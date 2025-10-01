Digital Edition
Widow of Fallen Towman Says Justice Falls Short
Small Job, Steady Professionalism
Small job shows Jimmy Smith’s big professionalism at Advanced Towing.
Consistency: The Missing Link in Towing
Why towing must adopt training and standards to stay competitive and consistent.
Camouflaged Military Tribute on Wheels
Camo F-550 blends military tribute with off-road recovery power.
Collins Hi-Speed® G7X Dolly
A dolly with extreme strength, stability & 5,120 lbs capacity
XPO Magazine Digital Edition
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing October 01 - October 07, 2025

Did Ya’ Set the Truck’s Parking Brake?     

Parking Brake PIC copy f5387
By Randall C. Resch             

Eighty-nine years ago, on October 7, 1936, the front-page headline of Tennessee’s Nashville Banner read: “Auto Plunges into Cumberland, Then Hauls Wrecker in After It.” At first glance, the headline may seem comical, but neither the wrecker’s owner nor the police likely saw any humor in the mishap.

The Banner reported that a local garageman was called to winch a car that had failed to negotiate a turn and ran off the roadway. In its path to destruction, the car wound up upside down in the river, where a wrecker was brought in to retrieve it.

Alas, the vintage wrecker from a local garage arrived at the scene, prepared to extract the submerged car. But as the operator climbed out of the cab, the tow truck suddenly began rolling backward at a rapid pace.

In a desperate “Oh, crap” moment, the operator gave chase in an ill-advised attempt to stop it. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to halt the truck before it, too, went over the embankment and into the river. Fortunately, in this case at least, the operator escaped with his life.

An Ounce of Prevention

The internet is filled with stories of tow operators injured—or even killed—while trying to stop rollaway trucks. In fact, nearly a dozen operators have lost their lives in industrial incidents after being run over by their own wreckers or flatbed carriers.

More recently, in December 2021, a police dash cam captured a flatbed carrier rolling “driverless” down a highway’s grassy center divider, with its operator in hot (foot) pursuit. Members of the Tow Police forum were quick to accuse the operator of failing to set the carrier’s E-brake. The video quickly went viral.

While official investigations often describe rollaway incidents as “accidents,” the truth is that most are preventable when emergency brakes are properly applied.

Regardless of the type of system—air-assisted, electrical, or mechanical—safety starts with thorough daily inspections to ensure the E-brake can hold the truck’s weight. It’s rare for an emergency brake to “just pop off,” but wear and poor maintenance can cause failure. Air-assist systems may leak, brake cables can overstretch, and foot-pedal ratchets wear down over time. That’s simply mechanical fact.

Operators must verify that their emergency brakes are fully functional and capable of holding the tow truck during parking or winching operations. If the brake won’t hold, it should be reported immediately, and the truck pulled from service until repairs are made.

The Law Says

Every state’s vehicle code requires operators to set the emergency brake before leaving a vehicle unattended. For example, California Vehicle Code Section 22515(a) states: “No person driving, or in control of, or in charge of, a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand on any highway unattended without first effectively setting the brakes thereon and stopping the motor thereof.”

Yet tow operators are notorious for skipping this step. In hands-on training classes, it’s common to see operators forget to apply the brake—even in controlled environments. I’m inclined to think, the company where they’re employed doesn’t demand their use, or company management doesn’t actively check for e-brake compliance.

Best Practices: Brakes and Chock Blocks

Operators are reminded to fully set their tow truck’s emergency brake before exiting the cab in every parking situation. Even better, pairing the brake with chock blocks provides an extra layer of safety.

Best practices call for chock blocks to be used in conjunction with a properly working emergency brake. A fifty-dollar pair of chocks is cheap insurance compared to the damage a rollaway can cause.

Remember: failing to set the brake can result in hefty citations. Worse, an insurance provider may deny coverage if an operator didn’t take reasonable steps to prevent a rollaway.

Don’t put yourself—or others—at risk. Always set the emergency brake, use chock blocks when needed, and never chase a runaway truck. The choice you make in that moment could mean the difference between safety and tragedy.

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 55-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 760-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.

Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.



American Towman Today - October 01, 2025
American Towman Today - October 01, 2025
California Lawmakers Pass Towing and Storage Fees Bill

Published: Wednesday, October 01, 2025

The California General Assembly has approved Assembly Bill 987, which now heads to the governor’s desk for signing. Introduced on Feb. 20 by Assembly Member LaShae Sharp-Collins (D-79), the bill seeks to clarify what constitutes “unreasonable” vehicle storage fees.

Initially, the measure declared it unreasonable to charge fees for days when storage facilities were closed, including holidays. The revised version narrows that definition, specifying that unreasonable charges include “any storage fees for state holidays that exceed the posted daily storage fee.”

