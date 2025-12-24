Fighting the Elements: Winter Warfare Against Rust and Corrosion in Tow Trucks

Published: Friday, December 19, 2025
Tyler Mize, president and CEO of Barrett’s Towing of Madison County, has been recognized by the Madison Journal Today following the company’s receipt of the 2025 American Towman ACE (Achievement in Service Excellence) Award, one of the towing industry’s highest honors.
Barrett’s Towing earned the award for exceptional service performance, reliability, and professionalism. Mize accepted the award at the recent American Towman Exposition in Baltimore, Maryland, where recipients from across the country were honored.
ACE Award recipients are nominated by their motor clubs and must rank at the highest levels across multiple performance metrics. These include consistently meeting or exceeding estimated time of arrival (ETA), maintaining reliable response times, receiving documented customer commendations, servicing a high percentage of dispatched calls, and demonstrating overall operational excellence.
Receiving an ACE Award places a towing operation in the top 1% of the industry for service and reliability, according to American Towman.
Local recognition of ACE Award recipients helps showcase towing companies that meet the highest service standards and reinforces public trust in essential roadside service providers.
Towing companies interested in ACE Award consideration are encouraged to contact their motor club to confirm participation and review their performance standing.
The 2025 American Towman ACE Awards are proudly sponsored by Allstate Roadside, Nation Safe Drivers, GEICO, Agero, and TRXNOW.
2025 American Towman ACE Award Recipients
Shahid Shanti, Jennifer Kleinow, Mike Winchester, Raheem Jamal, Eddie Selmon, Billy Salamey, Adam Karim Ayed, Roe Atia, Sunny Singh, Ronnie Khanafseh, Marcello Tito, Jacob Parrish, Angelo Lovett Sr., Muhamed Hajhassan, Scott Mitchell, Haffed Martinez, Kevin Boehm, William Angelo, Amy Parker, Jonathan Arnold, Moe Hajhassen, Amanda Burkett, Anand Singh, Danny Kinser, Tricia Palmer, Parmveer Singh, Jerry Barbour, Tyler Mize, Jeff Jardine, Cory Seeling, James Simmons, R. Blair Gentry, Bonni Ennis, Roy Jones, Ben Jenkins, Chris Holloway, Jim Shriner, Joe Campanella, Christopher Fernandez, Dustin Tapp, Sanjay Anand, Lisa Ann Colburn, Charles Schmidt, Michelle Jones, Brandon Romero, Paul Stephens, John Canty, Nicholas McKernan, Adam Lach, Miguel Valeazquez, Kyle Chron, Victoria DeFalco, DeAndre Rutherford, Diamond Yorker, Joe Romaniello, Alan Dering, Dennis Eldridge, Rami Alquza, Reinhold Weick, John Van, Jacob Sylvia, Nicholas Van, Michele Frattalone, Enrick Fournier, Sabera Alqaza, Fernando Gomez, David Gonzalez Sr., David Gonzalez Jr., Michael Gray, Charlie Griffin Jr., Nicole Haas, Christina Floyd, Faris Salman, Danny Rubin II, Christopher Sanzone, David Hain, Jimmie Rollins, Kevin Hague, Tony Nasi, Jenison Gabrielle, Jason Koehn, Josue Lazo, Stoner Ross, Stuart Hornik, Anthony Stowes, Blanca Ortega, Ricardo Sanchez, Mark Giblin, Mario Sorenci, Mira Hicks, Joseph Lapaglia, Jacob Mathies, Danny Hoffman, Jonathan Mitchell, Victor Filerio, Joyce Powers, Jason Nunn, Christopher Ball, Harrison Stone, Wayne Bramblett, Daniel Johnson, Michael Taliercio, Sarah Wehbe, Jose Pagan, Touseef Zafar, Nicholas Napolitano, Elyse Williams, Mohammad Alqaza, Victor Gomez, Steve Palmer, Khaled Baroudi, Rick Rahner, Anne Marie Leroy, Mark Davis, Twila Greenan, Donnie Stroud, Robert Ballasedis, Jessica Johnston, Brian Myers, Ryan Ward, Ali Murray, Kenneth Ellis, Dawn Green, Damion Marcus, Rod Moldthan, Dustin Simkhovitch, Laura Dravec, Charles Cary, Chris Mederios, Scott Hatch, William Merrih, Bryan Starks, Brian Sullivan, Timothy Sullivan, Kevin McTernan, Matt Ebert, Yousef Monsour, Michael Thompson, Anthony Mancini, Michael Smith Jr., Travis Shumate, Matt Karpel, Vince Flook, Fady Salamey, Jim Fady, John Watkins, Ray Ramos, Michael Schoen, Tim Kaminski, Asher Zeitlen
Source: Source: https://www.mainstreetnews.com and American Towman Magazine and Expositions