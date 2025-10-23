Digital Edition
Sandel de Cruz
October, 4

Another Towman
Struck Down
Wisconsin OKs Towing for First-Offense Reckless Driving
Small Job, Steady Professionalism
Small job shows Jimmy Smith's big professionalism at Advanced Towing.
No Jail Time? When Justice Fails the Fallen
Towmen killed roadside—justice denied in too many tragic cases.
Towing for a Cure: Vibrant and Sleek Wheel Lift Honoring Breast Cancer Awareness
Pink-and-gray tow truck spreads hope for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Collins Hi-Speed® G7X Dolly
A dolly with extreme strength, stability & 5,120 lbs capacity
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing October 20 - October 27, 2025

Beyond “The Customer Is Always Right”

customerservice2 9117d
By Brian J. Riker

The caller was furious because her car had broken down on the highway, and she’d already been waiting for over an hour. The dispatcher could have matched her frustration, but instead, he listened. Really listened. By the end of the call, the customer wasn’t just calm but was grateful. All it took was patience, empathy, and a willingness to understand.

"Is the customer always right?" That phrase has been drilled into our heads as customer service–oriented individuals, and while the sentiment is well-intentioned, it’s not always true.

The idea behind it is simple: as a customer service professional, it’s your job to give the customer the best possible experience. In other words, to make them feel right. But in reality, customers can sometimes have unreasonable expectations.

Where things often go wrong is when those “unreasonable” expectations wouldn’t seem unreasonable at all — if they had been managed properly from the start. In today’s world of instant communication and real-time updates, people expect minute-by-minute information and immediate results. While some systems can help meet those expectations, towers don’t always take advantage of them. Racing from one “fire” to the next, it’s easy to forget how essential clear, ongoing communication really is.

The first step in keeping a customer satisfied is remembering that they are not an interruption to your day, but rather the reason you have a job, or a business, in the first place. Always greet them with a smile and common courtesy, no matter how hectic your day is or what’s happening in your personal life.

If we just stop and truly listen — not to respond, but to understand — we can prevent a lot of problems before they even begin. Often, our customers have never dealt with a crash, breakdown, or tow before. They may not understand what’s happening or what to expect. Listening with empathy, even when the customer made a mistake that led to their current situation (like a police impound or PPI towaway), allows you to respond with genuine care and work toward a satisfying resolution.

Once you fully understand the customer’s point of view and their needs, you can create a plan and explain it to them. This is where many customer service representatives fail. For an experienced dispatcher or tow operator, the process is second nature, and it’s easy to forget to stop and explain each step. But when customers are left in the dark, confusion and frustration follow.

Another common failure point comes when the plan changes — such as a delayed response time — and the customer isn’t updated. You can’t overcommunicate with a customer, especially when you have bad news to share. The best way to prevent problems is to address them as soon as they appear. Delaying difficult conversations only makes matters worse.

To provide top-notch customer service, you must also be realistic. Set your customers’ expectations early and manage them actively. To you, it might be just another job on the call board, but to them, it’s one of their biggest investments — or one of the worst days of their life. Treat the situation with the respect and understanding it deserves. Always try to put yourself in their shoes.

The bottom line: if you don’t take care of your customers, someone else will. Just as you may be frustrated by poor service at restaurants, dealerships, or other businesses, your customers feel the same way. The difference is that most towers entered this industry because they genuinely love helping people and have a servant’s heart.

Let that heart shine through — every call, every customer, every time.



Illegal Nashville Tow Company Accused of Overcharging

Published: Friday, October 24, 2025

A Nashville tow company accused of overcharging customers and demanding cash payments has been operating illegally for years, a NewsChannel 5 investigation found.

Priority Wrecker Service, which lacks the required permit to tow vehicles in Davidson County, has been the subject of dozens of complaints to the Better Business Bureau and the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office. Customers like Gabriel Allensworth say the company charged exorbitant rates — including $525 for a short tow — and refused to release vehicles until hundreds more were paid in “fees.”

“I’ve never experienced anything like this,” Allensworth said, adding that he ultimately paid more than $1,300 to retrieve his car.

Metro’s Transportation Licensing Commission confirmed the company has repeatedly been denied a permit but continues to operate. “They’re thumbing their nose at the system,” said director Richard Rooker.

Despite warnings from regulators, the company’s trucks remain on Nashville roads. Authorities have yet to take enforcement action, leaving customers advised to verify a towing company’s license before calling for help.

Source: https://www.newschannel5.com/



Priority Wrecker Service continues to operate despite officials confirming the business has no permit to operate in Davidson County.

Members of the Starkville Board of Aldermen listen as residents share their views on the city’s proposed towing ordinance during Tuesday night’s public hearing at City Hall.

Mississippi Residents Split on Proposed Towing Ordinance

Published: Thursday, October 23, 2025

Nearly a dozen residents filled City Hall in Starkville, Mississippi on Tuesday to share opinions on a proposed towing ordinance a second public hearing. A third hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4.

The proposal aims to curb “predatory” towing by capping fees at $250 and storage at $45 per day. It would also require clear signage in private parking lots and regular vehicle release hours, including weekends and holidays.

Towing company representatives, including attorney Jeff Hosford of Apex Towing, opposed the measure, arguing it places unfair limits on small businesses. Hosford cited high insurance and equipment costs and said most of the labor is done once a tow begins. Other opponents said the ordinance would interfere with private contracts and discourage reputable companies.

Supporters, including Mississippi State University student Alexandra Williams, shared experiences of inconsistent fees and poor signage. They said the ordinance would create fairness and transparency.

In Starkville, home to Mississippi State University, towing complaints often arise around student housing and commercial lots. Industry observers say Starkville’s ordinance could set a precedent for other cities, potentially reshaping how towing companies across the region handle pricing and release procedures.

Source: https://cdispatch.com

Frank Coady, Towing Legend and Philanthropist, Dies at 74

Published: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Tow trucks lined up on Saturday night, lights flashing as police stood by and a bagpiper played in tribute to Frank Coady, the longtime owner of Coady’s Garage & Towing Service, who died at age 74 after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Coady, a Massachusett's native and towing industry icon, was celebrated nationally for his generosity and service. A year before his passing, he was inducted into the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame for over five decades of leadership, innovation, and philanthropy.

“Frank changed lives, all the while doing what he loved,” his family wrote on Facebook. “The purpose of life is to give your gift away. Frank will continue to give in more ways than we can measure.”

Retired state police Lt. Edward Johnson recalled Coady as “the kind of man who helped anyone, anytime.”

“During any storm, his office was always open — to warm up, dry off, and grab a cup of coffee,” Johnson said. “There aren’t many people left like Frank.”

Veteran David J. Athas also shared a memory of Coady’s kindness, recalling when a Coady’s driver lowered the price of a tow after learning he was a veteran. “We take care of veterans,” the driver said. “God bless.”

Funeral arrangements were pending.

Source: https://www.cnhi.com

Butterfly Mural Honors Fallen Towman

Published: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

A bright butterfly mural behind Twisted Scissorz Salon in Port Huron, Michigan stands as a tribute to Jason Schultz, a tow truck driver killed by a drunk driver in 2016. Created in 2023 by local artist April Cutler, the mural was commissioned by Schultz’s sister, Jenn Sharpe, who owns the salon. The artwork, featuring yellow wings tipped in blue, has become a popular photo spot but carries a solemn reminder of the importance of Michigan’s “Move Over” law.

Sharpe plans to commission a second mural to mark the 10th anniversary of her brother’s death, hoping it will continue to raise awareness about roadside safety. “All it takes is a second to miss something and take someone’s life,” she said.

The tragedy led to renewed attention on Michigan’s Move Over law, which requires drivers to slow down and change lanes for emergency and roadside workers. National Move Over Day, observed Saturday, encourages drivers nationwide to do the same.

Source: https://wgrt.com

US Car Repossessions Surge as Defaults Rise

Published: Monday, October 20, 2025

Car repossessions are surging across the U.S. as more Americans fall behind on auto loans, raising concerns on Wall Street that rising defaults could signal deeper financial strain. The recent bankruptcies of subprime lender Tricolor and auto parts supplier First Brands have added to fears of instability in the car lending market—an industry now showing cracks similar to those that preceded the 2008 financial crisis.

“Right now, we’re overwhelmed with work,” said George Badeen, president of Allied Finance Adjusters, noting a sharp rise in repossessions, especially among subprime borrowers. Fitch Ratings recently reported that 6.5% of subprime auto borrowers are at least 60 days behind on payments—the highest rate in over three decades.