Other provisions were also removed. The original bill would have prohibited storage charges for vehicles towed during natural disasters or for stolen vehicles recovered within seven days. Instead, the amended bill now limits fees to no more than 50% above the daily rate if the owner retrieves the vehicle within 12 hours.

The California Autobody Association, represented by lobbyist Jack Molodanof, pushed for these changes. Molodanof said lawmakers responded positively to concerns that the bill blurred differences between towing operators regulated by the DMV and repair shops regulated by the Bureau of Automotive Repair.

Source: https://www.repairerdrivennews.com



The California Capitol, where lawmakers recently passed a bill redefining vehicle towing and storage fees.

Wrecker Artist Debuts "Over The Hills" music video
By Don Lomax
October 01 - October 07, 2025
A tow truck prepares to haul away a vehicle — a routine job for many operators, but one former Colorado driver turned it into a scheme that cost dozens of car owners their vehicles.

Towman Killed in Hilton Head Accident

Published: Monday, September 29, 2025

A longtime tow truck operator was killed Thursday afternoon in Hilton Head in what colleagues are calling a “senseless accident.”

According to Rahn’s Wrecker Service, 20-year towing veteran Floyd Crespo was working on a trailer lift that had become stuck on a curb around 2:45 p.m. on Sept. 25. After pulling his wrecker out of the roadway to clear traffic, Crespo was standing at his control compartment, rolling in cables, when tragedy struck.

The company says the truck Crespo had just recovered drove down to a roundabout, then attempted to turn back into the parking lot. The semi sideswiped the wrecker, pinning Crespo between the wrecker and the trailer. He was killed instantly.

“Contrary to local reports of a pedestrian being struck, this was not the case,” Rahn’s Wrecker Service stated. “This is another case of ‘Slow Down & Move Over.’”

Crespo, who relocated from New Jersey and had been with Rahn’s for three years, was remembered as one of the company’s hardest-working operators.

Source: https://www.wtoc.com

Ky. Lawmakers Reintroduce Bill to Protect Tow Operators

Published: Friday, September 26, 2025

A Kentucky bill aimed at improving safety for roadside assistance workers is gaining traction in the legislature.

House Bill 115, known as Troy’s Law, was reintroduced Sept. 23 by Reps. Richard White (R-Morehead) and Patrick Flannery (R-Olive Hill). The measure would allow tow trucks to display rear-facing blue flashing lights when stationary, alerting drivers to slow down and move over. Lawmakers said the change is designed to prevent tragedies like the 2024 death of tow operator Troy Caldwell, who was struck by a commercial vehicle while working roadside.

Caldwell’s employer, Bubba Johnson of Bubba’s Towing, called him “Mr. Safety,” noting that despite his vigilance, distracted driving claimed his life. Authorities later said the driver involved was watching YouTube at the time of the crash.

Tow operators say the bill offers a critical layer of protection. “We’re still going to be coming to your rescue,” Johnson said. “We just hope everybody will be there for us too.”

If passed, Kentucky would join other states allowing blue safety lights to reduce roadside worker fatalities.

Source: https://www.workerscompensation.com

Widow of Fallen Towman Says Justice Falls Short

Published: Thursday, September 25, 2025

A Mobile County jury has found Elizabeth Sprinkle guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the 2021 death of tow truck driver Jonathan Neesmith—a verdict his widow calls “a slap on the wrist.”

Neesmith, a husband and father of four, was working along I-65 in Saraland, a city just north of Mobile, when Sprinkle’s vehicle clipped the flatbed of his tow truck, killing him. Prosecutors argued Sprinkle, 61, was guilty of reckless manslaughter after tests showed tramadol in her system. Her attorney countered the medication was legally prescribed and at a therapeutic level.

Jurors ultimately convicted her of the lesser misdemeanor charge. “I don’t think it justifies anything,” said Rebecca Neesmith, who described her late husband as “the greatest man” and said their youngest child was just three at the time of his death.

Defense attorney Buzz Jordan said he was satisfied with the verdict, while District Attorney Keith Blackwood noted it “will never undo the pain caused.” Sprinkle faces sentencing November 20, with a maximum penalty of one year in jail.

Source: https://www.fox10tv.com

Connecticut’s New Towing Law Takes Effect October 1

Published: Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Connecticut is set to implement sweeping changes to its century-old towing laws on October 1, aiming to better protect vehicle owners and add new accountability for towing companies.

Under current rules, tow companies can begin the process of selling a vehicle valued at $1,500 or less just 15 days after a tow—one of the shortest timeframes in the nation. The new law keeps that 15-day window to start the process but requires additional steps to notify owners. The vehicle cannot be sold until at least 30 days have passed, giving drivers more time to reclaim it.

The legislation also modernizes payment practices by requiring towing companies to accept credit cards. It further restricts immediate tows for minor issues such as expired permits or registrations. Cars may now only be towed without notice if they block traffic or fire hydrants, or are parked in handicapped spaces.

