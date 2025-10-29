When the Door Slams: Managing Hand and Finger Injuries on the Job

By Randall C. Resch An arrestee once slammed my hand in a van door—a feeble attempt to make his getaway. Even as the door clamped down on my hand, I kept my grip on his shirt collar. He went to jail; I went to the ER. An X-ray later revealed a fractured navicular bone in my wrist. I was reminded of that incident after meeting a tow operator whose hand was accidentally broken during a lockout call when a customer slammed the door on him. Have you ever wondered why a vehicle door has two “closing positions”? In the first, a light push doesn’t pull the door completely shut, leaving about an inch-wide gap. When the door is slammed, it locks firmly—no gap, fully sealed. Back in EMT class, my instructor explained the reason behind that design: “Car doors are built that way to prevent them from guillotining—that is, severing—hands and fingers accidentally caught in the jamb.” That small gap helps protect against serious injuries when hands or fingers are unknowingly caught between the door and frame, reducing the risk of broken bones and painful pinches. During a typical shift, tow operators jump in and out of trucks and customer vehicles hundreds of times. When the pace picks up and things get hectic, that hurried rhythm can create a host of potential injuries. And if it hasn’t happened to you yet, slamming your hand or fingers in a car door is an unforgettable—and excruciating—experience. If you ever fall victim to an unintended door slam, you’ll know it instantly. The sudden, searing pain leaves no doubt. Here are nine steps to follow if your hand or fingers end up caught in a door jamb: Step 1: Remain Calm Victims of a door slam are immediately overcome by a rush of panic and pain. Take a deep breath and do your best to stay calm. Seeing your hand or fingers trapped between a door and its jamb can be shocking—enough to make some people faint. Step 2: Open the Door Because being caught in a door jamb is such a startling sight, opening the door as quickly as possible is crucial. The shock of seeing the injury can sometimes override instinct, making it hard to focus on the simple but urgent step—freeing your hand. Step 3: Assess Injury Examine hands or fingers carefully to determine the severity of the injury. Typical door mash injuries cause swelling, bruising, or other visible deformities. If signs of a more serious injury are obvious, like broken bones, smashed nail beds, or severe bleeding, initiating EMS is a solid choice. Step 4: Ice and Elevate For, “right now injuries”, elevate hands or fingers to reduce swelling. An ice pack or submersion into ice water helps to reduce pain and minimize swelling. Step 5: Get Checked Out If pain is severe, a finger appears deformed, or there are signs of a serious injury, seek medical evaluation as soon as possible. At the ER, specific pain medications may be prescribed. Over-the-counter options like ibuprofen or acetaminophen can also help manage pain and swelling. Step 6: Recovery Takes Time Hand and finger injuries take time to heal. During recovery, avoid strenuous activity and tasks that could bump or reinjure the affected area. Patience and protection are key to proper healing. Step 7: Monitor the Healing Process Keep an eye on the injury as it heals. Watch for signs of infection—such as increased redness, swelling, bleeding, bruising, or discharge. If any of these symptoms appear, seek medical attention promptly. The medical term for bruising is ecchymosis—and while bruising is normal, worsening symptoms are not. Step 8: It’s Called “Buddy Taping” When a single finger is injured, splinting is a common medical treatment. However, splints can be bulky and may bump against objects during use. As an alternative, you can “buddy tape” the injured finger to an adjacent finger to keep it straight, aligned, and better protected from further impact. Step 9: Reporting Injuries As with any on-the-job injury, company policy and common sense require that employees report a smashed-hand or pinched-finger injury to management immediately—or as soon as possible in more serious cases. Your company’s policy or employee handbook should outline procedures for reporting injuries. While a slammed hand or pinched fingers might not seem serious at first, complications can develop later, including loss of mobility or dexterity. For more significant injuries—those involving more than mild pain or swelling—the company should consider initiating a Worker’s Compensation claim. For the Future Once management is informed, hand and finger injuries may require an employee to be temporarily reassigned to light-duty work until the injury heals and medical clearance is granted for a full return to duty. While getting your hand or fingers caught in a car door is never a pleasant experience, it’s a good reminder to stay mindful of where your hands are when closing doors. In fact, it’s remarkable this kind of accident doesn’t happen more often. And if it ever does happen to you—let’s just say, it’ll make you say a few choice words! Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 55-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 775-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

Beyond “The Customer Is Always Right”

By Brian J. Riker



The caller was furious because her car had broken down on the highway, and she’d already been waiting for over an hour. The dispatcher could have matched her frustration, but instead, he listened. Really listened. By the end of the call, the customer wasn’t just calm but was grateful. All it took was patience, empathy, and a willingness to understand. "Is the customer always right?" That phrase has been drilled into our heads as customer service–oriented individuals, and while the sentiment is well-intentioned, it’s not always true. The idea behind it is simple: as a customer service professional, it’s your job to give the customer the best possible experience. In other words, to make them feel right. But in reality, customers can sometimes have unreasonable expectations. Where things often go wrong is when those “unreasonable” expectations wouldn’t seem unreasonable at all — if they had been managed properly from the start. In today’s world of instant communication and real-time updates, people expect minute-by-minute information and immediate results. While some systems can help meet those expectations, towers don’t always take advantage of them. Racing from one “fire” to the next, it’s easy to forget how essential clear, ongoing communication really is. The first step in keeping a customer satisfied is remembering that they are not an interruption to your day, but rather the reason you have a job, or a business, in the first place. Always greet them with a smile and common courtesy, no matter how hectic your day is or what’s happening in your personal life. If we just stop and truly listen — not to respond, but to understand — we can prevent a lot of problems before they even begin. Often, our customers have never dealt with a crash, breakdown, or tow before. They may not understand what’s happening or what to expect. Listening with empathy, even when the customer made a mistake that led to their current situation (like a police impound or PPI towaway), allows you to respond with genuine care and work toward a satisfying resolution. Once you fully understand the customer’s point of view and their needs, you can create a plan and explain it to them. This is where many customer service representatives fail. For an experienced dispatcher or tow operator, the process is second nature, and it’s easy to forget to stop and explain each step. But when customers are left in the dark, confusion and frustration follow. Another common failure point comes when the plan changes — such as a delayed response time — and the customer isn’t updated. You can’t overcommunicate with a customer, especially when you have bad news to share. The best way to prevent problems is to address them as soon as they appear. Delaying difficult conversations only makes matters worse. To provide top-notch customer service, you must also be realistic. Set your customers’ expectations early and manage them actively. To you, it might be just another job on the call board, but to them, it’s one of their biggest investments — or one of the worst days of their life. Treat the situation with the respect and understanding it deserves. Always try to put yourself in their shoes. The bottom line: if you don’t take care of your customers, someone else will. Just as you may be frustrated by poor service at restaurants, dealerships, or other businesses, your customers feel the same way. The difference is that most towers entered this industry because they genuinely love helping people and have a servant’s heart. Let that heart shine through — every call, every customer, every time.