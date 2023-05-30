Digital Edition
The Queens Police precinct where Perri conspired with two NYPD officers in a towing bribery scheme.
Trolley Up
Innovative recovery using cable system.
When the Scales of Justice are Broken
An unjust verdict in lawsuit involving a trucking company.
Dedicated to Mom
A pair of rotators with graphics to make mom proud.
Recovery Slings
Check out these Synthetic Recover Slings made by RimSling
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing May 24 - May 30, 2023

Dedicated to Mom 

payne1.5 4ba69

By George L. Nitti 

Over the years, Payne’s Towing & Recovery of Ruckersville, Virginia, has dedicated their tow trucks to the memory of Amy Payne, who passed away in 2007 of breast cancer. She was only 32 years of age. Her two sons, Kevin and Mikey, were kids at the time of her passing, and grew up alongside their father in the towing industry, both becoming rotator operators. 

As homage to their mother, the graphics on the company tow trucks include multiple breast cancer ribbons dedicated to her memory, with the units standing out as a labor of love.  

“My father came up with the design in 06’/07’,” said Kevin Payne, who runs their 2021 W900B with a 1050 Century Rotator. His brother Mikey operates their 2021 Twin Steer W900B Kenworth with a 1075 Century Rotator. That truck was entered at the Wrecker Pageant at the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore in 2021 and won Best in the Rotator Class.   

Both rotators are recognized for their masterful detail and composition, almost identical in terms of the graphics. On the hood of each is a pink breast cancer ribbon that takes prominence with scripted words in yellow that state: “We Love You Mom,” with the names “Mikey and Kevin” laid squarely across the ribbon. 

Several contrasting graphic elements stand out on these rotators, working together against their black backgrounds to provide texture, contrast and dimensionality. One image is the silver metal plates that run up from the Kenworth chassis and extend onto the body of the rotators, guided by a thick orange, slanted line partially in the shape of a tribal flame, giving the design a contemporary/modern quality and providing just the perfect mix of contrast. 

In the center of the rotator, on both sides, adding dimension and interest, is Tow Mater from the movie Cars. 

“It was something that I liked when I was younger and we’ve just kind of stuck with it,” said Kevin. “My Dad decided to put it on the side of the truck.” 

On the boom of the rotator, the company name pops out, accentuated by a yellow stripe underneath it and excellent shadow work on the lettering, giving further pop. 

Kevin said, “We did all of the paint work on the whole truck right here in our shop.  Everything gets painted in house. We also do the stainless steel.”  

Leaving no stone unturned, the under lift of the unit includes exquisite detail, the Payne name in a bright orange against stainless steel with purple painted outriggers and extra large hooks. 

Helping to bring everything together is the hand painted colored pinstriping, in hues of orange and purple, around the unit and ribbons for mom representative of the kind of mastery that would make mom proud, especially of her two sons, Mikey and Kevin. 



American Towman Today - May 26, 2023
American Towman Today - May 26, 2023
Click here to read more

Birmingham Alabama to Tackle Predatory Towing 

Birmingham Alabama plans on implementing a new towing ordinance that is currently being drafted to address the public outcry over the challenges of finding parking in downtown Birmingham and aggressive towing practices. 

City leaders, with the support of the Mayor, say they are aware of the problem and are working to eliminate the issue. City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn says the city is planning a public engagement event to discuss the issue on June 7th and invites all parties to the event to discuss their perspectives.  

The Birmingham parking authority is also developing a plan for better parking, stressing they are still gathering feedback and thoughts. 

CEO Andre Davis said, “We are getting a lot of headway with the community. We have had roughly seven or eight community focus meetings with different constituents in the community and from our city leadership team. We are getting a lot of feedback."

City Council President Wardine Alexander also emphasized the council is working to solve the problem.“As result of public inquiry and examples that we have been receiving from residents, Dr. O’Quinn (Transportation Committee), Councilor Tate (Public Safety Committee) and Council Leadership, have been working closely with OCA and had set a public hearing to learn more from residents as we tackle these incidences of predatory towing. We feel our team effort will help us to work towards strengthening our ordinances and protect residents from these unsafe practices and nuisances.” 

Source: wbrc.com/



Birmingham City Council is looking to create a towing ordinance that addresses parking issues and predatory towing in the city.

American Towman ShowPlace-Las Vegas 2023 Was A HIT!
See how girl power is taking the wheel as 19 year-old Kelsey Mason gears up in the towing business.
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


On The Hook With Mr. Industry
May 24 - May 30, 2023
The Queens Police precinct where Perri conspired with two NYPD officers in a towing bribery scheme.

Tow Truck Bribery Scheme Lands NYPD Officer in Prison 

Michael Perri, a former Queens police officer who owned a tow truck and automobile business, was sentenced to 33 months in prison. He was found guilty of conspiring with two other police officers, James Davneiro and Giancarlo Osma, to steer work to his repair shop.    

