from any acts of misconduct including, but not limited to, any of the following: (2) “Lack of service, selective service, or refusal to provide service which the operator is capable of performing.”  

In the best interests of safety and quick clearance, troopers expect towers to comply. To that I ask, why do egocentric towers “angrily and adamantly decline” the process? While keyboard warriors talk that hard line, they’re likely not hearing what reasons “why” they’re being asked to load upside down, nor are some towers willing to offer solutions?  

Towers should expand their minds to the bigger picture of on-scene safety and quick clearance, noting it’s rare (if ever) for an upside vehicle to burst sporadically into flames. I challenge anyone to prove otherwise. Sure, the potential is there, but the chance of dying during a pedestrian strike is far greater. 

What’s a Recovery? 

Upside transport is a “recovery process” that causes heated and repeated discussions. Perhaps towers should fully understand what constitutes “a recovery” in the eyes of the highway patrol? Because the law enforcement community experiences “first-hand” that not all operators are equally competent, an officer’s decision to load upside down could be based on an operator’s inability to work the roll. 

“Recovery” as defined in the CHP’s Tow Service Agreement states: “For purposes of the TSA, recovery is defined as a vehicle which is overturned, down an embankment, or otherwise not upright on its wheels.” 

In Chapter 6, “Response to Calls”, Section B, “An operator or tow truck driver shall respond with a properly equipped tow truck of the class required to tow the vehicle, perform vehicle recovery (e.g., rollover, down embankment), provide service (e.g., fuel, flat tire change), and be in possession of the appropriate class of driver’s license, applicable endorsements, and permits.”  

Section 9, “Tow Truck Classifications”, Subsection (B) (2), it reads, “An operator who has a car carrier is exempted from the recovery, wheel lift, and boom capability requirements. However, the car carrier must be an additional unit and shall not be used for recovery.”  

CHP’s rotation contract states, “Tow truck drivers shall perform all towing and recovery operations in the safest and most expedient manner possible. 1) This includes when the operator fails to answer the phone, is unable to respond, is unable to perform the required service, refuses to respond or provide service, or is canceled due to excessive response time.” 

Before refusing an officer’s request, know that contracts’ demand operators are trained and experienced. Note: Dating back to 1928, California leads the nation in on-highway fatalities perhaps because too many towers weren’t thinking “safety-first” beyond simply working the scene. 

Push to Shove 

If an officer (or Incident Commander) requests casualty vehicles be loaded upside-down due to on-scene considerations, should towers refuse to load upside-down? If a tower remains adamant, they may be ordered to leave with the officer requesting the next rotation company to respond. Rest assured, a “refusal” may initiate an officer’s aggressive follow-up complaint to the area’s tow boss.  

The bottom-line? It's important tow owners understand that flatbed carriers, in most contracts, aren’t “recognized” as recovery trucks per contract wording. Showing up with a carrier (to a crash scene) may immediately be the first (contract) violation; sending an untrained operator is violation “two”; refusing an officer’s lawful request is violation “three.”  

If you’re that tower refusing a lawful order or upside-down request, a refusal may cause your company to be removed from rotation. Personally, my varsity operators are instructed to do whatever’s requested by officers on-scene, even if that means load upside-down. Until such time towers convince law enforcement they’re trained in carrier operations, this topic won’t go away.      

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.  

Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com

Hydration – Not Just for Athletes

Published: Thursday, June 06, 2024

NOAA Seaonal Map 2024 copy 14ccc
By Brian J Riker

While the heatwave facing most of the Western and Southern U.S. was the genesis of this article it is important to note that hydration is critical regardless of the extreme temperatures, even in winter months. According to a report by the Associated Press, analyzing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 2,300 people died in 2023 from heat related illness, the highest in 45 years of records. Sadly, the true death toll is likely much higher.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has released a map that predicts above average temperatures for most of the United States this summer. Combine this with their prediction for an above average active hurricane season and we are in for a wild ride this summer!

Back to hydration, what should you do? As an employer, OSHA requires you to provide a workplace free from recognized hazards, including weather related hazards like high heat. OSHA takes this mission seriously, so seriously that they ask for details of your workplace hydration plan during every routine visit and incident investigation -even when hydration did not, nor could have, played any contributing factor in the injury or death such as struck-by or crushed-by incidents.

OSHA standards require you to provide clean, potable water for your workforce to drink as proper hydration is essential to prevent heat related illness. For short jobs, those less than two hours in duration, simple water is sufficient. For jobs longer than two hours OSHA recommends providing electrolyte containing beverages such as sports drinks due to the fact that workers lose salt and other electrolytes when they sweat. Substantial loss of electrolytes can lead to muscle cramping and other dangerous health problems.

Do not wait until you are feeling thirsty to drink, instead workers should drink at least 8 ounces of water every twenty minutes, and it is the duty of the employer to remind employees to drink on a regular basis. When heat stress is high employers should require workers to take regular breaks with the length and frequency of these breaks increasing as the risk of heat stress rises. Keep in mind that some personal protective equipment (PPE) can add to the risk of heat related illness; however that is not an excuse not to wear required or recommended PPE.

Besides the Federal OSHA standards on heat exposure, at least five individual states have their own heat standards that are more restrictive or detailed than the Federal standard. Those states include California, Colorado, Minnesota, Oregon and Washington.

For guidance on creating your own heat standards the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) has published criteria (Publication 2016-105) that includes recommendations for how employers should prevent heat related illness.

In summary, towers are encouraged to always have a supply of drinking water in their trucks and at job sites. This water, especially if in individual bottles, should be protected from exposure to direct sunlight and high heat as these conditions can break down the plastic bottles and pollute the water with microplastics and other harmful chemicals. I suggest keeping bottled water in a cooler chest in a side compartment or under the seat and replenishing often. Carrying a few bottles of low/no sugar added Gatorade, or similar sports drink, in the same cooler chest will ensure availability of adequate electrolyte replenishment when you are caught with an emergency job that lasts longer than expected.

