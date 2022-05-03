Graphics Fit for a King 

Brian J Riker
As towers, we know are jobs are risky; that’s just a fact of life. So when a tow boss hears risk management or risk mitigation, they may tend to ignore the rest of the conversation. Please don’t! Just because a task is inherently risky doesn’t mean there are not means to reduce or control exposure to risk.
In its simplest form, an insurance policy is an exchange of risk for compensation. You purchase insurance coverage from someone that is taking a risk, making a bet if you will, that their total collected premiums will exceed the amount of claims they have to pay out so they will make a profit. It really is that simple, and as such, the less risky their insured operations are, the more likely it is they will make a profit.
What this means for the towers is that the less risky behaviors they engage in, the less chance of suffering a claim loss they are and the more attractive to an insurance underwriter they become. This is the central principle of captive or co-op insurance programs; get a group of like-minded and safety conscious businesses together to reduce exposure and everyone saves money. Not every tower can, or wants to be, in a captive so for those of you that want to manage your risk yourselves here are some tips to start the process.
Hire better
It sounds simple, and I know it is not, but just putting meat in the seat will cost you much more than the lost income from having an empty truck. Risk begins with your operators thought process, so it is important to hire a driver with an excellent driving history (both in their personal vehicles and trucks).
Look for signs of trouble such as suspensions, an excessive amount of little tickets (can indicate a lot of plea bargains with the court) and the length of time they have held their license. Inquire to other states in which they lived or were licensed, and if they have worked as a professional driver previously, pull a PSP report from the FMCSA to review their DOT related safety performance history.
Rob Austin, owner of Austin Insurance Inc., located in Paducah, Kentucky, has been in the business since 1993. He will speaking at TowXpo Ft. Worth on June 16 on “The Do’s and Don’ts that Affect Your Insurance.” He said, “I’ve seen businesses where they have thrown anybody in the trucks and that leads to a brick wall. That driver has a claim, the owner will fire the driver and he’s gone, but the owner still has got that claim to fight and that will be on your auto insurance for the next four years.”
Train better
Go beyond the basic customer service and behind the hook training and include safe driving skills, decision making and even some basic life skills training. A driver can’t be a safe driver if their mind is not fully devoted to the task at hand and distractions from home can lead to crashes at work.
Austin said, “I have heard drivers say they don’t need training. As an insurer, you don’t like to hear that.”
Austin encourages cultivating a team spirit in which towers are communicated how their mistakes can have an impact on the company’s insurance premiums. He said, “The less claims that a company has, the more attractive they look to the insurance company.”
Use Technology to Coach your Drivers with Better Habits
GPS based telematics and cameras are a great defensive tool to reduce the severity of false claims against your insurance policy, but they also can be so much more. They are great tools, when used with love and your driver’s best interest at heart, to identify areas that could use improvement with a specific driver’s skill set.
“That kind of technology let’s an owner know if he has a driver that is braking too hard or going too fast,” said Austin. “It’s the next best thing to riding with the driver. It’s on our checklist of questions we ask companies that we work with.”
Review your Overall Operations
Ask about premium changes if you were to add or remove some services you currently offer. Perhaps think about not handling some high value or easily damaged loads or maybe even adjusting the areas you service to reduce your exposure to risk. Each insurance company evaluates risk differently, so speak with your agent to be sure you are comparing apples to apples and making adjustments that will have a real impact on your premiums.
Follow Basic Safety and Security Protocols
Often, I find tow trucks running, doors unlocked and unattended while servicing a call. Even worse is the folks that leave the keys in their trucks overnight at the yard, everything wide open and ripe for theft. Review your security plan to prevent theft and vandalism, including for take home trucks, and make sure locks and alarms (if equipped) are in working order. Consider using geofencing within your GPS tracking program to get alerts of unusual movement or activity with your trucks, and of course always use proper parking procedures on-scene and elsewhere.
The above tips are just the beginning of a comprehensive risk management program. Safety is a culture that begins with ownership and extends throughout the entire organization so take a few moments to reflect on how you conduct yourself and then lead by example.
