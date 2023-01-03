Hooked on UT

By George L. Nitti
Like a maverick gone astray with cowboys at work, it took several towman and their heavy duty arsenal to wrangle a piece of machinery onto the road and back into service again.
At the end of November, Big Sky Towing of Odessa, Texas, was dispatched to pull out a massive coil tubing unit stuck in the sand in the “little bitty” town of Orla, Texas.
Lead operator Travis Turner of Big Sky said, “The guy scooted over to let another truck pass him coming from the opposite direction. The unit was so heavy it just sank when it moved closer to the side of the road.”
Weighing 350,000 pounds and measuring approximately 150 ft long, the coiled tubing unit, which is used for drill outs in the oil rich Permian Basin of Western Texas, would require heavy-duty power to bring it back onto the road and get it rolling once again.
Turner, 140 miles from scene, turned to B & B Wrecker of Pecos, which was closer in distance to Orla, where he arranged to meet their lead operator, Harvey Carreras. Together they brought three Heavy Duty Wreckers: a 2020 Kenworth with a Vulcan V103 XP; and two Peterbuilt’s with Century 9055’s.
“Ideally it would have been easier to do a pick and swing by lifting the back end of the tubing unit and setting it back down on the road,” said Turner, “but there was not enough room on the road to set up a crane. If you could magically cement the wrecker to the ground, you could have pulled it out with one wrecker, that is if you had enough snatch blocks and winch lines attached to it.”
Positioning the wreckers like cowboys wrangling wayward cattle, the towers placed their units on the front right and left sides of the casualty, and the third directly in front/center.
“We synchronized the pull,” said Turner. “We were each responsible for pulling it forward and back to the road. It was kind of like a slingshot, but with a third wrecker up front.”
Carreras and Turner calculated the number of winch lines necessary to handle a 350,000-pound load. Turner said, “We had 18 winch lines attached to the front and sides of the trailer, using the snatch blocks to add more lines.”
Using five winch lines, one a five-part line; the other a three-part line, their estimated pulling power was 700,000 pounds.
“We over rigged on it,” said Carreras. “We put as many lines as we could put on there.”
After one hour, including set-up, the coiled tubing unit was unstuck and rolling back down the dirt road, on the way to its destination.
Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor George L. Nitti at georgenitti@gmail.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman Magazine!
By George L. Nitti
“A mixer recovery can turn you from a hero to a zero in two seconds flat.”
Referring to a local tow saying, owner Mike Phillips of All-American Towing & Recovery, with locations in Denton, Justin and Rhone, Texas, understands what can go wrong with mixer recoveries, averaging 12 to 15 a month. He said, “If you don’t give the mixer the respect it deserves, it will absolutely not go your way.”
On April 1, 2022, All-American Towing & Recovery was dispatched to yet another concrete mixer casualty, this time about 5 miles from one of their Texas locations.
“Mixer recoveries are common around here,” said Phillips, owner of All-American, noting that there are probably over 300 mixer companies in the fast-growing Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex. “They fall over quite a bit because they have a high center of gravity.”
Phillips indicated that it doesn’t take much for a driver to come around a turn too fast or slip their tire off the edge of the road, causing an awkwardly shaped 65,000-ton mixer to rock and tip over.
Fortunately, Phillips and his crew are well versed in the mixer recovery routine, understanding the ins and outs, some presenting more challenges than others. Phillips said, “A mixer is one of those things that intimidates a lot of guys, especially guys that don’t work on them on the scale that we do.”
Within minutes, All-American had their 2011 Kenworth 1075 Century Rotator dispatched, along with their 2015 Mack 5130 Century, with Phillips taking the lead that included operators Kris Moore, Tyler Parker and Jason Watts.
“We don’t even need to talk when we get on scene,” said Phillips. “Everybody knows what their job is, everybody knows what we are going to use to upright it. We do so many of them, it just kind of floats. It’s like muscle memory.”