Lastly, please be aware of the early signs and symptoms of heat related illness. Stop working immediately, move to a cool, shady area preferably with air conditioning and seek help if you experience any of the following symptoms:

-- Confusion
-- Slurred Speech
-- Seizures
-- Very High Body Temperature
-- Rapid Heart Rate
-- Heavy Sweating or Stop Sweating
-- Fatigue
-- Nausea or Vomiting
-- Dizziness or Lightheadedness
-- Muscle Spasms or Pain
-- Sudden Rash or Bumps

homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator

June 26 - July 02, 2024

Attention Grabbers: Bright Yellow Trucks and Dinosaur Deliveries

Published: Wednesday, June 26, 2024

image0000031 54663

By George L. Nitti

When you are looking for a tow truck, some colors are clearly easier to spot than others.

 According to William Alexander, owner of AAA Towing of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. “Yellow is very noticeable,” he said, “and pairs well with green, which is the other color on my truck.”

Alexander notes that his four-truck tow fleet, which includes 3 flatbeds and a boom truck, are all painted yellow and airbrushed with green ribbons by their in-house employee named Soldier.

His 2001 GMC Topkick with a 21 ft. Century bed recently grabbed my attention as I was driving around the island of St. Thomas, not far from the island of St. John, where I reside. My wife and I had taken the ferry over to the larger island and soon spotted Alexander’s bright yellow tow truck parked at a storefront.

Circling the truck, I first noticed the green ribbon on the back cab of the unit tied in a bow containing the name Don Richards, aka Abbadon, who was a former tow owner that was murdered in 2019 as the ends of the bow extended along both sides of the Century bed

“He was my best friend,” said Alexander. “He was shot in a parking lot, after someone called him for a tow. It was a set up.”

I also noted on the bright unit, just to the right of the hood, a small emblem of a lion.

“I’m a Leo,” said Alexander. “To me, the lion represents stamina. This business isn’t easy. You have to be ready to go out at all times of the day. If your body is not built for this shit, you just can’t do it.”

On the hood of the unit, writ large is the word “CAT” which stands for Caterpillar engine.

If Alexander’s yellow tow truck however is not an attention getter for you, a recent job he did transporting a Dinosaur from a school cross island would surely turn your head.

“I was driving around the island with it to advertise an event being held at the high school from where I picked it up,” he said. “Everybody was honking their horn, wanting to take pictures. I was a movie star now.”

Vintage Gold

Published: Wednesday, June 12, 2024 1 3f61c

By George L. Nitti

In 1959. Wayne Plunske, the founder of Plunske’s Garage in Wallingford, Ct., purchased a red and black ’41 Dodge power wagon with a Holmes 440. It would go on to become a classic, like many at Plunske’s Garage.

Plunske, who passed away in 2015 at the age of 87, started the business in 1949, leaving his 2 sons, Dan and Jim, to carry on his legacy of collecting and maintaining a fleet of classic tow trucks that continue to be used today.

Jim Plunske said, “My father started the towing business to bring cars into the garage for repair. As the towing business grew, he saw that it had a life of its own and kept adding to the fleet. He was one of the first to own a flatbed in ’73.”

Regarding the ’41 Dodge, he said, “In the days before power lifts, hand cranks were used to lift the vehicles onto the trucks. By ’65, the cranks were replaced by an early Holmes unit, and then again replaced in 1990 with the 440 where an electric front winch was added.”

With a fleet of 42 trucks, more than 20 of them are classics, enhancing their image and setting them apart from their competition.

Plunske said, “People think it’s cool. Anybody can buy a new truck. These trucks are well taken care of, like kids.”

His father’s favorite was a 1955 Ford F250. Plunske said, “It was a wreck chaser because it had a 390 Thunderbird engine. Back in the day, the first tow truck on scene got the work.”

A couple of other classic units in their fleet include a WWII vintage ’41 Diamond T, used for hauling tractors, which has two axles on the back, and a ’58 International with a 40-ton Weld Built Boom.

The company takes pride in keeping their fleet in tip top shape.

Plunske said, “My father was a navy man. If it didn’t move, he painted it. He always liked things painted and clean.”

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine! 

Memorial Day Tribute Truck Honors Veterans from American Wars

Published: Monday, May 27, 2024

vietnamwar 0d2a4

By George L. Nitti

On Memorial Day, it’s most fitting to give tribute to the men and women who died serving our country.

Bee-line Transport, Inc., of Lynchburg, Virginia, in the vein of an earlier tribute wrecker dedicated to first responders and the military, pays homage to Memorial Day with their 2020 T880 Kenworth with a 40-ton NRC wrecker, which paints a rich tapestry of scenes that includes veterans, monuments, family members and other symbology dedicated to this solemn cause.

Marketing Director Leah Jones, daughter of Bee-lines Kevin Jones, said, “This truck focuses on all veterans who have fallen in the line of service.”

Serving as a mural on wheels, a montage of images on both sides of the wrecker captures poignant scenes honoring their lives.

Jones said, “There is a lot going on. Every time you look at it you notice something else going on.”  

It’s not important where you start, because before you know it you are enmeshed in these stories that span generations of American Wars.

For the Jones family, having two service members enshrined on the truck is a source of great pride.

Jones said, “On the passenger side above the rear wheels, you will see the images of my Dad’s dad and my Mom’s dad, who both served in the 2nd World War.”

Close to them is Lynchburg’s Monument Terrace, a memorial giving tribute to Lynchburg’s fallen spanning different wars.

“Each landing pays tribute to a different war,” said Jones.

