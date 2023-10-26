Digital Edition
"Home of the Brave" Premieres
New song pays tribute to the valor of white line warriors.
Quick Clearance of Burned Up Trailer
Bill's Towing shows up with two rotators and quickly removes a burned up trailer from the scene.
Debris Cleanup and Removal
Randall Resch provides list of best practices for debris clean-up
Simple Yet Eye-Catching
Wrapped truck gets kudos for eye-catching simplicity.
Repo Driver Weighs in on Decatur Shooting
Premiere of "Home of the Brave" with lyrics
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing October 25 - October 31, 2023

It’s Showtime 

redriver2 77628
By George L. Nitti 

It’s Showtime! Yes, Red River’s latest eye-catching, hard to miss wrap is somewhat of a departure from their previous wraps, inspired by a party barge boat with graphics designed by Digital Effects Signs and Graphics of Texarkana, Texas.  

Texarkana, a border town between two states (“one leg in Texas, one leg in Arkansas”), is not too far from the Red River, which the company was named after.  

The company name clearly stands out, written in large red, yellow and white letters that slant down on the sides of their 2020 Freightliner with a 22-foot steel JerrDan rollback. 

Brad Sinyard, the driver of the unit, said he was given some autonomy on the design.  

“I just wanted it to look like the party barge that the Bossman has,” said Sinyard. “He lets me do what I want for the most part. I’ve been with the company for nine years. We grew up since we were little bitty.” 

Bold and colorful is how Sinyard describes their newest unit. “It makes a statement of who we are.” 

Besides its clear lettering, its colors burst with a design that can be characterized as graffiti art.  

“It’s something you would see on trains,” said Sinyard.  

On the outside, the name Wayne Akins is memorialized.  

“He is the owner’s father, who passed away in 2013 and was a towman,” said Sinyard. 

Akins started the company in 1976, according to owner David Akins. “My father’s daily mantra to customers was to make sure to always tell them that ‘Everything’s Gonna be Alright,’” said Akins. “It just stuck with us. Now we tell our customers that. We know that it’s not the best situation at the time. But things will get better.” 

To match up the exterior bold design with the inside, Sinyard said that the seats, dashboard and other areas inside the truck were redone, giving it somewhat of a retro, modernish feel and definitely something for customers to feel better about, particularly when listening to the new sound system that was put into the truck. 

On the backside of the rollback, it states “It’s Showtime.”  

No doubt about it, this wrecker was born to shine. 

Brag @ TIW!  

Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine! 



American Towman Today - October 27, 2023
American Towman Today - October 27, 2023
Click here to read more

N.Y.P.D. Tow Truck Driver Hits and Kills Young Boy  

Published: Friday, October 27, 2023

A tow truck operator driving an N.Y.P.D. tow truck in Brookyn on Thursday morning struck and killed a 7-year-old boy as he was traveling through a cross street with his mother on the way to school.  

One witness on scene said that the driver of the tow truck was trying to beat a yellow light when she hit the boy, Kamari Hughes, who was riding a bright green scooter next to his mother, who was pushing a stroller. 

Another witness said that she kept going after she had hit the boy. "She hit that little boy and kept going. I had to tell the housing workers to stop her, from her to keep going. The mother's screaming hysterically, 'They killed my baby!'"  

Other witnesses said the driver was on her cellphone, speeding and ran a red light.  

The operator of the tow truck was arrested. 

The boy was the 73rd pedestrian killed in a traffic collision this year, according to Transportation Alternatives, a safe-streets group. That is slightly fewer deaths than had occurred last year by this time, when 78 pedestrians had been killed, the group said.

Sources:  cbsnews.com and nytimes.com

 



The N.Y.P.D tow truck that was involved in the accident and death of a 7 year old boy.

Winning is a Family Tradition for the Parkers at the World's Biggest Beauty Pageant for Wreckers
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


On The Hook With Mr. Industry
Pat Moody, Manager of Public Affairs, AAA Northern New England, speaks at an event to bring attention to the new move over law.

Maine Expands Move Over Law

Published: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Maine is yet another state to expand their move over law to include alll vehicles disabled roadside. The law goes into effect October 25.

“The operator shall move over as safely possible, and if moving over to another lane is not an option or safe, then pass the stationary vehicle at a careful, safe speed,” Senator Joe Baldacci said in a press conference Saturday.

Baldacci has been working alongside AAA Northern New England to introduce and pass legislation that enhances Maine’s ‘slow down, move over’ law, which protects emergency crews and tow truck drivers. 

Drivers who violate the new law could be fined $275.

“When you see somebody on the side of the road, it’s important to understand that that they are in a risky situation. You need to do everything you can to reduce that risk,” said Pat Moody, Manager of Public Affairs, AAA Northern New England.

Moody joined several other representatives on Saturday, National Slow Down Move Over Awareness Day, to bring attention to the new law.

AAA reports that nearly 1 person each day are struck and killed outside a disabled vehicle each year in the U.S.

Source: wabi.tv

First Responders Stunned by Magnitude of Pileup 

Published: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

First Responders were left stunned by the magnitude of the 168-vehicle pileup in Louisianna on I-55 that killed 8 people and injured more than 68 people. 

