Tow Trucks Light up the Night for Kids
Towers shine lights at children's hospital.
Cliff Hanging Modular Home Recovery
Mountain Recovery pulls a modular home from the precipice.
The Importance of Routine Training
Keep your training paperwork in order.
A Touch of Risque
Sexy Black Widows a spotlight on new tow truck.
Decatur, Alabama Considering Banning Nighttime Repos
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing December 27 - January 02, 2024

Slick, Nifty ERU that Pays Dividends

ERU 86c8e
By George L. Nitti 

In case you are wondering, ERU stands for Environmental Response Vehicle, a new unit that Wayne’s Towing and Recovery of Lancaster, Pennsylvania has been actively employing over the last couple of weeks. 

The unit has a wide range of environmental clean-up capabilities. Like holding 50 bags of absorbent, blankets, booms, socks, compressors, transfer pumps, soil testing equipment, and more! The 24-foot car trailer is made of aluminum and thus can hold more equipment, says owner Wayne McDade. 

Explaining its utility, McDade said, “I got a call a few days ago from a tow company wondering whether the unit was in service. ‘I have a tractor trailer that’s rolled with an active diesel fuel leak and have nobody to help me with this.’ I said, ‘We’ll head right out.’” 

And a couple of days ago, it was employed when a vehicle caught fire, involving a large amount of glass and vehicle debris that was fused to the road surface. The company noted on their FB page, “The aluminum and plastics that melt and fuse to the road surface always pose a problem for clean-up operations. Tow trucks cannot be properly equipped with the tools and clean up materials needed for a scene like this.” 

The company, started by Wayne and Kim McDade in 2010, has grown from a one truck operation to 23 units.   

Like other trucks in their fleet, particularly their 2015 Dodge 5500 Ram that pulls the ERU, this unit exemplifies graphic excellence, standing out with a combination of elements that complement each other perfectly. 

When speaking to the graphic design company about what he wanted in his design, McDade said, “I want something catchy, not too wild. A design that flows. I don’t want to do plain colors. I would like to do red, black and silver. A classy version. After seeing a couple of designs, I went with this one.” 

The company name Wayne’s jumps out in 3D, in silver and red lettering with a cool gradient, grabbing your attention while the red and black background (it’s not flames, but a lot of swirls and designs that mesh well together) captivates interest. 

Adding value to their recoveries, like the Will Burt Night Scan tower that is attached to the Dodge Ram to provide extra illumination (and an upcharge to the insurance companies), Wayne’s further pops out in leveraging their assets in constructive ways from which the entire industry can profit. 



Click here to read more

SC Tower Killed in Hit and Run 

Published: Monday, January 01, 2024

39-year-old Eric Albertson of Ridgeland, SC, who was assisting a driver and their disabled vehicle, was hit by a driver who fled the scene, early Wednesday evening. Authorities are looking for a dark looking Chevy Trailblazer with damage to the right front. 

“He was just a wonderful salt of the earth guy. Absolutely one of the best,” said A1 Towing owner Bobby Davids. He was a wonderful person, he was a great employee, he did his job exceptionally well, he was very knowledgeable about what he did, and he was also a good friend.” 

Davids says the hit and run took place on Highway 17 Frontage Road near the I-95 24-mile marker north of Ridgeland in Jasper County. 

He says the lights on this tow truck Albertson drove that night were still flashing when he arrived. 

The hit and run is still under investigation. 

Source: wtoc.com



Authorities are in search of the vehicle that purportedly was involved in the hit and run involving tow operator Eric Albertson.

American Towman Exposition 2023 - Home of the Brave
Tribute to the 2023 Fallen Towman; 2 Families Standing up for Roadside Safety in wake of tragedy
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


Your Cost Per Tow
60 Seconds – On Point, With Mr. Industry
TRAA's efforts in 2023 include partnering with Megan Meyer, niece of fallen towman Joe Meyer and a spokesperson for a slow down move over campaign.

TRAA Touts Accomplishments in 2023 

Published: Friday, December 29, 2023

TRAA, in its end of year newsletter, summed up key accomplishments that include hosting a Legislative Action Workshop and Hill Day in March. A yearly event, TRAA notes that they have attracted larger numbers of attendees and will move to a larger venue to accommodate members.  To register for the event slated from Tuesday March 5 to Thursday, March 7, go to TRAA's 6th annual Legislative Action Workshop & Hill Day!

The organization has been active submitting comments to the Federal register on several key issues, such as Coalition Against Bigger Trucks (CABT). The newsletter states, “We have successfully worked with the group to fight increased truck weights and continue to lobby for our much-needed weights and length amendments. Bigger heavier trucks only make our job harder and more dangerous.” 

TRAA claims a role in securing co-sponsors for the National Move Over Law Day Resolution that passed the Senate in November, indicating that the passage of S.Res.476 will undoubtably increase public awareness of Move Over Laws and the need for drivers to slow down and move over when they see any incident responder on the side of the road. TRAA also highlights their continued efforts to promote the Slow Down Move Over campaign, partnering with  Randy Meyer Racing Inc. (RMR) featuring two-time National Hot Rod Association World Champion Megan Meyer as the TRAA Ambassador to Motorsports. Megan lost her uncle Joe Meyer in 2021 to a roadside fatality.

TRAA is actively working with other stakeholders to discourage potential legislation that regulates consent towing. The newsletter notes, “This year’s Transportation, Housing and Urban Development (THUD) bill includes report language that encourages the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) to consider implementing a consent towing fraud prevention outreach campaign to inform the public about excessive consent towing fees charged by dishonest tow truck operators and educate them on resources to protect themselves from these predatory practices. 