Also on the passenger side, moving towards the sliding wrecker's center, other key images include a regiment of soldiers transporting the casket of a fallen soldier, a battalion of D-Day soldiers sitting together in front of the National V-Day Monument, and 3 soldiers fighting in Vietnam, where more than 58,000 were lost. Enhancing this imagery are symbols like the American stars and bursting poppy flowers that line the bottom perimeter of the rotator.

Jones said, “I love the flowers. It’s one of my favorite details. Poppy flowers are a symbol of veterans. It was designed by Brooke Hill. She pulled the inspiration from her father.”

On the other side, a marine dressed in formal uniform, is folding a flag, and next to him is a military man playing taps with Arlington Cemetery the backdrop. Yes the eye keeps moving, across the body of the wrecker, sometimes resting on wording found on the unit, such as  “20 Veterans die each day of suicide. Over 30,000 veterans have died of suicide since 2001" or the 14,000 Prisoners of War who also gave their life.. 

A tribute like none other, this unit stands out to majestically honor the men and women who served and died giving to the cause of freedom.

homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
June 26 - July 02, 2024

All-New ZEON XD Winches

Published: Wednesday, June 12, 2024

warnproduct copy fffa1
Warn Industries has introduced the all-new ZEON XD winches for trucks and SUVs, marking a significant upgrade from their previous ZEON winch model. Leveraging over a decade of experience, the ZEON XD is part of Warn's Premium Series and is designed, engineered, tested, and assembled at their ISO-quality-certified facility in Clackamas, Oregon. This winch features a new high-performance electric motor and gear train, achieving a best-in-class line speed of up to 40 ft/min.

The ZEON XD is available in two capacities, 10,000 lb. (ZEON XD 10-S) and 12,000 lb. (ZEON XD 12-S), both equipped with Spydura synthetic rope. The winch boasts enhanced IP68 and IP69K waterproof ratings, corrosion-resistant fasteners, full-metal armor for protection, and the most efficient three-stage planetary gear train to date. Additionally, it includes a corded waterproof remote and HUB wireless receiver for remote control via the WARN HUB app.

For durability and reliability, the ZEON XD features a large-diameter aluminum-alloy drum to reduce stress on the rope, the strongest through-drum rope attachment, and an ultra-reliable Albright contactor for electrical control. The winch also offers a limited lifetime warranty on mechanical components and seven years on electrical parts, supported by Warn's global service network.

For more information, go to https://international.warn.com/

Bi-Directional Pneumatic Air Hammer

Published: Tuesday, May 21, 2024

airstrike small 48555

The AIRSTRIKE -  Bi-directional Air Tool. From fleet repairs to heavy equipment, its 3,000 blows per minute deliver maximum power. 

Durable, compact, and loaded with accessories, this is the ultimate pneumatic hammer and puller you need in your tool kit.  

Applications 

Quickly pull stuck fuel injectors 

Remove diesel/gas NOx & particulate sensors 

Pull stubborn oil tubes & stuck oil seals 

Attach to locking pliers for popping stuck fasteners and more 

Loosen hydraulic fittings 

Remove stubborn nuts and bolts without thread galling 

Remove harmonic balancers 

Bust seams of spot welded bonded panels 

Hem narrow window flanges

View more details here: https://steckmfg.com 

 

I-Tow App

Published: Monday, March 25, 2024 itowapp 95b03

itowapp2 3f83c
homediv
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
June 26 - July 02, 2024

Texas Trifecta! Towing/ Auto Body/ Road Safety @ Fort Worth Convention Center June 20-22, 2024

Did you say Cybertruck?! Tesla teams up to train tow pros at American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas2024

Biggest Tow Show in the West Kicking off Soon! Meet us at South Point in Sin City

2024 "Towman of the Year" Paints a Picture of Danger for Lawmakers in both Texas & Oklahoma

Rewind to the beginning of Firefighting & Towing in the Mechanical Age; 1920's Mack Bulldog Wrecker

SpaceKap Debuts in the American Towing Market; Tow Bosses have a new Roadside Storage Solution

Tribute to the 2023 Fallen Towman; 2 Families Standing up for Roadside Safety in wake of tragedy

225 Exhibitors Under 1 Roof: The World's Biggest Towing Convention

See the "Rat Rod Wrecker" turning heads at the USA Wrecker Pageant at TowXpo Dallas Fort Worth 2023

WreckWeek and TowXpo Dallas / Fort Worth Join Forces in 2024, Doubling in Size the Texas gathering

Setting the tone in towing interactions; how to De-escalate and stay cool during heated exchanges

Best in Show! Wrecker Decked out in Tribute to Law Enforcement Wins Hearts & Minds at TowXpo Dallas/Fort Worth

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Towers Play Key Role in Hurricane Sandy Rescue Efforts & Cleanup

What s the Best Way to Tow a Spaceship? The Answer may Surprise you

Arizona Canyon Recovery of Wrecked SUV

New "Firebox" offers solution for tow bosses dealing with fire risks of Electric Vehicle storage

New Event "War Games" at American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas; Recovery Challenge Debuts

Dream Job comes Naturally for towing superstar Kelsey Mason, Growing up in the towing industry

Tips for Towing Electric Vehicles as a Revenue Stream Safely: Mobile Charging Works for Texas Towman

Trio of Amazing Vintage Chevy Tow Trucks Compete for the Trophy at USA Wrecker Pageant in Texas

Ohio Tow Boss Named 2023 Towman of the Year is a Champion of Safety at all Costs

See the latest in video fleet technology & lighting as Tow Pros unite in SAFETY to prevent accidents

Towing is a Dangerous Job; See how Tow Pros can promote safety in the Work Zone with Innovation

Teen with a LOVE for Trucks Wins at the World's Largest Wrecker Beauty Pageant in Baltimore, MD

"like a war zone" Tow Boss describes Hurricane recovery work in Florida after Ian blasts town

Reality TV Stars transform Dual-Tech Wrecker

Flood of Electric Vehicles on the Road bring REAL FIRE DANGERS Tow Bosses must Understand

Towing Family Dedicates Century Rotator Pageant Championship to Mom's Memory

Make your Plans now to join us for the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore November 16-19!

