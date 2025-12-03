Do You Have a “BUS” Book? Why Every Tower Needs One

By Brian J. Riker



Humans don’t like to face their own immortality, so we tend to put off planning for the inevitable. Yet the one thing certain in life is death. While we all like to think that we — and our businesses — will live forever, our day will come. What is troubling is that none of us know exactly when that day will be. With how dangerous the towing industry is, everyone involved should have a will and a plan for their surviving family members. That is the minimum a responsible person will do: prepare those left behind to handle final arrangements and, when possible, set them up for a future where your income has been replaced so their lives can continue with minimal financial impact. The same holds true for our businesses. For the owners reading this: What would happen if you were hit by a bus today? Would your business survive, or would it be thrown into chaos because you were the only person who knew critical information such as banking details, key contacts, and passwords for essential information systems? With gratitude to a dear friend, Bill Giorgis (from whom I borrowed the phrase “BUS Book”), all owners and key personnel need to create a guidebook accessible to specific people. Should one or more of you pass away or become unexpectedly incapacitated, your business can keep operating while a long-term plan is executed for an orderly ownership transfer or wind-down. At a minimum, this guidebook should include: Copies of critical documents such as estate plans, wills, and power of attorney forms that allow others to act on your behalf in specific situations.

Detailed instructions on day-to-day operations and your wishes for how they should continue or wind down, including who is responsible for what.

Passwords, bank account numbers and locations, and financial resources (life insurance, trusts, etc.). Don’t forget benefits available from trade associations, the Survivor Fund (which increases with membership), and other sources.

Contact information for next of kin, attorneys, accountants, and other professionals necessary to ensure an orderly transition. Just creating the “BUS Book” is not enough. You need to inform key people where it is, review it with them, and keep it updated as information, people, plans, and processes change in real time. Your next of kin and senior management should not be surprised by your wishes when something happens. A successful transition plan requires everyone to be on the same page and understand their roles and responsibilities. This guidebook should include a detailed survivorship plan so that, should the unthinkable occur — you pass away along with your immediate next of kin, spouse, or designated successor — there is still a clear chain of events that occurs automatically. Additionally, if your company has a “key man,” someone extremely critical to operations, you should have a plan for what happens if they exit unexpectedly. You may even want to consider key man insurance, although that is a topic for another article. Keep in mind, especially if you are a sole proprietor or single-member LLC: if something happens and you don’t have a legally compliant plan, your staff may not even be able to receive their final paychecks without state intervention. Your spouse might not be able to access grocery money or pay the light bill until the court decides how to close out your business and distribute your assets. After all the hard work you have put into your business, do you want a Probate Court judge deciding what happens to your legacy? Take the time now to save your loved ones from additional heartache and trouble later on.

On-Highway Tire Changes? Do They Make Sense?

By Randall C. Resch A famous quote asserts: “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” That includes providing traffic-side tire service late at night, in bad weather, without a reflective vest, with the jack handle leaning toward traffic, and motorists milling about. Keyboard warriors argue back and forth about whether it’s “OK” to conduct on-highway tire changes. I watch today’s operators provide tire service even when the flat tire sits just inches from the white line. Haven’t they gotten the message? Tow First! A 23-year-old Motorist Assistance Patrol (MAP) operator was changing a late-night tire on a Louisiana highway. His truck was reportedly parked on the shoulder with emergency lights activated and cones placed behind it. In a perfect world, these extra steps would help identify the operator’s presence. In April 2024, another Louisiana tower and his customer were struck and killed while providing tire service on the highway shoulder at 2 a.m. Forever I question, “Why do tow companies provide tire services on the highway?” Where does it say tow operators are required to put themselves—and their customers—in harm’s way to change a tire? It doesn’t. When towers have the God-given sense to recognize dangerous environments, why disregard the obvious? Is it simply chasing the all-American dollar instead of making a life-saving decision? In Harm’s Way Dating back to the 1940s, as many as fifty-two tow operators and club service technicians have been killed while working tire services on high-speed highways. A Southern California newbie tow operator was killed alongside another technician while servicing an entitled vehicle owner. The customer’s rear driver-side tire required deep-set lugs, and the vehicle sat dangerously on a narrow shoulder. The tower recognized the peril and advised relocating the vehicle to a safer spot. The indignant motorist refused. Although the towers knew the dangers, they chose to satisfy the customer—a deadly decision. Their refusal to relocate became a primary factor in both being struck by an approaching motorist “lost in the rising sun’s glare.” Would calling CHP have prevented the horrific strike? In most situations—yes. Consider the realities: a spare buried under groceries, sports gear, or rusted into place under the vehicle. Have you ever crawled under the rear of an SUV trying to crank down a mud-encrusted spare? That’s scary stuff. Example After Example Another fatal strike in Southern California involved a tower responding to a flat tire on a vehicle stopped atop the highway’s gore point. The rear driver-side tire was flat, leaving towing options limited. The tower opted to change it. A DUI driver plowed into him—he was nothing more than a “sitting duck” in the gore point. Would dispatching a carrier or requesting highway patrol have prevented a fatal outcome? That’s why immediate and accurate arrival assessment is critical. Operators have also been struck while attempting to service commercial trucks. These vehicles often consume the entire shoulder, leaving no safe working space. Cast Safety Aside Some providers believe their abilities outweigh the lessons learned. But conducting tire services on high-speed highways is deadly. If you’re going to cast safety aside, at least request highway patrol, DOT, or freeway service patrol support. Savvy towers know when to request extra emergency lighting, police presence, arrow boards, or rear-end protection. However, even with those assets, protection is never guaranteed—and can create a false sense of security. My company’s PPM states: Tow operators and service technicians are authorized to refuse tire service when the vehicle is in a dangerous location. Never put yourself in harm’s way—safety comes first. This is a life-saving policy. Freeway service patrol training guidelines also state: If service takes longer than ten minutes, tow or transport the vehicle to a safe location to complete the service. Bottom Line Lessons learned suggest it’s “insanity” to get killed over the price of a tire change. It is far smarter to Tow First than to stand, walk, or work on the dangerous side of traffic.



Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 52-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 750-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.