TRAA is actively working to support and help secure co-sponsors for the “Deregulating Restrictions on Interstate Vehicles and Eighteen-Wheelers (DRIVE) Act” (S.2671). If passed, the bill would prohibit the FMCSA from implementing any rule or regulation mandating large commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) engaged in interstate commerce be equipped with a speed limiting device set to a maximum speed.  

On the state level, TRAA continues to work with affiliate state associations on issues. They write, "Some are state specific while others are broader in nature and have a federal impact."

Source: TRAA Newsletter

N.D. Tow Company Contends with Icy Weather 

Published: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Ace Towing of Bismarck, N.D. was reportedly inundated with dispatch calls since Christmas evening, rescuing stranded motorists amidst a blanket of ice that spread through their area. 

“My boss came and said he hadn’t slept since 2:30. The phones were ringing off the hook. They had probably 50 calls waiting when they came in, just waiting for the roads to be cleared off. And it went all day long,” said dispatcher Alexys Kramber. 

Tow operators are challenged by icy conditions, causing trouble for them to safely get to vehicles. 

“We can actually get to the vehicles when there is a snowstorm. This, there is so much ice, that even sometimes the sand trucks couldn’t even make them up the hills for us to get vehicles,” said Kramber. 

Depending on the ice and position of the car, a conventional tow may prove to be more daunting. 

“Cause no matter what you do, you just can’t, like, we could hook up to cars but you just can’t move,” said Kramber. 

On Tuesday, Ace responded to more than 100 crashes. And 24 hours later, Alexys says more people were calling in for accidents that happened the day before. 

“It’s been slower, but still pretty busy,” said Kramber. 

In most cases, people waited one to three hours for a tow, but sometimes more. 

Source: kfyrtv.com

Florida Expanding Move Over Law January 1 

Published: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Florida is expanding its “Move Over” law on January 1, requiring drivers to move over and slow down for all vehicles displaying flashing lights. Currently, the law applies to law enforcement, wreckers, or other essential personnel. The law also pertains to vehicles that are stopped and using emergency flares or posting emergency signage and vehicles that are stopped and one or more persons are visbly present. 

Tow operator Amy Elshahawany says the new law is necessary, as a stalled car or traffic can become deadly.  

“These tow trucks are very wide. Some of these sides you don’t have any room,” said Elshahawany, who works for Stellar Towing and Recovery. 

According to AAA, an average of 24 emergency workers, including tow truck drivers, are killed after being struck on roadsides each year. 

Now, with the law expanding to apply to all stalled cars with hazards on, he hopes drivers will stay aware when they’re on the roadways.  If drivers are unable to move over, they are required to slow down to a speed 20 mph less than the posted speed limit (or to 5 mph if the speed limit is 20 mph or less) or risk a fine, fees, and points on their driving record. f

Fines for the law range from $60 to $158. 

Source: mynews13.com and tallahassee.com

Detroit Tow Companies File Lawsuit Over Municipal Tow Operation 

Published: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Six tow companies with tow contracts with the city of Detroit have filed a lawsuit against the Detroit Police Department (DPD) for starting up a fraudulent municipal towing business in 2018, thereby breaching their contract with the towing firms.   

Just 10 days before a new state law would bar local units of state government from operating a tow business or storage facility, the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners pushed through a vote on starting a municipal tow business. 

The plaintiff’s lawyer James Austin said, “They were grandfathered in if they already had one in place, so 10 days before the September 30 effective date of the new law, the City of Detroit threw together a very ragtag bunch of tow trucks and said, ‘hey, we’ve got a towing operation.’” 

The complaint contends that there was no forum for public input prior to the start-up nor were the new drivers properly trained. The lawsuit further contends that the tow companies have not gotten their fair share of work. 

“Based on the numbers that my clients are doing now, we feel that the DPD are doing far more than 25%,” Austin said. “And we feel that it’s a breach of contract that they’re doing more than the 25%.” 

The six plaintiffs in the case are Troy’s Towing, Inc., H&B Land, Inc., Wayne’s Service, Inc., 7 D’s Towing and Storage, Inc., ABA Impound, Inc. and Bobby’s TCB Towing Service Inc. 

“They’ve made this big investment, and they’re counting on the contract [with the city] to provide them with income that will help counter that investment. And then that income is going away,” Austin said. 

The city, which has been mired in corruptions cases over the last several years by city officials, has denied the allegations and maintain that the creation of the department’s municipal towing operation was, in part, an effort by the police department to stamp out such instances of fraud,  among other changes. 

Source:wdet.org

Colorado Tow Company Settles Lawsuit for $1 million 

Published: Friday, December 22, 2023

Cited for numerous violations, Wyatts Towing, despite denying allegations, has agreed on a 1-million-dollar settlement with Colorado’s Attorney General Phil Weiser. An investigation revealed that the company towed thousands of vehicles without a valid permit or proper authorization, charged unlawful fees and illegally kept consumer funds, and engaged in deceptive and unfair business practices.

A new Colorado tow bill, dubbed the Towing Bill of Rights, implemented in 2022 requires tow truck companies to give a 24-hour notice before towing a car from the parking lot of an apartment, condo or mobile home park. 

The AG's office said that Wyatts continued to violate the new tow law and also "instituted practices to keep more funds from vehicle sales and reduce the amount returned to vehicle owners or the State, such as driving up storage fees on more valuable vehicles." 

The Towing Bill of Rights also allows customers to "retrieve their vehicle if they pay 15% of the towing fees, up to a maximum of $60. The unpaid portion is a debt owed to the towing carrier and the consumer must sign a PUC form affirming that they owe the payment." The AG's office said to deter customers from exercising this right, company employees were instructed to tell vehicle owners the PUC form was available on the internet but the company did not provide the form.  