Under this illicit arrangement, Davneiro and Osma were instructed to redirect damaged vehicles from car accidents to Perri's establishment, disregarding the established procedures within the NYPD that ensured fair treatment for all towing and automobile businesses involved. The standard procedure, known as the Directed Accident Response Program (DARP), utilizes a computer system to randomly assign an appropriate towing company to the accident scene. 

By sidestepping the DARP system, Davneiro and Osma enabled Perri's business to receive preferential treatment. Perri compensated the two officers with over $50,000 in bribes for their assistance in directing all accident-related business to his establishment. 

Over the course of one year, from May 2020 to May 2021, Davneiro and Osma funneled 73 vehicles damaged in accidents to Perri's business, resulting in profits exceeding $150,000. 

In November 2022, Perri pleaded guilty to charges of conspiring to use interstate facilities to commit bribery. 

Apart from the $158,000 he has already forfeited to the government, Perri has been ordered to pay an additional fine of $25,000. 

He’s required to surrender to the federal prison system in 60 days. 

Sources: longisland.com

AAA Findings on Using Flares, Cones, and Light Patterns

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety recently published a project titled “Protecting Roadside Workers: Field Evaluation of Flares, Cones, & Tow Truck Light Patterns” which evaluated the effectiveness of various countermeasures in protecting roadside workers. Key findings included 

--Neither flares nor cones produced a significant change in the occupancy of Lane 1 during the day. 

--However, flares being added to the truck displaying the Daytime light pattern at night, significantly decreased the occupancy of Lane 1. The addition of cones, however, produced only a very small additional reduction that did not reach statistical significance. 

--When paired with the Nighttime light pattern at night, both flares and cones yielded a large and statistically reliable shift out of Lane 1. 

--When flares or cones were added to the Daytime light pattern at night, both were associated with significant increases in Lane 1 speeds and decreases in lateral distance. 

--In contrast, when added to the Nighttime light pattern, both cones and flares showed decreases in Lane 1 speed, although only the latter reached statistical reliability. Flares also resulted in a larger lateral distance of passing vehicles while cones yielded a small decrease in that measure, although neither of the changes reached statistical reliability. 

Takeaways: While more research needs to be done, the initial findings seem to highlight the importance of using lighting patterns that automatically adjust the light intensity and flash rates appropriate to the ambient situation, particularly at night. For example, using bright, intense, random flashes during the day, and much slower, synchronized, lower-intensity flashes at night. Used in conjunction with nighttime lighting at night, flares also appear particularly promising for slowing down and shifting motorists out of lane 1. 

Source: TRAA

Spirits Soar at South Point

From the moment AT’s registration manager graced the hall by singing the Star-Spangled Banners, spirits soared among the record crowd that entered the exhibit hall at the South Point Convention Center. From the Cactus Feast to the training and seminars, to the thrill of being engaged with 170 industry suppliers, the American Towman ShowPlace–Las Vegas was an uplifting event. One attendee said that experiencing the show’s high spirits “was better than winning a million-dollar jackpot!”

According to show management, floor traffic never let up and was still going past closing time on both show days. Big hits at the show was American Towman’s legendary hospitality at the Cactus Feast, the night before the show opened, and the Pie-Palooza on the last day on the exhibit floor. Attendees also raved about Bobby Tuttle’s recovery knowledge at AT’s Recovery Theater and War Games conducted by James Bennett, Jr. WreckMaster’s Rotator Recovery Training also got high marks.

The next American Towman show is TowXpo in Fort Worth, July 14th and 15th.  For registration TowXpo23

Attendees Pack American Towman ShowPlace in Las Vegas

Two robust days of floor exhibition featuring 150 industry suppliers culminated on Thursday, May 18. Hall doors opened at 12 p.m. with a steady stream of attendees participating and connecting with the industry’s top suppliers.  

In the afternoon, attendees sat in on a series of safety and technical presentations hosted by All-State Roadside. At 3 p.m., American Towman hosted Pie Palooza, as participants enjoyed digging into an assortment of pies. One person noted, “I arrived just in time.” Thursday’s show was kicked off with a show stopping rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” performed by one of American Towman’s staff to an enthusiastic crowd. 

Perhaps the perfect compliment made was expressed by owner Jan Qualkenbush of Jan’s Towing, who was surprised to see his company featured on the cover of American Towman Magazine at one of the displays. Gushing with pride and with magazine in hand, he said, “Thank you for all you do.” 

American Towman TowXpo Dallas/Fort Worth counts down to the next industry wide tow exhibition that takes place on July 13 – 15. For more information, https://towxpo.com/ 

Attendees Fill Exhibit Hall in Vegas on Wednesday

As American Towmen ShowPlace–Las Vegas opened Exhibit Hall at the Southpoint Hotel & Casino for Tow Industry Week on Wednesday, May 17, with 150 Suppliers on hand, towmen traversed the gallery into what would become a bustling showroom. Floor highlights included an opening ceremony involving a rousing rendition of the National Anthem as suppliers readied their wares to participating attendees. 

