No Easy Task
Complicated recovery involving a jackknifed carrier under a bridge.
Motor Carrier Compliance Annual Review
Regulations you should be familiar with
Simple Yet Eye-Catching
Cupertino's creative graphics stand out in yellow and blue.
Steering Wheel Lock with Claw Hooks
Car Loan Delinquencies on the Rise
Post pandemic, a variety of factors are causing delinquencies to rise.
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing February 22 - February 28, 2023

A Flashy Update 

yocumcover 822c0
By George L. Nitti 

Sometimes a tow truck needs a little extra something – graphically speaking - to bring it back to life. Call it a makeover. Call it refurbishment. Call it a new design on an old variation. Or call it simply an “update.”  

So says Evan Yocum, an integral part of the family owned and operated business, Yocum Towing & Recovery of Allentown, Pennsylvania, established 2002. 

As the driver of one of their latest acquisitions, a 2021 Peterbuilt 389 with a 35-ton Jerr-Dan, Evan is feeling the pride that comes with a new set of wheels. And a changing design. 

He said, “We wanted to do an update on our graphics and give it a little more flash.” 

Already flashy like a fire truck, with its bright red colors arresting to the eye, Yocum’s additional changes, like their enlarged tow name on the real estate side of the wrecker, give it more prominence and boldness. The lettering is punctuated in an effervescent silvery modern font, accented with black shadows and written on a downward tilt. 

Cutting through the company name is an oversized tow chain which picks up at the back end of the unit as well. 

Of course, silver is a nice contrast with red, while an orange sun, serving as their logo, takes up space between the red background and company name, giving an aura of 3D. 

“It pops in your face,” said Yocum.  

Helping us to move along the wrecker’s surface are the blue “swirly” lines that add motion like a winding road, snaking along from front to end. 

Bells and whistles you might ask? 

Why of course. “Extra strobe lighting on the side, an underglow, extra marker lights, big chrome visor, window chops....” 

The company door is more modest, with their abbreviated logo, YTR, written in small lettering, the same lettering used on their tee-shirts that they sell. But their Yocum name on the back of the truck, written gargantuan sized, surely makes up for the sizing difference found on the door. 

Together, the deep hues of silver, red and blue all meld together in this special concocted design – giving it a fresh feel. Like spring. Like a spruced-up house.  

Brag @ TIW!  

Brag @ TIW!  

Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine! 



American Towman Today - February 23, 2023
American Towman Today - February 23, 2023
Man Indicted for Death of Tower  

Justin P. Rodriguez of Saratoga County, New York, was indicted on several charges, including 2nd degree murder for the death of tower Alex Bleickhardt, who was servicing a box car on Sept. 15, 2022 before he was struck and killed. Rodriguez pleaded not guilty. 

Allegedly Rodriguez was under the influence of alcohol and drugs, with prosecutors maintaining his alcohol level at .26. Rodriguez has served time in state prison for previous charges as a repeat DWI offender with multiple convictions resulting in a permanently revoked license.  

With Bleickhardt’s family in the courtroom and two dozen or so from the tow community, a grand jury handed up new indictments against Rodriguez including second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and three-degree criminal possession of a weapon. 

The District Attorney said his actions showed a “depraved indifference to human life.” 

Rodriguez faces 25 years to life in prison if found guilty.  

Source: poststar.com/



Justin P. Rodriguez, pictured front left of the courtroom, was indicted for the death of towman Alex Bleickhardt.

Brag @ TIW!  

Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine! 

On The Hook With Mr. Industry
February 22 - February 28, 2023
William Robert "Bill" Tomlinson

William Tomlinson, True American Towman, Passes 

Towman William Robert “Bill” Tomlinson, age 82, of Ashland, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023.  

Bill was the owner and operator of Tomlinson Inc, for 60 years. His hobby and his life were the towing business as he was an active member in so many different areas of the towing industry.  He was a charter member, board member, and board chairman of the Wisconsin Towing Association and the Chairman of the Towing Convention and Towing Education Committee.  He was also an active member in the Towing and Recovery Association of America, where he held many titles, and was the Chairman of the Council of States Towing Association. 

In the 80’s and 90’s, Bill headed up recovery training with a Saturday demonstration of uplifting semi-trucks.  He enhanced this training by organizing a tractor-trailer demonstration, which involved 12 young children that pulled cables with their hands and body strength to upright it.  He was an early moderator of the Saturday morning “Talking Towing.” Bill was awarded the George Lansar Award as “The Special Person” for the Wisconsin Towing and Recovery Associations. 

Bill was inducted in the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame where he was a charter member of Friends of Towing.  He was a part of the Hazmat Special Training Group. In the 90’s Bill received the American Towman Award for being one of the oldest Towing companies in the United States. At the time, he ranked 24th out of 500. When Bill was asked what his outside interests were, he replied, “Towing!”  

Steve Calitri, Editor-In-Chief of American Towman Magazine, said, “Bill had a love affair with recovery work, the challenges and logistics involved. He was a great fan of the Adventures of the American Towman, maybe because the series featured a lot of recovery scenes. The industry will miss him. He was a true American towman." 

