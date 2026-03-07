Towers Take Capitol Hill: TRAA members meet with lawmakers to push towing safety and weight relief

By Brian J. Riker



Once again, everyday members of the towing industry took time away from their families and businesses, laid down their tow chains and traded high-visibility garments for suits and ties to address Members of Congress, federal agency heads and other policymakers on Capitol Hill. While more in-depth coverage will appear in the April 2026 issue of American Towman Magazine, below are highlights from the two-day event attended by 99 members of the towing industry.



A Strong Start The event kicked off Tuesday morning with a breakfast designed to fuel both the mind and the body. With nearly 100 people packed into a conference room at the Royal Sonesta Hotel—just steps away from the U.S. Capitol—towers were treated to more than 90 minutes with Captain Derek Barrs, Administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the agency charged with regulating motor carrier safety, including interstate towing operations. Administrator Barrs, a former captain with the Florida Highway Patrol, was generous with his time and clearly understands the challenges towers face, having worked alongside many during his career as a state trooper. He delivered prepared remarks followed by a fireside chat hosted by Jim Jennings, president of Emerald Transportation Corporation (part of Guardian Fleet Services), and yours truly, Brian Riker. During the discussion, the administrator addressed several issues of interest to attendees and explained his agency’s current positions. Afterward, Barrs remained on the floor until he had personally spoken with every attendee who wished to meet him. In those conversations, he offered meaningful input on ways the FMCSA and its sister agencies can better support and protect towers across the country.



Towers Meet Lawmakers Wednesday, February 25, marked the main event. Starting at 9 a.m., nearly 100 towers descended on the Capitol complex and spread out to meet with lawmakers from both the House and Senate, representing both sides of the aisle. For maximum impact, attendees broke into smaller teams led by experienced “captains,” or when necessary by representatives from the Tremont Strategies Group, the lobbying firm representing the Towing and Recovery Association of America. These teams met with Members of Congress and staff whose committees or policy interests intersect with key towing issues, including: Weights and measures relief

Roadside safety

Electric vehicle safety

Insurance availability and affordability Lawmakers Address the Industry



The advocacy effort continued during a catered working lunch in the Senate Visitors Center, where several lawmakers joined the group to discuss issues affecting the towing and recovery industry. One of the highlights came when Dave Taylor (R-OH-02) addressed the attendees. Representative Taylor is introducing the Towing Safety Act, legislation designed to remove size and weight barriers that currently force many towers to deploy multiple trucks and operators to recover disabled tractor-trailers and other large commercial vehicles from the National Network of highways. A companion bill is expected in the Senate from Mike Crapo (R-ID), another longtime supporter of the towing industry. Together, these bills aim to address a long-needed technical correction to the FAST Act of 2015. With continued support and input from TRAA and Tremont Strategies Group, the legislation could significantly improve safety and efficiency for towing operators responding to large commercial vehicle incidents. Wrapping Up the Day



The event concluded that evening with a working dinner. During the session, each state team shared updates on their meetings—discussing successes, identifying potential opposition and outlining plans for follow-up conversations with lawmakers. This work is especially important as Congress prepares to revisit federal highway funding legislation in the near future, creating a critical opportunity for the towing industry to ensure its concerns are heard. Advocacy takes many forms. However, this hybrid approach—professional lobbying guided by an active trade association combined with local constituents meeting face-to-face with their elected officials—remains one of the most effective. Ultimately, lawmakers want to hear directly from the people they represent about how legislation affects their businesses, their safety and their ability to support their families. Hill Day 2026 Highlights Attendance 99 towing industry members participated in TRAA’s annual Capitol Hill advocacy event. Federal Agency Engagement Extended discussion with FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs.

Direct one-on-one conversations between attendees and the agency head. Congressional Meetings Teams met with lawmakers and staff across both chambers and both political parties. Key Policy Issues Discussed Size and weight exemptions for heavy-duty towing

Roadside operator safety

Electric vehicle incident response

Insurance challenges facing towers Legislative Momentum Introduction of the Towing Safety Act by Rep. Dave Taylor.

Companion Senate legislation expected from Sen. Mike Crapo. Strategic Advocacy Coordinated effort between TRAA members and professional lobbyists from Tremont Strategies Group.