Some of the day’s highlights included a packed seminar presented by Randall Resch on De-Escalation Techniques and a collaborative War Games scenario led by James Bennett, whereby towers collaborated on a series of heavy duty towing recoveries complicated by unexpected twists. At the end of the day, towmen were found relaxing to cigars at the Desert Smoke. 

American Towman ShowPlace continues Thursday, with Exhibit Hall opening from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information: www.atshowplace.com 

Towmen Land in Vegas for Cactus Feast and More! 

Towmen from around the nation arrived at Tow Industry Week on Tuesday, May 16, joining together in Las Vegas for American Towmen ShowPlace at the Southpoint Hotel and Casino. Towers were treated to an all you can eat gastronomical delight at Cactus Feast that included a buffet style smorgasbord with a cutting station of premium meats, all sponsored by American Towman, Geico and Allstate Roadside. 

Some of the day’s highlights included Wreckmaster Recovery Training, Advanced Winching and Rigging, Recovery Theatre and an intensive 6-hour DRIVE workshop presented by Jim Saeli to motivate tow bosses to work smarter and not harder with the goal of gaining more profits and freedom.  

American Towman ShowPlace continues Wednesday and Thursday, with Exhibit Hall opening to 150 industry suppliers from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information: www.atshowplace.com 

May 24 - May 30, 2023

Trolley Up

trolleycover 286d4
By George L. Nitti 

Some recoveries are super memorable in the life of a tow operator. One such recovery that stands out for Andrew White, heavy duty rotator specialist for Sterry St. Towing & Recovery of Attleboro, Massachusetts, happened in June of 2020.  

He recalls, “A guy with a medical issue was driving down the street and went through a stop sign, and barreled through a fence, flying into a ravine of the Blackstone River.”  

White estimated that when the man passed through the fencing, he flew about 60 feet airborne as the car plunged 200 feet down the embankment. Thankfully the airbags released and the man survived the accident. 

For White and his tow boss, who were both on scene in Cumberland, Rhode Island, figuring how to get the car back up to the street posed a challenge. White, who enjoys solving difficult recoveries, came up with a novel idea based on a TV show that he enjoys watching called “Ax Men.” 

He said, “Loggers cut down trees on hillsides and bring them up through a cable system.” Based on that concept, White came up with a game plan to employ a similar strategy. 

Although his boss had never seen it done before, White was given the green light, as it was essential to clear up the trafficked road from the perspective of fire and police who were also on scene and given the fact that there was no way to get another tow truck into position to help out with the recovery. 

Positioning his 2021 Peterbuilt 389 Century 1075, White planned on extending the rotator through the trees and then run one line all the way down across the ravine, securing it to an oak tree. Then he pulled a second line down and hooked it to a snatch block.  

He said, “I hooked the snatch block on to the first line and hooked the snatch block and that line to the car directly, which becomes a travelling block at that point.” 

White used the first line as the lift line while the 2nd line with the snatch block reeled the car into to him. In essence, White noted that the snatch block was being used as a trolley.  

He said, “Once the lines were set up, it was pretty easy to real them in."

The recovery took approximately two hours, most of the time spent rigging. 

Then the tow company that initially was dispatched on scene, before turning the job over to Sterry because it was outside their scope of operations, carried the totaled car off on their Peterbuilt 339 with an NRC flatbed.  

“You never know what you’ll pick up watching TV,” said White. “You can use little bits and pieces of what you learn from recoveries and glue them together.” 

Particularly important is that your tow boss on scene approves.  

White said, “The boss said I did an amazing job!” 

Train Wreckage and Mangled Titanium  

coversmall 55952
By George L. Nitti 

It’s a scary scenario when a heavily loaded semi-tractor trailer bottoms out on railroad tracks and gets stuck. It’s even scarier when a train is fast approaching, and the only option is to jump ship. 

Such was the case in February, in Haverstraw, New York, when a tractor trailer loaded with hundreds of titanium rods was hit head on, the tractor smashed, on one side, and the trailer, with the load of titanium rods mangled, bent and strewn in all directions, on the other. 

Fortunately, the driver had gotten out and the train was  spared any casualties. But the recovery made for a super long day for Big Tows Incorporated of Chestnut Ridge, New York. 

Tow operator Dylan Fijor, son of own Ricardo Fijor, informed: “A tractor trailer was in an area he was not supposed to be in and bottomed out on the train tracks. It hasn’t been the first time it’s happened there.” 

Big Tows responded with a small arsenal of equipment, including a couple of heavy duties, several low boys, an excavator, bobcat, and other specialty equipment. 

With their 50-ton Century Rotator on a 2020 389 Peterbuilt, Fijor dragged the tractor out, while Louis Quintana, with the Vulcan Century 50 ton on a 21’ Peterbuilt, winched out the trailer. Then, to clear the mangled titanium from around the tracks, they put an endless loop onto the rods so that “we could get the trains running again,” said Fijor. 