Fire chief Daniel Folks said, “I’ve been in the fire service for more than 20 years, and it was one of the biggest incidents I’ve ever had to manage.” 

The pile-up was caused by a mix of fog and smoke from marsh and swamp fires that created near-zero visibility just before 9 a.m. on Monday.  

Firefighters, covering several local districts, spent hours dealing with clusters of burning vehicles that included a tanker truck carrying hazardous materials, three other 18-wheelers and about a dozen burning vehicles.  

“The fire was so intense, it was just melting each vehicle down,” Folks said. “A lot of things you just couldn’t recognize. You couldn’t tell what kind of vehicle it was.” 

Because there were no fire hydrants on the bridge, crews called in water tankers and used a siphon to pull water from under the bridge to tackle the fires.  

An ambulance service company dispatched 18 ambulances and four supervisor trucks to the scene, transporting 46 patients to local hospitals, company officials said.   

Local tow truck companies set up their operations 30 to 40 minutes after the crashes occurred, according to Aaron Campeaux of Aaron Campeaux Towing. His team and about five other towing companies started removing vehicles from I-55 about noon Monday. They continued for about 24 hours, he said. 

“It was bad,” Campeaux said, describing the heartbreaking remnants of twisted vehicles that he knew belonged to the injured or departed. “I’ve been in business for 16 years and worked with State Police. I’ve never witnessed anything like this.” 

Campeaux’s company towed about 30 vehicles from the crash and State Police investigators are still working to track down all the vehicles involved in the pileup, their tow locations, and the people associated with those vehicles, Trooper Kate Stegall said. 

Source: nola.com

“Super Fog” Causes Massive Pile-Up Near New Orleans 

Published: Tuesday, October 24, 2023

A "super fog" in Louisiana caused a multi-car pileup on Interstate 55 near New Orleans, Louisiana. The crash, involving at least 158 vehicles, occurred on Monday morning due to heavy fog conditions, according to Louisiana State Police.  

A long stretch of Interstate 55, a 24-mile-long highway over Lake Pontchartrain near New Orleans, is expected to be closed "for the foreseeable future," police said. 

Seven fatalities have been confirmed and over 25 individuals were transported to area hospitals with varying degrees of injuries. 

For hours after the crash, emergency crews worked to clear debris from both northbound and southbound lanes. Some of the vehicles caught on fire after the initial crash, authorities said. One of the vehicles involved in the wrecks was a tanker truck carrying “hazardous liquid,” police said without elaborating on the substance. 

The super fog was caused by smoke from marsh fires burning in the region combined with dense fog developing in the area early Monday morning bringing extremely low visibility. In some spots, visibility was near zero, creating dangerous driving conditions. 

Sources: 

yahoo.com

edition.cnn.com

Tow Companies Gathered for National Move Over Day

Published: Monday, October 23, 2023

Tow companies, in addition to EMS, police and firefighters, gathered throughout the country, along with their respective families and communities on Saturday to commemorate National Move Over Day.

The towing community responded with tow truck processions, a plethora of events, and public announcements to remind the public to slow down and move over and give honor to towers who have lost their lives while event sponsors helped support the events.. 

In Montana, where a couple of tow operators were hit and killed in 2020, a news group road with a tow operator Jim Belanger from Hanser’s towing to get a first-hand look at what he deals with on a daily basis.  

“Every time you’re out filming (accidents) or talking on your phone, you are putting all of us in danger and yourself," Belanger said on Saturday. "So please, slow down and move over.” 

The Nevada State Tow Truck Association put on an event inviting local families to participate with local tow truck companies to compete in challenges, and a tow truck show and shine. 

A North Carolina event focused on remembering motorists like Florida towman Austin Gayne through the sale of tee-shirts. A group ensured that more than 35 locations would be lit in yellow, such as the NASCAR Hall of Fame, SkyWheel Myrtle Beach, SkyWheel Panama City Beach, and 35 other buildings and fountains in downtown Charlotte, NC. 

On an Arizona facebook page, the Arizona State Tow Truck Association gave thanks to TOWBOOK, Todd Equipment, Chergey Insurance, Santander - Trophy Sponsor, Robertson Ryan, Kassel Benefits, Lubnau Insurance, and Priority Towing for sponsoring events. 

Source: 
2news.com
ktvq.com

Towman Downed in Wake of National Move Over Day, 10/21  

Published: Friday, October 20, 2023

Towman Frank Ingram, owner of Ingram Towing and Impound Service, was struck and killed in the metro Atlanta area on Thursday afternoon while operating a heavy-duty wrecker to pick up a dump truck on I-575.

Angela Roper, a board member of The Towing and Recovery Association of Georgia, commented, "Ingram's death marks the 34th since January first for responders (hit and killed on roadways) nationwide. That is the 14th, tow truck operator to be hit and killed this year.” 

Of those 14 deaths, three have been across metro Atlanta. Toby Bowden and Troy Simon were the other two towman struck and killed in the area. 