A member of Saron Lutheran Church, Bill graduated from Ashland High School in 1958 and married Barbara Lumberg in 1963. He is survived by Barbara and their 4 children, along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.   

A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Saron Lutheran Church, in Ashland. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Frost Home for Funerals.   A procession to Bill’s place of rest will be held 2 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Frost Home for Funerals. Friends are encouraged to join the procession. 

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the family; where the funds will be donated to the Survivor Fund at the International Towing Museum, which will be used to help those who are killed in the line of service in the towing industry. 

Source: bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com/

Houston Tow Companies Aid Domestic Violence Program 

Wrecker companies in the Houston area have joined forces with several entities to help victims of domestic violence by providing bags filled with necessities. 

On-Site Towing President Mark Denson said that his crews see it all: abusers dismantling cars, slashing tires, or simply stealing keys. 

“A lot of times, they’re getting out because they’re in immediate danger. They don’t have time to grab hairspray, toothpaste, or deodorant. We’re providing that right there,” says On-Site Towing President Mark Denson. 

Harris County precinct constable said that these wrecker companies are a godsend. His office teamed up with the wrecker community and Aids to Victims of Domestic Abuse(AVDA) to create bags filled with useful items like food and hotel vouchers. 

“Having wrecker drivers that are out there interacting with the public all the time, and often in some very precarious situations where you have domestic violence victims in car accidents or out at a scene where law enforcement is already there, to be able to give them a bag with resources in it that can help them change their lives to get out of domestic violence is what this is all about,” says Constable Rosen. 

Drivers who are part of the Tow-A-Way domestic violence program each have a purple ribbon with a tow truck and Constable PCT 1 logo on their trucks. 

The program is growing in popularity, and wrecker crews from across the nation are calling Houston crews to get the program running in their cities. 

Source: click2houston.com

Tow Truck Funeral Procession for Ohio Towman 

Towing companies gathered in procession for tow owner Patrick Gallagher, owner of Pat and Son Towing of Perrysburg, Ohio on Friday, February 17. Pat was in business for 43 years. Pat passed away suddenly on February 9, aged 63, from cancer. 

The procession, consisting of more than 50 tow trucks, took him from the funeral home past his home and business one last time.  

Trucker B.A. Weaver said, “Many of these people were his competitors. You don’t see much of that anymore.” 

Kyle Kern, owner of KK Collision said, “We’ve been on numerous accidents with Pat and we’ve always learned something from him. He always gave us a hand and treated us well.” 

Nikki Cassidy, his niece, said, “We knew he was an amazing man and touched lives. We are just amazed at how widespread that is.” 

His wife Sue Carry Gallagher wrote on her facebook page, “From everyone who had any part of organizing and participating in his tow procession, it was amazing to witness. Because of all his friends that came together and worked tirelessly, long night after long night to transform his shop into a wonderful place to have his final gathering of friends after he was laid to rest, it was absolutely everything he would have wanted. 

Source: wlox.com

Georgia Bill to Expand Move Over Law 

Georgia’s House of Representatives passed a bill expanding the Move Over Law by extending protection to everyday citizens. Legislative action was taken in part due to the death of Georgia tow operator Jonathan Begley.  

“If you look at last year, Jonathan was the 45th tow driver to pass away from being hit while doing their work around the state. And so we need to reduce that because Jonathan leaves behind two children, a wife,” said Representative Teddy Reese. 

A bill was introduced in the state House of Representatives calling for that law to require drivers to move over for anyone stopped on the side of the highway. The bill needs to be passed by the Senate to move forward.   

Source:walb.com

DRIVE To Offer Management Conferences

American Towman Magazine is teaming up with DRIVE to offer management conferences targeting tow business owners in the towing and recovery industry.

Titled “Work Smarter, Not Harder,” the conferences will enlighten towmen on how to be more efficient in managing their businesses with the ever-evasive increase in profitability being the ultimate goal.

DRIVE, a leading management consulting and training company in the collision and auto repair shop industry, has expanded its programs into the towing market. It has been exhibiting at the American Towman shows for the past two years and presented several sessions on key management topics at the American Towman Academy conferences.

DRIVE’s mission is to enhance the quality of life and improve the standard of living of tow business owners with its expansion into towing. The entire DRIVE team believes “Tow Bosses” deserve to be well compensated for their hard work.

“They have earned it, “says David Saline of DRIVE, “success and profit go hand in hand. An increase in profits requires sharp management skills. We want to arm Tow Bosses with every executive ability needed to win in a very competitive market.”

DRIVE will offer an in-depth 6-hour course at the American Towman ShowPlace – Las Vegas on May 16, followed by TowXpo Dallas/Fort Worth in July, and the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore in November.

