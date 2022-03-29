Digital Edition
Calif. Tower Admits Illegal Tows
Tow owner pleads no contest.
Deep Ravine Recovery
Mid-winter recovery brings team of towers into an icy ravine.
Cyber Security Revisited
Stay on top of hacking into your computer systems and email.
In the Footsteps of Route 66
Branding inspired by the historic roadway.
Tool Mounting Brackets
Wide variety of brackets for mounting on your trucks. product
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing March 23 - March 29, 2022

In the Footsteps of Route 66 

rt66 956c6
George L. Nitti 

Legendary Rt. 66 is a favorite cruising roadway of car enthusiasts, history buffs, and travelers in search of a slice of Americana. Although replaced by our speedier interstate system connecting East and West coasts, its allure continues to hold sway in the hearts of many. 

Behroon Nafissi, owner of Rt. 66 Towing & Recovery of San Bernardino, Calif., was so caught in its rapture that he took the famous roadway’s name as his company name. 

“I’m a car enthusiast,” he said. “They associate a lot of old cars with Rt. 66.” 

Then there’s the history. Old businesses and companies hearkening back to another time, a roadway littered with landmarks. “It’s great for picture taking,” he said. 

As a symbol of the American Dream, a land of freedom and opportunity, Nafissi can easily identify with. He said, “Towing is a very American business. There is nothing more American than Rt. 66.” 

Before towing, Nafissi owned a body shop, one that he professed he didn’t completely enjoy being married to, finding greater happiness as a tow owner. He said, “I pick up the car, I charge the customer, I drop the car off, and have a nice life.” 

And “Rt. 66” is sweet sounding to the ear. “The name has a ring to it,” said Nafissi. 

On the companies asphalt colored wrapped tow trucks, the Rt. 66 logo out stands on the side doors and hood, as highlighted by a pair of Hino 258’s Vulcan 21 ft. Rollbacks, one aluminum, the other steel. 

“I love those trucks,” he said. “For its size and capability, they are just phenomenal in the work that they can put out. The Hinos just take and take. The fuel mileage is really good as is the power.” 

Underlying the logo is a symbol of a roadway stretching around, a perfect complement merging a tow truck company with the road, giving the customer an easy way to identify an oncoming rescue vehicle. 

The text on the side of the bed states: “Our customer service is historic.” 

Of course, the slogan has overtures of Rt. 66 itself and its historic proportions, resonating right into the company branding.  

I said to myself, “Our customer service is historic. That’s our slogan.” 

Ah, historic customer service has always been the name of the game, leading to one successful tow company after another. Get it wrong, and quickly you are swept off the road. 



6 Mile Procession for N.J. Tower Seth Newton 

On, Friday, March 18, hundreds of people honored N.J. tow truck driver Seth Newton, who was killed on on March 9 while removing a disabled vehicle on Route 22 in Readington, N.J. Newton was a driver for Superior Towing. 

An approximately six-mile long funeral procession formed, made up of tow trucks, fire trucks, ambulances and police cars from all over Hunterdon, Warren and Somerset counties. 

"He was killed in the line of duty," said Lebanon Fire Chief Kevin Saharic, who organized the procession. "When something like this happens, we all get together and we do what we got to do.” 

"The new guys would look up to him," said Michael Girgis, the owner of Superior Towing & Transport. "He did a lot in the training." 

"Seth was the second tow operator in New Jersey alone, killed in a little over three week's time," said Girgis. 

"He left this for us, and these now are my family, all the men, they're just my boys," said Kathleen Newton, the mother of Seth Newton. 

Source

 



An unprecedented turnout of first responders for the funeral procession of Seth Newton.

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


March 23 - March 29, 2022
Since the processional for tower Ross Booker, Tatman's Towing has campaigned for greater public awareness of the Move-Over Law.

Illinois Tow Company Spreading the Word on Move-Over/Slow Down Law

In the wake of the death of tower Ross Booker in Champaign, Illinois, the tow company that he worked for, Tatman’s Towing, is making efforts to increase awareness of Scott’s Law, which mandates that drivers slow down and change lanes.  

“Since this tragedy, the amount of people who have shared that they didn’t know about this law is staggering,” owner Jim Hampton said. “It’s a matter of saving lives.” 

One way Hampton has addressed this lack of public knowledge is through an advertising campaign, which features signs around town. Henson launched a digital billboard public-service announcement in tribute to Mr. Booker and hopes to take the campaign “a step further” and eventually get the attention of local lawmakers. 

“We need to do more, get in touch with lawmakers and make sure we do something different,” said the 30-year veteran of the towing business who has owned Tatman’s for 16 years. “When tragedies like this happen, people jump on the bandwagon, but once it fades and people go on about their lives, people start forgetting. We need to keep this campaign going.” 

Source

 

March 23 - March 29, 2022
Tow Owner admits unauthorized tows.