World's Biggest Tow Truck at World's Biggest Tow Show!!!

Ready to add a ROBOT to your towing fleet? The future is here...the Italian invention turning heads

Service calls in a big crowd? See this Towman's Problem solving solution...

Reality TV Stars set to Re-make first Tow Truck on Counting Cars on the HISTORY Channel !

See the First Place Rotator in Las Vegas Wrecker Pageant

TOWING IS TAKING ON SHORTAGES & SUPPLY CHAIN SNARLES IN STRIDE

TOWERS GATHER IN LAS VEGAS AT THE WESTGATE, WE GIVE YOU AN INSIDE LOOK AT THE SHOW

BACK IN ACTION! TOW EXPOS RESUME IN TEXAS...WATCH TO SEE HOW

Timber Tumble Trucking Mishap Solved by Towman Thinking Tree Trunk Assist

Chassis Options on Display at the American Towman Expo

RESTORED WRECKERS DETAIL HISTORY OF CENTURY-OLD TOWING OPERATION IN NEW JERSEY

Towing Reality TV Stars Explain Their Mission Behind Filming Hit Series Year-After-Year

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: 18,000 Pounds of Prop Magic: Giant Metal Structures need a Lift

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotating & Rappelling for a Roadster: California Cliff Recovery Experts at Pepe’s

Texas Towman Organizes Slow Down, Move Over Rally after Fire Truck Accident on Scene

Arkansas Tow Boss Organizes Prayer Rally for Hospital Staff Fighting Pandemic

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Wedged Above Water: Bridge Recovery of Farm Equipment

Manufacturers Spotlight: The Making of History: Century 100 Ton Rotator

VIRUS SPARKS A STEEP DECLINE IN CALL VOLUME FELT ACROSS TOWING INDUSTRY

How Tow Bosses Around the USA are Grappling with Pandemic Effects

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Jerr-Dan Quad of Wreckers Staged during Recovery in Mountainous Oregon

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: By Way of Water in Washington State – Kitsap Towing Delivers

Tow Pros Reach out to Help Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Volvo Chassis Makes a Splash onto the Towing Scene at American Towman Expo

The industry’s first Quick Clearance Certification Course will be offered in Ohio this June at the Towman Games

15 Years After Towman Dies on the Job in New York; His Son Holds Move Over Rally in honor of Marty Taylor

Dash Cam Shows Kentucky Tow Boss Beat A Thief to Customer’s Car

Alabama Fire Department Praises Towman Who Battled Burning Car

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Erkin ER-122 Articulating Boom Rotator

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Celebrates 30 Years with Updates to Lo-Pro 1035

New Braking Technology Leads to a Safer Ride for Towing Industry

Positive Customer Reviews Lead to Trusted Towers Award 2019

Caravan of Heartfelt Tow Operators Show Up for Texas Girl in Need

Georgia Tow Operator Saves Woman From Wrecked Truck

The Silent Witness for Tow Bosses: Affordable Tow Truck Cameras

AAA makes new Video Showing Roadside Dangers for Tow Operators Urging Public to Pay Attention

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Metro Tow Trucks Rebooted INT35

Dream Wrecker Delivered at Expo Just in Time for Christmas to Reality TV Star Family

2020 Towman of the Year: Justin Cruse of WRECKMASTER Fame!

Oregon Towing Dispatcher Lobbies GPS Maker to Alert Drivers to Slow Down, Move Over

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Jerr-Dan 8 ½ Ton Multi Car Carrier

Will Europe’s AIRBAR curb Roadside Deaths in the Towing Industry? You Decide

ATLANTIC CITY CHARMS AS HOST TO WORLD’S BIGGEST TOWING CONVENTION

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Dynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing Fusion 755 Wheel Lift

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Miller’s Popular 1150 Rotator Shines Once Again at Expo

Hero New Jersey Tow Boss Awarded for Bravery During Fatal Bus Crash

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: +100 MPH Mangled Porsche Lodged in Building in Jersey: Accurate Towing Service to the Rescue

2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Last Photo Taken by Towman in Texas Leads Police to His Killer

Wall of the Fallen has 28 New Names & ERSCA Job Safety Awareness Video

National “Move Over” Awareness Day: October 19, 2019

Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Customer Arguments Lead to 2 Towman Deaths this Week

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Airplane Tops The Trees in Jersey: Mike’s to the Rescue

2020 Brings First-Ever “Towman Games” to Cleveland, Ohio! Quick Clearance Certification

A British Man Finds Towing Safety Inspiration in America: Slow Down, Move Over a Worldwide Problem

“Tow Buddy” Inventor Speaks Out About Safety & Ease of New Product

Game Changer! Miller Industries Releases 100 Ton Rotator to Market

Mobile Video Shows Towman’s Close Call with Certain Death in Michigan

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Taking out the Trash with a Wrecker

Towman Memorials Make Headlines in Alabama, Missouri, Kansas

Record Crowds Turn out for Tow Expo Dallas 2019!

Dash Cam Shows Split-Second Decision of Towman that ends up Saving his Life

Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Tow Flip Video Going Viral on the Internet, Towing Expert Weighs in…

Hard Working Truck Takes Top Honors in Dallas USA Wrecker Pageant

Australian Man’s Dream Job “Kind of the Road” Towman and Truck Driver

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

Lone Star State to Host Tow Pros From Across America Next Week, Join us!