“American Towman is very excited to team up with DRIVE in presenting this unique program to our industry via our three trade shows and conferences,” says Henri “Doc” Calitri, president of A. T. Expo Corp. “Our Tow Bosses will benefit tremendously from what DRIVE has to offer and we are quite proud to be able to include this as part of our commitment to educational excellence for tow business management personnel.”

Registration is now open for the DRIVE conference in Las Vegas.  Go to www.atshowplace.com for more details.

A.T. Expo Corp.’s shows are produced by American Towman Magazine, the industry’s oldest and largest circulated monthly trade publication with a readership of more than 30,000.

War Games Planned for AT ShowPlace–Las Vegas in May

American Towman has revived its War Games class that was popular at its academy nearly two decades ago. These classroom recovery exercises will take place at the South Point Hotel & Casino, May 17th and will be conducted by James Bennett II of Beard's Towing out of Texas. Bennett helped coordinate the Great Texas Pileup of 2021. He was the 2022 Towman of the Year.

In the War Games class, towmen team up in twos and threes to collaborate on a proposed incident. In the course of deliberating, a "curve ball" is thrown into the situation, causing the players to adjust their approach to the recovery.

War Games takes place during Tow Industry Week in conjunction with the American Towman Showplace–Las Vegas, the west's largest tow show, May 17 & 18.  AT's Academy features several recovery courses and training with rotators. Go to atshowplace.com for more information.
February 22 - February 28, 2023

Tow Force Ground Zero: Hurricane Recovery in Fort Myers

groundzerocover c949f
By George L. Nitti

On September 28, Hurricane Ian swept into southeast Florida, bringing with it 150 mph winds that caused devastation and ruin. Fort Myers was ground zero, as Ian leveled the city, gutting buildings, demolishing homes, overturning cars and trucks, and tossing boats onto shore.

Much of the recovery work would fall into the lap of Alligator Towing and Transport, as the exclusive  towing provider for the city of Ft. Myers. Alligator has a long-standing relationship with the city of Fort Myers and is actively involved in the community. As the hurricane approached, Alligator was deployed as an official member Hurricane Emergency Response Team.

However, they were not working alone, but under the umbrella of their parent company Guardian Fleet Services, the largest towing, recovery, and specialized transportation provider in the United States. Concentrated in Florida, Guardian’s other enterprises participated, including A Superior Towing, Ace Wrecker, Crockett’s Towing, Kauff’s Transportation Systems, and Professional Towing and Recovery.

With Guardian supporting Alligator, tow forces were mobilized before and after Ian’s arrival. Alligator’s terminal manager, Anthony Pasqualini said, “Team members from Tallahassee to Jacksonville to Miami supported Alligator with additional manpower and trucks into the Ft. Myers markets to facilitate recoveries and aid community efforts.” This included their 100 ton rotator used for specialized recoveries and their severe incident recovery team.

In preparation for the storm, the company did a variety of things throughout the city and surrounding areas to ensure that the city’s and customers’ equipment was properly secured, including machinery transports, and assisting and moving large pieces of equipment.

“Ten days prior to Ian, we were at the height of getting ready,” said Pasqualini. “We were bringing equipment in and staging it.”

Since the hurricane, the breadth of the recovery has been staggering, some of which has included the steady transport of massive transformers, generators, and propane tankers; up righting overturned vehicles and trucks; and recovering more than 50 boats of all sizes, including transport to tow or salvage yards.

Pasqualini said, “For the crew, obstacles abounded, as secondary roads were impossible to travel and it was difficult to navigate around low hanging powerlines.”

Particularly useful during the emergency response was their M100 Century Rotator, purchased in April of 2022.  With 8300 square foot working space and a lift capability of 200,000 pounds, it came in particularly handy working with the utility companies and moving 100,000 + pound transformers.

“We had to work really closely with electrical providers for safety reasons,” said Anthony.  “One transformer weighed over 142 thousand pounds. With the M100, we loaded the transformers onto our transport 13 axle trailers such as the Landolls and detachable low boys. We also trailered huge generators for the power companies.”

In Cape Coral, a seven mile stretch of high-tension power lines folded to the ground, necessitating the company transport transformers, power lines and rolls of wire. Another job entailed up righting 30 semi-tractor trailers a couple of days after the storm that had blown over by the force of the winds.

Countless boats also needed attention. Pasqualini said, “Boats and barges floated over construction sites and landed inside concrete buildings that weren’t finished. We recovered 15 Nortek boats that had floated to a construction site and 60-ton Silverton boats that went into people’s homes, lifting them back in the water.”

One case included tractor tankers that were full of propane that floated from Ft. Myers Beach back over to the mainland of Ft. Myers in somebody’s backyard. Pasqualini said, “You couldn’t access all but a side street and reach over power lines. That was a 6-hour recovery job.”

Pasqualini concluded, “Our team is really about helping each other. They were doing all of this while thinking about their own homes and families. Everybody was so dedicated to the overall goal, restoring Ft. Myers and getting it back up and running.”

Editor's Note: This story was originally published in American Towman Magazine, January 2023 Edition.

Show Yours @ TIW

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor George L. Nitti at georgenitti@gmail.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman Magazine!