Sweeping Legislation Proposed in Ontario 

In the aftermath of the crippling blockade in Ontario province last month, the Ontario government is proposing sweeping legislation to thwart such efforts, particularly at border crossings.  

The Keeping Ontario Open for Business Act, 2022 would, if passed, better enable the province to respond immediately to future disruptions to international border crossings such as bridges and airports when those disruptions interfere with public safety, the economy and international trade. 

The proposed legislation would provide police officers with additional enforcement tools to impose roadside suspension of drivers’ licenses and vehicle permits, seize license plates when a vehicle is used in an illegal blockade and remove and store objects making up an illegal blockade. 

The province has set aside $96 Million to support these measures, some of which would go towards establishing a provincial fleet of heavy tow trucks to move blockading trucks. During the Ottawa blockade police had trouble finding private tow truck operators willing to remove vehicles.  

Source

 

California Tower Admits Illegal Tows

Marco Damian, tow owner of MD Towing of Salinas, Calif., pleaded no contest to illegally towing vehicles in the area. 

The judge accepted Damian’s no contest plea to five felony counts of unlawfully taking vehicles. By pleading no contest, Damian accepted a conviction for the charges.  

According to prosecutors, Damian towed vehicles from lots that local businesses never asked to be towed. Towing companies are not allowed to authorize their own tows, except in cases where a car is parked in a fire lane or is blocking the entrance or exit to a private property, according to state law. 

Source

100+ Processional Honors Fallen N.Y. Tower 

Towers came out in force, lining the roads of Syracuse on 3/17, to pay respects to fallen tower Irael Martinez, who was killed helping a disabled vehicle on the side of a Parkway. Over 100 tow trucks were in attendance. 

Todd O’Connor, one of the drivers at the event said, “He was a hard-working Cuban immigrant who by all accounts was living the American dream when he was senselessly taken from us by a supposedly impaired driver who failed to move over for the move over law.” 

The processional of trucks also reinforced the message through the community: Slow Down/Move Over – give towers more space on the road to do their jobs. 

Angela Stefanowski, with American Towing said, It’s a safety thing, we want to go home we’re out here helping disabled people and police calls and accidents and DWI’s that’s why we’re out here every day and we want to go home to our families at night.” 

Source

Former Cop Indicted over Tow Contracts 

An former Illinois cop was indicted for extortion, conspiracy and bribery involving tow contracts.  

Derreck Mohammad, a former police officer who headed traffic division from 2011 – 2019 in Harvey Ill., conspired with a relative, threatening tow companies to pay him cash, cars or other benefits or else keep them from competing for jobs. 

The indictment seeks forfeiture from Muhammad of approximately $100,000. 

It’s not the first time Mohammad was indicted for extortion. In 2019 he was indicted, with a couple of family members, of extorting money from a strip club. 

Source 1

Source 2

Soaring Gas Prices Squeeze Tow Industry 

As gas prices head to the moon, tow companies are feeling the brunt of it. 

In Southern California, where gas prices are reportedly the highest in the country, tow truck operators are seeking higher payments to cover rising gasoline prices.  

Tow truck operators have appealed for assistance to cover increased fuel costs from agencies with which they contract, like the California Highway Patrol, sheriff’s departments and the Auto Club, said Darius Pirnazar, 42, owner of two companies, Sea Country Towing in Lake Forest and Orange County Motor Club in Irvine. 

Pirnazar’s company also contracts with the Orange County Transporation Authority to provide free roadside assistance through the Freeway Service Patrol. The OCTA bases its payments on fuel costs, which are reset quarterly. Now, his company and others are seeking monthly revisions. 

“We can’t last the next three months based on the fuel prices,” Pirnazar said. 

Fuel costs used to represent a third of Pirnazar’s expenses, “and now, it’s definitely more. From Jan. 1 to now, our fuel bill has easily gone up about 60%.” 

In Lexington, Kentucky, Roberts Heavy Duty Towing is adjusting their workforce because of the gas increase.  

Kevin Flanigin says their larger heavy wreckers go through anywhere between 11,000 to 13,000 gallons a year.   

“It’s a major concern for us. You know the majority of our time is spent out on the road. The price of fuel going up has a direct impact on our business.” 

Telling employees to stay in the shop until needed, and driving when only necessary, Flanigin says fuel is one of the biggest costs in their industry. 

In North Carolina, All Over Towing Manager William Angel said "With the amount that it's rose, it's almost to the point where the prices that we have, it was almost costing us money to even operate.” 

Angel finds himself at the gas station often. The towing company has about 35 to 45 trucks and they constantly fuel up. 

"Personally, I go a couple of times a day, but all of our employees, every truck probably 20 of them a day are filling up again," Angel said. 

"It hurts your feelings, you know because you're out here trying to help people out, and it gets to a point where you can't help people out if we can't stay afloat," Angel said. "We got to do what we have to do to remain in business." 