Experts say the pressure reflects how inflation, higher interest rates, and pandemic-era price spikes have left consumers struggling with record car payments averaging $750 a month. “Stress in auto financing is a warning sign,” said Columbia Business School economist Brett House. “When people can’t afford their cars, it’s often the first indication that household finances are getting tighter.”

Source: https://www.theguardian.com/

Survey Seeks Tow Operator Input on Nighttime Lighting Safety

Published: Friday, October 17, 2025

The Mount Sinai Light and Health Research Center, in collaboration with the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, is conducting a nationwide survey to better understand how work lighting affects tow operator visibility and safety during nighttime roadside operations.

Researchers are asking towing and roadside professionals to share their experiences with lighting and glare while working along the road at night. Responses will help identify lighting setups that improve visibility and reduce glare hazards for both operators and passing motorists.

“Tow operators face one of the most dangerous roadside jobs,” said researcher John Bullough. “We want to ensure lighting helps them be seen—without creating visual hazards for drivers.”

The five- to ten-minute survey will guide recommendations on ideal light placement, brightness, and angle to enhance safety for all.

Tow operators can participate in the study at https://forms.gle/VmdFg4Gme3Ejq77S7. Questions may be directed to John.Bullough@mountsinai.org.

The project, titled Roadside Service Vehicles: Effects of Work Light Glare on Worker Safety, aims to develop industry best practices for safer nighttime operations.


Wisconsin OKs Towing for First-Offense Reckless Driving

Published: Thursday, October 16, 2025

Wisconsin lawmakers have approved a bill permitting police to tow vehicles of first-time reckless drivers, a move aimed at curbing a growing number of dangerous driving incidents across the state.

The measure passed both the Assembly and Senate with strong bipartisan support. Governor Tony Evers is expected to sign it after a revision made towing discretionary rather than mandatory.

Under current law, officers can only tow vehicles if the reckless driver owns the car, is a repeat offender, and has unpaid tickets—limitations that have complicated enforcement. The new bill removes those restrictions, allowing tows on first or subsequent offenses regardless of ownership.

State Senator LaTonya Johnson (D) said she supported the bill despite concerns about unintended consequences. “When you see situations like street takeovers, making sure our streets are safe for everybody is extremely important,” she said.

Co-author Senator Van Wanggaard (R) added that the law could deter reckless behavior and encourage car owners to be more cautious about who they lend their vehicles to. The bill now awaits Gov. Evers’ signature.

Source: https://www.tmj4.com

Small Job, Steady Professionalism

Published: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

By George L. Nitti

What looked like a simple call turned into a test of precision for Jimmy Smith, owner of Advanced Towing in Smith Bay, St. Thomas. He was dispatched to remove a Nissan that had been parked in the wrong spot at a ferry terminal, blocking access for a fuel truck.

“At first glance it wasn’t anything major,” Smith said. “But the way the car was positioned made it tricky. I had to be really careful with the plastic trim along the door. If you don’t know what you’re doing, you can damage it, and then you’re responsible.”

Smith pulled out a snatch block, secured the wheels, and set up dollies. What could have been a quick hook and pull turned into a 20-minute job. “I had to kind of swing around, do a little 360, and line it up just right,” he explained. “It took me a couple tries to get it perfect without blocking the whole parking lot.”

The car, belonging to tourists who later admitted they hadn’t seen the “No Parking” sign, was taken to Advanced Towing’s storage lot. “They were sad, but they said it was their mistake,” Smith said.

For Smith, protecting the customer’s vehicle is always priority number one. “I tell my drivers, think of it as your own car,” he said. “You don’t want it scratched, dented, or with a broken light. That’s my main concern—doing it right.”

Smith’s company runs a mixed fleet that includes two flatbeds, a Freightliner, a Sterling 14-ton wrecker, and the smaller Vulcan unit he used for this call. Each truck is suited for different jobs, from routine parking lot removals to heavy-duty recoveries.

Beyond equipment, Smith stresses professionalism. “I always tell the younger guys—you’ve got to look like you’re working for a company. Wear the right gear, use the right tools, and respect the job,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s about safety, service, and making sure people’s property is protected.”

Even on a small recovery, Smith treats every call with the same care. “To me, it’s not just about making money,” he said. “It’s about doing the job to the best of your ability, every single time.”

Hanging by a Thread

Published: Saturday, August 23, 2025

hangingbyathread 98432
By George L. Nitti

When Maryland State Police called Morton’s Towing and Recovery in the early hours of the morning, the message was urgent: “We have one hanging off the bridge.” General Manager John D. Collins knew exactly what that meant—another wreck on the notorious stretch of Beltway known as Dead Man’s Curve, a spot infamous for crashes when rain-slicked roads and heavy loads meet steep grades. 

This time, a tractor-trailer loaded with what was claimed to be 26,000 pounds of mushrooms (though Collins jokes it felt closer to 15,000) lost control on the curve. Instead of jackknifing like most do, the rig veered left, slammed into the guardrail, and went partially over the bridge. The tractor ended up clinging to a steep incline, while the trailer dangled precariously along the bridge wall. 

Collins quickly mobilized the heavy iron: Two 50-ton Miller rotators (a 2023 Peterbilt 1150 and a 2020 Peterbilt 1150); an emergency response unit (2005 Ford F-650); and a flatbed for additional labor support.

By the time Morton’s crew arrived, the fire department had chained the trailer to a ladder truck and was busy pumping fuel. The Maryland Department of the Environment checked for spills before releasing the scene. Only then could the recovery begin. 

“It was a challenge,” said Collins. “The tractor’s front end was rolled on its side, and the fifth wheel lock wouldn’t release. We had to pick and shift everything in one piece to keep from ripping out the trailer floor.” 

The plan required precision. One rotator rigged to the trailer’s rear while the other handled the front. With careful coordination, the crew lifted the entire unit as one, inching it back toward the bridge in small, controlled moves. The maneuver took hours, and for added security, Collins even called in a backup rotator from a nearby company—though Morton’s team ultimately handled the heavy lifting. 

Finally, by mid-morning, the truck and trailer were safely back on the bridge. Morton’s operators Ronald Doss, Steven Grohs, and John M. Collins assisted in the recovery, which wrapped up after more than six hours of hands-on rigging. Once the rig was upright and secured, Morton’s loaded debris into dumpster bags, removed damaged axles, and transported the entire mess back to their Rockville yard. 

As for the driver? Miraculously, he kicked out the windshield and walked away with minor injuries. 

For Collins, a towing veteran of more than 40 years, he said, “Saving it in one piece was the goal—and we did it.” 

Barrel Rolling into Action

Published: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

barrelrollcover 8b639
By George L. Nitti

At the start of this new year (2025), on a typical morning commute during peak hours near Long Beach, California, chaos erupted on the 710 freeway when a massive container toppled over, pinning a semi-truck’s cab beneath its crushing weight. Miraculously, the driver survived, walking away with only minor injuries as emergency responders arrived quickly, led by the fire department, who worked to extract the driver using specialized tools such as the jaws of life.

After the driver was safely removed, the focus shifted to clearing the container and restoring the flow of traffic. Enter Pepe’s Towing Service, who collaborated closely with the fire department, using their two rotators: HULK, a 2020 Peterbilt 389 w/ Miller Century 1150 body operated by Joshua Acosta; and Big Flipper, a 2019 Peterbilt 389 w/ Miller Century 1075 body operated by Alex Hernandez. In addition was the placement of a heavy wrecker up front, a 2017 Peterbilt 389 with a Miller 35ton wrecker body operated by Ricardo Alterno.This set-up allowed the rotators to focus on the container, while the heavy wrecker focused on the tractor portion. 

Using a method known as the barrel roll, the team began the delicate process of righting the container. Synthetic lines, slings, and corner-to-corner rigging ensured the load’s stability while minimizing the risk of further damage. Tight spaces and steady traffic flow added to the complexity, requiring precise positioning of heavy-duty tow trucks.

“Safety is always our first priority,” said lead operator Joshua Acosta from Pepe’s. “We assessed the scene, accounting for the container’s weight, the condition of the chassis, and the space constraints on the freeway.”

One of the biggest obstacles was the limited maneuvering room. The team had to strategically place their equipment to avoid disrupting adjacent lanes. Additionally, adjustments to the container’s chassis were necessary to prevent any structural shifts during the recovery.