Smelly Garbage Recovery Makes Local News Headlines in Pennsylvania

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Arizona Towman Honored after Parking Lot Hit & Run Death

We have a Rollaway! How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Female Towing Professionals Get a “Leg Up” with Newly Designed Gear

50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

2 North Carolina Towmen use 30 Foot Winch Cable for Water Rescue

Teaming Two 50/60 Ton Jerr-Dan Rotators Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas

2020 Towing Convention Moves Closer to Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Demo Highlights Century Rotator Uprighting Garbage Truck by Miller Industries

Advances in Tracking Technology Offer Hope of Saving Tow Lives

Las Vegas Expo Draws Record Towing Crowd to American Towman ShowPlace

Females in Towing Take Center Stage in Texas Leading up to Tow Expo DFW

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: “Whale of a Tale!” in Alaska by Webb’s Towing

Operator Accidents in Virginia Have Tow Bosses Pleading for Change

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Twisted Truck Tangled with Guard Rail

How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Hero's Farewell for Fallen Towman in Massachusetts: Drunk Driver Charged

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic 710 Wheel Lift with Negative Tilt

Spirit Ride Spokesman Mike Corbin Wins Prestigious Silver Star Award

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Slippery Pileup After Semis Wreck in Massachusetts

Manufacturers Spotlight: Custom Built Manufacturing 30 Ton Wrecker

Roadside Worker Safety Headlined after 4 Hurt Troopers & Towmen in New York

Tow Truck Art: All you Need to Know about Customizing Your Fleet

Manufacturers Spotlight: Danco Products Auto-Loader

Towing News Headlines: Allen Roses Daughter Speaks out about 2011 Case

Manufacturers Spotlight: B&B Industries 12 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Towing News Headlines: Michigan Snow Keeps Tow Operators On the Move

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Spilled Fuel & Multiple Tractor-Trailers in Florida

Oklahoma Trooper Speaks out after Distracted Semi Driver Kills Towman

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt Wreckers 50 Ton Sliding Rotator

Towman Works 12 Hours During New Mexico Winter Weather

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dan 35 Ton JFB Wrecker

South Dakota Video Shows Perils Tow Operators Face Daily!

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks INT-35 Wrecker

Towman of the Year: 2018: Linda Unruh, Champion of SD,MO Laws

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries Debuts New Rotator Design at Expo

Towing Operators Tackle "Bomb Cyclone" Head-On! Freezing Conditions

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Articulated Rotator

Jerr-Dan Heavy-Duty Recovery Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas 2017

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries 9055 XL Century Wrecker

New Product @ American Towman Expo: Synthetic Chain

Happy Holidays from American Towman! Here's to Love in the Towing Industry

MatJack Recovery in California: Using Lift Cushions in Heavy-Duty Work

Spirit Ride Update: Spirit Ride Ambassadors Devote Their Lives to the Cause

Spirit Ride Update: Rides Co-Founders on the Success of Campaign So Far

Check out these Tow Trucks! One-of-a-Kind Entries of the American Towman Wrecker Pageant

Spirit Ride Update: Baltimore Expo Stop Brings Police & Towers Closer Together

Welcome to the American Towman Expo Baltimore 2017!

New Products Showcased @ American Towman Expos Across USA

Spirit Ride Update: New Jersey Towing Companies Rally for First Responders

Managing Florida's Highways : 2 Heavy-Duty Rotator Calls in 24 Hours

Spirit Ride Update: News Media Featuring Towing Safety Nationwide

Spirit Ride Update: AAA Helps Big in Connecticut & Hear from Survivor of Roadside Crash

Learn from the Pros at Miller Industries Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas

Spirit Ride Update: Travels Through New York

OMG National Gives Back to the Towing Industry thru Spirit Ride

Spirit Ride Update: Pennsylvania Tour This Week Brings Towman & Police Together

Record Crowds @ Tow Expo Dallas: New Location The Gaylord Texan Resort

Spirit Ride Update: East Coast Journey Continues, Jerr-Dan Hosts Spirit

Spirit Ride Update: New Documentary Features the Spirit Ride

Tow Bosses Sending Staff & Equipment to Flooded Houston, Texas

Spirit Ride Update: Showing up for Blake Gresham in Kansas City, MO

Spirit Ride Update: Special Ceremony Held at "Tow Expo Dallas"

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

Spirit Ride Update: "Bobby's Law" Highlighted in New Mexico Relay Stop

Jerr-Dan Live Demo in Las Vegas Arena

1,000 Towing Companies So Far Mobilized for Slow Down, Move Over Campaign

Proper Scene Cleanup Can Yield Additional Profit & Environmental Wins

Spirit Ride Update: Towing Widow Speaks out at Wisconsin Rally

Spirit Ride Update: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Successful

NRC Industries Live Recovery Demo with 60/80 Ton Sliding Rotator

Spirit Ride Update: The Spirit Casket Moves Thru the Midwest

Powerbilt Wreckers Handle Tricky Bridge Recovery of 80,000 Pound Dump Truck

Spirit Ride Update: Traveling Northeast United States Right Now

Record Breaking Crowds at 2017 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Tow Truck Artist Charged with Painting Masterpiece on Spirit Casket

Casket of Fallen Tow Operator Ushered to Cemetery by Large Wrecker Parade in Texas

The Making of the Spirit Casket; Mike Corbin Creates the Slow Down, Move Over Centerpiece

Las Vegas Launch! The "Spirit Ride" will make Towing History...First of Many Miles Ahead

Towing Tragedies continue to Happen; California and Texas Deaths Take their Toll

Get to Know the Spirit Ride: SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER'S BIGGEST CAMPAIGN

In the Ditch on TV "Blue Collar Millionaires" Features Chuck Ceccarelli the Idaho Towing Giant

Tow Pros Say Goodbye to Industry Vet Who Fell to his Death in Florida

Watch to Preview American Towman's Las Vegas Convention: American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2017