The bigger part of the recovery, however, and the most time consuming, was spent picking up and cutting the bent titanium rods that were 30 to 35 feet long.  

Fijor said, “We had to do a lot of cutting, using specialized blades. Once the titanium was bent, you could not load them on the trailer without them being oversized. They had to be cut. Every single one.” 

This clean-up required an excavator, bobcat and three roll-off containers in which the titanium was loaded, along with a landoll trailer to remove what was left of the trailer, and another low boy to haul the rods that were not destroyed. 

All in all, a job that started around 9 a.m. in the morning did not finish until 1:30 a.m.  

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor George L. Nitti at georgenitti@gmail.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman Magazine!

Big Sky for a Big, Long Distance, Recovery 

crane8 f31d2
By George L. Nitti


While having dinner at Chuck E. Cheese in Midland-Odessa, Texas, Travis Turner, lead operator of family-owned and operated Big Sky Towing, was called by crane company TNT to assist in a recovery 200 miles away. 

Travis recounted: “The crane company called and said, ‘We rolled one of our cranes about six hours ago. There’s a tow company working on it. Once they get it uprighted, can you tow it in?’” 

Big Sky is used to traveling long distances for big recoveries. Travis responded in the affirmative, hoping to grab the crane the following morning. However, it was not to be. The crane company was beginning to have doubts that the company working the recovery would get it successfully overturned. 

After previewing pictures sent to him, Travis feared for the worst.  

He said, “I’ve messed with these cranes and know what it takes to get them over. The tow company had been out there six to seven hours and they still couldn’t get it flipped over.  Their booms didn’t reach far enough, their rigging didn’t look right, and their trucks were too small for the job: Two 35-ton wreckers and a 25 ton.” 

Getting ready to leave Chuck E. Cheese, Travis informed that the crane company called back, reporting the tow company “just broke some winch lines and they were packing up and leaving.”  

Travis called the Del Rio police department to notify them that they were on their way and asked B & B Wrecker Service of Pecos to assist in the recovery with their 1050 Rotator. Pulling out of their tow yard around 9 p.m., Big Sky brought their two 50-ton wreckers, a V103 Vulcan and their Century 9055.

Around 3 a.m. in the morning, Big Sky rolled into town, arriving after a long night’s travel through the open Texas landscape. Nearing Del Rio, Travis said, “It’s a little two-lane road. It’s curvy and it cuts in and out through the hills and valleys. I wouldn’t call it mountains but there are rock faces on either side.” 

The crane lay toppled over on the two-lane highway, leaving little room on both sides of the road for the tow operators to maneuver their units.

Travis informed, “On both sides of the road, there were dangerous 4-foot drop offs mountainside and unleveled ground. It took us 40 minutes to position our trucks and another couple of hours before we were able to get it up.” 

Ideally it would have been best if the units were T-boned against the crane, informed Travis. He said, “We were set up in a kind of sling shot. We were trying to do a reverse roll on the crane, but you really need to be in a T-bone position for that.” 

As they lifted the crane, Travis said their booms were pushed to the limits and that the rotator started to float. He said, “My boom was being forced to the left and his was booming out to the right. It was causing the rotator to float and if you are past your limitation and you keep going, you could flip."

Making the recovery more difficult was that the crane would not come over as the dollies were holding it down. But thankfully, the tow operators finally got it up.

After cleaning the scene, Travis informed that he was hooked to the crane at 11 a.m and ready to head back to Midland-Odessa. On their way, they would treat themselves to a Dairy Queen and joke when they saw another TNT crane going back to Del Rio. "I guess they are going to try it again."

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor George L. Nitti at georgenitti@gmail.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman Magazine!

May 24 - May 30, 2023

When the Scales of Justice are Broken 

wernertruck 0b526
By Brian J Riker 

I write often about regulatory compliance or industry standard practices. Unfortunately, even when you are doing things correctly you can still wind up in trouble. That said, being safe and compliant with all your ducks in a row is critical not only to your safety but to be in a defensible position in the event of a serious incident resulting in a lawsuit. 

Even then, it may not be enough; however it will help. Non-compliance equates to negligence in the eyes of trial lawyers and juries, and negligence adds zeros to the end of an otherwise reasonable jury award or settlement. 

This has never been more apparent than in a recent decision from the 14th Court of Appeals in Texas to uphold a lower courts jury verdict of over $100 million in a truck involved crash that occurred in 2014 in Texas. This case represents the failure of our judicial system in the U.S. A trucking company and their driver, who did not cause this tragic crash in any manner, have been found mostly liable and the original jury award of nearly $100 million upheld. 

The trucking company is responsible for more than $92 million while the truck driver is on the hook for $13 million, meaning every dime he ever earns in the future will be subject to seizure to satisfy this judgement -for something he shouldn't be responsible for! 

