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Guillermo Garcia
March 18, 2026

Another Towman
Struck Down
The Week's Features
Gainesville, Florida Weighs Towing Overhaul
Hanging on Ice: High-Risk Bridge Rescue
Ice crash leaves tractor-trailer hanging over bridge; 12-hour rescue effort
Dollies Don't Walk
Unsecured tow dollies risk theft, liability, and serious roadway danger now!
Bold Visibility, Local Identity
Bold purple-yellow Ram 5500 wrap boosts visibility and brand identity
Repo Firm Launches Legal Fund to Challenge Police Towing Directive
Philly repo firm raises legal fund to fight police towing rules in court.
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American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing April 22 - April 28, 2026

Disqualified Tow Operators?

disqualified bfbd9
By Randall C. Resch

A tower’s “colorful criminal history” may be permanently disqualifying. So, what actually disqualifies a tow operator with a questionable background?

There are many tow applicants with histories that include violent crimes or other offenses that raise serious concerns. For this reason, when tow companies apply for—or renew—rotation privileges, both operators and dispatchers are required to submit applications to the contracting agency. In some cases, the result is a permanent disqualification.

Law enforcement agencies have a responsibility to prevent individuals convicted of serious crimes from being placed in positions of public trust. These typically include violent offenses such as homicide, robbery, assault, auto theft, and drug-related violations.

Tow owners carry a similar responsibility. They must conduct background checks to determine whether an applicant is fit to serve the motoring public and whether they meet the standard of “moral turpitude.”

Moral turpitude refers to conduct that is contrary to accepted community standards of honesty, integrity, and decency. In practical terms, the question becomes: is this someone the tow owner trusts to operate expensive equipment while representing the company with professionalism and integrity?

And just as importantly, how would the public feel knowing that a convicted felon with a violent history—or even a sexual offense—has been dispatched to assist a stranded family?

Full Disclosure Required

Hiring qualified personnel is one of the most challenging responsibilities in tow management, especially when building a roster or meeting rotation contract requirements. While most contracts do not dictate exact staffing numbers, companies must still ensure they have enough qualified operators and dispatchers to handle spikes in call volume.

Agency policies vary, but applicants are typically required to complete a detailed Driver Information Form. This includes disclosure of arrests, convictions, and in some cases even juvenile contacts. Once completed, the form is submitted to the “tow boss” or reviewing agency for evaluation.

For example, in California, highway patrol rotation companies must complete a specific operator form that is cross-checked against a list of disqualifying offenses. The agency reviews whether the applicant has been truthful and whether any part of their history falls under permanent or temporary disqualification guidelines.

In general, agencies maintain a structured system that identifies:

-- Certain felony convictions that result in permanent disqualification

-- Other serious offenses that may lead to suspension or multi-year exclusion

-- A history of repeated DUI offenses, which can also disqualify an applicant

-- Crimes involving violence, theft, fraud, child endangerment, or evading law enforcement

While the specifics vary, the intent is consistent: protect the motoring public and maintain trust in the rotation system.

Company Diligence

Hiring tow operators and dispatch personnel is never simple when applicants have questionable pasts. These guidelines exist to help companies avoid placing unqualified individuals in positions of public responsibility.

Owners must remember that failing to conduct proper background investigations can damage both the company’s reputation and public trust if something goes wrong.

Most applications require full disclosure of any criminal history, and honesty is critical. Providing false information to law enforcement agencies—whether verbally or in writing—can itself be a criminal offense.

In addition to the application, fingerprint-based background checks are often conducted through systems such as LiveScan and national databases. When an applicant’s record is reviewed, any undisclosed convictions or disqualifying offenses typically surface.

It is also important to understand that disqualification from one program does not always prevent employment in other areas of the towing industry. However, the responsibility for careful hiring decisions always rests with the company.

In the end, due diligence in hiring is not optional—it is essential to maintaining integrity, safety, and professionalism in the towing industry.




American Towman Today - April 25, 2026
American Towman Today - April 25, 2026
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Surging Diesel Prices Squeeze Towing Industry

Diesel prices have surged far faster than gasoline since the outbreak of the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran on Feb. 28, raising concerns across transportation-dependent industries, including towing. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, diesel costs have climbed about 45 percent, compared to a 35 percent increase for gasoline. The agency expects diesel to peak above $5.80 per gallon this month.

The sharp rise is tied to tight global supplies worsened by disruptions in the Persian Gulf, a major exporter of diesel and jet fuel. “You’ve lost that supply in a market that was already tight, and there’s no way to replace that,” said Jason Gabelman.

For towing companies, the impact is immediate. In Missoula, managers at Red’s Towing & Accessories Plus say their diesel-powered fleet runs constantly, making fuel costs unavoidable. “Our trucks are on the road all day, every day… we see the impact,” said manager Brittany Cowan, noting the company has added temporary fuel surcharges while absorbing some costs. As diesel prices remain elevated, towing operators nationwide face tighter margins and shifting demand.

Source: https://www.nytimes.com



A tow truck from Red’s Towing & Accessories Plus travels through a Missoula street, as rising diesel prices force towing companies to balance higher operating costs with keeping services affordable.

Disqualified Tow Operators?

disqualified bfbd9
By Randall C. Resch

A tower’s “colorful criminal history” may be permanently disqualifying. So, what actually disqualifies a tow operator with a questionable background?

There are many tow applicants with histories that include violent crimes or other offenses that raise serious concerns. For this reason, when tow companies apply for—or renew—rotation privileges, both operators and dispatchers are required to submit applications to the contracting agency. In some cases, the result is a permanent disqualification.

Law enforcement agencies have a responsibility to prevent individuals convicted of serious crimes from being placed in positions of public trust. These typically include violent offenses such as homicide, robbery, assault, auto theft, and drug-related violations.

Tow owners carry a similar responsibility. They must conduct background checks to determine whether an applicant is fit to serve the motoring public and whether they meet the standard of “moral turpitude.”

Moral turpitude refers to conduct that is contrary to accepted community standards of honesty, integrity, and decency. In practical terms, the question becomes: is this someone the tow owner trusts to operate expensive equipment while representing the company with professionalism and integrity?

And just as importantly, how would the public feel knowing that a convicted felon with a violent history—or even a sexual offense—has been dispatched to assist a stranded family?

Full Disclosure Required

Hiring qualified personnel is one of the most challenging responsibilities in tow management, especially when building a roster or meeting rotation contract requirements. While most contracts do not dictate exact staffing numbers, companies must still ensure they have enough qualified operators and dispatchers to handle spikes in call volume.

Agency policies vary, but applicants are typically required to complete a detailed Driver Information Form. This includes disclosure of arrests, convictions, and in some cases even juvenile contacts. Once completed, the form is submitted to the “tow boss” or reviewing agency for evaluation.

For example, in California, highway patrol rotation companies must complete a specific operator form that is cross-checked against a list of disqualifying offenses. The agency reviews whether the applicant has been truthful and whether any part of their history falls under permanent or temporary disqualification guidelines.

In general, agencies maintain a structured system that identifies:

-- Certain felony convictions that result in permanent disqualification

-- Other serious offenses that may lead to suspension or multi-year exclusion

-- A history of repeated DUI offenses, which can also disqualify an applicant

-- Crimes involving violence, theft, fraud, child endangerment, or evading law enforcement

While the specifics vary, the intent is consistent: protect the motoring public and maintain trust in the rotation system.

Company Diligence

Hiring tow operators and dispatch personnel is never simple when applicants have questionable pasts. These guidelines exist to help companies avoid placing unqualified individuals in positions of public responsibility.

Owners must remember that failing to conduct proper background investigations can damage both the company’s reputation and public trust if something goes wrong.

Most applications require full disclosure of any criminal history, and honesty is critical. Providing false information to law enforcement agencies—whether verbally or in writing—can itself be a criminal offense.

In addition to the application, fingerprint-based background checks are often conducted through systems such as LiveScan and national databases. When an applicant’s record is reviewed, any undisclosed convictions or disqualifying offenses typically surface.

It is also important to understand that disqualification from one program does not always prevent employment in other areas of the towing industry. However, the responsibility for careful hiring decisions always rests with the company.

In the end, due diligence in hiring is not optional—it is essential to maintaining integrity, safety, and professionalism in the towing industry.


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April 22 - April 28, 2026
“One minute it looks passable, the next it’s deep enough to stall you,” said James Stratton. “Once you’re in it, there’s usually no getting back out.”

  • Towing Crews Battle Flooded Streets in Milwaukee

    Crews in Milwaukee spent last Thursday clearing flooded streets after overnight storms left intersections submerged and vehicles stranded.

    In the Sherman Park neighborhood, debris lines showed water had risen to door level on several cars. By morning, the water had receded, leaving behind mud and stalled vehicles.

    “It doesn’t take much water to lock up an engine,” said towman Jeff Piller of All City Towing. “We were running nonstop, about double our normal calls, and still finding people stuck in their cars.”

    Another driver, James Stratton, said conditions changed quickly. “One minute the street looks passable, the next it’s deep enough to stall you. We pulled more than a dozen motorists out overnight.”

    Police and fire crews responded to roughly 60 calls, including water rescues.

    One stranded driver said he tried to push through rising water but quickly regretted it when his engine died mid-intersection.

    Even a few inches of moving water can disable a vehicle, or sweep a person off their feet.

