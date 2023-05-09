Keeping a Good Thing Going 

Nothing to Brag About

By Randall C. Resch I believe there’s an obvious “disconnect” in the teachings of on-scene safety. For example, in watching a recent YouTube (news) report of a tower killed last year, a seasoned reporter interviewed a tow operator who was at the crash site. The tower, distraught from learning the tragic loss of his friend and coworker, told the reporter, “In the past years, I’ve had more than twenty close calls out there working the highway." Twenty? Really? Was his response his 60-second moment of fame, or was conceit and testosterone driving his statements? Whatever his reasoning, it’s not a wise practice to look down the barrel of a loaded gun, so why is it any different to risk a pedestrian strike by intentionally being on the dangerous side of traffic? I found his claim of “twenty-something near misses” a bit doubtful. If his words were true as gold, his words mustn’t be ignored. In the world of true reality, even if he had more than a single near-miss, you’d think he’d come away with a renewed look regarding his lack of proper on-highway protocol? His sheer ignorance might be clouding his concept of safety and survival. While I’m aware that news and news reporters oftentimes don’t report news fairly or accurately, it’s hard to disregard an interview (like his) when someone makes hard-to-believe statements on live TV. Disregarding the Obvious Since the first wrecker appeared on scene more than 100-years ago, my list of fatality incidents now surpasses 675-operators (killed worldwide) working on-highway and shoulder related events. Of that number, perhaps one third were killed walking, working, or standing on the traffic side of safety. To you I ask, “What shoulder side techniques do you employ to ensure that you’re working quickly and efficiently? What are you doing to avoid becoming the industry’s next fatality statistic? While at face value, that seems to be a reasonable question, the message of white line safety hasn’t really hit the industry’s mainstream based on the high number of towers killed working interstates and high-speed highways. I urge you to make every effort to increase your on-highway safety. A Change of Ways Did you know that your state’s vehicle code and that of motor carrier law puts you directly in harm’s way by requiring four-point tie-down, adding extension lights, and attaching safety chains and straps to towed and transported vehicles? Mull on that for a second. To be in compliance with the “Letter of the Law” regarding towed vehicle safety, application of tow and transport safety (equipment items) require tow operators to walk, work and stand on the side of dangerous approaching traffic. The way tasks are completed is the difference between life and death. Make no mistake; I’ll continue to preach white-line safety out of sheer necessity! The aforementioned news segment suggests the industry needs a huge "culture change" in on-highway safety and the way tower's work shoulder incidents. If any single tower had countable situations like the young tower claimed, it's my opinion they alone need to increase their understanding as to the root causes of tow operator fatalities. The sad reality is we know what gets towers killed; however, placing total blame on distracted motorists is a “head in the sand” approach. Especially true to tow trucks and carriers working highway shoulder, on-highway survival means working swiftly enough to attach safety equipment and moving forward to a wider space or, consider slowly limping to the first exit and complete tie-down. While the lack of total tie-down or safety chain application violates the “Letter of the law,” would a half-modified safety attachment save a tower's life in the spirit of survival? To you I offer this aged-old ditty: "I'd rather be tried by twelve than carried by six." For any one person who has been struck as a pedestrian worker, that “love tap” was your second chance. Heed the message and change the way you view on highway safety. Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner, manager, consultant and trainer. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 25-years, he has contributed more than 625-articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame and was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award." Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

Do You Have an Escape Plan?

By Brian J Riker We often think about having an escape route while servicing vehicles roadside for when that wayward vehicle, often driven by a distracted or impaired operator, enters into our work space. What about when you are driving your vehicle down the highway? Are you thinking of an escape plan for when the unexpected happens? If not, you should be! In my previous columns I have covered safe following distance and eye lead time; however without an escape plan neither of those disciplines will do you much good to avoid a crash. It is not always possible to simply stop before hitting an object. Often evasive actions must be taken. With an understanding of perception and reaction time, it is easy to understand why there isn’t much, if any, time available to find an escape route if you have not already been thinking of one as you drive. What I mean by an escape plan is simple. Where will or can you go with your vehicle if you cannot stop? Do you know what is alongside you at all times? Can you jump into the lane next to you or is there another vehicle already in that lane? Is there a clear path along the shoulder of the roadway or is it too narrow or blocked with something? By maintaining good situational awareness of your surroundings, you will not have to think about where you can swerve to; instead, you will only need to verify the path you intend to take is clear and then go. This can save precious fractions of a second that you otherwise wouldn’t have. Remember, at 60 MPH you are travelling at 132 feet per second, so even half a second is a vehicle length wasted making a decision. Most of us have noticed the large “mega” carriers trucks hanging out in the center lane on roads with three or more lanes in one direction, moseying along at or just below the speed limit regardless of the actual flow of traffic. I bet most of us find it annoying and dangerous. But there is a reason they hang out in the center lane. This gives them the most opportunity to escape should something happen in front of them. By having two lanes to choose from, chances are increased by 50% that one of them will be clear enough to use. You don’t want to depend on the shoulder as an escape route for several reasons. First, it is often narrow and softer than the travel lane so it may not support the full weight of your vehicle. You could misjudge and move too far over causing your tires to catch in the soft gravel, dirt or grass and lose control, or worse yet, it may be occupied with a disabled or stopped vehicle (which is often the case when traffic comes to an unexpected stop). Other ways to ensure you have an escape route include slowing down to maintain a space cushion around your vehicle. Keeping the recommended distance between vehicles not only increases your chance of stopping, but it also helps you to adjust as needed to get ahead of or behind a vehicle alongside you. Avoid riding alongside other vehicles. If they are not getting passed you, then adjust your speed to allow them to get ahead of you. Simply put, avoid riding in packs as the risk of multiple vehicle pileups are greatest when traffic is clustered together and there is nowhere to go when things go bad. Lifting off your throttle is your best control of traffic around you. Just a quick drop in speed will allow most groups of vehicles to get ahead of you, keeping you safely in open air with plenty of options for when things go bad. This is not a race; clean air is your friend for safe driving.