Jerr-Dan to Kick-Off 50th Anniversary Celebration at 2022 Florida Tow Show 

Jerr-Dan says that the 2022 Florida Tow Show International Expo will be an extra special event for the company and its customers in Orlando April 21-23, as the first event to commemorate Jerr-Dan’s 50th anniversary. 

 
“We’re looking forward to representing Jerr-Dan alongside our Florida distributors TruckMax, TLC, and Florida Wrecker Sales, and providing our customers with a great show experience,” said Rachel Miller, marketing communications manager for Jerr-Dan. “We have the annual pre-show get-together scheduled again this year on Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. where we’ll provide some product updates, snacks, and beverages. We always look forward to seeing customers and industry friends at the Florida Tow Show.” 

Jerr-Dan will be in booth #550. For more information, visit www.jerrdan.com.

Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
March 23 - March 29, 2022

Deep Ravine Recovery 

deepravine 8e8b6
By George L. Nitti 

In February of 2022, New England Truck Center got a call to recover a tractor-trailer that slid off a snowy and icy roadway and dropped onto its side in a ravine 20 ft. deep. Thankfully the driver only had minor injuries, but the tractor-trailer sustained more serious damage. 

Tow operators who responded included recovery manager Jesse Smith, along with DJ Lovett, Chris Williams, Patrick Hayward, and Luke Keniston. Units on scene included: 2021 NRC CSR85 rotator on Kenworth W990; 2021 NRC CSR50 rotator on Kenworth T880; a 2021 Western Star 4900EX low bed tractor; 2020 55-ton Talbert Bus Trailer; a 2012 International with a Mickey beverage body for incident support; 2022 Peterbilt 337 box truck for roadside repair.  

Smith said, “The biggest thing was working out how to get all the people and equipment down into the ravine safely. We couldn’t just walk down to it.” 

Against the roadside of the ravine, the snow had been thrown over the bank by the plow trucks so the recovery team used ladders, harnesses, and ropes to gain access to the casualty, and sent all of their equipment (fuel transfer pump, rigging, etc) down using a rotator.  

Smith said, “We had to load gear into bag dumpsters and send them to the guys working there.” 

Next was to rig the tractor with the NRC CSR85, pull it up from the ravine and put it on a low-bed trailer because it had three damaged axles. The 85 ton managed the lift with ease. 

“85 ton doesn’t have problems lifting much of anything,” said Smith. “We used it because it has a lot more boom and we needed the extra reach.”  

To recover the trailer, the team used both rotators, making sure to rig them on the bottom in order to get it away from the ravine wall. Although not particularly difficult to rig according to Smith because it was an empty trailer, at the back of the trailer, there was little dry land to stand on, as a small river was flowing under the unit. 

Smith said, “The base was vertical. We couldn’t even use ladders.” 

Tying into a harness mostly used for crane work, Smith was lowered by a winch cable. “It is not an everyday job,” he said. “It was fun.” He added, “I’ve had that harness in my wrecker for years, thinking that I might need it someday. When it actually came time to use it, I was like ‘Screw you guys, I’m going down myself.’” 

The trailer was lifted clear, uprighted in mid-air, and then set down between the two rotators. They removed one flat tire and towed the trailer back to their Concord facility. 

With plenty of debris spread around, the team cleaned up, loading pieces of the truck onto the bag that was initially sent down with the equipment.  Four hours later, their mission was accomplished. 

…................................. 

Formerly Al’s Automotive, New England Truck Center , with two locations in Exeter and Concord N.H., has been in the business of towing for over forty years with more than 30 trucks, including light to heavy-duty, low boy tractors and support incident units. Other services include an NRC dealership, truck building, and a body and repair shop.  

Ramp Rollover Recovery

sterry5 14551

By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

On Oct. 25, Sterry Street Towing was called out for a tractor-trailer rolled over on a bridge ramp. Heavy operator Andrew White explained, “We were called by the Rhode Island State Police for a tractor-trailer unit loaded with scrap metal that had rolled over and was blocking the road. They requested immediate response.”

Sterry Street sent out operators Andrew White and Fred Deluca. They responded with two rotators, a 2019 Peterbilt 389 twin-steer with a Century 1075 75-ton and 2021 Peterbilt 389 twin-steer with a Century 1075 75-ton.

Sterry Street had also sent out operator Pete Cloutier in a 2019 Freightliner M2 with a Miller 16 series flatbed. Company owner Jamie Turmel responded in his 2021 Peterbilt 567 with a 20 Kalyn Siebert Versamaxx Extendable trailer. Jamie was also on scene as a supervisor.

Once on scene, the crew found the unit had rolled over onto the jersey barrier. “The tandems on the trailer broke off during the roll spilling some of the contents into a construction zone,” informed Andrew.

The tandems were loaded on the 16 series flatbed and removed. Then Andrew and Fred positioned the two Century 75-ton rotators: one at the front of the casualty, and the other backed to the rear. They rigged the casualty between the two rotators. Working in tandem, they lifted the trailer up to finish emptying it out.