    Source: https://www.youtube.com

     

  • Gainesville, Florida Weighs Towing Overhaul

    Gainesville city commissioners are weighing changes to the city’s towing ordinance after a police review found outdated language and a surge in resident complaints. Following nearly three hours of discussion, the commission voted 6-0 to have staff return with options, including banning vehicle booting and roam towing, limiting enforcement in multifamily communities, or revising the ordinance altogether.

    Police officials presented data showing confusion around towing categories—call-in, roam, and trespass—and noted that immobilization, or booting, is not clearly defined. Officials also cited inconsistent fees and limited tools to address violations.

    Data revealed towing peaked in 2021 with 951 incidents, while 2026 saw fewer tows but a spike in booting, with 667 vehicles immobilized in just 19 days of March. Currently, nearly 600 properties contract with four towing companies.

    Commissioners are also considering capping booting fees at $65 to align more closely with nearby jurisdictions. 

     

  • Tow Operator Responds to Unusual Call After Plane Lands

    A small plane’s emergency landing on a rural roadway in northeastern North Carolina became one of the most unusual calls veteran tow operator Tim Walter has handled in more than two decades.

    “That is the weirdest call I’ve ever gotten,” said Walter of Lantz’s Towing. He had been dropping off a vehicle when a homeowner told him a plane had landed on the road.

    Walter, who has 22 years with the company and 27 years as an assistant fire chief, responded to Scotland Road in Camden County, near the Virginia border, where a man and woman had just completed the emergency landing.

    Focused on reaching a safe stretch of roadway, the pilot forgot to lower the landing gear, causing the aircraft to skid roughly 150 feet on its underside. Walter notified 911, and local firefighters secured the scene.

    Once cleared, Walter used his tow truck to lift the aircraft so its landing gear could be lowered. The plane was then removed from the roadway.

    Authorities said no one was injured, crediting the pilot’s quick thinking with preventing a far worse outcome.

    Source: https://www.dailyadvance.com

     

  • WreckMaster Founder Terry Humelsine Dies

    The towing and recovery industry is mourning the loss of Terry Humelsine, founding force behind WreckMaster and a pioneering educator who helped shape modern towing practices. Humelsine passed away on April 13.

    Widely regarded as a cornerstone of the industry, Humelsine dedicated his life to training operators across North America, emphasizing safety, professionalism, and doing the job the right way. Through WreckMaster, he helped educate tens of thousands of tow operators, many of whom credit him with changing the trajectory of their careers and saving lives.

    Those who learned from him say his influence was unmatched.

    “Terry was one of my instructors 30 years ago and taught me everything I needed to know,” recalled Shawn Travers, reflecting on the early days of hands-on recovery training.

    Another industry veteran who attended a week-long course in 2005, remembered Humelsine as “a Class Act,” adding, “Prayers to his family and the WreckMaster crew.”

    Colleagues say Humelsine’s impact extended far beyond the classroom, living on in the safer practices carried out daily by the operators he trained.

    Source: Facebook

     

  • St. Louis Cracks Down on Unpaid Parking Tickets

    Drivers with outstanding parking tickets in St. Louis are now facing renewed enforcement, as the city resumes booting and towing vehicles for the first time since 2018.

    City Treasurer Adam Layne said the effort is already producing results, with more than $50,000 collected in just the first week and a half. During that same period, nearly 30 vehicles were booted as the city began easing back into enforcement.

    The crackdown follows public frustration over abandoned vehicles and years of uncollected fines. Officials say enforcement will continue to ramp up strategically.

    Parking fines range from $20 for meter violations to $100 for misuse of disabled parking spaces. Unpaid tickets double after 30 days and can quadruple after 45 days, significantly increasing costs. Vehicles that are booted or towed require full payment of all outstanding tickets, plus towing and daily storage fees.

    Unclaimed vehicles may be auctioned after 35 days, and unpaid fines can block registration renewals.

    For those unable to pay, the city offers payment plans to help avoid towing.

    Source: https://www.firstalert4.com

     

  • NYC Tow Operation Reflects Growing National Challenge

    A recent enforcement effort in New York City highlights a challenge familiar to tow operators nationwide: illegally parked commercial vehicles in residential areas.

    In the East Bronx, the NYPD’s 45th Precinct conducted an overnight operation targeting tractor-trailers staging along restricted roadways. More than half a dozen vehicles were removed from the Throgs Neck Expressway service road and nearby streets.

    The operation featured a newly deployed 50-ton heavy-duty wrecker, funded through an $800,000 grant, enabling crews to safely remove large commercial units.

    Officials say complaints have grown since the COVID-19 pandemic, as drivers increasingly avoid rising storage costs. While enforcement efforts like this are typically local, similar parking challenges are being reported in municipalities across the country—putting added focus on heavy-duty towing resources and response capabilities.

    Source: https://www.bxtimes.com/

     
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April 22 - April 28, 2026

  • Hanging on Ice: High-Risk Bridge Rescue 

    image0000041 2 baf22
    By George L. Nitti 

    It was very early morning on December 2 when the call came in—a tractor trailer had jack-knifed on an icy bridge in Southside,  West Virginia and was hanging over the edge.

    The rig had been traveling in near-zero temperatures when it hit a slick patch of roadway. The driver lost control, the trailer swung, and the entire combination folded into a jackknife before slamming into the bridge rail. From there, it didn’t stop. The truck slid roughly 200 yards along the icy span, grinding against the barrier until it came to rest in a terrifying position—partially suspended over a drop of approximately 75 feet.

    Within minutes, emergency responders were faced with a serious scene: a fully loaded tractor trailer, unstable footing on ice, and a driver trapped in the cab.

    High Road Towing and Truck Repair out of Bidwell, Ohio, was dispatched on rotation. The distance from their facility was roughly 20 miles. By the time crews arrived, multiple fire departments were already on site. In total, between fire companies, law enforcement, hazmat, and recovery personnel, nearly a dozen agencies would eventually be involved.

    High Road brought in heavy equipment immediately: a 50-ton NRC rotator mounted on a 2011 Western Star and a 35-ton Jerr-Dan with SRS on a 2014 Kenworth T880. But before any lifting could happen, the situation demanded stabilization of the hanging truck cab.  

    The driver was alert and oriented. With the cab in a precarious position and the trailer’s weight still shifting on ice, the team worked carefully with the help of the driver, to thread a stabilization strap through the truck’s windows as crews secured the vehicle to prevent any further movement.

    Conditions were frigid. The temperature hovered around 20 degrees, while the ice surrounding the recovery scene was treacherous. A thin layer of snow covered the bridge surface, masking the slick conditions underneath. Every step taken by personnel near the edge carried risk. One slip could have meant going over the bridge rail and falling into the ravine below.

    “It was five and a half hours just stabilizing that hanging chassis and getting the driver out,” said Tim Brabham, owner of High Road.

    Once the driver was safely removed, the focus shifted to the freight and the vehicle itself. The trailer carried approximately 44,000 pounds of cargo—bricks, banded but not on pallets—which had shifted heavily to one side during the incident. 

    Before the truck could be recovered, crews had to correct the internal load distribution. Only after the cargo was stabilized did they begin separating the trailer from the tractor. With the trailer finally pulled clear and moved out of the immediate work zone, enough space was created to address the remaining truck section.

    Then came the lift.

    Using the rotator in conjunction with the SRS 35, crews carefully raised the tractor unit from its angled, exposed position. Slowly, inch by inch, the truck was brought back over the bridge rail and returned to level ground. From there, it was loaded onto a low-profile Landoll 835 trailer for transport out of the scene.

    But the job wasn’t over.

    A significant fuel spill had occurred beneath the bridge and into a nearby creek. Hazmat crews responded immediately, and cleanup operations stretched well beyond the initial recovery window. In fact, environmental remediation continued for days afterward, with final clearance taking weeks to complete.

    In total, the on-scene recovery operation lasted approximately 12 hours before the roadway could be fully reopened. Around 30 operators and support personnel were involved across recovery, fire, and environmental response teams.

    For High Road Towing and the many agencies involved, the job illustrated the high-risk nature of towing operations when weather, terrain, and timing collide.

    Brabham said, “Be prepared for anything, but always remember,  Safety comes first,” and further noted that “situational awareness” was critical, especially on icy structures where a single misstep could have turned a recovery into a tragedy.

     

  • A Test of Patience: A 17-Hour Recovery on the 60 Freeway

    storycovery d4087

    By George L. Nitti

    In the early morning darkness along Southern California’s 60 Freeway, a fully loaded 53-foot tractor-trailer lay crumpled down an embankment - its cargo loose, its structure failing, and its driver the victim of a hit-and-run involving a reportedly stolen vehicle.

    “We got the call around one or two in the morning,” recalled Ruben Gonzalez, who led the operation alongside his father, also named Ruben, with brother Michael first on scene. “It was already over the side, fully loaded, but we knew we didn’t want to unload it down there.” 

    Instead, the team committed to recovering the trailer intact. 

    Deploying two rotators and two wreckers—a 35-ton Miller 7035 and a 50-ton Century—they began a careful, coordinated lift. The rotators worked in tandem, “one holding while the other repositioned,” Gonzalez explained. “We probably reset four or five times.” Meanwhile, the wreckers winched from above, stabilizing the rear as the trailer crept upward. 

    The situation was complicated by rain and poor footing. “We couldn’t really spike on the highway,” Gonzalez said. “The wreckers were sliding back as we were winching. We just kept pulling little by little.” 

    Inside the trailer, the cargo posed another challenge. “It wasn’t palletized—just loose boxes,” he said. “The walls were already compromised. Keeping everything from spilling out was the hardest part.” 

