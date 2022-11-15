Transforming Fleet

By George L. Nitti
It’s been an off-road credo to never leave anyone behind. So says off-roading enthusiast and off-road recovery specialist Eric Huttner of Wisconsin's BSF Recovery.
Eric is a member of a popular off-roading club called the Minnesota Go-4 Wheelers, where he participates in an annual Memorial Day off-roading event at a sprawling nine-mile park in Wisconsin.
Called the Total Off-Road Rally, the 53-year-old, four-day event brings together approximately a thousand rigs and between 1500 to 3000 4-wheel enthusiasts who drive on a course that’s filled with obstacles. The tough terrain includes sand and rock hills; mud and clay; trees and rocks where competitions, monster trucks, trail riding, off-road racing, and comraderie converge.
Inevitably a truck or two goes down. Eric said, “When there is a break down, traffic can back up for hours. So a couple of years ago, some club members decided to build off-road recovery trucks to get those broken rigs out of there so we could keep traffic moving.”
To clear the trails of broken rigs, Eric uses a 1988 Chevrolet 1-ton K30, 4 by 4. On the back, he’s got an old Nomar wrecker box with an 8-inch suspension lift, 37-inch surplus holmby tires, dual wheels in the back, lockers in the rear and front, and hydraulics that include the boom, winch and assist steering.
At the event, Eric was summoned to recover a 1-ton Dodge Dakota with a Dodge Ram frame that was stuck on a rock. Eric said, “He bounced a little too hard, busting the distributor cap. He couldn’t run anymore and it needed to be picked up with a wrecker.”
Once Eric carefully navigated his way to the casualty, he attached the Dodge’s front end to the wrecker’s sling and boom. There he winched it up over a big rock. But getting there and rigging the truck is only half the battle, especially along tricky terrain that requires careful navigation. This recovery was done under wet conditions, the wrecker sliding in the mud before it could find what Eric calls the “the sweet spot.”
He said, “In the off-road world, the sweet spot is where you get some traction.”
Slowly moving it off the road, he had to turn along a hill, and got into a little trouble, as he was on the verge of rolling over. Eric said, “The front end was really light in the air.”
But quitting is not an option, despite the conditions or difficulties, including his own wrecker troubles, like working with a leaky brake line, as in this case, or a flat tire.
“We don’t give up. We don’t leave anyone in the woods.”
Eric’s good Samaritan work you might call paying it forward.
He said, “Always help anyone that needs help because you never know when you’ll need it.”
For more of Eric’s recoveries, visit BSF Recovery on their YouTube Channel.
A slingshot is a powerfulf force. Remember how the meek David slew the mighty Goliath?
For one tow company, handling a recovery required the use of a slingshot technique to overcome some mighty resistance and win the battle out on the road.
On June 4, 2022, Sumter Wrecker of Sumter, S.C., was called in by another tow company to help with a semi-tractor-trailer that went off the side of Highway 521. The nose of the tractor and front tires were buried in mud, below grade.
The job first called for a winch out, but after examining a photo and knowing the terrain, owner Hal Watts of Sumter knew better: the recovery would require more iron than the 35-ton wrecker that Kiss Towing brought to scene, and a powerful towing technique that would be essential to recover an entrenched tractor.
“They just didn’t have the ability or capability to get the job done,” said Watts. “and they called us to help out.”
From their 14-unit fleet, Watts plucked out two of his Vulcan V100 50-ton wreckers, one with a 2006 Peterbuilt 379; the other, a 2016 Kenworth T880.
Upon arriving, Watts assessed that the job would be best executed by employing a slingshot technique he had seen in a training video. Simple execution included placing the wreckers between the casualty and then, like a Slingshot, hooking the arms of each wrecker to the furthest points of the casualty – to the King Pin Plate at the front of the trailer and to the landing gear on both sides. Then, cranking together, the wreckers slowly slid the casualty between both wreckers back to the highway. For additional support, Kiss attached their 35 ton to the rear axle of the trailer to help break suction.
“The most challenging part of the recovery,” Watts said, “was the amount of resistance that we had to overcome. We didn't have much space to work which made the job even harder.” He compared the resistance of the casualty to the suction of a pair of boots tramping in “soupy mud.”
Watts said, “Once we got it up on the road, we twisted the trailer around.” Kiss then took over, bringing the casualty back to their facility and two hours later, the roadway was cleared.
For Watts, another challenge overcome, which he considers one of the best parts of being a tower - solving problems. He said, "Nothing is ever the same.”
And overcoming stupendous hurdles like the forces of nature with physics at the helm.
In the wee small hours of a West Texas night, on the outskirts of the small town of Orla, Texas, a semi-tractor hauling diesel fuel mysteriously jackknifed, causing the container to tip in midair and rest only on the tractor for support.
Shortly thereafter, Big Sky Towing of Odessa, Texas, no stranger to these outstretched lands and endless landscapes, was called to action.
“About 8 in the morning, we headed out with our two fifty ton wreckers,” said Travis Turner, who was accompanied by his father Todd in a 2020 Kenworth T880/Vulcan 103 XP while the other operator, Chance Herndon, followed with a 2012 Kenworth/Century 9055.
“The driver said he lost all power and hit the brakes, causing it to jackknife,” said Turner. “I thought maybe he fell asleep at the wheel, but we did find the tractor had absolutely no power.”
Fortunately, the tractor prevented the trailer from rolling over, but needed the two wreckers to safely set it back down on its feet.
Using the twin steer, which was positioned roadside next to the teetering tanker, from its XP side puller, the crew ran a two part line over the tanker and then a strap around the tanker to cradle it - while the boom winches came down from the stiff legs, where they ran lines to the rim and rear tires of the trailer, back to the wrecker. The other wrecker, meanwhile, was set in front of the tractor, with lines rigged to it, in order to straighten the jackknife.
Although a long ride in the middle of nowhere, with maybe some Elvis tunes playing in the background to keep company, the job itself took only 30 – 45 minutes as the two wreckers worked perfectly in tandem to get the job done.
The trailer was undamaged and towed 20 miles to a yard in Orla before the crew made its 3 hour trek back to Odessa.