Once the trailer was emptied of the scrap metal it was loaded onto the 20 Kalyn Siebert Versamaxx Extendable trailer for transport to Sterry Street’s yard. “The tractor was also towed back to our yard for a DOT inspection,” said Andrew.

__________________________________________

Sterry Street Towing, one of R.I.’s largest towing and recovery companies, was started in 1980 by John Martins with only one truck. As the founder, owner and CEO, John slowly grew the towing business by adding 2-3 trucks every year. He named the company after the street where he got his start in Pawtucket, R.I. Along with Sterry St. Towing, John was also the owner and founder of East Coast Collision Center, Courtesy Auto Group and an owner of the Checker Club. John passed away in Sept 2015 due to complications from injuries he sustained in a bad trucking accident. His son Jamie Turmel took over ownership of the family business and continues the same strong work ethic he learned from his dad.

Early Winter Winching

earlywinterwinching 3c4fa
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

In Wyoming, winter has arrived early and Norberg’s Towing is busy playing in the snow, once again. On Oct 12, 2021 at about 3 p.m. Norberg’s received a call from the Wyoming Highway Patrol to respond immediately to a multi-vehicle mess.

The Norberg brothers headed out with Big Orange and the Eagle. Sheridan Jr. responded in Big Orange, their 1983 Pete with a 750 Holmes built by Moeller Brothers out in San Francisco in the 70s. Shawn was in their Eagle truck, a 1998 Freightliner FL112 with a Don Hines bed and a Zacklift. The Eagle has a factory double frame and is powered by a C12 engine mated to an 8LL trans. It has 46,000-pound rear ends with full lockers on walking beam suspension and an 18,000-pound steer axle.

Sheridan explained, “It was snowing really badly with limited visibility and I couldn't see the road. The snow was very wet and the roads were iced over. So I crept along doing only 1.7-miles an hour.”

Shawn informed, “This was about 35 miles from our shop. Construction signs were setup directing traffic into a single lane, but folks don’t follow directions and with the icy roads and white out conditions it became a mess. Wet snow from 6-inches to a foot in some places. There were four different pileups with at least ten trucks. We had limited time to open the road. Every tow company in the area was out there. There was traffic backed up from east of Rock Springs for a five-mile stretch. Highway Patrol sent me to the back of the crash. I had to work my way forward. The view in my driver's side mirror shows the line of traffic and the icy roads.”

When the brothers arrived on the scene they got busy winching a few different trucks. Sheridan winched his out with Big Orange. He got it back on the roadway and able to drive on its way. Shawn stated, “The nose and front-end of the semi I pulled out with the Eagle was badly damaged, so I hauled it into our yard. With the weather, road conditions and distance, we started at 3 p.m. and didn’t get back till around midnight.When I finally was able to reach Shawn, he was out hunting with his family a few days later. He had shot a big elk when I called him. Good winching and good hunting.”

Shawn Michael Norberg and his older brother Dale Sheridan Norberg, Jr., manage and operate Norberg's Towing Service in Green River, Wyoming, the family business their father Dale Sheridan Sr. and mother Elaine established in 1967. They both grew up in the business and the whole family - their mother, brothers, uncles, sons, cousins, from the oldest to the youngest member, Shawn’s little daughter Billie - are fully involved in the business. The Norberg family has handled every kind of situation from winch-outs to extreme recoveries in the rough Wyoming terrain.

Editor's Note: This story appeared in TIW on October 20, 2021 

Warren, MI,
$175
(pop. 134,141)

Casselberry, FL
$375
(pop. 26,449)

Elkton, MD
$640
(pop. 15,579)

Loveland, CO
$250
(pop. 70,223)

March 23 - March 29, 2022

Cyber Security Revisited

cybersecurity 0ed3a
Brian J Riker

With the attacks in Ukraine provoking thoughts of defense, and a general warning issued by the United States Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), I thought it was time to revisit cyber security for the towing industry. I don’t know about you, but since the beginning of the year I have noticed a dramatic increase in the number of phishing attempts coming through to my business and cell phone. This tells me that there may be some credibility to the general warning issued by CISA.

Ok, so I’m sure some of you are asking what is phishing and how can it affect me? Simply put, phishing is when a hacker uses some public information or otherwise sends a false email or text message trying to get you to click on a link. This will then allow them to install malware on your device or network and do harm to your data and system. Some of the more common of these attacks target your bank information by claiming to be your bank, an online retailer or other institution, and their messages are getting harder to detect as suspect every day. Others simply aim to create havoc and destroy information while others attempt to ransom your data for a large amount of money.

How does this affect the average tower? Besides the distraction and disruption to your business and personal life, poor cybersecurity can allow access to sensitive business records or computer systems that may cost tens of thousands of dollars (or more) to repair or replace. Don’t think that it is only your office staff that you need to train on these issues, no, anywhere there is a digital device used is a potential entry point for malware. This means from your driver’s cell phone (especially if they use their own device for personal and business use) to the data terminal in your truck or even the wifi connection popular in the newest cars and trucks - every place there is a connection to the internet or between multiple devices is a target and potential weak spot.

