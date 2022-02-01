By George L. Nitti
A star has defined and branded Aaron Campeaux Towing of Saint Rose and Kenner, La., since their beginnings as a tow business. Each of their trucks carries the company’s yellow star, a signature ingredient that has followed owner Aaron Campeaux before towing.
“From the time I was a little boy, I’ve loved stars,” he said. “I even have a large tattoo on my right arm that is a star. When I worked for Al Copeland, who was the founder of Popeye’s Chicken, I had a chance to work at his restaurant and at his off-shore racing company, where he had Monster Trucks, which had stars on them.”
Since then, Campeaux’s star has risen, the company growing their business, adding property, a 2nd location, trucks and more police rotations.
One eye-popping unit is their 2019 Peterbilt 337 with a Jerr Dan 21 ft. flatbed, which Campeaux proudly asserts was featured on the A & E television series, Hustle and Tow. “Being on the show helped my company big time,” Campeaux said. “Everybody began to notice that Peterbilt. They did so many angles of me driving in the city. It really helped my brand. When people see the truck with the yellow star, they say, ‘that truck was on a TV show.’ A UPS guy said, “That’s a star that stands out.”
The show also brought attention to Louisiana, whether highlighting some of Campeaux’s tows in New Orleans’ French quarter or the swamps of surrounding areas. Campeaux said, “Down here, people greet each other with hugging and kissing on the cheek and calling each other ‘baby.’ The culture down here is so different. You will see alligators walking across the street.”
The black and silvery truck is abetted by all-chrome bumpers, a visor, tool-boxes, and sparkling clean swangers. Campeaux said, “I have very clean trucks. I have someone who comes every week to clean and polish them.” Add in the customized lights, and this truck shines!
As for the future, Campeaux does not plan to rest, desiring a few more trucks, another heavy duty, another location….
He said, “It’s a personal goal to see how much I can do. You only have one life to live.”
When Mark Lopez, owner of Bulldog Towing of San Diego, Ca., started the company, branding was a paramount issue.
He said, “We decided to do a bulldog for the sake of branding. A lot of tow companies use people’s names like ‘Bob’s Towing,’ and I don’t believe people identify with that. We wanted a brand.”
Lopez, who has had approximately 30 years experience in the towing business said, “The name ‘Bulldog’ had been in the works for over 10 years, before we started the company.”
With the help of a family friend, a design was created, which would become the logo and brand recognition that Lopez and his partner, Caesar Esparza, sought.
On the hood and side doors of their 2019 Kenworth W900 Custombuilt 50 ton Wrecker is the striking, stand-out image of a muscular bulldog, done in an old English style.
Lopez said, “Obviously it is a favorite of ours. We are big fans of bulldogs. Bulldogs are hardheaded and stick with things. So do we.”
Complementing the bulldog throughout the wrecker is a military tribute theme, as two of the owners are ex-military, a couple of the tow operators, former marines, and one of the office employees, an army vet.
Lopez said, “As part of the wrap, we incorporated the American Flag along with camouflage. We are supporters of wounded warrior, which you will also find on the truck.”
This truck is similar to the other trucks in their fleet, as they are focused on promoting a consistency with their branding.
As for the day in and out challenges of owning his own company, Lopez said, “Even if I made less money I would still want to work for myself.”Editor's note: This article was originally published on 10/8/2020
Paddack’s Wrecker and Heavy Transport, located in Indianapolis, Ind., has a tow truck that will take you to the moon, in luxury, with their 2020 Kenworth W900 with a Century 1075 Rotator.
It’s interior includes plush red leather seats with red and orange painted aluminum floors, a ceiling that is lined with patterned leather black buttons, a dash camera with GPS, a custom radio with 13 speakers, and a host of other bells and whistles that would “wow” any star voyager.
For Paddack’s it signifies a journey long in the making.
Fleet manager Jacob Ripley, son of owner Jeff Ripley, said, “As a kid I always wanted a custom truck and so I finally built a show truck. It’s my home away from home.”
Of all their red trucks in a fleet of 50, this one really stands out, due to several marked differences, including a unique blue heartbeat found in two places on the unit’s side.
Jacob explained, “Back in the 90’s, my father bought the company from Norm Paddack. They built a truck together with the same scheme: A heartbeat. Norm passed away 4 years ago and as a memorial type thing I went with the old-style lettering for my Dad and Norm.”
Striped decals along the rotator’s side give the unit distinction as the colors of yellow, orange, royal blue and burgundy contrast against its bold, red background. White pin-striping on the royal navy adds just the right touch, giving it a subtle, decorative note.
With all reflective lettering, pertinent information about the company is made clear, during night and day. On the side, it’s stated “Wrecks and Recover Specialists.” On the boom, and its backside, the Paddack name pops out in a unique, white lettering while on the grill, the company name stands out with class.
Of course, at night, it shines too, like the moon, enveloped in 3 inch maxxima lights.
Editor's Note: This story was originally published on 6/16/21 and appeared in American Towman Magazine.
