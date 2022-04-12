Branding with Power

Personal Protective Equipment

Brian J Riker Most people are aware of personal protective equipment (PPE) and that they should be using it. Some PPE provides a physical barrier to injury like safety glasses or hard hats while other PPE only provides protection by increasing awareness of a worker’s presence in a hazardous situation. Either way, even when a physical protection is not provided, appropriate PPE should always be worn. Many towers do a fair job of making it available to their staff, although they don’t always have the correct gear or enforce its proper usage. Several agencies, most notably OSHA, cover the use of PPE through regulations or contract stipulations. The most common type of PPE towers may be familiar with is high visibility clothing. This apparel is controlled by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). ANSI/ISEA standard 107, last updated in 2020, applies to all workers exposed to traffic. The latest revision makes allowances for different work site conditions and job tasks that the previous standard did not, as well as allowances for one-time use disposable HVSA and changes to the other accessories that, when combined, make a compliant outfit. Given the various levels of exposure a tower can face throughout their shift, I recommend always complying with the highest level of protection which would require your operators to properly wear ANSI class 3 Type R garments. Properly means clean, correct size and closed (button or zipper) as designed. A vest or jacket must be zipped closed to meet the standard. Simply throwing a vest over your uniform and having it hang loose violates not only the ANSI standard but also can be a hazard under OSHA regulations. Clothing is only the beginning. We are exposed to many other worksite and environmental hazards daily. How many of us take the time to wear safety glasses or a face shield and gloves when jumpstarting a vehicle? Or wear safety toe shoes? How about hearing protection when the time weighted average noise level exceeds 90 decibels (90 dBA)? Do you have ergonomic workstations and proper lighting for your office staff? It is our duty as employers to provide a safe work environment when possible. When it comes to PPE, employers are required to complete an assessment for each job task an employee performs. This PPE assessment must be documented as part of a specific job hazard assessment. What this means, per OSHA standard 1910.132(d), an employer must determine what PPE is required to be worn, assure that it is provided and used properly. As the employer, you are responsible for providing most required PPE at no cost; however, employees may choose to provide their own for comfort or other reasons. The employer must inspect and approve employee-owned PPE and are still fully responsible for any violations that result from employee provided PPE. What happens if your employees fail to properly use PPE? As the employer you are ultimately responsible for insuring compliance with and providing a safe working environment. During an investigation, compliance is measured by the amount of documentation you have. It is imperative that you take immediate and documented steps to compel your employees to use PPE. Simply speaking to them about wearing their vest or having a policy in the employee handbook is not enough to satisfy OSHA. When you observe an employee using PPE incorrectly, you need to write a report to document this violation. While it may seem unproductive to document every little infraction you see daily, the investigator will presume you are not enforcing any safety rules if there is not some documentation of non-compliance and the corrective actions taken. This report does not need to be complicated or long; a simple one page note in their file is sufficient to document that you took corrective action. The fines for non-compliance with OSHA standards can start at $10,000 per violation per day with the average assessment around $8,000 for PPE violations. In addition to determining what PPE applies and having a policy on using it, employers must also train their employees in the proper use of PPE. This can be accomplished with a periodic safety meeting, short talks at the beginning of a shift and during new-hire orientations. This needs to be documented and acknowledged by the employee. I suggest refresher training during the year in which you pick a piece of PPE and include a few minutes on its proper use at your monthly safety meeting. Drivers, I urge you to wear your PPE correctly every time you do a job. I have seen good, hard-working towers lose out on large amounts of compensation after an injury because they were in violation of their employer’s PPE policy. The lawyer for the impaired driver that strikes you at roadside is going to use a concept called contributory negligence to defend their client. This means that even though their client was impaired, your failure to follow all applicable regulations regarding PPE, scene control, lighting, lane closure and more helped lead to the accident. Further, I have seen insurance companies attempt to deny claims for injury and death when the injured party was not using proper PPE. Stay safe and protect what is important - your family. Accidents happen but please do not be part of the reason your family does not get the financial support they will need if you are injured or killed on the job.

Does Your Company Have a Pay Phone?

By Randall C. Resch Pay phone? What’s that? A tow owner called me (all freaked-out) worried he’d be cited for not having a payphone for customer access. Because California beats to its own drum, old, defunct vehicle code laws remain on the books. A recent police contract made mention of this requirement written in “Facility Requirements” stating, “A lighted and accessible pay-phone must be available for customer use.” To that I reply, “Are you kidding me?” California's private property impound law, 22658, is one of the most extensive, lengthy and all-inclusive PPI laws of all states. While the "Letter of the Law" in-part says tow companies "Have a public pay phone" no specific wording exists to include the phone must be working or operable. Is that an arguable offense? How ignorant is this section as it regards present day technology and wording that’s questionable and outdated? OK, I know what some of you are gonna' say, but could the missing wording (specific to pay phones) be a loop-hole, or is it just my flippant response? Perhaps it’s one or the other, there's NO wording specific to the phone's operational capability. If it came down to sake of argument in court, I'd stand my ground and provide reasonable rebuttal based on today's towing operations and simple reality that nearly every person has a cellphone. Only the court can decide. It’s the Law Found deep within the narrative of California's PPI law defines, 22658 CVC, subsection (n)(c)(3), in part it states - "Has a public pay telephone in the office area that is open and accessible to the public." At one time, the local predatory towing here was so out-of-control, it was re-defined to curtail tow companies working outside the law. Their illegal actions resulted in the District Attorney’s Office forming a “Predatory Task Force.” In current tow and impound operations, it’s archaic to require a dedicated pay phone. Citing customer inconvenience, pay phones have simply been replaced by cellphone technology. If someone doesn’t have a cellphone; they likely don't want one. Even my five-year-old grandson has a cellphone, and, for the person whose car is impounded, if they don't have a phone, I'm confident someone with them does. Most companies offer (on-request) the use of a land-line phone with “free call” capability, although that phone is hard-wired into their office’s phone system. Some companies include a mounted sign next to rate boards inviting them to request a manager or supervisor regarding "special requests." Even small tow companies may have land-line systems to provide requesting customers phone service. Remember Your Safety Allowing customers into a business office isn’t recommended to protect against customer violence and potential robbery. I don’t offer my cellphone to unhappy and disgruntled vehicle owners only to have them tuck-tail and run. Since starting towing in the mid-1960s, my parent's company nor my own was ever accused of not having a pay-phone, but then again, our businesses weren’t operating outside the law. California’s PPI laws needed revamping to curtail and enforce companies providing illegal PPI practices. These comments represent California’s vehicle code law, and, under no circumstances am I providing legal advice or council. However, I don't believe tow company employees would be cited for not providing customer use of a phone upon request, especially when there’s no impending danger present. If you're a one owner budget tow company working from your tow truck with only your cellphone and no phone in your office trailer; being in-compliance is one decision you'll have to comply with. Frankly, I’ve never known a tow company to be cited for not having a public phone.”