Why Carrier Loading Bridles Are Questionable for Recovery

-
By Randall C. Resch
Today’s newbie towers learn recovery techniques via “Internet University.” While the internet is entertaining—especially when showcasing “Hollywood techniques”—an influencer’s improper display can lead to improper practices. That’s the danger of being “influenced.” I’m old school and prefer recovery chain for recovery; using J-hooks and “clusters” goes against my grain. There’s also a legal argument noting why V-bridles aren’t proper for recovery.
With an uptick in influencer videos, forums now showcase towers using carrier bridles for rollovers. It’s crazy—but when J-hooks or “clusters” unhook, casualty vehicles detach and an uncontrollable rollaway disappears from sight. It happens more than you think.
There’s “big picture liability” when improper equipment leads to injury or death. Ask ten experienced towers what V-bridles are for and they’ll likely say, “For winching cars onto carriers.” Ask what recovery chain is for and they’ll respond, “For rolling cars and attaching to wrecks.”
So what’s a V-bridle’s purpose as defined by industry practice? A major tow equipment provider states, “V-chains are primarily used for loading rolling vehicles onto car carrier decks.” Note: Plaintiff’s counsel will scrutinize manufacturer instructions and stated purpose.
Case in Point
In 2018, a western-state tower rolled an overturned Four Runner using his carrier’s V-bridle chain with long-shanked J-hooks. When the SUV dropped with its telltale “whump,” both J-hooks dropped. The vehicle rolled seventy-plus feet onto a sidewalk, critically injuring a pedestrian.
In deposition, the tower stated, “I always use J-bridles because they’re easy to attach.” Since he worked carriers, he added, “I never take the bridle off the winch line.” He also claimed, “I don’t use 4x4s on the roadway.” His final defense: “In eleven years of towing, it’s never happened to me before.”
The case settled for $1.4 million.
Avoiding Disconnect
Towers must deploy equipment that won’t disconnect when vehicles slam to the pavement. It’s obvious why J-hooks and Mini-Js shouldn’t be used for recovery:
All Steps Necessary
-
When vehicles are winched into fall space, slack chain allows J’s to slide or drop.
-
J-shanks puncture gas and fuel tanks.
-
When shanks land straight up beneath vehicles, weight bends or snaps them, compromising future use.
-
Cluster hooks, Mini-Js, and T-hooks inserted into frame holes tear rusty openings under hard pull and can disconnect during drastic angle changes as the vehicle drops.
Experienced towers know “Arrival Assessment” is part of every recovery. An “easy” job can quickly become problematic. More often than not, “the car from hell slides” or spins during winching. J-hooks disconnect. Poorly positioned 4x4s invite rollaway.
Some towers rig “far side to far side” (front and rear suspension), threading 20-foot recovery chain—or two ten-footers—to solid suspension points. Others form a pronounced V-shape, pulling toward the vehicle’s forward side. Chain should avoid springs and collapsing suspension. Some prefer nylon straps or endless loops through rim slots and spokes. Not me.
When using a “Stiff-Leg” (rollover stick), near-side chain is centered and pulled toward the forward rail. Because the stick tilts 70 degrees away from the truck, recovery chain is pre-rigged in case the casualty doesn’t cooperate.
Once on the pavement, pre-rigging allows operators to toss clevis ends under and away while pulling chain out from beneath the vehicle. In a perfect recovery, the chain pulls free with an audible “clink” as clevis ends hit pavement.
If chain hangs up underneath, tie it up or run excess through an open window and remove it at the yard.
Though some towers prefer straps or endless loops, I teach old-school suspension attachment using recovery chain—recognizing straps can break and rim spokes can rip through.
Portal to Portal
When contracts allow hourly or portal-to-portal billing, professionalism means working safely by every possible measure. Why rush and work unsafely when rigging may detach prematurely? Selecting proper equipment is simply smart—and based on hard lessons learned.
Equipment choice becomes critical in high-dollar lawsuits. Liability grows when a plaintiff’s attorney proves negligence based on improper equipment selection. For towers using J-hooks and cluster bridles, how will you justify that choice when industry training suggests otherwise? From the legal side, this reinforces why V-bridles aren’t proper for recovery.
You decide.
Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 57-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 775-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.
Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com
-
By Randall C. Resch
A live-wire electrocution took the life of an experienced volunteer firefighter at a vehicle-versus-pole incident in Delaware County, New York. With no disrespect intended to firefighters or law enforcement, live power presents an always-deadly potential.
In any recovery involving downed or low-hanging wires or utility poles, the best life-saving advice is simple: wait for the power experts. Only proceed after you receive a confirmed “all clear.” Don’t risk your life based on a casual comment from someone saying the power is off. This is especially true in rural areas.
A source from San Diego Gas & Electric’s Emergency Management Team explained, “Most utility lines carry 7,200 volts, while others carry up to 19,000 volts. It’s not possible to tell if wires are live simply by looking at them.”
The Dangers Are Real
Downed and low-hanging wires are common at vehicle-versus-pole crashes. As proven in multiple incidents, electrocution is always danger-close.
Incident One:
On July 17, 2025, Jason McGlone (51), a 25-year veteran volunteer firefighter with New York’s East Branch Volunteer Fire Department, responded to a truck that struck a guardrail and then a pole. As McGlone arrived driving the department’s rescue pumper, a live wire — reportedly unseen — came to rest on the fire truck. When he exited and touched the metal door, he was immediately electrocuted.