    By the time the trailer reached the top, it had buckled under stress. Six large liquid-filled totes—some of the heaviest cargo—had to be removed through the torn roof using a rotator. “We had to lift them straight out,” Gonzalez noted. “There was no other way.” 

    Rigging required constant adjustment. Gonzalez added multiple hard lines and even quadrupled the winch lines to distribute force and protect the trailer’s weakened frame. “We ran lines to both the tractor and trailer to get more coverage underneath,” he said. 

    After nearly 17 hours in the rain, inching the load up the embankment while their own trucks fought for traction on the wet freeway, the recovery finally came together. Every reset, every adjustment, every pull was calculated to keep the trailer intact and the scene under control. 

    “We just kept pulling it little by little until it came up,” Gonzalez said. 

    Once upright, the team offloaded the remaining cargo, separated a torn axle for transport, and hauled the damaged tractor and buckled trailer in stages.  

    By the time the last of the cargo was cleared and the damaged equipment hauled away, the job stood as a reminder of the patience required to see things through to the end. 

     

  • A Harrowing Recovery, Like a Horror Movie

    image0 c89fc
    By George L. Nitti

    A violent crash in El Paso, Texas left a vehicle 100 feet down a basement ravine, requiring a highly coordinated recovery from Chacon Towing in an operation made even more extraordinary by the driver’s injuries. 

    Joshua Chacon with Chacon Towing said, “So we got called out on January 19th at approximately 4:30 AM for a vehicle that was about 100 feet down into a basement ravine.” 

    Dispatch had already indicated the severity. “El Paso Police Dispatch did advise us that the vehicle needed a heavy to extract the vehicle due to the extent of the damage and situation,” he said. “So as we get there, fire is there, EMS, EPPD.” 

    The crash itself was chaotic. “The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed… he lost control, went up into a brick wall… went airborne… into the first story building… bounced back out, hit the rock wall… bounced back into the building, bounced back out and landed on the other side of the building sideways,” recounted Chacon.

    When first responders located the driver, the scene grew even more harrowing. “They locate the individual… he is breathing and he is conscious,” Chacon said. “They are having to give him a blood transfusion due to the amount of blood that he has lost.” 

    During extraction, an unusual and shocking discovery emerged. “As they extract him out of the vehicle, they realize he has lost his leg,” Chacon conveyed. “We moved the vehicle to figure out if his leg is anywhere… well his leg is nowhere to be found. One of the fire department firefighters shine their light on the first story window… and his leg was hanging out of that window. We have no idea how his leg got cut off and stayed in the first floor.” 

    Even with the shocking discovery of the driver’s missing leg, the recovery of the vehicle itself presented a challenge. The car had come to rest wedged between a building, a tree, and an embankment topped by a guardrail. Chacon Towing carefully staged the scene to avoid further damage, using precise lifts and winching to maneuver the vehicle over the obstacles. The team carefully selected lift points along the vehicle’s front and rear axles, gradually winching it upward. They extended the booms fully to guide it safely over the guardrail before lowering it back onto level ground.

    Two trucks were deployed to manage the complex lift: a 16‑ton Century mounted on a 2023 International chassis and a 35‑ton Jerr Dan on a 2019 Peterbilt . Using both units allowed the team to lift evenly and avoid snagging, ensuring a controlled recovery in a highly confined space. 

    “This was like a movie scene. I have never seen in my life,” Chacon said, reflecting on the entire accident. “I have never heard of somebody losing their leg and their leg staying in the first floor of a building while his body is in the vehicle in the basement floor.” 

    Despite the chaos, there was relief. “God was with him. He did survive and till this day, he is still in the hospital, but he is breathing on his own and recovering,” he said. 

    For Chacon Towing, the incident underscores not only the technical nature of heavy recovery work, but how unpredictable and extreme some  situations can be. 

     
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April 22 - April 28, 2026

  • Disqualified Tow Operators?

    disqualified bfbd9
    By Randall C. Resch

    A tower’s “colorful criminal history” may be permanently disqualifying. So, what actually disqualifies a tow operator with a questionable background?

    There are many tow applicants with histories that include violent crimes or other offenses that raise serious concerns. For this reason, when tow companies apply for—or renew—rotation privileges, both operators and dispatchers are required to submit applications to the contracting agency. In some cases, the result is a permanent disqualification.

    Law enforcement agencies have a responsibility to prevent individuals convicted of serious crimes from being placed in positions of public trust. These typically include violent offenses such as homicide, robbery, assault, auto theft, and drug-related violations.

    Tow owners carry a similar responsibility. They must conduct background checks to determine whether an applicant is fit to serve the motoring public and whether they meet the standard of “moral turpitude.”

    Moral turpitude refers to conduct that is contrary to accepted community standards of honesty, integrity, and decency. In practical terms, the question becomes: is this someone the tow owner trusts to operate expensive equipment while representing the company with professionalism and integrity?

    And just as importantly, how would the public feel knowing that a convicted felon with a violent history—or even a sexual offense—has been dispatched to assist a stranded family?

    Full Disclosure Required

    Hiring qualified personnel is one of the most challenging responsibilities in tow management, especially when building a roster or meeting rotation contract requirements. While most contracts do not dictate exact staffing numbers, companies must still ensure they have enough qualified operators and dispatchers to handle spikes in call volume.

    Agency policies vary, but applicants are typically required to complete a detailed Driver Information Form. This includes disclosure of arrests, convictions, and in some cases even juvenile contacts. Once completed, the form is submitted to the “tow boss” or reviewing agency for evaluation.

    For example, in California, highway patrol rotation companies must complete a specific operator form that is cross-checked against a list of disqualifying offenses. The agency reviews whether the applicant has been truthful and whether any part of their history falls under permanent or temporary disqualification guidelines.

    In general, agencies maintain a structured system that identifies:

    -- Certain felony convictions that result in permanent disqualification

    -- Other serious offenses that may lead to suspension or multi-year exclusion

    -- A history of repeated DUI offenses, which can also disqualify an applicant

    -- Crimes involving violence, theft, fraud, child endangerment, or evading law enforcement

    While the specifics vary, the intent is consistent: protect the motoring public and maintain trust in the rotation system.

    Company Diligence

    Hiring tow operators and dispatch personnel is never simple when applicants have questionable pasts. These guidelines exist to help companies avoid placing unqualified individuals in positions of public responsibility.

    Owners must remember that failing to conduct proper background investigations can damage both the company’s reputation and public trust if something goes wrong.

    Most applications require full disclosure of any criminal history, and honesty is critical. Providing false information to law enforcement agencies—whether verbally or in writing—can itself be a criminal offense.

    In addition to the application, fingerprint-based background checks are often conducted through systems such as LiveScan and national databases. When an applicant’s record is reviewed, any undisclosed convictions or disqualifying offenses typically surface.

    It is also important to understand that disqualification from one program does not always prevent employment in other areas of the towing industry. However, the responsibility for careful hiring decisions always rests with the company.

    In the end, due diligence in hiring is not optional—it is essential to maintaining integrity, safety, and professionalism in the towing industry.


     

  • Dollies Don't Walk

    Dolly with Lock PIC copy 01929
    By Randall C. Resch

    Confucius say, “Grasshoppa’, wrecka’ dollies might roll, yet they don’t walk!” This sentiment comes from another dismayed tower complaining a set of dollies were stolen off his wrecker. As our conversation progressed, he openly admitted he didn’t check to see if they were locked—and wasn’t sure how to handle his irate owner’s wrath.

    Label me funny, but tow company procedures should require operators to make it standard practice to ensure dollies are locked after every use. So, what requirements should owners mandate to make personnel responsible for securing equipment?

    When it comes to locked and secured dollies, every devil’s advocate suggests there’s no stopping determined thieves working under cover of darkness armed with a mini-Sawzall—but why cut when you can just lift and walk away?

    Call the Cops

    Losing dolly equipment off trucks isn’t new. Even a rocket scientist can recognize that “anything not tied down, locked, bolted in, or secured in place is easy taking.” From an investigator’s viewpoint, consider:

    • Were dollies stolen—or was something else at play?
    • Were they not locked or secured atop the wrecker’s stowage bracket?
    • Were dolly bunks left unsecured, allowing easy liberation?
    • Did unsecured dollies “bounce and launch” from trucks in traffic?
    • Did a competitor help themselves to stock their trucks?
    • Did a thief swipe a set and post it for sale online?
    • Did an employee take them while outfitting a new truck?
    • Or is a fraudulent insurance claim in the making?

    What About Liability?

    Imagine motorists traveling at highway speed when a tow truck drops a dolly rack into traffic, forcing vehicles to swerve. What liability exists when investigation proves the rack wasn’t secured?

    Consider two real-world incidents:

    A suicidal driver struck a parked Ford F-450 wrecker providing flat-tire service on a Southern California highway. At the end of the job, the tower sat in the passenger seat writing an invoice. The motorist, standing outside the open door, was struck across the face by an unsecured dolly rack. Fortunately, she survived.

    In another case, a dolly rack ejected from a moving wrecker and landed beneath a following car. The vehicle skidded atop the rack, grinding to a stop in a shower of sparks. The rack punctured the gas tank, igniting the underside. If not for the quick actions of an off-duty police officer and another motorist, the driver and her son might have been burned alive.

    Security Measures

    Tow owners attending shows should take a hard look at dolly rack locks. Too often, setups rely on flimsy metal loops and small locks—or simple slip pins—to secure racks.

