Slick, Nifty ERU that Pays Dividends

Published: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
In the wee hours of the morning, the driver of a tractor with two trailers attached took a narrow onramp to a southern California freeway around Santa Clarita and hit the side of a canyon wall, flipping the tractor and trailers.
The call came into Panorama Towing Service’s Santa Clarita facility, where they rolled out three rotators to the scene: a pair of 2020 Kenworth’s with 1040 Century Rotators and a 21’ Kenworth with 1150 Century Rotator.
C.E.O. Ken Wilson said, “The driver may have fallen asleep, hitting the dirt wall on the right side, rolling over onto the passenger side, 60 feet from the highway. The trailers went over each other like dominoes and were all mangled.”
The recovery would pose several challenges. The first order of business was clean-up – as the tractor was leaking fuel.
Wilson said “12 to 15 gallons of fuel was running down into the storm drain. The fuel cap on the driver’s side was pushing out a steady stream so we had to drill and tap the tanks.”
The 2nd challenge was maneuvering in its narrow location, where two of the rotators would need to be carefully backed into the sight while the other was positioned 60 feet above on the freeway.
Wilson said, “We had limited access and had to work in a tight space. We couldn’t park perpendicular to the casualty, which would have made them easy to flip. Everything had to be lifted vertically and set back down.”
Finally uprighting the compromised trailers. On one of the trailers, the axle and drawbars would need to be cut.
Wilson said, “The 2nd trailer was completely upside down with the wheels sticking in the air. We needed to roll it in the air, requiring the use of all three rotators. The rotator from the freeway had to wrap around it with chains while the other two rotators lifted it.
Once the mess was cleaned and the casualties uprighted, they were transported back to Panorama’s facility.
All in all, recovery time was 13 hours.
Published: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
By George L. Nitti
Just before Thanksgiving holiday, Mountain Recovery was called to help with recovering a modular home that had gone over a cliffside in Breckenridge, Colorado. The company had come out earlier in the evening to assist two tractor trailers struggling to carry modular homes up a steep road.
Owner Charlie Stubblefield said, “For some reason, the homeowner/builder had a burning desire to get these homes to the building site after the sun had set. It wasn’t a good idea, especially on icy, steep roadways with switchbacks. The modular homes are 16 wide, 14 feet tall and 60 feet long.”
The first tractor made it to the top, with their help, but the second, upon the driver’s insistence to go it alone, did not fare so well.
“It missed a gear, slid back and the home slid off the edge and there it rested,” said Stubblefield.
The following morning, Stubblefield and his team returned, contemplating recovery options, briefly considering a crane.
“A 120-ton crane around switchbacks was a scary proposition. I didn’t think the road would support the outriggers,” said Stubblefield, “I realized a crane wasn’t going to work, and so we hatched a plan to use our 1150 Rotators.”
Bringing out their rotators on a pair of 2023 Kenworths, the team set up in a position that would best facilitate the recovery. The crew then worked fastidiously to secure their rigging to the casualty from both rotators, using multiple winch lines.
“I knew the modular home would want to work itself off the trailer that it was resting on,” said Stubblefield. “So we used 36 foot recovery flat straps a foot wide to secure the home better.”
He continued, “We went from underneath on the trailer frame and wrapped around the I-beam with chains. Around the mobile home around the bottom and top side, we basketed the unit, forcing it together so it wouldn’t separate.”
The process was slow-going and time-consuming, a recovery totaling nine hours.
Stubblefield said, “We were at 11,000 feet elevation. So you have 35% less oxygen, which makes it hard to move around. You are on an incline with 8% grade. Walking up the road is very tiring. On top of that you are on snow and ice. And the mobile home that we rigged is 40 feet down this embankment, which is on a 45-degree angle, if not better.”
Stubblefield estimated that the straps that they needed to carry down to secure the modular home weighed 150 pounds.
“We were trying to lodge the straps over the mobile home and wrap it around the trailer frame with chains that weighed another 150 pounds.”
The temperature was 18 degrees. Thank goodness for sheepskin, as Stubblefield was bundled in Atlas gloves and big muff boots as he noted there was a foot of snow on the hillside.
He said, “I like sheep wool lined rubber gauntlet gloves. It has insulation and is completely one-piece rubber that keeps you dry.”
Cell phone coverage was poor, making communication harder.
From the onset of the job, there was a big question mark whether they would be able to recover the home without splitting it into pieces. Stubblefield was up front with the customer, saying “All bets are off.” He wasn’t making any guarantees that he was going to be able to get it up in one piece.
“We are going to get the road open. We might have to get a bunch of dumpsters out here or have a big old bonfire.”
From the time they started winching, it took an hour and a half to get the home back up to the road. And luckily, or skillfully, it came back up in one piece.
“We were constantly accessing and rearranging our rigging. What are our straps digging into. Where else do we need a flat strap. Had to put another rigging point on that,” said Stubblefield.
When it was up on the road, they disconnected the tractor and moved the home up to a safe location, 250 yards up the road, where they parked it for the night.
The next day, Thanksgiving morning, they hooked their 25 ton wrecker up to the trailer bed after cutting the trailer and modifying it.
“The we hooked our wheel lift to it and took it all the way up the hill to the job site and placed it in the staging area.”
Published: Wednesday, December 06, 2023
Sometimes your GPS can get you into big trouble. Case in point, a lady driver discovered that when her GPS told her to take a right in her 2019 Chevy Silverado, it led her to veer off a rampway and break through a small fence. She ended up landing into a pond about the size of a football field, just outside an Auto Owner’s Insurance Company.
Fortunately, she had insurance on her totaled vehicle and swam away unscathed.
The dispatch came in early morning to P.J.s Towing of Lansing, Michigan. They were called by the Sheriff’s County Office to meet up with a two-man dive team and initiate a water recovery. Led by 20-year veteran heavy duty tow operator Jeff West, P.J.’s brought their 2022 Kenworth W900 with a Century 1150.
“Jeff met the dive team there. They came up with a plan on how they were going to get it out. Jeff instructed the divers to hook an endless loop around the rear wheels, shackle them, and join them together with a unity ring, wherein a winchline was sent from the rotator,” said owner P.J.
He continued, “From there, we were able to winch the truck from 12 ft. under water all the way back up to land. Then we picked it up with the rotator and set it down on one of our rollbacks and transported it back to the shop.”
According to P.J. it was a smooth recovery, in large part thanks to the operating ease of the rotator, which made light work of what might be classified as a medium duty tow, taking into account the water resistance and weight of the Silverado.
P.J. said, “The rotator is great. It’s versatile, you have 35 feet or so of reach and 50 thousand pound winches. With smaller trucks, the boom goes out one stage, so you may only have an extra 8 feet and the winch lines are not nearly as heavy-duty.”
Although a fairly standard recovery, PJ advised, “Figure out the safest way to recover the vehicle without doing further damage to it and work with your police department.”