Ingram’s death comes in the wake of local events commemorating National Move Over Awareness Day, this year held on Saturday October 21, 2023. These events are meant to bring furhter awareness to motorists and to honor fallen towman in their respective communities.

Some legislators as well are participating, announcing stiffer penalties for not adhering to the law, like Oklahoma and Montana. In Oklahoma, starting Nov. 1, a fine goes up to $1,000 for the first offense and will climbs to $2,500 for additional violations.  According to the new law, if a driver doesn’t move over or slow down and an emergency worker gets injured, the driver could pay up to $5,000 in fines. If the emergency worker dies, the fine could jump to $10,000.

Sources
11alive.com
kfor.com

"Home of the Brave" Premieres

Published: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

The much-anticipated song by Mike Corbin, "Home of the Brave," premieres today with the audio recording on Tow Industry Week.

The song pays tribute to the valor of white line warriors, all towmen who brave working on the nation's highways. Corbin and his band will premiere the song live during Festival Night at the American Towman Exposition, November 18th, the event honoring towing industry heroes.

"Home of the Brave" will also be heard in the halls of the American Towman Exposition. In the registration lobby there will be heard a loop of several songs including "Home of the Brave," "Long Live the American Towman," "Bless the Spirit Rider," and the "Road Calls." No other exposition in the world has created songs to celebrate its trade, as has the American Towman Exposition, now celebrating its 34th year. "Home of the Brave," composed by Steve Calitri and Mike Corbin.

Click here to play
Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
October 25 - October 31, 2023

Quick Clearance of Burned Up Trailer 

Published: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

billscoverpic a3a07
By George L. Nitti 

Bill’s Towing is no stranger to tractor trailer recoveries on busy interstates like I-70 in Ohio and getting them cleared up quickly.  

Early morning, around 6 a.m., about 8 miles from their St. Clairsville facility directly east of Columbus, Ohio, Bill's was called in by the Ohio State Highway Patrol to recover an XPO Logistics tractor trailer that had caught fire. The axles were burned up and most of the trailer, loaded with pellets of rock salt, also charred, including the skids and plastic in which the rock salt was encased. 

Bill's responded with their two 60 ton JerrDan rotators, one on a 21’ Peterbuilt, the other a 22’ Kenworth. Upon arrival, brothers Chad and Ty Coulson, both certified crane operators, called in a response equipment truck and a Landoll trailer to further assist with the recovery. 

“We do heavy lifts like this multiple times a week,” said Chad. “It’s a pretty standard recovery.” 

At first the brothers discussed unloading the trailer filled with salt but were concerned that the busy interstate would be tied up too long under such a scenario.  

“Quick clearance recovery is a key part of what we do,” said Chad. "We try to work quickly and safely at the same time."

So, they altered their plan to lift the entire trailer off the ground with the goal of safely securing it on the Landoll trailer, betting that the trailer would hold together. 

Working in tandem, the brothers positioned one of the rotators at the front and one where the trailer split. 

“We ran 12-inch-wide straps under the trailer, and we were able to pick it up without it breaking in half and set it on the trailer,” said Chad. “At one point, we had it four feet off the ground and it didn’t look too pretty, but it held together.” 

With the tractor loaded onto the Landoll, they then realized they needed to bring it down in height, as there would be clearance issues taking the trailer back to their facility.   

Chad said, “We had to take the landing gear off the trailer to get it under height.” 

Highway clean-up ensued and the mangled tractor was taken back to Bill's storage facility, where it currently resides until further plans are made to remove it. 

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor George L. Nitti at georgenitti@gmail.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman Magazine!

Slingshot Style Recovery Overcomes Forces of Nature

Published: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

sumter mucksm 2d03f

By George L. Nitti

A slingshot is a powerfulf force. Remember how the meek David slew the mighty Goliath?

For one tow company, handling a recovery required the use of a slingshot technique to overcome some mighty resistance and win the battle out on the road. 

On June 4, 2022, Sumter Wrecker of Sumter, S.C., was called in by another tow company to help with a semi-tractor-trailer that went off the side of Highway 521. The nose of the tractor and front tires were buried in mud, below grade.

The job first called for a winch out, but after examining a photo and knowing the terrain, owner Hal Watts of Sumter knew better: the recovery would require more iron than the 35-ton wrecker that Kiss Towing brought to scene, and a powerful towing technique that would be essential to recover an entrenched tractor.

“They just didn’t have the ability or capability to get the job done,” said Watts. “and they called us to help out.”

From their 14-unit fleet, Watts plucked out two of his Vulcan V100 50-ton wreckers, one with a 2006 Peterbuilt 379; the other, a 2016 Kenworth T880.  

Upon arriving, Watts assessed that the job would be best executed by employing a slingshot technique he had seen in a training video. Simple execution included placing the wreckers between the casualty and then, like a Slingshot, hooking the arms of each wrecker to the furthest points of the casualty – to the King Pin Plate at the front of the trailer and to the landing gear on both sides. Then, cranking together, the wreckers slowly slid the casualty between both wreckers back to the highway. For additional support, Kiss attached their 35 ton to the rear axle of the trailer to help break suction.