Imagine if your entire dispatching system suddenly went dark, your internet phone system stopped working and all your billing records were erased. How would you recover for that? Even worse, what if the data bus on your fleet was hacked and your trucks were rendered inoperable, or worse yet disabled while in motion and made to wreck?

This is not a scene from a science fiction movie but rather a likely scenario during a widespread infrastructure attack by hackers, especially those backed by a foreign state. Think about the damage done when the Colonial Pipeline was hacked back in May 2021 or how about the time in 2015 when a hacker took control of a Jeep Wrangler remotely, disabling its engine, while it was being driven by a Editor from Wired Magazine?

These threats are real, and although not often mentioned in the press, towing is a critical part of US transportation infrastructure so don’t think for a moment you’re not a target. If you haven’t reviewed your cybersecurity plans recently, or don’t have any, now is the time to think seriously about updates to policies, procedures and who really needs connected access. CISA is asking transportation providers to thoroughly review all their procedures and heighten their cybersecurity posture.

Some simple steps you can take to protect both your personal and business systems include changing your passwords often, using two-factor authentication when possible, keeping backups in a remote location and off-line (not accessible from a network computer) and installing up-to-date virus protection software on all your devices. For more information on this threat warning and more visit the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s website at https://www.cisa.gov/shields-up

Drive-on Drive-Off is a Deadly Practice    

driveondriveoffpractice 68295
By Randall C. Resch  

A used car delivery company arrived to deliver a newly purchased vehicle, but the carrier used wasn’t equipped with a winch. Would you consider it a dangerous practice driving the vehicle on or off a tilted carrier’s deck? 

In my opinion, it’s a dangerous and questionable practice.

A Preventable Death

A North Carolina (wood-pallet) company purchased a forklift, arranging transport with a local tow service to deliver the forklift. Like other transport scenarios, this too was to be simple and easy. The tow operator loaded the forklift without incident.   

Arriving at the delivery destination, the carrier was positioned where the forklift could be driven off the carrier. Opting to help off-load the lift, the forklift’s new owner climbed onto the lift to assist the process.  

Seated inside the forklift, the driver drove slightly forward to release strain on the tie-down straps. The ignition was turned “off” and the driver remained seated. With tie-downs’ and winch-cable disconnected, the tow operator moved and tilted the deck rearward. The investigation reported because a skim of oil was present on the deck’s surface, the forklift’s weight and momentum overtook controlled descent. Even though the forklift’s brakes were applied, it slid “uncontrollably” to the carrier’s edge.  

The forklift rapidly slid downward because it wasn’t restrained. Unfortunately, the forklift’s driver likely anticipated a catastrophic demise opting to jump from the forklift’s cage. As it toppled five-feet over the carrier’s edge, the lift’s driver was instantly pinned across his back to the pavement. He died on-scene.  

Forget Short-cuts 

Savvy towers know that dangerous possibilities occur during load and off-load events. When reviewing this investigation, this fatality may have been prevented had eight, solid safety practices been adhered to. When following the industry’s Standard of Care, load and off-load safety practices should include: 

  1. Always get the customer’s keys 
  2. Don’t enlist customer assistance 
  3. An oily deck is huge potential for slip and fall 
  4. Never allow customers onto a carrier’s deck 
  5. Remove persons from the winch-zone 
  6. Don’t drive vehicles on or off 
  7. An attached cable control’s load and descent 
  8. Calculate all procedures carefully 

My recommendations are in-line with a major (tow) manufacturer’s manual that states, “Always use the winch to pull the vehicle onto the deck.” To me, that’s no-brainer advice provided a carrier is equipped with a winch.        

But one tower commented, “I know that it’s not the safest (or even proper) way to load, but I’ve been doing swap-outs that way for decades and never had a problem.” My response: Tell that to the west coast tower who had both knees bent backwards when the vehicle he drove onto the deck let go and dragged him to street level.  

Driver Health, Yes There Are Options 

unnamed 9cb3b

Brian J Riker 

It is no secret that many tow truck drivers live a busy life. Many of us often trade quality meal time for increased productivity, choosing to grab drive-thru fast food so we can get to the next call quicker. Over time this leads to a multitude of health issues including obesity, fatigue, joint and muscle degradation, high blood pressure and possibly even diabetes. Adding to the stress of failing health, a driver may find themselves no longer medically qualified to operate commercial vehicles and out of a job. 

What if I told you there was a better way? Well, there is, and you don’t even need to cut out fast food completely, join a gym or make major changes to your life to see progress. It is all about the little choices that together add up to significant change. 

I recently had the pleasure to sit down with Dr. Mark Manera, Founder of The Trucking Fitness Company. His team specializes in helping truck drivers of all specialties, including local vocational drivers like towers, improve their overall health, eat better and lose weight thru mild to moderate exercise. 

