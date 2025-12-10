Digital Edition
Manuel M.
De Andrade
Nov 21, 2025

Another Towman
Struck Down
The Week's Features
Mass. Towman Dies in Overpass Crash
Dramatic Bridge Recovery: Towing, Fire and Hazmat Crews Unite to Avert Disaster
Tow truck rescued after dangling off Texas bridge in dramatic recovery.
On-Highway Tire Changes? Do They Make Sense?
Why tire changes on highways are deadly—and why towers must “Tow First.”
Inside E&J’s First Responder Tribute Truck
E&J’s new Peterbilt blends patriotism with a tribute to local heroes.
Auto Loan Delinquencies Keep Climbing
Events
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
April 22-24, 2026
TowXpo
San Antonio, TX.
July 16-18, 2026
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 19-21, 2026
XPO Magazine Digital Edition
Premiere of "Home of the Brave" with lyrics • Click here to play
Translate Page
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing December 10 - December 16, 2025

Hacker or Tow Professional? 

Come Get Me PIC in traffic lane 08d60
By Randall C. Resch 

Are you a “Hacker” or a “Professional” tower? “Hacker” is street slang that’s tossed around when towers don’t follow time-worn guidelines that support operations and industry safety. 

For towers who identify as a “Misfit,” this narrative may stir some emotions. One of the industry’s self-proclaimed influencers shared his collection of dislikes against annoying tow truck drivers based on behaviors he’s witnessed on a day-to-day basis. To protect his online identity, let’s call him “Mr. Influencer,” a self-acclaimed expert of the industry’s Tow Police. 

While I don’t support internet influencers and their antics, I found one post especially entertaining and complete with enough substance to share with you. Mr. Influencer didn’t speak highly of certain tow operators. His complaints (not mine) pointed out a list of annoying tow operator behaviors. Here’s what he had to say about fellow towers — what he didn’t like were: 

1. “Call chasers and speeders” — his biggest complaint, saying, “Around here tow truckers drive like fools on highways and city streets.” He noted it was especially true of towers who expedite and chase calls. 

2. “Tailgaters” — listed as a close second, saying towers use a tow truck’s size to intimidate motorists and make traffic move over. Obviously, tailgating actions tend to cause road rage from motorists who weren’t having it. 

3. “Tow trucks who drive the shoulders” — upset him, noting that, in attempts to get somewhere quick, “They’re always driving too fast on the shoulders.”  Note: Shoulder response isn’t illegal in some states when authorization is provided by law enforcement. 

4. “Lights on all the time” — saying, “Towers drive with emergency lights ‘on’ everywhere they go.” Note: Depending on the state tow companies serve, it may be legal to drive with lights ‘on’ when vehicle code law authorizes it, or when a tow or transport impedes traffic. 

5. “Tow trucks have circus lighting” — citing carriers and wreckers where, “A little bit of emergency lighting goes a long way!” 

6. “If it fits, it ships” — complaining that wreckers and carriers are constantly overloaded and over-length. Note: Overloading is a dangerous practice that affects braking and steering that can lead to collisions. Sorry — just because “it fits” doesn’t make it safe or legal. 

7. “One-Hook Wonders” — towers who don’t comply with tie-down and safety chain requirements. “You see ’em with maybe one J-Hook chain… that’s it.” 

8. “Escaping debris” — describing towers who don’t secure loose items from vehicles, only to drop into a following vehicle’s path. Towers are reminded to secure carrier items before tow or transport commences. 

9. “Asinine road ragers” — where out-of-control towers commit road rage once angered at another party’s driving actions. Road rage could be the result of items one through four. For example, a 2017 flatbed operator fired shots into a semi-truck, resulting in an intentional homicidal death. The tower was charged with first-degree murder and sentenced to 50 years. 

10. Final dislike: “Tow truck drivers think they’ve got some kind of authority.” Note: Tow operators have zero authority under law and this mindset may result in violence. 

Hackers Versus Professionals 

I submit that Mr. Influencer makes valid points in his post that seem correct. While I’ll take the “middle of the road” approach here, consider what personality you choose to be: “Hacker” or “Professional?” 

Because the industry sees little to no enforcement, it’s easy for towers to fall into one of these two categories. For the “Hacker,” laziness, short-cutting, and a brazen disregard for industry teachings create many of Mr. Influencer’s “dislikes.” 

The Hacker personality may be driven by an “It’ll never happen to me” mentality, or “I’ve been doing it that way for years and I ain’t been caught yet.” And for towers who attend the “Internet University of Tow Operator Training,” the tricks you apply in the field may result in an unintentional injury or death to you or an innocent person. 

For professional tow operators, following vehicle code law and working within industry expectations is an easy process. Professionalism is a practiced behavior that conforms to industry expectations. 

In that mindset, what personality defines you? 



American Towman Today - December 10, 2025
American Towman Today - December 10, 2025
Click here to read more

Towman Honored for Stopping Suicide on Bridge

Published: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

A Kentucky tow truck driver is being recognized as a hero after intervening to stop a suicide attempt on Tyrone Bridge in Versailles, Kentucky.

The Versailles Police Department awarded Stefano Slone the Chief’s Commendation for his actions on the morning of Nov. 26, when he encountered a young man threatening to jump from the bridge. Slone, who works for Carey's Towing & Recovery, was towing a vehicle from a crash and had taken an alternate route on Tyrone Pike at a co-worker’s suggestion. As he approached the bridge, he noticed stopped vehicles and pulled over, believing there had been another accident.

Instead, Slone found a man in obvious distress standing near the edge of the bridge. After hearing the man say during a phone call, “No, you won’t ever see me again,” Slone acted, tackling him to the ground. With help from a bystander, he held the man until police and emergency medical personnel arrived.

Police said the man, believed to be a veteran, was experiencing a mental health crisis. Officers praised Slone’s quick action, saying it likely saved the man’s life.

Source: https://www.wkyt.com



Kentucky towman Stefano Slone of Carey's Towing & Recovery stands at Tyrone Bridge, where his quick action and courage helped save a life.

Hacker or Tow Professional? 

Published: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Come Get Me PIC in traffic lane 08d60
By Randall C. Resch 

Are you a “Hacker” or a “Professional” tower? “Hacker” is street slang that’s tossed around when towers don’t follow time-worn guidelines that support operations and industry safety. 

For towers who identify as a “Misfit,” this narrative may stir some emotions. One of the industry’s self-proclaimed influencers shared his collection of dislikes against annoying tow truck drivers based on behaviors he’s witnessed on a day-to-day basis. To protect his online identity, let’s call him “Mr. Influencer,” a self-acclaimed expert of the industry’s Tow Police. 

While I don’t support internet influencers and their antics, I found one post especially entertaining and complete with enough substance to share with you. Mr. Influencer didn’t speak highly of certain tow operators. His complaints (not mine) pointed out a list of annoying tow operator behaviors. Here’s what he had to say about fellow towers — what he didn’t like were: 

1. “Call chasers and speeders” — his biggest complaint, saying, “Around here tow truckers drive like fools on highways and city streets.” He noted it was especially true of towers who expedite and chase calls. 

2. “Tailgaters” — listed as a close second, saying towers use a tow truck’s size to intimidate motorists and make traffic move over. Obviously, tailgating actions tend to cause road rage from motorists who weren’t having it. 

3. “Tow trucks who drive the shoulders” — upset him, noting that, in attempts to get somewhere quick, “They’re always driving too fast on the shoulders.”  Note: Shoulder response isn’t illegal in some states when authorization is provided by law enforcement. 

4. “Lights on all the time” — saying, “Towers drive with emergency lights ‘on’ everywhere they go.” Note: Depending on the state tow companies serve, it may be legal to drive with lights ‘on’ when vehicle code law authorizes it, or when a tow or transport impedes traffic. 

5. “Tow trucks have circus lighting” — citing carriers and wreckers where, “A little bit of emergency lighting goes a long way!” 

6. “If it fits, it ships” — complaining that wreckers and carriers are constantly overloaded and over-length. Note: Overloading is a dangerous practice that affects braking and steering that can lead to collisions. Sorry — just because “it fits” doesn’t make it safe or legal. 

7. “One-Hook Wonders” — towers who don’t comply with tie-down and safety chain requirements. “You see ’em with maybe one J-Hook chain… that’s it.” 

8. “Escaping debris” — describing towers who don’t secure loose items from vehicles, only to drop into a following vehicle’s path. Towers are reminded to secure carrier items before tow or transport commences. 

9. “Asinine road ragers” — where out-of-control towers commit road rage once angered at another party’s driving actions. Road rage could be the result of items one through four. For example, a 2017 flatbed operator fired shots into a semi-truck, resulting in an intentional homicidal death. The tower was charged with first-degree murder and sentenced to 50 years. 

10. Final dislike: “Tow truck drivers think they’ve got some kind of authority.” Note: Tow operators have zero authority under law and this mindset may result in violence. 

Hackers Versus Professionals 

I submit that Mr. Influencer makes valid points in his post that seem correct. While I’ll take the “middle of the road” approach here, consider what personality you choose to be: “Hacker” or “Professional?” 

Because the industry sees little to no enforcement, it’s easy for towers to fall into one of these two categories. For the “Hacker,” laziness, short-cutting, and a brazen disregard for industry teachings create many of Mr. Influencer’s “dislikes.” 

The Hacker personality may be driven by an “It’ll never happen to me” mentality, or “I’ve been doing it that way for years and I ain’t been caught yet.” And for towers who attend the “Internet University of Tow Operator Training,” the tricks you apply in the field may result in an unintentional injury or death to you or an innocent person. 

