Classic Striping, Easy to Remember Name 

By Randall C. Resch Responding to calls on high-speed highways is perhaps the most dangerous activity towers face on a day-to-day basis. So when does the industry say “Enough is enough”? Should we continue to respond to calls on high-speed highways without law enforcement on scene? Have we reached the point where we refuse on-highway calls citing reasons of survival and self-preservation? While distracted driving and DUI drivers are a prime cause of operator fatalities, the industry continues to experience “preventable” operator deaths. Why aren’t safety practices and protocols followed like practicing white-line safety? Are training and safety goals not reaching the intended audience? I’m not suggesting towers are killed entirely due to their own improper actions, but in the industry’s big picture, a larger percentage of towers responding to calls on and off the highway were responsible for positioning themselves in harm’s way or doing something against the grain of safety. Numbers Don’t Lie The first wrecker came about 106-years ago. For forty-years, I’ve documented as many as 1,435-tow operators killed in on-duty incidents, i.e., high-speed crashes, industrial accidents, solo rollovers, standing between vehicles, working the white-line, shoulder environments, ejected no seatbelts, medical issues, stabbings, beatings, shootings, during PPI's and repos, even struck by trains. My data includes dates, times, locations, city, state, world’s continent, reasons, website link, and short narratives as to the fatalities cause. Until recently, an accurate accounting or data retention by law enforcement to reflect operator fatalities other than OSHA did not exist. My data focuses on internet and specialty searches, including international fatalities of towers killed around the world. We know the fatality rate among tow operators is extreme. 2019 proved to be the industry’s deadliest year, with an estimated number of tower deaths at 73 worldwide. In 2019, each month tallied three towers killed; however, eight were killed in June, eight in November and nine in October. At the end of 2017, 43 towers were killed. For 2018, 49 towers were killed. I commend the Wall of the Fallen Committee for memorializing operators lost in the line-of-duty, but I'm saddened this pace doesn’t show real signs of subsiding. So, what’s next? In the midst of the industry’s bad-news, 2018 concluded on a high-note with American Towman’s “Spirit Ride” traveling across America promoting Slow-Down Move-Over. Its presence brought more awareness to the motoring public than any like-type program of its kind, showcasing tow operator and first responder safety at the forefront of prime-time news. But, in all reality, SDMO doesn’t work. Many towers proudly participated in Spirit Ride hoping the world’s motorists would become more responsible and reactive to responder vehicles parked on highway shoulders. Yet, the motoring public continues to kill, injure and maim towers who are only trying to help. While some call them accidents, it’s not an accident when it’s preventable. I’ve preached industry safety for better than 30-years, asking towers make it their prime focus to be smart about on-scene safety no matter the scenario at hand. Whether you work light-duty or salvage super-heavy, safety must be your number one focus. Fatality numbers don’t lie?

Insurance - Should You Modify Your Coverages? By Brian J Riker As your equipment ages it may be tempting to save money by reducing your insurance coverages, especially physical damage. Equipment that is financed usually must have coverage for loss against fire, theft or other damages that result from anything that is not otherwise covered by public liability or cargo/on-hook coverages. With older, paid for equipment, it is tempting to skip this extra expense and self-insure against any loss that may occur. Here’s why that may not be a good idea. Should you be involved in a crash, even one that isn’t your fault, and the other party is underinsured, or worse yet, not insured at all, your insurance may not pay for the loss to your truck or equipment. They would likely pay for physical injury to your driver and any damage you caused and were liable for, but without physical damage (comp and collision in the non-commercial auto world) the loss to your truck is not a liability you have to anyone but yourself so they will exclude paying. Same holds true should your truck spontaneously erupt in fire; a severe weather event comes through and damages it or even if some degenerate decides to vandalize it. Again, because your public liability and/or other general liability policies only cover your liabilities to others, you would be left holding the bag for the loss to your equipment. Given the current state of the used truck market with class 8 tractors selling at auction up to 67% higher than last year, and specialty trucks, like wreckers and carriers hard to find at the moment, you could end up unable to source, or afford, a replacement truck. Combine this with the extended wait times for new trucks, and you may even lose a significant portion of your work volume due to an inability to properly service your customers. Ask yourself, is the small reduction in premium worth the risk I am taking on? Usually, the answer is no! While on the topic of physical damage and used truck prices now is a good time to remind tow bosses to review their declared value and other policy limits with their insurance agent. It is very important to keep your insurance agent in the loop when you make modifications or other changes to your equipment that increases its value otherwise you could end up without enough of a settlement to replace your damaged truck and equipment. It is also important to check on what contents may be included or excluded as not all policies will cover the tools and other equipment in the truck unless you have specific coverage for such. It is also important to note that most policies calculate property values on the lower of actual cash value or declared value which means if you don’t properly adjust your declared value often enough you may just get the declared value even though current market conditions have the ACV much higher. Likewise in a depressed market, you likely will not get your declared value when the ACV is lower than what you have declared. If you are unsure about how your policy works, please check with your insurance agent for clarification. Insurance is not something you only need to think about once a year when renewal time comes around. As the market and economy changes and your business evolves, you should review your policies to make sure you are properly covered. I suggest doing this every six months or before you make a large purchase or major change to your operation. While you are reviewing your policies, it is a good idea to see how they interact with each other in the event of a large or catastrophic loss, meaning what policy is paying first and what policies may have co-insurance exclusions or limitations you may not be expecting.