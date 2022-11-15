Transforming Fleet

Mentorship

By Brian J. Riker Our industry is in trouble, no doubt about it. We are losing institutional knowledge quickly as the older generation retires and the next generation, many that were not previously part of the industry, take over. We have towers encouraging their kids to be anything except a tower. With that lack of involvement, we all lose. One way to combat this is to be a good mentor to the up-and-coming tow operator. I am enraged daily when I browse through social media posts in which a new tower asks a serious question only to be roasted by the group or worse yet, even dangerous in many instances, is given a completely wrong answer just for giggles and grins. This is pathetic and if you get your entertainment this way, shame on you. Someone is going to get seriously injured one day. I hope you can live with that. This social media bashing is really a missed opportunity to mentor the next generation. They come there looking to learn and our industry welcomes them by hazing and harassing. I would be willing to wager that many potentially good operators have become so discouraged by the warm and fuzzy reception they get from fellow operators that they have walked away and excelled in other careers. Sure, many of us learned the hard way, usually with our dad or granddad smacking our knuckles when we ground a gear or set up a piece of rigging incorrectly, but it doesn’t have to be that way anymore. I know I respond much better to positive criticism compared to angry, negative and demeaning criticism. I challenge you to take a few minutes each day and reflect on how you can help a fellow operator be just a little bit safer, a little bit better, more professional than they were yesterday. You may be surprised to find that you will learn a thing or two along the way. So many other industries use these methods of knowledge transfer with great success. It is high time that towing gives it a try. So, next time a “dumb” question is asked by a rookie, or even a seasoned vet, instead of harassing them, try having a serious discussion and perhaps you will help them see the correct solution or dare I say even change your mind about how something should be done. Remember, there was a time when you didn’t even know the basics. Stay humble. A great mentor will push someone to develop the talents they hold within, help them become who they can be. It can be a very satisfying experience. This isn’t one sided either. To all the new operators out there, don’t be discouraged by the nonsense on social media. Seek out a mentor and learn. It will not only make your job easier, it may uncover hidden talents within. I would not be here today, writing this column, if I were not pushed to do more by a close friend. Without my circle of friends and mentors I may have never made it beyond a part-time driver let alone owner, educator and consultant. I am reminded of a quote by motivational speaker and business coach John C. Maxwell “The people closest to me determine my level of success or failure. The better they are, the better I am. And, if I want to go to the highest level, I can only do it with the help of other people. We have to take each other higher.” GO forward and spread knowledge, wisdom and truth. IN the end, we will all benefit from it.

Don’t Park on the Train Tracks



By Randall C. Resch October 14, 2022, a College Station, Texas, flatbed carrier operator was on-scene at railroad tracks to tow a Ford pickup involved in a collision. With local police on-scene, the operator stretched-out his flatbed carrier and proceeded to load the damaged pickup atop the tracks when a freight train plowed the carrier broadside. Most likely, the train’s engineer didn’t get the message an “active recovery” was in-process. Was it possible the tower thought it was safe to park across the tracks, not expecting a train? From video taken at scene, a uniformed police officer was standing at the crossing some 30 feet from the carrier next to the lowered arms of the rail crossing. Also, a police vehicle was parked, with its overhead red and blue emergency lights activated. In an instant, the train came into view. The operator jumped to safety from the carrier’s cab only seconds before his carrier was destroyed by the train. Something tells me this crash may have been the result of no inter-agency communications or no communications between police and the rail company. While this was a scary occurrence, the damaged vehicle could have been loaded with the carrier parked the opposite direction away from the tracks. Minimally, I’d ask four important questions:



--Were local police and rail dispatch contacted about the recovery?

--Did railroad police accept and confirm with local police that the train’s engineer was notified?

--Was the tow truck operator trained in working railroad right-of-ways and rail incidents?

--Why do tow operators continue to park atop the tracks, or drive and not away from rail associated dangers? The US Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration states freight trains (nowadays) travel between 40-mph and 50-mph. For carriers parked atop railroad tracks with the deck set, it can’t get out of the train’s way from a parked position. If this is a known fact that’s taught to the tow and recovery industry, why do towers position their wreckers and flatbed carriers across railroad tracks to perform tow and recovery activities? Why do some operators try and beat the train? Ten-days prior to the aforementioned railway collision, a South Carolina tow operator was killed as he attempted to drive across train tracks there. Due to the dangers associated with rail crossings, another training session is highly recommended for tow companies to conduct in-house training that’s rail specific. Training should include dispatchers not sending new drivers but only those who are trained in-working on and near railroad right-of-ways. An outline of safety training for professional truck drivers can be found at website, https://oli.org/sites/default/files/2019-09/OLI-DriverGuide-stayalive.pdf. This driver specific training contains a rail crossing “informational guide” to personnel in how-to locate and identify critical crossing information.