    Only a few dolly lock mounts offer superior security, and they come at a cost. Whether purchasing new equipment or evaluating existing setups, owners should think in terms of “good, better, best” security. Nothing says you can’t fabricate better securement points—but they’re only effective if used.

    Engrave your company name and ID number in inconspicuous places, or paint racks distinct colors. If theft occurs, provide identifying details in your report—and monitor online marketplaces like Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, and industry sites. If stolen dollies appear, notify law enforcement immediately.

    A company’s PPM should clearly outline operator responsibility for securing dollies. When dollies go missing and weren’t locked, it becomes an employee and management issue.

    Sticker Shock

    If you haven’t priced new dollies lately, brace for sticker shock. A recent ad listed a full set of Collins G7 dollies (crossbars and lift handle) for $2,795. Other sets range from $1,500 to $3,500, not including shipping.

    That’s a hard hit when “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

    When trucks are parked in accessible areas, thieves can simply pull alongside and help themselves. Whether it’s a competitor or someone looking for quick cash, when dollies are stolen, the first question remains:

    Were they locked?

    Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer, former tow business owner, and industry advocate. As a consultant and trainer, he teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. With 55 years in the towing and recovery industry, he has authored more than 800 safety-focused articles and is a frequent seminar presenter. Inducted into the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame in 2014, he is also a recipient of the Dave Jones Leadership Award and a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.
    Email: rreschran@gmail.com

     

  • It’s Not What It Appears!

    Suspended Car Float Training PIC 3d58d
    By Randall C. Resch

    A tower posted a video snippet recorded at one of my tow training events. As expected, the tow police and industry’s naysayers went right to work without haste.

    One influencer, known for his overwhelming expertise and disdain for formal training, indicated this recovery method was totally improper. I hafta’ ask, “In all due respect, what does your perceived expertise have to do with my teaching techniques?”

    Because the photo depicts “floating a vehicle,” something new to some towers, keyboard warriors got their panties twisted and offered negative comments before they even understood the process.

    For the naysayers, not everything is what it appears! One supreme naysayer—let’s call him “Mr. M.”—was correct in saying, “This photo isn’t from a (name redacted) training course.” Thanks for noticing, sir, I never represented it as such.

    And yes, as instructor, I use this teaching method in my CHP-approved light-duty courses. To Mr. M. and his cronies, take a second. Look beyond what this photo shows and consider the total value this process brings to recovery.

    Consider the Value

    In the opening photo are two recovery tow trucks idling at different RPMs, with four winches winding at varying speeds. What you don’t see are two operators, sometimes police officers, with different levels of experience behind the controls.

    Now look at the bigger picture of instructional value. This process teaches teamwork, calm, and finesse, along with hand-eye coordination. Participants rig looped chain, 4x4 lumber, and cable to carefully suspend and move a vehicle across cones placed beneath it.

    Along with on-scene safety, operators practice boom positioning, height and extension, communication, tire blocking, inward/outward movement, and winch control to limit jerking—no shock load. They learn “finding the horizon,” proper setup, and how all components work together in sync.

    When one truck winches “Out” and the other “In,” a hammock effect reduces angles and pulling forces, visible in minimal squat. That’s called training.

    Back in the late 1960s, my dad taught me this military method adapted for recovery. No—this isn’t a “clothesline technique.”

    Ingredients to Success

    Fast forward four decades of teaching—26 years with CHP and at a Southern California community college. No winch line has ever shock-loaded, no wrecker damaged, and no attendee injured. If the car flips, we re-rig and start over.

    This method isn’t for beginners in field scenarios. It builds a visual, hands-on understanding that when rigging is correct, total control is achieved. It may look goofy, but it makes learning stick. And when done right, the car gets “floated” over the cones from one side to the other.

    I’ve conducted this method countless times in front of thousands of tow operators and police officers, new and experienced.

    Purists may not like balancing water atop a floating tire either. These uncommon methods provide recovery options and theory to meet real on-scene needs. This is something you have to experience, hands-on training that can’t be learned from a computer.

    Start to Finish

    This proven process has been used to successfully recover totaled vehicles. I’ve seen operators apply it in swimming pools, aqueducts, canyon ditches, on rocks and obstacles, railroad tracks, and tight dealership crashes—true “outside the box” situations. Nuff said.

    As criticism rolls in from industry influencers, I’ll say this. When your course is approved by law enforcement, let me know. I don’t feel the need to justify my methods, but I do invite others to explore alternative ways of training. There are many approaches, and many have produced great results.

    This ain’t beginner stuff. It’s didactic training for a tower’s mental toolbox, if they’re willing to learn and practice. There’s plenty of hands-on theory here—accepted by some, challenged by others.

    Reminder: no two operators work the same, and no two instructors teach the same. Most importantly, no one in this industry knows it all.

    Just because others don’t teach this process doesn’t mean it doesn’t belong in training. And remember, when defining “expert”: an “Ex” is something that never was, and a “Spurt” is a drip under pressure.

    Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 57-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 800-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. 

    Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

     
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April 22 - April 28, 2026

  • Bold Visibility, Local Identity 

    sadlercover2 dc368
    By George L. Nitti

    On a 2023 Ram 5500 equipped with a Jerr-Dan MPL-40, Sadler’s Towing, located in Alexandria, Louisiana, has turned a functional work truck into a rolling billboard built for visibility and recognition. 

    Owner Kevin Sadler, who has served Central Louisiana since 2009, made a deliberate shift away from the company’s earlier, more simplistic designs. “We used to just run white or black with minimal lettering,” Sadler explained. “It wasn’t catching people’s attention—especially on the side of the road.” 

    That realization led to the bold wrap now defining the fleet, anchored in purple and yellow, the company’s signature colors. The high-contrast palette, complemented by black, gray, and the truck’s factory white, dramatically improves visibility in roadside situations. 

    The design itself was created by Destiny Boatwright, a local designer from La Wraps & Graphics, who worked closely with Sadler to refine the look. The final result reflects both aesthetic appeal and practical function, something Sadler says “changed everything for us.” 

    From a graphics standpoint, the wrap excels in movement and flow. Sweeping bands of yellow and purple run cleanly along the body lines, guiding the eye across the truck while reinforcing a sense of motion and professionalism. The layered transitions between colors add depth without clutter, maintaining clarity at highway speeds. 

    The typography is bold and purposeful, with “Sadler’s Towing” prominently displayed for maximum readability. The required Louisiana Public Service Commission numbers are integrated cleanly into the design, ensuring compliance without disrupting the visual balance. The company’s slogan—“We met by accident”—adds a memorable and human touch, reinforcing brand recall. 

    Beyond aesthetics, the wrap also reflects local pride and identity. The purple and yellow color scheme ties into community connections, including sponsorships with Alexandria Senior High and regional influences, making the truck a recognizable part of the local landscape. 

    Overall, this wrap looks good. Highly visible, instantly recognizable, and rooted in both function and identity, Sadler’s Towing has created a graphic package that performs where it matters most: on the road. 

     

  • Signature Graphics with Personality

    paynescover e5ff3

    By George L. Nitti

    Payne’s Towing and Recovery has developed a recognizable visual identity across its fleet, and their Century 5130 wrecker mounted on a Peterbilt 589 chassis with a 36-inch sleeper is one of the most distinctive examples. Built for out-of-state towing and long-distance recovery work, the truck combines heavy-duty capability with the bold graphics that have become Payne’s trademark.

    “We started doing a lot of towing out of state,” said Kevin Payne. “Most of the time we just run it out of state.”

    The truck carries Payne’s familiar black-and-orange color scheme, a consistent look that ties the fleet together visually. The design was completed by Illusion Wraps, while Payne’s crew handled finishing details including the hand-applied pinstriping.

    “It’s basically our signature colors,” Payne explained. “We put them on all our trucks.”

    The sweeping orange panels over a gloss-black base are outlined with carefully applied hand pinstriping, creating a layered look that gives the truck depth and motion. A splatter-style graphic pattern across the cab and body adds texture and energy without overpowering the clean lines of the design.

    Like other Payne units, the truck incorporates custom metal cut-out design elements that add dimension to the graphics and reinforce the handcrafted appearance that has become a hallmark of the fleet. The layered metal accents complement the paint and wrap design, giving the truck a distinctive three-dimensional look.

    One feature that sets this truck apart is the large graphic of Tow Mater, the beloved tow truck character, displayed prominently on the side of the body. The character reflects the pride Payne’s takes in the towing profession and adds a touch of personality to an otherwise serious working machine.

    Inside the compartments, Payne’s added a unique touch by painting the toolbox interiors bright green — a subtle detail that reflects the company’s attention to presentation even in areas most people never see.

    “We painted all the boxes green inside,” Payne said. “That’s about the only thing different we’ve done on it.”

    Chrome stacks, polished tanks, and aluminum wheels provide contrast against the dark paint scheme, while the long-hood Peterbilt chassis gives the truck a classic heavy-duty appearance.

    “We want our trucks to stand out,” Payne said. “If it’s got our name on it, we want it to look right.”

     

     

  • Wings of Strength, Depth of Legacy

    shroyercover 6a106
    By George L. Nitti

    At first glance, the heavy-duty wrecker from Shroyer Towing turns heads with its bold gold and blue paint with flashes of vivid blue striping. But look closer, and the graphics on this Lansing, Michigan–based unit tell a far more personal story.

