Graphics Fit for a King 

Brian J Riker

As towers, we know are jobs are risky; that’s just a fact of life. So when a tow boss hears risk management or risk mitigation, they may tend to ignore the rest of the conversation. Please don’t! Just because a task is inherently risky doesn’t mean there are not means to reduce or control exposure to risk.

In its simplest form, an insurance policy is an exchange of risk for compensation. You purchase insurance coverage from someone that is taking a risk, making a bet if you will, that their total collected premiums will exceed the amount of claims they have to pay out so they will make a profit. It really is that simple, and as such, the less risky their insured operations are, the more likely it is they will make a profit.

What this means for the towers is that the less risky behaviors they engage in, the less chance of suffering a claim loss they are and the more attractive to an insurance underwriter they become. This is the central principle of captive or co-op insurance programs; get a group of like-minded and safety conscious businesses together to reduce exposure and everyone saves money. Not every tower can, or wants to be, in a captive so for those of you that want to manage your risk yourselves here are some tips to start the process.

Hire better

It sounds simple, and I know it is not, but just putting meat in the seat will cost you much more than the lost income from having an empty truck. Risk begins with your operators thought process, so it is important to hire a driver with an excellent driving history (both in their personal vehicles and trucks).

Look for signs of trouble such as suspensions, an excessive amount of little tickets (can indicate a lot of plea bargains with the court) and the length of time they have held their license. Inquire to other states in which they lived or were licensed, and if they have worked as a professional driver previously, pull a PSP report from the FMCSA to review their DOT related safety performance history.

Rob Austin, owner of Austin Insurance Inc., located in Paducah, Kentucky, has been in the business since 1993. He will speaking at TowXpo Ft. Worth on June 16 on “The Do’s and Don’ts that Affect Your Insurance.” He said, “I’ve seen businesses where they have thrown anybody in the trucks and that leads to a brick wall. That driver has a claim, the owner will fire the driver and he’s gone, but the owner still has got that claim to fight and that will be on your auto insurance for the next four years.”

Train better

Go beyond the basic customer service and behind the hook training and include safe driving skills, decision making and even some basic life skills training. A driver can’t be a safe driver if their mind is not fully devoted to the task at hand and distractions from home can lead to crashes at work.

Austin said, “I have heard drivers say they don’t need training. As an insurer, you don’t like to hear that.”

Austin encourages cultivating a team spirit in which towers are communicated how their mistakes can have an impact on the company’s insurance premiums. He said, “The less claims that a company has, the more attractive they look to the insurance company.”

Use Technology to Coach your Drivers with Better Habits

GPS based telematics and cameras are a great defensive tool to reduce the severity of false claims against your insurance policy, but they also can be so much more. They are great tools, when used with love and your driver’s best interest at heart, to identify areas that could use improvement with a specific driver’s skill set.

“That kind of technology let’s an owner know if he has a driver that is braking too hard or going too fast,” said Austin. “It’s the next best thing to riding with the driver. It’s on our checklist of questions we ask companies that we work with.”

Review your Overall Operations

Ask about premium changes if you were to add or remove some services you currently offer. Perhaps think about not handling some high value or easily damaged loads or maybe even adjusting the areas you service to reduce your exposure to risk. Each insurance company evaluates risk differently, so speak with your agent to be sure you are comparing apples to apples and making adjustments that will have a real impact on your premiums.

Follow Basic Safety and Security Protocols

Often, I find tow trucks running, doors unlocked and unattended while servicing a call. Even worse is the folks that leave the keys in their trucks overnight at the yard, everything wide open and ripe for theft. Review your security plan to prevent theft and vandalism, including for take home trucks, and make sure locks and alarms (if equipped) are in working order. Consider using geofencing within your GPS tracking program to get alerts of unusual movement or activity with your trucks, and of course always use proper parking procedures on-scene and elsewhere.

The above tips are just the beginning of a comprehensive risk management program. Safety is a culture that begins with ownership and extends throughout the entire organization so take a few moments to reflect on how you conduct yourself and then lead by example.