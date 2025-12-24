Fighting the Elements: Winter Warfare Against Rust and Corrosion in Tow Trucks



By Brian J. Riker

Rust is one of those problems that creeps in quietly. It starts inside the frame rails of a $200,000 wrecker, behind wiring connectors and beneath freshly painted panels. By the time bubbling paint or flaking steel becomes visible, the damage is already done—and the repair bill is no joke.

For tow operators across much of the United States, winter isn’t just recovery season. It’s corrosion season.

Winter Roads, Hidden Costs

For most of the United States, winter road conditions are well underway. While the snow can create beautiful landscapes, and drive revenue through increased recovery calls, it also brings a serious downside: corrosion caused by modern road treatments deployed by highway maintenance crews.

While some states, including North Dakota, Missouri, and Kansas, have experimented with non-corrosive traction enhancement sprays such as beet juice, most roads are still treated with salt brine solutions and traditional rock salt/sand mixtures.

It is the salt brine that causes the most damage. Applied wet, it dries into a fine powder that works its way into sealed wiring connectors, gaps in frame rails, and body panel seams. These liquid brine solutions are highly aggressive, damaging nearly everything they touch—including asphalt and, especially, concrete road surfaces.

Because modern life doesn’t slow down weather, roads are often over-treated in the name of safety as drivers rush off to dinner or make yet another trip for bread and milk. The unintended consequence is accelerating corrosion on the very equipment tow operators rely on.

Corrosion Is a Business Problem

Left unchecked, rust doesn’t just affect appearance. It erodes resale value, increases downtime, and compromises reliability, often at the worst possible moment.

Luke York, owner of 201 Service in Skowhegan, Maine, sees the effects firsthand.“The state of Maine uses calcium chloride now, and honestly, it eats everything,” York said. “So all we really do is wash our trucks a lot. We try to stay ahead of it, especially between storms when they’ve just put it down.”

What Tow Operators Can Do

All hope is not lost. With some effort and consistency, the damaging effects of road treatments can be significantly reduced.



1. Start With Gentle Cleaning

As of this writing, it may be a little late for full prevention, but better late than never. Prevention begins with thoroughly cleaning your vehicle’s undercarriage using low-pressure water and detergent soap. Be cautious with high pressure washers. While effective, excessive pressure can force grime deeper into body seams and closed frame sections, worsening the problem rather than solving it.

York agrees that consistency matters most.“We don’t do anything too fancy,” he said. “We just wash them a lot."



2. Use Barriers, Not Just Neutralizers

After cleaning and drying, applying a salt-neutralizing spray is beneficial. Even better is applying a protective barrier to prevent corrosive material from contacting critical components.

Several products are available. My preferred solution is Fluid Film, available in aerosol cans or bulk containers, and capable of reaching tight, corrosion-prone areas.

York says undercoating has made a difference on newer trucks. “When we get new trucks, we try to undercoat them if we can. The dealerships around here are spraying it now, and it seems to work pretty good. Unfortunately, if you wait too long, it’s already too late.”



3. Don’t Skip Washes Mid-Season

As winter progresses, don’t skip cleaning just because the truck will get dirty again tomorrow. After each trip on wet or salt-covered roads, a gentle rinse with low-pressure water is critical.

Soap or salt-neutralizing chemicals can help, but nothing matters more than removing the bulk of the material before it dries into a hard crust and starts eating away at your investment.



4. Protect Finished Surfaces

Chrome and finished surfaces still require regular hand cleaning and polishing to combat salt and grime. If surfaces were polished and waxed before winter, mid-season maintenance becomes much easier—often requiring only warm water, a good detergent, and a quick rinse.

Note: Use Pressure Washers Carefully

If you use a pressure washer, always be mindful of electrical connections and sensitive components. High-pressure water can damage modern electronics and force moisture into cracks and seams, creating the perfect environment for corrosion.

Salt plus trapped moisture is a deadly combination for steel.

The Bottom Line

Tow trucks aren’t exempt from corrosion, or inspection standards. In states like Maine, severe rust can render vehicles unroadworthy. “We tow a lot of vehicles that are rusted out—frames, rocker panels, everything,” York said. “Some of them are less than 10 years old. Rust alone can fail an inspection and make the vehicle basically unusable.”

The same rules apply to wreckers. Staying ahead of corrosion is about protecting uptime, safety, and long-term value.

Winter may be unavoidable. Rust damage doesn’t have to be.