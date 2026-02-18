Why Carrier Loading Bridles Are Questionable for Recovery



Today’s newbie towers learn recovery techniques via “Internet University.” While the internet is entertaining—especially when showcasing “Hollywood techniques”—an influencer’s improper display can lead to improper practices. That’s the danger of being “influenced.” I’m old school and prefer recovery chain for recovery; using J-hooks and “clusters” goes against my grain. There’s also a legal argument noting why V-bridles aren’t proper for recovery.

With an uptick in influencer videos, forums now showcase towers using carrier bridles for rollovers. It’s crazy—but when J-hooks or “clusters” unhook, casualty vehicles detach and an uncontrollable rollaway disappears from sight. It happens more than you think.

There’s “big picture liability” when improper equipment leads to injury or death. Ask ten experienced towers what V-bridles are for and they’ll likely say, “For winching cars onto carriers.” Ask what recovery chain is for and they’ll respond, “For rolling cars and attaching to wrecks.”

So what’s a V-bridle’s purpose as defined by industry practice? A major tow equipment provider states, “V-chains are primarily used for loading rolling vehicles onto car carrier decks.” Note: Plaintiff’s counsel will scrutinize manufacturer instructions and stated purpose.



Case in Point

In 2018, a western-state tower rolled an overturned Four Runner using his carrier’s V-bridle chain with long-shanked J-hooks. When the SUV dropped with its telltale “whump,” both J-hooks dropped. The vehicle rolled seventy-plus feet onto a sidewalk, critically injuring a pedestrian.

In deposition, the tower stated, “I always use J-bridles because they’re easy to attach.” Since he worked carriers, he added, “I never take the bridle off the winch line.” He also claimed, “I don’t use 4x4s on the roadway.” His final defense: “In eleven years of towing, it’s never happened to me before.”

The case settled for $1.4 million.



Avoiding Disconnect

Towers must deploy equipment that won’t disconnect when vehicles slam to the pavement. It’s obvious why J-hooks and Mini-Js shouldn’t be used for recovery:

When vehicles are winched into fall space, slack chain allows J’s to slide or drop.

J-shanks puncture gas and fuel tanks.

When shanks land straight up beneath vehicles, weight bends or snaps them, compromising future use.

Cluster hooks, Mini-Js, and T-hooks inserted into frame holes tear rusty openings under hard pull and can disconnect during drastic angle changes as the vehicle drops.

Experienced towers know “Arrival Assessment” is part of every recovery. An “easy” job can quickly become problematic. More often than not, “the car from hell slides” or spins during winching. J-hooks disconnect. Poorly positioned 4x4s invite rollaway.

Some towers rig “far side to far side” (front and rear suspension), threading 20-foot recovery chain—or two ten-footers—to solid suspension points. Others form a pronounced V-shape, pulling toward the vehicle’s forward side. Chain should avoid springs and collapsing suspension. Some prefer nylon straps or endless loops through rim slots and spokes. Not me.

When using a “Stiff-Leg” (rollover stick), near-side chain is centered and pulled toward the forward rail. Because the stick tilts 70 degrees away from the truck, recovery chain is pre-rigged in case the casualty doesn’t cooperate.

Once on the pavement, pre-rigging allows operators to toss clevis ends under and away while pulling chain out from beneath the vehicle. In a perfect recovery, the chain pulls free with an audible “clink” as clevis ends hit pavement.

If chain hangs up underneath, tie it up or run excess through an open window and remove it at the yard.

Though some towers prefer straps or endless loops, I teach old-school suspension attachment using recovery chain—recognizing straps can break and rim spokes can rip through.



Portal to Portal

When contracts allow hourly or portal-to-portal billing, professionalism means working safely by every possible measure. Why rush and work unsafely when rigging may detach prematurely? Selecting proper equipment is simply smart—and based on hard lessons learned.

Equipment choice becomes critical in high-dollar lawsuits. Liability grows when a plaintiff’s attorney proves negligence based on improper equipment selection. For towers using J-hooks and cluster bridles, how will you justify that choice when industry training suggests otherwise? From the legal side, this reinforces why V-bridles aren’t proper for recovery.

You decide.

