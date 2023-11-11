Tribal Flamed Stars and Stripes 

Protecting the Salvage Value of Vehicles

By Brian J Riker As a young tower, I clearly remember a local body shop owner giving me hell because I had shoveled a bunch of oil dry into the back seat of what I believed to be a totaled car. Have you thought about the salvage value of the vehicles you are towing away from accident scenes or impounds? Attention to this detail can increase your direct compensation through billable actions, secondary compensation by increasing the value of the unclaimed vehicles you must auction off each month as well as reduce potential insurance liability claims. Perhaps the simplest method to accomplish all three of these goals is to apply crash film. I carried these products in my trucks when I was an active tower and strongly recommend you do as well. Why? We have a duty to protect the public from hazards; therefore, we must inspect each vehicle before we leave the scene and secure any loose parts. This is easily accomplished by using a crash film that is self-adhesive to simply wrap the loose and damaged parts. By taking this precaution, you have not only reduced the risk of something loose flying off and injuring someone, but you have also taken the first step in preserving the salvage value of the vehicle. Everything has a salvage value! Do not fall prey to the thought process of “it’s a total, who cares.” Something as simple as an undamaged, or even slightly damaged, bumper cover can fetch several hundred dollars at a salvage yard. Think about the interior of the vehicle as well. Don’t be in a hurry and sweep the debris into the interior; rather, use a trash can to hold the oil dry and other trash swept from the roadway. This act can save hundreds, if not thousands in interior cleanup and repair -possibly making the difference between a total loss and a repairable car. Again, with total value preservation in mind, you need to protect that interior from further damage. This is another opportunity to use a crash film to cover open windows, broken glass or door seals that don’t line up properly. This service has value, and in many areas, it is a billable item. Check your tow service agreement to see if you can invoice for this. The interior clean out of the car that I mentioned earlier in this article cost my employer almost $500. If he had chosen not to pay for my lack of knowledge, the body shop could have stopped using us, made a claim against our insurance or even a complaint to the police agency we towed for. Unlikely, yes, but still a possibility. Even without a customer involved, protecting the value of unclaimed vehicles will increase your net income from disposal auctions. It may not increase that specific vehicle’s value, but once your company earns a reputation for taking care of all the small details, it will attract a better level of buyer to sales. They will be willing to pay more for each unit, knowing they are getting the best possible value out of each unit. Lastly, this same reputation for attention to detail will not be overlooked by local collision repair centers and should lead to increased recommendations from the high-quality body shops for your towing services.

Jewelry Related Injuries

By Randall C. Resch Wearing a wedding band (or metal watch bands and jewelry) while working in the towing and recovery industry could result in experiencing a painful burn injury likely to last a lifetime without complete recovery. “Electrothermal Burns” occur in many ways such as when jewelry, metal watch bands and or wedding rings short-circuit through the (jewelry) item when it “ground’s” to an open terminal or metal housing, or when holding a metal mechanic’s tool in one hand and lifting a charged battery with both hands. Another example of electrothermal contact would be wrapping recovery chain around an overturned truck’s frame, and next to the truck’s starter solenoid while holding chain in the same hand as one’s ring finger. If both “hot” and “ground” occur instantaneously, there’s likelihood the ring or jewelry item could blow off the wearer’s body in fiery ball or sear itself to the wearer’s skin. Electrothermal Burns create second and third-degree, full thickness injuries that take months, if not years to heal. Burns like these reportedly are the most severe type of burn that requires immediate medical treatment. Nerve and blood vessel damage oftentimes leave the burn site looking pale, blackened and charred. Despite its severity, burns (like this) are said to be “painless” because nerve endings are destroyed. Don’t believe what you hear! I understand that the odds of experiencing an injury like this is rare, yet potential is always possible especially when working around live power during recovery events, service calls, or simply wrenching on the old jalopy. It’s Nothing New In researching this narrative, I happened upon a letter, written forty-years ago, to The Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, by Doctor’s Israel Dvoretzky, MD., and Nira R. Silverman, M.D. Yale University, New Haven, CT. The 1984 letter stated: “We would, therefore, emphasize the danger that can be caused by car batteries (l2-volt or 24-volt) in certain circumstances. Car mechanics should not wear any metal objects on their hands while handling batteries, in order to avoid the risk of sustaining deep second-degree burns.” Although not specific to tow operators, the article further stated: “Gold, a metal with high thermal conductivity, can heat up to its melting point in a matter of seconds. Many treatments have been described, including local wound care to split- and full-thickness skin grafts.” These easy to heed warnings don’t require rocket science to understand. We recommend that tow personnel and mechanical staff should be warned (and trained) about the potential risks of electrical contact burns. And advise that all jewelry, including metal watch bands, wedding bands and necklaces should be removed when mechanical and recovery work is to commence. As an additional level of safety, live battery terminals should be covered (or disconnected) while working in the vicinity of the battery, or other uncovered “hot sources.” More than one tow operator and mechanic can share their story of a wedding ring that was snagged on a frame part or “smashed” during recovery. A ring that gets snagged can shred finger skin like a potato peeler. Sure, there will be those scattered few who won’t remove their bands due to their beliefs regarding the sanctity of marriage; however, freak, unannounced incidents do happen making this reminder one of importance. While electrothermal burns injuries are rarely life-threatening, there’s good chance that a full-thickness (ring) burn will permanently affect the use of one’s hand. Personally, I don’t wear my wedding band while working around tow trucks or wrenching cars. My best pal Christine fully understands my reasoning. Keeping all my fingers intact is a personal choice and one I recommend you make as yours. It might be time to include a jewelry safety class in your company’s next safety meeting? Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches a tow truck operator safety course approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 26-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.