Incident Two:
On December 26, 2015, Ed Kammerer (60), owner of A-1 Towing in Strafford, Missouri, and a volunteer fire captain, responded to a hit-and-run, pole-down crash in rainy, windy conditions.
A 30-year towing veteran, Kammerer arrived at a scene reportedly blocked by barricades. For unknown reasons, he allegedly maneuvered around cones, where the tow truck’s amber light bar snagged a low-hanging power line. As he exited the cab, a surge of electricity killed him instantly.
News later reported that sheriff’s personnel and firefighters were directing traffic. It was alleged Kammerer drove around barricades to reach the vehicle. According to local news, he didn’t see the downed lines — echoed by the fire chief, who stated, “They were not throwing off sparks.”
Incident Three:
A North Carolina tow operator near Vanceboro was working a nighttime crash with his father. An on-scene utility worker reportedly warned that wires were live. As one operator stood on the carrier deck, a trooper saw metal debris contact a low-hanging wire.
“There was a loud bang, like lightning, a few sparks, and I saw the operator fall into the ditch,” the trooper said. He suffered entry and exit wounds and was airlifted to Pitt. He survived.
Don’t Be Fooled
Here are three facts to remember about downed and low-hanging wires:
-- Downed wires don’t always spark. Always look up for hanging lines. If you lack training in electrical hazards, you have no business working near them.
-- Never assume power is off. If a Qualified Electrical Engineer (QEE) says it isn’t shut down, that’s your signal to stay back.
-- Electricity can “arc.” Current can jump gaps between conductive objects. The heat and energy from arcing can seriously injure or kill anyone who contacts live power.
Current That Flows Kills
Even firefighters are not always thoroughly trained in wire-down incidents, particularly in volunteer departments. Tow operators must understand that even without sparks, high-voltage electricity may still be flowing. Never attempt to move or clear lines lying on vehicles.
For recoveries involving structures or downed poles, wait for a QEE from the local utility company. They are the experts.
Even if waiting delays the job, your safety justifies it. Let the power professionals handle the lines and declare the scene safe. No recovery is worth your life.
Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 57-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 775-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.
Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.
-
By Randall C. Resch
An experienced Florida tow operator was preparing a vehicle for tow and was allegedly lying underneath the lifted vehicle. It’s not readily clear if there was a mechanical failure or exactly how the vehicle dropped onto the operator.
Whether he was hurriedly working to drop the transmission linkage to neutral or performing another task, the vehicle wasn’t supported by jackstands. In a sad yet realistic happening of fate, he was crushed to death when the vehicle fell on him.
A Dangerous Old Practice
I recall my days on straight commission conducting private property impounds. Dropping a vehicle’s linkage from underneath was (and still is) a dangerous, deadly practice.
The process was fast and simple: lift the vehicle, shimmy underneath, loosen or pop the linkage, and shift to neutral.
When “shift to neutral” was activated, it generated that distinguishing “audible clunk,” where I’d instinctively close my eyes, reach for my chest, and for a moment realize the vehicle didn’t fall on top of me. Towers who’ve worked the PPI trenches know just how dangerous that process is.
Training Must Address “Going Underneath”
As many as forty-two tow operators have been crushed to death while dropping transmission linkages, shimmying under cars to smack a stuck starter, dropping driveshafts, or preparing buses and RVs while positioning lumber for ramping. A common factor in many fatalities is simply “going underneath.” This demands specific safety training.
Common sense should dictate that standing or lying under lifted loads is a deadly practice. When was the last time your driver safety training focused on the dangers of lifted loads?
Reviewing industrial fatality data shows company safety programs must include proper use of tow dollies, jackstands, and chocking of tires. It’s surprising how many owners fail to outfit wreckers and carriers with these essential safety items.
Safety Is Ownership Responsibility
There is no universal safety standard in towing. Safety becomes the responsibility of owners who truly care about survival — and about their operators’ lives.
For operators using remote controls, standing near or underneath lifted loads is extremely risky. Remote controllers allow distance from lift zones, yet many operators place themselves in danger by losing awareness of where they’re standing. A similar situation likely caused the fatal injuries of a California heavy operator crushed by a dump truck he was attempting to right.
Safety comes first. Tow, transport, and recovery involve dangerous environments. Don’t forget breakaway loads and “The Death Pendulum,” another serious risk during lifted load recovery.
Best Practices That Save Lives
Tow companies should focus on total risk management and apply best practices suited to daily operations. To lessen potential operator injury or fatality:
-- Outfit tow trucks with jackstands and chock-blocks
-- Include policies requiring use of dollies, jackstands, and chocks
-- Policy:No more shaft removal or shifting transmission linkages from underneath — dolly only
-- Remove parts and catalytic converters only with a shop lift, never by dangling chain
-- Policy:Operators remain outside drop zones when working lifted loads
-- Teach creative hookup procedures using heavy fork/underreach attachments
-- Use jacks and jackstands during tire service
-- Repeat safety training — shortcuts lead to deadly outcomes
-- Ensure operators attend hands-on training
Change the Thinking
These topics are worth repeating. Sparing an operator’s life is more important than what dollars are earned on a call. Change means ceasing the practice of going under cars to prepare them for tow. Throw dollies instead.
For towers who believe speed is in their favor, remember: when speed goes up, safety goes down. The excuse that dollies take too long is long overused. Smart owners and operators understand the bigger picture of operational safety and survival versus being killed in a preventable incident.
The reminder remains the same: Never get under a lifted load.
Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 57-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 775-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.
Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.