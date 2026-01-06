What Tow Operators Need to Know About Marijuana

By Brian J. Riker A tow operator can lose their CDL—and their livelihood—even if marijuana use is legal in their state. With some form of marijuana or cannabis-derived products now legal, or at least decriminalized, in all but four states—and with the federal government moving to change marijuana’s classification from Schedule I to Schedule III—it is time to revisit what marijuana use means for the towing industry.



Federal Rules vs. State Law While it is well known that all drivers of commercial motor vehicles requiring a commercial driver license (CDL), including owner-operators and casual drivers, must submit to U.S. DOT–regulated drug and alcohol testing, what surprises many drivers (and employers) is that even though mandatory testing regulations apply only to CDL holders, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) does not turn a blind eye to drug or alcohol use by drivers of non-CDL trucks. It remains a violation of federal regulations to use illegal substances, even when testing is not required.



What Happens After a Positive Test If a CDL driver has a positive drug test result, or refuses to submit to a test when required, they will be placed out of service until completing the return-to-duty process. This process includes evaluation by a substance abuse professional, development of a plan to stop using prohibited substances, and strict monitoring—often including directly observed drug testing—for no less than twelve months. It is important to note that a refusal to test can be as simple as failing to report to the test facility on time, leaving the facility before the test is complete, being unable to provide an adequate urine sample, or producing a sample that appears diluted or adulterated.



Why Prescriptions Don’t Matter When a DOT drug test returns a positive result, the company’s Medical Review Officer (MRO) will contact the driver to determine whether there is a legitimate medical explanation, such as a lawful prescription. In many cases, this can cancel the positive result. That is not the case with marijuana or marijuana-derived products containing THC. Even with a valid prescription for THC products—including in states where medical or recreational use is legal—marijuana remains federally prohibited, and this will not change even if it is reclassified as a Schedule III drug. This includes over-the-counter products such as CBD oils. Under federal rules, marijuana and other derivatives containing more than 0.3% THC remain classified as Schedule I substances, making their use illegal for anyone performing safety-sensitive transportation functions, including the operation of commercial motor vehicles.



The Hidden Risk of CBD Products Compounding the issue is the lack of consistent laboratory testing and regulation for many cannabis-derived products. Even over-the-counter CBD products may contain enough THC to trigger a positive DOT drug test. As marijuana use has become more socially accepted and legally accessible, it has also become the most common cause of positive DOT drug tests. According to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration data, marijuana accounted for approximately 70% of all positive drug test results reported in 2019.



The Real Consequences for Tow Operators If a positive test result is reported for a CDL driver, their CDL will be immediately downgraded to a non-commercial license, and they will be prohibited from operating any commercial motor vehicle—including non-CDL trucks—until the return-to-duty process is completed. In many states, if this process takes longer than one year, the driver may be required to start over entirely to regain CDL privileges, including retesting. The bottom line is that with social acceptance of marijuana use at an all-time high, tow operators must be more cautious than ever to protect their livelihoods. Even in states where marijuana use is legal, a positive DOT drug test can result in the loss of a CDL, employment opportunities, and insurance coverage. Understanding federal regulations—not state law—is critical to remaining employable and insurable in today’s towing industry.

Highway Gamble: When Tow Operators Take Extreme Risks By Randall C. Resch A recent forum video captured my attention for all the wrong reasons—specifically, the risks some operators take by placing themselves directly in harm’s way. An online video clearly shows a tower actively defying the odds of being struck and killed while loading a pickup stranded in the center divider of a high-speed highway. The post created quite a tither among safety-conscious operators, and for obvious reasons. Plenty of towers lobbed comments back and forth—some supporting the operator’s actions, others pushing back with the perspective of seasoned professionals who fully understand the dangers of traffic-side recoveries. If a picture is worth a thousand words, this one is a textbook example of what not to do. Click Bait The opening shot is a still photo sent to me showing the tower walking with his back to traffic, standing in an active lane while waving vehicles away as he moves toward traffic-side controls. Because the video depicts some of the most flagrant safety violations imaginable, one has to ask: is this simply click bait, designed to generate likes and subscribers? The narrow center median appeared barely as wide as the carrier itself. The scene lacked any meaningful on-scene safety measures—no law enforcement presence, no cones, flares, or triangles to provide advanced emergency warning in an extremely dangerous environment. Are You Kidding Me? In nearly 29 years of writing hundreds of tow-operator safety articles, the topic of white-line and non-traffic-side safety has been a recurring focus. More than 750 tow operators have been killed on U.S. highways since the mid-1920s, and in many of those cases, operators were standing, walking, or working on the traffic side. In recent years, non-traffic-side operations have taken a backseat to flashier topics—how-to rotator work, if it fits, it ships, even creative billing. Meanwhile, on-highway safety and survival has been pushed into the wings. Is this generational? Or is it the lack of enforceable highway safety requirements that allows operators to sidestep best practices? For well-trained, safety-conscious towers, the belief that Slow Down, Move Over laws provide real protection is naïve at best. Towers should never assume motorists care about their safety or well-being. Equally dangerous is the attempt to cheat fate by standing between vehicles and trying to coax drivers to move over. While my review of this video may seem brash, from a training standpoint it serves as a perfect example of how to get killed. I’ve filed it squarely under: Are You Kidding Me? Deadly Considerations Upon arrival, tow operators must immediately assess the extreme dangers present on narrow shoulders. Requesting highway patrol presence should be an instant consideration. If a picture is worth a thousand words, this one clearly highlights several critical failures:



1. Forcing an eight-foot-wide carrier into an eight-foot-wide shoulder invites a strike from distracted motorists drifting into the work zone.



2. Unless permitted by state law, blocking part of an active lane by angling tow trucks is illegal.



3. Using a second tow truck as a “blocker” may itself violate the law and raise serious liability questions.



4. In a lawsuit, attorneys may ask why a second tow vehicle was present at all, especially where it is not legally classified as an emergency vehicle.



5. Many operators lack formal training for TIM-related, on-highway environments.



6. The “it won’t happen to me” mindset remains dangerously common.



7. In moderate to heavy traffic, motorists often cannot move over due to congestion.



8. When operators claim they can’t use non-traffic-side controls because of K-rails, one must ask why wireless controls aren’t being used.



9. Despite OSHA, NIOSH, and CDC recommendations, cones, triangles, and flares are still dismissed as “inconvenient.” Own Worst Enemy For more than 50 years, I’ve watched towers work high-speed highways with alarming complacency. Perhaps it’s the lure of the all-American dollar—where pay outweighs safety—that drives some to ignore proven precautions. I’m tired of watching operators disregard safety day after day. I’m tired of hearing coworkers and owners say, “He did everything right,” when the evidence often says otherwise. If he truly had done everything right, wouldn’t he still be alive—simply by staying off the dangerous traffic side? Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 55-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 775-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.