For professional tow operators, following vehicle code law and working within industry expectations is an easy process. Professionalism is a practiced behavior that conforms to industry expectations. 

In that mindset, what personality defines you? 

Thanks for coming out to the Planet's Biggest Tow Show! American Towman Exposition
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


Should tow operators be officially recognized as emergency responders?
Yes
No
Answers are anonymous
homediv
Managing Editor: George Nitti
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti
Safety Editor: Jimmy Santos
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Towman Songs
December 10 - December 16, 2025
Steve Calitri

Steve Calitri, Founder of American Towman Media & Expos, Passes

Published: Tuesday, December 09, 2025

It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Steven Louis Calitri, intrepid founder of American Towman Media and Expositions, on December 4. He was 73. 

Steve was a trailblazer who gave his heart and soul to the towing industry. For 43 years, Steve was dedicated to advancing the industry by promoting the professionalism of the Towman – while always recognizing their true grit and unique spirit. 

He was most proud of the programs he created to uplift the image of the towing professionals who work the nation’s roads every day. His vision and efforts have bolstered thousands upon thousands of towers. A true industry champion.

Not only did Steve Calitri leave a lasting legacy, he touched countless lives and will be dearly missed.

U.S. Senate Passes National “Move Over” Resolution

Published: Tuesday, December 09, 2025

A bipartisan resolution promoting the national observance of “Move Over Law Day” has passed the U.S. Senate, aiming to increase awareness of state “Slow Down, Move Over” laws and reduce roadside deaths and injuries. The measure was led by Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Deb Fischer (R-Neb.).

The resolution was inspired by the death of Connecticut tow truck operator Corey Iodice, who was struck and killed in 2020 while assisting a stranded motorist. It recognizes the risks faced by tow truck operators, law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical personnel, and highway workers who serve on the nation’s roads.

Although all 50 states have laws requiring drivers to slow down and move over when approaching stopped emergency or maintenance vehicles, federal lawmakers noted that many motorists remain unaware of the rules, which vary by state.

Supporters said the resolution is intended to reinforce public education and save lives by urging drivers to reduce speed and change lanes when approaching roadside workers. The measure has been endorsed by national and state safety, transportation, and law enforcement organizations.

Source: https://www.blumenthal.senate.gov

DOT Removes Thousands of CDL Training Providers

Published: Friday, December 05, 2025

The U.S. Department of Transportation has removed nearly 3,000 truck driver training providers from the federal Training Provider Registry and warned 4,000 more as part of an escalating crackdown on so-called CDL mills. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the enforcement action on Dec. 1, saying a nationwide review by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration found widespread violations of entry-level driver training requirements.

According to DOT, providers were removed for falsifying training records, failing to meet curriculum or instructor standards, or refusing to produce documentation during audits. The registry is designed to ensure new drivers receive proper instruction before testing for commercial driver’s licenses or endorsements.

Training schools now on notice must inform all current students of their potential removal and have 30 days to prove compliance to FMCSA. “If you are unwilling to follow the rules, you have no place training America’s commercial drivers,” FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs said.

Industry leaders, including American Trucking Associations President Chris Spear, applauded the move, calling proper training essential to road safety.

The action is the latest in a series of steps by DOT aimed at eliminating fraudulent licensing practices and improving driver qualifications nationwide.

Source: https://www.ttnews.com

Minnesota Risks Millions Over CDL Audit

Published: Wednesday, December 03, 2025

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) is warning that Minnesota could forfeit more than $30 million in federal highway funding after a federal audit found widespread problems with how the state issued non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs).

In a December 1 letter to Governor Tim Walz, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) discovered that roughly one-third of the non-domiciled CDLs it reviewed in Minnesota were granted improperly. According to USDOT, the state issued licenses that extended beyond a driver’s lawful presence, granted CDLs to Mexican nationals who were not present under DACA, issued non-domiciled CDLs to lawful permanent residents who should have received regular CDLs, and in some cases failed to verify lawful presence at all.

USDOT has given Minnesota 30 days to pause new non-domiciled CDL issuances, identify all noncompliant licenses, revoke and reissue them when appropriate, and complete a full internal audit of state procedures.

Federal officials said the funding threat is part of a broader nationwide review. Since mid-2025, FMCSA has also flagged concerns in Pennsylvania and California over similar CDL-issuance issues.

Source: https://cdllife.com

Montana Tow Trucks Busy After First Winter Storm

Published: Tuesday, December 02, 2025

Tow truck drivers in Billings have been working nonstop in the wake of the season’s first winter storm.

The snowfall, which arrived Friday, was quickly followed by subfreezing temperatures, creating slick and hazardous road conditions across the region.

For towing companies like JH Motors Inc., the wintry weather has meant an exceptionally busy weekend.

“It’s been a menace for the most part,” said driver Christian Kinnison on Sunday afternoon. “It’s pretty rough out there.”

Kinnison said the crew has been responding to calls almost continuously since the storm rolled in.

“All of us were on the clock,” he said. “Whether it was Thanksgiving Day, the Friday after—it doesn’t matter. We’re 24/7.”

Fortunately, the team had prepared ahead of time once forecasts began calling for snow.

“We were very well prepared,” Kinnison noted. “We have a great team at JH Motors, and thankfully all of our trucks were up and running. We’ve been going pretty much nonstop ever since.”

And with winter just getting started, Kinnison says they expect—and are ready for—more challenges ahead.

“Whenever you’re calling a tow truck company, you’re not calling on your best day,” he said. “You’re calling because something happened—you need a jump start, you got into a wreck, or you hit a pole. It’s our job to make things a little easier and make your day a little bit better.”

Source: https://www.ktvq.com

Local Spotlight Shines on Tennessee Tower

Published: Monday, December 01, 2025

A recent spotlight in the local press highlighted the work of Tyler Blankenship, owner of Hanover Wrecker Service in Kodak, Tennessee, 20 minutes east of Knoxville. 

Blankenship grew up in the industry. His father founded the family’s West Virginia operation in 1987—and in 2021 he expanded the business into Tennessee. His days rarely unfold as planned. “You think you’re going one place, and then the phone rings and you’re headed somewhere completely different,” he said. Even after a 12-hour shift, he stays on call for late-night crashes and traffic-blocking breakdowns, working alongside police, fire crews, and EMS. “The road don’t get open ’til we get there,” he added.

Faith also drives his approach. Blankenship often takes a moment on scene to offer encouragement, guided by Luke 14. “We’re out here helping people, and I hope we’re God-sent,” he said.

With five locations across Tennessee and West Virginia, Blankenship credits constant training and adaptation for Hanover’s growth. “The industry is always changing. You’ve got to adapt and overcome,” he said.

Source: https://www.wbir.com

homediv homediv homediv tow411
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Rate how they handled this recovery
Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
December 10 - December 16, 2025

Dramatic Bridge Recovery: Towing, Fire and Hazmat Crews Unite to Avert Disaster

Published: Friday, November 28, 2025

jordancover 1884f
By George Nitti 

When dispatchers from the Texas Highway Patrol called Jordan Towing to a reported 18-wheeler crash on State Highway 121 near McKinney, Texas on Oct. 22, 2025, what they found was a tow truck teetering off the side of a bridge.

“It was reported as the 18-wheeler that had crashed and was dangling over the bridge,” said Curtis Jordan, incident manager and co-owner of Jordan Towing of Plano. “When we arrived on scene, it was a flatbed tow truck that had a couple of cars loaded on it that had hit a stalled car in a lane of traffic.” 

The impact sent the driver hard left. “He flipped it over and the cab portion went through the wall and was dangling over Hardin on the 121,” Jordan recalled.  

McKinney Fire Department arrived first with their ladder truck, followed by the Texas Highway Patrol, hazmat crews, and Jordan’s team, which was equipped with two rotators, a 75-ton Peterbilt and a 50-ton. “They took a couple of their fire guys up on the ladder and knocked the front windshield out in order to rescue the driver,” Jordan said. “It was a little crazy, a little chaotic.” 

Once the driver was safe, the challenge shifted to stabilizing the wreck and protecting the damaged bridge. “Part of the bridge was broken off,” Jordan said. “If we pulled the truck back in a certain way we could break off some more of that and it could fall down.” 

Engineers from the North Texas Tollway Authority evaluated the structure before Jordan’s team set up outriggers. “They didn’t want their structure compromised,” he said. “They had to tell us what was a good safe spot for that.” 

Environmental concerns added to the complexity. “There was a major hydraulic oil, antifreeze, fuel leak so we had to contain that,” Jordan said. Only after the hazmat cleanup could they begin recovery operations. His crew unchained two damaged cars — a Dodge and a Ford Focus — and used their medium-duty units to upright and remove them before addressing the main casualty. 

Because of the instability of the bridge, Jordan’s team coordinated every move with the other agencies on scene. “Safety came first,” he said. “We all came to, ‘Hey, we need to tie this thing down, we don’t want it falling off.’” 

The recovery was part of a TRIP (Towing and Recovery Incentive Program) activation, a system that requires qualified heavy-duty responders to clear major incidents quickly. “We have little 15-20 minute huddles between the incident managers from the fire department, the NTTA, Texas Highway Patrol, and of course the wrecker service,” Jordan said. “We huddle up, see how things are going, give updates, and figure out our game plan going forward.” 

After four hours on scene, the wrecked tow truck was safely uprighted and removed. Jordan, who has run Jordan Towing for 30 years, credits his team’s training and coordination for the successful outcome. “We train all our guys,” he said. “We’ve got 3 rotators… heavy haul, 65-ton bus haulers, 55-tons. You name it, we’ve got it.” 

