Digital Edition
Guillermo Garcia
March 18, 2026

Another Towman
Struck Down
The Week's Features
DOJ Sues Calif. Towing Firm Over Servicemembers’ Vehicles
A Harrowing Recovery, Like a Horror Movie
Harrowing El Paso crash leads to extreme injury and technical recovery lift
You Bent My Door!
Lockout scam leads to lawsuit—Randall Resch shows court defense strategy
Bold Visibility, Local Identity
Bold purple-yellow Ram 5500 wrap boosts visibility and brand identity
EARTEC PRO16 Communication System
Seamless 16-user wireless communication with crystal-clear audio
Events
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
April 22-24, 2026
TowXpo
San Antonio, TX.
July 16-18, 2026
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 19-21, 2026
XPO Magazine Digital Edition
Premiere of "Home of the Brave" with lyrics • Click here to play
Translate Page
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing April 01 - April 07, 2026

It’s Not What It Appears!

Suspended Car Float Training PIC 3d58d
By Randall C. Resch

A tower posted a video snippet recorded at one of my tow training events. As expected, the tow police and industry’s naysayers went right to work without haste.

One influencer, known for his overwhelming expertise and disdain for formal training, indicated this recovery method was totally improper. I hafta’ ask, “In all due respect, what does your perceived expertise have to do with my teaching techniques?”

Because the photo depicts “floating a vehicle,” something new to some towers, keyboard warriors got their panties twisted and offered negative comments before they even understood the process.

For the naysayers, not everything is what it appears! One supreme naysayer—let’s call him “Mr. M.”—was correct in saying, “This photo isn’t from a (name redacted) training course.” Thanks for noticing, sir, I never represented it as such.

And yes, as instructor, I use this teaching method in my CHP-approved light-duty courses. To Mr. M. and his cronies, take a second. Look beyond what this photo shows and consider the total value this process brings to recovery.

Consider the Value

In the opening photo are two recovery tow trucks idling at different RPMs, with four winches winding at varying speeds. What you don’t see are two operators, sometimes police officers, with different levels of experience behind the controls.

Now look at the bigger picture of instructional value. This process teaches teamwork, calm, and finesse, along with hand-eye coordination. Participants rig looped chain, 4x4 lumber, and cable to carefully suspend and move a vehicle across cones placed beneath it.

Along with on-scene safety, operators practice boom positioning, height and extension, communication, tire blocking, inward/outward movement, and winch control to limit jerking—no shock load. They learn “finding the horizon,” proper setup, and how all components work together in sync.

When one truck winches “Out” and the other “In,” a hammock effect reduces angles and pulling forces, visible in minimal squat. That’s called training.

Back in the late 1960s, my dad taught me this military method adapted for recovery. No—this isn’t a “clothesline technique.”

Ingredients to Success

Fast forward four decades of teaching—26 years with CHP and at a Southern California community college. No winch line has ever shock-loaded, no wrecker damaged, and no attendee injured. If the car flips, we re-rig and start over.

This method isn’t for beginners in field scenarios. It builds a visual, hands-on understanding that when rigging is correct, total control is achieved. It may look goofy, but it makes learning stick. And when done right, the car gets “floated” over the cones from one side to the other.

I’ve conducted this method countless times in front of thousands of tow operators and police officers, new and experienced.

Purists may not like balancing water atop a floating tire either. These uncommon methods provide recovery options and theory to meet real on-scene needs. This is something you have to experience, hands-on training that can’t be learned from a computer.

Start to Finish

This proven process has been used to successfully recover totaled vehicles. I’ve seen operators apply it in swimming pools, aqueducts, canyon ditches, on rocks and obstacles, railroad tracks, and tight dealership crashes—true “outside the box” situations. Nuff said.

As criticism rolls in from industry influencers, I’ll say this. When your course is approved by law enforcement, let me know. I don’t feel the need to justify my methods, but I do invite others to explore alternative ways of training. There are many approaches, and many have produced great results.

This ain’t beginner stuff. It’s didactic training for a tower’s mental toolbox, if they’re willing to learn and practice. There’s plenty of hands-on theory here—accepted by some, challenged by others.

Reminder: no two operators work the same, and no two instructors teach the same. Most importantly, no one in this industry knows it all.

Just because others don’t teach this process doesn’t mean it doesn’t belong in training. And remember, when defining “expert”: an “Ex” is something that never was, and a “Spurt” is a drip under pressure.

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 57-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 800-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. 

Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.



American Towman Today - April 05, 2026
American Towman Today - April 05, 2026
Click here to read more

International Towing Hall of Fame Announces 2026 Class

The International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum (ITRHFM) has announced its Hall of Fame Class of 2026, marking the 40th year of honoring outstanding leaders in the towing and recovery industry. Nine inductees from across the United States and Mexico will be formally recognized during a ceremony on October 17 in Chattanooga.

“This year’s class represents the very best of our industry,” said ITRHFM President Bill Gratzianna. “Their commitment to sharing knowledge, advancing safety and supporting others continues to elevate the profession.”

The 2026 inductees are Enrique Dueñas Rodríguez, John H. Gardner, Bob Huffman, James “Jim” Jennings Jr., Irvin Johns (posthumous), Martin D. Peacock, Jeff Poquette, Lee Roberts and Shannon Douglas Yates. Collectively, they represent decades of leadership, innovation and service, from building multi-generational businesses to advancing training, safety awareness and industry standards.

Their contributions include strengthening relationships between towing providers and national organizations, founding associations, supporting safety campaigns and mentoring the next generation of professionals.

Founded in 1986, the Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have made significant and lasting contributions to the industry while preserving its history for future generations.

Source: https://www.einpresswire.com



Nine distinguished leaders from across the United States and Mexico join the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame’s 2026 class.

It’s Not What It Appears!

Suspended Car Float Training PIC 3d58d
By Randall C. Resch

A tower posted a video snippet recorded at one of my tow training events. As expected, the tow police and industry’s naysayers went right to work without haste.

One influencer, known for his overwhelming expertise and disdain for formal training, indicated this recovery method was totally improper. I hafta’ ask, “In all due respect, what does your perceived expertise have to do with my teaching techniques?”

Because the photo depicts “floating a vehicle,” something new to some towers, keyboard warriors got their panties twisted and offered negative comments before they even understood the process.

For the naysayers, not everything is what it appears! One supreme naysayer—let’s call him “Mr. M.”—was correct in saying, “This photo isn’t from a (name redacted) training course.” Thanks for noticing, sir, I never represented it as such.

And yes, as instructor, I use this teaching method in my CHP-approved light-duty courses. To Mr. M. and his cronies, take a second. Look beyond what this photo shows and consider the total value this process brings to recovery.

Consider the Value

In the opening photo are two recovery tow trucks idling at different RPMs, with four winches winding at varying speeds. What you don’t see are two operators, sometimes police officers, with different levels of experience behind the controls.

Now look at the bigger picture of instructional value. This process teaches teamwork, calm, and finesse, along with hand-eye coordination. Participants rig looped chain, 4x4 lumber, and cable to carefully suspend and move a vehicle across cones placed beneath it.

Along with on-scene safety, operators practice boom positioning, height and extension, communication, tire blocking, inward/outward movement, and winch control to limit jerking—no shock load. They learn “finding the horizon,” proper setup, and how all components work together in sync.

When one truck winches “Out” and the other “In,” a hammock effect reduces angles and pulling forces, visible in minimal squat. That’s called training.

Back in the late 1960s, my dad taught me this military method adapted for recovery. No—this isn’t a “clothesline technique.”

Ingredients to Success

Fast forward four decades of teaching—26 years with CHP and at a Southern California community college. No winch line has ever shock-loaded, no wrecker damaged, and no attendee injured. If the car flips, we re-rig and start over.

This method isn’t for beginners in field scenarios. It builds a visual, hands-on understanding that when rigging is correct, total control is achieved. It may look goofy, but it makes learning stick. And when done right, the car gets “floated” over the cones from one side to the other.

I’ve conducted this method countless times in front of thousands of tow operators and police officers, new and experienced.

Purists may not like balancing water atop a floating tire either. These uncommon methods provide recovery options and theory to meet real on-scene needs. This is something you have to experience, hands-on training that can’t be learned from a computer.

Start to Finish

This proven process has been used to successfully recover totaled vehicles. I’ve seen operators apply it in swimming pools, aqueducts, canyon ditches, on rocks and obstacles, railroad tracks, and tight dealership crashes—true “outside the box” situations. Nuff said.

As criticism rolls in from industry influencers, I’ll say this. When your course is approved by law enforcement, let me know. I don’t feel the need to justify my methods, but I do invite others to explore alternative ways of training. There are many approaches, and many have produced great results.

This ain’t beginner stuff. It’s didactic training for a tower’s mental toolbox, if they’re willing to learn and practice. There’s plenty of hands-on theory here—accepted by some, challenged by others.

Reminder: no two operators work the same, and no two instructors teach the same. Most importantly, no one in this industry knows it all.

Just because others don’t teach this process doesn’t mean it doesn’t belong in training. And remember, when defining “expert”: an “Ex” is something that never was, and a “Spurt” is a drip under pressure.

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 57-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 800-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. 

Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

Off-Road Recovery Time... Hear from some of towing's rising stars in the off-road Recovery scene
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


Should tow operators be officially recognized as emergency responders?
Yes
No
Answers are anonymous
homediv
Managing Editor: George Nitti
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213
Site Programmer, Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Towman Songs
March 30 - April 06, 2026
A stolen flatbed tow truck lies wrecked in Washington Township after police say a suspect drove erratically, struck two vehicles, and attempted to flee the scene before being taken into custody.