“The most challenging part of the recovery,” Watts said, “was the amount of resistance that we had to overcome. We didn't have much space to work which made the job even harder.” He compared the resistance of the casualty to the suction of a pair of boots tramping in “soupy mud.”

Watts said, “Once we got it up on the road, we twisted the trailer around.” Kiss then took over, bringing the casualty back to their facility and two hours later, the roadway was cleared.

For Watts, another challenge overcome, which he considers one of the best parts of being a tower - solving problems. He said, "Nothing is ever the same.”

And overcoming stupendous hurdles like the forces of nature with physics at the helm.

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor George L. Nitti at georgenitti@gmail.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!




Machine Recovery Amidst Fire and Death

Published: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

firecow1 1a050

By George L. Nitti 

In April, after a fire broke out at a massive dairy farm in Dimmitt, Texas, killing more than 18,000 cows, the suspected cause was a heavy piece of machinery used for picking up and separating manure for the purpose of liquifying it for removal. 

Enter HBL Towing & Recovery of Dallas, Texas. They received a call from a spokesperson from the farm to remove the 17,000 + pound machine. HBL’s Operations Manager Joseph Fitzhugh said, “They wanted to have the machine removed so that they could inspect it as evidence to determine the source of the fire. The barn was low clearance, with no working utilities and lighting.” 

Dimmitt, which is located more than 350 miles west of Dallas, in the middle of nowhere, normally would not be part of HBL’s traveling range. 

Fitzhugh said, “They couldn’t find anybody with the equipment or know how to get the machinery out of the building.” 

HBL sent one of their rotators - a Century 1075 twin steer operated by Antonio Palmerin - a Landoll trailer and a service truck, with the intention of delivering the machine to a separate clean warehouse north of Texas in Sulphur Springs. 

“When we got there, it was like a cave that smelled like fire and death. Although the job took us 10 hours, our seven employees were there for three days. The process kept getting delayed by the lawyers on scene.” 

Upon removing the machinery, Fitzhugh noted they were limited on clearance. He said, “We couldn’t boom up with all three stages. We couldn’t get up above it. We had to get right next to it and just inch it over while still having clearance below the ceiling for the rotator and above the floor for the Landoll.” 

For the team at HBL, three days working under prevailing conditions was frustrating, as each step in the process was orchestrated by lawyers who were negotiating everything, including the hook points on the machinery. 

“It was all about saving evidence for the insurance claims,” said Fitzhugh. “Everybody had to agree where it was going to be hooked. It was aggravating to be held back each step of the way when you are used to incident management.” 

HBL, which has extensive experience dealing with evidence, was asked by the fire investigators to shrink wrap the machine. 

Fitzhugh said, “Once we set it down, we rigged everything and had to take it back up and begin wrapping it with shrink wrap.  We shrink wrapped everything, even the dirt that came with it, from the bottom up and then we had to slice little holes to chain it to the Landoll. It was a pain.” 

From there, the machinery was transported to a clean warehouse, with loftier ceilings and bright lighting, and set down like a museum piece.

From there, one can expect engineers and lawyers to reconstruct what caused the fire at the dairy barn on that destructive day. 

Physical Evaluations

Published: Thursday, October 26, 2023

FMCSA National Registry Logo 6f6e0
Brian J Riker

Does your company require a pre-employment physical examination of your employees? What about a US DOT medical certification for all your drivers, not just your CDL licensed drivers? Do you require periodic reevaluation of your employee’s physical condition for continued employment?

If you answered no to any of these questions you may be placing your company at great risk. Workplace health evaluations for employees, especially those that perform physical labor, are critical to catching issues before they become emergencies, injuries or even result in death. I was reminded of this recently while working with a client to review their driver qualification files for a mock motor carrier compliance audit, when one specific medical certification, or lack thereof, caught my eye for a new hire that was about to start driving that week.

Many employers of professional drivers are already familiar with the requirements to have a DOT medical certificate for their CDL drivers; after all, they can’t have a valid CDL without one, yet there is some confusion around this regulation and how it applies to non-CDL drivers. Following my contention that most towers regularly engage in non-excepted interstate commerce, and therefore all your drivers that operate any vehicle in furtherance of commerce with a gross weight rating greater than 10,000 pounds must be fully qualified interstate drivers. This includes 49 CFR 391.41, which mandates they possess a valid medical certificate issued by a provider registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and listed on the National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners.

This certificate must be carried by any non-CDL driver, and produced to law enforcement officers upon demand, whenever they are operating a commercial motor vehicle in interstate commerce, and in many states, even when operating intrastate only. The employer must have a copy of this certificate in the driver qualification file and have a system in place to ensure the driver presents an updated certificate prior to the expiration of the current certificate. Further, the employer must verify that the certificate presented is valid and the provider is listed on the Registry with documentation of such kept in the driver qualification file.

It is my recommendation that all employers require their drivers to obtain a medical certification with at least one year validity. Any less than one year indicates the driver may have serious health concerns that need to be addressed before they have a health related emergency while operating one of your vehicles.

