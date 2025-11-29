On-Highway Tire Changes? Do They Make Sense?

By Randall C. Resch A famous quote asserts: “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” That includes providing traffic-side tire service late at night, in bad weather, without a reflective vest, with the jack handle leaning toward traffic, and motorists milling about. Keyboard warriors argue back and forth about whether it’s “OK” to conduct on-highway tire changes. I watch today’s operators provide tire service even when the flat tire sits just inches from the white line. Haven’t they gotten the message? Tow First! A 23-year-old Motorist Assistance Patrol (MAP) operator was changing a late-night tire on a Louisiana highway. His truck was reportedly parked on the shoulder with emergency lights activated and cones placed behind it. In a perfect world, these extra steps would help identify the operator’s presence. In April 2024, another Louisiana tower and his customer were struck and killed while providing tire service on the highway shoulder at 2 a.m. Forever I question, “Why do tow companies provide tire services on the highway?” Where does it say tow operators are required to put themselves—and their customers—in harm’s way to change a tire? It doesn’t. When towers have the God-given sense to recognize dangerous environments, why disregard the obvious? Is it simply chasing the all-American dollar instead of making a life-saving decision? In Harm’s Way Dating back to the 1940s, as many as fifty-two tow operators and club service technicians have been killed while working tire services on high-speed highways. A Southern California newbie tow operator was killed alongside another technician while servicing an entitled vehicle owner. The customer’s rear driver-side tire required deep-set lugs, and the vehicle sat dangerously on a narrow shoulder. The tower recognized the peril and advised relocating the vehicle to a safer spot. The indignant motorist refused. Although the towers knew the dangers, they chose to satisfy the customer—a deadly decision. Their refusal to relocate became a primary factor in both being struck by an approaching motorist “lost in the rising sun’s glare.” Would calling CHP have prevented the horrific strike? In most situations—yes. Consider the realities: a spare buried under groceries, sports gear, or rusted into place under the vehicle. Have you ever crawled under the rear of an SUV trying to crank down a mud-encrusted spare? That’s scary stuff. Example After Example Another fatal strike in Southern California involved a tower responding to a flat tire on a vehicle stopped atop the highway’s gore point. The rear driver-side tire was flat, leaving towing options limited. The tower opted to change it. A DUI driver plowed into him—he was nothing more than a “sitting duck” in the gore point. Would dispatching a carrier or requesting highway patrol have prevented a fatal outcome? That’s why immediate and accurate arrival assessment is critical. Operators have also been struck while attempting to service commercial trucks. These vehicles often consume the entire shoulder, leaving no safe working space. Cast Safety Aside Some providers believe their abilities outweigh the lessons learned. But conducting tire services on high-speed highways is deadly. If you’re going to cast safety aside, at least request highway patrol, DOT, or freeway service patrol support. Savvy towers know when to request extra emergency lighting, police presence, arrow boards, or rear-end protection. However, even with those assets, protection is never guaranteed—and can create a false sense of security. My company’s PPM states: Tow operators and service technicians are authorized to refuse tire service when the vehicle is in a dangerous location. Never put yourself in harm’s way—safety comes first. This is a life-saving policy. Freeway service patrol training guidelines also state: If service takes longer than ten minutes, tow or transport the vehicle to a safe location to complete the service. Bottom Line Lessons learned suggest it’s “insanity” to get killed over the price of a tire change. It is far smarter to Tow First than to stand, walk, or work on the dangerous side of traffic.



Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 52-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 750-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.







What Is a Qualified Driver?

By Brian J. Riker



Ongoing conversations about non-domiciled CDLs have highlighted a simple truth: many in the towing and transportation sectors lack clear guidance on FMCSA driver qualification rules. As a result, misinformation spreads quickly, leaving drivers and companies exposed to avoidable compliance issues. To cut through the confusion, it’s time to address some of the most persistent myths surrounding what actually makes a driver “qualified.” Interstate vs. Intrastate: Why It Matters



States may set their own standards for intrastate commercial vehicle operation—often less stringent than federal regulations—covering topics such as minimum age, medical certifications, and English proficiency. However, almost every towing company engages in interstate commerce daily, making them subject to the stricter federal requirements. A truck or driver doesn’t need to cross state lines for interstate rules to apply; only the freight must have come from, or be destined for, another state. In towing, this includes most vehicles being moved for insurance, repossession, storage, transport, or dealership purposes. While wrecked or disabled vehicles moved from the primary point of disablement may be exempt from federal regulations, few towing companies operate exclusively in that narrow category. Most daily work falls squarely within interstate commerce. Who is Considered a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) Driver? Under federal rules, a CMV is any vehicle with a GVWR over 10,000 lbs used in interstate commerce.

This includes:



-- Most ¾-ton (250/2500 series) pickups

-- Nearly all modern light-duty wreckers

-- A significant portion of towing fleet vehicles Thus, many light-duty tow operators are CMV drivers — even if they do not hold a CDL. FMCSA Minimum Driver Qualifications (49 CFR 391.11) A person must meet all of the following to be qualified:



1. Be at least 21 years old

2. Read and speak English well enough to:

- Converse with the public

- Understand traffic signs and signals

- Respond to official inquiries

- Make entries on reports and records

3. Be trained or experienced enough to safely operate the specific type of CMV

4. Be physically qualified, holding a current medical certificate

5. Have a valid CMV operator’s license issued by a single state or jurisdiction

6. Not be disqualified under §391.15

7. Complete and pass a driver’s road test, or present an accepted equivalent Commonly Ignored Requirements



1. English Proficiency Drivers do not need advanced English skills — only enough to:



- Speak with law enforcement

- Read road signs

- Understand temporary traffic control

- Explain their load or cargo 2. Training and Experience The towing industry excels at recovery training but often overlooks basic vehicle operation training, which makes up 80–90% of a tower’s daily activity. 3. Medical Certification Many light-duty (non-CDL) drivers don’t realize they must hold a valid DOT medical card.

This is one of the most frequently cited roadside violations.

A DOT physical typically takes less than an hour, and healthy drivers only need an exam every two years. Citizenship Misconceptions



There is no U.S. citizenship requirement for CMV drivers.

Drivers must simply have:



- A valid work visa or authorization



- Lawful presence in the U.S. This could change in the future, but as of this article, it has not.



Bottom Line



With increased scrutiny at roadside inspections and in litigation, now is the time for companies to review driver qualification files and ensure every operator meets federal requirements. The rules are straightforward and compliance is far less costly than the consequences of ignoring them.