A Flashy Update 

In Sickness and In Heath

By Brian J. Riker



As towers we often push ourselves beyond reasonable limits, including working when sick or fatigued. This has been the norm for decades, often manifesting in slogans like “I don’t quit when I’m tired, I quit when the job is done.” Perhaps it is time to rethink that. I used to work three or four days in a row without any sleep. I can’t recall ever taking a sick day. Who wants to waste a day off being sick anyway? I never did! I have stories about driving with a bottle of Pepto in my cupholder in order to keep my stomach calm enough to get through the day. Same with bottles of Dayquil. Thankfully those days are behind me. This week, I had a flu bug bite me hard. I was scheduled to fly out west the next afternoon for a few days in the field, already checked in for the flight and feeling fine at 2 p.m. But by 5 p.m. I was overcome with illness so severe that I could barely get up from my desk and walk down the stairs. When I awoke the next morning, I still considered taking my flight. This would have been disastrous, but the old me was coming through and wanted to get the job done damn the cost. I didn’t decide to cancel until about three hours before take-off and I am thankful I did. Later that evening I spiked a very high fever, passed out and stopped breathing twice. Luckily I wasn’t alone on the road or in a hotel somewhere; instead, my wife was by my side to bring me back around and work to get my fever down. I don't want to see anyone die alone on the road or in a strange hotel room just because they felt they were the only one that could do a particular job. I hope most of my readers understand this and feel the same way. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration prohibits an employer from forcing or coercing a driver to operate while ill or fatigued, or a driver from agreeing to operate while ill or fatigued. 49 CFR 392.3 is designed to keep unsafe drivers off the road, and if you are discovered to be ill at roadside you can be placed out of service on the spot. The fatigued part deserves some additional attention, especially for towers. We are usually understaffed and push our people to the limits, maybe taking full advantage of the limited hours of service exceptions provided for emergency towing operations. It is important to note that while these exceptions do include all of Parts 300-399, you still will be held liable should you have a crash or cause an injury. This means, even when there are no HOS limits, your drivers still must be well rested. It is time for us to think about staffing our companies with cross trained personnel so no one single person becomes so “indispensable” that they are pushed beyond their limits into the realm of operating while ill or fatigued. I know this is easier said than done, but it is critical. To illustrate why, I point to the fatal crash in June of 2014 involving a Wal Mart driver and Comedian Tracy Morgan. Kevin Roper, the Wal Mart driver, was operating in compliance with the hours-of-service regulations, close to being out of hours but not yet, when he fell asleep in a work zone, crashing into a limousine carrying several people, injuring all of them and killing James McNair. It was later determined that the driver had commuted almost 800 miles from his home in Jonesboro, Georgia to his terminal then immediately began his driving shift without any rest. While this was not illegal under 49 CFR Part 395, the hours-of-service regulations, it could have been prevented if the driver had taken appropriate measures to get proper rest and if his employer had required him to obtain rest before being dispatched, given the fact that they knew he was commuting 800 miles before beginning his shift. Since this crash, Wal Mart has changed their hiring and scheduling policies to prevent this, but that still will not bring back the deceased. Sadly, this same scenario plays out in tow trucks across the world daily, with many of us feeling immune to the effects of illness or fatigue, almost like it is a badge of honor to push ourselves beyond reasonable limits. My desired takeaway for you is to reevaluate your rest and work cycles, make contingency plans for a replacement or substitute driver for unexpected illness and extended work cycles brought on by storms and other unplanned events. The life you save just may be your own.

Chasing Your Sixth-Sense

By Randall C. Resch Two days after Christmas 2022, a Detroit tow operator justifiably shot and killed a would-be robber on Chicago’s east-side. Perhaps the bad-guy didn’t think the late night tower was licensed to carry? I’m thinking the tower survived because “he was chasing a sixth-sense!” The Cambridge English Dictionary describes the “Sixth-Sense” as “an ability to know something without using the ordinary five-senses of sight, hearing, smell, touch, and taste.” Did the tower’s “sixth sense” alert him that something was about to happen? Here to Help “A desire to help” is part of a tower’s creed that causes towers to stop. But being that tow operators have that rescuer’s mindset, can you ever know you’re about to become a victim of violent crime? In the 2015 shooting death of a 23-year-old Chicago tow operator who was flagged down for assistance in a Detroit suburb (by a female), when the tower stopped to assist, he was immediately ambushed by two armed male suspects who jumped from the bushes with plans to rob him. As a scuffle ensued, the tower was shot. Although gravely wounded, he attempted to flee from further harm by driving away. His escape was tragically stopped when his carrier crashed into a block wall at a close-by Citgo station. The news reported he died from a single gunshot to the abdomen. Gut Feeling’s React Call them “Gut Feelings,” a hunch, natural instinct, or a sixth-sense, some scenarios just don’t feel right. With the tow and repo business being as dangerous as it is, towers must be in-tune with their inner-sense if red-flags are present to the incident at hand. Diving into a questionable situation demands instant consideration as to what’s going on in the present. When something doesn’t feel right, an important component of survival is to know there’s time to react. For example, let’s say you’re headed to a call in which a customer’s car needs to be towed across town. It’s 1 a.m. and the caller says he’ll meet the driver at an apartment complex. The tower arrives and is told the car is parked behind the building. What choices will you make in distinguishing the many “red flags” suggested in this scenario? 0100-hours? What shop’s open at those early hours? The car’s parked behind the building? Pays by cash? While this narrative isn’t intended to worry towers from taking these kinds of calls (selectively), would you not agree that towers should always be on high-alert? How will you react if something goes sideways? We all have some form of gut feelings which may be mistaken for anxiety. Be in tune, but know that those feelings may not be completely accurate. Safety and survival means being totally aware with the environment, ambient lighting, a lone individual, or dispatch details that don’t make sense. And, don’t let the proverbial money chase lead you into an ambush. Be aware … trust your gut!

___________________________________________________ Operations Editor Randall C. Resch, a 51-year veteran of the towing industry, is a retired California police officer; a veteran tow business owner, manager, consultant and trainer; a writer for TIW and American Towman Magazine; and an approved instructor for the California Highway Patrol’s Rotation Service Provider and FSP. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame and was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award." Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com