The core of his program revolves around the TruckFit mobile app and their online support community made up of current and former program participants that provide guidance and support as you walk through your own health journey. I am excited to say that I have signed up and begun using his program. I can’t wait to share my progress with you as a real-world example of the ups and downs of getting one’s health under control. 

Doctor Mark shared some very sobering statistics with me. According to him the average truck driver lives 16 years less than other people; 85% of all truck drivers are overweight; 1 in 7 truckers have type 2 diabetes and are more likely to have extended absence from work when injured. “This doesn’t have to be. With just some minor changes to your habits you can see major results,” Mark said, continuing “it isn’t about doing a complete 180 but rather making small adjustments over time. Cutting out sugary drinks and picking better options to eat, even when fast food is your only choice”. 

A few quick tips he shared with me include not drinking your calories, documenting what you eat with a notebook or a quick picture and portion control. “Instead of grabbing seconds of the mashed potatoes grab a second helping of green vegetables or for your snack perhaps have some beef or turkey jerky instead of a candy bar.” He then went on to talk about an early program participant than had been drinking 24 bottles of soda per day, yes 24 per day. He worked with him to reduce and substitute other beverages until that driver was no longer consuming any soda and the results were incredible. 

I realize not everyone has such extremes in their diet but how many of us make poor choices while we are in a rush on the road? How many of us fail to exercise beyond our normal work routines because we don’t have anyone pushing us? Diet alone is not enough, exercise in some form must also be included to see real results, and no, the exercise you get at work isn’t enough. You need to increase beyond your normal activity level to see any meaningful progress. 

With a program like TruckFIt, there is built-in accountability, support and more. All you have to do is open the app each morning and follow the instructions, make notes and message your trainer when you need help. Now, I am not selling or suggesting you pick this specific program, just letting you know I have found something that seems to be working for me personally. 

Really, I just want to make you stop and think about your own health and well-being for a moment. Perhaps it is time to look into options that fit your life so you can have a life to enjoy beyond work? 

March 23 - March 29, 2022

In the Footsteps of Route 66 

rt66 956c6
George L. Nitti 

Legendary Rt. 66 is a favorite cruising roadway of car enthusiasts, history buffs, and travelers in search of a slice of Americana. Although replaced by our speedier interstate system connecting East and West coasts, its allure continues to hold sway in the hearts of many. 

Behroon Nafissi, owner of Rt. 66 Towing & Recovery of San Bernardino, Calif., was so caught in its rapture that he took the famous roadway’s name as his company name. 

“I’m a car enthusiast,” he said. “They associate a lot of old cars with Rt. 66.” 

Then there’s the history. Old businesses and companies hearkening back to another time, a roadway littered with landmarks. “It’s great for picture taking,” he said. 

As a symbol of the American Dream, a land of freedom and opportunity, Nafissi can easily identify with. He said, “Towing is a very American business. There is nothing more American than Rt. 66.” 

Before towing, Nafissi owned a body shop, one that he professed he didn’t completely enjoy being married to, finding greater happiness as a tow owner. He said, “I pick up the car, I charge the customer, I drop the car off, and have a nice life.” 

And “Rt. 66” is sweet sounding to the ear. “The name has a ring to it,” said Nafissi. 

On the companies asphalt colored wrapped tow trucks, the Rt. 66 logo out stands on the side doors and hood, as highlighted by a pair of Hino 258’s Vulcan 21 ft. Rollbacks, one aluminum, the other steel. 

“I love those trucks,” he said. “For its size and capability, they are just phenomenal in the work that they can put out. The Hinos just take and take. The fuel mileage is really good as is the power.” 

Underlying the logo is a symbol of a roadway stretching around, a perfect complement merging a tow truck company with the road, giving the customer an easy way to identify an oncoming rescue vehicle. 

The text on the side of the bed states: “Our customer service is historic.” 

Of course, the slogan has overtures of Rt. 66 itself and its historic proportions, resonating right into the company branding.  

I said to myself, “Our customer service is historic. That’s our slogan.” 

Ah, historic customer service has always been the name of the game, leading to one successful tow company after another. Get it wrong, and quickly you are swept off the road. 

Rockin' Rotator

marksylvercloseup 3fc53
By George L. Nitti

When Mark Sylver of Sylverline Towing, located in Temple Hills, M.D., broke off from the family business in 2013-14 to start his own company, he knew he wanted his trucks to be easily seen and read, rather than flashy or busy like some of his competition throughout the Washington D.C. Metropolitan area.

Today, Sylver’s intention can be found on his tow trucks, mostly heavy-duty, including 3 rotators. His latest purchase of a Kenworth 2021 T880 with a Century 1150 Rotator illustrates a powerful color schematic of orange and silver and a straight-forward, easy to read white lettering that pops against those two contrasting colors.

The unit’s eye-catching colors are its first striking feature.  “I went with orange because I didn’t want my company to be mistaken for anyone else,” Sylver said. Although not stated, the color silver, which covers the upper half of the unit, seems a play on the “Sylver” name – yet works perfectly as a contrasting color, when often, white or black, would be the go-to.

