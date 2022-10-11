Ripped and Geared to Go

Storm Response and Insurance, Am I Covered? Brian J Riker With the rush to provide assistance after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, many towers are sending equipment and manpower into the affected areas. While this is both noble, and potentially profitable, we must ask ourselves if we are insured for this type of work. Most all towers have adequate insurance coverage for their normal day to day operations around town, but what if you send your trucks and staff into another state to provide services? It is a common practice for insurance companies to limit coverages to a specific geographic area, often no more than a 500 mile radius and sometimes as low as 50 miles. This is how they control costs and effectively rate your policy for risk. Typically, a towing company will declare their normal operating area when obtaining or renewing insurance coverage, and although you are covered to occasionally exceed this declared area, sending trucks and manpower into another state long term may not be covered. Does your insurance policy provide public liability and cargo coverage for motor carrier transportation activities or just on-hook liability coverages? If you usually only engage in towing disabled and wrecked motor vehicles around town you may not have high enough, or even the appropriate coverages, on your policy to work outside your home state. Interstate operations have very specific, often higher, coverage requirements than intrastate operations. During storm response details you most likely will be providing transportation services instead of traditional towing services. You must ask if your policy meets the minimum financial responsibility levels of the state you are sending your trucks to operate in? This is important, once you engage in Intrastate operations, which is typically what happens during storm response, you must comply with that state’s regulations including insurance and licensing. Same for engaging in Interstate operations. If you do not regularly do so, your insurance may not meet the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administrations minimum level of financial responsibility requirements for automobile transportation, which is $1 million in public liability. It is important to understand that during the initial phase of storm response some, if not all, of the regulatory requirements may be waived for those providing direct assistance but these waivers do not last long nor do they always apply to salvage transportation operations. Please understand the exact requirements before dispatching your equipment into the affected areas. How about garage keepers legal liability? Will you be responsible for storing vehicles during this remote assignment or simply transporting them from point A to point B? Will you be performing any repairs to these vehicles to make them towable? Again, please make sure you are covered for the operations you intend to engage in. Will your workers compensation policy cover injury to remote workers? Workers compensation is a state level insurance plan and the regulations, as well as coverages vary between states. You may need to declare to your carrier the out of state operations or face denial of claims and a penalty during your end of term premium audit. In summary, it will not hurt to ask your insurance agent(s) to review your policy before committing your company to out of area work and keep them in the loop as the project progresses or if the assignment changes. Although it can be lucrative to rush into a storm damaged area and help, please make sure the additional regulatory burden does not negate the profit from these activities. And most importantly, stay safe!









Bye Bye Winch

By Randall C. Resch Imagine returning to work after a relaxing weekend only to find that the 8,000-pound, front mounted winch on your 4x4 shop truck was liberated over the weekend. Welcome to the week ahead! A Southern California tow company owner called to say the front mounted winch on his off-road pickup was stolen. He said he parked it over the weekend outside his shop. He was in a rage, declaring war against whoever might have taken the winch. But without any leads or suspect information, he asked what can be done to prevent a future recurrence? I advised him to file a police report, but not to expect anything to happen after the fact. As I see it, not too many motorists in today’s automotive world have a need for a tow truck winch. But this winch is better defined as a Class III, tube receiver mount, with the winch retained only by a push-through pin, no lock. Because the truck was left parked across the street from his office in an industrial area, the suspect is not likely to be a neighbor; thus narrowing the audience considerably to off-roaders and tow truck companies. I suggested several keys to prevention. 1. Always park inside a secured facility 2. Remove the receiver winch from its mount 3. Lock the winch with an official locking bolt 4. Tack mounting bolts 5. Weld the unit into place 6. Weld a small piece of scrap steel over the mount bolts or nuts for added security. If you ever need the winch to come off, cut the welds with a grinder where nuts and bolts are then removed. Piece a’ Cake You might be surprised to know that on-line thieves and predators also watch off-road, Jeepers and tow forums to learn what they can scour from on-line forums. If someone wants or needs a winch bad enough, there are plenty of places to get one on “The five finger discount plan.” In this case, this theft was clean with power wires unbolted and hanging neatly below the bumper. The only remaining evidence was a single, accelerating skid-mark left in the parking space forward to where the tow truck was parked and a single, heavy canvas glove. Most likely, if the winch was difficult to steal, a more creative thief may have stolen the vehicle and stripped it somewhere else. I guess if the tow God’s were watching, at least they diverted the tow truck from being completely stolen. If a thief wants your front-mounted winch bad enough, a skinny body can lie under the vehicle on their back, and then make haste dismantling the front end or front bumper. Making it even more easy was that the tow truck was parked during non-business hours. Unfortunately, his was a hard lesson to learn. In the same hateful practice of stealing catalytic converters from cars, every tower’s diligence comes into play. While it’s not easy being victim of property theft, perhaps if the tow truck wasn’t parked there to begin with, the theft may not have happened? And, get this. One of the newest thefts (from tow trucks) is an enterprising thief having the need to steal synthetic rope from a winch spool. If a tow truck is parked and unoccupied, it takes only minutes to first free-spool the winch, drag the rope to its end, and then cut the synthetic rope from the spool. Yeah … that’s someone with winch knowledge! A secured truck is a secured truck! The bottom-line is simple: if someone wants something bad enough off your tow truck, they'll figure a way to steal it. By parking any tow truck overnight in an unsecured location, an unsuspecting company owner or employee is simply providing the neighborhood thief an easy opportunity.