    Owned by brothers Danny and his sibling, Shroyer Towing has been part of Michigan’s recovery scene since 1935, when Danny’s grandfather first started the business. The truck itself is a rare Diamond Rio, a brand no longer in production, but it’s the personal touches layered onto the unit that set it apart.

    The company’s signature colors — gold paired with Grabber Blue — sweep across the body in long, flowing stripes. From a distance, those lines almost resemble wings in motion, a detail even Danny hadn’t considered until others mentioned it.

    “Now that you mention it,” he said, “I guess they do look like wings.”

    That image feels fitting.

    Displayed as a tribute on the truck is the name Jessica, Danny’s niece, who passed away in 2015 due to lifelong physical health problems. As a child, Jessica loved riding along in that very wrecker.

    “She used to ride with me all the time,” Danny recalled. “She’d climb up in there and go on calls with me. She really liked that truck.”

    The truck’s front end features a powerful image of the Hulk breaking free from chains, a design that has been part of the truck since the 1970s. Originally hand-painted, the artwork was later recreated in vinyl to preserve its original look.

    For Danny, the Hulk represents strength — an appropriate emblem for a wrecker built for the toughest recoveries. Mounted above the front grille are authentic Diamond Rio emblems, rare pieces that tie the truck to a nearly forgotten chapter of American heavy-truck manufacturing history.

    The lettering and graphic layout were done by a longtime collaborator known simply as Lenni, whose signature appears across Shroyer’s fleet.

    Aside from a few sourced toolboxes, Shroyer’s team fabricated nearly the entire wrecker body themselves. Danny estimates its capability at around 50 tons, with a 60,000-pound winch anchoring the recovery system. Though now semi-retired and stored indoors much of the time, the truck remains fully equipped and ready for major recoveries when needed.

    When Shroyer brought the Diamond Rio to the 2025 American Towman Exposition in Baltimore, the truck drew steady attention. After attending the show in previous years, Danny noticed something missing.

    “There used to be a few shop-built heavy duties there,” he said. “Then over the last few years, I noticed there weren’t any — a lot of smaller trucks and flatbeds, but no heavy duties that are shop-built. So I thought it’d be good to get it out there and let people see it.”

    Before the trip, his team gave the truck a thorough cleaning, handled minor paint touch-ups, and replaced the aging original fuel tanks. Otherwise, they left the unit in true working form.

    Plenty of trucks can boast horsepower and lifting capacity. Few can claim nearly a century of family history and a tribute woven into their very design. For Shroyer Towing, this wrecker is a reminder that legacy is built in the people and memories carried along the way.

     
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April 22 - April 28, 2026

  • EARTEC PRO16 Communication System

    eartechpro 4a658
    The EARTEC PRO16 headset system provides seamless, full-duplex team communication for demanding work environments. Designed for crew coordination and safety, the PRO16 delivers clear, real-time communication without the need for a base station.

    Key Features:

    -- Supports up to 16 users in full-duplex communication
    -- Hands-free, self-contained headsets – no base station required
    -- Real-time communication with no delays or digital lag
    -- Specialty RF microprocessor eliminates voice echo
    -- Crystal-clear audio for reliable communication in demanding environments
    -- Auto-mute boom microphone mutes when placed in the up position
    -- Private communication network for secure team conversations
    -- Improves crew coordination, efficiency, and safety
    -- Designed for hard-working industrial crews

    For more information, https://eartec.com/ultralite-pro-16-headsets/

     

  • Lokithor J400 Car Jump Starter

    lokithorjumpstarter 40381
    LOKITHOR J400 Car Jump Starter – 2000A 12V Lithium Battery Booster

    Key Features:

    -- Powerful Engine Starting: Delivers 2000A peak current, capable of jump-starting 8.0L gasoline or 6.0L diesel engines. Provides up to 25 jump-starts on a single charge.

    -- Advanced Safety Protection: Integrated Battery Management System (BMS) and smart clamps offer 10 safety protections for secure 12V vehicle connections.

    -- Intelligent Digital Operation: CONNECTMAX technology optimizes starting efficiency. The 5.75-inch smart color display shows battery status and operational info.

    -- High-Rate Lithium Battery: Ultra-high-rate (>80C) lithium battery delivers 2.5× the discharge current of standard jump starters in a lightweight 1.5-pound design.

    -- Versatile Portable Power: 3-in-1 functionality for jump-starting, powering devices, and emergency lighting.

     

  • Kinetic Recovery Rope

    yankumkineticrope 974dc

    The Rattler: 1 Inch Recovery Rope for 3/4 -1 ton Trucks and Heavy SUVs

    Recommended for recovery vehicles that weigh 7,200 - 10,249 pounds.

    Breaking Strength: 33,500 lbs.

    Stuck? This diameter size is best utilized in anything from 3/4 ton pickup trucks to large SUV's. Why is this better than traditional flat webbing straps?

    Yankum Ropes™ delivers extra linear force and added kinetic energy that give you the power of momentum. This rope was designed for professionals but made to serve anyone who needs an extra tug. This rope was made for your farm truck to make sure you can get the job done and be home in time for supper. It’s built to stretch and perform.

    This Mil-Spec quality product is made out of the best Double Braided rope. We use our “Code Red” Polymeric coating to protect against UV, water and abrasion as well as dip the eyes in a thick, protective rubber coating to ensure extended life where it matters most. Yankum Ropes™ are designed for recovery.

    Remember to pair the recovery rope with the recovery vehicle, NOT the stuck vehicle.

    -- For use on vehicles that weigh 7,200 to 10,249 lbs
    -- Minimum Tensile Strength of 33,500 lbs
    -- WLL 6,700 - 11,200 lbs
    -- Double Braid Nylon Build
    -- Polymeric Coating
    -- Sealed Against Stain and Water
    -- UV Resistant
    -- 1 year limited warranty
    -- Made in USA

    For other sizes and more information on pricing, visit their website at https://yankum.com/products/kinetic-recovery-rope  
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April 22 - April 28, 2026

The best in the West will be there! ShowPlace Las Vegas USA Wrecker Pageant Preview

Off-Road Recovery Time... Hear from some of towing's rising stars in the off-road Recovery scene

Crash Trucks Save Lives Roadside; Is an Attenuator Right for your fleet? Towing Tools of the Trade on American Towman TV

Long Live The American Towman: Paying Homage to our Founder Steven Louis Calitri who has died at 73

Moments that Matter at 2025 American Towman Exposition, Dedicated to our Founder Steven L. Calitri

Thanks for coming out to the Planet's Biggest Tow Show! American Towman Exposition

Crazy Good! Pros Rave the American Towman Exposition's "Heaven for anyone that's got a tow truck"

King of the Road! Meet some of the staff Making American Towman Magazine & Expos Successful...First on the Scene since 1977!

"Lifelines" in the storm | Tow Pros Gain Recognition as Masters of Chaos Among us at 2025 TowXpo

Highlight Reel from Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace 2025 filled the South Point Hotel & Casino

Zone Safety Demo Kicks off American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2025

Garage Legends turn heads in Texas; See it all for yourself in June at TowXpo Dallas Fort Worth

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Towers Play Key Role in Hurricane Sandy Rescue Efforts & Cleanup

What s the Best Way to Tow a Spaceship? The Answer may Surprise you

Arizona Canyon Recovery of Wrecked SUV

Towing Tools of the Trade; the rolling tarp system by CRAMARO at Midco Sales in Chandler, AZ filmed at 2024 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Los Angeles Tow Pros on High Alert; Hear fire dangers from Josh Acosta of Pepe's Towing Service

600 Fallen Tow Operators Listed on 1 Truck. A 2024 Tribute Tow Pros Won't Forget -SDMO!

Witness the Magic of the World's Largest Wrecker Pageant inside the Baltimore Convention Center

Witness the Magic of the 2023 American Wrecker Pageant in Baltimore; Join us in Person this year November 21-23, 2024

Crowd Goes Hard for Transformer Truck at 2024 USA Wrecker Pageant Optimus Prime Original Tow Truck

Highlight Reel from Inside ShopXpo 2024 inside the Fort Worth Convention Center; 2025 Dates Posted

Gunning for the Gold! See a Houston Tow Boss work towards the Top Spot in Wrecker Competition

A HUGE thanks to everyone who came to Texas for WreckWeek / TowXpo!