For Jordan, who followed in his father’s footsteps, this was another day proving the importance of professionalism in heavy recovery. “My dad ran wreckers in the ’70s… when I turned 18, I came back and started working for the company he sold out to, and then about seven years later me and my brother started Jordan Towing.”  

Thanks to the coordinated efforts of first responders, engineers, and experienced operators, a potential disaster ended without injury.

Incident Details at a Glance 

Date: October 22, 2025 
Location: Sam Rayburn Tollway (SH 121) over Hardin Boulevard, McKinney, TX 
Incident: Flatbed tow truck crashed into a stalled vehicle and went through the bridge wall, cab hanging over edge 
Responding Agencies: McKinney Fire Department, Texas Highway Patrol, North Texas Tollway Authority 
Recovery Lead: Jordan Towing 
Equipment Used: 75-ton and 50-ton Peterbilt rotators, medium-duty units 
Duration: Approx. 4 hours 
Outcome: Driver rescued safely, vehicle recovered, no further structural damage or injuries 

The Belly Dump on the Hogback 

Published: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

20240722 190851 copy ca40f
By George L. Nitti

On a narrow mountain road south of Missoula, Montana, a belly dump truck slipped just inches too far toward the edge of Rock Creek Road. “Those guys were actually building the road,” said Scott Wolff, owner of Iron Horse Towing. “There’s a place up there called the Hogback, like a mountain pass kind of thing, and the guy got too close to the edge and the trailer sucked him off.” The unit rolled nearly 200 feet down the steep slope. 

When Wolff and his team made the long, slow 90-minute drive into the mountains, the scene offered almost no margin for error. “The biggest problem with that whole deal is we didn’t have any room to work,” he said. “The road is a single-lane road and that truck was super heavy. Fortunately, it emptied itself on the way down, so we didn’t have to worry about that.” 

For the recovery, Wolff brought his 2018 Peterbilt 1150 rotator along with a smaller 16-ton wrecker. “We brought our Freightliner M2, the 16-ton,” he explained. “The reason we did that is because we didn’t have any place to turn the rotator around, but I knew we’d need a second truck. That little truck is the only truck that could get turned around in there and still be strong enough to do what we needed it to do.” 

Because the tractor and trailer had separated on the way down, the team worked on them individually. “There’s no way we’re gonna have room to work to get the whole thing up as a unit,” Wolff said. “We were able to separate the truck and trailer and then we rigged the tractor part of it.” 

They used the rotator to lift while the 16-ton acted as an anchor against the slope. “We’d get up with the rotator and then we used the 16-ton snatch-blocked off some trees to keep the back of the tractor from sliding down the hill,” he said. “We kind of worked them together and seesawed up the hill.” The tractor finally crested the shoulder. “I didn’t have enough room to get the rotator up beside me because there wasn’t enough shoulder,” he noted. 

After towing the tractor to a wider turnout, they returned for the belly dump trailer as darkness settled over the ridge. “We rigged to trees that were up the hill… to get it between us,” Wolff said. The rotator lifted to keep the trailer from digging deeper, while the 16-ton steered and controlled its line of travel. “All that dirt on the side was soft because it came out of the trailer when it went over,” he added. “I was tucked up against the bank on the other side so that made it real tricky. I couldn’t put the rotator up on a decent platform to do any kind of really significant cycling.” 

“It was about a 12-hour job,” Wolff said. “And an hour and a half to get to the scene. I’ve been on recoveries where it takes about six or seven hours to get there.” 

For Wolff, it’s the nature of the terrain and the business. “There’s a lot of long drives and a lot of places where there’s no room to make a mistake,” he said. But after 35 years in the industry, he still embraces the challenge: “Every day is different and every day is a challenge, and I really like that.” 

Stuck in the Mud: The Mechanics Behind Pulling a Heavy Garbage Truck to Safety 

Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025

tm2 7dd76
By George L. Nitti

After three days of steady rain, the ground behind a local business in rural southeastern Oklahoma had turned to soup. When a garbage truck backed up to a dumpster to make its usual pickup, the driver quickly realized his mistake: his left rear drive wheel sank deep into the mud, and 20 tons of wet trash held him fast. 

That’s when Zac Carp of TW Towing and Recovery got the call. “He told me right off they were packed all the way through - over 100 stops’ worth of trash,” Zac said. “I knew it was going to be heavy.” 

When he arrived, the truck’s front end sat level, but the left rear wheel was buried almost to the brake chambers. The driver mentioned they usually hook to the axle in these situations, but Zac had other another idea.  

“I don’t like hooking to the axle unless I have to,” he explained. “You can pull one out from under the truck if the bolts shear off. The manufacturer recommends using the pull pin, so that’s what I went with.” 

After securing the pull pin, Zac set up a snatch block and assessed the best line of pull. When the metal shackle threatened to side-load, he swapped it out for a soft shackle—a flexible rope-style connector supplied by Yankum Ropes, a new sponsor providing TW Towing with rigging gear designed for off-road and recovery work. “A soft shackle can go any which way and not side-load,” Zac said. “It’s just safer.” 

Working steadily and calmly, Zac doubled the line once, locked in his geometry, and began the pull with his 14-ton Century on an F-550 four-wheel-drive chassis. Within moments, the garbage truck rolled free. “It came out easy,” he said. “The truck never ceases to amaze me with what it can do.” 

Once the unit was clear, Zac filled the holes left behind to prevent ruts and damage to the lot. “You always want to leave the site better than you found it,” he noted. 

Asked about his steady demeanor, Zac said it’s a mix of experience and instinct. “To me, it’s all geometry,” he said. “Before I even step out of the wrecker, I already know my plan. I guess I’ve got a kind of sixth sense for it.” 

In the end, the recovery went off without a hitch, or rather, with the right kind of hitch. A good plan, sound rigging, and respect for manufacturer recommendations turned what could have been a messy problem into a clean, professional recovery. 

To see the recovery in action, visit Zac's youtube channel @ TWTowingandRecovery

Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
December 10 - December 16, 2025

Hacker or Tow Professional? 

Published: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Come Get Me PIC in traffic lane 08d60
By Randall C. Resch 

Are you a “Hacker” or a “Professional” tower? “Hacker” is street slang that’s tossed around when towers don’t follow time-worn guidelines that support operations and industry safety. 

For towers who identify as a “Misfit,” this narrative may stir some emotions. One of the industry’s self-proclaimed influencers shared his collection of dislikes against annoying tow truck drivers based on behaviors he’s witnessed on a day-to-day basis. To protect his online identity, let’s call him “Mr. Influencer,” a self-acclaimed expert of the industry’s Tow Police. 

While I don’t support internet influencers and their antics, I found one post especially entertaining and complete with enough substance to share with you. Mr. Influencer didn’t speak highly of certain tow operators. His complaints (not mine) pointed out a list of annoying tow operator behaviors. Here’s what he had to say about fellow towers — what he didn’t like were: 

1. “Call chasers and speeders” — his biggest complaint, saying, “Around here tow truckers drive like fools on highways and city streets.” He noted it was especially true of towers who expedite and chase calls. 

2. “Tailgaters” — listed as a close second, saying towers use a tow truck’s size to intimidate motorists and make traffic move over. Obviously, tailgating actions tend to cause road rage from motorists who weren’t having it. 

3. “Tow trucks who drive the shoulders” — upset him, noting that, in attempts to get somewhere quick, “They’re always driving too fast on the shoulders.”  Note: Shoulder response isn’t illegal in some states when authorization is provided by law enforcement. 

4. “Lights on all the time” — saying, “Towers drive with emergency lights ‘on’ everywhere they go.” Note: Depending on the state tow companies serve, it may be legal to drive with lights ‘on’ when vehicle code law authorizes it, or when a tow or transport impedes traffic. 

5. “Tow trucks have circus lighting” — citing carriers and wreckers where, “A little bit of emergency lighting goes a long way!” 

6. “If it fits, it ships” — complaining that wreckers and carriers are constantly overloaded and over-length. Note: Overloading is a dangerous practice that affects braking and steering that can lead to collisions. Sorry — just because “it fits” doesn’t make it safe or legal. 

7. “One-Hook Wonders” — towers who don’t comply with tie-down and safety chain requirements. “You see ’em with maybe one J-Hook chain… that’s it.” 

8. “Escaping debris” — describing towers who don’t secure loose items from vehicles, only to drop into a following vehicle’s path. Towers are reminded to secure carrier items before tow or transport commences. 

9. “Asinine road ragers” — where out-of-control towers commit road rage once angered at another party’s driving actions. Road rage could be the result of items one through four. For example, a 2017 flatbed operator fired shots into a semi-truck, resulting in an intentional homicidal death. The tower was charged with first-degree murder and sentenced to 50 years. 

10. Final dislike: “Tow truck drivers think they’ve got some kind of authority.” Note: Tow operators have zero authority under law and this mindset may result in violence. 

Hackers Versus Professionals 

I submit that Mr. Influencer makes valid points in his post that seem correct. While I’ll take the “middle of the road” approach here, consider what personality you choose to be: “Hacker” or “Professional?” 

Because the industry sees little to no enforcement, it’s easy for towers to fall into one of these two categories. For the “Hacker,” laziness, short-cutting, and a brazen disregard for industry teachings create many of Mr. Influencer’s “dislikes.” 

The Hacker personality may be driven by an “It’ll never happen to me” mentality, or “I’ve been doing it that way for years and I ain’t been caught yet.” And for towers who attend the “Internet University of Tow Operator Training,” the tricks you apply in the field may result in an unintentional injury or death to you or an innocent person. 