Despite the challenges, the operation proceeded smoothly. The team’s expertise shone as they carefully leveled, lifted, and transported the container to a designated location. Within hours, traffic resumed, and the scene was cleared without any secondary incidents.

“We train for situations like this,” explained Acosta. “It’s about combining technical skill with quick decision-making. Every incident is different.”

No Jail Time? When Justice Fails the Fallen

Published: Thursday, October 16, 2025

No Jail Time PIC b17cb
In March 2022, tow operator Ross Booker, just 22 years old, was struck and killed by a 16-year-old motorist. As Ross worked to clear debris from the roadway, the teen driver allegedly failed to slow down at an active crash scene. It was hoped that the state’s Scott’s Law would offer some measure of protection for roadside responders, but that wasn’t the case. 

State Attorney Julia Rietz explained, “There was a train going by at that same time—it was loud, it was dark, he was doing his job, and he stepped back into the right through lane. It is a tragic accident.” 

At the conclusion of the crash investigation, the teen was issued only a citation for failing to slow down to avoid a collision. However, dashcam footage from a police vehicle presented challenging evidence, indicating the teen’s driving was not reckless and did not violate Scott’s Law. 

When tow operators are killed in the line of duty, the towing and recovery community expects motorists who violate the law to be held accountable. Yet in many of these cases, charges are reduced, bargained away, or dropped entirely—prompting a reasonable question: Why no jail time? 

Yet Another Example 

In February 2022, in New York, tow owner-operator Irael Martinez was loading a vehicle onto his carrier when he was struck and killed. New York businessman Richard Congel allegedly drove drunk along the Onondaga Lake Parkway when he hit Martinez as the operator assisted a disabled vehicle. Upon his arrest, the elderly motorist tested positive for opiates, amphetamines, benzodiazepines, and marijuana. 

Further investigation determined that Congel was allegedly operating “in a high state,” with four substances in his system at the time of impact. He was charged with driving while impaired. But in a sad turn of events, those charges were dropped after prosecutors and the NYPD concluded they could not prove the drugs impaired his driving based on expert testimony. 

According to the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office, Congel faced no prison time and received only a citation for failing to slow down and move over. 

While it’s easy to point fingers at the motorists involved, the justice system demands solid facts and science; not emotion or heartbreak. When the evidence doesn’t prove impairment, charges are dismissed. That’s the harsh reality. 

Somewhere during the investigation, it was reported that Congel suffered from a brain tumor at his advanced age. Was the judge sympathetic, believing that condition was punishment enough? Or did expert testimony clear him of wrongdoing? In the end, one question remains: What about the tower’s loss of life? 

Here’s the Rub 

When impaired motorists aren’t held accountable for their actions, it sends a painful message that the lives of tow operators have little meaning or worth. Within our industry, each time we learn that charges are dropped or reduced—and the impaired driver walks free—it’s a gut punch of the hardest kind. When justice isn’t served, it offers no comfort to the grieving families left behind. 

It’s important to remember that when criminal cases go before a judge and jury, the burden of proof must reach beyond a reasonable doubt. If that threshold isn’t met, cases are dismissed or never filed. 

During a judge’s review, many factors come into play: the accused’s prior driving record, the elements of the alleged crime, whether a violation of law occurred, if intoxication or impairment was involved—or whether the crash was ultimately ruled a tragic accident. 

Another Story Exists 

In November 2023, Michigan tow operator Keagan Spencer attempted to corral a loose dog on a highway’s center median when he was struck and killed by a 19-year-old motorist. The driver reportedly had been on his cellphone for 13 seconds before impact while traveling at an estimated 80 miles per hour. 

During sentencing, Keagan’s wife delivered a gut-wrenching impact statement to the tearful young motorist. Perhaps the presiding judge felt sympathy for the defendant—because at trial’s end, the sentence was light: two years’ probation, payment of funeral expenses, 500 hours of community service, and no contact with the Spencer family. That was it. 

Matt Spencer, Keagan’s father and tow company owner, told local news, “I was angry at first, just livid that that’s all that somebody’s life is worth.” In an emotional plea to the motoring public, he continued, “Granted, the young man who struck and killed Keagan—it was a mistake. I don’t feel any ill will toward him. It was an honest mistake. I believe that.” 

Mr. Spencer added, “We need to send a message to the community that this culture of not paying attention behind the wheel has got to change.” His words ring true for all motorists, but as this case shows, a judge’s verdict can never be predicted. 

Don’t Lose Faith 

To the contrary, there are cases where justice is served. In 2015, Michael Gilbert Gray, 49, was convicted of killing tow operator Fred Griffith on a San Diego freeway. Driving under the influence with three prior DUI convictions, Gray was found guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter—his blood alcohol content registering at .27 percent—and additional felonies were noted in his record. He was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison. 

The towing industry has suffered hundreds of line-of-duty fatalities, many the result of senseless acts by intoxicated motorists. In every case, we must continue to trust, support, and uphold law enforcement and the justice system to perform their investigative magic—ensuring every nitpicking detail is proven in the district attorney’s case file. 

I’d like to believe that’s always the case. But consider the example of Olympic medalist Mary Lou Retton, arrested and charged with alleged DUI in July 2025. What message does it send to motorists when someone in the public eye receives only a $100 fine? If it were any of the rest of us, would we have received the same leniency? I think not. 

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 55-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 760-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.  

Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com

Materials of Trade – What Towers Need to Know 

Published: Wednesday, October 08, 2025

storage for 5 gallon gas cans copy da79b
By Brian J. Riker 

When you think of hazardous materials you often think of things like explosives, corrosives, marine pollutants or even radioactive material. Things that are unusual or pose an extraordinary risk to the health and safety of the public. Maybe even large quantities of gasoline, such as in a tanker trailer. But, what about the things you use in everyday life? 

As a tower you are often called upon to perform some basic roadside assistance or perform light mechanical repairs to help get your customers back on the roadway. You most likely even carry a few items in your truck just to maintain it in good working order. 

Many of these everyday items are hazardous materials, class 9 ORM-D, meaning consumer quantity of hazardous substances that do not require specialized training or handling. 

Everyday Items That Count as Hazmat 

Things like a can of WD-40, spray paint for touching up the under lift (if you know, you know) or even windshield washer fluid, motor oil and the spare batteries for your impact gun. 

These are all routine class 9 ORM-D materials that we don’t think twice about, yet, when transported in a commercial vehicle there are certain regulations that must be followed. 

What about gasoline? Yes, everybody knows, or should know, that gasoline is extremely flammable and dangerous, yet it is also a routine part of nearly everybody’s day, so safety often gets overlooked. 

Defining “Materials of Trade” 

Ultimately, all the above items, and more, are considered Materials of Trade by the US Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Administration when carried to support operation of your truck or to provide service to your customers. 

As such, there are strict regulations on the individual quantity that can be carried, the aggregate quantity and even how these materials may be transported in, or upon, a commercial motor vehicle. 

Below is a quick summary of the rules. See 49 CFR Parts 171-180 (HMR) for detailed information. 

Know Your Responsibilities 

Be aware that it is your responsibility to know if you are transporting hazardous materials and the requirements that apply. You must have general knowledge of the regulations, understand the quantity limitations, packaging requirements and how these materials need to be labeled and marked. 

Fortunately, these rules are simplified, and when legally transporting Materials of Trade, you do not need shipping papers, emergency response information, placarding, formal training or a hazmat endorsement. 

Size and Weight Limits 

For most towing and road service operations the important size limits include: 

-- No more than 8 gallons of flammable liquid per container 

-- Gas cylinders (like Oxygen and Acetylene) cannot exceed 220 pounds 

-- Aerosol spray cans are permitted if the cap is tight, the label is clean and clear, and they are secured from free movement 

-- The aggregate total weight of all these materials combined cannot exceed 440 pounds. 

Packaging and Marking Requirements 

Materials of Trade also have packaging and marking requirements that help increase safety. 

The packaging must be the manufacturer’s original packaging or a package of equal or greater strength and integrity. The packaging must be marked with a common name (such as “gas” or “spray paint”) or a proper shipping name from the Hazardous Materials Regulations (such as “Isopropyl Alcohol”). 

Packaging must be leak tight for liquids and gases, and sift proof for solids. Packages must be securely closed, secured against movement, and protected against damage. 

Gasoline must be transported in a metal or plastic container meeting DOT or OSHA requirements. Several states also have specific rules about gasoline containers, so be sure that your containers are also state approved. 