Next, the company required customers to enter a loan agreement and provide detailed, sensitive personal information to retrieve their vehicles. The company also charged the highest allowable interest rate it could without obtaining a supervised lender license. 

State law also requires towing carriers to renew their permits annually but between 2020 and 2023, Wyatts and affiliated companies towed vehicles when they had no valid permits. 

Under the terms of the settlement, Wyatts agreed it will not seek to collect the $236,000 in outstanding debt it is holding from consumers who participated in the company's initial implementation of the reduced retrieval law. Wyatts will also pay $764,000 to the State to be used for any restitution to consumers, future consumer fraud or antitrust enforcement, consumer education, or public welfare purposes. Wyatts also agrees to change its business practices including the following: 

-- Refund all fees and costs charged to consumers for future tows that are done in error, and collect information from all individuals paying to release a towed vehicle for the purposes of refunds if ever deemed necessary;

-- Not charge a notification fee until all statutory requirements have been met;

-- Not impose additional obligations on consumers to retrieve their vehicle other than submitting the PUC form, providing consumers with the PUC form, and not charging more than the permitted statutory interest when collecting remaining amount;

-- Establish and implement policies requiring clear documentation for every vehicle sold or auctioned for overage payment purposes; and

-- Conduct audits at least three times a year to monitor erroneous towing trends. 

Source: www.cbsnews.com

AAA Kicks off ‘Tow to Go’ Program 

Published: Thursday, December 21, 2023

In order to ensure drivers make it home safely during the holiday season, AAA begins its Tow to Go program on December 22 through January 2. It marks their 25th year of the program. 

When someone uses the program, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the impaired person and their car to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free. 

AAA said Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road. 

AAA listed off key details on the program for those who may resort to its services. 

Free and available to AAA members and non-members. 

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. 

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those who did not plan. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating. 

In some situations, AAA may need other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home. 

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions. 

AAA said its service technicians are expected to rescue more than 937,000 drivers with car troubles during the 2023 holiday season, so people should only use Tow to Go as a last resort. 


Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
Tractor-Trailer Rollover in a Tight Space 

Published: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

In the wee hours of the morning, the driver of a tractor with two trailers attached took a narrow onramp to a southern California freeway around Santa Clarita and hit the side of a canyon wall, flipping the tractor and trailers.  

The call came into Panorama Towing Service’s Santa Clarita facility, where they rolled out three rotators to the scene: a pair of 2020 Kenworth’s with 1040 Century Rotators and a 21’ Kenworth with 1150 Century Rotator. 

C.E.O. Ken Wilson said, “The driver may have fallen asleep, hitting the dirt wall on the right side, rolling over onto the passenger side, 60 feet from the highway. The trailers went over each other like dominoes and were all mangled.” 

The recovery would pose several challenges. The first order of business was clean-up – as the tractor was leaking fuel.  

Wilson said “12 to 15 gallons of fuel was running down into the storm drain. The fuel cap on the driver’s side was pushing out a steady stream so we had to drill and tap the tanks.”  

The 2nd challenge was maneuvering in its narrow location, where two of the rotators would need to be carefully backed into the sight while the other was positioned 60 feet above on the freeway. 

Wilson said, “We had limited access and had to work in a tight space. We couldn’t park perpendicular to the casualty, which would have made them easy to flip. Everything had to be lifted vertically and set back down.” 

Finally uprighting the compromised trailers. On one of the trailers, the axle and drawbars would need to be cut. 

Wilson said, “The 2nd trailer was completely upside down with the wheels sticking in the air. We needed to roll it in the air, requiring the use of all three rotators. The rotator from the freeway had to wrap around it with chains while the other two rotators lifted it.  

Once the mess was cleaned and the casualties uprighted, they were transported back to Panorama’s facility. 

All in all, recovery time was 13 hours. 

Cliff Hanging Modular Home Recovery

Published: Wednesday, December 13, 2023


modhome8 21dcb
By George L. Nitti

Just before Thanksgiving holiday, Mountain Recovery was called to help with recovering a modular home that had gone over a cliffside in Breckenridge, Colorado. The company had come out earlier in the evening to assist two tractor trailers struggling to carry modular homes up a steep road. 

Owner Charlie Stubblefield said, “For some reason, the homeowner/builder had a burning desire to get these homes to the building site after the sun had set. It wasn’t a good idea, especially on icy, steep roadways with switchbacks. The modular homes are 16 wide, 14 feet tall and 60 feet long.” 

The first tractor made it to the top, with their help, but the second, upon the driver’s insistence to go it alone, did not fare so well. 

“It missed a gear, slid back and the home slid off the edge and there it rested,” said Stubblefield.  

The following morning, Stubblefield and his team returned, contemplating recovery options, briefly considering a crane. 

“A 120-ton crane around switchbacks was a scary proposition. I didn’t think the road would support the outriggers,” said Stubblefield, “I realized a crane wasn’t going to work, and so we hatched a plan to use our 1150 Rotators.” 

Bringing out their rotators on a pair of 2023 Kenworths, the team set up in a position that would best facilitate the recovery. The crew then worked fastidiously to secure their rigging to the casualty from both rotators, using multiple winch lines.  

“I knew the modular home would want to work itself off the trailer that it was resting on,” said Stubblefield. “So we used 36 foot recovery flat straps a foot wide to secure the home better.” 

He continued, “We went from underneath on the trailer frame and wrapped around the I-beam with chains. Around the mobile home around the bottom and top side, we basketed the unit, forcing it together so it wouldn’t separate.” 