What about your non driving positions? They can have critical health issues too, so should they also be examined? Absolutely! A workplace health examination may be the only time many people see a medical professional. These examinations have caught many serious health issues. The recently discovered missing DOT medical exam documentation caught a driver’s severe diabetic conditions that had been left untreated and were presenting serious, potentially fatal, threats to their health when they were forced to submit to the evaluation.

The scary part is, this driver had been working for another company and driving every day in a very unhealthy condition, and while medically unqualified to drive. Had this driver passed out or suffered another medical emergency while driving the results could have been fatal, not only to the driver but perhaps a customer or other innocent bystander. The resulting lawsuits would have likely led to large settlements against the employer. This could be financially devastating to a small business tower and could have all been avoided with an inexpensive periodic medical examination and compliance with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations.

Remember, being a qualified driver, or anyone in a safety sensitive position, is much more than just having the skill set to perform the job duties and a valid license or certification credential. They must also be physically, mentally and emotionally fit for duty or they are a danger to themselves and everyone around them.

Debris Cleanup and Removal 

Published: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Bumper Through Window copy 25d67
By Randall C. Resch 

When vehicles are involved in a crash and settlement is paid between the vehicle’s owner and insurance company, whose property does the vehicle become? In the process of settlement and salvage, a wrecked vehicle may hold some “value” in parts for restoration and rebuild. But, in a typical situation, some towers think all wrecked vehicles are scrap. Not so fast!  

When a bumper cover sticks out from an opened window of a crashed car, I get a bit irritated thinking the tower either wasn’t trained well or they didn’t take time to respect the (damaged) property of others. Usually, it’s the latter! 

Believe it or not, there’s a “proper way” and a “wrong way” when it comes to cleaning accident scenes of debris and parts. Especially true to accident vehicles, there may be scrutiny of a vehicle’s contents, air bags, seatbelts, or other safety systems after the initial crash. 

What's the Big Deal? 

In something as simple as stuffing a bumper cover through a wrecked vehicle’s window, look at the bigger picture of what transpires once a crashed vehicle arrives at the tow facility for storage. Once it goes the route of being claimed, if oil-soaked debris and glass gets shoveled into the vehicle’s interior, a vehicle’s owner will assuredly blame the tow company for ruining their personal belongings or property. 

For example, my company was sued after a newish, slightly wrecked Corvette was transported to our facility having been struck by an uninsured motorist. My driver hurriedly stuffed the other car’s bumper cover through the Corvette’s window and across its leather seats. In doing so, the back of the driver’s seat was heavily scratched while the passenger’s seat had a considerable tear.  

Subsequently, the insurance company made a subrogation claim against my company for nearly $1,800 to R&R both seats. Note: Because the judge was a Corvette “aficionado,” he was sympathetic to the damage caused by my driver. 

Steps to Take 

Accident scene cleanup is generally a tow operator’s responsibility as mandated by state vehicle codes. Per California Vehicle Code, Section 27700, it states;    

(a) Tow trucks shall be equipped with and carry all of the following: (1) One or more brooms, and the driver of the tow truck engaged to remove a disabled vehicle from the scene of an accident shall remove all glass and debris deposited upon the roadway by the disabled vehicle which is to be towed. While debris cleanup isn’t rocket science, removal and disposal is a responsibility in which towers must comply with EPA regulations.  

What About Pending Danger? 

Take a second to realize that when cleanup is mandated by law, the Vehicle Code places towers in harm's way knowing that debris can likely be deposited for hundreds of feet. When the process of sweeping, debris cleanup and removal commence, remember, never sweep with your back to approaching and remain out of live lanes whenever possible. 

Even under the best conditions where there are flares, cones, light boards and the presence of cops on scene, some distracted motorists are likened to steer into where you might be working. 

You are reminded to know your location and to where a pre-planned escape route may save your life provided you are aware of your surroundings and what “right now happenings” are danger close. 

Steps to Take 

Without going into great detail, consider six “best practices” for handling roadside debris, not considered liquid or haz-mat; 

--Progressive tow companies carry heavy plastic trash bags for use at accident scenes, perfect for dry debris, vehicle plastics, clothing, etc. 
--When glass debris is wet, shovel roadside piles into the tow truck’s trash can or bucket, ultimately stowed in a side box or other location of stowage 
--Never toss road sweepings into a vehicle’s interior, anticipating crashed vehicles may be examined for trace evidence, drug paraphernalia, or alcoholic beverage containers at a later date 
--Use caution to not deposit road debris that includes red phosphorous flares that may not be completely burned out. A smoldering flare shoveled atop vehicle carpet may smolder and ignite 
--Don’t stuff a bumper cover through the vehicle’s open window. Prior to loading a casualty onto a carrier’s deck, place the loose cover, license plate down and under the winch cable. Slide the bumper cover forward to the winch’s hold down plate before the casualty gets winched into transport position. Doing so will keep the bumper cover from flying  
--For wheel lift style wreckers, a loose bumper cover is placed atop the wrecker’s rear deck and under the boom; to be strapped with Bungee Cords or tied with a hank of rope to keep from blowing 

When handling crash debris, taking easy and simple steps helps to comply with cleanup responsibility, and to avoid “after the crash” damage caused by neglectful tow operators. 