Key facts: the truck driver was traveling the opposite direction and did not lose control, immediately took appropriate action when he spotted the Plaintiff’s vehicle coming across the median of the interstate; the operator of the Plaintiff’s vehicle did not have a valid driver’s license. While Eastbound I-20 was ice covered and slick, the Westbound side, which is where the truck driver was travelling, was not icy due to heavier traffic volumes resulting in a melting of the ice on the road surface. 

The jury found, incorrectly, that the truck driver should have known better than to be on an icy highway and had he stopped at a truck stop earlier he wouldn't have been there for the Plaintiff to crash into. This was the principal reason for the negligence found on the part of the truck driver and trucking company, Werner Enterprises: failure to take reasonable precautions to prevent injury. 

Why was the truck driver negligent in his actions? He was safely navigating his truck, below the speed limit, and did not crash into anything traveling the same direction on his side of the divided highway, a highway that was not as slick and dangerous as the direction the injured party was travelling! 

This is nonsense; the truck driver is a trained professional that did not lose control of their vehicle and it is not reasonable to expect a vehicle to cross the median and be prepared to stop at highway speeds, regardless if icy or slippery conditions are present or not. Further, it is reasonable to expect a professional driver, fully licensed CDL holder, to engage in their occupation when the roadway is open to travel and traffic is flowing. The driver exercised due caution in travelling at a reduced speed. 

How about the State of Texas taking some fault for failing to close the interstate, failure to maintain it free of icy and for poor design by failing to have a cable barrier in the median to prevent crossover? It is a proven fact that cable barriers and/or earthen berms are a cost-effective means to prevent these types of tragedies; however they are not deployed effectively in many locations, such as this one. If conditions were truly this unsafe why didn’t TXDOT close the highway? 

How about the driver of the pickup truck that crossed the median and struck the tractor trailer? The driver was unlicensed and travelling at an estimated 50-60 MPH when he lost control of the vehicle. Where is his liability in failing to exercise due care or to act reasonable? Is it reasonable for an unlicensed, untrained, inexperienced person to attempt to drive on ice while being unreasonable for a trained professional to do the same? 

This verdict, both the initial one and the appeal, represent a huge failure of the judicial system, due process and a colossal failure of the appeals process. A reasonable and prudent person would not expect any driver to be able to avoid a vehicle suddenly appearing across a median divider on an interstate highway system. 

It is way past time for judicial reform and reasonable tort limits to be placed on these types of cases to restrict unscrupulous trial lawyers from plying their deceptive trade practices upon hardworking men and women in vocational trades. 

It also highlights the failure of many state Department of Transportation officials to take median crossover incidents seriously across our nation. 

Is Vehicle Ownership No Longer a Responsibility?   

License Plate PIC 1 copy 93c80
By Randall C. Resch 

If your company tows for law enforcement, you might be wondering why impounds are a bit on the slow side? Maybe it’s a California thing where not paying for past citations and vehicle registrations is now a laughable reality. 

To own, operate and drive a motor vehicle on public right-of-way and state highways is a privilege, not a given right. To not have to pay for annual registration or parking citations is an immunity that is granted or available only to particular people and groups. But paying for citations and registration is now thought of as a hardship. 

In recent years, city and state politicians “representing certain groups or people” support and have revised laws that extend additional courtesy to vehicle owners who claim they can’t afford registration or pay past citations. 

A City of San Diego (CA) councilmember told local news (he) was in full support to allow the city’s low-income populous not be required to pay for registration and parking tickets.  

It was the councilmember’s recommendation to disregard paying registration while allowing no re-payments of parking citations “in excess of five” if an individual claimed a low-income status.  

Tell me if I’m wrong or not. If you own a vehicle and drive on the public right-of-way, there are responsibilities to vehicle ownership, correct? One would think so, but what has been the norm is fading. 

License & Registration Please 

Motorists get stopped by law enforcement for traffic infractions in which cars are missing license plates, or license plates display registration stickers that have expired far beyond six-months; all violating the law. In day-to-day police work, a vehicle’s license plate bearing expired registration is probable cause to make a lawful stop.  

It’s during traffic stops when we learn a vehicle may owe for traffic citations, and whether its driver is driving under a suspended license, or has no license, or has valid warrants. These folks oftentimes use the “destitute card” to not keep registration and insurance current. 

Although enforcement stops (like these) are thought of as harassment, not having valid registration is an obligation of operating a motor vehicle. It includes requiring its driver to have current insurance and a valid driver’s license.  

When these “requirements” were not met, it used to be that vehicles were towed per vehicle code law, especially when licenses were suspended, and registration was “past due over six-months.”   

If you’re involved in the tow and recovery industry, either as a citizen (and vehicle owner) paying your registration, let this narrative pique your interest and help you understand how this mentality helps to deplete city operations and administrations.      

