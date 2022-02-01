A Star that Stands Out

Business Licensing for Towing

By Brian J Riker I am often asked what licensing or permits are required to open a towing company and my answer invariably is “It depends.” I am not trying to be deliberately obtuse or misleading but that is a loaded question because it varies depending on the type of towing you plan to do, where you will be performing those services and where your company is physically located. While I will try to be as specific as possible, this article is for general reference only and is not intended to be a complete licensing resource. Please check with your local and state officials to verify what is required to legally operate your specific company. Certificate of Occupancy – This is the permit from your city, county or other municipal government that says you can operate a commercial business on a specific piece of land or in a specific building. There may be special zoning, noise or other ordinances you must comply with to get the C.O. and it may need to be renewed if there is any change to your operation. Making sure you can get a C.O. is the first step in selecting a physical location once you have decided the general area you want to have your office and yard located in. Business or Occupational License – This is a common permit requirement in large cities and counties. Often tied into taxes or other revenue collection, this permit gives you the authority to operate a business within a specific geographic location. If you service multiple cities or towns, you may need a occupational license in multiple jurisdictions. These licenses usually renew annually. Sales or Use Tax – Many states require towers to collect sales tax on towing, storage, repair services performed or parts sold unless the customer is sales or use tax exempt. Some cities and counties also impose a local sales or use tax so be sure to check for all required licenses. While the tax collection license usually is valid for the life of the business, absent any ownership changes, returns must be filed quarterly in most states even when no tax was collected. Motor Carrier Authority – The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration requires for-hire companies that engage in regulated interstate commerce to obtain operating authority. This is evidenced by the issuance of a MC number and a certificate of authority. While emergency towing of wrecked or disabled motor vehicles from the place they first became disabled is exempt from this requirement, secondary tows and other services performed by typical towing companies are not exempt therefore your company may be required to have interstate for-hire operating authority if you cross state lines or otherwise engage in interstate commerce with vehicles in excess of 10,000 pounds gross vehicle weight rating. This authority is valid for the life of the business, absent any ownership changes or lapses in insurance coverage. Public Utility Commission - Several states also require their own intrastate operating authority. Like the Federal authority, most states have exemptions for emergency towing with some also only requiring authority for larger commercial trucks over 26,000 pounds gross vehicle weight rating. These vary and may be required to be renewed at different intervals. Typically issued by the Public Utility Commission or similar Agency, these requirements may be met for out of state based towers by complying with the Unified Carrier Registration. US DOT Number – In addition to the MC number above, the FMCSA and many states also require operators of commercial vehicles to obtain and display a motor carrier identification number known as a US DOT number. This number requires filing of a bi-annual update to remain active and valid. Unified Carrier Registration – Any motor carrier that operates vehicles with a gross weight rating in excess of 10,000 pounds that cross state lines is required to comply with UCR, even if you are based in a non-participating state. This registration renews annually. Tow Operator Certificate – Several jurisdictions and at least two states require towing operators to be licensed individually to perform non-consent towing. There may be initial training and continuing education requirements to obtain and renew these licenses. Please check with the agencies regulating towing in the areas you plan to operate within. Driver’s License – It goes without saying that the tow operator actually driving the truck must have a valid driver’s license for the class and type of vehicle being operated. A few states have specific requirements to drive non-CDL required vehicles in a for-hire environment such as requiring a chauffeur or for-hire license and at least one state, New York, requires a tow truck endorsement even on non-CDL licenses. Check with your state driver licensing agency for more information and expiration dates. While the above list is not exhaustive, it gives the tow boss a place to start evaluating if they have all the required licenses to operate a towing company. If I missed anything please let us know, I learn more from interacting with the readers and would be happy to pass on any additional information.

Are Your Child Support Payments Behind?

By Randall C. Resch Imagine driving your wrecker around town when you see red and blues in your truck’s mirrors. You don’t know why, but the local Sheriff is pulling you over. Once you’re pulled over, you hand the deputy your license, insurance and the recent copy of the tow truck’s inspection. While the deputy inspects your documents, he walks to his police unit to run your information in NCIC. The officer returns to tell you that your driver’s license was suspended for non-payment of child support. What? How’s that possible? In his best, cop-like manner, you’re cited for a traffic violation that includes driving on the suspended license. Never mind that you weren’t aware of the suspension. The deputy is at least amicable enough to let you call your dispatch telling them someone has to come get the tow truck. While you’re lucky to not have a warrant, you’ve been administratively removed from your tow truck and your driving job is now precariously at-risk. This same situation occurred last year in Salem, Mass., in which the tower was cited, set to walking and the tow truck was released back to the tow company. It Happened to Me I experienced a similar situation having dealt with my ex regarding child support payments. Years back, San Diego's Family Court Services misfiled my support payments and suspended my license. It was their error and the court services investigator made the correction immediately. However, paperwork at the local DMV stalled and my license wasn’t reinstated for nearly two months. No matter how hard I tried to convince them the support was paid, the DMV moved at their own speed … painfully slow. How's that for ironic? I was the tow company's manager who found out (via daily mail) that I was suspended through California's “Pull-Notice Program.” I made numerous trips to the District Attorney’s office and couldn’t drive tow trucks for two months working only in the office and admin work. I was lucky to have a boss who accommodated my issues. I ultimately learned that she dealt with the same problem with another driver, so I was lucky not to be kicked to the streets. Pay the Piper In California (as in most states), both the Family Court and the DMV must be satisfied that support is fully paid where no arrears are present. In California, the State can (and will) hold professional licenses and driver's licenses until all child support payments are paid. In that, it's my advice that towers keep child support payments current so to prevent your license from being suspended. If your child support gets painfully behind and depending on the amount owed, you could be arrested and jailed for not paying support. I guess this narrative is my friendly reminder that if you get behind for any reason, simply put ... "yer' screwed." While the company has responsibility to monitor your license status, once an action is placed against you, it’s a difficult process to be reinstated. If you have issues, try to work a payment plan out with the Child Support Unit. Hopefully, your company will keep your position on ice by reassigning you somewhere within the company’s fold. The bottom-line: try not to get behind in support payments.