Inspections and Compliance 

In a typical roadside inspection, the inspector will: 

-- Ask leading questions to make sure the driver understands the risks of the materials they are transporting 

-- Check that they are secured and in the proper containers or packages 

-- Ensure they are not leaking and properly marked 

-- Verify that the total of all Materials of Trade does not exceed 440 pounds 

Special Note on Waste Materials 

Lastly, it is important to note that waste, such as used motor oil, is not considered a material of trade and therefore is not covered under these regulations nor is it counted towards the 440-pound aggregate total. 

Be sure you are properly transporting your waste products, especially in your mobile service rigs. That tank of used motor oil needs to be labeled, secured and you should be prepared to test the flash point (under 140 degrees F) upon request to prove it is not actually flammable. 

Towing for a Cure: Vibrant and Sleek Wheel Lift Honoring Breast Cancer Awareness

Published: Saturday, October 18, 2025

coverkramers 98445

By George L. Nitti

In Grand Island, Nebraska, the family behind Kramer’s Towing is known for keeping the roads clear and the community safe. But this October, they’re also helping keep awareness alive. The company’s 2024 Ford F-550 with a Century 312 Express wheel lift is a moving tribute to strength, remembrance, and hope serving the cause of breast cancer awareness. 

“We’ve had a couple of breast cancer awareness trucks,” said dispatcher Caitlin Bartz, whose family has owned the company for three generations. “We replaced one of our older trucks that had both breast and brain cancer graphics, so we decided to bring that back with a new design.” 

The wrap, designed by a company in Aurora, Nebraska, draws attention immediately. The bright metallic pink finish glows under natural light, contrasting sharply with the gray and silver ribbons that sweep across the doors and tool compartments. The words “Towing for a Cure” curve across the hood in silver script, while KRAMER’S stretches boldly across the doors in a sharp, steel-gradient font that gives the logo a fresh, modern edge. 

“They did a gray and pink ribbon together,” Caitlin explained. “One of our operators lost a close friend’s father to brain cancer, so we wanted to incorporate both causes.” 

In doing so, a large, silver-gray ribbon loops across the side of the bed, fading naturally into the pink background, the gradient echoing the dual fight against both brain and breast cancer. 

The detail work goes beyond color. The company’s logo has been refined for this project — its chrome-like finish now outlined with soft shadows that make it appear embossed against the vivid pink wrap. The clean silver striping along the fenders adds motion, suggesting the forward drive of awareness. 

On the hood of the unit, beautifully rendered, through a swirling ribbon, reads “Warrior," while on the top windshield headlines: "Not Without a Fight." Caitlin added, “In the wrap, it also says ‘Think Pink’ in a shadow effect almost — little details that you might not notice right away.” 

Kramer’s Towing, founded by Caitlin’s grandparents and now owned by her parents, Tim and Lisa Bartz, has grown steadily from its Grand Island base. Caitlin dispatches while her brother, Joe Bartz, operates this new tribute truck. “It’s used at events like the Nebraska State Fair, Husker Harvest Days, and Harvest of Harmony,” she said. “It’s smaller and easier to hook up in busy areas.” 

Even though Grand Island isn’t actually an island — “there’s no bodies of water here,” Caitlin laughed — Kramer’s Towing has become a fixture in the heart of Nebraska, known for its reliability and community presence. 

As for the truck, Caitlin concluded: “It represents our families and everyone touched by cancer. It’s our way of reminding people that nobody fights alone.” 

Green Power and Fresh Fleet Design 

Published: Wednesday, October 08, 2025

Capital small a0d29
By George L. Nitti

Capital Towing & Recovery has been turning heads lately for its bold new graphics and growing partnership with Custom Built Wreckers. The Columbus, Ohio tow company recently completed a full fleet rewrap that highlights its name in striking green and black lettering, signaling a confident, modernized identity. 

“We wanted our name to stand out more,” said owner Brandon Harris, who founded Capital Towing in 2007 after serving as a police officer. “The previous scheme looked great, but our company name kind of got lost in the graphics. We felt we were able to accomplish that with the new redesign.” 

The transformation was no small investment. Brandon said the company spent about $230,000 rewrapping its entire fleet, which includes more than 100 pieces of equipment and around 60 power units. The new look was produced by Best Graphics in Westerville, Ohio, which also wrapped Capital’s newest unit — a neon-green-and-black Custom Built 50-ton wrecker. 

The design makes an immediate impact. The high-contrast neon green and black palette projects energy, visibility, and precision, a look that mirrors Capital’s momentum. Green accents emphasize the boom, stabilizers, and body panels, while angled black striping creates a sense of motion and strength. The CAPITAL logo appears in bold, italicized block lettering, with “Towing & Recovery” clearly visible beneath while above is the cityscape of Columbus, serving to reinforce Capital’s brand. Brandon said, “Being born here was one factor why we went with a cityscape. The company was named ‘Capital’ because Columbus is the capitol of Ohio.” 

Social media icons and the company website, managed by OMG, complete the wrap. “We wanted something that not only looked powerful but also represented who we are — professional, modern, and proud of what we do,” Brandon said. “We leverage technology in everything we do to make our operation more efficient, more effective, and safer for everyone involved.”  

The truck also represents the fourth wrecker Capital has ordered from Custom Built Manufacturing of Kane, Pennsylvania. “We’re slowly replacing our entire heavy-duty fleet with Custom Built wreckers,” Brandon said. “I think the truck is the best heavy-duty wrecker hands down in the market today.” 

Brandon praises Custom Built’s focus on simplicity and reliability. “It’s a simplistic electrical design, simplistic hydraulic design,” he explained. “Their aluminum boxes are better quality, they’re deeper, you can fit more equipment into them — it’s just a more quality product.” 

As Capital Towing continues to grow, serving 23 police agencies and private clients, its green-and-black fleet stands as a bold emblem of quality, reliability, and pride. 

Camouflaged Military Tribute on Wheels

Published: Saturday, September 27, 2025



TW4 8875c

By George L. Nitti

When Zach Carp of TW Towing & Recovery in Stigler, Oklahoma, set out to build his own tow truck, he wanted something different. The result is a 2015 Ford F-550 Power Stroke 4x4 outfitted with a Century 614 14-ton bed — a rig that’s both a tribute to the military and a workhorse for rural recoveries.  

“It’s probably a little heavier than the truck, but I double-framed the frame and everything to make it work,” Carp said. 

The camouflage wrap mixed with a host of stars on the hood was designed by Kryptonite Customs in Tulsa. “I wanted to pay tribute to the military,” Carp explained. “I told Kryptonite what I wanted and they knocked it out of the park and hit it the first time.” 

It’s eye-catching logo and company name, TW, stands out in black and is highlighted by a complimentary orange shadow. TW serves as a family symbol, named after Carp’s two sons, Tanner and Wade. “I figured they’ll take it over one day,” he said. 

The truck is as functional as it is eye-catching. “We do a lot of off-road recovery — trash trucks, dump trucks. We’re in a very rural area, it’s all two-lane highways around here and county roads,” Carp said. “Ninety percent off-road recovery.” 

One of the truck’s standout features is its outriggers. “Those are key in what we do,” he said. “A lot of the medium duties don’t have outriggers, but this one did, and that’s why I went with it.” 

The unit also rolls on 41-inch military tires. “It’s got a big contact patch to the ground where it floats on top of the mud better,” Carp said. “That’s where I notice the biggest difference, especially in bad weather and soft ground.” 

Carp picked up the base truck for just $4,900 at an online auction. “It was a box truck,” he said. 

For now, Carp is proud to put his truck — and his work — on display. From pulling dump trucks out of the mud to recovering mobile home movers stuck in the Oklahoma backroads, the F-550 has proven itself time and again. “It’s already paid for itself a few times over,” he said. “This truck is built to work, and that’s exactly what it does.”



In The Ditch® Low Profile Axle Mount

Published: Friday, October 03, 2025

intheditchsmall 8094d
Built for tough jobs and tight spaces, the In The Ditch® Low Profile Axle Mount combines heavy-duty strength with a sleek, low-clearance design. Perfect for trucks with limited space or custom setups, this mount is precision-crafted from high-grade aluminum and welded for long-lasting performance. Whether you’re upgrading your existing rig or starting fresh, it delivers reliable strength without unnecessary bulk.