No Easy Task 

carrier3 341c7
By George L. Nitti 

Although California got much-needed rain in the month of January, not all fared well as the downpours wreaked havoc on the roadways, where driver casualties abounded. 

In San Diego County, around the city of Escondido, Tow Industry Week Operaton's Editor reported: "A car carrier semi-truck trailer traveling Highway 15 during those torrential rains lost control, hitting a slick of standing water and hydroplaning up an embankment, causing the trailer with seven-cars to JACK-KNIFE.  

Resch, who mentored both of the owners and lead operators mentioned in this story, continued, “The semi skidded and rolled onto its side and up ended under a giant overpass where the tractor hit the underside of the bridge and became stuck."

Subsequently, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) dispatched Roadway Towing of Escondido, California, who in-turn called Cortes Towing of San Diego, California to bring their 1140 Century Rotator to scene. Roadway brought 7 tow operators, their Century 70/35 on a 2020 389 Peterbuilt, a medium duty 16 ton on a 2020 Peterbuilt and seven flatbeds. 

Upon arriving, owner and lead operator Frank Khati of Roadway Towing contemplated the situation and decided that it was best not to do this complicated recovery from underneath the bridge. Instead, his decision was to reposition the carrier and pull it back 100 hundred feet. 

“I wasn’t going to take a chance that it would hit the top of the bridge.” 

Working closely with Cortes tow owner Johnny Cortes, who gave invaluable input on the job, the team centered the tractor trailer in front of the block lanes and brought it away from the walls, using lines from all three recovery trucks to pull it back and some nifty metal bracket-plates to help with the slide. 

“It was a slow, tedious process,” said Khati. “It took about an hour and a half to two hours to get it out from the bridge.” 

The rotator, along with the other two heavy duties, were then positioned to help with the up righting of the tractor trailer, no easy maneuver considering the massive weight of the cargo.  

Once the tractor trailer was carefully overturned and the scissored tractor straightened out, however, the job would become more labor-intensive. 

“Then we got our asses kicked,” said Khati. “We had to cage the brakes, cutting all of the hydraulic lines and capping them. We had to fix the air lines. And the fifth wheel on the tractor didn’t want to come out. It was a NIGHTMARE!” 

Meanwhile all seven cars on the carrier were on their sides, with chains stuck and wrapped around the vehicles. Using a saw cutter, Khati said, “I had to deal with one chain at a time. I lost a lot of weight on this job.” 

Then each car had to be dragged away from the trailer, up righted and put on the flatbeds for transport back to Roadway’s facility, five miles away.  

Khati noted that at the request of CHP, the crew was also kept busy cleaning up diesel fuel with 50 bags of kitty litter, in what he described as an act of futility, the rain washing away whatever absorbent that was put down on the ground. “It was like a river coming through,” he said. “I don’t think the litter did much good.” 

Eventually the team pulled the carrier to the side of the road, so that traffic could flow. 

“All of the cars were totaled,” said Khati. “The driver demolished the cargo and truck. He is lucky to be alive.” 

Although a gargantuan job, the recovery was a success for all concerned, including the motorists. 

Show Yours @ TIW

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor George L. Nitti at georgenitti@gmail.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman Magazine!

Dump Truck Diving off the Florida Keys

water1 586a0
By George L. Nitti

Arnold’s Towing, the longest running tow company in the Florida Keys, 45 years family owned and operated, is no stranger to water recoveries, often retrieving boats from the water. But in August, a dump truck, loaded with large rocks, blew a passenger front tire, yanking the wheel out of the driver’s hand and sending it over a guardrail and into the sea. Unfortunately, the driver didn’t make it, drowning.

“We had six guys on it. Three in the water and three on land,” according to owner and supervisor, Ricky Arnold, Jr. The units involved included a 2016 Kenworth T800 with Century 1150R, 2019 Kenworth T370 with Vulcan V30, 2008 Freightliner with Century 1130, and a 2013 Volvo VNL64T with 53’ Landoll. The operators on scene were Ricky Arnold, Jr., Vic Prohorovskis, Chase Arnold, and Thomas Borrego.

Several technical challenges ensued. One was hooking up under water. 

Arnold said, “Snatch blocks, chains and cables are heavy and must be hooked precisely or the recovery will not be successful.” In addition, rocks were jammed up into the motor, frame and transmission, making the hook up more difficult. Add to the burden of transporting hooks and chains in water.  “It was a mess,” said Arnold.

The rotator would then be used to winch up the dump truck while they ran two snatch blocks off the cables, running the end of each line off two trucks, a medium duty and a 15/30. Arnold said, “As I tried to pull, there was a ledge of rocks and it kept getting stuck, so I was walking my truck back and had to tie off the other trucks.”

The Department of Transportation notified Arnold that they did not want them to cut the remaining guard rail, thus requiring the tow company to lift the loaded dump truck that was on its side in the water up and over the guard rail. Arnold used his rotator as the low boy was slid under it upon its descent over the rail.