  

A Culture of Safety – It’s Not Just for the Workplace 

conferenceonsafety 834ae
By Brian J Riker 

We all want to go home at the end of the day and are aware of the dangers faced daily in our chosen profession. These are indisputable facts. So why is it that I see questionable —even outright deadly — behaviors daily? 

As this publishes, I will be travelling home from a three-day event designed to educate public officials about the ever-increasing danger roadside workers, including towers, face daily. The goal of this event is to open dialogue designed to find solutions to this problem. Unfortunately, until we as an industry really begin to take our own safety seriously, making it as much a part of our culture as sacrificing time with our families is, we will never be given much respect or taken seriously when we ask for help protecting ourselves. 

The change must begin from within. At this event, several survivor stories were told, all with two things in common. First, no one set out that day to kill someone or to be killed, and second, there were complacency issues and personal choices that directly lead to their injury or death. 

This is not an attack on any of the injured, but rather a strong reminder that becoming numb and comfortable with risk and danger can be deadly. A few of those injured admit to making mistakes that contributed to their injury, as do several of the drivers that were the perpetrators of these injuries and deaths. 

So why do we still see events like this daily? Safety has been spoken about ad nauseum, but the message is not getting through. As it turns out, it isn’t the message but rather how we deliver that message that is broken. Anyone that has done something the same way without incident their entire life is reluctant to change. No one wants to be nagged about anything and let’s face it, most of our safety talks come off as nagging. The same can be said about the current messaging towards distracted driving. We know it is risky, yet we still do it because we usually get away with it without harm. 

According to John Drebinger, author of Would You Watch Out for My Safety? we need to retire the “safety police.” Humans are resistant to the gotcha approach to safety compliance, and instead respond much better when we want to be safe, thus creating a culture of safety, rather than a fear of reprimand. 

“When people want to do something, they’ll do it whether somebody’s watching or not,” Drebinger said. “If people are doing it because it’s a regulation or a rule, they’ll do it when they’re being watched, or they think someone will know. That whole mentality is about catching people, and it’s not economically feasible to have enough people going around catching others doing unsafe things.” 

First and foremost, we need to lead by example. Whether we are a business owner, manager or just an ordinary person, those around us will imitate the behaviors they see demonstrated daily. This holds true for your employees, co-workers and even your friends, family and especially children! 

For business this means that if you lecture your team about safety in the morning, then question why they took so long to complete a task in the afternoon, they will have received a mixed message. Further, with working owners and managers, it is imperative that you take the time to do it right every time. This includes proper equipment inspection at the start of a trip, following all company policies throughout the job and modeling the behaviors you want your team to display. 

I am a firm believer in “see something say something.” This approach goes both ways. If you catch good behavior, it is just as important, if not more important, to immediately recognize and comment on their actions. With unsafe behaviors, it is also important to react immediately, keeping in mind that you react differently to perceived danger. This means you must choose your words and body language carefully so as not to come off as irate, irrational or unjustified. 

When you see a dangerous behavior respond with exactly what was wrong, don’t just say “I observed you not following proper procedure” or “that is against the rules.” Instead, ask their opinion on why they are doing whatever it is they are doing, then explain why their actions are dangerous and offer a suggested corrective action. It is key to make it an open conversation — not a one-sided lecture — otherwise you will not have engagement, nor will you have solved any problems. You will do more harm than good by creating resentment of the “safety police.” 

“Why” is the key component to an effective safety program! 

May 24 - May 30, 2023

Keeping a Good Thing Going 

eastcoastcover 2c8ea
By George L. Nitti 

Sometimes new ownership entails a shakeup in operations. But then again, a new owner may opt for a more hands off approach, working hard to keep things running smoothly while identifying those things to grow.  

For Matthew Saskin, the new owner of East Coast Towing, located in Raleigh, North Carolina, the latter was the case. He purchased East Coast, with a fleet of approximately 30 wreckers, in December of 2022, and has sought growth without a major shakeup in operations. 

One area that he has sought to maintain are their tow truck graphics. At the time of acquisition, East Coast had already been in the process of transitioning from a pink design to a modernized blue and yellow design, which has been ongoing over the last three years. 

“I personally really like the design. The feedback from drivers, the community, and everyone is that they really like it too. It’s eye catching,” said Saskin. “We may as well continue it because there is no reason to change it.” 

Furnishing 30 trucks with new graphics, however, is a big hit on the bottom line, requiring the company to pay not only for the expense of wrapping the trucks, but paying for the time the truck sits idle. Thus far the company has transitioned seven of their trucks from the old pink design to their newer “camoflaged” one. 

“We will standardize the rest of our fleet as time and budget permit,” added Saskin. 

Recently their acquisition of a 2023 Peterbuilt 337 Jerr-Dan flatbed was wrapped, exemplifying the direction they are headed in terms of promoting a consistent brand. 

Wrapped in a blue and white camouflaged pattern all over the Peterbuilt chassis, the unit stands out rather than disappears. Perhaps because there is nowhere to hide on the open road, and trying to hide behind a design just makes you stand out even more. 