Along the side, written in large white letters, is the company name/logo - “Sylverline.” Sylver said, “My family’s business was M&N – the name Sylverline just clicked one day.”

The company, which specializes in heavy duty towing, particularly coach buses (“before they fell out of favor due to Covid”) perhaps connects to coachline. Adding to the name is a catchy winchline running through the logo bearing a hook.

Also prominently written on the side is an easy-to-read phone number. Sylver said, “If somebody is broken down, legally you can’t solicit, but if you drive by and they see your truck and phone number, they can call you. That happened last week. Somebody called me and said, ‘I saw you towing a bus. Can you come by and tow me.’”

On the back of the cab is a slogan Sylver picked up from his church: “Favor Ain’t Fair.” “If you have the favor of God, it ain’t fair. You just have it,” said Sylver. “And you can’t worry about what somebody else has, because they are in the favor of God.”

While Sylver points out that he has been favored with three rotators, he also points out that good service is a key to his success, which sometimes means saying no to jobs.

He said, “I can’t please everybody. There are other companies around me that promise a cheaper price but if you call them 4 hours later, they still haven’t come. When they call me, the job is handled. I can’t tow everybody, so I have to be the best at what I do.”

Classic Striping, Easy to Remember Name 

buds 9704d

By George L. Nitti

Bud Rodgers, owner of Bud’s Towing of Cortland, Ohio, knew he wanted to own his own business when he graduated from high school in 1977. At first, he didn’t have a direction in sight, but was hired by a towing service part-time, which became a full-time position. Two years later, Bud started his tow company and as they say, the rest is history. Today, his name is found on his business and stands out on all of his 12 trucks, in a gradient filled, yellow to orange lettering, easy to see against the white backdrop of his units. 

Bud credits his high school colors for the color schematic and said, “I think it’s a good color. It sticks out, it makes our drivers a lot safer because the orange reflects. You can never have enough lights and reflectors on trucks.” 

Three of Bud’s trucks won 1st place awards in three classes at the Wrecker Pageant at The Towman Games in Cleveland last year. Their Ford 2019 F550 in the car carrier class, their 2003 with a F650 Chevron bed in the medium duty class, and their Ford 2000 F350 in the light duty class. Bud credits his drivers for winning the competitions, noting how his drivers’ try to “out do each other” when customizing their trucks. 

Their graphics, done in-house, are slightly different from one another but distinct enough to mark the same brand. They suggest a classic look, partly a result of the racing stripes wrapped around the bottom of their trucks and the pin-striping on the front sides of the units. 

“I used to have a race car and just kept the stripes. Some trucks just have too much lettering on them. If you are going down the road you can’t make out what’s on them,” he said. “We try to keep it simple but something people will remember.” He added, “The stripes are for safety purposes. We want people to see us so we don’t get hit.” 

The unit’s simplicity is epitomized by the company name: Bud’s easy to remember, old-fashioned nick-name, written in a backward slanted font in large lettering. The name was thought out as marketing tool in order to get the business going right away.  

Bud said, “We went over a couple of names and we thought that being my name was ‘Bud,’ and ‘B’ was close to the top of the alphabet, that that would put us first in the phone book.” 

Finally, what sets each of the trucks apart are their names. Bud said, “Each truck has its own name. ‘Smoky,’ ‘Next Available,’ ‘Light Whitening,’ ‘Sleepless Nights....’” 

But always center stage, the company name is prominent, even on the front, where it is clearly marked on the front of the hood. 

Bud said, “When your name is on the front, they know who is coming. Its helps to identify you at the scene of the accident.” 

March 23 - March 29, 2022

The Life Saver: Cone Mounted Warning Light System

towmatelight 0f0a9
The TowMate Life Saver Gets Attention and Saves Lives! The rechargeable universal traffic cone light system includes rechargeable unit with two high-intensity LED strobes mounted to it and AC wall charger. Instantly mounts to most traffic cones. This system provides an amazing alert system in a small package.  

  • Move traffic over with this easy-to-deploy warning light! 
  • Multiple selectable flash patterns 
  • Lithium battery lasts 24+ hours on a charge 
  • Recharges off included AC wall charger 
  • Other color options available 
  • Made in USA 
  • Lifetime warranty on LED’s 

Customer Testimonial: “Over 50 years as a tower, I have tried everything to get traffic to pay attention: warning lights, cones, a flashlight on the fog line. Butch, my driver, was working a scene in his heavy-duty wrecker on I-90 at night in the pouring rain and had put his triangles out. Unsurprisingly, they had no effect. Remembering that he had been given the Life Saver, he placed it on a cone in advance of the triangles. What he saw next was like magic. He turned that light on and those people were all over in the far lane. He said he couldn’t believe how well it worked. It’s the best thing since a pocket on a t-shirt.”  Dave Stephens, Kellogg’s Service & Towing, Mead, Washington 

Tool Mounting Brackets

toolmounts 65f29
Secure and organize your tools with mounting brackets! 