  • Man Charged with Carjacking After Stolen Tow Truck Crash

    A 27-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stealing a flatbed and crashing it in Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey according to police.

    Authorities say Dylan Davis now faces charges including carjacking and driving while intoxicated. Officers were dispatched around 1:49 p.m. Monday following reports of a crash.

    Investigators determined the tow truck had been taken roughly a mile north of the crash site. An employee of Riehl’s Towing had stopped near Egg Harbor Road to secure a vehicle when Davis allegedly entered the truck and drove off. During the incident, the employee was thrown from the vehicle and injured.

    Police said Davis drove erratically for about a mile, veering into oncoming traffic and colliding with two vehicles. Both drivers were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

    After the crash, Davis attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended by a responding officer. Suspected of impairment, he was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where a court-authorized blood draw was conducted.

    Source: https://www.cbsnews.com

     

  • Repossession and Towing Under Pressure with Fuel Crisis

    The pressure facing repossession and towing is no longer isolated, but rather it’s part of a broader economic shift driven by surging fuel prices across the United States. According to The New York Times, gasoline prices have surpassed $4 per gallon, while diesel has spiked sharply due to global oil disruptions.

    For fuel-dependent operators, the impact is immediate and measurable. One repossession company reported burning more than 17,600 gallons of fuel to recover 1,630 units in a single month—an average of 10.81 gallons per job. With diesel rising from roughly $3.68 to over $5.50 per gallon, costs have increased by more than $21 per recovery, adding over $32,000 in monthly expenses.

    The strain extends across industries. Jamie Hagen, owner of Hell Bent Xpress, said rising diesel costs have effectively erased profit margins.

    Towing operators are seeing the same trend. Luke York, President of the Maine Towing Association and owner of 201 Service Towing & Auto Repair in Skowhegan, Maine, said diesel prices in the state have jumped from about $3.92 to nearly $5.60 per gallon.

    “Ohh absolutely,” York said when asked about the impact. “I have started to implement fuel surcharges due to the rising cost of fuel.” He added, “It’s hard to charge mileage and hammer away on a fuel surcharge,” underscoring the challenge of balancing rising costs with fair pricing.

    As fuel prices continue to climb, these industries are being forced to adapt quickly or otherwise absorb losses that may not be sustainable.

    Source: https://www.nytimes.com
    https://curepossession.com/
    and TIW interview with Luke York

     

  • Tow Truck Driver Faces Trial in Fatal Hit-and-Run Case

    Troy Reynolds, a longtime tow truck driver with Hill’s Towing in Yucca Valley, California, returned to court March 24 for a jury trial stemming from a fatal hit-and-run that killed 17-year-old Joshua Barreras on January 26, 2024. Barreras was found unresponsive on the center median of Twentynine Palms Highway and was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The trial, before Judge Sarah Oliver, continued with testimony from lead investigator Detective Shane Crowl, who told jurors that body camera footage and debris collected at the scene helped identify Reynolds. Investigators determined the parts matched a Hill’s Towing truck operating under the company’s sheriff’s rotation contract.

    Jurors also viewed footage from a February search of the business, where Reynolds admitted he “got scared” after the collision. He testified that he believed something suddenly stepped into the roadway and that he panicked after the impact.

    Reynolds, who has worked in towing for decades, is charged with felony hit-and-run resulting in death. He remains out on $500,000 bail as the trial continues.

    Source: https://z1077fm.com

     

  • DOJ Sues Calif. Towing Firm Over Servicemembers’ Vehicles

    The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against S & K Towing, Inc. of San Clemente, California, alleging violations of the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA) after the company allegedly auctioned vehicles belonging to active-duty military personnel without required court orders.

    According to the complaint, between August 2020 and April 2025, S & K Towing sold or disposed of up to 148 vehicles, many towed from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. Federal law requires towing companies to obtain a court order before selling vehicles owned by protected servicemembers, but officials say the company failed to comply despite contractual obligations to follow all applicable laws.

    The lawsuit also alleges the company continued the practice even after being warned in May 2024 by a military legal assistance attorney. In some cases, vehicles were sold after the company had been informed the owners were in the military.

    Federal officials emphasized that the law is designed to protect servicemembers who may be deployed or otherwise unable to respond to towing actions. The case seeks accountability and potential financial relief for affected individuals.

    Source: https://www.justice.gov

     

  • Tow Trucks Could See Changes Under New Safety Ratings

    Commercial vehicles, including many tow trucks, are set to face new safety scrutiny as the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) begins rating work trucks for crash avoidance and occupant protection.

    The move could directly impact vehicles commonly used in the towing industry, such as the Ford F-Series chassis cab, as well as Ram and Chevrolet 3500-5500 chassis cab models that are routinely upfitted into wreckers and carriers. These trucks fall into the Class 3–5 category now being evaluated by IIHS. 

    Safety gaps remain a concern. Many of these platforms are not required to include advanced systems like automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, or even full airbag coverage. Yet they operate in high-risk environments, particularly roadside recovery where secondary collisions are a leading danger.

    IIHS says 6,535 people were killed in crashes involving work vehicles in 2023, with most victims being other motorists. 

    Some manufacturers, including Ford, already offer advanced safety features on chassis cab trucks, showing broader adoption is possible. 

    While improved safety could better protect tow operators and the public, industry experts warn it may also raise equipment costs and increase repair complexity.

    Source: https://www.thedrive.com
    https://motorweek.org

     

  • Ithaca Raises Tow Fees as Costs Climb Nationwide

    Towing fees in Ithaca, New York are set to increase for the first time since 2020, with changes expected to take effect April 1, 2026.

    Under the proposal, the base rate for a light-duty tow would rise from $200 to $275. The new price would include services like winch-outs and the use of dollies or flatbeds, which were previously charged separately. Other fees would also increase, including recovery services, which would climb to $350 per hour, and after-hours vehicle releases, which would double to $100.

    The policy applies only to police-dispatched tows, not private companies. City officials say the update is overdue, noting rates were last reviewed in March 2020 despite a three-year review schedule.

    City Clerk Alan Karasin said the changes reflect rising costs for towing companies while balancing affordability for residents. Mayor Robert Cantelmo expressed concern about a proposed automatic 5% increase if future updates are delayed.

    Ithaca’s move mirrors similar rate increases in places like Arlington County, Virginia, and Connecticut, where officials say higher costs for equipment, labor and fuel are driving adjustments.

    Source: https://ithacavoice.org

     
homediv homediv tow411
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Rate how they handled this recovery
Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
March 30 - April 06, 2026

  • A Test of Patience: A 17-Hour Recovery on the 60 Freeway

    storycovery d4087

    By George L. Nitti

    In the early morning darkness along Southern California’s 60 Freeway, a fully loaded 53-foot tractor-trailer lay crumpled down an embankment - its cargo loose, its structure failing, and its driver the victim of a hit-and-run involving a reportedly stolen vehicle.

    “We got the call around one or two in the morning,” recalled Ruben Gonzalez, who led the operation alongside his father, also named Ruben, with brother Michael first on scene. “It was already over the side, fully loaded, but we knew we didn’t want to unload it down there.” 

    Instead, the team committed to recovering the trailer intact. 

    Deploying two rotators and two wreckers—a 35-ton Miller 7035 and a 50-ton Century—they began a careful, coordinated lift. The rotators worked in tandem, “one holding while the other repositioned,” Gonzalez explained. “We probably reset four or five times.” Meanwhile, the wreckers winched from above, stabilizing the rear as the trailer crept upward. 

    The situation was complicated by rain and poor footing. “We couldn’t really spike on the highway,” Gonzalez said. “The wreckers were sliding back as we were winching. We just kept pulling little by little.” 

    Inside the trailer, the cargo posed another challenge. “It wasn’t palletized—just loose boxes,” he said. “The walls were already compromised. Keeping everything from spilling out was the hardest part.” 

    By the time the trailer reached the top, it had buckled under stress. Six large liquid-filled totes—some of the heaviest cargo—had to be removed through the torn roof using a rotator. “We had to lift them straight out,” Gonzalez noted. “There was no other way.” 

    Rigging required constant adjustment. Gonzalez added multiple hard lines and even quadrupled the winch lines to distribute force and protect the trailer’s weakened frame. “We ran lines to both the tractor and trailer to get more coverage underneath,” he said. 

    After nearly 17 hours in the rain, inching the load up the embankment while their own trucks fought for traction on the wet freeway, the recovery finally came together. Every reset, every adjustment, every pull was calculated to keep the trailer intact and the scene under control. 

    “We just kept pulling it little by little until it came up,” Gonzalez said. 

    Once upright, the team offloaded the remaining cargo, separated a torn axle for transport, and hauled the damaged tractor and buckled trailer in stages.  

    By the time the last of the cargo was cleared and the damaged equipment hauled away, the job stood as a reminder of the patience required to see things through to the end. 

     

  • A Harrowing Recovery, Like a Horror Movie

    image0 c89fc
    By George L. Nitti

    A violent crash in El Paso, Texas left a vehicle 100 feet down a basement ravine, requiring a highly coordinated recovery from Chacon Towing in an operation made even more extraordinary by the driver’s injuries. 

    Joshua Chacon with Chacon Towing said, “So we got called out on January 19th at approximately 4:30 AM for a vehicle that was about 100 feet down into a basement ravine.” 

