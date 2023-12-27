Slick, Nifty ERU that Pays Dividends

Unkempt Trucks? Whose Responsibility? By Randall Resch



At an annual highway patrol inspection, a disheveled and unprepared tow operator tilted the Hino’s cab to make the engine compartment visible. As the cab was opened for inspection, a mountain of trash, belly bomber wrappers, empty milk containers and smashed soda cans dropped from under the seats. Adding to the embarrassment of the moment, an aluminum invoice book dropped forward and smashed the truck’s gigantic windshield. The inspecting officer simply folded the truck’s inspection form and motioned the truck “out of line.” What kind of message does this send to tow operators tasked with keeping their assigned wreckers and carriers clean? Like “clothes make the man” (or woman), I believe a sloppy truck is a reflection on the company and the operator who’s using it. White Glove Treatment It should be every tow owner’s expectation that tow operators keep the company’s trucks clean and well stocked. “Clean” means no butt filled ashtrays, no dried “chew spit,” streaks across the driver’s door, and no soggy sunflower seeds stuffed in door handle recesses. A shoddy appearing wrecker or carrier sends customers a silent message that the tower likely won’t care for their vehicle. Unkempt trucks are a visual attractant to traffic cops with a penchant for writing equipment violations. Did you know that in nearly all states, any duly sworn police officer, deputy, or highway patrol trooper can conduct an “on the spot” equipment and systems check at the spur of the moment? Owners set the tone when it comes to truck cleanliness and maintenance. If your towers aren’t keeping the company’s equipment up to your standards (providing you have high standards), it may be time for one of those firm, closed door “counseling sessions.” If it’s do-able, why not assign one truck to one driver? When damage occurs or equipment gets lost, it’s easy to pinpoint who’s responsible. That may not be easy for larger companies, but accountability is always in order. Weather oftentimes plays into how dirty carriers and wreckers get at day’s end. A wash, wax and wipe down should be handled as soon as possible. Some towers “clean as they go,” making efforts to rid the truck’s interior of trash as it gathers throughout the day. Typically, there’s time in-the-day in which towers can tidy things up, provided they have self-motivation, which comes from owner expectations. If my towers are busy through the day in which activity has made a mess of the truck, dispatch is authorized to return the truck to the shop once activity has slowed so towers can tidy the truck. If problem areas aren’t taken care of before employees go home, they’d better have a reasonable explanation as to why the item or problem wasn’t noted or corrected. Accordingly, the company’s manager or lead driver should be tasked with monitoring truck cleanliness and readiness to see what issues need addressing? Operators, at shift’s end, wreckers and carriers will be cleaned and ready for the on-coming shift. At minimum, ten considerations should be made: -- Zero Tolerance. No smoking, dipping, chewing, spitting -- Truck returned to yard full of fuel -- Carrier decks cleaned of oil and debris -- Washed if dirty or muddy -- Cable wrapped neatly on winches -- Trash/debris removed from interiors and catch buckets -- Dry sweep re-supplied -- Equipment neatly stowed -- Equipment malfunctions or safety items (to be fixed) get reported immediately -- For shared trucks, a “pass down” is made between off going and oncoming drivers A Closer Look Bottom line? If tow operators desire to have newer equipment, they should realize that they’ll be held to a higher standard. A newer operator may be assigned new equipment over senior operators if they don’t display what care the company demands. If you’re that discerning owner who cares about your truck’s equipment and your company’s visual reputation, make your expectations known. While “White Glove Clean” is far from reality, its important owners remember these are “working trucks” bound to get dirty.

The Importance of Routine Training

By Brian J Riker Visiting with an old friend, I was reminded of the Ron White comedy routine that centers around a national tire chain’s failure to properly reinstall one of his tires. While his presentation is quite funny, it is no laughing matter to anyone that runs a service center or does roadside tire changes. My friend was taken to court for damages that occurred after a wheel separated from a customer’s car on the highway. Despite having clear video from the security camera in the garage showing the technician using a torque stick on their impact wrench while tightening the lug nuts, an industry accepted practice, they were still found liable for damages to the tune of several thousand dollars! Why you ask? They did the job better than many other shops would have, didn’t they? Yes, they did. They even documented on the invoice that the customer is responsible for having the torque checked within 50-100 miles of driving, even noting the correct torque specification for the vehicle. The plaintiff was able to argue that despite all the precautions taken, they failed to have routine training for their technicians on basic procedures. The shop could not produce a written certificate of completion for any routine training, nor could they show the technician had recently completed any outside continuing education or certification programs. The unfair part of this is that this shop has done it right from day one. The owner firmly believes in proper training, has monthly safety meetings, routine training classes, requires ASE, I-CAR and other certifications for their technicians, WreckMaster and incident management training for their tow operators, even management classes for their office staff. They were penalized thousands of dollars because even with all this training, they lacked documentation. A simple piece of paper in a file would have saved them from the trouble and expense of a trial, or at least the judgement against them. Shortly after this incident, the owner developed a method to provide routine training reminders, documenting compliance with internal and external education requirements. To prevent a reoccurrence, they decided on a mix of readily available industry specific classes as well as internally developed classes tailored to their unique needs. Today everyone that works in their company, even in their non-automotive related business units, regularly attend professional development courses. It is tough to find the time to conduct training without disrupting your daily operations, but trust me the liability it removes from you is priceless. Routine training does not have to be complicated for there are many do it yourself options. Nor does it have to be time consuming. A few minutes weekly is all you need. Many companies chose to outsource routine training, especially in areas such as environmental, industrial safety or OSHA. This content is easily delivered over the internet allowing you to train when it is convenient without assembling the entire team in one location. You can even deliver this training over in-cab communication systems to allow their drivers to maximize downtime by completing continuing education while waiting for the next dispatch. The bottom line is that you need to remind your team of the basics often, in a written and documentable manner, to keep from becoming complacent. True professionals practice the routine as well as the complex so that when it counts, they don’t have to think about the right thing to do. It is instinctual.