Dedicated to Mom 

By Brian J Riker
I write often about regulatory compliance or industry standard practices. Unfortunately, even when you are doing things correctly you can still wind up in trouble. That said, being safe and compliant with all your ducks in a row is critical not only to your safety but to be in a defensible position in the event of a serious incident resulting in a lawsuit.
Even then, it may not be enough; however it will help. Non-compliance equates to negligence in the eyes of trial lawyers and juries, and negligence adds zeros to the end of an otherwise reasonable jury award or settlement.
This has never been more apparent than in a recent decision from the 14th Court of Appeals in Texas to uphold a lower courts jury verdict of over $100 million in a truck involved crash that occurred in 2014 in Texas. This case represents the failure of our judicial system in the U.S. A trucking company and their driver, who did not cause this tragic crash in any manner, have been found mostly liable and the original jury award of nearly $100 million upheld.
The trucking company is responsible for more than $92 million while the truck driver is on the hook for $13 million, meaning every dime he ever earns in the future will be subject to seizure to satisfy this judgement -for something he shouldn't be responsible for!
Key facts: the truck driver was traveling the opposite direction and did not lose control, immediately took appropriate action when he spotted the Plaintiff’s vehicle coming across the median of the interstate; the operator of the Plaintiff’s vehicle did not have a valid driver’s license. While Eastbound I-20 was ice covered and slick, the Westbound side, which is where the truck driver was travelling, was not icy due to heavier traffic volumes resulting in a melting of the ice on the road surface.
The jury found, incorrectly, that the truck driver should have known better than to be on an icy highway and had he stopped at a truck stop earlier he wouldn't have been there for the Plaintiff to crash into. This was the principal reason for the negligence found on the part of the truck driver and trucking company, Werner Enterprises: failure to take reasonable precautions to prevent injury.
Why was the truck driver negligent in his actions? He was safely navigating his truck, below the speed limit, and did not crash into anything traveling the same direction on his side of the divided highway, a highway that was not as slick and dangerous as the direction the injured party was travelling!
This is nonsense; the truck driver is a trained professional that did not lose control of their vehicle and it is not reasonable to expect a vehicle to cross the median and be prepared to stop at highway speeds, regardless if icy or slippery conditions are present or not. Further, it is reasonable to expect a professional driver, fully licensed CDL holder, to engage in their occupation when the roadway is open to travel and traffic is flowing. The driver exercised due caution in travelling at a reduced speed.
How about the State of Texas taking some fault for failing to close the interstate, failure to maintain it free of icy and for poor design by failing to have a cable barrier in the median to prevent crossover? It is a proven fact that cable barriers and/or earthen berms are a cost-effective means to prevent these types of tragedies; however they are not deployed effectively in many locations, such as this one. If conditions were truly this unsafe why didn’t TXDOT close the highway?
How about the driver of the pickup truck that crossed the median and struck the tractor trailer? The driver was unlicensed and travelling at an estimated 50-60 MPH when he lost control of the vehicle. Where is his liability in failing to exercise due care or to act reasonable? Is it reasonable for an unlicensed, untrained, inexperienced person to attempt to drive on ice while being unreasonable for a trained professional to do the same?
This verdict, both the initial one and the appeal, represent a huge failure of the judicial system, due process and a colossal failure of the appeals process. A reasonable and prudent person would not expect any driver to be able to avoid a vehicle suddenly appearing across a median divider on an interstate highway system.
It is way past time for judicial reform and reasonable tort limits to be placed on these types of cases to restrict unscrupulous trial lawyers from plying their deceptive trade practices upon hardworking men and women in vocational trades.
It also highlights the failure of many state Department of Transportation officials to take median crossover incidents seriously across our nation.
By Randall C. Resch
If your company tows for law enforcement, you might be wondering why impounds are a bit on the slow side? Maybe it’s a California thing where not paying for past citations and vehicle registrations is now a laughable reality.
To own, operate and drive a motor vehicle on public right-of-way and state highways is a privilege, not a given right. To not have to pay for annual registration or parking citations is an immunity that is granted or available only to particular people and groups. But paying for citations and registration is now thought of as a hardship.
In recent years, city and state politicians “representing certain groups or people” support and have revised laws that extend additional courtesy to vehicle owners who claim they can’t afford registration or pay past citations.
A City of San Diego (CA) councilmember told local news (he) was in full support to allow the city’s low-income populous not be required to pay for registration and parking tickets.
It was the councilmember’s recommendation to disregard paying registration while allowing no re-payments of parking citations “in excess of five” if an individual claimed a low-income status.