For professional tow operators, following vehicle code law and working within industry expectations is an easy process. Professionalism is a practiced behavior that conforms to industry expectations. 

In that mindset, what personality defines you? 

Do You Have a “BUS” Book? Why Every Tower Needs One

Published: Wednesday, December 03, 2025

Estate Plan Sample 9b983
By Brian J. Riker

Humans don’t like to face their own immortality, so we tend to put off planning for the inevitable. Yet the one thing certain in life is death. While we all like to think that we — and our businesses — will live forever, our day will come. What is troubling is that none of us know exactly when that day will be.

With how dangerous the towing industry is, everyone involved should have a will and a plan for their surviving family members. That is the minimum a responsible person will do: prepare those left behind to handle final arrangements and, when possible, set them up for a future where your income has been replaced so their lives can continue with minimal financial impact.

The same holds true for our businesses. For the owners reading this: What would happen if you were hit by a bus today? Would your business survive, or would it be thrown into chaos because you were the only person who knew critical information such as banking details, key contacts, and passwords for essential information systems?

With gratitude to a dear friend, Bill Giorgis (from whom I borrowed the phrase “BUS Book”), all owners and key personnel need to create a guidebook accessible to specific people. Should one or more of you pass away or become unexpectedly incapacitated, your business can keep operating while a long-term plan is executed for an orderly ownership transfer or wind-down.

At a minimum, this guidebook should include:

  • Copies of critical documents such as estate plans, wills, and power of attorney forms that allow others to act on your behalf in specific situations.

  • Detailed instructions on day-to-day operations and your wishes for how they should continue or wind down, including who is responsible for what.

  • Passwords, bank account numbers and locations, and financial resources (life insurance, trusts, etc.). Don’t forget benefits available from trade associations, the Survivor Fund (which increases with membership), and other sources.

  • Contact information for next of kin, attorneys, accountants, and other professionals necessary to ensure an orderly transition.

Just creating the “BUS Book” is not enough. You need to inform key people where it is, review it with them, and keep it updated as information, people, plans, and processes change in real time. Your next of kin and senior management should not be surprised by your wishes when something happens. A successful transition plan requires everyone to be on the same page and understand their roles and responsibilities.

This guidebook should include a detailed survivorship plan so that, should the unthinkable occur — you pass away along with your immediate next of kin, spouse, or designated successor — there is still a clear chain of events that occurs automatically. Additionally, if your company has a “key man,” someone extremely critical to operations, you should have a plan for what happens if they exit unexpectedly. You may even want to consider key man insurance, although that is a topic for another article.

Keep in mind, especially if you are a sole proprietor or single-member LLC: if something happens and you don’t have a legally compliant plan, your staff may not even be able to receive their final paychecks without state intervention. Your spouse might not be able to access grocery money or pay the light bill until the court decides how to close out your business and distribute your assets.

After all the hard work you have put into your business, do you want a Probate Court judge deciding what happens to your legacy? Take the time now to save your loved ones from additional heartache and trouble later on.

On-Highway Tire Changes? Do They Make Sense?

Published: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Flat Tire Change 3a6a1
By Randall C. Resch

A famous quote asserts: “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” That includes providing traffic-side tire service late at night, in bad weather, without a reflective vest, with the jack handle leaning toward traffic, and motorists milling about.

Keyboard warriors argue back and forth about whether it’s “OK” to conduct on-highway tire changes. I watch today’s operators provide tire service even when the flat tire sits just inches from the white line. Haven’t they gotten the message? Tow First!

A 23-year-old Motorist Assistance Patrol (MAP) operator was changing a late-night tire on a Louisiana highway. His truck was reportedly parked on the shoulder with emergency lights activated and cones placed behind it. In a perfect world, these extra steps would help identify the operator’s presence.

In April 2024, another Louisiana tower and his customer were struck and killed while providing tire service on the highway shoulder at 2 a.m. Forever I question, “Why do tow companies provide tire services on the highway?”

Where does it say tow operators are required to put themselves—and their customers—in harm’s way to change a tire? It doesn’t. When towers have the God-given sense to recognize dangerous environments, why disregard the obvious? Is it simply chasing the all-American dollar instead of making a life-saving decision?

In Harm’s Way

Dating back to the 1940s, as many as fifty-two tow operators and club service technicians have been killed while working tire services on high-speed highways.

A Southern California newbie tow operator was killed alongside another technician while servicing an entitled vehicle owner. The customer’s rear driver-side tire required deep-set lugs, and the vehicle sat dangerously on a narrow shoulder. The tower recognized the peril and advised relocating the vehicle to a safer spot. The indignant motorist refused.

Although the towers knew the dangers, they chose to satisfy the customer—a deadly decision. Their refusal to relocate became a primary factor in both being struck by an approaching motorist “lost in the rising sun’s glare.” Would calling CHP have prevented the horrific strike? In most situations—yes.

Consider the realities: a spare buried under groceries, sports gear, or rusted into place under the vehicle. Have you ever crawled under the rear of an SUV trying to crank down a mud-encrusted spare? That’s scary stuff.

Example After Example

Another fatal strike in Southern California involved a tower responding to a flat tire on a vehicle stopped atop the highway’s gore point. The rear driver-side tire was flat, leaving towing options limited. The tower opted to change it.

A DUI driver plowed into him—he was nothing more than a “sitting duck” in the gore point. Would dispatching a carrier or requesting highway patrol have prevented a fatal outcome? That’s why immediate and accurate arrival assessment is critical.

Operators have also been struck while attempting to service commercial trucks. These vehicles often consume the entire shoulder, leaving no safe working space.

Cast Safety Aside

Some providers believe their abilities outweigh the lessons learned. But conducting tire services on high-speed highways is deadly. If you’re going to cast safety aside, at least request highway patrol, DOT, or freeway service patrol support.

Savvy towers know when to request extra emergency lighting, police presence, arrow boards, or rear-end protection. However, even with those assets, protection is never guaranteed—and can create a false sense of security.

My company’s PPM states: Tow operators and service technicians are authorized to refuse tire service when the vehicle is in a dangerous location. Never put yourself in harm’s way—safety comes first. This is a life-saving policy.

Freeway service patrol training guidelines also state: If service takes longer than ten minutes, tow or transport the vehicle to a safe location to complete the service.

Bottom Line

Lessons learned suggest it’s “insanity” to get killed over the price of a tire change. It is far smarter to Tow First than to stand, walk, or work on the dangerous side of traffic.

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 52-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 750-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.




homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator

December 10 - December 16, 2025

Inside E&J’s First Responder Tribute Truck 

Published: Sunday, November 23, 2025

ejcover 47266
By George L. Nitti

When E&J Automotive unveiled its newest 25-ton Peterbilt, the first thing that caught the eye wasn’t its size or its power; it was the patriotic wrap honoring Craven County, North Carolina’s first responders. 

Designed by Razor Wraps of Fredericksburg, Virginia, the truck’s exterior blends the logos of local fire, EMS, and law enforcement agencies into a dense, photo-rich collage. One full side is devoted entirely to fire and EMS; the opposite side pays tribute to law enforcement across the county. 

“We took different logos from our local fire departments and local law enforcement,” said Ray Jones, lead operator of heavy-duty equipment at E&J, located in New Bern. “It’s also wrapped with people in our area, in our county. They’re just random pictures to fill space, but everything on it is related to law enforcement or first responders.” 

While the sides anchor the truck in its community, the hood adds another layer of symbolism — a bold patriotic design that ties the entire wrap together. Across the front, a bald eagle rises through a veil of stars and stripes, its gaze fixed forward. A sweep of the American flag and a faint overlay of historic script evoke the spirit of the nation’s founding. 

“We already had first responder and military themes on our other trucks,” Jones said. “For this one, we wanted something that represented our area, but it also needed to carry that patriotic feel.” 

Among the most meaningful features, Jones said, is a tribute tucked onto the rear driver’s-side panel: a portrait of “Nibbles,” a pit bull who served with the Craven County Sheriff’s K9 unit. 

“He’s on every one of our trucks,” Jones said. “The Sheriff’s Department rescued him and trained him to be a K9.” Nibbles later developed back issues and passed away just before E&J wrapped its fleet. Jones, who has two pit bulls of his own, added, “It touched me, so I had him added to every truck.” 

E&J has served the region since 1988, and Jones himself has been part of the company for 32 years. For him, the new Peterbilt is a moving testament to the people who protect the community every day. 

“People will see it,” he said. “And they’ll remember who’s out there looking after them.” 

Little Tornado: A Safe Haven Across the High Plains

Published: Tuesday, November 04, 2025

image0000061 2 94d75
By George L. Nitti 

In the wide-open plains of Colorado and Nebraska’s Panhandle, where the land stretches flat and the wind can turn fierce, Little Tornado Towing & Recovery has become a haven; not a destructive force of nature. 

“We serve all of the Panhandle,” says owner Troy Hughes, who runs the business from Sidney, Nebraska and Sterling, Colorado. 

The company name carries a personal story. “Little Tornado” comes from Hughes’s daughter Julia, whom he affectionately calls his “five-star girl.” The name also combines the first initials of the family — Laura (his wife), Troy, and Julia — forming “LT,” the heart of the logo. 

“When she was little, she was a handful, a real little tornado,” Hughes says. Julia, now 28, helps manage company operations, having worked alongside her father for the past nine years. “She’s been my sidekick all my life,” Hughes says. “Through the years, she's stuck beside me."

