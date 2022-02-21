Favoring Rotators

Rolled Speed Bumps for On-Scene Safety?

By Randall C. Resch Rolled speed bumps for the tow and recovery industry seem like a feasible equipment item to be used by tow operators at tow and recovery scenarios. But not so fast! Internet and product videos are quick to promote “An additional level of on-scene safety,” but don't mention important, behind the scenes considerations to suggest their use (by tow operators) may be illegal and potentially deadly. In a five o’clock news segment, one fire fighter commented, “I almost got hit by a vehicle working the truck’s pump handles.” The fire fighter’s comment suggested he was working the white-line side when he was nearly missed. Like fire fighters, some situations require towers to work near white-line traffic dangerously close to harm’s way. What’s the Purpose? Rolled speed bumps are a “temporary use product” similar to that of stop sticks deployed by law enforcement; application is very much the same. We all know what bad-guy motorists do when spike strips are deployed? They intentionally swerve to avoid running over them. Unless your state laws allow tow operators authorization to use rolled speed bumps, like anything else, it’s illegal to place anything in lanes where live traffic is moving at speed. A vehicle traveling 45-miles per hour is covering approximately 65-feet per second. That’s “Blink and you’ll miss it” fast. Accordingly, consider that a trophy race truck skips over bumpy roads by simply mashing the accelerator. I personally don’t know too many towers able to jump out of a speeding vehicle’s path. Let’s say a vehicle’s driver approaches at speed, sees the strip at the last minute and swerves to avoid striking an object in the roadway. If that vehicle overturns, ejects the motorist and they’re killed, the tower and company will be accountable. Don’t be fooled into thinking speed bumps are to be used at highway speeds. One fire captain mentioned that rolled speed bumps are “used to control traffic where flow is diminished to one lane.” Per one manufacturer’s website, a disclaimer states: “These units are not meant to be left unattended and are designed to help protect workers and pedestrians in reduced speed areas (15-45 mph). These products were not designed for use on high-speed roadways and are not meant to be deployed on a full-time basis.” Immediate Danger If the purpose of training acknowledges “lessons learned,” past fatality data identifies what industry hazards get tow operators killed. Dozens of police officers were killed deploying similar products only to be struck as pedestrians as they walked into live-lanes. Tigerford, South Carolina’s Volunteer Fire Department Chief, Russell Ledford, said, “There’s no coming back from a sixty mile-per hour impact.” I'm not sure rolled speed bumps are an effective answer especially when bump strips are used only once in a while and not regularly practiced. There’s clear evidence that one (hands-on) fire fighter in the video, couldn’t deploy the bump strip properly. Looking at them from a risk management standpoint, this item creates extremely hazardous conditions which could result in operator fatality. On the other hand, cones serve a far higher-level of visual warning and limit towers from walking in live lanes. For obvious reasons, I don’t recommend rolled speed bumps necessary or safe for this industry. Leave traffic control up to LE and the fire department. Because they’re not suitable to on-highway use, why not focus on quick clear hookup techniques instead necessary to decrease on-scene time? If a flatbed carrier can be loaded in seven to ten minutes, playing dodgeball with speeding cars shouldn’t be part of quick clear strategies.

Combat Rising Costs with Driver Coaching By Brian J Riker With record setting weather disturbances, a worldwide supply chain disruption and increased regulation on the trucking industry, not to mention the ongoing crisis with Covid setting off inflationary pressures, we are facing uncertainty and adversity like never before. These circumstances surely have caused financial burdens and have led to rising costs. Now, more than ever, it is critical to learn to manage and control costs. Driver coaching is one way to achieve this goal. Treating drivers with respect and not as a disposable commodity goes a long way in promoting motivation. An employee that feels a genuine appreciation for their contributions and knows their employer has their back will go above and beyond almost every single day, without asking. I have worked harder for leaders that rewarded me with a simple “thank you” than I ever did when there was a “carrot” on a stick in the form of a short-term financial incentive. Cost savings could be significant when an employee is motivated to work, going the extra yard rather than calling in sick or going through the motions at work. Treating drivers with respect also promotes driver retention. I don’t know about you, but I respond much more positively to a rational discussion, even when I’m wrong, than a yelling match. No one likes to be yelled at or told they are incompetent. What are the costs of losing a driver because they are disgruntled about the way they are treated? For every new driver that comes aboard a tow company, there are costs, adding thousands of dollars. New drivers take time to be trained, up to six to eight weeks, and further cause a loss in productivity to the company during that period. Perhaps a driver would never have left if he or she were treated differently. Good communication also helps. If we don’t talk to each other and explain what is going on, how will we ever know what is expected? In that light, I support GPS based telematics and dash cameras as coaching tools to notice and reward positive behavior as well as to make improvements upon a driver’s performance. A fleet manager or tow boss can review a clip or other piece of data and discuss it with the employee. Instead of focusing on details of what they did wrong, the manager or boss can ask open ended questions. This approach creates conversation, not confrontation. So instead of stating “You were driving way too fast on Elm St,” ask “What’s the speed limit on Elm? I know that street is wide open but it is still a residential area. Did you notice any little kids or pets running around? They could have been hurt if something went wrong.” Raj Bajaj, VP Webfleet Solutions International at Bridgestone Mobility Solution, said, “Use of in-cab driver coaching can help drivers correct or improve driving behaviors while in the moment so they can be empowered to improve their own driving skills. Having a clear picture of a driver’s performance also provides owner/operators with an opportunity to provide constructive feedback to drivers.” Embedded coaching in a fleet management system also has its financial benefits. Says Bajaj, “More responsible driving helps towers lower fuel and maintenance costs as well as insurance premiums, reducing the total costs of vehicle ownership.” Having a process in place to coach your drivers on a wide variety of behaviors to make them better drivers has a positive effect on cost savings. Drivers that are treated with respect and communicated, with compassion, about their strengths and weaknesses can help a tow company save money over time.