Source: https://ctmirror.org

NC House Bill 199 Targets Towing Overhaul

Published: Tuesday, September 23, 2025

A bipartisan group of North Carolina lawmakers has filed House Bill 199, aiming to overhaul how towing and booting are regulated across the state. The bill quickly gained support from both Democrats and Republicans after a similar measure stalled late last session.

Rep. Laura Budd, a sponsor of the bill, told WBTV she’s “excited” to see the momentum behind this effort. The North Carolina Trucking Association also backs the proposal, citing widespread frustration over predatory towing practices.

The legislation follows WBTV’s investigations exposing fraud, kidnappings, drug trafficking, and other crimes tied to towing companies. Police records indicate nonconsensual tows cost North Carolina drivers millions annually, especially after a state Supreme Court ruling stripped local governments of authority to cap fees.

If passed, the bill would create a Towing and Recovery Commission to regulate the industry. The Commission could set fee limits, issue and revoke permits, and maintain a statewide database of drivers and companies. It would also mandate signage, notification standards, and permit requirements for nonconsensual tows.

Source: https://www.msn.com

Kyle Chirgwin, Creator of Captain Recovery, Passes

Published: Friday, September 19, 2025

Veteran towman Kyle L. Chirgwin, 60, known for creating the children's stories The Adventures of Captain Recovery, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2025. 

Kyle founded  Kyle’s Towing and Transport in Fairfield, CT, in 1994, where he became known as “the Mayor” for his big personality and friendships with first responders. He often said he lived “nine lives” after surviving countless roadside accidents including being struck by vehicles, crushed inside a cab, sandwiched between tractor-trailers, and even trapped under heavy equipment.  Miraculously, he survived them all, though not without broken bones, hospital stays, and lasting scars.

Later in life, Kyle also became an author, creating The Adventures of Captain Recovery, a children’s series inspired by his towing career. The books follow a boy whose imagination brings to life a heroic tow operator who rescues trains and trucks while teaching lessons of kindness and teamwork. After the sudden death of his wife, Lisa, in 2012, who was his life and business partner, Kyle rewrote the story to include her as “Auntie Lisa,” keeping her spirit alive.

Kyle is survived by his parents, Jane and Lee, and his brother, Keith. In his memory, donations may be made to the Sampson Fund or the Animal Rescue League of Boston, honoring his lifelong love of animals.

October 01 - October 07, 2025

Small Job, Steady Professionalism

Published: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

By George L. Nitti

What looked like a simple call turned into a test of precision for Jimmy Smith, owner of Advanced Towing in Smith Bay, St. Thomas. He was dispatched to remove a Nissan that had been parked in the wrong spot at a ferry terminal, blocking access for a fuel truck.

“At first glance it wasn’t anything major,” Smith said. “But the way the car was positioned made it tricky. I had to be really careful with the plastic trim along the door. If you don’t know what you’re doing, you can damage it, and then you’re responsible.”

Smith pulled out a snatch block, secured the wheels, and set up dollies. What could have been a quick hook and pull turned into a 20-minute job. “I had to kind of swing around, do a little 360, and line it up just right,” he explained. “It took me a couple tries to get it perfect without blocking the whole parking lot.”

The car, belonging to tourists who later admitted they hadn’t seen the “No Parking” sign, was taken to Advanced Towing’s storage lot. “They were sad, but they said it was their mistake,” Smith said.

For Smith, protecting the customer’s vehicle is always priority number one. “I tell my drivers, think of it as your own car,” he said. “You don’t want it scratched, dented, or with a broken light. That’s my main concern—doing it right.”

Smith’s company runs a mixed fleet that includes two flatbeds, a Freightliner, a Sterling 14-ton wrecker, and the smaller Vulcan unit he used for this call. Each truck is suited for different jobs, from routine parking lot removals to heavy-duty recoveries.

Beyond equipment, Smith stresses professionalism. “I always tell the younger guys—you’ve got to look like you’re working for a company. Wear the right gear, use the right tools, and respect the job,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s about safety, service, and making sure people’s property is protected.”

Even on a small recovery, Smith treats every call with the same care. “To me, it’s not just about making money,” he said. “It’s about doing the job to the best of your ability, every single time.”

Hanging by a Thread

Published: Saturday, August 23, 2025

hangingbyathread 98432
By George L. Nitti

When Maryland State Police called Morton’s Towing and Recovery in the early hours of the morning, the message was urgent: “We have one hanging off the bridge.” General Manager John D. Collins knew exactly what that meant—another wreck on the notorious stretch of Beltway known as Dead Man’s Curve, a spot infamous for crashes when rain-slicked roads and heavy loads meet steep grades. 