This particular unit has an even and balanced composition along with artistic flourishes, like the broken and scratched lines within the blue and yellow color schematic, adding contour and nuance to the camouflaged pattern.” 

Saskin said, “It’s fairly distinctive compared to our competitors.” 

With a fleet composed of 97% Jerr-Dan units, Saskin says “It makes it a lot easier to have consistency across the board in terms of maintenance as well. We want to keep things running smoothly and identify things to grow.” 


Born To Stand Out

340916022 176877668550337 6107887583476466700 n ed337
By George L. Nitti 

When owner Charlie Higgs of Cierra Towing & Crushing of Amarillo, Texas started his towing business in 2010, after transitioning from trucking to towing, he knew one thing: he wanted his company to stick out. 

He said, “I wanted something unique, something nobody else has, something different.” 

35 pieces of equipment later and 36 employees, Cierra Towing has expanded leaps and bounds, their units all featuring wraps with bold colors, supersized chains and a modern design that turns heads. 

“We get a lot of positive comments on our trucks,” said Higgs, whose customers range far and wide. He said, “We tow from Colorado clear down to Mexico.”  

Higg’s gives credit to their graphic designer, Graphics by Design from Lubbock, Texas, for their graphics. 

Higgs said, “They built our logo and have done a great job.” 

Their logo, the Cierra company name, is a prominent feature on their trucks, written in extra-large lettering that sharply slants across the side. On their Kenworth 2021 T800 50-ton Vulcan V100, built by Chevron Commercial, Cierra’s name pops out in a vibrant bold red against a black background, where it is also found on their three-part boom and fender, front and center. 

“I named the company after my daughter,” Higgs said. “She is 24 and the manager of the company. It was also the name of my trucking company.”  

The super-sized towing chains that serve as a background on the unit further promote a strong company image, fortified like a band of knights wearing armor and driven with a purpose. 

Combining a mix of colors that includes yellow lettering, such as the easy to identify company phone number, and a flourish of green lines found on the hood along with a couple of eye-catching tribal flames, this modern design is an imposing force that earns respect. 

Higg’s can proudly say: “We succeeded in sticking out.” 

Brag @ TIW!  

Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine! \

May 24 - May 30, 2023

Spliced Eye Synthetic Recovery Slings

syntheticslings copy bdb4f
This synthetic rope sling is designed slimmer yet has a higher WLL. The RimSling has a protective Cordura Sleeve over the entire sling giving it maximum protection. Also, it has a special braid guard at the center of the sling providing extended life. A 6" sling eye is located on either end of the sling. 

Zip's Tip: Tie a zip-tie on the eye of the sling to help feed the rope through the aluminum wheel holes!

--Slimmer synthetic rope maintains higher WLL
--Protective cordura sleeve over entire sling
--Special braid guard at the center of sling for extended life
--6" sling eyes
--USA made
--5:1 Safety Factor
--Rated for Overhead Lifting
--Available Colors: Purple (Standard), Red, Orange, Safety Green, Military Green, Yellow, Blue, Light Blue, Black, Gray, Pink

For more information and weight capabilities,zips.com

Steering Wheel Lock with Claw Hooks

steeringwheellock 06910
Prevent the front wheels of a towed vehicle from turning while towing from the rear with this steering wheel lock from BA Products. The strap is equipped with two coated claw hooks to latch onto the steering wheel and the brake pedal. A cam or ratchet buckle cinches the two ends tight.

  • 2" Cam or Ratchet Buckle
  • 1-3/4"W yellow straps
  • Coated claw locks
For more information, visit zips.com

Orange Reflective Traffic Cone

reflectivecone300 0c25d
JBC Revolution Series Cones are the leader in the traffic safety industry. Revolution Series Cones are made from an innovative injection molded design that holds up in all temperatures and maintains color in difficult UV situations. Indented handles at the top allow the cones to easily be picked up and stacked. The black bases are made entirely from recycled materials and are marked with a unique dotted pattern. Spot the dots to know it s JBC!

--Base stays attached to the body, even after being run over by a car
--Non-stick area makes stacked cones easier to separate
--Heavy, 100% recycled black base provides stability
--Engineered to meet MUTCD specifications
--Ultraviolet stabilized color provides maximum resistance to fading
--Recessed Style Cones have an indented area that helps protect the body when stacked
--Size: 28" or 36"
--Base Weight: 28" - 7 lbs, 28" - 10 lbs, 36" - 10 lbs, 36" - 12 lbs, 36" - 15 lbs
--Color: Orange
--Collar: 6" reflective stripe

For more info: zips.com
May 24 - May 30, 2023
Jordan McIntosh of Rapture Enterprises, Inc. saw a record setting January in repossessions and anticipates a torrid summer.