The fleet includes four heavy-duty wreckers, two medium-duty units, and four rollbacks, including the newest addition — a 2025 International with a Jerr-Dan rollback, custom-wrapped in bold black and neon-green graphics. 

The truck’s design, created by Morgan Signs of Fort Morgan, Colorado, is eye-catching. The door features a powerful tornado sweeping across the company name, a visual metaphor for the team’s mission to “clean up the mess.” The vivid green striping cuts through the dark backdrop, matching the company’s “storm-ready” aesthetic. Even the fleet’s numbering system carries the theme: each truck is labeled from F1 to F9, inspired by the tornado rating scale. The International in the photo is marked F8. 

Recently, the Little Tornado crew responded to a beet truck rollover, a major recovery involving both the F7 and F8 trucks. “Julia handled the front end while I took the back,” Hughes recalls. “She’s a natural.” 

For Hughes, the road ahead is about endurance and starting over when life demands it. “I’ve been doing that for about 30 years, starting over when I've had to. We survive."

Despite the costs and challenges of towing today, Hughes stays committed to helping others. “We just kind of help everyone out,” he says. “You know, someone in need, we’re there, we’ll work with them."

Through that resilience and compassion, Little Tornado Towing shows their strength can weather any storm.




75-Ton Rotator Shines with Purpose and Pride

Published: Wednesday, October 29, 2025

SR1cover 70b0e
By George L. Nitti

When Ken Jabco of S & R Towing and Recovery in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, set out to add a 2025 Peterbilt 589 with a Century 1075 rotator to his fleet, he knew it was a bold move. Though confident in his decision, Jabco admits the purchase didn’t come without hesitation. Investing in a 75-ton rotator was a major leap for his company, both financially and operationally.

“I was very nervous. Spend money to make money. So that’s what we’re doing,” he said.

For Jabco, the move wasn’t impulsive. Since taking over S & R Towing in 2015, he’s been steadily upgrading his fleet and preparing for the industry’s next chapter. With potential Pennsylvania State Police requirements on the horizon for rotator-equipped companies, Jabco wanted to make the investment on his own terms and not out of obligation.

The rotator’s build came through Miller Industries, with graphics designed by Dendy Hill Graphics of Lafayette, Georgia. The design represents a fresh direction for S & R’s fleet. “I plan to continue to do them this way — with the diamond plate lettering — and it’s all reflective,” Jabco said.

The graphics combine black, red, and chrome tones, anchored by bold chain motifs running the length of the body. Subtle custom touches personalize the rotator, including nods to Jabco’s employees and community that include a flag and purple ribbon, visible on the passenger side near the door, symbolizing cancer awareness.

“I have a guy that works for me; he’s a veteran,” Jabco said. “I wanted an American flag on it, and I wanted to honor him with that. The purple ribbon acknowledges two employees who lost their parents battling cancer.”

Even the small details reflect pride and craftsmanship. “Inside the boxes I had splatter painted, which is pretty cool too,” Jabco said. “Different colors—pretty much all the colors that are involved in the wrap—splattered out over a white background.”

The rotator itself rides on a twin-steer Peterbilt 589 chassis, chosen for power and performance. “We’re right along Interstate 80 in central Pennsylvania, so it’s all about keeping the roads open now,” Jabco said. “My theory was slowly go bigger. I have a 55-ton, but it’s not a rotator.”

After more than three decades in the towing business, Jabco calls the rotator “a new journey.”

“If you’re going to go purchase something of that nature,” he said, “you might as well do it the right way — don’t cut corners. And that’s what I did.”

homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
December 10 - December 16, 2025

Kinetic Recovery Rope

Published: Saturday, November 01, 2025

yankumkineticrope 974dc

The Rattler: 1 Inch Recovery Rope for 3/4 -1 ton Trucks and Heavy SUVs

Recommended for recovery vehicles that weigh 7,200 - 10,249 pounds.

Breaking Strength: 33,500 lbs.

Stuck? This diameter size is best utilized in anything from 3/4 ton pickup trucks to large SUV's. Why is this better than traditional flat webbing straps?

Yankum Ropes™ delivers extra linear force and added kinetic energy that give you the power of momentum. This rope was designed for professionals but made to serve anyone who needs an extra tug. This rope was made for your farm truck to make sure you can get the job done and be home in time for supper. It’s built to stretch and perform.

This Mil-Spec quality product is made out of the best Double Braided rope. We use our “Code Red” Polymeric coating to protect against UV, water and abrasion as well as dip the eyes in a thick, protective rubber coating to ensure extended life where it matters most. Yankum Ropes™ are designed for recovery.

Remember to pair the recovery rope with the recovery vehicle, NOT the stuck vehicle.

-- For use on vehicles that weigh 7,200 to 10,249 lbs
-- Minimum Tensile Strength of 33,500 lbs
-- WLL 6,700 - 11,200 lbs
-- Double Braid Nylon Build
-- Polymeric Coating
-- Sealed Against Stain and Water
-- UV Resistant
-- 1 year limited warranty
-- Made in USA

For other sizes and more information on pricing, visit their website at https://yankum.com/products/kinetic-recovery-rope

In The Ditch® Low Profile Axle Mount

Published: Friday, October 03, 2025

intheditchsmall 8094d
Built for tough jobs and tight spaces, the In The Ditch® Low Profile Axle Mount combines heavy-duty strength with a sleek, low-clearance design. Perfect for trucks with limited space or custom setups, this mount is precision-crafted from high-grade aluminum and welded for long-lasting performance. Whether you’re upgrading your existing rig or starting fresh, it delivers reliable strength without unnecessary bulk.

Features:

-- Low-profile design for maximum clearance in tight spaces

-- Heavy-duty aluminum construction for durability and longevity

-- Below-deck mounting for a secure, streamlined fit

-- Easy installation with standard mounting patterns

-- Tested tough in real-world towing conditions

For more information about this product, click here. 

Collins Hi-Speed® G7X Dolly

Published: Saturday, September 27, 2025

collins 30de9
Built to conquer the toughest conditions, the Collins Hi-Speed® G7X Dolly delivers unmatched strength, stability, and capacity. Originally engineered for Canada’s rugged off-road winters, this powerhouse dolly goes beyond the legendary G7, offering iron-packed durability and heavy-duty features that make it the ultimate choice for professional towers handling extreme jobs.

Features:

-- Steel hubs & high-capacity steel wheels – engineered for maximum durability and load-bearing strength.
-- Wider T12 Hybrid Cross Rails – with aluminum outer rails, zinc-plated steel insert, and true-positive camber for superior stability.
-- High-traction load-range E tires – aggressive tread design supports an industry-leading 5,120 lbs capacity.
-- Heavy-duty iron construction – built to withstand extreme environments and heavy use.
-- Optimized for off-road & harsh weather – designed to perform in the most demanding towing conditions.

For more info, click here.

homediv
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
December 10 - December 16, 2025

Thanks for coming out to the Planet's Biggest Tow Show! American Towman Exposition

Crazy Good! Pros Rave the American Towman Exposition's "Heaven for anyone that's got a tow truck"

King of the Road! Meet some of the staff Making American Towman Magazine & Expos Successful...First on the Scene since 1977!

"Lifelines" in the storm | Tow Pros Gain Recognition as Masters of Chaos Among us at 2025 TowXpo

Highlight Reel from Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace 2025 filled the South Point Hotel & Casino

Zone Safety Demo Kicks off American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2025

Garage Legends turn heads in Texas; See it all for yourself in June at TowXpo Dallas Fort Worth

Towing Tools of the Trade; the rolling tarp system by CRAMARO at Midco Sales in Chandler, AZ filmed at 2024 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Los Angeles Tow Pros on High Alert; Hear fire dangers from Josh Acosta of Pepe's Towing Service

600 Fallen Tow Operators Listed on 1 Truck. A 2024 Tribute Tow Pros Won't Forget -SDMO!

Witness the Magic of the World's Largest Wrecker Pageant inside the Baltimore Convention Center

Witness the Magic of the 2023 American Wrecker Pageant in Baltimore; Join us in Person this year November 21-23, 2024

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Towers Play Key Role in Hurricane Sandy Rescue Efforts & Cleanup

What s the Best Way to Tow a Spaceship? The Answer may Surprise you

Arizona Canyon Recovery of Wrecked SUV

Crowd Goes Hard for Transformer Truck at 2024 USA Wrecker Pageant Optimus Prime Original Tow Truck

Highlight Reel from Inside ShopXpo 2024 inside the Fort Worth Convention Center; 2025 Dates Posted

Gunning for the Gold! See a Houston Tow Boss work towards the Top Spot in Wrecker Competition

A HUGE thanks to everyone who came to Texas for WreckWeek / TowXpo!

