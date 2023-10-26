It’s Showtime 

Physical Evaluations

Brian J Riker Does your company require a pre-employment physical examination of your employees? What about a US DOT medical certification for all your drivers, not just your CDL licensed drivers? Do you require periodic reevaluation of your employee’s physical condition for continued employment? If you answered no to any of these questions you may be placing your company at great risk. Workplace health evaluations for employees, especially those that perform physical labor, are critical to catching issues before they become emergencies, injuries or even result in death. I was reminded of this recently while working with a client to review their driver qualification files for a mock motor carrier compliance audit, when one specific medical certification, or lack thereof, caught my eye for a new hire that was about to start driving that week. Many employers of professional drivers are already familiar with the requirements to have a DOT medical certificate for their CDL drivers; after all, they can’t have a valid CDL without one, yet there is some confusion around this regulation and how it applies to non-CDL drivers. Following my contention that most towers regularly engage in non-excepted interstate commerce, and therefore all your drivers that operate any vehicle in furtherance of commerce with a gross weight rating greater than 10,000 pounds must be fully qualified interstate drivers. This includes 49 CFR 391.41, which mandates they possess a valid medical certificate issued by a provider registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and listed on the National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners. This certificate must be carried by any non-CDL driver, and produced to law enforcement officers upon demand, whenever they are operating a commercial motor vehicle in interstate commerce, and in many states, even when operating intrastate only. The employer must have a copy of this certificate in the driver qualification file and have a system in place to ensure the driver presents an updated certificate prior to the expiration of the current certificate. Further, the employer must verify that the certificate presented is valid and the provider is listed on the Registry with documentation of such kept in the driver qualification file. It is my recommendation that all employers require their drivers to obtain a medical certification with at least one year validity. Any less than one year indicates the driver may have serious health concerns that need to be addressed before they have a health related emergency while operating one of your vehicles. What about your non driving positions? They can have critical health issues too, so should they also be examined? Absolutely! A workplace health examination may be the only time many people see a medical professional. These examinations have caught many serious health issues. The recently discovered missing DOT medical exam documentation caught a driver’s severe diabetic conditions that had been left untreated and were presenting serious, potentially fatal, threats to their health when they were forced to submit to the evaluation. The scary part is, this driver had been working for another company and driving every day in a very unhealthy condition, and while medically unqualified to drive. Had this driver passed out or suffered another medical emergency while driving the results could have been fatal, not only to the driver but perhaps a customer or other innocent bystander. The resulting lawsuits would have likely led to large settlements against the employer. This could be financially devastating to a small business tower and could have all been avoided with an inexpensive periodic medical examination and compliance with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations. Remember, being a qualified driver, or anyone in a safety sensitive position, is much more than just having the skill set to perform the job duties and a valid license or certification credential. They must also be physically, mentally and emotionally fit for duty or they are a danger to themselves and everyone around them.

Debris Cleanup and Removal

By Randall C. Resch When vehicles are involved in a crash and settlement is paid between the vehicle’s owner and insurance company, whose property does the vehicle become? In the process of settlement and salvage, a wrecked vehicle may hold some “value” in parts for restoration and rebuild. But, in a typical situation, some towers think all wrecked vehicles are scrap. Not so fast! When a bumper cover sticks out from an opened window of a crashed car, I get a bit irritated thinking the tower either wasn’t trained well or they didn’t take time to respect the (damaged) property of others. Usually, it’s the latter! Believe it or not, there’s a “proper way” and a “wrong way” when it comes to cleaning accident scenes of debris and parts. Especially true to accident vehicles, there may be scrutiny of a vehicle’s contents, air bags, seatbelts, or other safety systems after the initial crash. What's the Big Deal? In something as simple as stuffing a bumper cover through a wrecked vehicle’s window, look at the bigger picture of what transpires once a crashed vehicle arrives at the tow facility for storage. Once it goes the route of being claimed, if oil-soaked debris and glass gets shoveled into the vehicle’s interior, a vehicle’s owner will assuredly blame the tow company for ruining their personal belongings or property. For example, my company was sued after a newish, slightly wrecked Corvette was transported to our facility having been struck by an uninsured motorist. My driver hurriedly stuffed the other car’s bumper cover through the Corvette’s window and across its leather seats. In doing so, the back of the driver’s seat was heavily scratched while the passenger’s seat had a considerable tear. Subsequently, the insurance company made a subrogation claim against my company for nearly $1,800 to R&R both seats. Note: Because the judge was a Corvette “aficionado,” he was sympathetic to the damage caused by my driver. Steps to Take Accident scene cleanup is generally a tow operator’s responsibility as mandated by state vehicle codes. Per California Vehicle Code, Section 27700, it states; (a) Tow trucks shall be equipped with and carry all of the following: (1) One or more brooms, and the driver of the tow truck engaged to remove a disabled vehicle from the scene of an accident shall remove all glass and debris deposited upon the roadway by the disabled vehicle which is to be towed. While debris cleanup isn’t rocket science, removal and disposal is a responsibility in which towers must comply with EPA regulations. What About Pending Danger? Take a second to realize that when cleanup is mandated by law, the Vehicle Code places towers in harm's way knowing that debris can likely be deposited for hundreds of feet. When the process of sweeping, debris cleanup and removal commence, remember, never sweep with your back to approaching and remain out of live lanes whenever possible. Even under the best conditions where there are flares, cones, light boards and the presence of cops on scene, some distracted motorists are likened to steer into where you might be working. You are reminded to know your location and to where a pre-planned escape route may save your life provided you are aware of your surroundings and what “right now happenings” are danger close. Steps to Take Without going into great detail, consider six “best practices” for handling roadside debris, not considered liquid or haz-mat;



--Progressive tow companies carry heavy plastic trash bags for use at accident scenes, perfect for dry debris, vehicle plastics, clothing, etc.

--When glass debris is wet, shovel roadside piles into the tow truck’s trash can or bucket, ultimately stowed in a side box or other location of stowage

--Never toss road sweepings into a vehicle’s interior, anticipating crashed vehicles may be examined for trace evidence, drug paraphernalia, or alcoholic beverage containers at a later date

--Use caution to not deposit road debris that includes red phosphorous flares that may not be completely burned out. A smoldering flare shoveled atop vehicle carpet may smolder and ignite

--Don’t stuff a bumper cover through the vehicle’s open window. Prior to loading a casualty onto a carrier’s deck, place the loose cover, license plate down and under the winch cable. Slide the bumper cover forward to the winch’s hold down plate before the casualty gets winched into transport position. Doing so will keep the bumper cover from flying

--For wheel lift style wreckers, a loose bumper cover is placed atop the wrecker’s rear deck and under the boom; to be strapped with Bungee Cords or tied with a hank of rope to keep from blowing When handling crash debris, taking easy and simple steps helps to comply with cleanup responsibility, and to avoid “after the crash” damage caused by neglectful tow operators. It’s also the operator’s responsibility to ensure all parts contained “on” or “within” the towed or transported vehicle are tied, taped, or removed to protect from blowing off the vehicle being delivered to the tow facility or final destination. Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches a tow truck operator safety course approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 26-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.