Repo Business Booming 

According to a recent report on rising delinquencies on subprime auto loans, the repossession industry is continuing to benefit, seeing a banner year as repos have continued to rise since the peak of the Pandemic in 2021. In March, the percentage of delinquent subprime auto loans increased to 5.3 percent, up from 2.6 percent two years ago. Various factors are at play, including rising interest rates, higher prices for used and new cars, and inflation pinching consumers across the board.

At the recent North American Reposessors Summit conference in Orlando, Florida, it was reported that repo companies are having a hard time keeping up with demand and finding drivers. “As the economy curves down, our industry curves up,” said Ben Deese, vice president at North Carolina-based Home Detective Co. The $1.7 billion industry primarily recovers assets like cars, trucks, and boats, all requiring skilled tow truck drivers.    

Speaking to this point with TIW, Jordan McIntosh of Rapture Enterprises of Burnsville, North Carolina, who services the Appalachian region covering several states, spoke of his current need for more drivers, noting that during the Pandemic a lower demand caused some of his agents to opt for unemployment benefits.  

He said, “We lost a lot of good agents, but fortunately had some good guys who saw the need to keep our company open. That’s what got us through until the volume started coming back. In January of 23’ we broke our record for the numbers of vehicles we picked up.” 

Anticipating this summer’s volume, McIntosh has bought five late model trucks in the last year and has been adding drivers "pretty much consistently." He said, “I’ve got seven drivers now, but to be honest with you, I could use seven more.” 

Source: Bloombergmotor1.com and Tow Industry Week

Car Loan Delinquencies on the Rise 

Car loan delinquencies have been rising. Key factors include termination of loan relief programs post pandemic, rising inflation, higher interest rates, and higher used and new car prices, which have resulted in extended payments on car loans. According to Cox Automotive, the average cost of a new car reached $47,148 as of May 2022. This is a 13.5% increase from the average cost only one year ago, in May 2021.  

According to TransUnion data, 4.35% of car owners ages 18 to 40 were at least 60 days late on their auto loans in early 2022. In 2019, before the pandemic began, Gen Z had a past-due rate of 1.75%. Today, past-due rates have reached as high as 2.21% among Gen Z car owners. Similarly, millennials now show increased past-due rates of 2.14%, compared with 1.66% before the pandemic. 

The percentage of subprime auto borrowers who are at least 60 days past due on payments rose to 5.67% in December from a seven-year low of 2.58% in April 2021. That compares with the peak of 5.04% in January 2009 during the financial crisis. 

Higher interest rates make it harder for Americans who borrow to buy cars to make monthly payments. The average new-car loan rate was 8.02% in December, up from 5.15% in the same period in 2021, according to Cox Automotive. Interest rates for subprime borrowers can be much higher, with some even paying over 25% on their car loans. 

Source: breakinglatest.news

Car Repos Rising 

Car repossessions continue to rise, as consumers fall behind on their car payments due to higher car prices and prolonged inflation, according to a report by NBC News. Loan defaults now exceed where they were in 2019, pre-pandemic. Economists are predicting 2023 to continue that trend, with increasing unemployment, high inflation and dwindling household savings. 

The average monthly payment for a new car is up 26% since 2019 to $718, with nearly one in six new car buyers spending more than $1000 a month on vehicles.  

“These repossessions are occurring on people who could afford that $500 or $600 a month payment two years ago, but now everything else in their life is more expensive,” said Ivan Drury, director of insights at car buying website Edmunds. “That’s where we’re starting to see the repossessions happen because it’s just everything else starting to pin you down.” 

Consequently, the repo business is having a hard time keeping up, as 30% of repo firms left the business when repo rates plummeted in 2020. Jeremy Cross, the president of International Recovery Systems in Pennsylvania, said he can’t find enough repo men to meet the demand. He said lenders are paying him premiums to repossess their cars first in anticipation of a continued increase in loan defaults.  

Source: nbcnews.com

2022 Winners of the RABF Dynamic Slide  

Ana Favela and her husband of Lalo’s Towing in Illinois are the winners of the Dynamic Slide in Unit, which was donated by Anthony Gentile and Dynamic Towing Equipment and Manufacturing. The drawing took place at the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore, Nov. 16 – 19, and benefits the Recovery Agents Benefit Fund. 

Ana and her husband entered the drawing after purchasing two raffle tickets on November 19. They purchased two more tickets and ended up having the winning ticket drawn by a young volunteer. Ana said, “I’m happy to support the work of the Recovery Agents Benefit Fund and excited to win this year’s raffle!” 

The Recovery Agents Benefit Fund has disbursed over $44,000 in 2022 to nine families and over $685,000 to date. The unit is valued at over $10,000 and raises thousands of dollars annually, helping families affected by the dangers of the repossession industry and their unfortunate circumstances that can devastate a family.

For more information about donating to the fund, visit www.recoveryagentsbenefitfund.org, contact 703-365-0409, or email at donations@recoveryagentsbenefitfund.org. 

