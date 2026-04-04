It’s Not What It Appears!



By Randall C. Resch

A tower posted a video snippet recorded at one of my tow training events. As expected, the tow police and industry’s naysayers went right to work without haste.

One influencer, known for his overwhelming expertise and disdain for formal training, indicated this recovery method was totally improper. I hafta’ ask, “In all due respect, what does your perceived expertise have to do with my teaching techniques?”

Because the photo depicts “floating a vehicle,” something new to some towers, keyboard warriors got their panties twisted and offered negative comments before they even understood the process.

For the naysayers, not everything is what it appears! One supreme naysayer—let’s call him “Mr. M.”—was correct in saying, “This photo isn’t from a (name redacted) training course.” Thanks for noticing, sir, I never represented it as such.

And yes, as instructor, I use this teaching method in my CHP-approved light-duty courses. To Mr. M. and his cronies, take a second. Look beyond what this photo shows and consider the total value this process brings to recovery.



Consider the Value

In the opening photo are two recovery tow trucks idling at different RPMs, with four winches winding at varying speeds. What you don’t see are two operators, sometimes police officers, with different levels of experience behind the controls.

Now look at the bigger picture of instructional value. This process teaches teamwork, calm, and finesse, along with hand-eye coordination. Participants rig looped chain, 4x4 lumber, and cable to carefully suspend and move a vehicle across cones placed beneath it.

Along with on-scene safety, operators practice boom positioning, height and extension, communication, tire blocking, inward/outward movement, and winch control to limit jerking—no shock load. They learn “finding the horizon,” proper setup, and how all components work together in sync.

When one truck winches “Out” and the other “In,” a hammock effect reduces angles and pulling forces, visible in minimal squat. That’s called training.

Back in the late 1960s, my dad taught me this military method adapted for recovery. No—this isn’t a “clothesline technique.”



Ingredients to Success

Fast forward four decades of teaching—26 years with CHP and at a Southern California community college. No winch line has ever shock-loaded, no wrecker damaged, and no attendee injured. If the car flips, we re-rig and start over.

This method isn’t for beginners in field scenarios. It builds a visual, hands-on understanding that when rigging is correct, total control is achieved. It may look goofy, but it makes learning stick. And when done right, the car gets “floated” over the cones from one side to the other.

I’ve conducted this method countless times in front of thousands of tow operators and police officers, new and experienced.

Purists may not like balancing water atop a floating tire either. These uncommon methods provide recovery options and theory to meet real on-scene needs. This is something you have to experience, hands-on training that can’t be learned from a computer.



Start to Finish

This proven process has been used to successfully recover totaled vehicles. I’ve seen operators apply it in swimming pools, aqueducts, canyon ditches, on rocks and obstacles, railroad tracks, and tight dealership crashes—true “outside the box” situations. Nuff said.

As criticism rolls in from industry influencers, I’ll say this. When your course is approved by law enforcement, let me know. I don’t feel the need to justify my methods, but I do invite others to explore alternative ways of training. There are many approaches, and many have produced great results.

This ain’t beginner stuff. It’s didactic training for a tower’s mental toolbox, if they’re willing to learn and practice. There’s plenty of hands-on theory here—accepted by some, challenged by others.

Reminder: no two operators work the same, and no two instructors teach the same. Most importantly, no one in this industry knows it all.

Just because others don’t teach this process doesn’t mean it doesn’t belong in training. And remember, when defining “expert”: an “Ex” is something that never was, and a “Spurt” is a drip under pressure.



Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 57-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 800-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.

Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.