By Randall C. Resch
In October, 2020, a fifty-year-old vehicle owner was killed, run over by his vehicle while it was being impounded from a south-side Chicago neighborhood.
The words “Stop, drop and roll” shouldn’t apply to individuals jumping onto moving tow trucks that are in-process of towing vehicles whether the tow is legal or not. These kinds of impounds involve extremely high emotions in which critical thinking goes out the proverbial window.
According to Chicago’s media accounts, the victim’s vehicle was towed by an unidentified tow truck attempting to take possession of the car. Chicago police investigators reported the victim climbed atop the moving car, but as the tow truck began towing it away “despite his presence,” its forward motion caused the victim to fall to the pavement where he was run over. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died of multiple injuries.
Stop or Avoid?
There are plenty of similar fatal scenarios demonstrating how vehicle owners will do anything and everything to keep their cars from being repo’d or impounded. In most states, towers have a legal responsibility to stop further removal activity when the vehicle is still “on-property,” and the owner or person in-control of the vehicle is actively demanding to stop the vehicle from being taken away.
In cases of "predatory towing," there's a thin-line to ask if the vehicle being towed was or was not in the operator’s possession as the tow truck was driving-away. Is speeding up to avoid an altercation a proper response? So, if the tower was still on private property, was the operator under obligation to stop?
While the media is quick to call impound activities “predatory,” there are rules describing what circumstances allow tow companies to impound and repo cars. While it’s true that tow companies conducting these types of tow activities are simply doing their jobs, a high-level of risk and responsibility are involved.
Car Surfing Prohibited
January 2013, a high-profile news account reported a South Florida business school Dean, an educated man, allegedly chased down and climbed aboard a moving tow truck when his vehicle was being impounded from the residential complex where he lived. As the tow truck pulled away from the curb, the Dean allegedly jumped onto his moving car, then slipped-off when he couldn’t hold on any longer. He was run over and killed.
One would think it common sense NOT to jump onto a moving vehicle, yet was his common sense over-whelmed by emotion? What should towers do to avoid a preventable or violent death?
In another news report regarding the South Florida case, the victim's friend said, “The reckless habit of the tow truck is something that should not be tolerated.”
To that point, I believe each case is judged on its own merits and bears’ to question, as tow operator, how would you handle the same scenario, especially if law requires the towed vehicle to be off-property to be considered in-lawful possession of the tow?
As tow operator or repo agent, do you speed up or come to an immediate stop the moment the chasing party shows-up in your rear-view mirrors?
Owners, what do you instruct your drivers to do? This is one topic of danger and safety that tow company management must pass down to operators as it regards the company's liability and the extreme risk involved when conducting repos and PPIs.
For companies providing these services, the possibility of escalated violence is always imminent. In repo situations, agents are reminded not to create a “breach of peace” and escalate situations that are illegal, violent, or potentially deadly.
Equally as dangerous are violent interactions with vehicle owners or other persons while towers are in-process of towing vehicles from private properties. Remember “Calm heads prevail!”
Editor's Note: This past week The Towing And Recovery Association of America sent letters to all the major motor club CEO’s asking them to consider instituting a fuel surcharge or fuel reimbursement program to help towers across America that are struggling with high fuel costs. In the spirit of helping all towers, regardless of their Association membership, TRAA has granted Tow Industry Week permission to reprint their latest newsletter article on fighting fuel prices written by Business Editor Brian J. Riker.
..................
By Brian J. Riker
Fuel is one of the top expenses for any transportation business and towing is no exception to the rule. Fuel prices have been steadily increasing these past two years, but the sudden spike in prices has been shocking and very detrimental to business.
What can the professional tower do to combat these out-of-control costs? Fortunately, most good business owners already do most of what I am going to suggest; it’s just a matter of revisiting and making slight adjustments.
- Review and Adjust Your Rates – Oftentimes, towers don’t adjust their rates to accurately reflect market conditions. They wait too long and then make one large adjustment that gets pushback from customers. Small adjustments several times a year will avoid most of this pushback. Yes, I am aware that for some segments of our industry the rates are set by outside sources, often without regard to the actual cost of doing business. However, with the rapid spike in fuel prices at top of mind, now is a perfect time to open dialogue with those groups to discuss updated rates. Their operation costs are increasing too, so they should understand and expect your services will also cost more.