Features:

-- Low-profile design for maximum clearance in tight spaces

-- Heavy-duty aluminum construction for durability and longevity

-- Below-deck mounting for a secure, streamlined fit

-- Easy installation with standard mounting patterns

-- Tested tough in real-world towing conditions

For more information about this product, click here. 

Collins Hi-Speed® G7X Dolly

Published: Saturday, September 27, 2025

collinsdolly f7c36
Built to conquer the toughest conditions, the Collins Hi-Speed® G7X Dolly delivers unmatched strength, stability, and capacity. Originally engineered for Canada’s rugged off-road winters, this powerhouse dolly goes beyond the legendary G7, offering iron-packed durability and heavy-duty features that make it the ultimate choice for professional towers handling extreme jobs.

Features:

-- Steel hubs & high-capacity steel wheels – engineered for maximum durability and load-bearing strength.
-- Wider T12 Hybrid Cross Rails – with aluminum outer rails, zinc-plated steel insert, and true-positive camber for superior stability.
-- High-traction load-range E tires – aggressive tread design supports an industry-leading 5,120 lbs capacity.
-- Heavy-duty iron construction – built to withstand extreme environments and heavy use.
-- Optimized for off-road & harsh weather – designed to perform in the most demanding towing conditions.

For more info, click here.

Foldable Traffic Cone

Published: Thursday, September 18, 2025

FirstGard 9be92
The FirstGard Ultimate Foldable Traffic Cone is a patented, space-saving solution for modern traffic management. Designed for quick deployment, enhanced visibility, and unmatched portability, FirstGard combines durability with convenience. Its lightweight frame, optional ballast fill port, and superior reflectivity make it the go-to choice for professionals who need reliable safety equipment that’s easy to store, transport, and use.

Main Features

-- Foldable Design: Collapses to just 1.5" wide for easy storage and transport.

-- Durable Construction: Made from high-density polyethylene to withstand tough conditions.

-- Fill Port Stability: Three panels hold up to 4.5 lbs. of sand, increasing total weight to 8 lbs.

-- Replaceable Hinge: Repairable design ensures long-term use.

-- High Visibility: Up to 2x more reflective than standard 28" cones.

-- MUTCD Compliant: Meets safety standards for professional use.

-- Practical Details: Rubber feet for stability, molded notch for caution tape, available in orange or safety green.

-- Convenient Packaging: Sold in bags of 5 units.

For more information, click here.

"Lifelines" in the storm | Tow Pros Gain Recognition as Masters of Chaos Among us at 2025 TowXpo

Highlight Reel from Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace 2025 filled the South Point Hotel & Casino

Zone Safety Demo Kicks off American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2025

Garage Legends turn heads in Texas; See it all for yourself in June at TowXpo Dallas Fort Worth

Towing Tools of the Trade; the rolling tarp system by CRAMARO at Midco Sales in Chandler, AZ filmed at 2024 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Los Angeles Tow Pros on High Alert; Hear fire dangers from Josh Acosta of Pepe's Towing Service

600 Fallen Tow Operators Listed on 1 Truck. A 2024 Tribute Tow Pros Won't Forget -SDMO!

Witness the Magic of the World's Largest Wrecker Pageant inside the Baltimore Convention Center

Witness the Magic of the 2023 American Wrecker Pageant in Baltimore; Join us in Person this year November 21-23, 2024

Crowd Goes Hard for Transformer Truck at 2024 USA Wrecker Pageant Optimus Prime Original Tow Truck

Highlight Reel from Inside ShopXpo 2024 inside the Fort Worth Convention Center; 2025 Dates Posted

Gunning for the Gold! See a Houston Tow Boss work towards the Top Spot in Wrecker Competition

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Towers Play Key Role in Hurricane Sandy Rescue Efforts & Cleanup

What s the Best Way to Tow a Spaceship? The Answer may Surprise you

Arizona Canyon Recovery of Wrecked SUV

A HUGE thanks to everyone who came to Texas for WreckWeek / TowXpo!

Texas Trifecta! Towing/ Auto Body/ Road Safety @ Fort Worth Convention Center June 20-22, 2024

Did you say Cybertruck?! Tesla teams up to train tow pros at American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas2024

Biggest Tow Show in the West Kicking off Soon! Meet us at South Point in Sin City

2024 "Towman of the Year" Paints a Picture of Danger for Lawmakers in both Texas & Oklahoma

Rewind to the beginning of Firefighting & Towing in the Mechanical Age; 1920's Mack Bulldog Wrecker

SpaceKap Debuts in the American Towing Market; Tow Bosses have a new Roadside Storage Solution

Tribute to the 2023 Fallen Towman; 2 Families Standing up for Roadside Safety in wake of tragedy

225 Exhibitors Under 1 Roof: The World's Biggest Towing Convention

See the "Rat Rod Wrecker" turning heads at the USA Wrecker Pageant at TowXpo Dallas Fort Worth 2023

WreckWeek and TowXpo Dallas / Fort Worth Join Forces in 2024, Doubling in Size the Texas gathering

Setting the tone in towing interactions; how to De-escalate and stay cool during heated exchanges

Best in Show! Wrecker Decked out in Tribute to Law Enforcement Wins Hearts & Minds at TowXpo Dallas/Fort Worth

New "Firebox" offers solution for tow bosses dealing with fire risks of Electric Vehicle storage

New Event "War Games" at American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas; Recovery Challenge Debuts

Dream Job comes Naturally for towing superstar Kelsey Mason, Growing up in the towing industry

Tips for Towing Electric Vehicles as a Revenue Stream Safely: Mobile Charging Works for Texas Towman

Trio of Amazing Vintage Chevy Tow Trucks Compete for the Trophy at USA Wrecker Pageant in Texas

Ohio Tow Boss Named 2023 Towman of the Year is a Champion of Safety at all Costs

See the latest in video fleet technology & lighting as Tow Pros unite in SAFETY to prevent accidents

Towing is a Dangerous Job; See how Tow Pros can promote safety in the Work Zone with Innovation

Teen with a LOVE for Trucks Wins at the World's Largest Wrecker Beauty Pageant in Baltimore, MD

"like a war zone" Tow Boss describes Hurricane recovery work in Florida after Ian blasts town

Reality TV Stars transform Dual-Tech Wrecker

Flood of Electric Vehicles on the Road bring REAL FIRE DANGERS Tow Bosses must Understand

Towing Family Dedicates Century Rotator Pageant Championship to Mom's Memory

Make your Plans now to join us for the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore November 16-19!

World's Biggest Tow Truck at World's Biggest Tow Show!!!

Ready to add a ROBOT to your towing fleet? The future is here...the Italian invention turning heads

Service calls in a big crowd? See this Towman's Problem solving solution...

Reality TV Stars set to Re-make first Tow Truck on Counting Cars on the HISTORY Channel !

See the First Place Rotator in Las Vegas Wrecker Pageant

TOWING IS TAKING ON SHORTAGES & SUPPLY CHAIN SNARLES IN STRIDE

TOWERS GATHER IN LAS VEGAS AT THE WESTGATE, WE GIVE YOU AN INSIDE LOOK AT THE SHOW

BACK IN ACTION! TOW EXPOS RESUME IN TEXAS...WATCH TO SEE HOW

Timber Tumble Trucking Mishap Solved by Towman Thinking Tree Trunk Assist

Chassis Options on Display at the American Towman Expo

RESTORED WRECKERS DETAIL HISTORY OF CENTURY-OLD TOWING OPERATION IN NEW JERSEY

Towing Reality TV Stars Explain Their Mission Behind Filming Hit Series Year-After-Year

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: 18,000 Pounds of Prop Magic: Giant Metal Structures need a Lift

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotating & Rappelling for a Roadster: California Cliff Recovery Experts at Pepe’s

Texas Towman Organizes Slow Down, Move Over Rally after Fire Truck Accident on Scene

Arkansas Tow Boss Organizes Prayer Rally for Hospital Staff Fighting Pandemic

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Wedged Above Water: Bridge Recovery of Farm Equipment

Manufacturers Spotlight: The Making of History: Century 100 Ton Rotator

VIRUS SPARKS A STEEP DECLINE IN CALL VOLUME FELT ACROSS TOWING INDUSTRY

How Tow Bosses Around the USA are Grappling with Pandemic Effects

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Jerr-Dan Quad of Wreckers Staged during Recovery in Mountainous Oregon

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: By Way of Water in Washington State – Kitsap Towing Delivers