The process was slow-going and time-consuming, a recovery totaling nine hours. 

Stubblefield said, “We were at 11,000 feet elevation. So you have 35% less oxygen, which makes it hard to move around. You are on an incline with 8% grade. Walking up the road is very tiring. On top of that you are on snow and ice. And the mobile home that we rigged is 40 feet down this embankment, which is on a 45-degree angle, if not better.” 

Stubblefield estimated that the straps that they needed to carry down to secure the modular home weighed 150 pounds. 

“We were trying to lodge the straps over the mobile home and wrap it around the trailer frame with chains that weighed another 150 pounds.” 

The temperature was 18 degrees. Thank goodness for sheepskin, as Stubblefield was bundled in Atlas gloves and big muff boots as he noted there was a foot of snow on the hillside. 

He said, “I like sheep wool lined rubber gauntlet gloves. It has insulation and is completely one-piece rubber that keeps you dry.” 

Cell phone coverage was poor, making communication harder. 

From the onset of the job, there was a big question mark whether they would be able to recover the home without splitting it into pieces. Stubblefield was up front with the customer, saying “All bets are off.” He wasn’t making any guarantees that he was going to be able to get it up in one piece.  

“We are going to get the road open. We might have to get a bunch of dumpsters out here or have a big old bonfire.” 

From the time they started winching, it took an hour and a half to get the home back up to the road. And luckily, or skillfully, it came back up in one piece. 

“We were constantly accessing and rearranging our rigging. What are our straps digging into. Where else do we need a flat strap. Had to put another rigging point on that,” said Stubblefield. 

When it was up on the road, they disconnected the tractor and moved the home up to a safe location, 250 yards up the road, where they parked it for the night.  

The next day, Thanksgiving morning, they hooked their 25 ton wrecker up to the trailer bed after cutting the trailer and modifying it.  

“The we hooked our wheel lift to it and took it all the way up the hill to the job site and placed it in the staging area.” 

Rotator Fishing

Published: Wednesday, December 06, 2023

rotatorfishing 52de2

Sometimes your GPS can get you into big trouble. Case in point, a lady driver discovered that when her GPS told her to take a right in her 2019 Chevy Silverado, it led her to veer off a rampway and break through a small fence. She ended up landing into a pond about the size of a football field, just outside an Auto Owner’s Insurance Company.

Fortunately, she had insurance on her totaled vehicle and swam away unscathed.

The dispatch came in early morning to P.J.s Towing of Lansing, Michigan. They were called by the Sheriff’s County Office to meet up with a two-man dive team and initiate a water recovery. Led by 20-year veteran heavy duty tow operator Jeff West, P.J.’s brought their 2022 Kenworth W900 with a Century 1150.

“Jeff met the dive team there. They came up with a plan on how they were going to get it out. Jeff instructed the divers to hook an endless loop around the rear wheels, shackle them, and join them together with a unity ring, wherein a winchline was sent from the rotator,” said owner P.J.

He continued, “From there, we were able to winch the truck from 12 ft. under water all the way back up to land. Then we picked it up with the rotator and set it down on one of our rollbacks and transported it back to the shop.”

According to P.J. it was a smooth recovery, in large part thanks to the operating ease of the rotator, which made light work of what might be classified as a medium duty tow, taking into account the water resistance and weight of the Silverado.

P.J. said, “The rotator is great. It’s versatile, you have 35 feet or so of reach and 50 thousand pound winches. With smaller trucks, the boom goes out one stage, so you may only have an extra 8 feet and the winch lines are not nearly as heavy-duty.”

Although a fairly standard recovery, PJ advised, “Figure out the safest way to recover the vehicle without doing further damage to it and work with your police department.”

Unkempt Trucks? Whose Responsibility?  

Published: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

White Glove 80afd

By Randall Resch

At an annual highway patrol inspection, a disheveled and unprepared tow operator tilted the Hino’s cab to make the engine compartment visible. As the cab was opened for inspection, a mountain of trash, belly bomber wrappers, empty milk containers and smashed soda cans dropped from under the seats. 

Adding to the embarrassment of the moment, an aluminum invoice book dropped forward and smashed the truck’s gigantic windshield. The inspecting officer simply folded the truck’s inspection form and motioned the truck “out of line.”  

What kind of message does this send to tow operators tasked with keeping their assigned wreckers and carriers clean? Like “clothes make the man” (or woman), I believe a sloppy truck is a reflection on the company and the operator who’s using it.  

White Glove Treatment 

It should be every tow owner’s expectation that tow operators keep the company’s trucks clean and well stocked. “Clean” means no butt filled ashtrays, no dried “chew spit,” streaks across the driver’s door, and no soggy sunflower seeds stuffed in door handle recesses. A shoddy appearing wrecker or carrier sends customers a silent message that the tower likely won’t care for their vehicle.  

Unkempt trucks are a visual attractant to traffic cops with a penchant for writing equipment violations. Did you know that in nearly all states, any duly sworn police officer, deputy, or highway patrol trooper can conduct an “on the spot” equipment and systems check at the spur of the moment? 

Owners set the tone when it comes to truck cleanliness and maintenance. If your towers aren’t keeping the company’s equipment up to your standards (providing you have high standards), it may be time for one of those firm, closed door “counseling sessions.” 

If it’s do-able, why not assign one truck to one driver? When damage occurs or equipment gets lost, it’s easy to pinpoint who’s responsible. That may not be easy for larger companies, but accountability is always in order.  

