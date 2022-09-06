The “Good Old Girl” 

Who's in Charge?

By Randall C. Resch Thirty-three years ago, a giant, three-axle, Mack dump truck careened into a construction area far too fast for the ten-yards of asphalt it was hauling. The Mack came to rest atop a mid-sized car trapping its unsuspecting driver. What happened next was a flurry of activity that could be described no less than that of “Orchestrated Chaos.” Who’s In-Charge? Incident command has come a long way over the years and was re-defined recently based on the 133-vehicle crash occurring outside of Ft. Worth, February 11, 2021. Tow owner operator James Bennett of Beard’s Towing was dubbed incident commander “in-charge” of leading recovery efforts on Texas Interstate-35 that day. Typically, an incident commander (IC) is a high-ranking agency officer or agency administrator. Dating back to July 1989, in Old Syosset, Long Island, New York, on-scene actions were recorded by the Nassau City Fire Department who worked as part of the rescue team. Miraculously, the driver of the crushed car survived the crash thanks to the efforts of fire fighters, police officers and citizens who all worked feverishly to free the trapped victim. The old time recording of this incident noted the heroic actions of responders and workers on-scene. The video depicted as many as ten civilians desperately shoveling asphalt to lighten the overturned truck’s load. At the height of recovery, a larger Louisville Ford wrecker was on-scene where cops carried and positioned air-bags, firefighters stacked wooden beams while countless rescuers worked to rescue the trapped victim. A Community Involved While this recovery was a lesson in over-whelming community spirit with hopes to save one person’s life, I thought about a different possibility that’s rarely, if ever, thought of in the tow and recovery industry. As law enforcement provider, my question involves working under contract guidelines and the control over what work or techniques are being conducted at emergency scenarios like this. From the video, a larger, two-axle wrecker was positioned to conduct forward roll. The vintage Holmes wrecker had its “boom’s split” as winch cables were attached to the over-turned Mack. When heavy pull was initiated along with air-bags to assist lift, one harried, uniformed police officer took position at the wrecker’s controls as he assumed the role as wrecker operator. While I don’t know if the wrecker was (at the time) operated by New York’s Police Department, I was interestingly confused as to who was in-charge and at what capacity? At what point can an officer “order” the wrecker operator to step-aside as they take over hands-on operations? Can they do so? As written in the Yale Law Journal, James Mooney, a judicial law clerk, wrote, “Forty-four states, the District of Columbia, and the federal government make it a crime to disobey the “lawful orders” of police officers. But there is significant uncertainty about what makes an order lawful.” I found his comments and the laughable responses of tow operators fascinating, especially when dealing with plenty of ego, authority and whatever emotions are running amok when critical events like the opening example suggests. So, if tow truck operators aren’t employed by the law enforcement agency and towers have no authority to be incident commander, by law, are civilians (tow operators) required “to obey” the lawful orders as given by the police? If ever faced with this situation, how would you respond?

Back to School Safety

By Brian J. Riker



Can you believe it is almost the last week of August already? Cooler temperatures are just ahead, beautiful colors will soon begin to appear on the trees and summer travel has begun to wind down. We have a few weeks to relax and breath before winter begins for most of the country. Speaking of colors, one color that is often overlooked is yellow, specifically school bus yellow. Yes, it is a specific shade that all school buses are painted in the US for ease of recognition. We owe it to the school bus drivers, and their most precious cargo, our children, to take a moment to remind ourselves how to be safe around school buses and students as they begin the new school year. Early in my professional career I drove a school bus and can testify first hand just how challenging it can be to maintain control of dozens of children while also safely operating a large commercial vehicle. As professional drivers, towing operators spend more time than average on the roadways. We need to always remain alert and focused on driving regardless of any other troubles we may be facing. While driving a tow truck, or any other vehicle, we can not allow our minds to wander into thought about what we need to do today, the next call we are heading for or even difficulties at home. We must keep our mind on task to remain safe. A few key areas to watch include: Children in neighborhoods, especially during early morning and afternoon hours

Kids on their way to school that are distracted and unpredictable

Distracted or rushing parents driving through school zones Learn and heed the school bus stopping laws in your state. A few universal school bus rules include the use of the 8-way warning light system. This is the flashing yellow and red signal lights on school buses. When the yellow lights are flashing it indicates that the school bus is about to stop, be prepared to come to a complete stop. The red flashing lights come on automatically when the passenger door is opened, this indicates the bus is actively loading or discharging students. In all states you must come to a complete stop for school buses with flashing red lights if you are travelling the same direction as the bus, no exceptions. This means you can not pass the bus from the rear while it is loading or discharging students for any reason. Even emergency vehicles are required to yield to school buses with flashing lights. Most states, but not all, also require oncoming traffic to come to a complete stop for a school bus with flashing red lights unless separated by a physical barrier such as an non-mountable curb or median divider. Know the laws of the state you are travelling in, and regardless of the law, always pay special attention for kids around school buses. This is especially important the first few weeks back to school as the kids may be new to the area, are adjusting to a new routine or still not focused on the school year after just coming off of summer vacation. Please be mindful of parents that are distracted while driving thru neighborhoods as well as pedestrian traffic. No call is so important that you speed thru the streets or put foot traffic at risk. During the first few weeks of back to school season the students and parents alike are still setting into their routines, give them extra time and patience, which includes planning a few extra minutes into your trips for the school traffic delays that are bound to occur. I expect to find bus routes changed significantly with labor shortages and fuel costs many school districts are consolidating routes or updating times for maximum efficiency. Don’t count on the same old predictable times to be accurate this year. Be prepared for anything!