    Dispatch had already indicated the severity. “El Paso Police Dispatch did advise us that the vehicle needed a heavy to extract the vehicle due to the extent of the damage and situation,” he said. “So as we get there, fire is there, EMS, EPPD.” 

    The crash itself was chaotic. “The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed… he lost control, went up into a brick wall… went airborne… into the first story building… bounced back out, hit the rock wall… bounced back into the building, bounced back out and landed on the other side of the building sideways,” recounted Chacon.

    When first responders located the driver, the scene grew even more harrowing. “They locate the individual… he is breathing and he is conscious,” Chacon said. “They are having to give him a blood transfusion due to the amount of blood that he has lost.” 

    During extraction, an unusual and shocking discovery emerged. “As they extract him out of the vehicle, they realize he has lost his leg,” Chacon conveyed. “We moved the vehicle to figure out if his leg is anywhere… well his leg is nowhere to be found. One of the fire department firefighters shine their light on the first story window… and his leg was hanging out of that window. We have no idea how his leg got cut off and stayed in the first floor.” 

    Even with the shocking discovery of the driver’s missing leg, the recovery of the vehicle itself presented a challenge. The car had come to rest wedged between a building, a tree, and an embankment topped by a guardrail. Chacon Towing carefully staged the scene to avoid further damage, using precise lifts and winching to maneuver the vehicle over the obstacles. The team carefully selected lift points along the vehicle’s front and rear axles, gradually winching it upward. They extended the booms fully to guide it safely over the guardrail before lowering it back onto level ground.

    Two trucks were deployed to manage the complex lift: a 16‑ton Century mounted on a 2023 International chassis and a 35‑ton Jerr Dan on a 2019 Peterbilt . Using both units allowed the team to lift evenly and avoid snagging, ensuring a controlled recovery in a highly confined space. 

    “This was like a movie scene. I have never seen in my life,” Chacon said, reflecting on the entire accident. “I have never heard of somebody losing their leg and their leg staying in the first floor of a building while his body is in the vehicle in the basement floor.” 

    Despite the chaos, there was relief. “God was with him. He did survive and till this day, he is still in the hospital, but he is breathing on his own and recovering,” he said. 

    For Chacon Towing, the incident underscores not only the technical nature of heavy recovery work, but how unpredictable and extreme some  situations can be. 

     

  • Lift and Pull Strategy Recovers Submerged Dozer

    payneaarticlecover 7aac5
    By George L. Nitti

    When a construction dozer slid backwards into a deep drainage pond near Harrisonburg, Virginia, the operator escaped safely—but the machine disappeared almost entirely beneath the surface. Recovering the 45,000-pound CAT D5 dozer required planning, specialized equipment, and precise rigging to bring it back onto solid ground.

    The dozer had been working along the bank of a drainage area when the ground gave way.

    According to operator Kevin Payne, owner of Payne's Towing & Recovery of Ruckersville, Virginia, the machine “was tracking in the bank to kind of get the bank packed in running the tracks over it and it took off sliding down backwards and it slid down into that hole.”

    The pond was deeper than expected, with the machine nearly lost beneath the surface. Only part of the cab remained visible before contractors began pumping out the water.

    The recovery scene was located roughly 40 to 50 miles from Payne’s shop. The crew responded with a 50-ton rotator mounted on a 2022 Kenworth W900 chassis and a skid steer equipped with a 30,000-lb winch box. The equipment combination allowed the team to work in a confined area while applying both pulling force and controlled lift.

    Limited space around a fenced power facility required a straight-line pull using the skid steer winch box positioned near the edge of the pond. The crew used excavators already on site to assist with preparation and rigging, including digging out the submerged blade so chains could be attached.

    As the recovery began, resistance from the slope and buried blade increased the load on the winch lines. Additional rigging was added to increase mechanical advantage and reduce line load, while an on-site excavator was used as a deadman anchor to stabilize the pull.

    One key technical element was applying lift with the rotator boom while winching. Payne explained that without lifting force, the dozer blade would have continued digging into the bank and prevented forward movement. “Our skid winch box wouldn’t just drag it out because the blade would dig in the bank the whole way up and just kept piling up and eventually it would have stopped.”

    Underwater rigging presented one of the toughest challenges. Crew members had to locate attachment points by feel in cold water while securing chains beneath the submerged blade.

    After the dozer was pulled to the upper bank, the team transferred the load to the rotator for the final pull onto level ground.

    The entire recovery took about three and a half hours, much of which was spent exposing rigging points and preparing the pull. Experience played a major role in the successful recovery, particularly in choosing rigging points and balancing pull and lift forces.

    By combining mechanical advantage, controlled lifting, and careful rigging, the crew was able to recover the submerged dozer safely and without further damage—turning a difficult situation into a controlled and methodical heavy-duty recovery.

     
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
March 30 - April 06, 2026

  • It’s Not What It Appears!

    Suspended Car Float Training PIC 3d58d
    By Randall C. Resch

    A tower posted a video snippet recorded at one of my tow training events. As expected, the tow police and industry’s naysayers went right to work without haste.

    One influencer, known for his overwhelming expertise and disdain for formal training, indicated this recovery method was totally improper. I hafta’ ask, “In all due respect, what does your perceived expertise have to do with my teaching techniques?”

    Because the photo depicts “floating a vehicle,” something new to some towers, keyboard warriors got their panties twisted and offered negative comments before they even understood the process.

    For the naysayers, not everything is what it appears! One supreme naysayer—let’s call him “Mr. M.”—was correct in saying, “This photo isn’t from a (name redacted) training course.” Thanks for noticing, sir, I never represented it as such.

    And yes, as instructor, I use this teaching method in my CHP-approved light-duty courses. To Mr. M. and his cronies, take a second. Look beyond what this photo shows and consider the total value this process brings to recovery.

    Consider the Value

    In the opening photo are two recovery tow trucks idling at different RPMs, with four winches winding at varying speeds. What you don’t see are two operators, sometimes police officers, with different levels of experience behind the controls.

    Now look at the bigger picture of instructional value. This process teaches teamwork, calm, and finesse, along with hand-eye coordination. Participants rig looped chain, 4x4 lumber, and cable to carefully suspend and move a vehicle across cones placed beneath it.

    Along with on-scene safety, operators practice boom positioning, height and extension, communication, tire blocking, inward/outward movement, and winch control to limit jerking—no shock load. They learn “finding the horizon,” proper setup, and how all components work together in sync.

    When one truck winches “Out” and the other “In,” a hammock effect reduces angles and pulling forces, visible in minimal squat. That’s called training.

    Back in the late 1960s, my dad taught me this military method adapted for recovery. No—this isn’t a “clothesline technique.”

    Ingredients to Success

    Fast forward four decades of teaching—26 years with CHP and at a Southern California community college. No winch line has ever shock-loaded, no wrecker damaged, and no attendee injured. If the car flips, we re-rig and start over.

    This method isn’t for beginners in field scenarios. It builds a visual, hands-on understanding that when rigging is correct, total control is achieved. It may look goofy, but it makes learning stick. And when done right, the car gets “floated” over the cones from one side to the other.

    I’ve conducted this method countless times in front of thousands of tow operators and police officers, new and experienced.

    Purists may not like balancing water atop a floating tire either. These uncommon methods provide recovery options and theory to meet real on-scene needs. This is something you have to experience, hands-on training that can’t be learned from a computer.

    Start to Finish

    This proven process has been used to successfully recover totaled vehicles. I’ve seen operators apply it in swimming pools, aqueducts, canyon ditches, on rocks and obstacles, railroad tracks, and tight dealership crashes—true “outside the box” situations. Nuff said.

    As criticism rolls in from industry influencers, I’ll say this. When your course is approved by law enforcement, let me know. I don’t feel the need to justify my methods, but I do invite others to explore alternative ways of training. There are many approaches, and many have produced great results.

    This ain’t beginner stuff. It’s didactic training for a tower’s mental toolbox, if they’re willing to learn and practice. There’s plenty of hands-on theory here—accepted by some, challenged by others.

    Reminder: no two operators work the same, and no two instructors teach the same. Most importantly, no one in this industry knows it all.

    Just because others don’t teach this process doesn’t mean it doesn’t belong in training. And remember, when defining “expert”: an “Ex” is something that never was, and a “Spurt” is a drip under pressure.

    Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 57-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 800-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. 

    Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

     

  • You Bent My Door!

    You Bent My Door PIC copy 6cd18
    By Randall C. Resch

    This is a simple defense for tow companies that provide lockout services. It’s one of those niches that can generate solid cash flow—especially when working with auto clubs and those 1-800-LOCK-OUT calls.

    Let me digress for a moment. There are motorists and customers who lie, cheat, and commit fraud as a way to recoup money after losing—or locking—their keys in their vehicles. Unfortunately, an unsuspecting tower or technician may respond to a routine lockout, only to learn months later that some fraudster is suing for thousands of dollars, claiming: “You bent my door!”

    Are You Kiddin’ Me?

    Seated in the quiet breezeway of a Southern California courthouse, I spotted a middle-aged man across the way. He wore an ANSI vest and clutched a stack of papers along with a large lockout kit—long-reach tool and airbag in hand. It didn’t take long to figure out he was a tow operator.

    His face showed it all—worried, worn down, and alone. Curious, I walked over and struck up a conversation. Soon enough, I learned he was being sued for $3,000—months after performing a simple unlock on, of all things, a non-exotic 2012 Buick LaCrosse four-door.