Wrecker Camera Captures Texas Shooting Suspect; Reward Offered

"AT Spirit Ride" has Towing Industry Buzzing with Hope for a Safer Future

RoadOne San Diego Safety Instructor & Tow Pro Dies on White Line

Manufacturers Spotlight: B & B Industries

NY & NJ State: Go Inside Traffic Incident Management Quick Clearance Training

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dangelo's Custom Built Manufacturing

Impaired Driver Kills New Orleans Towman; Family & Friends Speaks out

Manufacturers Spotlight: WeldBuilt Custom Industrial Carriers

Missouri Towboss who Lost Son Speaks out About Move Over Law Expansion

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Car Carrier with Side Puller

Ultra Heavy Duty Rotator Training in Florida with SSTA

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt 50 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Florida Towman's Quick Thinking Nabs Hit & Run Suspect

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic Radius Rotating Flatbed

Another Discovery Channel Reality TV Series Focuses on Perils of Towing

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks MDTU-20 Wrecker

California Towmen Honored with Prestigious "Towman Medal" for Bravery

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries - 40,000 Pound Carrier

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dans 50/60 Ton Rotator

Tribute Parade in New York Honors the life Tow Operator Sal Brescia

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries Century 9055 Tandem-Tandem

Tow Operator Injured was Spokesman for Slow Down, Move Over Laws

New Year Tradition: Rose Parade Runs Smoothly with Help of Towmen

Cigar Smoke Unites Towers From Around the World: "Calitri's Cuba"

"A.T. Spirit Ride" to Cross Nation for Tower Safety: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness

Longest Tow Truck Parade for a Good Cause: Gifts for Christmas

Celebrating 100 Years of Towing at the American Towman Expo 2016

Towman Calling on Florida Lawmakers to Prevent Roadside Deaths

More Towing Fleets Harness Power of the Service Vehicle

AAA Texas Begs Drivers to Stay Alert During Busiest Travel Time of the Year

28th Annual American Towman Expo Coming to Baltimore Nov. 18-20, 2016

Check out these Awesome Customized Tow Trucks: American Wrecker Pageant

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

NY's Empire State Towing Association President Speaks Out "Slow Down, Move Over"

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

Family Speaks out after Tow Operator Killed Helping Motorist

Women in the Towing Industry Learn at American Towman Expo in Texas

2 Year-Old Boy Drives "Little Wrecker" in Texas

Staged Semi Crash Recovery Puts Towing Industry in Spotlight

Denver Towing Company Helps Woman Get Back on the Road

Ever Consider using Synthetic Rope on your Wrecker?

Tower in Canada falls to her Death on the Job

Miller Industries Demo Draws a Crowd in Dallas/Ft. Worth

35 Foot Fifth Wheel Rollover Recovered by Hill Auto Body & Towing

See What Towing Invention Wins "Tow Tank" TV Contest

Federal Recognition of the Towing Industry Coming Soon

Tower's Move Saves Tires and Turmoil During Roadway Glass Incident

Tow Truck Stuck gets a Helping Hand

2016 Tow Expo Dallas Ft. Worth by American Towman

Texas Companies Team up to Recover Wrecked Tractor Trailer

Wisconsin Towmen Protest Changes to Tow List

Jerr-Dan Demos in Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace

Getting Paid by the Motor Clubs

2016 Tow Expo Dallas/Ft. Worth by American Towman

Do you have a Towing Invention?! Try out for "TOW TANK"

NRC Industries Live Demo in Las Vegas at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

Las Vegas Live Recovery Demo by Miller Industries

AAA uses Body Cameras for Slow Down, Move Over Message

Millions View Hill Auto Body & Towing Recoveries on Youtube

The American Towman Experience in Las Vegas

TRAA Seeks Better Communication for Its Member Towers

Bronx Towing Operation Skillfully Saves Dangling Semi Truck Trailer

40,000 Pounds and 140 Feet Long: Tackled by Interstate Towing

North Carolina Towman Speaks out about Being Hit on the White Line

Cliff Recovery Seen by the World! Hear from Bob Rice of Avalon Towing

Police Rap "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Sheriff's Deputy Caught Harassing Towman Doing his Job

Emerald Towing Responds to Tornado Toppled Vehicles

See you in Las Vegas! American Towman Returns to Sin City

"Tow First" Campaign hits home for Injured Towman

"Towmater" Comes to Life in Texas

Towman Recovering from Crash has Message

Milk Tanker Recovery by Interstate Towing

Slow Down, Move Over Rally in Wisconsin

Trailer Manufactures Showcase at American Towman Expo

Eddie's Law named for Towman Killed on the Job

Getting Started in Repossession Work

Florida Woman Charged in Towman's Hit and Run Death

Giant Snowcat Leads Alaskan Ice Recovery

Kentucky Towboss Lends a Hand to Competitor

75 Ton Century Tackles Big Recoveries for Delgado's Wrecker Service

Celebrating 100 Years of the Tow Truck: "Towman of the Year" Announced

AutoReturn signs on 2 More American Cities

25 Years of WreckMaster Training: Terry Humelsine Recognized

Gasoline Tanker Recovery in Oregon

Santa Clause Drives a Tow Truck?

Michigan Towman Honored for Saving Lives during Blizzard

Award-Winning Tow Trucks Designed & Painted by New York Artist

Wrecker & Carrier Manufacturers Showcase @ American Towman Expo

Pink Truck Benefits Cancer Awareness & Tower Education

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Towman's Road Rage is Alleged "Wreck Chasing" in Canada

Grab a Box of Popcorn and watch this Unique Transport Job!

World's Biggest Towing Convention Draws Thousands to Baltimore

Towman saves Customer Minutes before Being Hit on Highway

American Towman Leads with Education At Expos Nationwide

At Exposition November 19-22

Viral Video: Customer Tries to Drive own Vehicle Off Tow Truck!

Ever Considered using Propane in your Wrecker?