Weather oftentimes plays into how dirty carriers and wreckers get at day’s end. A wash, wax and wipe down should be handled as soon as possible. Some towers “clean as they go,” making efforts to rid the truck’s interior of trash as it gathers throughout the day. Typically, there’s time in-the-day in which towers can tidy things up, provided they have self-motivation, which comes from owner expectations.  

If my towers are busy through the day in which activity has made a mess of the truck, dispatch is authorized to return the truck to the shop once activity has slowed so towers can tidy the truck.  

If problem areas aren’t taken care of before employees go home, they’d better have a reasonable explanation as to why the item or problem wasn’t noted or corrected. Accordingly, the company’s manager or lead driver should be tasked with monitoring truck cleanliness and readiness to see what issues need addressing?   

Operators, at shift’s end, wreckers and carriers will be cleaned and ready for the on-coming shift. At minimum, ten considerations should be made: 

-- Zero Tolerance. No smoking, dipping, chewing, spitting 

-- Truck returned to yard full of fuel 

-- Carrier decks cleaned of oil and debris 

-- Washed if dirty or muddy 

-- Cable wrapped neatly on winches 

-- Trash/debris removed from interiors and catch buckets 

-- Dry sweep re-supplied 

-- Equipment neatly stowed 

-- Equipment malfunctions or safety items (to be fixed) get reported immediately 

-- For shared trucks, a “pass down” is made between off going and oncoming drivers 

A Closer Look 

Bottom line? If tow operators desire to have newer equipment, they should realize that they’ll be held to a higher standard. A newer operator may be assigned new equipment over senior operators if they don’t display what care the company demands.    

If you’re that discerning owner who cares about your truck’s equipment and your company’s visual reputation, make your expectations known. While “White Glove Clean” is far from reality, its important owners remember these are “working trucks” bound to get dirty.  

The Importance of Routine Training

Published: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Tire Pops off Truck and Sends Car Flying Several Feet the Air on California Freeway 032723 9759a985ecbe4e0681057af2b2e44106 copy d2289
By Brian J Riker

Visiting with an old friend, I was reminded of the Ron White comedy routine that centers around a national tire chain’s failure to properly reinstall one of his tires. While his presentation is quite funny, it is no laughing matter to anyone that runs a service center or does roadside tire changes. My friend was taken to court for damages that occurred after a wheel separated from a customer’s car on the highway. Despite having clear video from the security camera in the garage showing the technician using a torque stick on their impact wrench while tightening the lug nuts, an industry accepted practice, they were still found liable for damages to the tune of several thousand dollars!

Why you ask? They did the job better than many other shops would have, didn’t they? Yes, they did. They even documented on the invoice that the customer is responsible for having the torque checked within 50-100 miles of driving, even noting the correct torque specification for the vehicle. The plaintiff was able to argue that despite all the precautions taken, they failed to have routine training for their technicians on basic procedures.  The shop could not produce a written certificate of completion for any routine training, nor could they show the technician had recently completed any outside continuing education or certification programs.  The unfair part of this is that this shop has done it right from day one. The owner firmly believes in proper training, has monthly safety meetings, routine training classes, requires ASE, I-CAR and other certifications for their technicians, WreckMaster and incident management training for their tow operators, even management classes for their office staff.

They were penalized thousands of dollars because even with all this training, they lacked documentation. A simple piece of paper in a file would have saved them from the trouble and expense of a trial, or at least the judgement against them. Shortly after this incident, the owner developed a method to provide routine training reminders, documenting compliance with internal and external education requirements. To prevent a reoccurrence, they decided on a mix of readily available industry specific classes as well as internally developed classes tailored to their unique needs. Today everyone that works in their company, even in their non-automotive related business units, regularly attend professional development courses.

It is tough to find the time to conduct training without disrupting your daily operations, but trust me the liability it removes from you is priceless. Routine training does not have to be complicated for there are many do it yourself options. Nor does it have to be time consuming. A few minutes weekly is all you need. Many companies chose to outsource routine training, especially in areas such as environmental, industrial safety or OSHA. This content is easily delivered over the internet allowing you to train when it is convenient without assembling the entire team in one location. You can even deliver this training over in-cab communication systems to allow their drivers to maximize downtime by completing continuing education while waiting for the next dispatch.

The bottom line is that you need to remind your team of the basics often, in a written and documentable manner, to keep from becoming complacent. True professionals practice the routine as well as the complex so that when it counts, they don’t have to think about the right thing to do. It is instinctual.

Triangles Required Over 10,000-Pounds 

Published: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

TRIANGLES PIC 2 1 copy f9db3
By Randall Resch     

An industry “influencer” posted a video showing his three-axle carrier parked in-front-of a loaded welder’s truck that was disabled on a darkened highway’s shoulder. The disabled truck’s size “nearly eliminated” the disabled trucks rearward facing lights. Although extreme danger was present, the tower failed to provide triangles, or any other device rearward to warn advancing traffic.  

His load-and-go scenario had the markings of an operator fatality waiting to happen. While a stack of cones was visible under the carrier’s deck, nothing was used to identify the disabled vehicle’s presence. Seeing only the disabled vehicle illuminated by the carrier’s work lights was nothing but the black infinity of space.  

It's the Law 

After crash investigations by OSHA, NIOSH and traffic management entities, studies indicate that tow operators typically fail to deploy cones, flare or triangles to roadside scenarios.  

True to large, commercial vehicles, this narrative focuses on deploying DOT triangles. Federal motor carrier requires triangles be positioned to identify stopped commercial vehicles on highway shoulders.  