This time, a tractor-trailer loaded with what was claimed to be 26,000 pounds of mushrooms (though Collins jokes it felt closer to 15,000) lost control on the curve. Instead of jackknifing like most do, the rig veered left, slammed into the guardrail, and went partially over the bridge. The tractor ended up clinging to a steep incline, while the trailer dangled precariously along the bridge wall. 

Collins quickly mobilized the heavy iron: Two 50-ton Miller rotators (a 2023 Peterbilt 1150 and a 2020 Peterbilt 1150); an emergency response unit (2005 Ford F-650); and a flatbed for additional labor support.

By the time Morton’s crew arrived, the fire department had chained the trailer to a ladder truck and was busy pumping fuel. The Maryland Department of the Environment checked for spills before releasing the scene. Only then could the recovery begin. 

“It was a challenge,” said Collins. “The tractor’s front end was rolled on its side, and the fifth wheel lock wouldn’t release. We had to pick and shift everything in one piece to keep from ripping out the trailer floor.” 

The plan required precision. One rotator rigged to the trailer’s rear while the other handled the front. With careful coordination, the crew lifted the entire unit as one, inching it back toward the bridge in small, controlled moves. The maneuver took hours, and for added security, Collins even called in a backup rotator from a nearby company—though Morton’s team ultimately handled the heavy lifting. 

Finally, by mid-morning, the truck and trailer were safely back on the bridge. Morton’s operators Ronald Doss, Steven Grohs, and John M. Collins assisted in the recovery, which wrapped up after more than six hours of hands-on rigging. Once the rig was upright and secured, Morton’s loaded debris into dumpster bags, removed damaged axles, and transported the entire mess back to their Rockville yard. 

As for the driver? Miraculously, he kicked out the windshield and walked away with minor injuries. 

For Collins, a towing veteran of more than 40 years, he said, “Saving it in one piece was the goal—and we did it.” 

Barrel Rolling into Action

Published: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

barrelrollcover 8b639
By George L. Nitti

At the start of this new year (2025), on a typical morning commute during peak hours near Long Beach, California, chaos erupted on the 710 freeway when a massive container toppled over, pinning a semi-truck’s cab beneath its crushing weight. Miraculously, the driver survived, walking away with only minor injuries as emergency responders arrived quickly, led by the fire department, who worked to extract the driver using specialized tools such as the jaws of life.

After the driver was safely removed, the focus shifted to clearing the container and restoring the flow of traffic. Enter Pepe’s Towing Service, who collaborated closely with the fire department, using their two rotators: HULK, a 2020 Peterbilt 389 w/ Miller Century 1150 body operated by Joshua Acosta; and Big Flipper, a 2019 Peterbilt 389 w/ Miller Century 1075 body operated by Alex Hernandez. In addition was the placement of a heavy wrecker up front, a 2017 Peterbilt 389 with a Miller 35ton wrecker body operated by Ricardo Alterno.This set-up allowed the rotators to focus on the container, while the heavy wrecker focused on the tractor portion. 

Using a method known as the barrel roll, the team began the delicate process of righting the container. Synthetic lines, slings, and corner-to-corner rigging ensured the load’s stability while minimizing the risk of further damage. Tight spaces and steady traffic flow added to the complexity, requiring precise positioning of heavy-duty tow trucks.

“Safety is always our first priority,” said lead operator Joshua Acosta from Pepe’s. “We assessed the scene, accounting for the container’s weight, the condition of the chassis, and the space constraints on the freeway.”

One of the biggest obstacles was the limited maneuvering room. The team had to strategically place their equipment to avoid disrupting adjacent lanes. Additionally, adjustments to the container’s chassis were necessary to prevent any structural shifts during the recovery.

Despite the challenges, the operation proceeded smoothly. The team’s expertise shone as they carefully leveled, lifted, and transported the container to a designated location. Within hours, traffic resumed, and the scene was cleared without any secondary incidents.

“We train for situations like this,” explained Acosta. “It’s about combining technical skill with quick decision-making. Every incident is different.”

October 01 - October 07, 2025

Consistency: The Missing Link in Towing

Published: Wednesday, September 24, 2025

consistency 0eca3
By Brian J. Riker

Walk into almost any chain restaurant and you know what to expect. The menu may vary slightly, the color scheme may change, but the overall experience is familiar—consistent food, service, and atmosphere whether you’re in Des Moines or Denver. That consistency is no accident; it’s the result of carefully developed systems, standards, and training.

Why can’t towing be the same?

Despite being a century-old industry, towing lacks the kind of uniform standards that allow customers to depend on a consistent experience. Equipment may be similar and challenges universal, yet the way companies approach those challenges varies widely. Some of this stems from uneven state and local regulations, but much of it comes down to training, or the lack of it.

Other industries prove that consistency is achievable. Fire services, for example, rely on standards developed through advisory committees, later adopted into codes and regulations. These standards ensure firefighters across the country follow the same practices, protecting both workers and the public. Towing, by contrast, has no universally accepted baseline. Even equipment ratings differ depending on which manufacturer’s standards are used.