Texas Trifecta! Towing/ Auto Body/ Road Safety @ Fort Worth Convention Center June 20-22, 2024

Did you say Cybertruck?! Tesla teams up to train tow pros at American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas2024

Biggest Tow Show in the West Kicking off Soon! Meet us at South Point in Sin City

2024 "Towman of the Year" Paints a Picture of Danger for Lawmakers in both Texas & Oklahoma

Rewind to the beginning of Firefighting & Towing in the Mechanical Age; 1920's Mack Bulldog Wrecker

SpaceKap Debuts in the American Towing Market; Tow Bosses have a new Roadside Storage Solution

Tribute to the 2023 Fallen Towman; 2 Families Standing up for Roadside Safety in wake of tragedy

225 Exhibitors Under 1 Roof: The World's Biggest Towing Convention

See the "Rat Rod Wrecker" turning heads at the USA Wrecker Pageant at TowXpo Dallas Fort Worth 2023

WreckWeek and TowXpo Dallas / Fort Worth Join Forces in 2024, Doubling in Size the Texas gathering

Setting the tone in towing interactions; how to De-escalate and stay cool during heated exchanges

Best in Show! Wrecker Decked out in Tribute to Law Enforcement Wins Hearts & Minds at TowXpo Dallas/Fort Worth

New "Firebox" offers solution for tow bosses dealing with fire risks of Electric Vehicle storage

New Event "War Games" at American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas; Recovery Challenge Debuts

Dream Job comes Naturally for towing superstar Kelsey Mason, Growing up in the towing industry

Tips for Towing Electric Vehicles as a Revenue Stream Safely: Mobile Charging Works for Texas Towman

Trio of Amazing Vintage Chevy Tow Trucks Compete for the Trophy at USA Wrecker Pageant in Texas

Ohio Tow Boss Named 2023 Towman of the Year is a Champion of Safety at all Costs

See the latest in video fleet technology & lighting as Tow Pros unite in SAFETY to prevent accidents

Towing is a Dangerous Job; See how Tow Pros can promote safety in the Work Zone with Innovation

Teen with a LOVE for Trucks Wins at the World's Largest Wrecker Beauty Pageant in Baltimore, MD

"like a war zone" Tow Boss describes Hurricane recovery work in Florida after Ian blasts town

Reality TV Stars transform Dual-Tech Wrecker

Flood of Electric Vehicles on the Road bring REAL FIRE DANGERS Tow Bosses must Understand

Towing Family Dedicates Century Rotator Pageant Championship to Mom's Memory

Make your Plans now to join us for the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore November 16-19!

World's Biggest Tow Truck at World's Biggest Tow Show!!!

Ready to add a ROBOT to your towing fleet? The future is here...the Italian invention turning heads

Service calls in a big crowd? See this Towman's Problem solving solution...

Reality TV Stars set to Re-make first Tow Truck on Counting Cars on the HISTORY Channel !

See the First Place Rotator in Las Vegas Wrecker Pageant

TOWING IS TAKING ON SHORTAGES & SUPPLY CHAIN SNARLES IN STRIDE

TOWERS GATHER IN LAS VEGAS AT THE WESTGATE, WE GIVE YOU AN INSIDE LOOK AT THE SHOW

BACK IN ACTION! TOW EXPOS RESUME IN TEXAS...WATCH TO SEE HOW

Timber Tumble Trucking Mishap Solved by Towman Thinking Tree Trunk Assist

Chassis Options on Display at the American Towman Expo

RESTORED WRECKERS DETAIL HISTORY OF CENTURY-OLD TOWING OPERATION IN NEW JERSEY

Towing Reality TV Stars Explain Their Mission Behind Filming Hit Series Year-After-Year

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: 18,000 Pounds of Prop Magic: Giant Metal Structures need a Lift

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotating & Rappelling for a Roadster: California Cliff Recovery Experts at Pepe’s

Texas Towman Organizes Slow Down, Move Over Rally after Fire Truck Accident on Scene

Arkansas Tow Boss Organizes Prayer Rally for Hospital Staff Fighting Pandemic

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Wedged Above Water: Bridge Recovery of Farm Equipment

Manufacturers Spotlight: The Making of History: Century 100 Ton Rotator

VIRUS SPARKS A STEEP DECLINE IN CALL VOLUME FELT ACROSS TOWING INDUSTRY

How Tow Bosses Around the USA are Grappling with Pandemic Effects

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Jerr-Dan Quad of Wreckers Staged during Recovery in Mountainous Oregon

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: By Way of Water in Washington State – Kitsap Towing Delivers

Tow Pros Reach out to Help Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Volvo Chassis Makes a Splash onto the Towing Scene at American Towman Expo

The industry’s first Quick Clearance Certification Course will be offered in Ohio this June at the Towman Games

15 Years After Towman Dies on the Job in New York; His Son Holds Move Over Rally in honor of Marty Taylor

Dash Cam Shows Kentucky Tow Boss Beat A Thief to Customer’s Car

Alabama Fire Department Praises Towman Who Battled Burning Car

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Erkin ER-122 Articulating Boom Rotator

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Celebrates 30 Years with Updates to Lo-Pro 1035

New Braking Technology Leads to a Safer Ride for Towing Industry

Positive Customer Reviews Lead to Trusted Towers Award 2019

Caravan of Heartfelt Tow Operators Show Up for Texas Girl in Need

Georgia Tow Operator Saves Woman From Wrecked Truck

The Silent Witness for Tow Bosses: Affordable Tow Truck Cameras

AAA makes new Video Showing Roadside Dangers for Tow Operators Urging Public to Pay Attention

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Metro Tow Trucks Rebooted INT35

Dream Wrecker Delivered at Expo Just in Time for Christmas to Reality TV Star Family

2020 Towman of the Year: Justin Cruse of WRECKMASTER Fame!

Oregon Towing Dispatcher Lobbies GPS Maker to Alert Drivers to Slow Down, Move Over

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Jerr-Dan 8 ½ Ton Multi Car Carrier

Will Europe’s AIRBAR curb Roadside Deaths in the Towing Industry? You Decide

ATLANTIC CITY CHARMS AS HOST TO WORLD’S BIGGEST TOWING CONVENTION

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Dynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing Fusion 755 Wheel Lift

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Miller’s Popular 1150 Rotator Shines Once Again at Expo

Hero New Jersey Tow Boss Awarded for Bravery During Fatal Bus Crash

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: +100 MPH Mangled Porsche Lodged in Building in Jersey: Accurate Towing Service to the Rescue

2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Last Photo Taken by Towman in Texas Leads Police to His Killer

Wall of the Fallen has 28 New Names & ERSCA Job Safety Awareness Video

National “Move Over” Awareness Day: October 19, 2019

Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Customer Arguments Lead to 2 Towman Deaths this Week

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Airplane Tops The Trees in Jersey: Mike’s to the Rescue

2020 Brings First-Ever “Towman Games” to Cleveland, Ohio! Quick Clearance Certification

A British Man Finds Towing Safety Inspiration in America: Slow Down, Move Over a Worldwide Problem

“Tow Buddy” Inventor Speaks Out About Safety & Ease of New Product

Game Changer! Miller Industries Releases 100 Ton Rotator to Market

Mobile Video Shows Towman’s Close Call with Certain Death in Michigan

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Taking out the Trash with a Wrecker

Towman Memorials Make Headlines in Alabama, Missouri, Kansas

Record Crowds Turn out for Tow Expo Dallas 2019!

Dash Cam Shows Split-Second Decision of Towman that ends up Saving his Life

Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Tow Flip Video Going Viral on the Internet, Towing Expert Weighs in…

Hard Working Truck Takes Top Honors in Dallas USA Wrecker Pageant

Australian Man’s Dream Job “Kind of the Road” Towman and Truck Driver

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

Lone Star State to Host Tow Pros From Across America Next Week, Join us!

Smelly Garbage Recovery Makes Local News Headlines in Pennsylvania

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Arizona Towman Honored after Parking Lot Hit & Run Death

We have a Rollaway! How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Female Towing Professionals Get a “Leg Up” with Newly Designed Gear

50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

2 North Carolina Towmen use 30 Foot Winch Cable for Water Rescue

Teaming Two 50/60 Ton Jerr-Dan Rotators Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas

2020 Towing Convention Moves Closer to Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Demo Highlights Century Rotator Uprighting Garbage Truck by Miller Industries

Advances in Tracking Technology Offer Hope of Saving Tow Lives

Las Vegas Expo Draws Record Towing Crowd to American Towman ShowPlace

Females in Towing Take Center Stage in Texas Leading up to Tow Expo DFW

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: “Whale of a Tale!” in Alaska by Webb’s Towing

Operator Accidents in Virginia Have Tow Bosses Pleading for Change

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Twisted Truck Tangled with Guard Rail

How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Hero's Farewell for Fallen Towman in Massachusetts: Drunk Driver Charged

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic 710 Wheel Lift with Negative Tilt

Spirit Ride Spokesman Mike Corbin Wins Prestigious Silver Star Award

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Slippery Pileup After Semis Wreck in Massachusetts

Manufacturers Spotlight: Custom Built Manufacturing 30 Ton Wrecker

Roadside Worker Safety Headlined after 4 Hurt Troopers & Towmen in New York

Tow Truck Art: All you Need to Know about Customizing Your Fleet

Manufacturers Spotlight: Danco Products Auto-Loader

Towing News Headlines: Allen Roses Daughter Speaks out about 2011 Case

Manufacturers Spotlight: B&B Industries 12 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Towing News Headlines: Michigan Snow Keeps Tow Operators On the Move

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Spilled Fuel & Multiple Tractor-Trailers in Florida

Oklahoma Trooper Speaks out after Distracted Semi Driver Kills Towman

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt Wreckers 50 Ton Sliding Rotator

Towman Works 12 Hours During New Mexico Winter Weather

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dan 35 Ton JFB Wrecker

South Dakota Video Shows Perils Tow Operators Face Daily!

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks INT-35 Wrecker

Towman of the Year: 2018: Linda Unruh, Champion of SD,MO Laws

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries Debuts New Rotator Design at Expo

Towing Operators Tackle "Bomb Cyclone" Head-On! Freezing Conditions

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Articulated Rotator

Jerr-Dan Heavy-Duty Recovery Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas 2017

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries 9055 XL Century Wrecker

New Product @ American Towman Expo: Synthetic Chain

Happy Holidays from American Towman! Here's to Love in the Towing Industry

MatJack Recovery in California: Using Lift Cushions in Heavy-Duty Work

Spirit Ride Update: Spirit Ride Ambassadors Devote Their Lives to the Cause

Spirit Ride Update: Rides Co-Founders on the Success of Campaign So Far

Check out these Tow Trucks! One-of-a-Kind Entries of the American Towman Wrecker Pageant

Spirit Ride Update: Baltimore Expo Stop Brings Police & Towers Closer Together

Welcome to the American Towman Expo Baltimore 2017!