Texas Trifecta! Towing/ Auto Body/ Road Safety @ Fort Worth Convention Center June 20-22, 2024

Did you say Cybertruck?! Tesla teams up to train tow pros at American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas2024

Biggest Tow Show in the West Kicking off Soon! Meet us at South Point in Sin City

2024 "Towman of the Year" Paints a Picture of Danger for Lawmakers in both Texas & Oklahoma

Rewind to the beginning of Firefighting & Towing in the Mechanical Age; 1920's Mack Bulldog Wrecker

SpaceKap Debuts in the American Towing Market; Tow Bosses have a new Roadside Storage Solution

Tribute to the 2023 Fallen Towman; 2 Families Standing up for Roadside Safety in wake of tragedy

225 Exhibitors Under 1 Roof: The World's Biggest Towing Convention

See the "Rat Rod Wrecker" turning heads at the USA Wrecker Pageant at TowXpo Dallas Fort Worth 2023

WreckWeek and TowXpo Dallas / Fort Worth Join Forces in 2024, Doubling in Size the Texas gathering

Setting the tone in towing interactions; how to De-escalate and stay cool during heated exchanges

Best in Show! Wrecker Decked out in Tribute to Law Enforcement Wins Hearts & Minds at TowXpo Dallas/Fort Worth

New "Firebox" offers solution for tow bosses dealing with fire risks of Electric Vehicle storage

New Event "War Games" at American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas; Recovery Challenge Debuts

Dream Job comes Naturally for towing superstar Kelsey Mason, Growing up in the towing industry

Tips for Towing Electric Vehicles as a Revenue Stream Safely: Mobile Charging Works for Texas Towman

Trio of Amazing Vintage Chevy Tow Trucks Compete for the Trophy at USA Wrecker Pageant in Texas

Ohio Tow Boss Named 2023 Towman of the Year is a Champion of Safety at all Costs

See the latest in video fleet technology & lighting as Tow Pros unite in SAFETY to prevent accidents

Towing is a Dangerous Job; See how Tow Pros can promote safety in the Work Zone with Innovation

Teen with a LOVE for Trucks Wins at the World's Largest Wrecker Beauty Pageant in Baltimore, MD

"like a war zone" Tow Boss describes Hurricane recovery work in Florida after Ian blasts town

Reality TV Stars transform Dual-Tech Wrecker

Flood of Electric Vehicles on the Road bring REAL FIRE DANGERS Tow Bosses must Understand

Towing Family Dedicates Century Rotator Pageant Championship to Mom's Memory

Make your Plans now to join us for the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore November 16-19!

World's Biggest Tow Truck at World's Biggest Tow Show!!!

Ready to add a ROBOT to your towing fleet? The future is here...the Italian invention turning heads

Service calls in a big crowd? See this Towman's Problem solving solution...

Reality TV Stars set to Re-make first Tow Truck on Counting Cars on the HISTORY Channel !

See the First Place Rotator in Las Vegas Wrecker Pageant

TOWING IS TAKING ON SHORTAGES & SUPPLY CHAIN SNARLES IN STRIDE

TOWERS GATHER IN LAS VEGAS AT THE WESTGATE, WE GIVE YOU AN INSIDE LOOK AT THE SHOW

BACK IN ACTION! TOW EXPOS RESUME IN TEXAS...WATCH TO SEE HOW

Timber Tumble Trucking Mishap Solved by Towman Thinking Tree Trunk Assist

Chassis Options on Display at the American Towman Expo

RESTORED WRECKERS DETAIL HISTORY OF CENTURY-OLD TOWING OPERATION IN NEW JERSEY

Towing Reality TV Stars Explain Their Mission Behind Filming Hit Series Year-After-Year

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: 18,000 Pounds of Prop Magic: Giant Metal Structures need a Lift

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotating & Rappelling for a Roadster: California Cliff Recovery Experts at Pepe’s

Texas Towman Organizes Slow Down, Move Over Rally after Fire Truck Accident on Scene

Arkansas Tow Boss Organizes Prayer Rally for Hospital Staff Fighting Pandemic

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Wedged Above Water: Bridge Recovery of Farm Equipment

Manufacturers Spotlight: The Making of History: Century 100 Ton Rotator

VIRUS SPARKS A STEEP DECLINE IN CALL VOLUME FELT ACROSS TOWING INDUSTRY

How Tow Bosses Around the USA are Grappling with Pandemic Effects

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Jerr-Dan Quad of Wreckers Staged during Recovery in Mountainous Oregon

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: By Way of Water in Washington State – Kitsap Towing Delivers

Tow Pros Reach out to Help Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Volvo Chassis Makes a Splash onto the Towing Scene at American Towman Expo

The industry’s first Quick Clearance Certification Course will be offered in Ohio this June at the Towman Games

15 Years After Towman Dies on the Job in New York; His Son Holds Move Over Rally in honor of Marty Taylor

Dash Cam Shows Kentucky Tow Boss Beat A Thief to Customer’s Car

Alabama Fire Department Praises Towman Who Battled Burning Car

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Erkin ER-122 Articulating Boom Rotator

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Celebrates 30 Years with Updates to Lo-Pro 1035

New Braking Technology Leads to a Safer Ride for Towing Industry

Positive Customer Reviews Lead to Trusted Towers Award 2019

Caravan of Heartfelt Tow Operators Show Up for Texas Girl in Need

Georgia Tow Operator Saves Woman From Wrecked Truck

The Silent Witness for Tow Bosses: Affordable Tow Truck Cameras

AAA makes new Video Showing Roadside Dangers for Tow Operators Urging Public to Pay Attention

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Metro Tow Trucks Rebooted INT35

Dream Wrecker Delivered at Expo Just in Time for Christmas to Reality TV Star Family

2020 Towman of the Year: Justin Cruse of WRECKMASTER Fame!

Oregon Towing Dispatcher Lobbies GPS Maker to Alert Drivers to Slow Down, Move Over

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Jerr-Dan 8 ½ Ton Multi Car Carrier

Will Europe’s AIRBAR curb Roadside Deaths in the Towing Industry? You Decide

ATLANTIC CITY CHARMS AS HOST TO WORLD’S BIGGEST TOWING CONVENTION

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Dynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing Fusion 755 Wheel Lift

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Miller’s Popular 1150 Rotator Shines Once Again at Expo

Hero New Jersey Tow Boss Awarded for Bravery During Fatal Bus Crash

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: +100 MPH Mangled Porsche Lodged in Building in Jersey: Accurate Towing Service to the Rescue

2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Last Photo Taken by Towman in Texas Leads Police to His Killer

Wall of the Fallen has 28 New Names & ERSCA Job Safety Awareness Video

National “Move Over” Awareness Day: October 19, 2019

Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Customer Arguments Lead to 2 Towman Deaths this Week

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Airplane Tops The Trees in Jersey: Mike’s to the Rescue

2020 Brings First-Ever “Towman Games” to Cleveland, Ohio! Quick Clearance Certification

A British Man Finds Towing Safety Inspiration in America: Slow Down, Move Over a Worldwide Problem

“Tow Buddy” Inventor Speaks Out About Safety & Ease of New Product

Game Changer! Miller Industries Releases 100 Ton Rotator to Market

Mobile Video Shows Towman’s Close Call with Certain Death in Michigan

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Taking out the Trash with a Wrecker

Towman Memorials Make Headlines in Alabama, Missouri, Kansas

Record Crowds Turn out for Tow Expo Dallas 2019!

Dash Cam Shows Split-Second Decision of Towman that ends up Saving his Life

Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Tow Flip Video Going Viral on the Internet, Towing Expert Weighs in…

Hard Working Truck Takes Top Honors in Dallas USA Wrecker Pageant

Australian Man’s Dream Job “Kind of the Road” Towman and Truck Driver

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

Lone Star State to Host Tow Pros From Across America Next Week, Join us!

Smelly Garbage Recovery Makes Local News Headlines in Pennsylvania

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Arizona Towman Honored after Parking Lot Hit & Run Death

We have a Rollaway! How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Female Towing Professionals Get a “Leg Up” with Newly Designed Gear

50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

2 North Carolina Towmen use 30 Foot Winch Cable for Water Rescue

Teaming Two 50/60 Ton Jerr-Dan Rotators Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas

2020 Towing Convention Moves Closer to Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Demo Highlights Century Rotator Uprighting Garbage Truck by Miller Industries

Advances in Tracking Technology Offer Hope of Saving Tow Lives

Las Vegas Expo Draws Record Towing Crowd to American Towman ShowPlace

Females in Towing Take Center Stage in Texas Leading up to Tow Expo DFW

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: “Whale of a Tale!” in Alaska by Webb’s Towing

Operator Accidents in Virginia Have Tow Bosses Pleading for Change

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Twisted Truck Tangled with Guard Rail

How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Hero's Farewell for Fallen Towman in Massachusetts: Drunk Driver Charged

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic 710 Wheel Lift with Negative Tilt

Spirit Ride Spokesman Mike Corbin Wins Prestigious Silver Star Award

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Slippery Pileup After Semis Wreck in Massachusetts

Manufacturers Spotlight: Custom Built Manufacturing 30 Ton Wrecker

Roadside Worker Safety Headlined after 4 Hurt Troopers & Towmen in New York

Tow Truck Art: All you Need to Know about Customizing Your Fleet

Manufacturers Spotlight: Danco Products Auto-Loader

Towing News Headlines: Allen Roses Daughter Speaks out about 2011 Case

Manufacturers Spotlight: B&B Industries 12 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Towing News Headlines: Michigan Snow Keeps Tow Operators On the Move

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Spilled Fuel & Multiple Tractor-Trailers in Florida

Oklahoma Trooper Speaks out after Distracted Semi Driver Kills Towman

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt Wreckers 50 Ton Sliding Rotator

Towman Works 12 Hours During New Mexico Winter Weather

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dan 35 Ton JFB Wrecker

South Dakota Video Shows Perils Tow Operators Face Daily!

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks INT-35 Wrecker

Towman of the Year: 2018: Linda Unruh, Champion of SD,MO Laws

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries Debuts New Rotator Design at Expo

Towing Operators Tackle "Bomb Cyclone" Head-On! Freezing Conditions

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Articulated Rotator

Jerr-Dan Heavy-Duty Recovery Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas 2017

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries 9055 XL Century Wrecker

New Product @ American Towman Expo: Synthetic Chain

Happy Holidays from American Towman! Here's to Love in the Towing Industry

MatJack Recovery in California: Using Lift Cushions in Heavy-Duty Work

Spirit Ride Update: Spirit Ride Ambassadors Devote Their Lives to the Cause

Spirit Ride Update: Rides Co-Founders on the Success of Campaign So Far

Check out these Tow Trucks! One-of-a-Kind Entries of the American Towman Wrecker Pageant

Spirit Ride Update: Baltimore Expo Stop Brings Police & Towers Closer Together

Welcome to the American Towman Expo Baltimore 2017!