Deadly Wreckers: When Tow Trucks Run Red Lights and Chase Calls



By Randall C. Resch



An explosion of tow truck debris filled a Florida intersection as two Ford wreckers annihilated each other on February 16, 2026, near Homestead in Miami-Dade County, Florida. At the time of reporting, there were no official details as to the exact cause of the 9 a.m. collision; however, a witness video suggested one wrecker allegedly ran a red signal while the other allegedly traveled at excessive speed. Were these wreckers wreck chasing? Whether towers realize it or not, commercial vehicle operators are held to higher standards when operating heavy equipment on public roads. Let there be no doubt — tow trucks don’t turn or stop on a dime. When excessive speed enters the equation, that combination can lead to a deadly ending like this. It’s evident that reckless speed was a huge associated factor. Nothing suggests either wrecker’s response was reasonable or prudent. Even novice viewers had plenty to say when the video captured obvious evidence that vehicle code violations, in active form, led to the crash. Footage shows the red wrecker airborne and overturning after it struck and destroyed the black wrecker’s front clip. When the dust settled, one tower lay deceased while the other was airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition. And when there’s mention that the Miami-Dade Traffic Homicide Unit is on scene to investigate, only time will tell whether a felony arrest warrant will await the surviving participant of this crash.



Learn it Here Lest ye be forewarned, it’s actions like these that will likely bring a hail of special enforcement down on the heads of Florida towers. Adding insult to injury, the owners of both wreckers — and the companies the towers worked for — will likely experience lengthy and expensive lawsuits as a direct result of vicarious liability. For tow owners reading this narrative, it’s important to revisit your company’s response policy. As it relates to vicarious liability, investigations and lawsuits tend to deep-dive into a company’s policies and procedures, as well as the training provided regarding how towers respond to calls. If it’s determined the company wasn’t properly insured, or if the tow operator had a questionable driving history, these factors can become the crux of civil responsibility. If an investigation concludes the tow operators were admittedly reckless in their actions — driving with willful disregard for public safety — criminal charges could result in incarceration.



Are You Kidding Me? If I were to ask towers, “Do you expedite?” or “Do you wreck chase?” what would your honest answer be? If you’re honest enough to answer yes to either question, understand that wreck chasing behavior is illegal when it comes to response safety. To expedite, the natural phenomenon towers follow is excitement and an over-emotional response to calls. This phenomenon causes operators to lose sight of vehicle code laws and results in driving at speeds too fast for conditions. To expedite, towers take chances — making illegal turns, driving on medians, or by whatever means it takes to get to the scene quickly. There’s nothing safe about expediting. So again, it’s necessary to repeat: in most states, tow trucks aren’t considered nor recognized as emergency vehicles. If state law says tow trucks aren’t first responders, towers have no entitlement under the law to operate in an unsafe manner. It matters not if police or highway patrol dispatchers request an “expedite” — towers are still required by law to drive safely.



The Illegaility of Wreckchasing Towers, I get it. It’s in our blood to serve and get to the scene as fast as possible. If that means rollin’, balls to the wall, disregarding the safety of others may seem like a foregone conclusion. But in reality, a tower’s feeble attempt to beat the other guy to a paying job demonstrates unnecessary risk and a careless mentality. When towers focus on the proverbial payout and lose sight of safe driving practices, that behavior defines reckless action. In today’s age of explosive settlements, plaintiffs seek whatever deep pockets they can challenge. Accordingly, to city administrators reading this narrative, your agency may have a stake in wrongful death lawsuits like this if there’s no formal tow rotation program for wrecker response in your locale. I encourage you to review your current tow status. While I’m not easily drawn into AI videos, what I have noticed is an uptick in dangerous actions depicting towers doin’ their thing in unsafe and reckless ways. Insurance companies are increasingly aware of the tow industry’s antics. It’s no wonder this industry is heading toward even higher insurance rates. I pray for the towers who were injured or killed in this harrowing event. I offer my sympathies, but echo these reminders: wreck chasing and expediting are dangerous practices. In the end, someone unfortunately loses their life. It’s sad knowing that lawful response is a simple process. Perhaps a single occurrence like this may help dissuade towers from risking their lives — and the lives of others.



Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 57-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 775-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com