Associations at the state and national level publish guidebooks and best practices, but without adoption and enforcement, they remain suggestions rather than standards. Some states have attempted to set requirements for police towers, but without industry collaboration these efforts often miss the mark.

Uniform training is essential. Just as EMTs and paramedics share a common foundation of knowledge, tow operators should be trained to a consistent standard of competency. This is hardly a new idea—trainers such as Ross Kinman, Joe Sroga, and Dave Lambert offered professional instruction decades ago, and programs like WreckMaster, ERSCA, ATRI, and the Towing Academy continue that work today. National initiatives like Traffic Incident Management provide frameworks for roadside safety, yet many operators remain untrained in these vital practices.

The urgency is growing. Today’s vehicles are more complex than ever, and a single mistake can be costly or dangerous. At the same time, consolidation in the heavy-duty market is driving repeatable service models that customers have come to expect. Independents who fail to match that consistency will find themselves at a disadvantage.

The solution begins with collaboration. Towing companies must join and support their state and national associations, which are best positioned to develop and promote industry-wide standards. Standards must be paired with robust training so that operators in the same class of truck have the same basic competencies, no matter the name on the door.

Technology will only accelerate this need. AI-driven dispatch systems will not value personal relationships or favors—they will prioritize certifications, performance data, and equipment specifications. To stay competitive, companies must ensure every driver is interchangeable in skill and reliability.

This is how it should have been all along. We demand consistency from doctors, firefighters, and even fast-food workers. Towing deserves the same. The time is now to invest in training, adopt standards, and build an industry where consistency is the key to survival.

Justifying On-Highway Assistance

Published: Thursday, September 18, 2025

Hi n Dry PIC 8648c
By Randall C. Resch

Have you ever requested law enforcement assistance and found it wasn’t available? Or had an officer leave the scene before you were hooked up and ready to roll? Our industry’s mission is to serve the motoring public in every way possible, but we shouldn’t be left hanging and alone.

Nowhere does it say that towers must sacrifice their personal safety and survival.

When an arrival assessment shows that law enforcement presence is needed, should towers work unassisted, or should they wait for on-scene support? Is there a written protocol requiring law enforcement to respond or remain until the tow is complete?

Industry history proves how dangerous it is for towers who go “boots to the ground.” In many states, especially rural ones, limited budgets and staffing mean help is simply not available. In reality, assistance often isn’t there.

So, towers must decide:

-- Work the scene unassisted?

-- Wait until assistance arrives?

-- Request the highway patrol or DOT to respond?

-- Decline service when danger factors exist?

-- Arrange support from additional company personnel?

Extending Courtesy

When a disabled vehicle creates a public hazard or sits in an unsafe location, should agencies be required to remain until towers are ready to leave? While not always mandated, many law enforcement agencies consider it a courtesy to stay.

At the same time, towers often criticize highway patrol agencies for sitting on-scene during construction or maintenance projects, scenarios where protocol authorizes officers to leave if:

-- A higher-priority emergency arises
-- They’re relieved by other officers or agencies, or
-- They’re ordered to leave by a superior.

Unfortunately, leaving tow operators unprotected has had tragic consequences.

Scenario One

In January 2022, A-Albuquerque Towing responded to a police request to clear a collision scene. Veteran operator Tommy Avent (62) was struck by a hit-and-run driver while working, leaving him critically injured. The case raised serious questions: Should law enforcement remain to protect towers providing roadside assistance in dangerous environments?

Scenario Two: Valdez v. CHP

The CHP stopped a DUI driver on a bridge off I-10 in Bloomington, CA. The suspect’s vehicle and CHP cruiser, lights flashing, sat in a live traffic lane. When rotation operator Ricardo Valdez (39) arrived, officers asked if he was “OK” before leaving to process the arrest. Valdez, like most towers would, said he didn’t need help.

The officers departed within minutes, taking with them the only flashing lights warning oncoming drivers. Ten minutes later, another DUI motorist slammed into Valdez’s truck, pinning and killing him instantly.

A lawsuit argued that CHP owed a duty of care and failed to protect Valdez. Had the cruiser remained, it likely would have been struck instead, sparing his life.

Stick Around, Please

Some officers routinely leave once their investigation ends. Is it because they don’t care about a tower’s safety, or because they assume towers can quickly handle the recovery? Towers are expected to clear scenes fast, but speed doesn’t erase risk.

In the CHP incident, officers likely thought they were just prioritizing the DUI investigation. Sadly, their decision to leave directly contributed to a preventable fatality.

The Bottom Line

Operator safety must be a top priority. When towers call for assistance—whether from law enforcement, DOT, FSP, MAP, or others—additional help should be provided. A police cruiser’s lights greatly increase visibility, even if they can’t prevent every distracted or impaired driver from crashing into the scene.