New Products Showcased @ American Towman Expos Across USA

Spirit Ride Update: New Jersey Towing Companies Rally for First Responders

Managing Florida's Highways : 2 Heavy-Duty Rotator Calls in 24 Hours

Spirit Ride Update: News Media Featuring Towing Safety Nationwide

Spirit Ride Update: AAA Helps Big in Connecticut & Hear from Survivor of Roadside Crash

Learn from the Pros at Miller Industries Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas

Spirit Ride Update: Travels Through New York

OMG National Gives Back to the Towing Industry thru Spirit Ride

Spirit Ride Update: Pennsylvania Tour This Week Brings Towman & Police Together

Record Crowds @ Tow Expo Dallas: New Location The Gaylord Texan Resort

Spirit Ride Update: East Coast Journey Continues, Jerr-Dan Hosts Spirit

Spirit Ride Update: New Documentary Features the Spirit Ride

Tow Bosses Sending Staff & Equipment to Flooded Houston, Texas

Spirit Ride Update: Showing up for Blake Gresham in Kansas City, MO

Spirit Ride Update: Special Ceremony Held at "Tow Expo Dallas"

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

Spirit Ride Update: "Bobby's Law" Highlighted in New Mexico Relay Stop

Jerr-Dan Live Demo in Las Vegas Arena

1,000 Towing Companies So Far Mobilized for Slow Down, Move Over Campaign

Proper Scene Cleanup Can Yield Additional Profit & Environmental Wins

Spirit Ride Update: Towing Widow Speaks out at Wisconsin Rally

Spirit Ride Update: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Successful

NRC Industries Live Recovery Demo with 60/80 Ton Sliding Rotator

Spirit Ride Update: The Spirit Casket Moves Thru the Midwest

Powerbilt Wreckers Handle Tricky Bridge Recovery of 80,000 Pound Dump Truck

Spirit Ride Update: Traveling Northeast United States Right Now

Record Breaking Crowds at 2017 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Tow Truck Artist Charged with Painting Masterpiece on Spirit Casket

Casket of Fallen Tow Operator Ushered to Cemetery by Large Wrecker Parade in Texas

The Making of the Spirit Casket; Mike Corbin Creates the Slow Down, Move Over Centerpiece

Las Vegas Launch! The "Spirit Ride" will make Towing History...First of Many Miles Ahead

Towing Tragedies continue to Happen; California and Texas Deaths Take their Toll

Get to Know the Spirit Ride: SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER'S BIGGEST CAMPAIGN

In the Ditch on TV "Blue Collar Millionaires" Features Chuck Ceccarelli the Idaho Towing Giant

Tow Pros Say Goodbye to Industry Vet Who Fell to his Death in Florida

Watch to Preview American Towman's Las Vegas Convention: American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2017

Wrecker Camera Captures Texas Shooting Suspect; Reward Offered

"AT Spirit Ride" has Towing Industry Buzzing with Hope for a Safer Future

RoadOne San Diego Safety Instructor & Tow Pro Dies on White Line

Manufacturers Spotlight: B & B Industries

NY & NJ State: Go Inside Traffic Incident Management Quick Clearance Training

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dangelo's Custom Built Manufacturing

Impaired Driver Kills New Orleans Towman; Family & Friends Speaks out

Manufacturers Spotlight: WeldBuilt Custom Industrial Carriers

Missouri Towboss who Lost Son Speaks out About Move Over Law Expansion

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Car Carrier with Side Puller

Ultra Heavy Duty Rotator Training in Florida with SSTA

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt 50 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Florida Towman's Quick Thinking Nabs Hit & Run Suspect

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic Radius Rotating Flatbed

Another Discovery Channel Reality TV Series Focuses on Perils of Towing

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks MDTU-20 Wrecker

California Towmen Honored with Prestigious "Towman Medal" for Bravery

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries - 40,000 Pound Carrier

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dans 50/60 Ton Rotator

Tribute Parade in New York Honors the life Tow Operator Sal Brescia

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries Century 9055 Tandem-Tandem

Tow Operator Injured was Spokesman for Slow Down, Move Over Laws

New Year Tradition: Rose Parade Runs Smoothly with Help of Towmen

Cigar Smoke Unites Towers From Around the World: "Calitri's Cuba"

"A.T. Spirit Ride" to Cross Nation for Tower Safety: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness

Longest Tow Truck Parade for a Good Cause: Gifts for Christmas

Celebrating 100 Years of Towing at the American Towman Expo 2016

Towman Calling on Florida Lawmakers to Prevent Roadside Deaths

More Towing Fleets Harness Power of the Service Vehicle

AAA Texas Begs Drivers to Stay Alert During Busiest Travel Time of the Year

28th Annual American Towman Expo Coming to Baltimore Nov. 18-20, 2016

Check out these Awesome Customized Tow Trucks: American Wrecker Pageant

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

NY's Empire State Towing Association President Speaks Out "Slow Down, Move Over"

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

Family Speaks out after Tow Operator Killed Helping Motorist

Women in the Towing Industry Learn at American Towman Expo in Texas

2 Year-Old Boy Drives "Little Wrecker" in Texas

Staged Semi Crash Recovery Puts Towing Industry in Spotlight

Denver Towing Company Helps Woman Get Back on the Road

Ever Consider using Synthetic Rope on your Wrecker?

Tower in Canada falls to her Death on the Job

Miller Industries Demo Draws a Crowd in Dallas/Ft. Worth

35 Foot Fifth Wheel Rollover Recovered by Hill Auto Body & Towing

See What Towing Invention Wins "Tow Tank" TV Contest

Federal Recognition of the Towing Industry Coming Soon

Tower's Move Saves Tires and Turmoil During Roadway Glass Incident

Tow Truck Stuck gets a Helping Hand

2016 Tow Expo Dallas Ft. Worth by American Towman

Texas Companies Team up to Recover Wrecked Tractor Trailer

Wisconsin Towmen Protest Changes to Tow List

Jerr-Dan Demos in Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace

Getting Paid by the Motor Clubs

2016 Tow Expo Dallas/Ft. Worth by American Towman

Do you have a Towing Invention?! Try out for "TOW TANK"

NRC Industries Live Demo in Las Vegas at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

Las Vegas Live Recovery Demo by Miller Industries

AAA uses Body Cameras for Slow Down, Move Over Message

Millions View Hill Auto Body & Towing Recoveries on Youtube

The American Towman Experience in Las Vegas

TRAA Seeks Better Communication for Its Member Towers

Bronx Towing Operation Skillfully Saves Dangling Semi Truck Trailer

40,000 Pounds and 140 Feet Long: Tackled by Interstate Towing

North Carolina Towman Speaks out about Being Hit on the White Line

Cliff Recovery Seen by the World! Hear from Bob Rice of Avalon Towing

Police Rap "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Sheriff's Deputy Caught Harassing Towman Doing his Job

Emerald Towing Responds to Tornado Toppled Vehicles

See you in Las Vegas! American Towman Returns to Sin City

"Tow First" Campaign hits home for Injured Towman

"Towmater" Comes to Life in Texas

Towman Recovering from Crash has Message

Milk Tanker Recovery by Interstate Towing

Slow Down, Move Over Rally in Wisconsin

Trailer Manufactures Showcase at American Towman Expo

Eddie's Law named for Towman Killed on the Job

Getting Started in Repossession Work

Florida Woman Charged in Towman's Hit and Run Death

Giant Snowcat Leads Alaskan Ice Recovery

Kentucky Towboss Lends a Hand to Competitor

75 Ton Century Tackles Big Recoveries for Delgado's Wrecker Service

Celebrating 100 Years of the Tow Truck: "Towman of the Year" Announced

AutoReturn signs on 2 More American Cities

25 Years of WreckMaster Training: Terry Humelsine Recognized

Gasoline Tanker Recovery in Oregon

Santa Clause Drives a Tow Truck?

Michigan Towman Honored for Saving Lives during Blizzard

Award-Winning Tow Trucks Designed & Painted by New York Artist

Wrecker & Carrier Manufacturers Showcase @ American Towman Expo

Pink Truck Benefits Cancer Awareness & Tower Education

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Towman's Road Rage is Alleged "Wreck Chasing" in Canada

Grab a Box of Popcorn and watch this Unique Transport Job!

World's Biggest Towing Convention Draws Thousands to Baltimore

Towman saves Customer Minutes before Being Hit on Highway

American Towman Leads with Education At Expos Nationwide

At Exposition November 19-22

Viral Video: Customer Tries to Drive own Vehicle Off Tow Truck!

Ever Considered using Propane in your Wrecker?

Tennessee Towmen Hope Move Over Awareness Reaches Motoring Public

See the Century 1150 Rotator Take on 20,600 Pounds

Fighter Jet Gets a Lift from White's Wrecker Service

Drug Screening your Operators Lessens Your Liability

Texas Towing Convention Draws Thousands to San Antonio

Missouri Towman Deals with Break-in, Pool Recovery in California

Preserving Criminal Evidence on Towing Calls

Towmen's Generous Act to Help Little Boy

Baltimore's "Best in Show" Wrecker is a Beautiful Work of Holmes Legacy

Towmen Take to the Freeway After Driver Critically Injured

Tow Expo International 2015 in San Antonio, Texas

TINY working TOW TRUCK with a Big Message!

