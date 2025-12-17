Eyes on the Road: How Billboards Contribute to Distracted Driving

Published: Friday, November 28, 2025
By George Nitti
When dispatchers from the Texas Highway Patrol called Jordan Towing to a reported 18-wheeler crash on State Highway 121 near McKinney, Texas on Oct. 22, 2025, what they found was a tow truck teetering off the side of a bridge.
“It was reported as the 18-wheeler that had crashed and was dangling over the bridge,” said Curtis Jordan, incident manager and co-owner of Jordan Towing of Plano. “When we arrived on scene, it was a flatbed tow truck that had a couple of cars loaded on it that had hit a stalled car in a lane of traffic.”
The impact sent the driver hard left. “He flipped it over and the cab portion went through the wall and was dangling over Hardin on the 121,” Jordan recalled.
McKinney Fire Department arrived first with their ladder truck, followed by the Texas Highway Patrol, hazmat crews, and Jordan’s team, which was equipped with two rotators, a 75-ton Peterbilt and a 50-ton. “They took a couple of their fire guys up on the ladder and knocked the front windshield out in order to rescue the driver,” Jordan said. “It was a little crazy, a little chaotic.”
Once the driver was safe, the challenge shifted to stabilizing the wreck and protecting the damaged bridge. “Part of the bridge was broken off,” Jordan said. “If we pulled the truck back in a certain way we could break off some more of that and it could fall down.”
Engineers from the North Texas Tollway Authority evaluated the structure before Jordan’s team set up outriggers. “They didn’t want their structure compromised,” he said. “They had to tell us what was a good safe spot for that.”
Environmental concerns added to the complexity. “There was a major hydraulic oil, antifreeze, fuel leak so we had to contain that,” Jordan said. Only after the hazmat cleanup could they begin recovery operations. His crew unchained two damaged cars — a Dodge and a Ford Focus — and used their medium-duty units to upright and remove them before addressing the main casualty.
Because of the instability of the bridge, Jordan’s team coordinated every move with the other agencies on scene. “Safety came first,” he said. “We all came to, ‘Hey, we need to tie this thing down, we don’t want it falling off.’”
The recovery was part of a TRIP (Towing and Recovery Incentive Program) activation, a system that requires qualified heavy-duty responders to clear major incidents quickly. “We have little 15-20 minute huddles between the incident managers from the fire department, the NTTA, Texas Highway Patrol, and of course the wrecker service,” Jordan said. “We huddle up, see how things are going, give updates, and figure out our game plan going forward.”
After four hours on scene, the wrecked tow truck was safely uprighted and removed. Jordan, who has run Jordan Towing for 30 years, credits his team’s training and coordination for the successful outcome. “We train all our guys,” he said. “We’ve got 3 rotators… heavy haul, 65-ton bus haulers, 55-tons. You name it, we’ve got it.”
For Jordan, who followed in his father’s footsteps, this was another day proving the importance of professionalism in heavy recovery. “My dad ran wreckers in the ’70s… when I turned 18, I came back and started working for the company he sold out to, and then about seven years later me and my brother started Jordan Towing.”
Thanks to the coordinated efforts of first responders, engineers, and experienced operators, a potential disaster ended without injury.
Incident Details at a Glance
Date: October 22, 2025
Location: Sam Rayburn Tollway (SH 121) over Hardin Boulevard, McKinney, TX
Incident: Flatbed tow truck crashed into a stalled vehicle and went through the bridge wall, cab hanging over edge
Responding Agencies: McKinney Fire Department, Texas Highway Patrol, North Texas Tollway Authority
Recovery Lead: Jordan Towing
Equipment Used: 75-ton and 50-ton Peterbilt rotators, medium-duty units
Duration: Approx. 4 hours
Outcome: Driver rescued safely, vehicle recovered, no further structural damage or injuries
Published: Tuesday, November 11, 2025
By George L. Nitti
On a narrow mountain road south of Missoula, Montana, a belly dump truck slipped just inches too far toward the edge of Rock Creek Road. “Those guys were actually building the road,” said Scott Wolff, owner of Iron Horse Towing. “There’s a place up there called the Hogback, like a mountain pass kind of thing, and the guy got too close to the edge and the trailer sucked him off.” The unit rolled nearly 200 feet down the steep slope.
