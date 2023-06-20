Mourning a True Patriot

Gore Point Reminders

By Randall C. Resch On May 31, 2023, in Southern California, a tow operator was tragically struck and killed as a “pedestrian worker” assisted a disabled vehicle reportedly parked atop a highway’s “Gore Point” with overhead emergency lights activated. With the carrier positioned in-front of the disabled vehicle, the photo depicts the carrier encroached live lanes on both sides of the stationary carrier. Gore Point danger is immediate and obvious the moment a tow truck arrives on scene, especially when motorists haven’t enough common sense to stop before they too become sitting ducks. Know the Basics According to Wikipedia “Gore Point helps drivers entering the highway to estimate how much time they have to match the speed of through traffic and warn drivers improperly exiting the highway right down the middle of a gore that they are about to run out of road.” A “Gore Point” is where a ramp breaks-off from or joins with lanes of an interstate or freeway. Gore points are triangular-shaped zones painted with solid white lines with the purpose to safely manage merging traffic onto and off a roadway. This area may be referred to as “Ghost Islands.” Gore locations may be outfitted with collapsible, or water filled barrels or other absorption barriers to slow forward energy vehicles from crashing head-on, or have a (more-or-less) triangle shaped area bounded by solid white lines. When responding to on-highway calls, there’s a good chance the calling motorist doesn’t know what a Gore Point is, and that “extremely important detail” isn’t learned until the tow truck arrives on scene. The Dangerous Reality What’s the dangerous reality that Gore Point’s pose? Regardless of where operator’s walk, stand or work, traffic is flowing either side of the tow truck’s position. I’d venture to say that most tow company safety meetings, rarely if ever, discuss the training topic of “Gore Point Safety.” Priority Safety For dispatchers receiving highway related calls, make it your practice to first ask the calling party if they’re safe and if the vehicle is parked in a safe location. Then, go a step further to ask if they’re parked in a Gore Point? If they don’t know, and, chances are they won’t, keep digging. If it’s the tower’s determination they’re stuck within a Gore Point, immediately contact the highway patrol and request a unit respond to the call’s location. For responding tow operators, placement of the tow vehicle ultimately is your decision. Remember that whether you park “behind the disabled vehicle” or “in front-of” no matter where you are, you’re there in sitting duck fashion. Towers, you’re not expected to put yourself in harm’s way to provide service, load vehicles, or rescue someone else from dangerous Gore Point locations. Your best consideration is not to become part of a fatality scenario. Highway patrol should be on-scene before a tow truck is inserted into Gore Point scenarios. If a 911 call for assistance hasn’t yet been made, now’s the time to do it. Don’t go it alone! Added to your potentially dangerous scenario is when the disabled vehicle is parked inside the Gore Point totally darked out with no four-way flashers or running lights on. Providing some level of advanced emergency warning is a smart consideration while remembering that setting flares, cones, or triangles is a dangerous practice of its own. The presence of a lighted, burning flare sends a bright, intentional notice that something’s wrong up ahead, but be “wildfire conscious.” My personal recommendation is you wait for a highway patrol unit to arrive and provide on-scene presence, or initiate traffic-breaks to slow approaching traffic. Although this sounds like a simple request, it’s one not always possible in rural environments. When it comes to Gore Point environments, towers oftentimes forego huge risks of being struck. While operator training suggests towers should immediately recognize existing on-scene dangers, it’s a wise decision to request highway patrol assistance. Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches a tow truck operator safety course approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 24-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

Are You Irreplaceable? You Shouldn’t Be!



By Brian J Riker I was speaking with a client last week about selling his company and one thing became apparent: we are all aging. This made me think - who is going to replace us? With the lack of respect for vocational trades, it has become increasingly difficult to recruit young outsiders into the towing industry. Some of us have children that are interested in stepping up to the task but with fewer family members interested in our industry, many will simply close the business at retirement time. Have you given this any thought? Do you have a succession plan to assure your operation continues beyond your life? Business continuity should be a concern of all owners. Who will provide for your family should something happen to you? Have you surrounded yourself with a team that can carry-on without your guidance? Obviously good life insurance and diversified investments will provide income stability for your family, but what about the families that depend on your business to provide their living? I suggest stepping back and taking a hard look at how your business operates. Now would be a good time to create an ICE (In Case of Emergency) file. Write down all the key information that is required to keep your business running without you. Account numbers, passwords, key people, insurance information and more. At least two trusted people, preferably within your business and separate from your immediate family should know where this information is and be authorized to use it if the need arises. I suggest people outside your immediate family simply because it is less likely a tragedy will strike you and someone outside your family simultaneously. The business continuity plan should not be a secret. Your team deserves to know that you have a plan to take care of them. They also need to understand what will happen, who is responsible for what and any concerns need to be addressed now, before a crisis, to prevent anarchy during a crisis. This is all well and good, but who will be the next generation of tower? I believe we can successfully recruit the next generation if we grab their attention early enough. I have bounced around the idea of recruiting from high school vo-tech programs for many years. There are insurance and regulatory hurdles to deal with but they are not insurmountable. Talk to your local vo-tech and see if they can help. Trade schools have a responsibility to help provide employment for their graduates and towing provides a different avenue for them to explore. Maybe you can partner with a local school to provide job apprenticeship programs, provide trucks for them to learn how to drive on and more. Vocational education is not limited to just finding tow operators, their business students can become great dispatchers and clerks, even managers. I suggest grooming the next generation of management through intern programs as well. This is a great way to grab hold of smart young individuals and shape them into great leaders. A word of caution here, they may not think like we do, and that is a good thing! Be open to learn from them as they learn from you. Like it or not, technology is changing our industry, and the next generation has a greater grasp on this than we ever will. I was watching my two-year-old grandson play with a smart phone the other day. He didn’t need any help and seemed to intuitively know what to do. Many of us can barely make a phone call yet he was able to open the phone app and call his grandma, at two years old! Now is the time to review how much you do daily for your company and figure out who is going to do those tasks should you be incapable. Yes, most of us got into towing because we like being towers and love operating our trucks; however we need to groom our replacements. If you don’t have anyone else at your company that can lead on the critical jobs, you have failed to prepare for the future.