    He showed me several recent body shop estimates totaling thousands. My response? “Are you kidding me?” According to Edmunds, that vehicle’s value ranges between $1,300 and $5,200. How reasonable is it to sue for damages that approach—or exceed—the car’s worth?

    Here’s the Scam

    Unlocking vehicles isn’t new. People lock their keys inside all the time. If they’re not calling an expensive locksmith, they’re Googling the nearest tow company.

    But when scammers are involved, the tow operator becomes the target.

    Here’s how it works: the lockout is completed, the tower moves on, and the customer leaves—after carefully watching the process. Then comes the claim: “My door wasn’t like that until the tow guy opened it.” Sound familiar?

    Easy enough. Next, the fraudster heads to a friendly body shop, spinning a story: “It took forever to open,” or “They jammed this big, black, squishy thing behind the glass and pried the door back.” From there, they collect inflated estimates and craft a narrative to support their claim.

    Order in the Court

    When a case like this lands in court, towers need to be ready with facts.

    Start with how doors are designed:

    • Door frames are built with flex. It’s intentional.
    • That flex helps prevent serious injury—like when fingers or hands get caught in a door jamb.
    • The same flex allows for the safe use of wedges, airbags, and long-reach tools.

    For trained professionals, using these tools does not “bend” a door in any damaging way.

    Preparing for Court

    Why not offer to walk the judge out to the parking lot and demonstrate a proper lockout? Show how modern tools are used. It becomes immediately clear that a careful, industry-approved technique doesn’t cause damage.

    Bring photos—color photos—showing tools in place during actual lockouts. If you have an AAA lockout manual, use it as a visual aid. If not, it’s a worthwhile addition to your library.

    Think of it as presenting a kind of “forensic testimony.”

    And when it’s time for closing statements, keep it simple and direct:

    “We’ve performed hundreds—if not thousands—of these exact lockouts without a single damage claim, using the same tools.”

    “Our technicians are trained in industry-accepted procedures.”

    When judges apply a little common sense, they’ll often see what’s really going on—a veil of deception on the plaintiff’s part.

    In this case, the tower prevailed.

    Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 57-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 800-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and POLICE Magazine. He is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.

    Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

     

  • Just Along for the Ride

    CHP Atop Carrier PIC copy cb6c9
    By Randall C. Resch

    Headlines from a prominent news station read, “CHP Investigating Officer Seen Riding in Towed Cruiser on Freeway.”

    The video showed a marked black-and-white patrol cruiser riding atop a flatbed carrier’s deck. As I watched, was I filled with horror and dismay? I think not.

    At face value, the clip might seem comical to some and outrageous to others. But for those in towing, this taps into a long-standing debate: should operators ever allow occupants to remain inside vehicles being towed or, in this case, transported?

    The video captured a uniformed officer seated behind the wheel while the cruiser, reportedly suffering from a transmission issue, was winched onto the carrier and hauled at highway speed. The vehicle was properly secured using a four-point tie-down. It’s worth noting—it wasn’t “towed” with wheels on the ground, but “transported” on a deck.

    Food for Thought

    Situations like this push beyond the norm and raise questions of acceptability. Consider the following:

    • Is it illegal for someone to ride in a transported vehicle?
    • What about individuals with ADA-related limitations?
    • Is this an accepted industry practice?
    • Would insurance providers allow it?
    • What happens when there are more passengers than available seats?
    • What if law enforcement can’t assist?
    • Do towers leave motorists stranded on the shoulder?
    • What if a tow operator is given a lawful order by law enforcement?
    • When safety is at stake, which takes precedence—policy or the situation at hand?

    For those quick to criticize the video, understand this: in some states, it’s not illegal. That doesn’t make it recommended—but it does mean there are exceptions, especially when circumstances fall outside the ordinary.

    Towers should know the distinction between “towed” and “transported” vehicles under their state laws. In certain situations—particularly those involving public agencies or emergency response—there may be allowances. But that still leaves the question: what defines an “emergency”?

    The officer in this case likely had a reason for remaining in the vehicle. The tow company, in turn, may have been operating under direction. When law enforcement gives a lawful order based on conditions, hazards, and judgment, operators are often left making real-time decisions.

    To the Contrary

    History offers a sobering reminder.

    A 1966 headline read: “5 Killed, 4 Hurt in Freeway Crash.” The story detailed a group riding in a vehicle being towed after breaking down. Their car was struck from behind by a speeding semi. The impact caused a fire, trapping and killing four occupants. Another was ejected. Two others, riding in the tow truck itself, were unharmed.

    That tragedy highlights a critical distinction:

    • A towed vehicle remains at traffic level, exposed to surrounding hazards.
    • A transported vehicle sits elevated on a carrier deck, removed from direct impact zones.

    Neither scenario is without risk. But it raises a practical question: is transport inherently safer than towing when occupants are involved?

    There’s also the reality towers face every day. Safety laws require seatbelts. Tow truck cabs have limited seating. So what happens when there are more people than seats?

    Do you leave them behind on the shoulder?

    In some situations, keeping occupants contained—even if unconventional—may be the safer option.

    As for the officer riding along? It may be less about controversy and more about circumstance. Maybe even just a slow news day.

    What’s your take?

    Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 57-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 800-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and POLICE Magazine. He is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.

    Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

     
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator

March 30 - April 06, 2026

  • Bold Visibility, Local Identity 

    sadlercover2 dc368
    By George L. Nitti

    On a 2023 Ram 5500 equipped with a Jerr-Dan MPL-40, Sadler’s Towing, located in Alexandria, Louisiana, has turned a functional work truck into a rolling billboard built for visibility and recognition. 

    Owner Kevin Sadler, who has served Central Louisiana since 2009, made a deliberate shift away from the company’s earlier, more simplistic designs. “We used to just run white or black with minimal lettering,” Sadler explained. “It wasn’t catching people’s attention—especially on the side of the road.” 

    That realization led to the bold wrap now defining the fleet, anchored in purple and yellow, the company’s signature colors. The high-contrast palette, complemented by black, gray, and the truck’s factory white, dramatically improves visibility in roadside situations. 

    The design itself was created by Destiny Boatwright, a local designer from La Wraps & Graphics, who worked closely with Sadler to refine the look. The final result reflects both aesthetic appeal and practical function, something Sadler says “changed everything for us.” 

    From a graphics standpoint, the wrap excels in movement and flow. Sweeping bands of yellow and purple run cleanly along the body lines, guiding the eye across the truck while reinforcing a sense of motion and professionalism. The layered transitions between colors add depth without clutter, maintaining clarity at highway speeds. 

    The typography is bold and purposeful, with “Sadler’s Towing” prominently displayed for maximum readability. The required Louisiana Public Service Commission numbers are integrated cleanly into the design, ensuring compliance without disrupting the visual balance. The company’s slogan—“We met by accident”—adds a memorable and human touch, reinforcing brand recall. 

    Beyond aesthetics, the wrap also reflects local pride and identity. The purple and yellow color scheme ties into community connections, including sponsorships with Alexandria Senior High and regional influences, making the truck a recognizable part of the local landscape. 

    Overall, this wrap looks good. Highly visible, instantly recognizable, and rooted in both function and identity, Sadler’s Towing has created a graphic package that performs where it matters most: on the road. 

     

  • Signature Graphics with Personality

    paynescover e5ff3

    By George L. Nitti

    Payne’s Towing and Recovery has developed a recognizable visual identity across its fleet, and their Century 5130 wrecker mounted on a Peterbilt 589 chassis with a 36-inch sleeper is one of the most distinctive examples. Built for out-of-state towing and long-distance recovery work, the truck combines heavy-duty capability with the bold graphics that have become Payne’s trademark.

    “We started doing a lot of towing out of state,” said Kevin Payne. “Most of the time we just run it out of state.”

    The truck carries Payne’s familiar black-and-orange color scheme, a consistent look that ties the fleet together visually. The design was completed by Illusion Wraps, while Payne’s crew handled finishing details including the hand-applied pinstriping.

    “It’s basically our signature colors,” Payne explained. “We put them on all our trucks.”

    The sweeping orange panels over a gloss-black base are outlined with carefully applied hand pinstriping, creating a layered look that gives the truck depth and motion. A splatter-style graphic pattern across the cab and body adds texture and energy without overpowering the clean lines of the design.

    Like other Payne units, the truck incorporates custom metal cut-out design elements that add dimension to the graphics and reinforce the handcrafted appearance that has become a hallmark of the fleet. The layered metal accents complement the paint and wrap design, giving the truck a distinctive three-dimensional look.

    One feature that sets this truck apart is the large graphic of Tow Mater, the beloved tow truck character, displayed prominently on the side of the body. The character reflects the pride Payne’s takes in the towing profession and adds a touch of personality to an otherwise serious working machine.

    Inside the compartments, Payne’s added a unique touch by painting the toolbox interiors bright green — a subtle detail that reflects the company’s attention to presentation even in areas most people never see.

    “We painted all the boxes green inside,” Payne said. “That’s about the only thing different we’ve done on it.”

    Chrome stacks, polished tanks, and aluminum wheels provide contrast against the dark paint scheme, while the long-hood Peterbilt chassis gives the truck a classic heavy-duty appearance.

    “We want our trucks to stand out,” Payne said. “If it’s got our name on it, we want it to look right.”

     

     

  • Wings of Strength, Depth of Legacy

    shroyercover 6a106
    By George L. Nitti

    At first glance, the heavy-duty wrecker from Shroyer Towing turns heads with its bold gold and blue paint with flashes of vivid blue striping. But look closer, and the graphics on this Lansing, Michigan–based unit tell a far more personal story.