Tow Pros Reach out to Help Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Volvo Chassis Makes a Splash onto the Towing Scene at American Towman Expo

The industry’s first Quick Clearance Certification Course will be offered in Ohio this June at the Towman Games

15 Years After Towman Dies on the Job in New York; His Son Holds Move Over Rally in honor of Marty Taylor

Dash Cam Shows Kentucky Tow Boss Beat A Thief to Customer’s Car

Alabama Fire Department Praises Towman Who Battled Burning Car

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Erkin ER-122 Articulating Boom Rotator

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Celebrates 30 Years with Updates to Lo-Pro 1035

New Braking Technology Leads to a Safer Ride for Towing Industry

Positive Customer Reviews Lead to Trusted Towers Award 2019

Caravan of Heartfelt Tow Operators Show Up for Texas Girl in Need

Georgia Tow Operator Saves Woman From Wrecked Truck

The Silent Witness for Tow Bosses: Affordable Tow Truck Cameras

AAA makes new Video Showing Roadside Dangers for Tow Operators Urging Public to Pay Attention

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Metro Tow Trucks Rebooted INT35

Dream Wrecker Delivered at Expo Just in Time for Christmas to Reality TV Star Family

2020 Towman of the Year: Justin Cruse of WRECKMASTER Fame!

Oregon Towing Dispatcher Lobbies GPS Maker to Alert Drivers to Slow Down, Move Over

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Jerr-Dan 8 ½ Ton Multi Car Carrier

Will Europe’s AIRBAR curb Roadside Deaths in the Towing Industry? You Decide

ATLANTIC CITY CHARMS AS HOST TO WORLD’S BIGGEST TOWING CONVENTION

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Dynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing Fusion 755 Wheel Lift

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Miller’s Popular 1150 Rotator Shines Once Again at Expo

Hero New Jersey Tow Boss Awarded for Bravery During Fatal Bus Crash

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: +100 MPH Mangled Porsche Lodged in Building in Jersey: Accurate Towing Service to the Rescue

2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Last Photo Taken by Towman in Texas Leads Police to His Killer

Wall of the Fallen has 28 New Names & ERSCA Job Safety Awareness Video

National “Move Over” Awareness Day: October 19, 2019

Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Customer Arguments Lead to 2 Towman Deaths this Week

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Airplane Tops The Trees in Jersey: Mike’s to the Rescue

2020 Brings First-Ever “Towman Games” to Cleveland, Ohio! Quick Clearance Certification

A British Man Finds Towing Safety Inspiration in America: Slow Down, Move Over a Worldwide Problem

“Tow Buddy” Inventor Speaks Out About Safety & Ease of New Product

Game Changer! Miller Industries Releases 100 Ton Rotator to Market

Mobile Video Shows Towman’s Close Call with Certain Death in Michigan

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Taking out the Trash with a Wrecker

Towman Memorials Make Headlines in Alabama, Missouri, Kansas

Record Crowds Turn out for Tow Expo Dallas 2019!

Dash Cam Shows Split-Second Decision of Towman that ends up Saving his Life

Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Tow Flip Video Going Viral on the Internet, Towing Expert Weighs in…

Hard Working Truck Takes Top Honors in Dallas USA Wrecker Pageant

Australian Man’s Dream Job “Kind of the Road” Towman and Truck Driver

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

Lone Star State to Host Tow Pros From Across America Next Week, Join us!

Smelly Garbage Recovery Makes Local News Headlines in Pennsylvania

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Arizona Towman Honored after Parking Lot Hit & Run Death

We have a Rollaway! How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Female Towing Professionals Get a “Leg Up” with Newly Designed Gear

50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

2 North Carolina Towmen use 30 Foot Winch Cable for Water Rescue

Teaming Two 50/60 Ton Jerr-Dan Rotators Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas

2020 Towing Convention Moves Closer to Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Demo Highlights Century Rotator Uprighting Garbage Truck by Miller Industries

Advances in Tracking Technology Offer Hope of Saving Tow Lives

Las Vegas Expo Draws Record Towing Crowd to American Towman ShowPlace

Females in Towing Take Center Stage in Texas Leading up to Tow Expo DFW

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: “Whale of a Tale!” in Alaska by Webb’s Towing

Operator Accidents in Virginia Have Tow Bosses Pleading for Change

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Twisted Truck Tangled with Guard Rail

How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Hero's Farewell for Fallen Towman in Massachusetts: Drunk Driver Charged

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic 710 Wheel Lift with Negative Tilt

Spirit Ride Spokesman Mike Corbin Wins Prestigious Silver Star Award

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Slippery Pileup After Semis Wreck in Massachusetts

Manufacturers Spotlight: Custom Built Manufacturing 30 Ton Wrecker

Roadside Worker Safety Headlined after 4 Hurt Troopers & Towmen in New York

Tow Truck Art: All you Need to Know about Customizing Your Fleet

Manufacturers Spotlight: Danco Products Auto-Loader

Towing News Headlines: Allen Roses Daughter Speaks out about 2011 Case

Manufacturers Spotlight: B&B Industries 12 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Towing News Headlines: Michigan Snow Keeps Tow Operators On the Move

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Spilled Fuel & Multiple Tractor-Trailers in Florida

Oklahoma Trooper Speaks out after Distracted Semi Driver Kills Towman

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt Wreckers 50 Ton Sliding Rotator

Towman Works 12 Hours During New Mexico Winter Weather

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dan 35 Ton JFB Wrecker

South Dakota Video Shows Perils Tow Operators Face Daily!

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks INT-35 Wrecker

Towman of the Year: 2018: Linda Unruh, Champion of SD,MO Laws

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries Debuts New Rotator Design at Expo

Towing Operators Tackle "Bomb Cyclone" Head-On! Freezing Conditions

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Articulated Rotator

Jerr-Dan Heavy-Duty Recovery Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas 2017

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries 9055 XL Century Wrecker

New Product @ American Towman Expo: Synthetic Chain

Happy Holidays from American Towman! Here's to Love in the Towing Industry

MatJack Recovery in California: Using Lift Cushions in Heavy-Duty Work

Spirit Ride Update: Spirit Ride Ambassadors Devote Their Lives to the Cause

Spirit Ride Update: Rides Co-Founders on the Success of Campaign So Far

Check out these Tow Trucks! One-of-a-Kind Entries of the American Towman Wrecker Pageant

Spirit Ride Update: Baltimore Expo Stop Brings Police & Towers Closer Together

Welcome to the American Towman Expo Baltimore 2017!

New Products Showcased @ American Towman Expos Across USA

Spirit Ride Update: New Jersey Towing Companies Rally for First Responders

Managing Florida's Highways : 2 Heavy-Duty Rotator Calls in 24 Hours

Spirit Ride Update: News Media Featuring Towing Safety Nationwide

Spirit Ride Update: AAA Helps Big in Connecticut & Hear from Survivor of Roadside Crash

Learn from the Pros at Miller Industries Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas

Spirit Ride Update: Travels Through New York

OMG National Gives Back to the Towing Industry thru Spirit Ride

Spirit Ride Update: Pennsylvania Tour This Week Brings Towman & Police Together

Record Crowds @ Tow Expo Dallas: New Location The Gaylord Texan Resort

Spirit Ride Update: East Coast Journey Continues, Jerr-Dan Hosts Spirit

Spirit Ride Update: New Documentary Features the Spirit Ride

Tow Bosses Sending Staff & Equipment to Flooded Houston, Texas

Spirit Ride Update: Showing up for Blake Gresham in Kansas City, MO

Spirit Ride Update: Special Ceremony Held at "Tow Expo Dallas"

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

Spirit Ride Update: "Bobby's Law" Highlighted in New Mexico Relay Stop

Jerr-Dan Live Demo in Las Vegas Arena

1,000 Towing Companies So Far Mobilized for Slow Down, Move Over Campaign

Proper Scene Cleanup Can Yield Additional Profit & Environmental Wins

Spirit Ride Update: Towing Widow Speaks out at Wisconsin Rally

Spirit Ride Update: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Successful

NRC Industries Live Recovery Demo with 60/80 Ton Sliding Rotator

Spirit Ride Update: The Spirit Casket Moves Thru the Midwest

Powerbilt Wreckers Handle Tricky Bridge Recovery of 80,000 Pound Dump Truck

Spirit Ride Update: Traveling Northeast United States Right Now

Record Breaking Crowds at 2017 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Tow Truck Artist Charged with Painting Masterpiece on Spirit Casket