Tennessee Towmen Hope Move Over Awareness Reaches Motoring Public

See the Century 1150 Rotator Take on 20,600 Pounds

Fighter Jet Gets a Lift from White's Wrecker Service

Drug Screening your Operators Lessens Your Liability

Texas Towing Convention Draws Thousands to San Antonio

Missouri Towman Deals with Break-in, Pool Recovery in California

Preserving Criminal Evidence on Towing Calls

Towmen's Generous Act to Help Little Boy

Baltimore's "Best in Show" Wrecker is a Beautiful Work of Holmes Legacy

Towmen Take to the Freeway After Driver Critically Injured

Tow Expo International 2015 in San Antonio, Texas

TINY working TOW TRUCK with a Big Message!

Miller Industries Features Century 1150S Rotator in Live Demo

State of Virginia Helps Propel the "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Jerr-Dan Features 60 Ton Rotator in Live Demo

Federal Govt. Pushing Mandatory TIM Training for Towers

Diversification is Key When Bringing Rotators on Fleet

Tow Bosses Manage Their Online Reviews

Operator Arrested for Letting Children Ride in Towed Vehicle

"Best in Show" Draws Praise from Reality TV Stars

Heavy Duty Recovery by Bauer Truck Repair

Action Packed Towing Expo in Las Vegas!

Family Saved by Towman's Quick Thinking

8-Time Cancer Survivor Inspires Tow Boss to Think Pink!

Do you know your Tow Truck History? Chattanooga, Tennessee Does!

Tricks of the Trade: Repo Work Goes High Tech

ESPN Reporter Exposes Towing Employee Abuse: VIRAL VIDEO

Fallen Towmen Honored in Song: "Booms in the Sky"

Bridge Recovery Done Right by Tidewater Express

Emotional Video Calls on Motorists to Protect Towmen from Harm

Towmen's Techniques Boost Ability at Accident Scenes

"Tow First" Campaign Aims to Stop Roadside Deaths

Community Ramps up Support for Towman who was Attacked

New Products offer the Towboss Innovation

Unbelievable Tribute for Fallen Towman

Thieves Hit Towing Company During Employee Funeral

Century 1150R Rotator Features Rolling Recovery Boom

Fallen Towman Honored in California Wrecker Procession

What Does it Take to Win American Wrecker Pageant? We show you

Fire Rescue Trains with Towers on Extrication Accidents

Famous TV Host Sticks up for Tower on "Today" Show NBC

200 Vehicles Towed from Massive Interstate Pileup in Michigan

Reality TV Star Jamie Davis Visits American Towman Expo

Professional Boat & Airbag System for Water Recoveries

"Towman of the Year" Goes to Industry Pioneer Bill Johnson

Winter Woes Jump-Start Business for Towmen Across the Nation

Towboss has Sobering Message in the New Year

Talking Towing with Animals on Scene: How to Handle the Situation

"Move Over" Awareness Catching Attention across America

New Vulcan Joins Fleet of O'Hare Towing in Chicago

New Vulcan 3rd Winch Option as seen at American Towman Exposition

Monster Tow Show! 2014 AT Exposition

Semi Recovered from Pedestrian Bridge in Wisconsin

Towboss Charges "Swearing Fee" Sparking Controversy

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Dash Cam Captures Towman's Close Call

Amazing "Transformers" Rotator Turns Heads

See 2 Century 1150S Rotators in Action

Heavy-Duty Rotator Makes "eBay" Display Happen

Maryland Makes Strides for Slow Down, Move Over

Rotator Body Design Addresses Operator Safety & Quick Scene Clearance

Texas Towman Describes his "Spiderman" Recovery

Parking Enforcer Manages Private Property Impounds

Successful 2014 Tow Expo International in San Antonio, TX

Miller Industries Takes Charity to New Levels

Towers Gather to Pay Respects to Female Operator Killed in Action

As a Towman, Do you Collect Personal Belongings at Accident Scenes?

Buddy Bear Program Popular Among Tow Bosses

Towers in Metro Detroit Spring to Action During Summer Flood

Soccer Star's Social Media of Car Being Towed Goes Viral

Prevent A Rollover RunAway!

Investigative Report on Indiana's Move Over Law

Supreme Court Sides with NC Tow Boss

Comedy Series Highlights Towing's Hilarious Side

Heavy-Duty Recovery, Las Vegas Style

Injured Towman Speaks Out for Safety

"Ghost Towing" Case in Michigan

Weight of Container is Biggest Challenge of Heavy Duty Recovery

Alligator Assist by Texas Towman

Inside American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas!

Russian Under-Ice Recovery on Video

Comedian Jimmy Fallon Thanks Towman

Heavy Duty Recovery Mistakes Become Learning Lessons

Camaro Recovered from Community Pool

Underwater River Recovery

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Overhauling Towing Regulations

Heavy Duty Recovery from Oregon River

Tips on Transporting Passengers Safely

Maryland's Move to Protect Tow Operators

Who Invented the Tow Truck?

Tow Truck History: Hydraulics Take Over!

Towman Murdered During Payment Dispute

Upset Towers Speak out Against New Police Rotation Rules

Towman's Time to Shine During Winter Weather

Mike Corbin: Singer of the Towman's Ballads

"The Road Calls" Tow Industry's First Music Video Debuts

Are Flashing Amber Lights too Common?