- Institute a Fuel Surcharge – Now is the perfect time to add a fuel surcharge if you have not already done so. Most sectors of the transportation industry already use this method to adjust pricing without constantly changing their base rates. Therefore, the addition of a modest surcharge will be accepted at face value by many of your customers. Fuel surcharges are only meant to offset the additional costs of fuel and, as such, should be based on the difference between the cost when the base rates were set and the current cost. A fuel surcharge should only be applied to the base rates that are dependent on the use of fuel, such as the base response rate and mileage charges. An across-the-board fuel surcharge of X% of the invoice total may not hold up if challenged.
- Review Truck Usage – Review how your dispatch office is assigning assets to calls. Dispatchers should be matching not only the right operator and truck to the call, but also considering nearest available and piggy-backing calls to avoid unnecessary deadhead miles. Look at empty miles returning to base and explore the concept of pre-staging trucks in or near hotspots of activity to improve response times and reduce wasted fuel from drivers traveling back to base between calls. Lastly, review take home trucks for efficiency and necessity and adjust accordingly.
- Reduce Idle Time – Fortunately we are entering spring which means mild temperatures for most of the country. Gone is the necessity to idle for prolonged periods of time for driver comfort or to warm up slow flowing hydraulics. Consider offering incentives to your drivers for whoever can turn in the lowest idle time and best average MPG each week or month. Fuel economy is key to cost control.
- Review Vehicle Maintenance Schedules – One of the greatest impacts on fuel economy is vehicle maintenance. It takes more energy to overcome an underinflated tire’s high rolling resistance, turn bearings that are not properly lubricated, or even suck air through dirty air filters and into the intake manifold to support efficient combustion. While on the topic of preventative maintenance, can you modify your oil drain intervals to save costs? Modern engines are designed to go much further between oil changes so you may be dumping good, clean oil down the drain without even realizing it.
- Coach Your Drivers Bad Habits Away – The individual driver’s habits can account for up to a 10% difference in fuel economy on identical trucks operating over identical routes in identical conditions. If your drivers have the habit of “flooring it” every time they takeoff, staying under throttle until the last second, and then hard braking to a stop they are wasting fuel. Additionally, as can be evidenced by a close look at your vehicle maintenance program, they will also be hard on brakes, tires, and other wear components on your trucks. Coaching them to drive slower and in a gentle manner with fuel efficiency at top of mind will not only save fuel costs but it will extend the life cycles of your equipment and save your maintenance budget too!
- Review Fuel Purchasing Strategy – Do you use a fleet fuel card, bulk fuel, or just let your drivers buy fuel on the road anywhere they please? Depending on the volume of fuel you purchase daily, this can have a huge impact on your fuel costs. Often there is a difference of fifteen cents or more between fuel stations in the same town, just because one may be part of a big chain or in a more convenient location. Dedicated fuel cards instead of cash or credit cards often offer bulk purchasing power, especially when combined with a preferred retailer option, saving fifty cents or more off the pump price. Prepaying for bulk fuel is a great option for larger fleets, especially if your business model has the trucks returning to base often enough to fuel almost exclusively at your bulk tank. Some fuel distributors may even give you the tank to use at no cost if you agree to purchase enough fuel.
- Don’t Cut Corners or Cheat – I can’t believe how many suggestions I have heard about using off-road diesel fuel or recycled gasoline from cars in the storage lot. Both are really bad ideas. Using off-road diesel in an on-highway engine is a serious offense, one that enforcement officers are actively looking for right now. Just don’t do it as it will result in hefty fines for non-compliance. Even if you use just one tank of “cherry flavored” (red dyed) diesel it will be detectable for weeks or months and could result in fines and penalties. 9
- Get Involved – Let your elected officials know how the current energy policies are affecting your business. Make that phone call, write that letter, and attend that local event your Senator or Representative is hosting to make your voice heard. Finally, please consider joining TRAA in D.C. for TRAA’s Legislative Action Workshop & Hill Day in June where they will be advocating on key federal issues like this and others that impact your day-to-day operations.