    Owned by brothers Danny and his sibling, Shroyer Towing has been part of Michigan’s recovery scene since 1935, when Danny’s grandfather first started the business. The truck itself is a rare Diamond Rio, a brand no longer in production, but it’s the personal touches layered onto the unit that set it apart.

    The company’s signature colors — gold paired with Grabber Blue — sweep across the body in long, flowing stripes. From a distance, those lines almost resemble wings in motion, a detail even Danny hadn’t considered until others mentioned it.

    “Now that you mention it,” he said, “I guess they do look like wings.”

    That image feels fitting.

    Displayed as a tribute on the truck is the name Jessica, Danny’s niece, who passed away in 2015 due to lifelong physical health problems. As a child, Jessica loved riding along in that very wrecker.

    “She used to ride with me all the time,” Danny recalled. “She’d climb up in there and go on calls with me. She really liked that truck.”

    The truck’s front end features a powerful image of the Hulk breaking free from chains, a design that has been part of the truck since the 1970s. Originally hand-painted, the artwork was later recreated in vinyl to preserve its original look.

    For Danny, the Hulk represents strength — an appropriate emblem for a wrecker built for the toughest recoveries. Mounted above the front grille are authentic Diamond Rio emblems, rare pieces that tie the truck to a nearly forgotten chapter of American heavy-truck manufacturing history.

    The lettering and graphic layout were done by a longtime collaborator known simply as Lenni, whose signature appears across Shroyer’s fleet.

    Aside from a few sourced toolboxes, Shroyer’s team fabricated nearly the entire wrecker body themselves. Danny estimates its capability at around 50 tons, with a 60,000-pound winch anchoring the recovery system. Though now semi-retired and stored indoors much of the time, the truck remains fully equipped and ready for major recoveries when needed.

    When Shroyer brought the Diamond Rio to the 2025 American Towman Exposition in Baltimore, the truck drew steady attention. After attending the show in previous years, Danny noticed something missing.

    “There used to be a few shop-built heavy duties there,” he said. “Then over the last few years, I noticed there weren’t any — a lot of smaller trucks and flatbeds, but no heavy duties that are shop-built. So I thought it’d be good to get it out there and let people see it.”

    Before the trip, his team gave the truck a thorough cleaning, handled minor paint touch-ups, and replaced the aging original fuel tanks. Otherwise, they left the unit in true working form.

    Plenty of trucks can boast horsepower and lifting capacity. Few can claim nearly a century of family history and a tribute woven into their very design. For Shroyer Towing, this wrecker is a reminder that legacy is built in the people and memories carried along the way.

     
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
March 30 - April 06, 2026

  • EARTEC PRO16 Communication System

    eartechpro 4a658
    The EARTEC PRO16 headset system provides seamless, full-duplex team communication for demanding work environments. Designed for crew coordination and safety, the PRO16 delivers clear, real-time communication without the need for a base station.

    Key Features:

    -- Supports up to 16 users in full-duplex communication
    -- Hands-free, self-contained headsets – no base station required
    -- Real-time communication with no delays or digital lag
    -- Specialty RF microprocessor eliminates voice echo
    -- Crystal-clear audio for reliable communication in demanding environments
    -- Auto-mute boom microphone mutes when placed in the up position
    -- Private communication network for secure team conversations
    -- Improves crew coordination, efficiency, and safety
    -- Designed for hard-working industrial crews

    For more information, https://eartec.com/ultralite-pro-16-headsets/

     

  • Lokithor J400 Car Jump Starter

    lokithorjumpstarter 40381
    LOKITHOR J400 Car Jump Starter – 2000A 12V Lithium Battery Booster

    Key Features:

    -- Powerful Engine Starting: Delivers 2000A peak current, capable of jump-starting 8.0L gasoline or 6.0L diesel engines. Provides up to 25 jump-starts on a single charge.

    -- Advanced Safety Protection: Integrated Battery Management System (BMS) and smart clamps offer 10 safety protections for secure 12V vehicle connections.

    -- Intelligent Digital Operation: CONNECTMAX technology optimizes starting efficiency. The 5.75-inch smart color display shows battery status and operational info.

    -- High-Rate Lithium Battery: Ultra-high-rate (>80C) lithium battery delivers 2.5× the discharge current of standard jump starters in a lightweight 1.5-pound design.

    -- Versatile Portable Power: 3-in-1 functionality for jump-starting, powering devices, and emergency lighting.

     

  • Kinetic Recovery Rope

    yankumkineticrope 974dc

    The Rattler: 1 Inch Recovery Rope for 3/4 -1 ton Trucks and Heavy SUVs

    Recommended for recovery vehicles that weigh 7,200 - 10,249 pounds.

    Breaking Strength: 33,500 lbs.

    Stuck? This diameter size is best utilized in anything from 3/4 ton pickup trucks to large SUV's. Why is this better than traditional flat webbing straps?

    Yankum Ropes™ delivers extra linear force and added kinetic energy that give you the power of momentum. This rope was designed for professionals but made to serve anyone who needs an extra tug. This rope was made for your farm truck to make sure you can get the job done and be home in time for supper. It’s built to stretch and perform.

    This Mil-Spec quality product is made out of the best Double Braided rope. We use our “Code Red” Polymeric coating to protect against UV, water and abrasion as well as dip the eyes in a thick, protective rubber coating to ensure extended life where it matters most. Yankum Ropes™ are designed for recovery.

    Remember to pair the recovery rope with the recovery vehicle, NOT the stuck vehicle.

    -- For use on vehicles that weigh 7,200 to 10,249 lbs
    -- Minimum Tensile Strength of 33,500 lbs
    -- WLL 6,700 - 11,200 lbs
    -- Double Braid Nylon Build
    -- Polymeric Coating
    -- Sealed Against Stain and Water
    -- UV Resistant
    -- 1 year limited warranty
    -- Made in USA

    For other sizes and more information on pricing, visit their website at https://yankum.com/products/kinetic-recovery-rope  
homediv
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
March 30 - April 06, 2026

Off-Road Recovery Time... Hear from some of towing's rising stars in the off-road Recovery scene

Crash Trucks Save Lives Roadside; Is an Attenuator Right for your fleet? Towing Tools of the Trade on American Towman TV

Long Live The American Towman: Paying Homage to our Founder Steven Louis Calitri who has died at 73

Moments that Matter at 2025 American Towman Exposition, Dedicated to our Founder Steven L. Calitri

Thanks for coming out to the Planet's Biggest Tow Show! American Towman Exposition

Crazy Good! Pros Rave the American Towman Exposition's "Heaven for anyone that's got a tow truck"

King of the Road! Meet some of the staff Making American Towman Magazine & Expos Successful...First on the Scene since 1977!

"Lifelines" in the storm | Tow Pros Gain Recognition as Masters of Chaos Among us at 2025 TowXpo

Highlight Reel from Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace 2025 filled the South Point Hotel & Casino

Zone Safety Demo Kicks off American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2025

Garage Legends turn heads in Texas; See it all for yourself in June at TowXpo Dallas Fort Worth

Towing Tools of the Trade; the rolling tarp system by CRAMARO at Midco Sales in Chandler, AZ filmed at 2024 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Towers Play Key Role in Hurricane Sandy Rescue Efforts & Cleanup

What s the Best Way to Tow a Spaceship? The Answer may Surprise you

Arizona Canyon Recovery of Wrecked SUV

Los Angeles Tow Pros on High Alert; Hear fire dangers from Josh Acosta of Pepe's Towing Service

600 Fallen Tow Operators Listed on 1 Truck. A 2024 Tribute Tow Pros Won't Forget -SDMO!

Witness the Magic of the World's Largest Wrecker Pageant inside the Baltimore Convention Center

Witness the Magic of the 2023 American Wrecker Pageant in Baltimore; Join us in Person this year November 21-23, 2024

Crowd Goes Hard for Transformer Truck at 2024 USA Wrecker Pageant Optimus Prime Original Tow Truck

Highlight Reel from Inside ShopXpo 2024 inside the Fort Worth Convention Center; 2025 Dates Posted

Gunning for the Gold! See a Houston Tow Boss work towards the Top Spot in Wrecker Competition

A HUGE thanks to everyone who came to Texas for WreckWeek / TowXpo!

