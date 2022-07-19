Hibbies Head-Turning Hauler 

Blowout Risks and Hot Weather Brian J Riker Summer is in full swing and with it comes elevated road surface temperatures and increased tire failures from the heat related stress, high speeds and underinflation. Sadly, towers are not immune to the risk of, or danger associated with tire failures. Rapid loss of inflation, also known as a “blowout” is a phenomenon that occurs when a tire has been stressed beyond its design either by running underinflated, overloaded or over speed until the tire heats up and the rubber casing violently fails. This is different from a slow leak that lets a tire deflate over time and is much more dangerous. Blowouts most often occur from low pressure, which when left unchecked, will cause the tire to heat up from excess friction as the tire flexes while going down the road. This is why it is critical to check tire inflation daily. Besides saving fuel and increasing tire life, this habit may may save your life by preventing a blowout. Blowouts also occur from exceeding the manufacturer’s design rating, most often from overloading or excessive speed. While many modern tires have speed ratings up to, or in excess of 75 MPH, the specialty sizes commonly found on heavy duty tow trucks usually are limited to 68 MPH or less and exceeding this speed can cause premature, sudden and often violent failure of the tire. With many highway speed limits exceeding 70 MPH it is very easy to unintentionally damage your tires just by keeping up with traffic. This is especially important to be aware of when operating large heavy wreckers or rotators. These trucks often are at or close to the maximum tire load rating on their steer axle, which already creates a lot of heat in the tire and wheel assembly. Combine that normal heat with the stresses of running an underinflated tire or exceeding the design speed and you have a recipe for disaster. A steer tire blowout often will lead to a loss of control of the truck resulting in a severe crash and potential deadly injuries. Here are some safe driving tips to help avoid a catastrophe should you experience a blowout on a steer tire while driving. These are general tips that are appliable to most motor vehicles on the highway today. As with all of my articles, these tips are not legal advice and should only be considered a guide for developing your own company training policy to deal with tire failures. Never drive up against the speed governor - If you are running up against maximum governed speed of your truck, you will not have any room available to step on the accelerator and speed up when a tire blows. Always run a few MPH under the maximum governed speed. Grab the steering wheel with both hands - You should always drive with both hands anyway, being sure to keep your thumbs to the outside of the wheel to prevent breaking a thumb if the wheel gets away from you. Hold the wheel straight. Do not make any sudden steering inputs or attempt to dive for the shoulder. Instead, make a slight change in direction towards a safe place to stop once the vehicle has stabilized. Even a blow drive or trailer tire could result in a loss of steering control if sudden movements of the wheel are made. Do not hit the brakes! Hit the throttle instead - As counterintuitive as it seems, when a tire blows -especially a steering tire- the best course of action is to apply throttle briefly to help stabilize the vehicle. This lifts the vehicle up to keep the wheel assembly from digging into the road surface. Without using the brakes begin to slow down - Once the vehicle is stable and you have a firm grip on the steering wheel you can begin to lift off the throttle and allow the vehicle to slow to a stop. If you have determined it was a steering tire that failed, stepping on the brakes will cause the nose to dive and can result in loss of steering control. If you have determined it was not a steer tire it is ok to use gentle brake pressure to stop the vehicle. Stop in a safe place - The damage is already done, so if there isn’t a safe place to stop the ride the shoulder of the roadway until you can find one. A safe place should be wide enough for the vehicle to be completely out of the travel lane, along a straight stretch of road with good sight lines and away from obstructions like bridge abutments or guide rails. The area alongside entrance and exit ramps, aka the gore area, is not a safe place to stop. Activate your hazard warning lights – Be visible, use appropriate warning lighting for the location and situation, then set out your advanced warning devices such as reflective triangles or flares (required by US DOT regulations within 10 minutes of stopping) and finally call for assistance as needed.

Steering Wheel Tie-Down

By Randall C. Resch A newbie owner asked, “What’s the best item to tie a steering straight when rear-towing a vehicle?” It seems a motor club customer complained the tow operator caused $1,100 damages to a 2006 Mercedes. The club’s representative took the complaint as gospel, paid the member the amount, and then harangued the tow company attempting to subrogate the matter. While it’s the vehicle owner’s responsibility to prove beyond a reasonable doubt the damage was caused by the tower’s actions, motor clubs seek customer satisfaction … not necessarily the truth. My gut tells me there’s a scam here. I know that a 2006 Mercedes Benz (being every bit of 15-years old) are hardly collector’s cars. Steering wheels and seatbelts are easily replaced for as much as $500, so, why the marked-up costs? Keep it Straight In old days, cars were made of real metal with tinsel-strength that wouldn’t easily bend, break, or weaken in a sneeze. Old style steering wheels didn’t require special materials or equipment as they were solid and could handle being tied. Consider this short explanation of what devices or equipment items can be used without inflicting thousands of damages: 1. Best: Dispatch a flatbed carrier with a competent operator experienced in high-end vehicles 2. Loop a six-foot section of cotton rope, one-inch motorcycle strap, even your belt through the steering wheel’s spokes pulled back through the door’s A-Post. Close the door on the extended end and secure the item outside the door 3. A one-inch motorcycle (ratchet) strap can be hooked under the seat’s front, through steering wheel spokes and hooked back to itself and tightened; don’t forget padding 4. Install a commercially made attachment device to the vehicle’s seat frame or brake pedal. Don’t leave it behind 5. Never trust the ignition lock to hold. When towing from the rear, be sure to employ a steering wheel rope or appropriate device The Problem? Know that Mercedes, Porsche, Ferrari and other high-end vehicle owners have no clue as to what tow equipment is or how it’s used in the first place. In their oftentimes snooty, high-minded temperaments, they’re likely not so happy their vehicle is disabled. Add in a matter of inconvenience, it doesn’t take much to offend them in which a claim of damage arises. It could be that the tower put a greasy, gloved (or not) hand onto the seatbelt only to soil its webbed fabric. Imagine a purist’s horror seeing the tower tugging their pristine seatbelt in-haste to get it stretched through the steering wheel’s spokes. “Hey … that belt goes around my designer pants,” they’ll shout, again, initiating a claim. No matter what item or technique is used, anything excessively tight could potentially leave indentations in padded, custom steering wheels. Even the slightest dent or imperfection could stimulate the owner’s annoyance. The Solution? As said, an 06' Mercedes is hardly a collector's car. Unless it’s a Ferrari F430’s, carbon fiber wheel costing $2,500, a typical steering wheel is replaced for less than $400 and a new seatbelt less than $100. So, where did the motorist get a $1,000 invoice? I smell a scam. Have a solid sit-down with your area’s service rep. If they can’t investigate first and hear your facts, perhaps end that relationship immediately. In the mean-time and based on this kind of frivolous complaint, think what options can be used to not initiate a false claim? Here's a reason to dispatch a carrier for those “high-end cars,” or justify using dollies as the right equipment. Reminder: When certain rear-drive vehicles are rear towed, employ an appropriate device to secure the vehicle’s steering. Never trust the ignition lock to hold on its own. In this case, I doubt the seatbelt damaged the steering wheel. I’d like to know what scientific evidence confirmed it was damaged by operator misuse.