New Products Showcased @ American Towman Expos Across USA

Spirit Ride Update: New Jersey Towing Companies Rally for First Responders

Managing Florida's Highways : 2 Heavy-Duty Rotator Calls in 24 Hours

Spirit Ride Update: News Media Featuring Towing Safety Nationwide

Spirit Ride Update: AAA Helps Big in Connecticut & Hear from Survivor of Roadside Crash

Learn from the Pros at Miller Industries Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas

Spirit Ride Update: Travels Through New York

OMG National Gives Back to the Towing Industry thru Spirit Ride

Spirit Ride Update: Pennsylvania Tour This Week Brings Towman & Police Together

Record Crowds @ Tow Expo Dallas: New Location The Gaylord Texan Resort

Spirit Ride Update: East Coast Journey Continues, Jerr-Dan Hosts Spirit

Spirit Ride Update: New Documentary Features the Spirit Ride

Tow Bosses Sending Staff & Equipment to Flooded Houston, Texas

Spirit Ride Update: Showing up for Blake Gresham in Kansas City, MO

Spirit Ride Update: Special Ceremony Held at "Tow Expo Dallas"

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

Spirit Ride Update: "Bobby's Law" Highlighted in New Mexico Relay Stop

Jerr-Dan Live Demo in Las Vegas Arena

1,000 Towing Companies So Far Mobilized for Slow Down, Move Over Campaign

Proper Scene Cleanup Can Yield Additional Profit & Environmental Wins

Spirit Ride Update: Towing Widow Speaks out at Wisconsin Rally

Spirit Ride Update: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Successful

NRC Industries Live Recovery Demo with 60/80 Ton Sliding Rotator

Spirit Ride Update: The Spirit Casket Moves Thru the Midwest

Powerbilt Wreckers Handle Tricky Bridge Recovery of 80,000 Pound Dump Truck

Spirit Ride Update: Traveling Northeast United States Right Now

Record Breaking Crowds at 2017 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Tow Truck Artist Charged with Painting Masterpiece on Spirit Casket

Casket of Fallen Tow Operator Ushered to Cemetery by Large Wrecker Parade in Texas

The Making of the Spirit Casket; Mike Corbin Creates the Slow Down, Move Over Centerpiece

Las Vegas Launch! The "Spirit Ride" will make Towing History...First of Many Miles Ahead

Towing Tragedies continue to Happen; California and Texas Deaths Take their Toll

Get to Know the Spirit Ride: SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER'S BIGGEST CAMPAIGN

In the Ditch on TV "Blue Collar Millionaires" Features Chuck Ceccarelli the Idaho Towing Giant

Tow Pros Say Goodbye to Industry Vet Who Fell to his Death in Florida

Watch to Preview American Towman's Las Vegas Convention: American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2017

Wrecker Camera Captures Texas Shooting Suspect; Reward Offered

"AT Spirit Ride" has Towing Industry Buzzing with Hope for a Safer Future

RoadOne San Diego Safety Instructor & Tow Pro Dies on White Line

Manufacturers Spotlight: B & B Industries

NY & NJ State: Go Inside Traffic Incident Management Quick Clearance Training

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dangelo's Custom Built Manufacturing

Impaired Driver Kills New Orleans Towman; Family & Friends Speaks out

Manufacturers Spotlight: WeldBuilt Custom Industrial Carriers

Missouri Towboss who Lost Son Speaks out About Move Over Law Expansion

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Car Carrier with Side Puller

Ultra Heavy Duty Rotator Training in Florida with SSTA

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt 50 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Florida Towman's Quick Thinking Nabs Hit & Run Suspect

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic Radius Rotating Flatbed

Another Discovery Channel Reality TV Series Focuses on Perils of Towing

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks MDTU-20 Wrecker

California Towmen Honored with Prestigious "Towman Medal" for Bravery

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries - 40,000 Pound Carrier

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dans 50/60 Ton Rotator

Tribute Parade in New York Honors the life Tow Operator Sal Brescia

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries Century 9055 Tandem-Tandem

Tow Operator Injured was Spokesman for Slow Down, Move Over Laws

New Year Tradition: Rose Parade Runs Smoothly with Help of Towmen

Cigar Smoke Unites Towers From Around the World: "Calitri's Cuba"

"A.T. Spirit Ride" to Cross Nation for Tower Safety: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness

Longest Tow Truck Parade for a Good Cause: Gifts for Christmas

Celebrating 100 Years of Towing at the American Towman Expo 2016

Towman Calling on Florida Lawmakers to Prevent Roadside Deaths

More Towing Fleets Harness Power of the Service Vehicle

AAA Texas Begs Drivers to Stay Alert During Busiest Travel Time of the Year

28th Annual American Towman Expo Coming to Baltimore Nov. 18-20, 2016

Check out these Awesome Customized Tow Trucks: American Wrecker Pageant

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

NY's Empire State Towing Association President Speaks Out "Slow Down, Move Over"

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

Family Speaks out after Tow Operator Killed Helping Motorist

Women in the Towing Industry Learn at American Towman Expo in Texas

2 Year-Old Boy Drives "Little Wrecker" in Texas

Staged Semi Crash Recovery Puts Towing Industry in Spotlight

Denver Towing Company Helps Woman Get Back on the Road

Ever Consider using Synthetic Rope on your Wrecker?

Tower in Canada falls to her Death on the Job

Miller Industries Demo Draws a Crowd in Dallas/Ft. Worth

35 Foot Fifth Wheel Rollover Recovered by Hill Auto Body & Towing

See What Towing Invention Wins "Tow Tank" TV Contest

Federal Recognition of the Towing Industry Coming Soon

Tower's Move Saves Tires and Turmoil During Roadway Glass Incident

Tow Truck Stuck gets a Helping Hand

2016 Tow Expo Dallas Ft. Worth by American Towman

Texas Companies Team up to Recover Wrecked Tractor Trailer

Wisconsin Towmen Protest Changes to Tow List

Jerr-Dan Demos in Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace

Getting Paid by the Motor Clubs

2016 Tow Expo Dallas/Ft. Worth by American Towman

Do you have a Towing Invention?! Try out for "TOW TANK"

NRC Industries Live Demo in Las Vegas at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

Las Vegas Live Recovery Demo by Miller Industries

AAA uses Body Cameras for Slow Down, Move Over Message

Millions View Hill Auto Body & Towing Recoveries on Youtube

The American Towman Experience in Las Vegas

TRAA Seeks Better Communication for Its Member Towers

Bronx Towing Operation Skillfully Saves Dangling Semi Truck Trailer

40,000 Pounds and 140 Feet Long: Tackled by Interstate Towing

North Carolina Towman Speaks out about Being Hit on the White Line

Cliff Recovery Seen by the World! Hear from Bob Rice of Avalon Towing

Police Rap "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Sheriff's Deputy Caught Harassing Towman Doing his Job

Emerald Towing Responds to Tornado Toppled Vehicles

See you in Las Vegas! American Towman Returns to Sin City

"Tow First" Campaign hits home for Injured Towman

"Towmater" Comes to Life in Texas

Towman Recovering from Crash has Message

Milk Tanker Recovery by Interstate Towing

Slow Down, Move Over Rally in Wisconsin

Trailer Manufactures Showcase at American Towman Expo

Eddie's Law named for Towman Killed on the Job

Getting Started in Repossession Work

Florida Woman Charged in Towman's Hit and Run Death

Giant Snowcat Leads Alaskan Ice Recovery

Kentucky Towboss Lends a Hand to Competitor

75 Ton Century Tackles Big Recoveries for Delgado's Wrecker Service

Celebrating 100 Years of the Tow Truck: "Towman of the Year" Announced

AutoReturn signs on 2 More American Cities

25 Years of WreckMaster Training: Terry Humelsine Recognized

Gasoline Tanker Recovery in Oregon

Santa Clause Drives a Tow Truck?

Michigan Towman Honored for Saving Lives during Blizzard

Award-Winning Tow Trucks Designed & Painted by New York Artist

Wrecker & Carrier Manufacturers Showcase @ American Towman Expo

Pink Truck Benefits Cancer Awareness & Tower Education

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Towman's Road Rage is Alleged "Wreck Chasing" in Canada

Grab a Box of Popcorn and watch this Unique Transport Job!

World's Biggest Towing Convention Draws Thousands to Baltimore

Towman saves Customer Minutes before Being Hit on Highway

American Towman Leads with Education At Expos Nationwide

At Exposition November 19-22

Viral Video: Customer Tries to Drive own Vehicle Off Tow Truck!

Ever Considered using Propane in your Wrecker?

Tennessee Towmen Hope Move Over Awareness Reaches Motoring Public

See the Century 1150 Rotator Take on 20,600 Pounds

Fighter Jet Gets a Lift from White's Wrecker Service

Drug Screening your Operators Lessens Your Liability

Texas Towing Convention Draws Thousands to San Antonio

Missouri Towman Deals with Break-in, Pool Recovery in California

Preserving Criminal Evidence on Towing Calls

Towmen's Generous Act to Help Little Boy

Baltimore's "Best in Show" Wrecker is a Beautiful Work of Holmes Legacy

Towmen Take to the Freeway After Driver Critically Injured

Tow Expo International 2015 in San Antonio, Texas

TINY working TOW TRUCK with a Big Message!

