A Touch of Risque  

The Importance of Routine Training

By Brian J Riker Visiting with an old friend, I was reminded of the Ron White comedy routine that centers around a national tire chain’s failure to properly reinstall one of his tires. While his presentation is quite funny, it is no laughing matter to anyone that runs a service center or does roadside tire changes. My friend was taken to court for damages that occurred after a wheel separated from a customer’s car on the highway. Despite having clear video from the security camera in the garage showing the technician using a torque stick on their impact wrench while tightening the lug nuts, an industry accepted practice, they were still found liable for damages to the tune of several thousand dollars! Why you ask? They did the job better than many other shops would have, didn’t they? Yes, they did. They even documented on the invoice that the customer is responsible for having the torque checked within 50-100 miles of driving, even noting the correct torque specification for the vehicle. The plaintiff was able to argue that despite all the precautions taken, they failed to have routine training for their technicians on basic procedures. The shop could not produce a written certificate of completion for any routine training, nor could they show the technician had recently completed any outside continuing education or certification programs. The unfair part of this is that this shop has done it right from day one. The owner firmly believes in proper training, has monthly safety meetings, routine training classes, requires ASE, I-CAR and other certifications for their technicians, WreckMaster and incident management training for their tow operators, even management classes for their office staff. They were penalized thousands of dollars because even with all this training, they lacked documentation. A simple piece of paper in a file would have saved them from the trouble and expense of a trial, or at least the judgement against them. Shortly after this incident, the owner developed a method to provide routine training reminders, documenting compliance with internal and external education requirements. To prevent a reoccurrence, they decided on a mix of readily available industry specific classes as well as internally developed classes tailored to their unique needs. Today everyone that works in their company, even in their non-automotive related business units, regularly attend professional development courses. It is tough to find the time to conduct training without disrupting your daily operations, but trust me the liability it removes from you is priceless. Routine training does not have to be complicated for there are many do it yourself options. Nor does it have to be time consuming. A few minutes weekly is all you need. Many companies chose to outsource routine training, especially in areas such as environmental, industrial safety or OSHA. This content is easily delivered over the internet allowing you to train when it is convenient without assembling the entire team in one location. You can even deliver this training over in-cab communication systems to allow their drivers to maximize downtime by completing continuing education while waiting for the next dispatch. The bottom line is that you need to remind your team of the basics often, in a written and documentable manner, to keep from becoming complacent. True professionals practice the routine as well as the complex so that when it counts, they don’t have to think about the right thing to do. It is instinctual.

Triangles Required Over 10,000-Pounds

By Randall Resch An industry “influencer” posted a video showing his three-axle carrier parked in-front-of a loaded welder’s truck that was disabled on a darkened highway’s shoulder. The disabled truck’s size “nearly eliminated” the disabled trucks rearward facing lights. Although extreme danger was present, the tower failed to provide triangles, or any other device rearward to warn advancing traffic. His load-and-go scenario had the markings of an operator fatality waiting to happen. While a stack of cones was visible under the carrier’s deck, nothing was used to identify the disabled vehicle’s presence. Seeing only the disabled vehicle illuminated by the carrier’s work lights was nothing but the black infinity of space. It's the Law After crash investigations by OSHA, NIOSH and traffic management entities, studies indicate that tow operators typically fail to deploy cones, flare or triangles to roadside scenarios. True to large, commercial vehicles, this narrative focuses on deploying DOT triangles. Federal motor carrier requires triangles be positioned to identify stopped commercial vehicles on highway shoulders. Per Title 49 CFR § 392.22, Subsection (1)(b) - Emergency signals; stopped commercial motor vehicles, it says; “General rule. Except as provided in paragraph (b)(2) of this section, whenever a commercial motor vehicle (10,000 pounds or more) is stopped upon the traveled portion or the shoulder of a highway for any cause other than necessary traffic stops, the driver shall, as soon as possible, but in any event within 10-minutes, place the warning devices required by § 393.95 of this subchapter.” Clearly Defined Nothing in 392.22’s narrative mentions tow trucks being exempt of the “ten-minute requirement;” however, tow trucks are commercial vehicles that commonly and repeatedly stop on highway shoulders to provide services. Towers who attend TIM training argue whether reflective triangles provide advanced emergency warning. While triangles are seen from distances away, experts suggest triangle use is different than initiating other forms of advanced warning. Should a wayward motorist drift onto a highway’s shoulder and plow into a stopped commercial vehicle, the question of liability (blame) is typically pointed at the commercial vehicle’s driver, then transfers to the wrecker operator for failing to set triangles within ten-minutes of arrival. Who Says “No”? The excuses to not deploy triangle are consistent. Forum participants say: It’s not my job; They take too long to set up; Setting up is too dangerous; I’ll only be here a few minutes Additional Considerations Roadside safety comes in all shapes and sizes; so, do lawsuits. Consider six important factors:



-- Operators are opting to deploy a “Cop on a Stick”, where red and blue (LED) flashing strobes sit atop a portable tripod stand. In most states, vehicle code law prohibits use of “blue lights” when mounted on the tow truck. These lights “pierce the darkness” hoping to initiate a driver’s SDMO response. Check your state’s vehicle code.



-- Requesting highway patrol assistance is another alternative, but cops on scene, emergency lighting, triangles, cones, flares and traffic control create a false sense of security. Don’t hesitate to request highway patrol assistance come to your location and assist while you prepare the commercial vehicle for towing.



-- Setting triangles not only is federal law, it makes sense to do something rather than “do nothing at all.” Section 392.22 makes no mention of operator safety, yet there is a specific requirement that triangles be deployed after ten-minutes on scene.



--.Commercial class towers typically violate this process. Any wrongful injury or fatality lawsuit will immediately attack whether the tower used best practices, or did they create a risk that injured or killed their client?



-- Although lawsuits may argue that “federally required triangles” weren’t placed prior to a motorist running into the tow vehicle, towers will have to defend accusations as to “Why” triangles weren’t placed?



-- Should a DUI motorist crash into a tow vehicle parked on the shoulder, the lack of triangles, cones, flares or flashers are likely irrelevant to criminal charges for DUI, but that doesn’t ex out being sued civilly. Read and understand, Title 49 CFR § 392.22, Subsection (1)(b). The Bottom-line?



Aside from activating overhead amber lighting to initiate SDMO, deploying triangles is a tower’s responsibility when serving (large size) commercial vehicles. Using triangles to provide a level of advanced emergency warning is a “best practice activity” and one that comes highly recommended. To do nothing shirks the law! Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 27-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.