It’s also the operator’s responsibility to ensure all parts contained “on” or “within” the towed or transported vehicle are tied, taped, or removed to protect from blowing off the vehicle being delivered to the tow facility or final destination.     

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches a tow truck operator safety course approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 26-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com

Improving A Shop Owner’s Business Takes Center Stage at WreckWeek

Published: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

f8877779 9412 260f 9872 938503ae9612 6d2b3
By Jimmy Santos, Safety Editor

 Automotive service providers, whether they are collision or auto repair shop owners, are concerned with one thing: how do you maximize your efforts into profits?

Like all small business owners, they are affected by supply chain delays, employment retention, inflation, rising costs of operations and the long work hours they put into their businesses.

These topics and more, are central to the establishment of WreckWeek, the Exposition and Conference for Collision and Auto Repair as the place to learn how to deal with these challenges. The two-day trade-only event of the latest products and services has created “the talk of the town” amongst these important service markets.

WreckWeek is the collaborative effort of three leading enterprises: American Towman Magazine, Body Shop Business Magazine, and DRIVE, the pre-eminent consulting and coaching firm.

Critical topics to be presented include breaking free from insurance companies’ intent on controlling rates and repair methods, managing parts supply chain issues, recruitment and retention of employees, establishing sales and profit benchmarks, important customer service practices and effective marketing programs on multiple digital platforms to increase one’s sales penetration.

According to David Saline, DRIVE vice president, improving these and other management skills are paramount to running a successful shop business.

DRIVE, in addition to producing the conference program for WRECKWEEK, will also be hosting its annual conference of DRIVE customers nationwide.

Body Shop Business magazine, the nation’s leading auto body shop magazine, is the Official Sponsor of WRECKWEEK.

Located side-by-side with TowXpo Dallas/Fort Worth, the prominent 26-year old towing industry show, WreckWeek, will take place June 21 and 22, 2024 at the Fort Worth Convention Center in one of the country’s fastest growing cities, Fort Worth, Texas.

“Our goal is to bring these elements of automotive service under one roof to not only showcase products and services for collision, auto repair and towing, but also open new opportunities for the owners of these businesses to reap what they sow,” says Henri “Doc” Calitri, president of A. T. Expo Corp., responsible for the exposition and conference management.

“Owners of these critical service businesses put in long work hours, endure all the trials and tribulations of running a commercial enterprise, and need to see how and where they need to improve their management and ultimately increase their profitability,” he says.

When you increase your management efficiency and your bottom line, you can ultimately make significant changes and improvements in one’s personal life for the better, Calitri adds.

“Isn’t the goal of every business owner, to provide for themselves and improve the quality of life for their families?” Calitri says. “WreckWeek can play a major role in accomplishing these goals.”

Industry suppliers interested in exhibiting at WreckWeek may call 800-732-3869, ext. 204 to reserve your space. For ongoing show details, go to www.wreckweek.com.

                                                                       #

Simple Yet Eye-Catching 

Published: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

277674777 5273363976063026 3584206710349238152 n b3146
By George L. Nitti 

Simplicity can be eye catching, such as an all-yellow tow truck with a creatively lettered logo done in a contrasting cool blue stating “Cupertino Towing.” 

Based out of Antioch, California and with a fleet of approximately 30 trucks, many of them flatbeds, the company maintains a robust call volume serving law enforcement, commercial calls and as a large contractor to AAA.  

“We get 4500 – 5000 calls a month,” said Craig Baker, owner of Cupertino Towing and President of the California Tow Truck Association (CTTA). 

Two of their latest acquisitions, 2023 Kenworth’s with Chevron 12 Series LCG’s, embody a tradition of excellence in graphic design. 

The company logo has evolved over time. Until four years ago, their logos were hand-painted, but since then, are vinyl.  

Baker said, “Our lettering guy 'Mike the Stripe' has adapted to the times. But he does not use canned graphics. He can now do what he did by hand in vinyl.” 

Although Baker has always appreciated the artistic integrity of hand painted graphics, he acknowledges that vinyl is more efficient, taking the company less time to get the trucks lettered and more easily removing the lettering when they are looking to rotate trucks out of their fleet. 

“It used to take us hours to remove the lettering with a lot of oven cleaner and heavy duty scrubbing,” said Baker. “Now it takes us less than a half hour.” 

In part, moving to a more efficient system of maintaining their fleet has become a core principle of their operations, due to the havoc Covid wreaked on the industry and the challenges of getting parts. 

Baker said, “We’ve streamlined the fleet to primarily Kenworth’s and Ford’s.” He added, “By streamlining the fleet we can maintain a larger parts inventory in house that is universally exchangeable among all the trucks.” 

The company is also rotating fewer trucks out of their fleet on a yearly basis due to the skyrocketing prices of tow trucks. “The flatbeds that once cost $140,000 are now pushing $175,000,” he said. 