Miller Industries Features Century 1150S Rotator in Live Demo

State of Virginia Helps Propel the "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Jerr-Dan Features 60 Ton Rotator in Live Demo

Federal Govt. Pushing Mandatory TIM Training for Towers

Diversification is Key When Bringing Rotators on Fleet

Tow Bosses Manage Their Online Reviews

Operator Arrested for Letting Children Ride in Towed Vehicle

"Best in Show" Draws Praise from Reality TV Stars

Heavy Duty Recovery by Bauer Truck Repair

Action Packed Towing Expo in Las Vegas!

Family Saved by Towman's Quick Thinking

8-Time Cancer Survivor Inspires Tow Boss to Think Pink!

Do you know your Tow Truck History? Chattanooga, Tennessee Does!

Tricks of the Trade: Repo Work Goes High Tech

ESPN Reporter Exposes Towing Employee Abuse: VIRAL VIDEO

Fallen Towmen Honored in Song: "Booms in the Sky"

Bridge Recovery Done Right by Tidewater Express

Emotional Video Calls on Motorists to Protect Towmen from Harm

Towmen's Techniques Boost Ability at Accident Scenes

"Tow First" Campaign Aims to Stop Roadside Deaths

Community Ramps up Support for Towman who was Attacked

New Products offer the Towboss Innovation

Unbelievable Tribute for Fallen Towman

Thieves Hit Towing Company During Employee Funeral

Century 1150R Rotator Features Rolling Recovery Boom

Fallen Towman Honored in California Wrecker Procession

What Does it Take to Win American Wrecker Pageant? We show you

Fire Rescue Trains with Towers on Extrication Accidents

Famous TV Host Sticks up for Tower on "Today" Show NBC

200 Vehicles Towed from Massive Interstate Pileup in Michigan

Reality TV Star Jamie Davis Visits American Towman Expo

Professional Boat & Airbag System for Water Recoveries

"Towman of the Year" Goes to Industry Pioneer Bill Johnson

Winter Woes Jump-Start Business for Towmen Across the Nation

Towboss has Sobering Message in the New Year

Talking Towing with Animals on Scene: How to Handle the Situation

"Move Over" Awareness Catching Attention across America

New Vulcan Joins Fleet of O'Hare Towing in Chicago

New Vulcan 3rd Winch Option as seen at American Towman Exposition

Monster Tow Show! 2014 AT Exposition

Semi Recovered from Pedestrian Bridge in Wisconsin

Towboss Charges "Swearing Fee" Sparking Controversy

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Dash Cam Captures Towman's Close Call

Amazing "Transformers" Rotator Turns Heads

See 2 Century 1150S Rotators in Action

Heavy-Duty Rotator Makes "eBay" Display Happen

Maryland Makes Strides for Slow Down, Move Over

Rotator Body Design Addresses Operator Safety & Quick Scene Clearance

Texas Towman Describes his "Spiderman" Recovery

Parking Enforcer Manages Private Property Impounds

Successful 2014 Tow Expo International in San Antonio, TX

Miller Industries Takes Charity to New Levels

Towers Gather to Pay Respects to Female Operator Killed in Action

As a Towman, Do you Collect Personal Belongings at Accident Scenes?

Buddy Bear Program Popular Among Tow Bosses

Towers in Metro Detroit Spring to Action During Summer Flood

Soccer Star's Social Media of Car Being Towed Goes Viral

Prevent A Rollover RunAway!

Investigative Report on Indiana's Move Over Law

Supreme Court Sides with NC Tow Boss

Comedy Series Highlights Towing's Hilarious Side

Heavy-Duty Recovery, Las Vegas Style

Injured Towman Speaks Out for Safety

"Ghost Towing" Case in Michigan

Weight of Container is Biggest Challenge of Heavy Duty Recovery

Alligator Assist by Texas Towman

Inside American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas!

Russian Under-Ice Recovery on Video

Comedian Jimmy Fallon Thanks Towman

Heavy Duty Recovery Mistakes Become Learning Lessons

Camaro Recovered from Community Pool

Underwater River Recovery

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Overhauling Towing Regulations

Heavy Duty Recovery from Oregon River

Tips on Transporting Passengers Safely

Maryland's Move to Protect Tow Operators

Who Invented the Tow Truck?

Tow Truck History: Hydraulics Take Over!

Towman Murdered During Payment Dispute

Upset Towers Speak out Against New Police Rotation Rules

Towman's Time to Shine During Winter Weather

Mike Corbin: Singer of the Towman's Ballads

"The Road Calls" Tow Industry's First Music Video Debuts

Are Flashing Amber Lights too Common?

Towman's Survival Miracle in Snowy Wisconsin

Taking a Toll on Tower's Profits

Knowing Your Chain of Command

Towman Works with Helicopter to Recover off California Mountain

Sometimes Getting to the Wreck is the Toughest Part

Unusual Snow in U.S. Southeast Puts Towmen on Call

Windswept Bridge Recovery in California Canyon

New York Towman Saves Horse from Icy Fall

Towing with the "California Roll"

2014 Towman of the Year
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April 22 - April 28, 2026
Giannone Services Inc. is involved in a legal dispute over Philadelphia police enforcement directives.

  • Repo Firm Launches Legal Fund to Challenge Police Towing Directive

    Giannone Services Inc., a division of Giannone Companies Towing Enforcement, has launched a GoFundMe titled Defend Philly Repo Rights Fund to support legal costs in two lawsuits against the City of Philadelphia alleging municipal overreach in repossession enforcement.

    The company says a state case seeks to block enforcement of a police directive requiring repossession agents to transport vehicles to district stations for inspection, while a federal suit alleges civil rights violations after its chief operating officer was detained in February 2026 for refusing to comply. Giannone argues state law only requires notice to police within 24 hours and that departmental directives cannot bind private contractors.

    Since 2020 the firm has challenged the policy claiming repeated harassment detentions and vehicle misclassification as stolen despite city attorneys acknowledging legal disputes The Pennsylvania Repossession Association says officials previously agreed the directive is unenforceable but have not issued updated guidance.

    COO Carmino Giannone said the lawsuits target policy, not police officers, with the intent on clarifying limits on police involvement in repossessions nationwide. To donate to this fundraiser

    Source: https://curepossession.com

     

  • Community Supports Milwaukee Towman Shot during Repo

    The Milwaukee towing community and local residents rallied in support of Alfredo Martin, a tow truck driver who was shot while repossessing a vehicle late Dec. 29.

    Martin, 29, was shot around 11:40 p.m. in Milwaukee’s North Division neighborhood, according to police. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, where he continues to recover.

    On Jan. 1, a line of tow trucks formed a procession outside the hospital to show solidarity with Martin and his family. Videos and photos of the procession were shared online by Milwaukee Connections Towing & Recovery LLC, along with messages wishing Martin a speedy recovery.

    A GoFundMe created to help cover Martin’s medical expenses and time away from work had raised nearly $13,000 as of Jan. 2. The fundraiser states that while Martin is expected to make a full recovery, his family faces significant medical and financial challenges ahead.

    Milwaukee police say a 23-year-old man is in custody with charges pending, and investigators are searching for another known suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

    Source: https://www.jsonline.com  

  • Car Repossessions Surge in San Diego

    Car repossessions are rising sharply across San Diego County as more families fall behind on auto loan payments, reflecting a broader national trend. According to the Federal Reserve, 3.88% of auto loans were delinquent in the third quarter of 2025 — the highest rate since 2010 — with subprime borrowers hit hardest.

    Tow truck drivers say repossession calls have surged. Alex Alvarez of Active Recovery Services said his daily workload has jumped from two or three vehicles to as many as 10 assignments a day. Repossessions often happen quickly to avoid confrontations.

    “It has to be fast, because people will want to get in the vehicle before we hook it up,” Alvarez said.

    Construction worker Ezekiel Rodriguez said he was stunned when the car he was driving — owned by his girlfriend — was towed just days before he was set to start a new job. Without the vehicle, his ability to work is uncertain.

    Alvarez said the job comes with emotional strain.

    “This job is not easy; it’s not for everyone,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of employees come and go. They tell me the same thing — it’s not for them — but if we don’t do it, another repossession company will.”

    Source: https://www.nbcsandiego.com

     

  • Auto Loan Delinquencies Keep Climbing

    Auto loan delinquencies are climbing to their highest level since the Great Recession, signaling growing strain on American households. New data from Fitch Ratings shows subprime borrowers at least 60 days past due reached 6.65% in October 2025—the highest rate since tracking began in 1994 and above the peaks of 2008. Early-stage delinquencies are rising across all credit tiers, suggesting even stable earners are feeling the pressure.

    Several forces are driving the surge. New vehicle prices now average more than $50,000, while used cars hover around $28,000. To manage these costs, many buyers rely on 72- and 84-month loans, often carrying negative equity from previous vehicles. High interest rates—averaging above 9% for new cars—are pushing monthly payments beyond what many budgets can absorb. With wages lagging behind rising living costs, auto loans are becoming harder to maintain.

    Repossession activity is rising sharply, with analysts projecting up to 3 million vehicles repossessed by year’s end. As lenders tighten standards and consumers reassess priorities, surging delinquencies may foreshadow weakening confidence and broader economic slowing.

    Source: https://vocal.media

     
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