Having a tool mount to properly store your equipment is essential. Expensive tools need to be stored in the correct way to ensure longevity and decrease the risk of damage or injury. Performance Advantage Company (PAC) offers adjustable tool mounts for a more convenient way to store your products. When you go with an adjustable product, you give yourself more of an option for tools. Sticking with one sized-mounts can limit you from purchasing different-sized products to use it for. With an adjustable option, you’ll be able to customize the mount to the size you need it to be. 

To check out a catalogue of tool mounts and brackets designed for the towing industry, go to https://pactoolmounts.com/products/catalog-download/

EMSMobile Payment Processor

EMSmobile In Use 16x9 75d92
A payment processing system from Electronic Merchant Systems that allows you to turn your phone into a payment processing solution. EMSmobile is a simple, yet powerful mobile payment acceptance option for any business looking to get paid on the go. It is compatible with iOS and Android devices, offering a card reader that connects to your device via Bluetooth. With this solution, you can: 

Dip, tap, or swipe credit cards.  

Create itemized or simple transactions.  

Accept tips and manage cash payments. 

Track and control inventory. 

Allow multiple users at the same time. 

For more information: https://www.emscorporate.com/merchant-solutions/mobile-payment-processing 

March 23 - March 29, 2022

March 23 - March 29, 2022
Key stats on repossession published by Experian.

2021 Repo Report Illuminates Key Stats

A 2021 Repo Report published by Experian, a credit reporting agency that notifies banks and financial institutions of individual credit worthiness, includes key repo stats such as the number of yearly repossessions (2.4 million), average daily repossessions (5418) and the most repossessed trucks (Ford F-150) and cars (Honda Civic) currently on the market.

Stats also include the 10 highest repossession rates in 2021. Nine states and DC are listed. Nevada is at the top of list.

10. Virginia
9. District of Columbia 
8. Georgia 
7. Oklahoma 
6. Texas 
5. Florida 
4. North Carolina 
3. New Mexico 
2. Arizona
1. Nevada 

According to the report, for every 2.4 cars sold, 1 existing vehicle on the road will be repossessed each year. 


Source

Repo Driver Shot in Ft. Worth

An unidentified tow truck driver was shot in Ft. Worth, Tx., during a vehicle repossession. After he was injured, he called 911 to report the crime, leading local police to hunt and chase the men who were wanted in connection.

Officer Daniel Segura said Fort Worth police spotted a vehicle on Interstate 20 believed to be related to the shooting. When officers tried to stop the driver, the driver refused to pull over and instead led police on a chase toward a nearby mall. It was there that three people got out of the vehicle near a Macy's department store while two others continued in the car through the parking lot.

The three occupants who got out near Macy's were immediately taken into police custody while authorities are still searching for the two men that fled in the vehicle.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/dozens-of-fort-worth-officers-search-hulen-mall-for-wanted-person/2843598/

Man Arrested for Assaulting Tower

An 18-year-old man was arrested in Denton, Tx. on Nov. 26  after he allegedly yelled at a tow truck driver during an attempted repossession of his vehicle. The man eventually punched the driver and shattered a window, according to a police report. 

The tow truck driver originally called police to report the 18-year-old had assaulted him and was threatening to bust out his windows, updating officers while they were on the way that the man had followed through on the threat. 

Officers spoke to both men involved and a witness, learning the tow truck driver had begun to lift the man’s vehicle off the ground during a repossession when he started to yell at the driver. 

The man told the driver to put the car down and a verbal altercation started, during which he punched the driver twice, the report states. The man then allegedly pulled out a wooden mallet, threatening to hit the driver with it and bust out the windows of his truck, at which point he got into his truck and called police. While he was on the call, the man allegedly threw the mallet, breaking the back window of the truck and causing glass shards to hit the driver’s head. 

The driver had no serious injuries and police determined all three parties — both men and a witness — had the same account of the incident. The 18-year-old man was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault causes bodily injury and criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500. 

https://dentonrc.com/

Two Charged with Murder of Repo Man 

Two men have been arrested and charged with murdering a repossession driver in Oakland, Calif. during an attempted robbery last June, court records show. 

Aaron Hein and Marco Dragula have been charged with murder and attempted second-degree robbery in the June 14 killing of 43-year-old Tim Nielsen, who was on a repossession assignment. He was found dead about 4:13 a.m. inside his 2019 Ford F450 tow truck that had crashed into a building. 

Dragula, who had been charged with felony gun possession in two other cases, is charged with shooting into an occupied car and personally discharging the gun that killed Nielsen, an indication that police believe him to be the shooter. Hein is charged as a “major participant” to the homicide who acted “with reckless disregard for human life,” the criminal complaint says. 

Both men are in jail on no-bail holds, having been arrested Sept. 28, court records show. 

https://www.mercurynews.com/