Miller Industries Features Century 1150S Rotator in Live Demo

State of Virginia Helps Propel the "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Jerr-Dan Features 60 Ton Rotator in Live Demo

Federal Govt. Pushing Mandatory TIM Training for Towers

Diversification is Key When Bringing Rotators on Fleet

Tow Bosses Manage Their Online Reviews

Operator Arrested for Letting Children Ride in Towed Vehicle

"Best in Show" Draws Praise from Reality TV Stars

Heavy Duty Recovery by Bauer Truck Repair

Action Packed Towing Expo in Las Vegas!

Family Saved by Towman's Quick Thinking

8-Time Cancer Survivor Inspires Tow Boss to Think Pink!

Do you know your Tow Truck History? Chattanooga, Tennessee Does!

Tricks of the Trade: Repo Work Goes High Tech

ESPN Reporter Exposes Towing Employee Abuse: VIRAL VIDEO

Fallen Towmen Honored in Song: "Booms in the Sky"

Bridge Recovery Done Right by Tidewater Express

Emotional Video Calls on Motorists to Protect Towmen from Harm

Towmen's Techniques Boost Ability at Accident Scenes

"Tow First" Campaign Aims to Stop Roadside Deaths

Community Ramps up Support for Towman who was Attacked

New Products offer the Towboss Innovation

Unbelievable Tribute for Fallen Towman

Thieves Hit Towing Company During Employee Funeral

Century 1150R Rotator Features Rolling Recovery Boom

Fallen Towman Honored in California Wrecker Procession

What Does it Take to Win American Wrecker Pageant? We show you

Fire Rescue Trains with Towers on Extrication Accidents

Famous TV Host Sticks up for Tower on "Today" Show NBC

200 Vehicles Towed from Massive Interstate Pileup in Michigan

Reality TV Star Jamie Davis Visits American Towman Expo

Professional Boat & Airbag System for Water Recoveries

"Towman of the Year" Goes to Industry Pioneer Bill Johnson

Winter Woes Jump-Start Business for Towmen Across the Nation

Towboss has Sobering Message in the New Year

Talking Towing with Animals on Scene: How to Handle the Situation

"Move Over" Awareness Catching Attention across America

New Vulcan Joins Fleet of O'Hare Towing in Chicago

New Vulcan 3rd Winch Option as seen at American Towman Exposition

Monster Tow Show! 2014 AT Exposition

Semi Recovered from Pedestrian Bridge in Wisconsin

Towboss Charges "Swearing Fee" Sparking Controversy

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Dash Cam Captures Towman's Close Call

Amazing "Transformers" Rotator Turns Heads

See 2 Century 1150S Rotators in Action

Heavy-Duty Rotator Makes "eBay" Display Happen

Maryland Makes Strides for Slow Down, Move Over

Rotator Body Design Addresses Operator Safety & Quick Scene Clearance

Texas Towman Describes his "Spiderman" Recovery

Parking Enforcer Manages Private Property Impounds

Successful 2014 Tow Expo International in San Antonio, TX

Miller Industries Takes Charity to New Levels

Towers Gather to Pay Respects to Female Operator Killed in Action

As a Towman, Do you Collect Personal Belongings at Accident Scenes?

Buddy Bear Program Popular Among Tow Bosses

Towers in Metro Detroit Spring to Action During Summer Flood

Soccer Star's Social Media of Car Being Towed Goes Viral

Prevent A Rollover RunAway!

Investigative Report on Indiana's Move Over Law

Supreme Court Sides with NC Tow Boss

Comedy Series Highlights Towing's Hilarious Side

Heavy-Duty Recovery, Las Vegas Style

Injured Towman Speaks Out for Safety

"Ghost Towing" Case in Michigan

Weight of Container is Biggest Challenge of Heavy Duty Recovery

Alligator Assist by Texas Towman

Inside American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas!

Russian Under-Ice Recovery on Video

Comedian Jimmy Fallon Thanks Towman

Heavy Duty Recovery Mistakes Become Learning Lessons

Camaro Recovered from Community Pool

Underwater River Recovery

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Overhauling Towing Regulations

Heavy Duty Recovery from Oregon River

Tips on Transporting Passengers Safely

Maryland's Move to Protect Tow Operators

Who Invented the Tow Truck?

Tow Truck History: Hydraulics Take Over!

Towman Murdered During Payment Dispute

Upset Towers Speak out Against New Police Rotation Rules

Towman's Time to Shine During Winter Weather

Mike Corbin: Singer of the Towman's Ballads

"The Road Calls" Tow Industry's First Music Video Debuts

Are Flashing Amber Lights too Common?

Towman's Survival Miracle in Snowy Wisconsin

Taking a Toll on Tower's Profits

Knowing Your Chain of Command

Towman Works with Helicopter to Recover off California Mountain

Sometimes Getting to the Wreck is the Toughest Part

Unusual Snow in U.S. Southeast Puts Towmen on Call

Windswept Bridge Recovery in California Canyon

New York Towman Saves Horse from Icy Fall

Towing with the "California Roll"

2014 Towman of the Year

Artic Blast Heats up Towing Business

Towman's Community Service Idea Turns Heads

Do-Good Tow Boss hit with Gunfire in Texas

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Tornado Victims Receive Holiday Boost from Towing Professionals
Show More
homediv homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
December 10 - December 16, 2025
Rising auto loan delinquencies signal mounting financial pressure on U.S. consumers.

Auto Loan Delinquencies Keep Climbing

Published: Monday, November 17, 2025

Auto loan delinquencies are climbing to their highest level since the Great Recession, signaling growing strain on American households. New data from Fitch Ratings shows subprime borrowers at least 60 days past due reached 6.65% in October 2025—the highest rate since tracking began in 1994 and above the peaks of 2008. Early-stage delinquencies are rising across all credit tiers, suggesting even stable earners are feeling the pressure.

Several forces are driving the surge. New vehicle prices now average more than $50,000, while used cars hover around $28,000. To manage these costs, many buyers rely on 72- and 84-month loans, often carrying negative equity from previous vehicles. High interest rates—averaging above 9% for new cars—are pushing monthly payments beyond what many budgets can absorb. With wages lagging behind rising living costs, auto loans are becoming harder to maintain.

Repossession activity is rising sharply, with analysts projecting up to 3 million vehicles repossessed by year’s end. As lenders tighten standards and consumers reassess priorities, surging delinquencies may foreshadow weakening confidence and broader economic slowing.

Source: https://vocal.media

Suspect in Repo Agent Shooting Turns Himself In

Published: Monday, June 16, 2025

Marshun Colbert, 26, has turned himself in to Horn Lake Police after being accused of shooting repo agent Joe Yancy point blank during a repossession attempt on June 8, 2025 in Mississippi. Colbert was taken into custody Thursday on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault.

The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. in a parking lot outside the DeSoto Crossing shopping center in Horn Lake. Yancy, an agent with All Star Recovery, was attempting to repossess an SUV when an argument broke out with Colbert. Despite Yancy agreeing to drop the vehicle, Colbert allegedly fired a single shot, critically wounding him.

Yancy managed to flee and drive himself to a hospital. He was later transferred to Regional One in Memphis, where he remains in a medically induced coma. During the chaos, a woman jumped into the lifted SUV, which toppled off the wrecker. She was hospitalized and later released in stable condition.

The Recovery Agents Benefit Fund (RABF) is calling on the repossession industry to support Yancy and his family with donations. To donate, click here. 

Source: https://curepossession.com
https://www.msn.com

“Captain Repo” Charged in Fatal Crash

Published: Tuesday, June 03, 2025

Known on TikTok as “Captain Repo,” 29-year-old Kirkland Smith built a following by sharing dramatic vehicle repossessions online. But on May 24th, his real-life tow run ended in tragedy when he struck and killed former Bladen County, NC Fire Chief Pete Batton, 68.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Batton was turning onto Robin Lane from Highway 41—just minutes from home—when Smith’s tow truck slammed into the back of his car. Troopers say Smith failed to slow down. Batton died at the scene.

Smith, who sustained minor injuries, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and misdemeanor DWI. His bond was set at $5 million.

Known for flashy TikTok and Facebook videos under the names “Captain Repo” and “Kirkland RepoMan Smith,” Smith’s online fame has now collided with a harsh legal reality. While there’s no evidence he was filming at the time, questions swirl about professionalism in the repossession industry and the dangers of sensationalizing the job.

Source: https://curepossession.com

Texas Woman on Trial for Alleged Assault on Repo Agent

Published: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

A 49-year-old woman is on trial this week for allegedly hitting a repo man with her car, severely injuring his legs during an incident in September 2023.

Carla Culver, of Beaumont, Texas faces a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony. Her trial is being held in Jefferson County’s Criminal District Court before Judge John Stevens. Jury selection began Monday, with opening statements and testimony on Tuesday. Mike Laird is prosecuting for the District Attorney’s Office, while Todd Leblanc is representing Culver.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the incident occurred outside Temptations Gentleman’s Club in Beaumont. Witnesses say the repo agent was trying to repossess Culver’s vehicle when she allegedly drove forward with him under the hood, crushing his leg between two cars. EMS found the man critically injured with a mangled leg.

Culver admitted to seeing and hearing the man but claimed she didn’t know how the car moved. Detectives called her actions “reckless.”

Translate Page
Contact Us
© 2025  Tow Industry Week/American Towman Media, Inc.         . .