Texas Trifecta! Towing/ Auto Body/ Road Safety @ Fort Worth Convention Center June 20-22, 2024

Did you say Cybertruck?! Tesla teams up to train tow pros at American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas2024

Biggest Tow Show in the West Kicking off Soon! Meet us at South Point in Sin City

2024 "Towman of the Year" Paints a Picture of Danger for Lawmakers in both Texas & Oklahoma

Rewind to the beginning of Firefighting & Towing in the Mechanical Age; 1920's Mack Bulldog Wrecker

SpaceKap Debuts in the American Towing Market; Tow Bosses have a new Roadside Storage Solution

Tribute to the 2023 Fallen Towman; 2 Families Standing up for Roadside Safety in wake of tragedy

225 Exhibitors Under 1 Roof: The World's Biggest Towing Convention

See the "Rat Rod Wrecker" turning heads at the USA Wrecker Pageant at TowXpo Dallas Fort Worth 2023

WreckWeek and TowXpo Dallas / Fort Worth Join Forces in 2024, Doubling in Size the Texas gathering

Setting the tone in towing interactions; how to De-escalate and stay cool during heated exchanges

Best in Show! Wrecker Decked out in Tribute to Law Enforcement Wins Hearts & Minds at TowXpo Dallas/Fort Worth

New "Firebox" offers solution for tow bosses dealing with fire risks of Electric Vehicle storage

New Event "War Games" at American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas; Recovery Challenge Debuts

Dream Job comes Naturally for towing superstar Kelsey Mason, Growing up in the towing industry

Tips for Towing Electric Vehicles as a Revenue Stream Safely: Mobile Charging Works for Texas Towman

Trio of Amazing Vintage Chevy Tow Trucks Compete for the Trophy at USA Wrecker Pageant in Texas

Ohio Tow Boss Named 2023 Towman of the Year is a Champion of Safety at all Costs

See the latest in video fleet technology & lighting as Tow Pros unite in SAFETY to prevent accidents

Towing is a Dangerous Job; See how Tow Pros can promote safety in the Work Zone with Innovation

Teen with a LOVE for Trucks Wins at the World's Largest Wrecker Beauty Pageant in Baltimore, MD

"like a war zone" Tow Boss describes Hurricane recovery work in Florida after Ian blasts town

Reality TV Stars transform Dual-Tech Wrecker

Flood of Electric Vehicles on the Road bring REAL FIRE DANGERS Tow Bosses must Understand

Towing Family Dedicates Century Rotator Pageant Championship to Mom's Memory

Make your Plans now to join us for the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore November 16-19!

World's Biggest Tow Truck at World's Biggest Tow Show!!!

Ready to add a ROBOT to your towing fleet? The future is here...the Italian invention turning heads

Service calls in a big crowd? See this Towman's Problem solving solution...

Reality TV Stars set to Re-make first Tow Truck on Counting Cars on the HISTORY Channel !

See the First Place Rotator in Las Vegas Wrecker Pageant

TOWING IS TAKING ON SHORTAGES & SUPPLY CHAIN SNARLES IN STRIDE

TOWERS GATHER IN LAS VEGAS AT THE WESTGATE, WE GIVE YOU AN INSIDE LOOK AT THE SHOW

BACK IN ACTION! TOW EXPOS RESUME IN TEXAS...WATCH TO SEE HOW

Timber Tumble Trucking Mishap Solved by Towman Thinking Tree Trunk Assist

Chassis Options on Display at the American Towman Expo

RESTORED WRECKERS DETAIL HISTORY OF CENTURY-OLD TOWING OPERATION IN NEW JERSEY

Towing Reality TV Stars Explain Their Mission Behind Filming Hit Series Year-After-Year

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: 18,000 Pounds of Prop Magic: Giant Metal Structures need a Lift

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotating & Rappelling for a Roadster: California Cliff Recovery Experts at Pepe’s

Texas Towman Organizes Slow Down, Move Over Rally after Fire Truck Accident on Scene

Arkansas Tow Boss Organizes Prayer Rally for Hospital Staff Fighting Pandemic

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Wedged Above Water: Bridge Recovery of Farm Equipment

Manufacturers Spotlight: The Making of History: Century 100 Ton Rotator

VIRUS SPARKS A STEEP DECLINE IN CALL VOLUME FELT ACROSS TOWING INDUSTRY

How Tow Bosses Around the USA are Grappling with Pandemic Effects

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Jerr-Dan Quad of Wreckers Staged during Recovery in Mountainous Oregon

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: By Way of Water in Washington State – Kitsap Towing Delivers

Tow Pros Reach out to Help Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Volvo Chassis Makes a Splash onto the Towing Scene at American Towman Expo

The industry’s first Quick Clearance Certification Course will be offered in Ohio this June at the Towman Games

15 Years After Towman Dies on the Job in New York; His Son Holds Move Over Rally in honor of Marty Taylor

Dash Cam Shows Kentucky Tow Boss Beat A Thief to Customer’s Car

Alabama Fire Department Praises Towman Who Battled Burning Car

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Erkin ER-122 Articulating Boom Rotator

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Celebrates 30 Years with Updates to Lo-Pro 1035

New Braking Technology Leads to a Safer Ride for Towing Industry

Positive Customer Reviews Lead to Trusted Towers Award 2019

Caravan of Heartfelt Tow Operators Show Up for Texas Girl in Need

Georgia Tow Operator Saves Woman From Wrecked Truck

The Silent Witness for Tow Bosses: Affordable Tow Truck Cameras

AAA makes new Video Showing Roadside Dangers for Tow Operators Urging Public to Pay Attention

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Metro Tow Trucks Rebooted INT35

Dream Wrecker Delivered at Expo Just in Time for Christmas to Reality TV Star Family

2020 Towman of the Year: Justin Cruse of WRECKMASTER Fame!

Oregon Towing Dispatcher Lobbies GPS Maker to Alert Drivers to Slow Down, Move Over

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Jerr-Dan 8 ½ Ton Multi Car Carrier

Will Europe’s AIRBAR curb Roadside Deaths in the Towing Industry? You Decide

ATLANTIC CITY CHARMS AS HOST TO WORLD’S BIGGEST TOWING CONVENTION

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Dynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing Fusion 755 Wheel Lift

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Miller’s Popular 1150 Rotator Shines Once Again at Expo

Hero New Jersey Tow Boss Awarded for Bravery During Fatal Bus Crash

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: +100 MPH Mangled Porsche Lodged in Building in Jersey: Accurate Towing Service to the Rescue

2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Last Photo Taken by Towman in Texas Leads Police to His Killer

Wall of the Fallen has 28 New Names & ERSCA Job Safety Awareness Video

National “Move Over” Awareness Day: October 19, 2019

Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Customer Arguments Lead to 2 Towman Deaths this Week

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Airplane Tops The Trees in Jersey: Mike’s to the Rescue

2020 Brings First-Ever “Towman Games” to Cleveland, Ohio! Quick Clearance Certification

A British Man Finds Towing Safety Inspiration in America: Slow Down, Move Over a Worldwide Problem

“Tow Buddy” Inventor Speaks Out About Safety & Ease of New Product

Game Changer! Miller Industries Releases 100 Ton Rotator to Market

Mobile Video Shows Towman’s Close Call with Certain Death in Michigan

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Taking out the Trash with a Wrecker

Towman Memorials Make Headlines in Alabama, Missouri, Kansas

Record Crowds Turn out for Tow Expo Dallas 2019!

Dash Cam Shows Split-Second Decision of Towman that ends up Saving his Life

Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Tow Flip Video Going Viral on the Internet, Towing Expert Weighs in…

Hard Working Truck Takes Top Honors in Dallas USA Wrecker Pageant

Australian Man’s Dream Job “Kind of the Road” Towman and Truck Driver

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

Lone Star State to Host Tow Pros From Across America Next Week, Join us!

Smelly Garbage Recovery Makes Local News Headlines in Pennsylvania

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Arizona Towman Honored after Parking Lot Hit & Run Death

We have a Rollaway! How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Female Towing Professionals Get a “Leg Up” with Newly Designed Gear

50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

2 North Carolina Towmen use 30 Foot Winch Cable for Water Rescue

Teaming Two 50/60 Ton Jerr-Dan Rotators Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas

2020 Towing Convention Moves Closer to Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Demo Highlights Century Rotator Uprighting Garbage Truck by Miller Industries

Advances in Tracking Technology Offer Hope of Saving Tow Lives

Las Vegas Expo Draws Record Towing Crowd to American Towman ShowPlace

Females in Towing Take Center Stage in Texas Leading up to Tow Expo DFW

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: “Whale of a Tale!” in Alaska by Webb’s Towing

Operator Accidents in Virginia Have Tow Bosses Pleading for Change

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Twisted Truck Tangled with Guard Rail

How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Hero's Farewell for Fallen Towman in Massachusetts: Drunk Driver Charged

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic 710 Wheel Lift with Negative Tilt

Spirit Ride Spokesman Mike Corbin Wins Prestigious Silver Star Award

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Slippery Pileup After Semis Wreck in Massachusetts

Manufacturers Spotlight: Custom Built Manufacturing 30 Ton Wrecker

Roadside Worker Safety Headlined after 4 Hurt Troopers & Towmen in New York

Tow Truck Art: All you Need to Know about Customizing Your Fleet

Manufacturers Spotlight: Danco Products Auto-Loader

Towing News Headlines: Allen Roses Daughter Speaks out about 2011 Case

Manufacturers Spotlight: B&B Industries 12 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Towing News Headlines: Michigan Snow Keeps Tow Operators On the Move

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Spilled Fuel & Multiple Tractor-Trailers in Florida

Oklahoma Trooper Speaks out after Distracted Semi Driver Kills Towman

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt Wreckers 50 Ton Sliding Rotator

Towman Works 12 Hours During New Mexico Winter Weather

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dan 35 Ton JFB Wrecker

South Dakota Video Shows Perils Tow Operators Face Daily!

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks INT-35 Wrecker

Towman of the Year: 2018: Linda Unruh, Champion of SD,MO Laws

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries Debuts New Rotator Design at Expo

Towing Operators Tackle "Bomb Cyclone" Head-On! Freezing Conditions

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Articulated Rotator

Jerr-Dan Heavy-Duty Recovery Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas 2017

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries 9055 XL Century Wrecker

New Product @ American Towman Expo: Synthetic Chain

Happy Holidays from American Towman! Here's to Love in the Towing Industry

MatJack Recovery in California: Using Lift Cushions in Heavy-Duty Work

Spirit Ride Update: Spirit Ride Ambassadors Devote Their Lives to the Cause

Spirit Ride Update: Rides Co-Founders on the Success of Campaign So Far

Check out these Tow Trucks! One-of-a-Kind Entries of the American Towman Wrecker Pageant

Spirit Ride Update: Baltimore Expo Stop Brings Police & Towers Closer Together

Welcome to the American Towman Expo Baltimore 2017!