Once recovered, the dump truck would be over height on the landoll to transport to their facility.  Arnold said, “The dump truck had to be positioned on its side for a 60 mile transport to our facility.  Once it was at our facility, it had to be rehung, uprighted, and set on its wheels.

All in all, a 20+ hour recovery. Parting words of advice from Arnold: “Make sure you check your front tires.”

February 22 - February 28, 2023

In Sickness and In Heath 

Coffee and Multiple Log Books 6fdbe
By Brian J. Riker 

As towers we often push ourselves beyond reasonable limits, including working when sick or fatigued. This has been the norm for decades, often manifesting in slogans like “I don’t quit when I’m tired, I quit when the job is done.” Perhaps it is time to rethink that. 

I used to work three or four days in a row without any sleep. I can’t recall ever taking a sick day. Who wants to waste a day off being sick anyway? I never did! I have stories about driving with a bottle of Pepto in my cupholder in order to keep my stomach calm enough to get through the day. Same with bottles of Dayquil. Thankfully those days are behind me. 

This week, I had a flu bug bite me hard. I was scheduled to fly out west the next afternoon for a few days in the field, already checked in for the flight and feeling fine at 2 p.m. But by 5 p.m. I was overcome with illness so severe that I could barely get up from my desk and walk down the stairs. 

When I awoke the next morning, I still considered taking my flight. This would have been disastrous, but the old me was coming through and wanted to get the job done damn the cost. I didn’t decide to cancel until about three hours before take-off and I am thankful I did. 

Later that evening I spiked a very high fever, passed out and stopped breathing twice. Luckily I wasn’t alone on the road or in a hotel somewhere; instead, my wife was by my side to bring me back around and work to get my fever down. I don't want to see anyone die alone on the road or in a strange hotel room just because they felt they were the only one that could do a particular job. I hope most of my readers understand this and feel the same way. 

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration prohibits an employer from forcing or coercing a driver to operate while ill or fatigued, or a driver from agreeing to operate while ill or fatigued. 49 CFR 392.3 is designed to keep unsafe drivers off the road, and if you are discovered to be ill at roadside you can be placed out of service on the spot. 

The fatigued part deserves some additional attention, especially for towers. We are usually understaffed and push our people to the limits, maybe taking full advantage of the limited hours of service exceptions provided for emergency towing operations. It is important to note that while these exceptions do  include all of Parts 300-399, you still will be held liable should you have a crash or cause an injury. This means, even when there are no HOS limits, your drivers still must be well rested. 

It is time for us to think about staffing our companies with cross trained personnel so no one single person becomes so “indispensable” that they are pushed beyond their limits into the realm of operating while ill or fatigued. I know this is easier said than done, but it is critical. To illustrate why, I point to the fatal crash in June of 2014 involving a Wal Mart driver and Comedian Tracy Morgan.  

Kevin Roper, the Wal Mart driver, was operating in compliance with the hours-of-service regulations, close to being out of hours but not yet, when he fell asleep in a work zone, crashing into a limousine carrying several people, injuring all of them and killing James McNair.  

It was later determined that the driver had commuted almost 800 miles from his home in Jonesboro, Georgia to his terminal then immediately began his driving shift without any rest. While this was not illegal under 49 CFR Part 395, the hours-of-service regulations, it could have been prevented if the driver had taken appropriate measures to get proper rest and if his employer had required him to obtain rest before being dispatched, given the fact that they knew he was commuting 800 miles before beginning his shift. 

Since this crash, Wal Mart has changed their hiring and scheduling policies to prevent this, but that still will not bring back the deceased. Sadly, this same scenario plays out in tow trucks across the world daily, with many of us feeling immune to the effects of illness or fatigue, almost like it is a badge of honor to push ourselves beyond reasonable limits. 

My desired takeaway for you is to reevaluate your rest and work cycles, make contingency plans for a replacement or substitute driver for unexpected illness and extended work cycles brought on by storms and other unplanned events. The life you save just may be your own.   

Chasing Your Sixth-Sense    

Sixth Sense PIC small 26534
By Randall C. Resch   

Two days after Christmas 2022, a Detroit tow operator justifiably shot and killed a would-be robber on Chicago’s east-side. Perhaps the bad-guy didn’t think the late night tower was licensed to carry? I’m thinking the tower survived because “he was chasing a sixth-sense!” 

The Cambridge English Dictionary describes the “Sixth-Sense” as “an ability to know something without using the ordinary five-senses of sight, hearing, smell, touch, and taste.” Did the tower’s “sixth sense” alert him that something was about to happen? 

Here to Help 

“A desire to help” is part of a tower’s creed that causes towers to stop. But being that tow operators have that rescuer’s mindset, can you ever know you’re about to become a victim of violent crime? 

In the 2015 shooting death of a 23-year-old Chicago tow operator who was flagged down for assistance in a Detroit suburb (by a female), when the tower stopped to assist, he was immediately ambushed by two armed male suspects who jumped from the bushes with plans to rob him.  

