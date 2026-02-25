Deadly Wreckers: When Tow Trucks Run Red Lights and Chase Calls





By Randall C. Resch



An explosion of tow truck debris filled a Florida intersection as two Ford wreckers annihilated each other on February 16, 2026, near Homestead in Miami-Dade County, Florida. At the time of reporting, there were no official details as to the exact cause of the 9 a.m. collision; however, a witness video suggested one wrecker allegedly ran a red signal while the other allegedly traveled at excessive speed. Were these wreckers wreck chasing?

Whether towers realize it or not, commercial vehicle operators are held to higher standards when operating heavy equipment on public roads. Let there be no doubt — tow trucks don’t turn or stop on a dime. When excessive speed enters the equation, that combination can lead to a deadly ending like this.

It’s evident that reckless speed was a huge associated factor. Nothing suggests either wrecker’s response was reasonable or prudent. Even novice viewers had plenty to say when the video captured obvious evidence that vehicle code violations, in active form, led to the crash.

Footage shows the red wrecker airborne and overturning after it struck and destroyed the black wrecker’s front clip. When the dust settled, one tower lay deceased while the other was airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition. And when there’s mention that the Miami-Dade Traffic Homicide Unit is on scene to investigate, only time will tell whether a felony arrest warrant will await the surviving participant of this crash.



Learn it Here

Lest ye be forewarned, it’s actions like these that will likely bring a hail of special enforcement down on the heads of Florida towers. Adding insult to injury, the owners of both wreckers — and the companies the towers worked for — will likely experience lengthy and expensive lawsuits as a direct result of vicarious liability.

For tow owners reading this narrative, it’s important to revisit your company’s response policy. As it relates to vicarious liability, investigations and lawsuits tend to deep-dive into a company’s policies and procedures, as well as the training provided regarding how towers respond to calls.

If it’s determined the company wasn’t properly insured, or if the tow operator had a questionable driving history, these factors can become the crux of civil responsibility. If an investigation concludes the tow operators were admittedly reckless in their actions — driving with willful disregard for public safety — criminal charges could result in incarceration.



Are You Kidding Me?

If I were to ask towers, “Do you expedite?” or “Do you wreck chase?” what would your honest answer be?

If you’re honest enough to answer yes to either question, understand that wreck chasing behavior is illegal when it comes to response safety.

To expedite, the natural phenomenon towers follow is excitement and an over-emotional response to calls. This phenomenon causes operators to lose sight of vehicle code laws and results in driving at speeds too fast for conditions. To expedite, towers take chances — making illegal turns, driving on medians, or by whatever means it takes to get to the scene quickly.

There’s nothing safe about expediting.

So again, it’s necessary to repeat: in most states, tow trucks aren’t considered nor recognized as emergency vehicles. If state law says tow trucks aren’t first responders, towers have no entitlement under the law to operate in an unsafe manner. It matters not if police or highway patrol dispatchers request an “expedite” — towers are still required by law to drive safely.



The Illegaility of Wreckchasing

Towers, I get it. It’s in our blood to serve and get to the scene as fast as possible. If that means rollin’, balls to the wall, disregarding the safety of others may seem like a foregone conclusion. But in reality, a tower’s feeble attempt to beat the other guy to a paying job demonstrates unnecessary risk and a careless mentality. When towers focus on the proverbial payout and lose sight of safe driving practices, that behavior defines reckless action.

In today’s age of explosive settlements, plaintiffs seek whatever deep pockets they can challenge. Accordingly, to city administrators reading this narrative, your agency may have a stake in wrongful death lawsuits like this if there’s no formal tow rotation program for wrecker response in your locale. I encourage you to review your current tow status.

While I’m not easily drawn into AI videos, what I have noticed is an uptick in dangerous actions depicting towers doin’ their thing in unsafe and reckless ways. Insurance companies are increasingly aware of the tow industry’s antics. It’s no wonder this industry is heading toward even higher insurance rates.

I pray for the towers who were injured or killed in this harrowing event. I offer my sympathies, but echo these reminders: wreck chasing and expediting are dangerous practices. In the end, someone unfortunately loses their life.

It’s sad knowing that lawful response is a simple process. Perhaps a single occurrence like this may help dissuade towers from risking their lives — and the lives of others.



Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 57-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 775-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.

Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com