When Wolff and his team made the long, slow 90-minute drive into the mountains, the scene offered almost no margin for error. “The biggest problem with that whole deal is we didn’t have any room to work,” he said. “The road is a single-lane road and that truck was super heavy. Fortunately, it emptied itself on the way down, so we didn’t have to worry about that.”
For the recovery, Wolff brought his 2018 Peterbilt 1150 rotator along with a smaller 16-ton wrecker. “We brought our Freightliner M2, the 16-ton,” he explained. “The reason we did that is because we didn’t have any place to turn the rotator around, but I knew we’d need a second truck. That little truck is the only truck that could get turned around in there and still be strong enough to do what we needed it to do.”
Because the tractor and trailer had separated on the way down, the team worked on them individually. “There’s no way we’re gonna have room to work to get the whole thing up as a unit,” Wolff said. “We were able to separate the truck and trailer and then we rigged the tractor part of it.”
They used the rotator to lift while the 16-ton acted as an anchor against the slope. “We’d get up with the rotator and then we used the 16-ton snatch-blocked off some trees to keep the back of the tractor from sliding down the hill,” he said. “We kind of worked them together and seesawed up the hill.” The tractor finally crested the shoulder. “I didn’t have enough room to get the rotator up beside me because there wasn’t enough shoulder,” he noted.
After towing the tractor to a wider turnout, they returned for the belly dump trailer as darkness settled over the ridge. “We rigged to trees that were up the hill… to get it between us,” Wolff said. The rotator lifted to keep the trailer from digging deeper, while the 16-ton steered and controlled its line of travel. “All that dirt on the side was soft because it came out of the trailer when it went over,” he added. “I was tucked up against the bank on the other side so that made it real tricky. I couldn’t put the rotator up on a decent platform to do any kind of really significant cycling.”
“It was about a 12-hour job,” Wolff said. “And an hour and a half to get to the scene. I’ve been on recoveries where it takes about six or seven hours to get there.”
For Wolff, it’s the nature of the terrain and the business. “There’s a lot of long drives and a lot of places where there’s no room to make a mistake,” he said. But after 35 years in the industry, he still embraces the challenge: “Every day is different and every day is a challenge, and I really like that.”
Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025
By George L. Nitti
After three days of steady rain, the ground behind a local business in rural southeastern Oklahoma had turned to soup. When a garbage truck backed up to a dumpster to make its usual pickup, the driver quickly realized his mistake: his left rear drive wheel sank deep into the mud, and 20 tons of wet trash held him fast.
That’s when Zac Carp of TW Towing and Recovery got the call. “He told me right off they were packed all the way through - over 100 stops’ worth of trash,” Zac said. “I knew it was going to be heavy.”
When he arrived, the truck’s front end sat level, but the left rear wheel was buried almost to the brake chambers. The driver mentioned they usually hook to the axle in these situations, but Zac had other another idea.
“I don’t like hooking to the axle unless I have to,” he explained. “You can pull one out from under the truck if the bolts shear off. The manufacturer recommends using the pull pin, so that’s what I went with.”
After securing the pull pin, Zac set up a snatch block and assessed the best line of pull. When the metal shackle threatened to side-load, he swapped it out for a soft shackle—a flexible rope-style connector supplied by Yankum Ropes, a new sponsor providing TW Towing with rigging gear designed for off-road and recovery work. “A soft shackle can go any which way and not side-load,” Zac said. “It’s just safer.”
Working steadily and calmly, Zac doubled the line once, locked in his geometry, and began the pull with his 14-ton Century on an F-550 four-wheel-drive chassis. Within moments, the garbage truck rolled free. “It came out easy,” he said. “The truck never ceases to amaze me with what it can do.”
Once the unit was clear, Zac filled the holes left behind to prevent ruts and damage to the lot. “You always want to leave the site better than you found it,” he noted.
Asked about his steady demeanor, Zac said it’s a mix of experience and instinct. “To me, it’s all geometry,” he said. “Before I even step out of the wrecker, I already know my plan. I guess I’ve got a kind of sixth sense for it.”
In the end, the recovery went off without a hitch, or rather, with the right kind of hitch. A good plan, sound rigging, and respect for manufacturer recommendations turned what could have been a messy problem into a clean, professional recovery.
To see the recovery in action, visit Zac's youtube channel @ TWTowingandRecovery