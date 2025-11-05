Modeling the Behavior You Expect from Your Team

By Brian J. Riker The good news is that the problem is simple. The bad news? Fixing it requires you to change—well, some of you, at least. How often do you see a tower doing something questionable? Worse yet, how often do you see one of your own employees doing the unthinkable? These behaviors often stem from a lack of training, a lack of understanding that their actions are unsafe or undesirable—or worse, they’re learned behaviors from watching their role models: a boss, supervisor, senior employee, or even a social media influencer. Humans naturally copy what they see, often without fully grasping the risks involved. That’s why it’s vital we stay aware of what example we set. A perfect example unfolded as the Wall of the Fallen ceremony concluded during the International Towing and Recovery Museum weekend in Chattanooga, Tennessee. A respected industry figure—who will remain unnamed here—was observed directing traffic to help trucks that had hoisted the flag depart after the ceremony. The problem? This individual wore no safety vest or visible gear distinguishing them from any pedestrian in the area. The irony should not be lost on any of us. Moments earlier, this same person had participated in a ceremony honoring tow operators who were struck and killed in the line of duty. Yet they then stepped into an active lane of traffic, without proper safety equipment or traffic control, to guide a rotator turning into a side street. Unfortunately, this wasn’t an isolated lapse in judgment. Across our industry, owners, managers, and lead drivers are frequently seen disregarding basic safety practices—failing to wear PPE, skipping proper tie-downs, neglecting to plumb brakes on heavy tows, and more—all while expecting their employees to follow the rules. Social media influencers can be even more problematic. While the visibility they bring to our industry is appreciated, when you post online, remember: not everyone watching knows the context. Many new towers turn to YouTube, Facebook, and other platforms to learn. When unsafe, staged, or sensationalized content is shared for likes or clicks, it sends the wrong message—and that can have deadly consequences. It’s only a matter of time before someone gets seriously hurt—or worse—trying to imitate something they saw online without understanding the full situation. The same risk applies when employees copy unsafe habits they see from leadership. The bottom line: as professionals, we all have a duty to model safe, responsible behavior every time we’re on the job. Being an owner or manager doesn’t exempt you from the rules. Think carefully about the message your actions send before you take that next step—or someone else might follow it blindly.

When the Door Slams: Managing Hand and Finger Injuries on the Job

By Randall C. Resch An arrestee once slammed my hand in a van door—a feeble attempt to make his getaway. Even as the door clamped down on my hand, I kept my grip on his shirt collar. He went to jail; I went to the ER. An X-ray later revealed a fractured navicular bone in my wrist. I was reminded of that incident after meeting a tow operator whose hand was accidentally broken during a lockout call when a customer slammed the door on him. Have you ever wondered why a vehicle door has two “closing positions”? In the first, a light push doesn’t pull the door completely shut, leaving about an inch-wide gap. When the door is slammed, it locks firmly—no gap, fully sealed. Back in EMT class, my instructor explained the reason behind that design: “Car doors are built that way to prevent them from guillotining—that is, severing—hands and fingers accidentally caught in the jamb.” That small gap helps protect against serious injuries when hands or fingers are unknowingly caught between the door and frame, reducing the risk of broken bones and painful pinches. During a typical shift, tow operators jump in and out of trucks and customer vehicles hundreds of times. When the pace picks up and things get hectic, that hurried rhythm can create a host of potential injuries. And if it hasn’t happened to you yet, slamming your hand or fingers in a car door is an unforgettable—and excruciating—experience. If you ever fall victim to an unintended door slam, you’ll know it instantly. The sudden, searing pain leaves no doubt. Here are nine steps to follow if your hand or fingers end up caught in a door jamb: Step 1: Remain Calm Victims of a door slam are immediately overcome by a rush of panic and pain. Take a deep breath and do your best to stay calm. Seeing your hand or fingers trapped between a door and its jamb can be shocking—enough to make some people faint. Step 2: Open the Door Because being caught in a door jamb is such a startling sight, opening the door as quickly as possible is crucial. The shock of seeing the injury can sometimes override instinct, making it hard to focus on the simple but urgent step—freeing your hand. Step 3: Assess Injury Examine hands or fingers carefully to determine the severity of the injury. Typical door mash injuries cause swelling, bruising, or other visible deformities. If signs of a more serious injury are obvious, like broken bones, smashed nail beds, or severe bleeding, initiating EMS is a solid choice. Step 4: Ice and Elevate For, “right now injuries”, elevate hands or fingers to reduce swelling. An ice pack or submersion into ice water helps to reduce pain and minimize swelling. Step 5: Get Checked Out If pain is severe, a finger appears deformed, or there are signs of a serious injury, seek medical evaluation as soon as possible. At the ER, specific pain medications may be prescribed. Over-the-counter options like ibuprofen or acetaminophen can also help manage pain and swelling. Step 6: Recovery Takes Time Hand and finger injuries take time to heal. During recovery, avoid strenuous activity and tasks that could bump or reinjure the affected area. Patience and protection are key to proper healing. Step 7: Monitor the Healing Process Keep an eye on the injury as it heals. Watch for signs of infection—such as increased redness, swelling, bleeding, bruising, or discharge. If any of these symptoms appear, seek medical attention promptly. The medical term for bruising is ecchymosis—and while bruising is normal, worsening symptoms are not. Step 8: It’s Called “Buddy Taping” When a single finger is injured, splinting is a common medical treatment. However, splints can be bulky and may bump against objects during use. As an alternative, you can “buddy tape” the injured finger to an adjacent finger to keep it straight, aligned, and better protected from further impact. Step 9: Reporting Injuries As with any on-the-job injury, company policy and common sense require that employees report a smashed-hand or pinched-finger injury to management immediately—or as soon as possible in more serious cases. Your company’s policy or employee handbook should outline procedures for reporting injuries. While a slammed hand or pinched fingers might not seem serious at first, complications can develop later, including loss of mobility or dexterity. For more significant injuries—those involving more than mild pain or swelling—the company should consider initiating a Worker’s Compensation claim. For the Future Once management is informed, hand and finger injuries may require an employee to be temporarily reassigned to light-duty work until the injury heals and medical clearance is granted for a full return to duty. While getting your hand or fingers caught in a car door is never a pleasant experience, it’s a good reminder to stay mindful of where your hands are when closing doors. In fact, it’s remarkable this kind of accident doesn’t happen more often. And if it ever does happen to you—let’s just say, it’ll make you say a few choice words! Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. 