Towers should never hesitate to request law enforcement remain until vehicles are loaded and ready to go. SDMO laws are weak, and the public doesn’t always recognize a stationary tow truck as an emergency vehicle.

Best practice also means sending only the most skilled, experienced operators to high-risk highway scenes. And if your arrival assessment shows you’re stepping into danger, that’s the time to speak up. Asking for backup isn’t a sign of weakness—it’s survival.

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 55-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 775-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.

Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.




October 01 - October 07, 2025

Camouflaged Military Tribute on Wheels

Published: Saturday, September 27, 2025



TW4 8875c

By George L. Nitti

When Zach Carp of TW Towing & Recovery in Stigler, Oklahoma, set out to build his own tow truck, he wanted something different. The result is a 2015 Ford F-550 Power Stroke 4x4 outfitted with a Century 614 14-ton bed — a rig that’s both a tribute to the military and a workhorse for rural recoveries.  

“It’s probably a little heavier than the truck, but I double-framed the frame and everything to make it work,” Carp said. 

The camouflage wrap mixed with a host of stars on the hood was designed by Kryptonite Customs in Tulsa. “I wanted to pay tribute to the military,” Carp explained. “I told Kryptonite what I wanted and they knocked it out of the park and hit it the first time.” 

It’s eye-catching logo and company name, TW, stands out in black and is highlighted by a complimentary orange shadow. TW serves as a family symbol, named after Carp’s two sons, Tanner and Wade. “I figured they’ll take it over one day,” he said. 

The truck is as functional as it is eye-catching. “We do a lot of off-road recovery — trash trucks, dump trucks. We’re in a very rural area, it’s all two-lane highways around here and county roads,” Carp said. “Ninety percent off-road recovery.” 

One of the truck’s standout features is its outriggers. “Those are key in what we do,” he said. “A lot of the medium duties don’t have outriggers, but this one did, and that’s why I went with it.” 

The unit also rolls on 41-inch military tires. “It’s got a big contact patch to the ground where it floats on top of the mud better,” Carp said. “That’s where I notice the biggest difference, especially in bad weather and soft ground.” 

Carp picked up the base truck for just $4,900 at an online auction. “It was a box truck,” he said. 

For now, Carp is proud to put his truck — and his work — on display. From pulling dump trucks out of the mud to recovering mobile home movers stuck in the Oklahoma backroads, the F-550 has proven itself time and again. “It’s already paid for itself a few times over,” he said. “This truck is built to work, and that’s exactly what it does.”



Where Power Meets Personality

Published: Saturday, August 30, 2025

mortonscover edd1b
By George L. Nitti 

When Morton’s Towing & Recovery rolled their newest addition onto the lot—a 2025 Kenworth W990 NRC 85-ton rotator—it was clear this wasn’t just another truck. “It’s just massive,” operations manager John Collins said. “For what it is, it’s huge. They rate it in the 85-ton, but it’ll do more than that.” 

Outfitted by Battelini Wrecker Sales of Vineland, New Jersey, this wrecker doesn’t just pack brute force; it’s fully loaded with modern tech. “It has an LED light tower that pops up between the cab,” Collins explained, noting another unique feature: “another 50,000 LB winch that’s down in the deck—that’s in the belly of it.” Synthetic rope runs all the way around, keeping the setup cutting-edge for safety and performance. 

The graphics are where its personality truly shines. Designed by Razor Wraps of Fredericksburg, Virginia, the wrap explodes with vibrant stripes of red, yellow, orange, purple, and green that stretch across the sleek black body. A Maryland flag-inspired pattern grounds the design in local pride, while the company logo, Morton’s Towing & Recovery, pops in bold turquoise outlined in green. Front and center is the company’s signature mascot—a grinning Tiki character wielding a massive towing chain.  

“The owner, Dave Morton, came up with the Tiki guy somewhere, and he’s been his little thing ever since he’s had wreckers,” Collins shared. “If you look on all our trucks, that’s pretty much on every one of them.” 

That mix of muscle and art recently went to work on its first big recovery—an excavator with a blown motor. “The first job I got out, and I still don’t have all my equipment on it,” he said. “We’ve been so busy.”  

Despite that, the NRC didn’t break a sweat. Equal parts power and personality, this wrecker is built to dominate the toughest jobs while turning heads everywhere it goes. 

Bubba’s Bright Workhorse—and the Business Behind It

Published: Saturday, August 23, 2025 bubbas dfabd
By George L. Nitti

In the small town of Olive Hill, Kentucky, where the population hovers around 1,600, for the past 15 years, Bubba’s Towing has served the rural community and surrounding interstates with reliability and heart.

Recalling how it all began, owner Bubba Johnson says: “I broke down one day and waited on the tow truck forever. And then finally when the guy came to get me, him and his brother-in-law were partners, and they were falling out. So I come home and talked to my wife about it and we started towing with high hopes and empty pockets.”