As a scuffle ensued, the tower was shot. Although gravely wounded, he attempted to flee from further harm by driving away. His escape was tragically stopped when his carrier crashed into a block wall at a close-by Citgo station. The news reported he died from a single gunshot to the abdomen. 

Gut Feeling’s React 

Call them “Gut Feelings,” a hunch, natural instinct, or a sixth-sense, some scenarios just don’t feel right. With the tow and repo business being as dangerous as it is, towers must be in-tune with their inner-sense if red-flags are present to the incident at hand. 

Diving into a questionable situation demands instant consideration as to what’s going on in the present. When something doesn’t feel right, an important component of survival is to know there’s time to react.  

For example, let’s say you’re headed to a call in which a customer’s car needs to be towed across town. It’s 1 a.m. and the caller says he’ll meet the driver at an apartment complex. The tower arrives and is told the car is parked behind the building.  

What choices will you make in distinguishing the many “red flags” suggested in this scenario?  0100-hours? What shop’s open at those early hours? The car’s parked behind the building? Pays by cash?

While this narrative isn’t intended to worry towers from taking these kinds of calls (selectively), would you not agree that towers should always be on high-alert? How will you react if something goes sideways?    

We all have some form of gut feelings which may be mistaken for anxiety. Be in tune, but know that those feelings may not be completely accurate. Safety and survival means being totally aware with the environment, ambient lighting, a lone individual, or dispatch details that don’t make sense. And, don’t let the proverbial money chase lead you into an ambush. Be aware … trust your gut!   
___________________________________________________ 

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch, a 51-year veteran of the towing industry, is a retired California police officer; a veteran tow business owner, manager, consultant and trainer; a writer for TIW and American Towman Magazine; and an approved instructor for the California Highway Patrol’s Rotation Service Provider and FSP. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame and was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award." Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com 

Using the Right Tool for the Job

By Brian J Riker

Towers are a resourceful bunch with an admirable “get ‘er done” attitude, although left unchecked that attitude will get us in trouble. Maybe thirty or forty years ago, when things were less regulated and folks were not so quick to file litigation, it was acceptable to push your equipment beyond it’s design. For a multitude of reasons, none less important than life safety, we know better today, or do we?

It seems like daily I witness something questionable while traveling or browsing social media. This is not only unprofessional, it can be downright dangerous when a new driver or member of the general public sees a dangerous operation and begins to think it is an acceptable method, attempting to try it out themselves.

Now, I’m not taking about loading a car on it’s roof for quick clearance at the direction of a law officer, or using a chain vs. strap for securement; these are mostly a matter of personal opinion. I am talking about deliberately exceeding the ratings of your wire rope, chains, straps, wrecker body and such. Everything has a intended purpose and a working load limit, specified by its manufacturer, with a built in margin or safety designed to provide some cushion when used properly, not to be used as part of your daily operations.

This same concept applies to using our hand tools, power tools and even some old school methods of hooking up, removing drivelines and more. A good friend of mine recently sent me information on a driver that was hurt attempting to remove a pressed in driveshaft u-joint. He has been complaining that his driveline tool was broken and his employer had not replaced it yet and instead instructed him to use a wood block and raise the under lift up and down to press out the u-joint.

Now, many years ago out of ignorance of the danger I was creating, I would have used the same method. I didn’t get my first driveline tool until about ten years ago, and it sure made a difference.

For the owners reading this, is your driver’s life worth the cost of the proper tool for the job? In this instance the wood block shattered, causing a concussion and the splinter damaged the employee’s eye, costing the employer tens of thousands of dollars in a personal injury settlement plus the loss of a good driver for several months.

What about using sub-standard quality tools? I know tools are expensive and it sucks when someone leaves a good wrench behind on the side of the road, but what is the cost compared to a tool failing and a driver being injured, or even just needing to send another truck out to assist? Quality does not cost, it pays!

Same with our rigging. I can’t count how many trucks I have inspected over the years that have had substandard wire rope, damaged chains or straps that were still in service. I just watched a social media video of a creative recovery posted by a well known, highly followed person, in which they not only had a damaged wire rope with a visible kink, they also used their truck beyond its design capacity and in direct conflict with the user instructions in the owner’s manual. I have even found wire rope that should have been removed from service on trucks in beauty contests where I have served as a judge.

All I am asking, in the spirit of the New Year, is to walk through your fleet and inspect for damages. Now is a good time to think about upgrades, replacements and additional tools or accessories that will make your job easier and safer. With supply chain disruptions it may take longer than expected to obtain replacement pieces, more frequent inspections and early ordering may be called for.

Now is also a good time to book some professional training for the season, before all the good dates fill up. Several of my trainer friends are reporting busier than usual volume for 2023, a good sign that owners are serious about safety. Thank you for caring about your team and your industry.

February 22 - February 28, 2023

Brag @ TIW!  

Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine! 