Per Title 49 CFR § 392.22, Subsection (1)(b) - Emergency signals; stopped commercial motor vehicles, it says; “General rule. Except as provided in paragraph (b)(2) of this section, whenever a commercial motor vehicle (10,000 pounds or more) is stopped upon the traveled portion or the shoulder of a highway for any cause other than necessary traffic stops, the driver shall, as soon as possible, but in any event within 10-minutes, place the warning devices required by § 393.95 of this subchapter.”  

Clearly Defined 

Nothing in 392.22’s narrative mentions tow trucks being exempt of the “ten-minute requirement;” however, tow trucks are commercial vehicles that commonly and repeatedly stop on highway shoulders to provide services.  

Towers who attend TIM training argue whether reflective triangles provide advanced emergency warning. While triangles are seen from distances away, experts suggest triangle use is different than initiating other forms of advanced warning. 

Should a wayward motorist drift onto a highway’s shoulder and plow into a stopped commercial vehicle, the question of liability (blame) is typically pointed at the commercial vehicle’s driver, then transfers to the wrecker operator for failing to set triangles within ten-minutes of arrival. 

Who Says “No”? 

The excuses to not deploy triangle are consistent. Forum participants say: 

It’s not my job; They take too long to set up; Setting up is too dangerous; I’ll only be here a few minutes 

Additional Considerations 

Roadside safety comes in all shapes and sizes; so, do lawsuits. Consider six important factors:

-- Operators are opting to deploy a “Cop on a Stick”, where red and blue (LED) flashing strobes sit atop a portable tripod stand. In most states, vehicle code law prohibits use of “blue lights” when mounted on the tow truck. These lights “pierce the darkness” hoping to initiate a driver’s SDMO response. Check your state’s vehicle code.    

-- Requesting highway patrol assistance is another alternative, but cops on scene, emergency lighting, triangles, cones, flares and traffic control create a false sense of security. Don’t hesitate to request highway patrol assistance come to your location and assist while you prepare the commercial vehicle for towing. 

-- Setting triangles not only is federal law, it makes sense to do something rather than “do nothing at all.” Section 392.22 makes no mention of operator safety, yet there is a specific requirement that triangles be deployed after ten-minutes on scene.  

--.Commercial class towers typically violate this process. Any wrongful injury or fatality lawsuit will immediately attack whether the tower used best practices, or did they create a risk that injured or killed their client?  

-- Although lawsuits may argue that “federally required triangles” weren’t placed prior to a motorist running into the tow vehicle, towers will have to defend accusations as to “Why” triangles weren’t placed? 

-- Should a DUI motorist crash into a tow vehicle parked on the shoulder, the lack of triangles, cones, flares or flashers are likely irrelevant to criminal charges for DUI, but that doesn’t ex out being sued civilly. Read and understand, Title 49 CFR § 392.22, Subsection (1)(b).  

The Bottom-line?

Aside from activating overhead amber lighting to initiate SDMO, deploying triangles is a tower’s responsibility when serving (large size) commercial vehicles. Using triangles to provide a level of advanced emergency warning is a “best practice activity” and one that comes highly recommended. To do nothing shirks the law!       

Operations Editor  Randall  C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 27-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com

Slick, Nifty ERU that Pays Dividends

Published: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

ERU 86c8e
By George L. Nitti 

In case you are wondering, ERU stands for Environmental Response Vehicle, a new unit that Wayne’s Towing and Recovery of Lancaster, Pennsylvania has been actively employing over the last couple of weeks. 

The unit has a wide range of environmental clean-up capabilities. Like holding 50 bags of absorbent, blankets, booms, socks, compressors, transfer pumps, soil testing equipment, and more! The 24-foot car trailer is made of aluminum and thus can hold more equipment, says owner Wayne McDade. 

Explaining its utility, McDade said, “I got a call a few days ago from a tow company wondering whether the unit was in service. ‘I have a tractor trailer that’s rolled with an active diesel fuel leak and have nobody to help me with this.’ I said, ‘We’ll head right out.’” 

And a couple of days ago, it was employed when a vehicle caught fire, involving a large amount of glass and vehicle debris that was fused to the road surface. The company noted on their FB page, “The aluminum and plastics that melt and fuse to the road surface always pose a problem for clean-up operations. Tow trucks cannot be properly equipped with the tools and clean up materials needed for a scene like this.” 

The company, started by Wayne and Kim McDade in 2010, has grown from a one truck operation to 23 units.   

Like other trucks in their fleet, particularly their 2015 Dodge 5500 Ram that pulls the ERU, this unit exemplifies graphic excellence, standing out with a combination of elements that complement each other perfectly. 

When speaking to the graphic design company about what he wanted in his design, McDade said, “I want something catchy, not too wild. A design that flows. I don’t want to do plain colors. I would like to do red, black and silver. A classy version. After seeing a couple of designs, I went with this one.” 

The company name Wayne’s jumps out in 3D, in silver and red lettering with a cool gradient, grabbing your attention while the red and black background (it’s not flames, but a lot of swirls and designs that mesh well together) captivates interest. 

Adding value to their recoveries, like the Will Burt Night Scan tower that is attached to the Dodge Ram to provide extra illumination (and an upcharge to the insurance companies), Wayne’s further pops out in leveraging their assets in constructive ways from which the entire industry can profit. 

A Touch of Risque  

Published: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

morgans1 88b22
By George L. Nitti 

As Morgan Towing & Recovery of Oklahoma continues to expand its fleet over a 50-year history, priding itself as the state’s largest towing enterprise with 80 or so trucks, their graphics have evolved with the changing times. This year the company got risqué with yet another Marvel character inhabiting their truck: The Black Widow. 