Yet despite post Covid challenges, Baker prides himself on maintaining the family feel of his company, asking of his employees, only what he would do himself. 

Brag @ TIW!  

Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine! 

Eye-Popping Green Candy

Published: Wednesday, October 04, 2023

download 180d3
By George L. Nitti

What gives a tow truck that special pop?

For some, a combination of compelling graphics and appealing external features such as lights, visors, rims, horns, chrome, storage boxes, etc., add to the mix that helps a tow truck stick out.  

“I get a lot of compliments on our tow trucks,” said Chris Higel, owner of Anytime Towing of Waynesville, North Carolina. He was referring specifically to his 23’ International MV with a 16,000 pound Chevron steel 21 ft. bed that recently took 2nd place at the Tennessee Tow Show for best in light duty class.

Higel said, “I take pride and joy in my trucks. Appearances are everything.”

What makes Higel’s heavier duty flatbed stand out, besides its slick Chevron bed, are several variables. To start. its brilliant green color.

“We changed our colors 3 or 4 years ago,” said Higel. “It’s my wife’s color. With green you can be recognized and seen. It sticks out.”

Higel has been using flag themes on his trucks for years, but altered this wrap to a distorted flag effect, blending in black and green stars and stripes, thanks in part to his collaboration with Fredericksburg’s Illusion Wraps.

“I told them what I wanted,” said Higel. “We worked together four or five days to come up with the design.”

Layered on top of the flag is the company name – Anytime Towing - written in all caps, spanning the doors and cab and blending in perfectly with the other well textured black and green graphics.

External features, like the black alcoa rims and black visor add cohesion, blending in with the colors. The simply laid out elegant chrome storage boxes, that are longer than typical, and lay along the bottom side of the bed, are sharp looking.

Higel, who purchased his truck at Chevron Commercial, said, “A spent a lot of money on it. You just don’t go to the truck lot and take it off. It’s custom built.”

Horn blasters and a colorful array of lights – markers and underglows - too are part of the mix, part of the pride that Higel takes in his trucks.

“I went overkill on it,” he said. “The heaviest thing I carry is about 12,000 pounds. But I would definitely buy another one.”

Brag @ TIW!  

Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine! 

Worm Gear Winches

Published: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

upright worm gear winches 2722d

Worm gear winches are designed to pull heavy loads in low-speed, high torque applications.

Benefits

--Less likely to slip than other types of winches because the worm gear design provides more contact between the teeth of the gears, which prevents slippage.

--Compact. This makes them ideal for use in confined spaces, such as behind the cab of a truck. Typical features include: Clutch position indicator, providing safe, visual means of ensuring positive clutch engagement.Sliding clutch with the reverse draft; Assuring complete and even engagement under load. Adjustable oil brake with automatic engagement during payout; Enhancing brake life and improving load management.

--Less likely to jam than other types of winches. This is because the teeth on the gears are not straight, but rather are angled. This prevents the gears from becoming jammed together.
For more information, contact: winchesinc.com/types-of-winches/upright-worm-gear/

Snatch Block Pulley

Published: Wednesday, October 04, 2023
pulley small 8ef01
XRP Snatch Block Pully is a lightweight alternative to traditional heavy snatch blocks/Pulleys. The XRP snatch block pully can be used to increase pulling power or redirect the winch line. The XRP is for use with synthetic rope only and is to be used in conjunction with a soft shackle. 

Xrteme Snatch block Pulley 4”
For 3/8" & 1/2" shackles
Synthetic Rope 3/26" To 1/2" Inch Diameter
Weight Capacity: 12,000-lbs.

Xrteme Snatch block Pulley 6”
For 1/2" to 5/8" Shackle
Synthetic Rope: 1/2" to 3/4” Inch Diameter
Weight Capacity: 58,000-lbs.

Xrteme Snatch block Pulley 10”
For 1" Shackle
Synthetic Rope 1” Inch Diameter
Weight Capacity: 85,000-lbs.

For more information on this product, visit towtoolz.com

Mega Carrying Case for Lock-Out Tools

Published: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

carryingcase 7f379
Access Tools, the undisputed leader in lockout tools, has a Heavy Duty Carrying Case that is designed to fit all of their In-The-Door Tools along with other tools and accessories. The Heavy Duty Mega Deluxe Case is made with luggage quality nylon, features heavy duty zippers, reinforced seams, and is virtually impossible to rip or tear. It also features see-through pockets made with heavy duty industrial quality plastic so you can easily organize your tools.

All of the Complete Locksmith Sets from Access Tools come with the Heavy Duty Mega Deluxe Case as a standard item, but it can also be purchased separately either as a replacement for an aging case or an upgrade to another tool set. Don’t struggle with an inferior Carrying Case to keep your tools organized and at your fingertips. The Heavy Duty Mega Deluxe Case from Access Tools is the solution to all of your organization problems. For more information, visit www.CarOpeningTools.com

Veteran repo driver Steve Andrews gave his take on the repossession that led to a police officer shooting.

Repo Driver Weighs in on Decatur Shooting 

Published: Monday, October 16, 2023

As details of the Decatur, Alabama police shooting of Steve Perkins continue to unfold, a repo driver weighed in on common practices for car repossessions in the state of Alabama. 