Simple Yet Eye-Catching 

277674777 5273363976063026 3584206710349238152 n b3146
By George L. Nitti 

Simplicity can be eye catching, such as an all-yellow tow truck with a creatively lettered logo done in a contrasting cool blue stating “Cupertino Towing.” 

Based out of Antioch, California and with a fleet of approximately 30 trucks, many of them flatbeds, the company maintains a robust call volume serving law enforcement, commercial calls and as a large contractor to AAA.  

“We get 4500 – 5000 calls a month,” said Craig Baker, owner of Cupertino Towing and President of the California Tow Truck Association (CTTA). 

Two of their latest acquisitions, 2023 Kenworth’s with Chevron 12 Series LCG’s, embody a tradition of excellence in graphic design. 

The company logo has evolved over time. Until four years ago, their logos were hand-painted, but since then, are vinyl.  

Baker said, “Our lettering guy 'Mike the Stripe' has adapted to the times. But he does not use canned graphics. He can now do what he did by hand in vinyl.” 

Although Baker has always appreciated the artistic integrity of hand painted graphics, he acknowledges that vinyl is more efficient, taking the company less time to get the trucks lettered and more easily removing the lettering when they are looking to rotate trucks out of their fleet. 

“It used to take us hours to remove the lettering with a lot of oven cleaner and heavy duty scrubbing,” said Baker. “Now it takes us less than a half hour.” 

In part, moving to a more efficient system of maintaining their fleet has become a core principle of their operations, due to the havoc Covid wreaked on the industry and the challenges of getting parts. 

Baker said, “We’ve streamlined the fleet to primarily Kenworth’s and Ford’s.” He added, “By streamlining the fleet we can maintain a larger parts inventory in house that is universally exchangeable among all the trucks.” 

The company is also rotating fewer trucks out of their fleet on a yearly basis due to the skyrocketing prices of tow trucks. “The flatbeds that once cost $140,000 are now pushing $175,000,” he said. 

Yet despite post Covid challenges, Baker prides himself on maintaining the family feel of his company, asking of his employees, only what he would do himself. 

Brag @ TIW!  

Brag @ TIW!  

Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine! 

Graphics Fit for a King 


eblast 2b944By George L. Nitti 

Often outstanding graphics stand out for a variety of reasons. Color scheme is a primary attribute. Creative lettering another. A catchy logo and other images help. Blending together, these ingredients can make for the perfect tow truck. 

Tow King of Waco, Texas has the right package of elements giving shine to their 20 tow trucks. Drawing on the help of Precision Graphics over the last four years, their stellar wraps turn heads like a boom in the sky. 

Their 2022 Kenworth with a Vulcan V103 50 ton is three weeks fresh on the road after spending nine months cycling through a delivery process.  

Owner Gary Hoffman said, “We purchased three new heavies over the last six months. We had to replace one due to an accident and took advantage of an opportunity to buy another knowing how tight the market is.” 

In terms of color schematic, the company has had a 30-year tradition of using green. 

“The first truck that we bought was a two-tone green in 92',” said Hoffman. “We stayed green and when we started doing wraps, we’d buy a black truck and then do the green wraps on it.” 

Green flames envelop a good part of the wrap, particularly the hood and doors, where they cascade over and down the sides, with large chains crisscrossing. 

Another stand-out feature is its creative lettering, written in a royal font, spelling out the company name and aptly accompanied by a crown.  

“The company name came about from a road trip,” said Hoffman. “Someone threw out the name ‘Tow King’ and it stuck. We put a crown on the initial truck and now it includes all of them.” 

Other lettering, written in a hot pink, includes words on the boom like “Texas,” “Mistress,” and “Heavy Duty Recovery.” 

Always ready for duty, on the front of the unit, it states “Rolling 24/7,” while a pair of dice completes the image. 

The back of the unit includes reflective Chevron lettering with the words “Slow Down, Move Over.” 

Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine! 

February 22 - February 28, 2023

Steering Wheel Lock with Claw Hooks

steeringwheellock 06910
Prevent the front wheels of a towed vehicle from turning while towing from the rear with this steering wheel lock from BA Products. The strap is equipped with two coated claw hooks to latch onto the steering wheel and the brake pedal. A cam or ratchet buckle cinches the two ends tight.

  • 2" Cam or Ratchet Buckle
  • 1-3/4"W yellow straps
  • Coated claw locks
For more information, visit zips.com

Orange Reflective Traffic Cone

reflectivecone300 0c25d
JBC Revolution Series Cones are the leader in the traffic safety industry. Revolution Series Cones are made from an innovative injection molded design that holds up in all temperatures and maintains color in difficult UV situations. Indented handles at the top allow the cones to easily be picked up and stacked. The black bases are made entirely from recycled materials and are marked with a unique dotted pattern. Spot the dots to know it s JBC!

