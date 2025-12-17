Eyes on the Road: How Billboards Contribute to Distracted Driving

By Randall Resch



In the short drive between Harry Reid International Airport and the Vegas Tow Show at South Point, I spotted a string of billboards plastered with attorneys’ faces, advertising something along the lines of, “Injured? Just call 1-800-HookuUp.” Not only were they an eyesore, I also found them distracting. Rarely, if ever, has the topic of billboard safety been discussed in tow forums, safety meetings, or Slow Down–Move Over conferences. A tower friend recently sent me a link to an article on billboard safety written by an Australian reporter for Aussie motorists. At first glance, one might not consider the presence of highway billboards a safety issue—but what dangers do they present? The author focused on—and praised—a study conducted by the Outdoor Media Association examining whether billboards “could make us better drivers” during daily commutes. While I salute the effort to raise safety awareness, I disagree with the claim that “the fleeting seconds you glance at a billboard can impact the way you drive.” Impact is the operative word. Sure, safety messages matter, but isn’t glancing at a billboard, in the grand scheme of staying laser-focused on driving, a form of distracted driving? While searching online, I found another piece by Billups.com noting that outdoor media is “one of the most effective and efficient forms of advertising,” citing brand recall, cost-effectiveness, reach, and brand recognition. Viewed from a business perspective, that may be true—but from a safety standpoint, glancing at billboards is another potential contributor to distracted driving. Could it lead to deadly results? The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) defines distracted driving as any activity that diverts attention from driving, including talking or texting on your phone, eating or drinking, talking to passengers, or fiddling with the stereo, entertainment, or navigation system. When traveling at highway speeds, does reading a billboard create conditions that could cause primary or secondary collisions? The answer is yes. Consider this: a motorist driving in moderate traffic may glance away and unconsciously drift, unknowingly steering into the path of a speeding motorcycle in an adjacent lane. That brief look could prevent them from seeing a pedestrian tow operator or first responder working along the shoulder. Marketing experts may praise billboard space as a powerful tool, but glancing at them creates visual and cognitive distractions—often referred to as “mind-wandering.” In 2007, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), along with Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), studied the effects of digital billboards on driver attention. The research focused on how long drivers took their eyes off the road when viewing digital billboards. According to FHWA reports released in 2013, “The presence of digital billboards does not appear to be related to a decrease in looking toward the road ahead, which is consistent with earlier industry-sponsored field research done by the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute (VTTI).” The longest fixation to a digital billboard was 1.34 seconds, and to a standard billboard, 1.28 seconds—both below the accepted standard. Despite these findings, early narratives failed to critically examine the risks. As for me, I believe billboards can contribute to secondary crashes by pulling a driver’s attention away from the road. More than 750 tow operators have been killed in on-highway and shoulder-related strikes, yet motorists rarely admit to gazing at billboards during collisions. At 70 miles per hour, a vehicle travels roughly 103 feet per second. At any highway speed, there is no margin for error—not even for a glance at a roadside billboard. Are billboards another form of distracted driving? I believe they are. Given that the Outdoor Media Association continues to sell billboard space, it seems little concern is given to the dangers they may pose. Until the Federal Highway Commission takes action, billboards should be added to the growing list of causes of distracted driving.



Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 55-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 760-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

Hacker or Tow Professional?

By Randall C. Resch Are you a “Hacker” or a “Professional” tower? “Hacker” is street slang that’s tossed around when towers don’t follow time-worn guidelines that support operations and industry safety. For towers who identify as a “Misfit,” this narrative may stir some emotions. One of the industry’s self-proclaimed influencers shared his collection of dislikes against annoying tow truck drivers based on behaviors he’s witnessed on a day-to-day basis. To protect his online identity, let’s call him “Mr. Influencer,” a self-acclaimed expert of the industry’s Tow Police. While I don’t support internet influencers and their antics, I found one post especially entertaining and complete with enough substance to share with you. Mr. Influencer didn’t speak highly of certain tow operators. His complaints (not mine) pointed out a list of annoying tow operator behaviors. Here’s what he had to say about fellow towers — what he didn’t like were:



1. “Call chasers and speeders” — his biggest complaint, saying, “Around here tow truckers drive like fools on highways and city streets.” He noted it was especially true of towers who expedite and chase calls.



2. “Tailgaters” — listed as a close second, saying towers use a tow truck’s size to intimidate motorists and make traffic move over. Obviously, tailgating actions tend to cause road rage from motorists who weren’t having it.



3. “Tow trucks who drive the shoulders” — upset him, noting that, in attempts to get somewhere quick, “They’re always driving too fast on the shoulders.” Note: Shoulder response isn’t illegal in some states when authorization is provided by law enforcement.



4. “Lights on all the time” — saying, “Towers drive with emergency lights ‘on’ everywhere they go.” Note: Depending on the state tow companies serve, it may be legal to drive with lights ‘on’ when vehicle code law authorizes it, or when a tow or transport impedes traffic.



5. “Tow trucks have circus lighting” — citing carriers and wreckers where, “A little bit of emergency lighting goes a long way!”



6. “If it fits, it ships” — complaining that wreckers and carriers are constantly overloaded and over-length. Note: Overloading is a dangerous practice that affects braking and steering that can lead to collisions. Sorry — just because “it fits” doesn’t make it safe or legal.



7. “One-Hook Wonders” — towers who don’t comply with tie-down and safety chain requirements. “You see ’em with maybe one J-Hook chain… that’s it.”



8. “Escaping debris” — describing towers who don’t secure loose items from vehicles, only to drop into a following vehicle’s path. Towers are reminded to secure carrier items before tow or transport commences.



9. “Asinine road ragers” — where out-of-control towers commit road rage once angered at another party’s driving actions. Road rage could be the result of items one through four. For example, a 2017 flatbed operator fired shots into a semi-truck, resulting in an intentional homicidal death. The tower was charged with first-degree murder and sentenced to 50 years.



10. Final dislike: “Tow truck drivers think they’ve got some kind of authority.” Note: Tow operators have zero authority under law and this mindset may result in violence. Hackers Versus Professionals I submit that Mr. Influencer makes valid points in his post that seem correct. While I’ll take the “middle of the road” approach here, consider what personality you choose to be: “Hacker” or “Professional?” Because the industry sees little to no enforcement, it’s easy for towers to fall into one of these two categories. For the “Hacker,” laziness, short-cutting, and a brazen disregard for industry teachings create many of Mr. Influencer’s “dislikes.” The Hacker personality may be driven by an “It’ll never happen to me” mentality, or “I’ve been doing it that way for years and I ain’t been caught yet.” And for towers who attend the “Internet University of Tow Operator Training,” the tricks you apply in the field may result in an unintentional injury or death to you or an innocent person. For professional tow operators, following vehicle code law and working within industry expectations is an easy process. Professionalism is a practiced behavior that conforms to industry expectations. In that mindset, what personality defines you?