Steve Andrews, who repossessed cars for more than a decade, said anyone who works in the industry should leave if somebody tries to stop a car repossession on their property. According to the law, if police show up during a repossession then that repo is over. 

Andrews said, “Legally in Alabama, if somebody comes out…and it may be nationwide but if somebody comes out and objects to the repossession…technically they can go back into the house and you have to leave without that vehicle.” 

In terms of the deadly Decatur police shooting of Steve Perkins, Andrews says that it puzzles him as to why the tow truck driver fled the scene when Perkins allegedly threatened him with a handgun but then returned with Decatur police. 

Andrews said, “It’s a tragic situation, I don’t know anything about the shooting part, I don’t know a thing in the world about the police and the shooting part. But to me the police should have never been called. If the repo man called, he should have never done that. I don’t know what he was thinking he was gone do. Evidently, he doesn't know the Fair Debt Collections Practices Act that tells you if the police show up, the repo is over. Either he doesn't know or he doesn't care.” 

Source: waaytv.com

Repo Driver Ambushed and Killed in Chicago 

Published: Monday, October 09, 2023

A repo driver working in Chicago during the wee hours of the night was ambushed and gunned down in his tow truck after repossessing a black Land Rover. 

27-year-old Jack Jacobsen, who worked for Northwest Recovery, was attacked by a large group of people around 1:30 a.m., his tow truck riddled with bullets. 

"We don't know if this was a random act, if it was a directed action or if it was simply car thieves that saw someone turn the keys to a very expensive automobile over," said Northwest Towing attorney Tom Glasgow. "He's a great kid. I just saw a tremendous kid who had a great personality and was always upbeat. It is such a tragic loss." 

Jacobsen was a U.S. Navy veteran and an expectant father. 

He and his fiancée were preparing for their baby shower this weekend, according to his mother, who rushed to the scene of the crime with his fiancee. 

Investigators are now pulling video from a city pod camera nearby, and Glasgow said the tow truck was also equipped with several cameras. 

"They provide a very wide swath of visual view for what occurs during a repossession and what happens after the repossession in order to protect our drivers," Glasgow said. 

Source: abc7chicago.com/

Tow Company Owner Murdered on Repo Job 

Published: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Jesse Jones, 44, a tow owner in St. Louis, was murdered while repossessing a car on Thursday, September 7. 

Jones was on a mission to pick up a Jeep Cherokee on a short-term loan from a dealership from a woman who was in the process of moving. Jones’ sister Stephanie informed that the woman’s brother was helping her with the move when Jones showed up and was shot dead. 

Police tracked the alleged shooter, Dwayne Davis, 27, using a GPS device on the Jeep. Investigators tracked the vehicle the jeep, where Illinois State Police attempted to stop it. The Jeep then sped off before crashing on the Poplar Street Bridge, according to court documents. 

Police say Davis was spotted exiting the Jeep after the crash before throwing a gun off the bridge. 

Jones’ sister said her brother “had a big heart. He was a big, burly man who you might cross a street when you first saw him, but he would do anything to make someone smile."  

Stephanie Jones said Saturday that her brother loved his new wife, Chrysta, whom he married this spring. He enjoyed traveling the country on his motorcycle and reading. He is survived by an adopted adult son and a teenage daughter.  

"It is a huge loss for the people he loved and his family. He would drop everything and drive three states just to help us out," she said. "The world is a worse place today without him." 

Source: stltoday.com

Repo Business Booming 

Published: Friday, April 28, 2023

According to a recent report on rising delinquencies on subprime auto loans, the repossession industry is continuing to benefit, seeing a banner year as repos have continued to rise since the peak of the Pandemic in 2021. In March, the percentage of delinquent subprime auto loans increased to 5.3 percent, up from 2.6 percent two years ago. Various factors are at play, including rising interest rates, higher prices for used and new cars, and inflation pinching consumers across the board.

At the recent North American Reposessors Summit conference in Orlando, Florida, it was reported that repo companies are having a hard time keeping up with demand and finding drivers. “As the economy curves down, our industry curves up,” said Ben Deese, vice president at North Carolina-based Home Detective Co. The $1.7 billion industry primarily recovers assets like cars, trucks, and boats, all requiring skilled tow truck drivers.    

Speaking to this point with TIW, Jordan McIntosh of Rapture Enterprises of Burnsville, North Carolina, who services the Appalachian region covering several states, spoke of his current need for more drivers, noting that during the Pandemic a lower demand caused some of his agents to opt for unemployment benefits.  

He said, “We lost a lot of good agents, but fortunately had some good guys who saw the need to keep our company open. That’s what got us through until the volume started coming back. In January of 23’ we broke our record for the numbers of vehicles we picked up.” 

Anticipating this summer’s volume, McIntosh has bought five late model trucks in the last year and has been adding drivers "pretty much consistently." He said, “I’ve got seven drivers now, but to be honest with you, I could use seven more.” 

Source: Bloombergmotor1.com and Tow Industry Week