Towman's Survival Miracle in Snowy Wisconsin

Taking a Toll on Tower's Profits

Knowing Your Chain of Command

Towman Works with Helicopter to Recover off California Mountain

Sometimes Getting to the Wreck is the Toughest Part

Unusual Snow in U.S. Southeast Puts Towmen on Call

Windswept Bridge Recovery in California Canyon

New York Towman Saves Horse from Icy Fall

Towing with the "California Roll"

2014 Towman of the Year

Artic Blast Heats up Towing Business

Towman's Community Service Idea Turns Heads

Do-Good Tow Boss hit with Gunfire in Texas

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Tornado Victims Receive Holiday Boost from Towing Professionals

Towers Train Together & Forge Lasting Bond

Ex-Mayor Investigated for Ties to Towing Company

New & Improved: Tow Industry Week 2.0

Safety Warning for Towing Professionals

Texas Towman Injured in Shooting

Paying Respects to Fallen Towers in 3 States

Towing Safety Evolution Explained

Silver Anniversary Tow Show Draws Record Crowds!

Towers MUST Carry Cameras in Provo, Utah

Towmen Flock from Far & Wide to AT Expo in Baltimore

Towman Stays Positive Despite Near Death Experience

Following Railroad Rules

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Thieves Steal Wrecker Featuring Soldier Tribute

Threatening Powder Evacuates Florida Towing Business

Tow Operator Loses his Job After Swearing Rant Caught on Camera
Show More
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
June 26 - July 02, 2024

Auto Loan Delinquency Continues to Rise  

Published: Wednesday, May 01, 2024

A study by attorneys at Thompson Consumer Law Group analyzed 2022 and 2023 auto loan data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to see which states had the highest percentage of auto loan balances delinquent for more than 90 days. Their results showed it’s not only a problem everywhere but it’s increasing. 

Between 2022 and 2023, the percentage of auto loan balances over 90 days delinquent in America increased from 3.81% to 4.2%, and every state experienced an increase.  

The study showed these states with the highest percentage of auto loan balances delinquent: 

Mississippi: 6.77; Alabama: 6.05%; Georgia: 5.71% Louisiana: 5.69%; Indiana: 5.29%; Hawaii: 5.24%; Michigan: 5.24%; Delaware; 5.2%; South Carolina: 5.2%; North Carolina; 5.14%. 

A lending officer at Michigan First Credit Union says he sees delinquent payments steadily climbing.  

Jeff Fitrzyk, their chief lending officer, said, “We’re also seeing an increase in repossessions, both voluntary and involuntary,” he added, noting people are dealing with inflationary pressures that demand their immediate attention and one of the things that often falls behind are auto loans, which seem to be returning to their pre-COVID levels. 

Source: www.macombdaily.com

Towman Murdered in Florida 

Published: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Towman Juan Garcia, 39, owner of JL Towing, was murdered late Wednesday, April 10, in what police authorities are investigating as a connected crime involving another woman who was carjacked and murdered as well.  

Garcia was killed at a house just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night. It was one day before Katherine Aguasvivas was kidnapped in a separate crime. At the house, Orange County deputies said more than 100 10 mm shell casings were found. WESH2’s Tony Atkins personally saw more than 80 markers from just outside the house and crime scene. 

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said the green Acura seen in the kidnapping video showing was the same vehicle Garcia and his company towed from an Orange County apartment complex at some point last month. 

Lemma also said rounds both in Garcia’s murder and where Aguasvivas’ body was found in Osceola County matched one another. 

“At the scene, there are more than 100 rounds, but a good percentage of those rounds on the ground are 10 mm, the gun used in the murder of our victim that we found burnt up in the vehicle in Osceola county,” Lemma said. 

At last check, the suspect or suspects in the Taft shooting are still on the run. 

Source: wesh.com

Florida Repo Driver Shot During Repossession 

Published: Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Last Thursday, a repo driver in Port St. Lucie was allegedly shot six times after trying to repossess a vehicle. 

The agent, 28-year-old Tristan Hastings, attempted to repossess a vehicle where he encountered 59-year-old Omar Sueque. 

As can be seen on video, Sueque placed himself between his car and the tow truck yelling, “Hey, get out, this is private property,” and “I have cameras here.” Undaunted, Hastings can be seen ignoring the borrower and edging his truck further back toward the car. 

Infuriated, Sueque can be seen charging up to the truck and punching Hastings through the open truck window. Equally outraged, Hastings leapt from his truck and chased after Sueque. 

Repossessions Inc. owner Bill Kelly watched the video and said that he was surprised that the tow truck driver followed Sueque. 

“What did he get out of the car for and chase the guy? He should have just continued with what he was doing and left,” Kelly told them. “I’ve had people, a pregnant woman, lay down between the car and the tow truck. Obviously, you get out of Dodge, you don’t want to be involved in a situation like that.” 

Tre Smith of Off the Chain Towing and Recovery said that he cut his workday short Thursday after he heard about the shooting. 

“It’s a little too close to home,” Smith said. “I’m on my way to do the same thing, so can I make it back home?” 

” My heart goes out to him, and his family and we offer our condolences,” Smith said. 

Source:curepossession.com

Decatur, Alabama Considering Banning Night Time Repos

Published: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 After two men were killed involving repossessions in Alabama, city leaders in Decatur are considering banning repossessions at night.

The first deadly incident occurred in September involving Stephen Perkins, who was shot and killed by police in Decatur after his car was subject to repossession. Three officers have been fired as a result of that deadly confrontation that took place in the presence of the repo driver.

Last Wednesday, tow owner Jason Click was shot and killed in Huntsville, Alabama during a night time repossession.

Both incidents are galvanizing change.

Billy Green, executive director of the Alabama Towing and Recovery Association, indicated that their organization may need to turn to lobbyists to advocate changes that will make repossessions safer.
He said, "We may need to look at the laws on the books and what protections there are for the repossessor."

State Senator Arthur Orr has been following Decatur's situation closely saying he's committed to finding a solution to prevent further tragedies.

"I think it's important that we do look at how we are doing the repossessions and if another state or municipality has a better or safer option out there that they have put in the code to improve the safety and de-escalate the potential for violence, that's something we need to look at."

Source: www.youtube.com
Translate Page
Contact Us
© 2024  Tow Industry Week/American Towman Media, Inc.         . .