--Base stays attached to the body, even after being run over by a car
--Non-stick area makes stacked cones easier to separate
--Heavy, 100% recycled black base provides stability
--Engineered to meet MUTCD specifications
--Ultraviolet stabilized color provides maximum resistance to fading
--Recessed Style Cones have an indented area that helps protect the body when stacked
--Size: 28" or 36"
--Base Weight: 28" - 7 lbs, 28" - 10 lbs, 36" - 10 lbs, 36" - 12 lbs, 36" - 15 lbs
--Color: Orange
--Collar: 6" reflective stripe

For more info: zips.com

Essential Long Reach Kit

longreachtools 6c88e
Access Tools has a new tool set called the Essential Long Reach Kit. The Essential Long Reach Kit includes all of the required tools for the majority of vehicle openings with the addition of the popular Button Master accessory and a Long Carrying Case to hold everything together. Included in this set is the Quick Max Long Reach Tool, the Button Master, the One Hand Jack Tool, the Super Air Jack air wedge, the 60” Long Heavy-Duty Carrying Case, and the Quick Instructional Manual and Videos. For more information, go to accesstoolsusa.com.

February 22 - February 28, 2023

February 22 - February 28, 2023

Car Loan Delinquencies on the Rise 

Car loan delinquencies have been rising. Key factors include termination of loan relief programs post pandemic, rising inflation, higher interest rates, and higher used and new car prices, which have resulted in extended payments on car loans. According to Cox Automotive, the average cost of a new car reached $47,148 as of May 2022. This is a 13.5% increase from the average cost only one year ago, in May 2021.  

According to TransUnion data, 4.35% of car owners ages 18 to 40 were at least 60 days late on their auto loans in early 2022. In 2019, before the pandemic began, Gen Z had a past-due rate of 1.75%. Today, past-due rates have reached as high as 2.21% among Gen Z car owners. Similarly, millennials now show increased past-due rates of 2.14%, compared with 1.66% before the pandemic. 

The percentage of subprime auto borrowers who are at least 60 days past due on payments rose to 5.67% in December from a seven-year low of 2.58% in April 2021. That compares with the peak of 5.04% in January 2009 during the financial crisis. 

Higher interest rates make it harder for Americans who borrow to buy cars to make monthly payments. The average new-car loan rate was 8.02% in December, up from 5.15% in the same period in 2021, according to Cox Automotive. Interest rates for subprime borrowers can be much higher, with some even paying over 25% on their car loans. 

Source: breakinglatest.news

Car Repos Rising 

Car repossessions continue to rise, as consumers fall behind on their car payments due to higher car prices and prolonged inflation, according to a report by NBC News. Loan defaults now exceed where they were in 2019, pre-pandemic. Economists are predicting 2023 to continue that trend, with increasing unemployment, high inflation and dwindling household savings. 

The average monthly payment for a new car is up 26% since 2019 to $718, with nearly one in six new car buyers spending more than $1000 a month on vehicles.  

“These repossessions are occurring on people who could afford that $500 or $600 a month payment two years ago, but now everything else in their life is more expensive,” said Ivan Drury, director of insights at car buying website Edmunds. “That’s where we’re starting to see the repossessions happen because it’s just everything else starting to pin you down.” 

Consequently, the repo business is having a hard time keeping up, as 30% of repo firms left the business when repo rates plummeted in 2020. Jeremy Cross, the president of International Recovery Systems in Pennsylvania, said he can’t find enough repo men to meet the demand. He said lenders are paying him premiums to repossess their cars first in anticipation of a continued increase in loan defaults.  

Source: nbcnews.com

2022 Winners of the RABF Dynamic Slide  

Ana Favela and her husband of Lalo’s Towing in Illinois are the winners of the Dynamic Slide in Unit, which was donated by Anthony Gentile and Dynamic Towing Equipment and Manufacturing. The drawing took place at the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore, Nov. 16 – 19, and benefits the Recovery Agents Benefit Fund. 

Ana and her husband entered the drawing after purchasing two raffle tickets on November 19. They purchased two more tickets and ended up having the winning ticket drawn by a young volunteer. Ana said, “I’m happy to support the work of the Recovery Agents Benefit Fund and excited to win this year’s raffle!” 

The Recovery Agents Benefit Fund has disbursed over $44,000 in 2022 to nine families and over $685,000 to date. The unit is valued at over $10,000 and raises thousands of dollars annually, helping families affected by the dangers of the repossession industry and their unfortunate circumstances that can devastate a family.

For more information about donating to the fund, visit www.recoveryagentsbenefitfund.org, contact 703-365-0409, or email at donations@recoveryagentsbenefitfund.org. 

Auto Loan Balances and Delinquencies Rise  

Despite a 19% decline in auto sales over the last 3 months, balances on auto loans and leases are surging due higher priced vehicles and constrained supply. Auto loans also surged because used-vehicle prices had spiked. 

Balances on auto loans and leases increased by 2.2% in Q3 from Q2, and by 6.1% year-over-year, to a record $1.52 trillion, according to data from the New York Fed’s Household Debt and Credit Report. 

The rate of all auto loans and leases – prime and subprime – that were 30 days and more past due rose to 6.2% in Q3, according to the New York Fed’s Household Debt and Credit. 

Source: wolfstreet.com

homediv
