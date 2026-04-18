Dollies Don't Walk

By Randall C. Resch Confucius say, “Grasshoppa’, wrecka’ dollies might roll, yet they don’t walk!” This sentiment comes from another dismayed tower complaining a set of dollies were stolen off his wrecker. As our conversation progressed, he openly admitted he didn’t check to see if they were locked—and wasn’t sure how to handle his irate owner’s wrath. Label me funny, but tow company procedures should require operators to make it standard practice to ensure dollies are locked after every use. So, what requirements should owners mandate to make personnel responsible for securing equipment? When it comes to locked and secured dollies, every devil’s advocate suggests there’s no stopping determined thieves working under cover of darkness armed with a mini-Sawzall—but why cut when you can just lift and walk away? Call the Cops Losing dolly equipment off trucks isn’t new. Even a rocket scientist can recognize that “anything not tied down, locked, bolted in, or secured in place is easy taking.” From an investigator’s viewpoint, consider: Were dollies stolen—or was something else at play?

Were they not locked or secured atop the wrecker’s stowage bracket?

Were dolly bunks left unsecured, allowing easy liberation?

Did unsecured dollies “bounce and launch” from trucks in traffic?

Did a competitor help themselves to stock their trucks?

Did a thief swipe a set and post it for sale online?

Did an employee take them while outfitting a new truck?

Or is a fraudulent insurance claim in the making? What About Liability? Imagine motorists traveling at highway speed when a tow truck drops a dolly rack into traffic, forcing vehicles to swerve. What liability exists when investigation proves the rack wasn’t secured? Consider two real-world incidents: A suicidal driver struck a parked Ford F-450 wrecker providing flat-tire service on a Southern California highway. At the end of the job, the tower sat in the passenger seat writing an invoice. The motorist, standing outside the open door, was struck across the face by an unsecured dolly rack. Fortunately, she survived. In another case, a dolly rack ejected from a moving wrecker and landed beneath a following car. The vehicle skidded atop the rack, grinding to a stop in a shower of sparks. The rack punctured the gas tank, igniting the underside. If not for the quick actions of an off-duty police officer and another motorist, the driver and her son might have been burned alive. Security Measures Tow owners attending shows should take a hard look at dolly rack locks. Too often, setups rely on flimsy metal loops and small locks—or simple slip pins—to secure racks. Only a few dolly lock mounts offer superior security, and they come at a cost. Whether purchasing new equipment or evaluating existing setups, owners should think in terms of “good, better, best” security. Nothing says you can’t fabricate better securement points—but they’re only effective if used. Engrave your company name and ID number in inconspicuous places, or paint racks distinct colors. If theft occurs, provide identifying details in your report—and monitor online marketplaces like Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, and industry sites. If stolen dollies appear, notify law enforcement immediately. A company’s PPM should clearly outline operator responsibility for securing dollies. When dollies go missing and weren’t locked, it becomes an employee and management issue. Sticker Shock If you haven’t priced new dollies lately, brace for sticker shock. A recent ad listed a full set of Collins G7 dollies (crossbars and lift handle) for $2,795. Other sets range from $1,500 to $3,500, not including shipping. That’s a hard hit when “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” When trucks are parked in accessible areas, thieves can simply pull alongside and help themselves. Whether it’s a competitor or someone looking for quick cash, when dollies are stolen, the first question remains: Were they locked? Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer, former tow business owner, and industry advocate. As a consultant and trainer, he teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. With 55 years in the towing and recovery industry, he has authored more than 800 safety-focused articles and is a frequent seminar presenter. Inducted into the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame in 2014, he is also a recipient of the Dave Jones Leadership Award and a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.

Email: rreschran@gmail.com

It’s Not What It Appears!

By Randall C. Resch A tower posted a video snippet recorded at one of my tow training events. As expected, the tow police and industry’s naysayers went right to work without haste. One influencer, known for his overwhelming expertise and disdain for formal training, indicated this recovery method was totally improper. I hafta’ ask, “In all due respect, what does your perceived expertise have to do with my teaching techniques?” Because the photo depicts “floating a vehicle,” something new to some towers, keyboard warriors got their panties twisted and offered negative comments before they even understood the process. For the naysayers, not everything is what it appears! One supreme naysayer—let’s call him “Mr. M.”—was correct in saying, “This photo isn’t from a (name redacted) training course.” Thanks for noticing, sir, I never represented it as such. And yes, as instructor, I use this teaching method in my CHP-approved light-duty courses. To Mr. M. and his cronies, take a second. Look beyond what this photo shows and consider the total value this process brings to recovery.



Consider the Value In the opening photo are two recovery tow trucks idling at different RPMs, with four winches winding at varying speeds. What you don’t see are two operators, sometimes police officers, with different levels of experience behind the controls. Now look at the bigger picture of instructional value. This process teaches teamwork, calm, and finesse, along with hand-eye coordination. Participants rig looped chain, 4x4 lumber, and cable to carefully suspend and move a vehicle across cones placed beneath it. Along with on-scene safety, operators practice boom positioning, height and extension, communication, tire blocking, inward/outward movement, and winch control to limit jerking—no shock load. They learn “finding the horizon,” proper setup, and how all components work together in sync. When one truck winches “Out” and the other “In,” a hammock effect reduces angles and pulling forces, visible in minimal squat. That’s called training. Back in the late 1960s, my dad taught me this military method adapted for recovery. No—this isn’t a “clothesline technique.”



Ingredients to Success Fast forward four decades of teaching—26 years with CHP and at a Southern California community college. No winch line has ever shock-loaded, no wrecker damaged, and no attendee injured. If the car flips, we re-rig and start over. This method isn’t for beginners in field scenarios. It builds a visual, hands-on understanding that when rigging is correct, total control is achieved. It may look goofy, but it makes learning stick. And when done right, the car gets “floated” over the cones from one side to the other. I’ve conducted this method countless times in front of thousands of tow operators and police officers, new and experienced. Purists may not like balancing water atop a floating tire either. These uncommon methods provide recovery options and theory to meet real on-scene needs. This is something you have to experience, hands-on training that can’t be learned from a computer.



Start to Finish This proven process has been used to successfully recover totaled vehicles. I’ve seen operators apply it in swimming pools, aqueducts, canyon ditches, on rocks and obstacles, railroad tracks, and tight dealership crashes—true “outside the box” situations. Nuff said. As criticism rolls in from industry influencers, I’ll say this. When your course is approved by law enforcement, let me know. I don’t feel the need to justify my methods, but I do invite others to explore alternative ways of training. There are many approaches, and many have produced great results. This ain’t beginner stuff. It’s didactic training for a tower’s mental toolbox, if they’re willing to learn and practice. There’s plenty of hands-on theory here—accepted by some, challenged by others. Reminder: no two operators work the same, and no two instructors teach the same. Most importantly, no one in this industry knows it all. Just because others don’t teach this process doesn’t mean it doesn’t belong in training. And remember, when defining “expert”: an “Ex” is something that never was, and a “Spurt” is a drip under pressure.



Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 57-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 800-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.