Distinctly Dashing Branding

Dangerous Drivers Driving Dangerously

By Randall C. Resch A tow truck driver, traveling twice the posted speed limit, barreled down Brooklyn, New York’s, Fourth Avenue, crashing into a family’s car. The impact killed its driver, ejected a front-seat passenger and seriously injured three young children riding in the back seat. Witnesses commented they observed two tow trucks driving at a high-rate of speed speculating they were drag-racing or perhaps trying to out-race the other to be first on-scene at another call? An ensuing accident investigation determined the twenty-nine year old tow operator’s license was suspended at the time of impact. Shockingly, the investigation showed his license was allegedly suspended as many as fifty-one times prior. Additionally, the same tow operator reportedly was involved in a different fatal collision three-year’s prior. There are several “industry described incidents” of the same nature where tow operators were hired and allowed to drive under the same conditions. As it’s important to understand the legal meaning of “Vicarious Liability”, I’ll ask, do tow owners have a specific responsibility to conduct pre-hire investigations to determine if an applicant has a reasonably safe driving background? Due-Diligence Applied Allowing employees to drive company vehicles (of any type) in a haphazard and reckless manner is irresponsible. To knowingly allow an employee to drive while under suspension creates extreme responsibility to the company’s owner and assets, regardless as to the good standing or the company’s legal-liability status. To determine whether or not an employee has prior driving violations, or if they’re under hold by the courts at the moment of hire, company management must conduct a motor vehicle background report through the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Demanded at the time an employee applies for work, the applicant can best prove their safe operating status by obtaining a motor vehicle report (MVR) included with their application. But, it doesn’t stop there. The next reasonable step (by company management) is sending the applicant’s MVR information to the company’s insurance provider for consideration. Having conducted an investigation for “Insurability,” the insurance provider has final say as to whether-or-not the applicant can be insured. Monitor Bad Behaviors There’s no-doubt finding the right operator applicant is a “Needle in a Haystack” process. But allowing a dangerous driver behind the wheel of a tow truck is risky business. Let’s say the applicant is approved for hire and authorized to drive, but month’s later, they recklessly wind-up being cited again, or worst yet, are involved in a crash using a company vehicle. As owner, how do you manage on-going driver behaviors? Here are three, simple suggestions that coincide with questionable driver behaviors: 1.) The company’s policy and procedures should completely spell out rules specific to safe driving habits, including a statement regarding insurability. That statement may include, “Tow operators must maintain a valid driver’s license for each (class) tow truck they drive, including all required endorsements. Unsafe, reckless, or intentional unsafe acts or violations are subject to dismissal if the employee cannot remain approved by law enforcement or the company’s insurance provider. Dismissal may occur if the operator has cumulative violations of “Plus two-points” and or a non-preventable accident indicated on the operator’s MVR.” 2.) The company is enrolled in a state program similar to California’s “Pull Notice Program.” A Pull-Notice-Program is likened to a quarterly report card monitored by the DMV reporting citations obtained, or Notice of Suspension for driving violations, accidents, driver license suspension for child support arrears, or, other actions by the court. 3.) Owners, get out (from behind your desk) and follow your trucks once in-a-while to ensure your drivers are driving in a manner you deem safe. Obviously, observations that need addressing revert back to the company’s PPM manual. Corporate spying may seem underhanded, but you’ll never know if you don’t see it first-handedly. When it comes to safe vehicle operations, there are huge expectations that tow operators drive in a safe, prudent and reasonable manner. Because the risk of criminal and civil liability is extremely high in today’s litigious society, make the effort to ensure your operators and company employees are operating with valid licenses free from restriction or suspension.

Blowout Risks and Hot Weather

Brian J Riker Summer is in full swing and with it comes elevated road surface temperatures and increased tire failures from the heat related stress, high speeds and underinflation. Sadly, towers are not immune to the risk of, or danger associated with tire failures. Rapid loss of inflation, also known as a “blowout” is a phenomenon that occurs when a tire has been stressed beyond its design either by running underinflated, overloaded or over speed until the tire heats up and the rubber casing violently fails. This is different from a slow leak that lets a tire deflate over time and is much more dangerous. Blowouts most often occur from low pressure, which when left unchecked, will cause the tire to heat up from excess friction as the tire flexes while going down the road. This is why it is critical to check tire inflation daily. Besides saving fuel and increasing tire life, this habit may may save your life by preventing a blowout. Blowouts also occur from exceeding the manufacturer’s design rating, most often from overloading or excessive speed. While many modern tires have speed ratings up to, or in excess of 75 MPH, the specialty sizes commonly found on heavy duty tow trucks usually are limited to 68 MPH or less and exceeding this speed can cause premature, sudden and often violent failure of the tire. With many highway speed limits exceeding 70 MPH it is very easy to unintentionally damage your tires just by keeping up with traffic. This is especially important to be aware of when operating large heavy wreckers or rotators. These trucks often are at or close to the maximum tire load rating on their steer axle, which already creates a lot of heat in the tire and wheel assembly. Combine that normal heat with the stresses of running an underinflated tire or exceeding the design speed and you have a recipe for disaster. A steer tire blowout often will lead to a loss of control of the truck resulting in a severe crash and potential deadly injuries. Here are some safe driving tips to help avoid a catastrophe should you experience a blowout on a steer tire while driving. These are general tips that are appliable to most motor vehicles on the highway today. As with all of my articles, these tips are not legal advice and should only be considered a guide for developing your own company training policy to deal with tire failures. Never drive up against the speed governor - If you are running up against maximum governed speed of your truck, you will not have any room available to step on the accelerator and speed up when a tire blows. Always run a few MPH under the maximum governed speed. Grab the steering wheel with both hands - You should always drive with both hands anyway, being sure to keep your thumbs to the outside of the wheel to prevent breaking a thumb if the wheel gets away from you. Hold the wheel straight. Do not make any sudden steering inputs or attempt to dive for the shoulder. Instead, make a slight change in direction towards a safe place to stop once the vehicle has stabilized. Even a blow drive or trailer tire could result in a loss of steering control if sudden movements of the wheel are made. Do not hit the brakes! Hit the throttle instead - As counterintuitive as it seems, when a tire blows -especially a steering tire- the best course of action is to apply throttle briefly to help stabilize the vehicle. This lifts the vehicle up to keep the wheel assembly from digging into the road surface. Without using the brakes begin to slow down - Once the vehicle is stable and you have a firm grip on the steering wheel you can begin to lift off the throttle and allow the vehicle to slow to a stop. If you have determined it was a steering tire that failed, stepping on the brakes will cause the nose to dive and can result in loss of steering control. If you have determined it was not a steer tire it is ok to use gentle brake pressure to stop the vehicle. Stop in a safe place - The damage is already done, so if there isn’t a safe place to stop the ride the shoulder of the roadway until you can find one. A safe place should be wide enough for the vehicle to be completely out of the travel lane, along a straight stretch of road with good sight lines and away from obstructions like bridge abutments or guide rails. The area alongside entrance and exit ramps, aka the gore area, is not a safe place to stop. Activate your hazard warning lights – Be visible, use appropriate warning lighting for the location and situation, then set out your advanced warning devices such as reflective triangles or flares (required by US DOT regulations within 10 minutes of stopping) and finally call for assistance as needed.