Tell me if I’m wrong or not. If you own a vehicle and drive on the public right-of-way, there are responsibilities to vehicle ownership, correct? One would think so, but what has been the norm is fading.
License & Registration Please
Motorists get stopped by law enforcement for traffic infractions in which cars are missing license plates, or license plates display registration stickers that have expired far beyond six-months; all violating the law. In day-to-day police work, a vehicle’s license plate bearing expired registration is probable cause to make a lawful stop.
It’s during traffic stops when we learn a vehicle may owe for traffic citations, and whether its driver is driving under a suspended license, or has no license, or has valid warrants. These folks oftentimes use the “destitute card” to not keep registration and insurance current.
Although enforcement stops (like these) are thought of as harassment, not having valid registration is an obligation of operating a motor vehicle. It includes requiring its driver to have current insurance and a valid driver’s license.
When these “requirements” were not met, it used to be that vehicles were towed per vehicle code law, especially when licenses were suspended, and registration was “past due over six-months.”
If you’re involved in the tow and recovery industry, either as a citizen (and vehicle owner) paying your registration, let this narrative pique your interest and help you understand how this mentality helps to deplete city operations and administrations.
By Brian J Riker
We all want to go home at the end of the day and are aware of the dangers faced daily in our chosen profession. These are indisputable facts. So why is it that I see questionable —even outright deadly — behaviors daily?
As this publishes, I will be travelling home from a three-day event designed to educate public officials about the ever-increasing danger roadside workers, including towers, face daily. The goal of this event is to open dialogue designed to find solutions to this problem. Unfortunately, until we as an industry really begin to take our own safety seriously, making it as much a part of our culture as sacrificing time with our families is, we will never be given much respect or taken seriously when we ask for help protecting ourselves.
The change must begin from within. At this event, several survivor stories were told, all with two things in common. First, no one set out that day to kill someone or to be killed, and second, there were complacency issues and personal choices that directly lead to their injury or death.
This is not an attack on any of the injured, but rather a strong reminder that becoming numb and comfortable with risk and danger can be deadly. A few of those injured admit to making mistakes that contributed to their injury, as do several of the drivers that were the perpetrators of these injuries and deaths.
So why do we still see events like this daily? Safety has been spoken about ad nauseum, but the message is not getting through. As it turns out, it isn’t the message but rather how we deliver that message that is broken. Anyone that has done something the same way without incident their entire life is reluctant to change. No one wants to be nagged about anything and let’s face it, most of our safety talks come off as nagging. The same can be said about the current messaging towards distracted driving. We know it is risky, yet we still do it because we usually get away with it without harm.
According to John Drebinger, author of Would You Watch Out for My Safety? we need to retire the “safety police.” Humans are resistant to the gotcha approach to safety compliance, and instead respond much better when we want to be safe, thus creating a culture of safety, rather than a fear of reprimand.
“When people want to do something, they’ll do it whether somebody’s watching or not,” Drebinger said. “If people are doing it because it’s a regulation or a rule, they’ll do it when they’re being watched, or they think someone will know. That whole mentality is about catching people, and it’s not economically feasible to have enough people going around catching others doing unsafe things.”
First and foremost, we need to lead by example. Whether we are a business owner, manager or just an ordinary person, those around us will imitate the behaviors they see demonstrated daily. This holds true for your employees, co-workers and even your friends, family and especially children!
For business this means that if you lecture your team about safety in the morning, then question why they took so long to complete a task in the afternoon, they will have received a mixed message. Further, with working owners and managers, it is imperative that you take the time to do it right every time. This includes proper equipment inspection at the start of a trip, following all company policies throughout the job and modeling the behaviors you want your team to display.
I am a firm believer in “see something say something.” This approach goes both ways. If you catch good behavior, it is just as important, if not more important, to immediately recognize and comment on their actions. With unsafe behaviors, it is also important to react immediately, keeping in mind that you react differently to perceived danger. This means you must choose your words and body language carefully so as not to come off as irate, irrational or unjustified.
When you see a dangerous behavior respond with exactly what was wrong, don’t just say “I observed you not following proper procedure” or “that is against the rules.” Instead, ask their opinion on why they are doing whatever it is they are doing, then explain why their actions are dangerous and offer a suggested corrective action. It is key to make it an open conversation — not a one-sided lecture — otherwise you will not have engagement, nor will you have solved any problems. You will do more harm than good by creating resentment of the “safety police.”
“Why” is the key component to an effective safety program!