Owner Nik Morgan, who received acclaim in the new reality TV show “Hustle and Tow,”  said he ordered the unit for his brother Bubby, who requested they do Black Widow, after a long series of other trucks that drew on Marvel characters such as Harley, Wolverine, the Hulk, the Joker, Transformers, and Rosy the Riveter. 

Sexy and sensuous, “bad to the bone,” with her silky red hair flowing down the side of her tight black skinned outfit, the busty Black Widow, holding what appears to be a magnum, takes the spotlight over several locations of the multifaceted designed unit on their 2023 Limited Dodge 5500, with a 2464 Century purchased from Stephens Truck Center. 

“It was a step out there to do it,” said Morgan. “I wondered how this was going to go over with the public. I decided this would be ok, since we are in 2023. It turned out to be a hit.” 

Their modern/western logo also stands out across the span of their side doors and cab, putting the Morgan name front and center, in a white font on a red studded diamond background. 

“With all of our trucks, we do not have a phone number on one. I want them to remember our name,” said Morgan. 

Also giving the unit dimension is another background of ghosts, flames and a city that lurks behind black widow and their stylized graphics. 

With over 150 bullet lights on it, which change to amber from green, and a red-light bar that turns to white and hamburg blue, this unit stands out all around, surely turning heads to catch a glimpse of the Black Widow. 

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!  

Mourning a True Patriot

Published: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Screen Shot 2023 06 13 at 6.28.57 AM copy 55a9e

By George L. Nitti 

On June 4, 2023,  owner Matthew Pauk of Patriot Towing was tragically killed after being struck on his motorcycle. He was with his wife, who was critically injured and is now struggling to recover.  

In the six years that the Pauk family has owned the company, with locations in Washington, Sullivan and Warrenton, Missouri (approximately 50 miles west of St. Louis), they made huge strides in building the business from a single tow truck to a fleet of red, white and blue trucks that clearly spell out Patriot Towing with distinctive patriotic branding. 

According to Jeff Winebaugh, a rotator operator who has been with the company for two years, “Matthew was working on his sixth year in the industry. He made it over the proverbial five-year hump. They say if you can make it five years in this industry, you got it made.” 

Although Pauk entered the towing profession a little later in his varied career as an entrepreneur, he had just turned 40 and always liked the towing profession, according to Winebaugh. “He worked construction before. He had his own small trucking company. He kind of always had been around towing most of his life.” 

Like most that come to the business from scratch, Pauk started small but then “just blew up like a balloon,” said Winebaugh, now with a fleet of 12 that also includes Landolls for heavy duty hauling. 

In 2021, Pauk purchased his first rotator, which he originally drove until recently adding a 23’ 1050 Rotator, identical to the 21’, which is now operated by Winebaugh.  

“It’s just a beautiful, state of the art rotator. It’s one of the most versatile rotators built to this day. It’s a great piece of equipment,” said Winebaugh. 

The 2021 389 Peterbuilt with a 1050 Century Rotator is a tribute to the remarkable and ascendent star that shines bright for Pauk and the glimmer of hope we have for his wife to survive. 

“Matt was a true American. He was so big with the police and fire departments and EMS. He was truly a Patriot. That’s how he came up with the name. Just because of his beliefs in the good old USA.” 

On the unit, as well as all the other units in their fleet, is a wrap of the distressed American flag, faded out and rippled up. 

Also included is the red, white and blue shield of superhero Captain America that is found on the wrecker body and the hood of the unit. 

“We have a lot of little statues around here of Captain America,” said Winebaugh.   

Features of the unit include the triaxle rotator, five winches, the knee boom, cameras inside and out, red and blue lights, sirens and everything  that you could possibly need inside the rotator.  

Winebaugh said, “It has demolition saws and chain saws. That’s one thing about Matt. When you went out on a job, you didn’t have to call anybody to bring you something. You have access to everything.” 

As one of Pauk’s lasting legacy’s to first responders is an organization he actively supported called BackStoppers, which helps families of first responders.  

“They step in and help with the bills,” said Winebaugh. “I promise you if you had seen that funeral procession people came from all over, in and out of the state for the funeral procession. It was a good send off for a good man.” 

High Powered Flashlight

Published: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
flashlight 656b2

The Sigma RA is an intrinsically safe angled flashlight with 325 lumen light output and a massive 290 metre beam. The rugged torch has a robust polycarbonate housing, a rubberised head and grip for external durability, and features a handy rear pocket clip allowing for easy attaching to overalls, jackets, or belts.

Key features:

  • ATEX Zone 0 gas compliant
  • Mining approved
  • 325 lumens
  • 290 metre beam - focus designed to penetrate through smoke
  • 6.5-13 hours runtime
  • Stainless steel pocket/belt clip
  • 90-degree beam allowing chest mounting for hands-free operation
  • Large switch - can be easily operated when wearing gloves
  • Rubberised head and grips for durability
  • Gas pressure release valve
  • IP54 rated
  • Powered by 4x AA alkaline batteries (not included)
  • 183x69x63mm
  • 250g

 For more information, https://shop.nightsearcher.com/product/SA-SIGMA-RA

Atlas Vinylove Cold Resistant Insulated Gloves

Published: Friday, December 01, 2023

atlasgloves 80865
The Atlas 460 has a seamless 100% acrylic pile lining to keep hands warm and dry. The insulated lining flexes with the glove, reducing the hand fatigue associated with working in cold environments. The double dipped PVC coating is waterproof and chemical resistant, and is textured for positive grip, wet or dry.

- Double dipped oil resistant PVC
- Resists oils, solvents, and chemicals
- Insulated Seamless Acrylic Liner
- Super Flexible and Comfortable
- Outstanding Grip

Worm Gear Winches

Published: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

upright worm gear winches 2722d

Worm gear winches are designed to pull heavy loads in low-speed, high torque applications.