New Products Showcased @ American Towman Expos Across USA

Spirit Ride Update: New Jersey Towing Companies Rally for First Responders

Managing Florida's Highways : 2 Heavy-Duty Rotator Calls in 24 Hours

Spirit Ride Update: News Media Featuring Towing Safety Nationwide

Spirit Ride Update: AAA Helps Big in Connecticut & Hear from Survivor of Roadside Crash

Learn from the Pros at Miller Industries Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas

Spirit Ride Update: Travels Through New York

OMG National Gives Back to the Towing Industry thru Spirit Ride

Spirit Ride Update: Pennsylvania Tour This Week Brings Towman & Police Together

Record Crowds @ Tow Expo Dallas: New Location The Gaylord Texan Resort

Spirit Ride Update: East Coast Journey Continues, Jerr-Dan Hosts Spirit

Spirit Ride Update: New Documentary Features the Spirit Ride

Tow Bosses Sending Staff & Equipment to Flooded Houston, Texas

Spirit Ride Update: Showing up for Blake Gresham in Kansas City, MO

Spirit Ride Update: Special Ceremony Held at "Tow Expo Dallas"

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

Spirit Ride Update: "Bobby's Law" Highlighted in New Mexico Relay Stop

Jerr-Dan Live Demo in Las Vegas Arena

1,000 Towing Companies So Far Mobilized for Slow Down, Move Over Campaign

Proper Scene Cleanup Can Yield Additional Profit & Environmental Wins

Spirit Ride Update: Towing Widow Speaks out at Wisconsin Rally

Spirit Ride Update: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Successful

NRC Industries Live Recovery Demo with 60/80 Ton Sliding Rotator

Spirit Ride Update: The Spirit Casket Moves Thru the Midwest

Powerbilt Wreckers Handle Tricky Bridge Recovery of 80,000 Pound Dump Truck

Spirit Ride Update: Traveling Northeast United States Right Now

Record Breaking Crowds at 2017 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Tow Truck Artist Charged with Painting Masterpiece on Spirit Casket

Casket of Fallen Tow Operator Ushered to Cemetery by Large Wrecker Parade in Texas

The Making of the Spirit Casket; Mike Corbin Creates the Slow Down, Move Over Centerpiece

Las Vegas Launch! The "Spirit Ride" will make Towing History...First of Many Miles Ahead

Towing Tragedies continue to Happen; California and Texas Deaths Take their Toll

Get to Know the Spirit Ride: SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER'S BIGGEST CAMPAIGN

In the Ditch on TV "Blue Collar Millionaires" Features Chuck Ceccarelli the Idaho Towing Giant

Tow Pros Say Goodbye to Industry Vet Who Fell to his Death in Florida

Watch to Preview American Towman's Las Vegas Convention: American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2017

Wrecker Camera Captures Texas Shooting Suspect; Reward Offered

"AT Spirit Ride" has Towing Industry Buzzing with Hope for a Safer Future

RoadOne San Diego Safety Instructor & Tow Pro Dies on White Line

Manufacturers Spotlight: B & B Industries

NY & NJ State: Go Inside Traffic Incident Management Quick Clearance Training

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dangelo's Custom Built Manufacturing

Impaired Driver Kills New Orleans Towman; Family & Friends Speaks out

Manufacturers Spotlight: WeldBuilt Custom Industrial Carriers

Missouri Towboss who Lost Son Speaks out About Move Over Law Expansion

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Car Carrier with Side Puller

Ultra Heavy Duty Rotator Training in Florida with SSTA

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt 50 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Florida Towman's Quick Thinking Nabs Hit & Run Suspect

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic Radius Rotating Flatbed

Another Discovery Channel Reality TV Series Focuses on Perils of Towing

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks MDTU-20 Wrecker

California Towmen Honored with Prestigious "Towman Medal" for Bravery

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries - 40,000 Pound Carrier

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dans 50/60 Ton Rotator

Tribute Parade in New York Honors the life Tow Operator Sal Brescia

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries Century 9055 Tandem-Tandem

Tow Operator Injured was Spokesman for Slow Down, Move Over Laws

New Year Tradition: Rose Parade Runs Smoothly with Help of Towmen

Cigar Smoke Unites Towers From Around the World: "Calitri's Cuba"

"A.T. Spirit Ride" to Cross Nation for Tower Safety: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness

Longest Tow Truck Parade for a Good Cause: Gifts for Christmas

Celebrating 100 Years of Towing at the American Towman Expo 2016

Towman Calling on Florida Lawmakers to Prevent Roadside Deaths

More Towing Fleets Harness Power of the Service Vehicle

AAA Texas Begs Drivers to Stay Alert During Busiest Travel Time of the Year

28th Annual American Towman Expo Coming to Baltimore Nov. 18-20, 2016

Check out these Awesome Customized Tow Trucks: American Wrecker Pageant

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

NY's Empire State Towing Association President Speaks Out "Slow Down, Move Over"

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

Family Speaks out after Tow Operator Killed Helping Motorist

Women in the Towing Industry Learn at American Towman Expo in Texas

2 Year-Old Boy Drives "Little Wrecker" in Texas

Staged Semi Crash Recovery Puts Towing Industry in Spotlight

Denver Towing Company Helps Woman Get Back on the Road

Ever Consider using Synthetic Rope on your Wrecker?

Tower in Canada falls to her Death on the Job

Miller Industries Demo Draws a Crowd in Dallas/Ft. Worth

35 Foot Fifth Wheel Rollover Recovered by Hill Auto Body & Towing

See What Towing Invention Wins "Tow Tank" TV Contest

Federal Recognition of the Towing Industry Coming Soon

Tower's Move Saves Tires and Turmoil During Roadway Glass Incident

Tow Truck Stuck gets a Helping Hand

2016 Tow Expo Dallas Ft. Worth by American Towman

Texas Companies Team up to Recover Wrecked Tractor Trailer

Wisconsin Towmen Protest Changes to Tow List

Jerr-Dan Demos in Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace

Getting Paid by the Motor Clubs

2016 Tow Expo Dallas/Ft. Worth by American Towman

Do you have a Towing Invention?! Try out for "TOW TANK"

NRC Industries Live Demo in Las Vegas at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

Las Vegas Live Recovery Demo by Miller Industries

AAA uses Body Cameras for Slow Down, Move Over Message

Millions View Hill Auto Body & Towing Recoveries on Youtube

The American Towman Experience in Las Vegas

TRAA Seeks Better Communication for Its Member Towers

Bronx Towing Operation Skillfully Saves Dangling Semi Truck Trailer

40,000 Pounds and 140 Feet Long: Tackled by Interstate Towing

North Carolina Towman Speaks out about Being Hit on the White Line

Cliff Recovery Seen by the World! Hear from Bob Rice of Avalon Towing

Police Rap "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Sheriff's Deputy Caught Harassing Towman Doing his Job

Emerald Towing Responds to Tornado Toppled Vehicles

See you in Las Vegas! American Towman Returns to Sin City

"Tow First" Campaign hits home for Injured Towman

"Towmater" Comes to Life in Texas

Towman Recovering from Crash has Message

Milk Tanker Recovery by Interstate Towing

Slow Down, Move Over Rally in Wisconsin

Trailer Manufactures Showcase at American Towman Expo

Eddie's Law named for Towman Killed on the Job

Getting Started in Repossession Work

Florida Woman Charged in Towman's Hit and Run Death

Giant Snowcat Leads Alaskan Ice Recovery

Kentucky Towboss Lends a Hand to Competitor

75 Ton Century Tackles Big Recoveries for Delgado's Wrecker Service

Celebrating 100 Years of the Tow Truck: "Towman of the Year" Announced

AutoReturn signs on 2 More American Cities

25 Years of WreckMaster Training: Terry Humelsine Recognized

Gasoline Tanker Recovery in Oregon

Santa Clause Drives a Tow Truck?

Michigan Towman Honored for Saving Lives during Blizzard

Award-Winning Tow Trucks Designed & Painted by New York Artist

Wrecker & Carrier Manufacturers Showcase @ American Towman Expo

Pink Truck Benefits Cancer Awareness & Tower Education

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Towman's Road Rage is Alleged "Wreck Chasing" in Canada

Grab a Box of Popcorn and watch this Unique Transport Job!

World's Biggest Towing Convention Draws Thousands to Baltimore

Towman saves Customer Minutes before Being Hit on Highway

American Towman Leads with Education At Expos Nationwide

At Exposition November 19-22

Viral Video: Customer Tries to Drive own Vehicle Off Tow Truck!

Ever Considered using Propane in your Wrecker?

Tennessee Towmen Hope Move Over Awareness Reaches Motoring Public

See the Century 1150 Rotator Take on 20,600 Pounds

Fighter Jet Gets a Lift from White's Wrecker Service

Drug Screening your Operators Lessens Your Liability

Texas Towing Convention Draws Thousands to San Antonio

Missouri Towman Deals with Break-in, Pool Recovery in California

Preserving Criminal Evidence on Towing Calls

Towmen's Generous Act to Help Little Boy

Baltimore's "Best in Show" Wrecker is a Beautiful Work of Holmes Legacy

Towmen Take to the Freeway After Driver Critically Injured

Tow Expo International 2015 in San Antonio, Texas

TINY working TOW TRUCK with a Big Message!