Casket of Fallen Tow Operator Ushered to Cemetery by Large Wrecker Parade in Texas

The Making of the Spirit Casket; Mike Corbin Creates the Slow Down, Move Over Centerpiece

Las Vegas Launch! The "Spirit Ride" will make Towing History...First of Many Miles Ahead

Towing Tragedies continue to Happen; California and Texas Deaths Take their Toll

Get to Know the Spirit Ride: SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER'S BIGGEST CAMPAIGN

In the Ditch on TV "Blue Collar Millionaires" Features Chuck Ceccarelli the Idaho Towing Giant

Tow Pros Say Goodbye to Industry Vet Who Fell to his Death in Florida

Watch to Preview American Towman's Las Vegas Convention: American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2017

Wrecker Camera Captures Texas Shooting Suspect; Reward Offered

"AT Spirit Ride" has Towing Industry Buzzing with Hope for a Safer Future

RoadOne San Diego Safety Instructor & Tow Pro Dies on White Line

Manufacturers Spotlight: B & B Industries

NY & NJ State: Go Inside Traffic Incident Management Quick Clearance Training

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dangelo's Custom Built Manufacturing

Impaired Driver Kills New Orleans Towman; Family & Friends Speaks out

Manufacturers Spotlight: WeldBuilt Custom Industrial Carriers

Missouri Towboss who Lost Son Speaks out About Move Over Law Expansion

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Car Carrier with Side Puller

Ultra Heavy Duty Rotator Training in Florida with SSTA

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt 50 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Florida Towman's Quick Thinking Nabs Hit & Run Suspect

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic Radius Rotating Flatbed

Another Discovery Channel Reality TV Series Focuses on Perils of Towing

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks MDTU-20 Wrecker

California Towmen Honored with Prestigious "Towman Medal" for Bravery

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries - 40,000 Pound Carrier

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dans 50/60 Ton Rotator

Tribute Parade in New York Honors the life Tow Operator Sal Brescia

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries Century 9055 Tandem-Tandem

Tow Operator Injured was Spokesman for Slow Down, Move Over Laws

New Year Tradition: Rose Parade Runs Smoothly with Help of Towmen

Cigar Smoke Unites Towers From Around the World: "Calitri's Cuba"

"A.T. Spirit Ride" to Cross Nation for Tower Safety: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness

Longest Tow Truck Parade for a Good Cause: Gifts for Christmas

Celebrating 100 Years of Towing at the American Towman Expo 2016

Towman Calling on Florida Lawmakers to Prevent Roadside Deaths

More Towing Fleets Harness Power of the Service Vehicle

AAA Texas Begs Drivers to Stay Alert During Busiest Travel Time of the Year

28th Annual American Towman Expo Coming to Baltimore Nov. 18-20, 2016

Check out these Awesome Customized Tow Trucks: American Wrecker Pageant

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

NY's Empire State Towing Association President Speaks Out "Slow Down, Move Over"

Family Speaks out after Tow Operator Killed Helping Motorist

Women in the Towing Industry Learn at American Towman Expo in Texas

2 Year-Old Boy Drives "Little Wrecker" in Texas

Staged Semi Crash Recovery Puts Towing Industry in Spotlight

Denver Towing Company Helps Woman Get Back on the Road

Ever Consider using Synthetic Rope on your Wrecker?

Tower in Canada falls to her Death on the Job

Miller Industries Demo Draws a Crowd in Dallas/Ft. Worth

35 Foot Fifth Wheel Rollover Recovered by Hill Auto Body & Towing

See What Towing Invention Wins "Tow Tank" TV Contest

Federal Recognition of the Towing Industry Coming Soon

Tower's Move Saves Tires and Turmoil During Roadway Glass Incident

Tow Truck Stuck gets a Helping Hand

2016 Tow Expo Dallas Ft. Worth by American Towman

Texas Companies Team up to Recover Wrecked Tractor Trailer

Wisconsin Towmen Protest Changes to Tow List

Jerr-Dan Demos in Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace

Getting Paid by the Motor Clubs

2016 Tow Expo Dallas/Ft. Worth by American Towman

Do you have a Towing Invention?! Try out for "TOW TANK"

NRC Industries Live Demo in Las Vegas at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

Las Vegas Live Recovery Demo by Miller Industries

AAA uses Body Cameras for Slow Down, Move Over Message

Millions View Hill Auto Body & Towing Recoveries on Youtube

The American Towman Experience in Las Vegas

TRAA Seeks Better Communication for Its Member Towers

Bronx Towing Operation Skillfully Saves Dangling Semi Truck Trailer

40,000 Pounds and 140 Feet Long: Tackled by Interstate Towing

North Carolina Towman Speaks out about Being Hit on the White Line

Cliff Recovery Seen by the World! Hear from Bob Rice of Avalon Towing

Police Rap "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Sheriff's Deputy Caught Harassing Towman Doing his Job

Emerald Towing Responds to Tornado Toppled Vehicles

See you in Las Vegas! American Towman Returns to Sin City

"Tow First" Campaign hits home for Injured Towman

"Towmater" Comes to Life in Texas

Towman Recovering from Crash has Message

Milk Tanker Recovery by Interstate Towing

Slow Down, Move Over Rally in Wisconsin

Trailer Manufactures Showcase at American Towman Expo

Eddie's Law named for Towman Killed on the Job

Getting Started in Repossession Work

Florida Woman Charged in Towman's Hit and Run Death

Giant Snowcat Leads Alaskan Ice Recovery

Kentucky Towboss Lends a Hand to Competitor

75 Ton Century Tackles Big Recoveries for Delgado's Wrecker Service

Celebrating 100 Years of the Tow Truck: "Towman of the Year" Announced

AutoReturn signs on 2 More American Cities

25 Years of WreckMaster Training: Terry Humelsine Recognized

Gasoline Tanker Recovery in Oregon

Santa Clause Drives a Tow Truck?

Michigan Towman Honored for Saving Lives during Blizzard

Award-Winning Tow Trucks Designed & Painted by New York Artist

Wrecker & Carrier Manufacturers Showcase @ American Towman Expo

Pink Truck Benefits Cancer Awareness & Tower Education

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Towman's Road Rage is Alleged "Wreck Chasing" in Canada

Grab a Box of Popcorn and watch this Unique Transport Job!

World's Biggest Towing Convention Draws Thousands to Baltimore

Towman saves Customer Minutes before Being Hit on Highway

American Towman Leads with Education At Expos Nationwide

At Exposition November 19-22

Viral Video: Customer Tries to Drive own Vehicle Off Tow Truck!

Ever Considered using Propane in your Wrecker?

Tennessee Towmen Hope Move Over Awareness Reaches Motoring Public

See the Century 1150 Rotator Take on 20,600 Pounds

Fighter Jet Gets a Lift from White's Wrecker Service

Drug Screening your Operators Lessens Your Liability

Texas Towing Convention Draws Thousands to San Antonio

Missouri Towman Deals with Break-in, Pool Recovery in California

Preserving Criminal Evidence on Towing Calls

Towmen's Generous Act to Help Little Boy

Baltimore's "Best in Show" Wrecker is a Beautiful Work of Holmes Legacy

Towmen Take to the Freeway After Driver Critically Injured

Tow Expo International 2015 in San Antonio, Texas

TINY working TOW TRUCK with a Big Message!

Miller Industries Features Century 1150S Rotator in Live Demo

State of Virginia Helps Propel the "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Jerr-Dan Features 60 Ton Rotator in Live Demo

Federal Govt. Pushing Mandatory TIM Training for Towers

Diversification is Key When Bringing Rotators on Fleet

Tow Bosses Manage Their Online Reviews

Operator Arrested for Letting Children Ride in Towed Vehicle

"Best in Show" Draws Praise from Reality TV Stars

Heavy Duty Recovery by Bauer Truck Repair

Action Packed Towing Expo in Las Vegas!

Family Saved by Towman's Quick Thinking

8-Time Cancer Survivor Inspires Tow Boss to Think Pink!

Do you know your Tow Truck History? Chattanooga, Tennessee Does!