From those humble beginnings—with one rollback and one wrecker—Bubba’s fleet has grown to include multiple rollbacks, wreckers, and even a lowboy trailer. The key to that success? Simplicity and discipline.

“We’ve just paid for our tow trucks with cash as we’ve had enough money to buy another one,” Bubba explains. “No financing, nothing like that. And I think the reason we’ve done so well and been here 15 years later.”

The Truck that Stands Out

One unit in the fleet stands above the rest: a 2004 International with a 21-foot Vulcan Century bed, affectionately called the “yellow truck.” It was a purchase born out of necessity. When another truck broke down and mechanics were booked solid, Bubba’s son found the International online in West Virginia.

“We just went and bought it, and he’s been running it now about three or four years,” Bubba says. “We bought it for $20,000, and we’ve had good luck out of it ever since.”

With an upgraded wheel setup and a pre-emission engine, the truck is built for durability.

“The old trucks get a bad name sometimes because they don’t look as pretty and new and shiny, but it makes the same amount of money that brand-new truck would make—‘cause it’s still a qualified unit for the job.”

Branding with Personality

Bubba believes in making a strong impression, and his logo and slogan do just that. The trucks feature bold lettering and a design that stands out in the community.

“I wanted something that would stand out but also be something people could smile at,” Bubba says. Their company slogan—“The Best Hookers in Town”—has been with them since day one, a playful nod to classic tow industry humor. “When we started our business, me and my wife said if we ever had a towing company, we were going to come up with a slogan. We actually had it picked out before we even had the company.”

Honesty has also fueled their reputation. “When they call us, we tell them exactly how long it’s gonna be before we get to them—even if it’s an hour,” Bubba says. “We don’t want to mislead them just to get the call.”

More than a Business: Fighting for Safety

Beyond running his business with his 23-year-old son whom he aims on passing it down, Bubba is fighting for something bigger: safety for towers. His advocacy for Kentucky’s proposed Blue Light Law—nicknamed Troy’s Law—stems from tragedy: the death of his friend and fellow operator, Troy Caldwell.

“He was the type of guy, anytime he seen you out working or passed you on the road, he was gonna call you and say, ‘Hey, what’s up Big Brother,’” Bubba recalls. “Then one night, he went out on a normal call… and a tractor trailer passed him so close that it sucked him right off the bed. He got killed.”

What angers Bubba most is the lack of accountability. “The guy got out on bond four hours later, and now there’ll be absolutely no justice for Troy,” he says. “That got me started thinking—we’re worth more than that. Our industry is a lot more dangerous than people think.”

Bubba believes blue lights can save lives. “People pay attention to blue lights because they’re afraid they’re gonna get a ticket. They don’t care about amber lights anymore—they’ve been abused so long by utility companies, cable companies, everybody. But if you mix blue lights in with amber and make them rear-facing only, it’ll make people pump the brakes. It’ll make a difference, you know what I mean.”

The Road Ahead

From a single wrecker and a dream to a fleet of reliable trucks and a growing family legacy, Bubba Johnson has proven that integrity, hard work, and smart business choices can keep you in the game—even in a competitive market.

“We’ve been real fortunate,” Bubba says with pride. “We’ve done it all out of pocket, and we’re still here, still growing. That old truck? It’s making money today. That’s what matters.”

October 01 - October 07, 2025

Collins Hi-Speed® G7X Dolly

Published: Saturday, September 27, 2025

collinsdolly f7c36
Built to conquer the toughest conditions, the Collins Hi-Speed® G7X Dolly delivers unmatched strength, stability, and capacity. Originally engineered for Canada’s rugged off-road winters, this powerhouse dolly goes beyond the legendary G7, offering iron-packed durability and heavy-duty features that make it the ultimate choice for professional towers handling extreme jobs.

Features:

-- Steel hubs & high-capacity steel wheels – engineered for maximum durability and load-bearing strength.
-- Wider T12 Hybrid Cross Rails – with aluminum outer rails, zinc-plated steel insert, and true-positive camber for superior stability.
-- High-traction load-range E tires – aggressive tread design supports an industry-leading 5,120 lbs capacity.
-- Heavy-duty iron construction – built to withstand extreme environments and heavy use.
-- Optimized for off-road & harsh weather – designed to perform in the most demanding towing conditions.

For more info, click here.

Foldable Traffic Cone

Published: Thursday, September 18, 2025

FirstGard 9be92
The FirstGard Ultimate Foldable Traffic Cone is a patented, space-saving solution for modern traffic management. Designed for quick deployment, enhanced visibility, and unmatched portability, FirstGard combines durability with convenience. Its lightweight frame, optional ballast fill port, and superior reflectivity make it the go-to choice for professionals who need reliable safety equipment that’s easy to store, transport, and use.