Miller Industries Features Century 1150S Rotator in Live Demo

State of Virginia Helps Propel the "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Jerr-Dan Features 60 Ton Rotator in Live Demo

Federal Govt. Pushing Mandatory TIM Training for Towers

Diversification is Key When Bringing Rotators on Fleet

Tow Bosses Manage Their Online Reviews

Operator Arrested for Letting Children Ride in Towed Vehicle

"Best in Show" Draws Praise from Reality TV Stars

Heavy Duty Recovery by Bauer Truck Repair

Action Packed Towing Expo in Las Vegas!

Family Saved by Towman's Quick Thinking

8-Time Cancer Survivor Inspires Tow Boss to Think Pink!

Do you know your Tow Truck History? Chattanooga, Tennessee Does!

Tricks of the Trade: Repo Work Goes High Tech

ESPN Reporter Exposes Towing Employee Abuse: VIRAL VIDEO

Fallen Towmen Honored in Song: "Booms in the Sky"

Bridge Recovery Done Right by Tidewater Express

Emotional Video Calls on Motorists to Protect Towmen from Harm

Towmen's Techniques Boost Ability at Accident Scenes

"Tow First" Campaign Aims to Stop Roadside Deaths

Community Ramps up Support for Towman who was Attacked

New Products offer the Towboss Innovation

Unbelievable Tribute for Fallen Towman

Thieves Hit Towing Company During Employee Funeral

Century 1150R Rotator Features Rolling Recovery Boom

Fallen Towman Honored in California Wrecker Procession

What Does it Take to Win American Wrecker Pageant? We show you

Fire Rescue Trains with Towers on Extrication Accidents

Famous TV Host Sticks up for Tower on "Today" Show NBC

200 Vehicles Towed from Massive Interstate Pileup in Michigan

Reality TV Star Jamie Davis Visits American Towman Expo

Professional Boat & Airbag System for Water Recoveries

"Towman of the Year" Goes to Industry Pioneer Bill Johnson

Winter Woes Jump-Start Business for Towmen Across the Nation

Towboss has Sobering Message in the New Year

Talking Towing with Animals on Scene: How to Handle the Situation

"Move Over" Awareness Catching Attention across America

New Vulcan Joins Fleet of O'Hare Towing in Chicago

New Vulcan 3rd Winch Option as seen at American Towman Exposition

Monster Tow Show! 2014 AT Exposition

Semi Recovered from Pedestrian Bridge in Wisconsin

Towboss Charges "Swearing Fee" Sparking Controversy

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Dash Cam Captures Towman's Close Call

Amazing "Transformers" Rotator Turns Heads

See 2 Century 1150S Rotators in Action

Heavy-Duty Rotator Makes "eBay" Display Happen

Maryland Makes Strides for Slow Down, Move Over

Rotator Body Design Addresses Operator Safety & Quick Scene Clearance

Texas Towman Describes his "Spiderman" Recovery

Parking Enforcer Manages Private Property Impounds

Successful 2014 Tow Expo International in San Antonio, TX

Miller Industries Takes Charity to New Levels

Towers Gather to Pay Respects to Female Operator Killed in Action

As a Towman, Do you Collect Personal Belongings at Accident Scenes?

Buddy Bear Program Popular Among Tow Bosses

Towers in Metro Detroit Spring to Action During Summer Flood

Soccer Star's Social Media of Car Being Towed Goes Viral

Prevent A Rollover RunAway!

Investigative Report on Indiana's Move Over Law

Supreme Court Sides with NC Tow Boss

Comedy Series Highlights Towing's Hilarious Side

Heavy-Duty Recovery, Las Vegas Style

Injured Towman Speaks Out for Safety

"Ghost Towing" Case in Michigan

Weight of Container is Biggest Challenge of Heavy Duty Recovery

Alligator Assist by Texas Towman

Inside American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas!

Russian Under-Ice Recovery on Video

Comedian Jimmy Fallon Thanks Towman

Heavy Duty Recovery Mistakes Become Learning Lessons

Camaro Recovered from Community Pool

Underwater River Recovery

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Overhauling Towing Regulations

Heavy Duty Recovery from Oregon River

Tips on Transporting Passengers Safely

Maryland's Move to Protect Tow Operators

Who Invented the Tow Truck?

Tow Truck History: Hydraulics Take Over!

Towman Murdered During Payment Dispute

Upset Towers Speak out Against New Police Rotation Rules

Towman's Time to Shine During Winter Weather

Mike Corbin: Singer of the Towman's Ballads

"The Road Calls" Tow Industry's First Music Video Debuts

Are Flashing Amber Lights too Common?

Towman's Survival Miracle in Snowy Wisconsin

Taking a Toll on Tower's Profits

Knowing Your Chain of Command

Towman Works with Helicopter to Recover off California Mountain

Sometimes Getting to the Wreck is the Toughest Part

Unusual Snow in U.S. Southeast Puts Towmen on Call

Windswept Bridge Recovery in California Canyon

New York Towman Saves Horse from Icy Fall

Towing with the "California Roll"

2014 Towman of the Year

Artic Blast Heats up Towing Business
Show More
homediv homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
March 30 - April 06, 2026
Alfredo Martin

  • Community Supports Milwaukee Towman Shot during Repo

    The Milwaukee towing community and local residents rallied in support of Alfredo Martin, a tow truck driver who was shot while repossessing a vehicle late Dec. 29.

    Martin, 29, was shot around 11:40 p.m. in Milwaukee’s North Division neighborhood, according to police. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, where he continues to recover.

    On Jan. 1, a line of tow trucks formed a procession outside the hospital to show solidarity with Martin and his family. Videos and photos of the procession were shared online by Milwaukee Connections Towing & Recovery LLC, along with messages wishing Martin a speedy recovery.

    A GoFundMe created to help cover Martin’s medical expenses and time away from work had raised nearly $13,000 as of Jan. 2. The fundraiser states that while Martin is expected to make a full recovery, his family faces significant medical and financial challenges ahead.

    Milwaukee police say a 23-year-old man is in custody with charges pending, and investigators are searching for another known suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

    Source: https://www.jsonline.com  

  • Car Repossessions Surge in San Diego

    Car repossessions are rising sharply across San Diego County as more families fall behind on auto loan payments, reflecting a broader national trend. According to the Federal Reserve, 3.88% of auto loans were delinquent in the third quarter of 2025 — the highest rate since 2010 — with subprime borrowers hit hardest.

    Tow truck drivers say repossession calls have surged. Alex Alvarez of Active Recovery Services said his daily workload has jumped from two or three vehicles to as many as 10 assignments a day. Repossessions often happen quickly to avoid confrontations.

    “It has to be fast, because people will want to get in the vehicle before we hook it up,” Alvarez said.

    Construction worker Ezekiel Rodriguez said he was stunned when the car he was driving — owned by his girlfriend — was towed just days before he was set to start a new job. Without the vehicle, his ability to work is uncertain.

    Alvarez said the job comes with emotional strain.

    “This job is not easy; it’s not for everyone,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of employees come and go. They tell me the same thing — it’s not for them — but if we don’t do it, another repossession company will.”

    Source: https://www.nbcsandiego.com

     

  • Auto Loan Delinquencies Keep Climbing

    Auto loan delinquencies are climbing to their highest level since the Great Recession, signaling growing strain on American households. New data from Fitch Ratings shows subprime borrowers at least 60 days past due reached 6.65% in October 2025—the highest rate since tracking began in 1994 and above the peaks of 2008. Early-stage delinquencies are rising across all credit tiers, suggesting even stable earners are feeling the pressure.

    Several forces are driving the surge. New vehicle prices now average more than $50,000, while used cars hover around $28,000. To manage these costs, many buyers rely on 72- and 84-month loans, often carrying negative equity from previous vehicles. High interest rates—averaging above 9% for new cars—are pushing monthly payments beyond what many budgets can absorb. With wages lagging behind rising living costs, auto loans are becoming harder to maintain.

    Repossession activity is rising sharply, with analysts projecting up to 3 million vehicles repossessed by year’s end. As lenders tighten standards and consumers reassess priorities, surging delinquencies may foreshadow weakening confidence and broader economic slowing.

    Source: https://vocal.media

     

  • Suspect in Repo Agent Shooting Turns Himself In

    Marshun Colbert, 26, has turned himself in to Horn Lake Police after being accused of shooting repo agent Joe Yancy point blank during a repossession attempt on June 8, 2025 in Mississippi. Colbert was taken into custody Thursday on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault.

    The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. in a parking lot outside the DeSoto Crossing shopping center in Horn Lake. Yancy, an agent with All Star Recovery, was attempting to repossess an SUV when an argument broke out with Colbert. Despite Yancy agreeing to drop the vehicle, Colbert allegedly fired a single shot, critically wounding him.

    Yancy managed to flee and drive himself to a hospital. He was later transferred to Regional One in Memphis, where he remains in a medically induced coma. During the chaos, a woman jumped into the lifted SUV, which toppled off the wrecker. She was hospitalized and later released in stable condition.

    The Recovery Agents Benefit Fund (RABF) is calling on the repossession industry to support Yancy and his family with donations. To donate, click here. 

    Source: https://curepossession.com
    https://www.msn.com

     
Translate Page
Contact Us
© 2026  Tow Industry Week/American Towman Media, Inc.         . .