Tricks of the Trade: Repo Work Goes High Tech

ESPN Reporter Exposes Towing Employee Abuse: VIRAL VIDEO

Fallen Towmen Honored in Song: "Booms in the Sky"

Bridge Recovery Done Right by Tidewater Express

Emotional Video Calls on Motorists to Protect Towmen from Harm

Towmen's Techniques Boost Ability at Accident Scenes

"Tow First" Campaign Aims to Stop Roadside Deaths

Community Ramps up Support for Towman who was Attacked

New Products offer the Towboss Innovation

Unbelievable Tribute for Fallen Towman

Thieves Hit Towing Company During Employee Funeral

Century 1150R Rotator Features Rolling Recovery Boom

Fallen Towman Honored in California Wrecker Procession

What Does it Take to Win American Wrecker Pageant? We show you

Fire Rescue Trains with Towers on Extrication Accidents

Famous TV Host Sticks up for Tower on "Today" Show NBC

200 Vehicles Towed from Massive Interstate Pileup in Michigan

Reality TV Star Jamie Davis Visits American Towman Expo

Professional Boat & Airbag System for Water Recoveries

"Towman of the Year" Goes to Industry Pioneer Bill Johnson

Winter Woes Jump-Start Business for Towmen Across the Nation

Towboss has Sobering Message in the New Year

Talking Towing with Animals on Scene: How to Handle the Situation

"Move Over" Awareness Catching Attention across America

New Vulcan Joins Fleet of O'Hare Towing in Chicago

New Vulcan 3rd Winch Option as seen at American Towman Exposition

Monster Tow Show! 2014 AT Exposition

Semi Recovered from Pedestrian Bridge in Wisconsin

Towboss Charges "Swearing Fee" Sparking Controversy

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Dash Cam Captures Towman's Close Call

Amazing "Transformers" Rotator Turns Heads

See 2 Century 1150S Rotators in Action

Heavy-Duty Rotator Makes "eBay" Display Happen

Maryland Makes Strides for Slow Down, Move Over

Rotator Body Design Addresses Operator Safety & Quick Scene Clearance

Texas Towman Describes his "Spiderman" Recovery

Parking Enforcer Manages Private Property Impounds

Successful 2014 Tow Expo International in San Antonio, TX

Miller Industries Takes Charity to New Levels

Towers Gather to Pay Respects to Female Operator Killed in Action

As a Towman, Do you Collect Personal Belongings at Accident Scenes?

Buddy Bear Program Popular Among Tow Bosses

Towers in Metro Detroit Spring to Action During Summer Flood

Soccer Star's Social Media of Car Being Towed Goes Viral

Prevent A Rollover RunAway!

Investigative Report on Indiana's Move Over Law

Supreme Court Sides with NC Tow Boss

Comedy Series Highlights Towing's Hilarious Side

Heavy-Duty Recovery, Las Vegas Style

Injured Towman Speaks Out for Safety

"Ghost Towing" Case in Michigan

Weight of Container is Biggest Challenge of Heavy Duty Recovery

Alligator Assist by Texas Towman

Inside American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas!

Russian Under-Ice Recovery on Video

Comedian Jimmy Fallon Thanks Towman

Heavy Duty Recovery Mistakes Become Learning Lessons

Camaro Recovered from Community Pool

Underwater River Recovery

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Overhauling Towing Regulations

Heavy Duty Recovery from Oregon River

Tips on Transporting Passengers Safely

Maryland's Move to Protect Tow Operators

Who Invented the Tow Truck?

Tow Truck History: Hydraulics Take Over!

Towman Murdered During Payment Dispute

Upset Towers Speak out Against New Police Rotation Rules

Towman's Time to Shine During Winter Weather

Mike Corbin: Singer of the Towman's Ballads

"The Road Calls" Tow Industry's First Music Video Debuts

Are Flashing Amber Lights too Common?

Towman's Survival Miracle in Snowy Wisconsin

Taking a Toll on Tower's Profits

Knowing Your Chain of Command

Towman Works with Helicopter to Recover off California Mountain

Sometimes Getting to the Wreck is the Toughest Part

Unusual Snow in U.S. Southeast Puts Towmen on Call

Windswept Bridge Recovery in California Canyon

New York Towman Saves Horse from Icy Fall

Towing with the "California Roll"

2014 Towman of the Year

Artic Blast Heats up Towing Business

Towman's Community Service Idea Turns Heads

Do-Good Tow Boss hit with Gunfire in Texas

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Tornado Victims Receive Holiday Boost from Towing Professionals

Towers Train Together & Forge Lasting Bond

Ex-Mayor Investigated for Ties to Towing Company

New & Improved: Tow Industry Week 2.0
Joe Yancy and his wife. As Joe fights for his life in a medically induced coma, the repossession community is urged to donate and support the Yancy family.

Suspect in Repo Agent Shooting Turns Himself In

Published: Monday, June 16, 2025

Marshun Colbert, 26, has turned himself in to Horn Lake Police after being accused of shooting repo agent Joe Yancy point blank during a repossession attempt on June 8, 2025 in Mississippi. Colbert was taken into custody Thursday on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault.

The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. in a parking lot outside the DeSoto Crossing shopping center in Horn Lake. Yancy, an agent with All Star Recovery, was attempting to repossess an SUV when an argument broke out with Colbert. Despite Yancy agreeing to drop the vehicle, Colbert allegedly fired a single shot, critically wounding him.

Yancy managed to flee and drive himself to a hospital. He was later transferred to Regional One in Memphis, where he remains in a medically induced coma. During the chaos, a woman jumped into the lifted SUV, which toppled off the wrecker. She was hospitalized and later released in stable condition.

The Recovery Agents Benefit Fund (RABF) is calling on the repossession industry to support Yancy and his family with donations. To donate, click here. 

Source: https://curepossession.com
https://www.msn.com

“Captain Repo” Charged in Fatal Crash

Published: Tuesday, June 03, 2025

Known on TikTok as “Captain Repo,” 29-year-old Kirkland Smith built a following by sharing dramatic vehicle repossessions online. But on May 24th, his real-life tow run ended in tragedy when he struck and killed former Bladen County, NC Fire Chief Pete Batton, 68.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Batton was turning onto Robin Lane from Highway 41—just minutes from home—when Smith’s tow truck slammed into the back of his car. Troopers say Smith failed to slow down. Batton died at the scene.

Smith, who sustained minor injuries, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and misdemeanor DWI. His bond was set at $5 million.

Known for flashy TikTok and Facebook videos under the names “Captain Repo” and “Kirkland RepoMan Smith,” Smith’s online fame has now collided with a harsh legal reality. While there’s no evidence he was filming at the time, questions swirl about professionalism in the repossession industry and the dangers of sensationalizing the job.

Source: https://curepossession.com

Texas Woman on Trial for Alleged Assault on Repo Agent

Published: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

A 49-year-old woman is on trial this week for allegedly hitting a repo man with her car, severely injuring his legs during an incident in September 2023.

Carla Culver, of Beaumont, Texas faces a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony. Her trial is being held in Jefferson County’s Criminal District Court before Judge John Stevens. Jury selection began Monday, with opening statements and testimony on Tuesday. Mike Laird is prosecuting for the District Attorney’s Office, while Todd Leblanc is representing Culver.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the incident occurred outside Temptations Gentleman’s Club in Beaumont. Witnesses say the repo agent was trying to repossess Culver’s vehicle when she allegedly drove forward with him under the hood, crushing his leg between two cars. EMS found the man critically injured with a mangled leg.

Culver admitted to seeing and hearing the man but claimed she didn’t know how the car moved. Detectives called her actions “reckless.”

Vehicle Repossessions Surge in 2024

Published: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

In 2024, an estimated 1.88 million vehicles were repossessed across the United States, a reflection of both economic factors and regional differences in the auto loan market. States with the largest populations, including California, Texas, and Florida, saw the highest repossession volumes, driven by larger vehicle fleets and higher delinquency rates. In these states, an average of 23 cars are repossessed per day, underscoring the scale of the issue.

Conversely, smaller states like Vermont, North Dakota, and Hawaii reported significantly lower repossession rates, with states like Hawaii seeing fewer than one repossession per day. These discrepancies are tied to factors such as population size, vehicle registration counts, and economic conditions affecting credit quality.

While precise figures for vehicle repossessions in 2023 are not publicly available, estimates suggest a significant increase compared to previous years. According to data from Cox Automotive, approximately 1.5 million vehicles were repossessed in 2023. This marks a notable rise from the 1.2 million repossessions reported in 2022. The uptick in repossessions aligns with broader economic trends, including rising auto loan delinquencies and increased vehicle prices, which have contributed to financial strain for many borrowers. These figures underscore the challenges facing consumers and the auto finance industry in recent years.

Source: https://curepossession.com