The first measure was to assess and remove the drive line and set the brakes in order to prevent a rollaway situation. “If you start up righting one and it is on an incline, the tires roll and it takes off, there goes your tow truck with it,” said Phillips.
Next the operators hooked the lift and catch bridle, simultaneously. Phillips emphasized, “You have to set them up slow and steady. It pays to allow the mud in the drum to find center because the drum will roll. It will pivot on its axis until the mud is on the bottom. And if you set it up too fast the drum will spin quickly, and the momentum will carry it in the opposite direction.”
Particularly challenging was that the mixer laid perpendicular to the roadway with its nose against some trees. “Generally, we like to back up to the center of the drum and do a reverse roll,” said Phillips. “Or have a truck in the general area and pick it up and push it away from us.”
In this case, the mixer was in a bad spot, sitting in a fairly steep ditch that made it impossible to get a truck down to it. So, their next option was to upright it off the rear pedestal.
Phillips said, “That poses its own set of challenges. You must have a lot of trust in the drive motor in the front of the mixer drum to be able to accept and hold that weight. If we sensed that the motor had any kind of distortion to it or broken bolts, we would have had to do something different to it,” he said.
While their 5130 25-ton applied downward pressure to the axles, the rotator up righted the mixer. Once upright, their 2018 Peterbilt Century 9055, which arrived later on scene, had its cables hooked to the nose, pulling the front of the mixer onto the road as Phillips, using a remote, swung the boom and set the back of the mixer onto the roadway where it was finally towed to the customer’s yard.
Phillips said, “One thing I really push to my operators is that just because we have it upright, that doesn’t mean it’s all sunshine and rainbows from there. Generally, when that mixer is turned over, it’s sustained damage that’s going to make its towability less than ideal. So we preach to our guys to inspect it very well, to maintain your speeds and watch your turns.”
Editor's Note: This story appeared in American Towman Magazine's July, 2022 Edition. Photo credits go to Brad Fenley Images.
By George L. Nitti
On November 11, 2022, Nick’s Towing Service of Rutherford, NJ, was called in by the New Jersey Transit Police Department to recover a Tesla that was reportedly stuck on the railroad tracks in Emerson, NJ.
“The driver apparently came down a parking lot and inadvertently hit the accelerator instead of the brake pedal, jumping a ravine, and leapt onto the tracks,” informed owner Nick Testa. “The family of four safely exited the vehicle with no injuries and NJ Transit stopped all rail activity until we got the vehicle off the tracks,” said Testa.
Nick’s sent driver Dan Negron to scene in their 2013 Hino Century 21 ft flatbed, who found the Tesla straddling the tracks. Negron subsequently called dispatch for the company’s 2008 Peterbilt 1075 Century Rotator, driven by JT Sagun, and for recovery supervisor John Sagun, Sr. to be sent to the scene.
Upon inspection of the Tesla Sagun, Sr. realized that the Tesla was leaking coolant from the battery pack.
“You couldn’t drag it off the tracks for fear of shorting out the batteries. A rotator was needed to safely lift it off the tracks and get it into a parking lot,” said Testa.
Using a Miller Spreader Bar to set up for the lift off the railroad tracks, the Tesla was lifted, rotated, and set down into a parking lot by the rotator.
Since there had been some concerns about the leaking battery pack and potential damage to the batteries themselves, another unit was dispatched to scene.
“We decided not to put it on our flatbed but rather to use our 2020 Dodge Ram Auto Loader with dollies, driven by Courtney Marsh,” Testa said. “Just in case the batteries went on fire, we could quickly drop the car without any damage to our equipment.”
From there, the Tesla was taken to the company’s outdoor, secure storage facility, where it was segregated from the rest of the cars for fear of the battery going on fire.”
Nick concluded, “The main concern is fire. Extra care and training are needed whenever you are dealing with an electric vehicle of any make.”
