Plotting a Modern Design

"The Dreaded Pole and Pan"

By Randall C. Resch I happened upon two relic wreckers parked abandoned beneath an old-grove of Eucalyptus trees. Seeing those early wreckers took me back fifty-years to my teens’ when I was working in my parents company. I had ta’ stop! One wrecker was equipped with a vintage Holmes 440 and the other a 480. Obviously, prior to wheel lift equipment, both wreckers employed pad-style slings; now thought of as nothing more than mere scrap to those never trained in sling use or familiar to their abilities. One wrecker was outfitted with old style, pole and pan dollies danglin’ from the booms; archaic by today’s standards and “what a pain in one’s backside” to install. Installation required pre-lifting a casualty vehicle to a sufficient height allowing the setup to be rolled under the lifted end. Once assembled, operators would lower casualty vehicles into dolly’s pans, disconnect from the lifting cable, and then reposition the wrecker at the opposite end. The (dolly) process could take as much as 30-minutes start to finish. Thinking smarter not harder, operators positioned short 6x6 wood chunks or eighteen-inch tree stumps under the casualty’s frame “Teeter Totter Style.” With the casualty lifted by winch, cable or sling, the already assembled pole and pan dollies were rolled under the vehicle. A Little Dolly History In early 70’s, Collin’s Manufacturing introduced a newer dolly system that installed with old style General Motor’s bumper jacks. The dolly set-up still required lifting heavy, metal crossbars that adjusted to the desired width when placed into the (dolly) receiver racks. To arrest side-to-side movement of dolly bars in-travel, the vehicle’s weight pinched the outer-tubes to prevent spreading. All-in-all, Collin’s design was simplistic and ingenious, considered way faster than the old style pole and pan dollies. However, the ease of the Collin’s system came from not having to lift, drop and re-attach. When installing newer style Collin’s dollies, casualty vehicles only had to be raised first by the sling to prevent roll away. Dolly bars were then placed in-position like today’s modern components. The difference in the jack-up set was that each dolly wheel (axles) included small, 3/16th, spring-loaded “Pushpins” permanently affixed to the axles. To install tires and wheel onto cross-bars, dolly tires were removed from the rack and placed within a close reaching location. With tires removed, both dolly’s rack had receiver loops (on their inward sides) where dolly bar ends were fitted. Once bar ends were in-place, operators would tilt the loops to center raising it to a vertical position. Lift was completed using a GM-style bumper jack and dolly tires were inserted. Not Without Problems Using jack-up dollies (in crowded parking lots) was problematic. In most cases, the jack’s handle stuck out too far likely striking the car parked next to it. Operators would move the car forward enough to create space to insert a jack handle. The large, elongated aluminum lifting loop served as the dolly-wheel rack’s mounting bracket when stowed on top of the wrecker’s deck. Because ratchet straps weren’t yet required by law, it was commonplace for cars riding atop dollies to come apart. However, pole and pan dollies didn’t come apart because there were no safety latches and lifting cogs. Accordingly, the weight of most vehicles (of earlier era) held dollies in-place to keep adjustable dolly bars from spreading. I remember GM jacks being everywhere, but have now gone the way of the scrap yard with their use no longer required. Today, bumper jacks are no longer part of modern dollies. Old generation towers remember their use and surely tossed many bumper jacks away once their usability disappeared. While the old style GM bumper jack is no longer used for tow truck purposes, they exist in muscle cars and restored vintage vehicles. I’ve got two of them in the trunk of my 65’ Malibu; for sale on E-Bay around $150 each. While I too wrastled’ and cursed old style jack-up dollies, through clever ingenuity and product technology, advanced design takes the forefront in today’s towing and recovery industry. Jack-up dollies have gone the way of the dinosaurs; they’ll always hold their place in towing and recovery history. Just ask the old timers … I’m sure they’ll have a story to share.

Storm Response and Insurance, Am I Covered? Brian J Riker With the rush to provide assistance after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, many towers are sending equipment and manpower into the affected areas. While this is both noble, and potentially profitable, we must ask ourselves if we are insured for this type of work. Most all towers have adequate insurance coverage for their normal day to day operations around town, but what if you send your trucks and staff into another state to provide services? It is a common practice for insurance companies to limit coverages to a specific geographic area, often no more than a 500 mile radius and sometimes as low as 50 miles. This is how they control costs and effectively rate your policy for risk. Typically, a towing company will declare their normal operating area when obtaining or renewing insurance coverage, and although you are covered to occasionally exceed this declared area, sending trucks and manpower into another state long term may not be covered. Does your insurance policy provide public liability and cargo coverage for motor carrier transportation activities or just on-hook liability coverages? If you usually only engage in towing disabled and wrecked motor vehicles around town you may not have high enough, or even the appropriate coverages, on your policy to work outside your home state. Interstate operations have very specific, often higher, coverage requirements than intrastate operations. During storm response details you most likely will be providing transportation services instead of traditional towing services. You must ask if your policy meets the minimum financial responsibility levels of the state you are sending your trucks to operate in? This is important, once you engage in Intrastate operations, which is typically what happens during storm response, you must comply with that state’s regulations including insurance and licensing. Same for engaging in Interstate operations. If you do not regularly do so, your insurance may not meet the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administrations minimum level of financial responsibility requirements for automobile transportation, which is $1 million in public liability. It is important to understand that during the initial phase of storm response some, if not all, of the regulatory requirements may be waived for those providing direct assistance but these waivers do not last long nor do they always apply to salvage transportation operations. Please understand the exact requirements before dispatching your equipment into the affected areas. How about garage keepers legal liability? Will you be responsible for storing vehicles during this remote assignment or simply transporting them from point A to point B? Will you be performing any repairs to these vehicles to make them towable? Again, please make sure you are covered for the operations you intend to engage in. Will your workers compensation policy cover injury to remote workers? Workers compensation is a state level insurance plan and the regulations, as well as coverages vary between states. You may need to declare to your carrier the out of state operations or face denial of claims and a penalty during your end of term premium audit. In summary, it will not hurt to ask your insurance agent(s) to review your policy before committing your company to out of area work and keep them in the loop as the project progresses or if the assignment changes. Although it can be lucrative to rush into a storm damaged area and help, please make sure the additional regulatory burden does not negate the profit from these activities. And most importantly, stay safe!