Benefits

--Less likely to slip than other types of winches because the worm gear design provides more contact between the teeth of the gears, which prevents slippage.

--Compact. This makes them ideal for use in confined spaces, such as behind the cab of a truck. Typical features include: Clutch position indicator, providing safe, visual means of ensuring positive clutch engagement.Sliding clutch with the reverse draft; Assuring complete and even engagement under load. Adjustable oil brake with automatic engagement during payout; Enhancing brake life and improving load management.

--Less likely to jam than other types of winches. This is because the teeth on the gears are not straight, but rather are angled. This prevents the gears from becoming jammed together.
For more information, contact: winchesinc.com/types-of-winches/upright-worm-gear/

City of Decatur is considering banning night time repossessions after a couple of tragedies.

Decatur, Alabama Considering Banning Night Time Repos

Published: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 After two men were killed involving repossessions in Alabama, city leaders in Decatur are considering banning repossessions at night.

The first deadly incident occurred in September involving Stephen Perkins, who was shot and killed by police in Decatur after his car was subject to repossession. Three officers have been fired as a result of that deadly confrontation that took place in the presence of the repo driver.

Last Wednesday, tow owner Jason Click was shot and killed in Huntsville, Alabama during a night time repossession.

Both incidents are galvanizing change.

Billy Green, executive director of the Alabama Towing and Recovery Association, indicated that their organization may need to turn to lobbyists to advocate changes that will make repossessions safer.
He said, "We may need to look at the laws on the books and what protections there are for the repossessor."

State Senator Arthur Orr has been following Decatur's situation closely saying he's committed to finding a solution to prevent further tragedies.

"I think it's important that we do look at how we are doing the repossessions and if another state or municipality has a better or safer option out there that they have put in the code to improve the safety and de-escalate the potential for violence, that's something we need to look at."

Source: www.youtube.com

Police Officers Fired Over Repo Incident in Alabama 

Published: Monday, December 11, 2023

Three Police officers were fired by the mayor of the city of Dectur after they were responding to a repossession, resulting in the shooting death of the suspect. 

Stephen Perkins, 39, was fatally shot on September 29 after officials said he “brandished a handgun” with a light “towards an officer with the Decatur Police Department,” according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. 

Decatur police were initially called to Perkins’ home after he allegedly pulled a handgun on a tow truck driver as he was attempting to repossess a vehicle at the 39-year-old’s home. 

Officers arrived at the scene with the tow truck driver, which is when Perkins “exited the residence armed with a handgun and began to threaten the tow truck driver,” according to police. 

The officers claimed that they ordered the suspect to drop his weapon. But according to the police chief no such order was given.  

“We now know the officer identified themselves as ‘police’ and ordered Mr. Perkins to ‘get on the ground’ prior to the officer firing rather than ordering him to drop the weapon at that time as we initially reported the morning of the shooting,” said the police chief. “That means that we also erred in stating Mr. Perkins ‘refused’ to drop his firearm prior to the shooting. I apologize for the inaccurate description of the encounter in our initial statement.”  

The family of Perkins said that he did not owe money on the vehicle, having financial receipts as proof. 

Source: michiganchronicle.com

Repo Driver Weighs in on Decatur Shooting 

Published: Monday, October 16, 2023

As details of the Decatur, Alabama police shooting of Steve Perkins continue to unfold, a repo driver weighed in on common practices for car repossessions in the state of Alabama. 

Steve Andrews, who repossessed cars for more than a decade, said anyone who works in the industry should leave if somebody tries to stop a car repossession on their property. According to the law, if police show up during a repossession then that repo is over. 

Andrews said, “Legally in Alabama, if somebody comes out…and it may be nationwide but if somebody comes out and objects to the repossession…technically they can go back into the house and you have to leave without that vehicle.” 

In terms of the deadly Decatur police shooting of Steve Perkins, Andrews says that it puzzles him as to why the tow truck driver fled the scene when Perkins allegedly threatened him with a handgun but then returned with Decatur police. 

Andrews said, “It’s a tragic situation, I don’t know anything about the shooting part, I don’t know a thing in the world about the police and the shooting part. But to me the police should have never been called. If the repo man called, he should have never done that. I don’t know what he was thinking he was gone do. Evidently, he doesn't know the Fair Debt Collections Practices Act that tells you if the police show up, the repo is over. Either he doesn't know or he doesn't care.” 

Source: waaytv.com

Repo Driver Ambushed and Killed in Chicago 

Published: Monday, October 09, 2023

A repo driver working in Chicago during the wee hours of the night was ambushed and gunned down in his tow truck after repossessing a black Land Rover. 

27-year-old Jack Jacobsen, who worked for Northwest Recovery, was attacked by a large group of people around 1:30 a.m., his tow truck riddled with bullets. 

"We don't know if this was a random act, if it was a directed action or if it was simply car thieves that saw someone turn the keys to a very expensive automobile over," said Northwest Towing attorney Tom Glasgow. "He's a great kid. I just saw a tremendous kid who had a great personality and was always upbeat. It is such a tragic loss." 

Jacobsen was a U.S. Navy veteran and an expectant father. 

He and his fiancée were preparing for their baby shower this weekend, according to his mother, who rushed to the scene of the crime with his fiancee. 

Investigators are now pulling video from a city pod camera nearby, and Glasgow said the tow truck was also equipped with several cameras. 

"They provide a very wide swath of visual view for what occurs during a repossession and what happens after the repossession in order to protect our drivers," Glasgow said. 

Source: abc7chicago.com/