Main Features

-- Foldable Design: Collapses to just 1.5" wide for easy storage and transport.

-- Durable Construction: Made from high-density polyethylene to withstand tough conditions.

-- Fill Port Stability: Three panels hold up to 4.5 lbs. of sand, increasing total weight to 8 lbs.

-- Replaceable Hinge: Repairable design ensures long-term use.

-- High Visibility: Up to 2x more reflective than standard 28" cones.

-- MUTCD Compliant: Meets safety standards for professional use.

-- Practical Details: Rubber feet for stability, molded notch for caution tape, available in orange or safety green.

-- Convenient Packaging: Sold in bags of 5 units.

For more information, click here.

Spreader Bar

Published: Saturday, August 30, 2025

spreadbar 0c262
The Jerr-Dan Spreader bar is rated at a 42,000 lb. capacity when using a 60-degree sling angle and 2 vertical drop lines, at 112” spread. It is designed for use in vertical lifting applications with easy assembly and disassembly for quick setup and convenient storage.

For the ease of ordering, we created a rigging kit specially designed to be used with your Jerr-Dan spreader bar. It is HIGHLY recommended you order the rigging kit as it takes the sling angle into consideration when lifting max rated load.

FEATURES

-- Easy assembly and disassembly for quick setup and convenient storage
-- Integrated angle indicator to determine maximum lifting capacity

SPECIFICATIONS

-- Weight Assembled: 105 lbs.
-- Length Assembled: 112 in.
-- Rated Capacity at 60° Sling Angle: 42,000 lbs

Accessories:

-- Spreader Bar Rigging Kit- 1001295192 (must order separately)
-- Spreader Bar Storage Bracket Kit - 1001319307 (must order separately)

For more info, click here. 

October 01 - October 07, 2025

Show More
Joe Yancy and his wife. As Joe fights for his life in a medically induced coma, the repossession community is urged to donate and support the Yancy family.

Suspect in Repo Agent Shooting Turns Himself In

Published: Monday, June 16, 2025

Marshun Colbert, 26, has turned himself in to Horn Lake Police after being accused of shooting repo agent Joe Yancy point blank during a repossession attempt on June 8, 2025 in Mississippi. Colbert was taken into custody Thursday on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault.

The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. in a parking lot outside the DeSoto Crossing shopping center in Horn Lake. Yancy, an agent with All Star Recovery, was attempting to repossess an SUV when an argument broke out with Colbert. Despite Yancy agreeing to drop the vehicle, Colbert allegedly fired a single shot, critically wounding him.

Yancy managed to flee and drive himself to a hospital. He was later transferred to Regional One in Memphis, where he remains in a medically induced coma. During the chaos, a woman jumped into the lifted SUV, which toppled off the wrecker. She was hospitalized and later released in stable condition.

The Recovery Agents Benefit Fund (RABF) is calling on the repossession industry to support Yancy and his family with donations. To donate, click here. 

Source: https://curepossession.com
https://www.msn.com

“Captain Repo” Charged in Fatal Crash

Published: Tuesday, June 03, 2025

Known on TikTok as “Captain Repo,” 29-year-old Kirkland Smith built a following by sharing dramatic vehicle repossessions online. But on May 24th, his real-life tow run ended in tragedy when he struck and killed former Bladen County, NC Fire Chief Pete Batton, 68.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Batton was turning onto Robin Lane from Highway 41—just minutes from home—when Smith’s tow truck slammed into the back of his car. Troopers say Smith failed to slow down. Batton died at the scene.

Smith, who sustained minor injuries, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and misdemeanor DWI. His bond was set at $5 million.

Known for flashy TikTok and Facebook videos under the names “Captain Repo” and “Kirkland RepoMan Smith,” Smith’s online fame has now collided with a harsh legal reality. While there’s no evidence he was filming at the time, questions swirl about professionalism in the repossession industry and the dangers of sensationalizing the job.

Source: https://curepossession.com

Texas Woman on Trial for Alleged Assault on Repo Agent

Published: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

A 49-year-old woman is on trial this week for allegedly hitting a repo man with her car, severely injuring his legs during an incident in September 2023.

Carla Culver, of Beaumont, Texas faces a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony. Her trial is being held in Jefferson County’s Criminal District Court before Judge John Stevens. Jury selection began Monday, with opening statements and testimony on Tuesday. Mike Laird is prosecuting for the District Attorney’s Office, while Todd Leblanc is representing Culver.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the incident occurred outside Temptations Gentleman’s Club in Beaumont. Witnesses say the repo agent was trying to repossess Culver’s vehicle when she allegedly drove forward with him under the hood, crushing his leg between two cars. EMS found the man critically injured with a mangled leg.

Culver admitted to seeing and hearing the man but claimed she didn’t know how the car moved. Detectives called her actions “reckless.”

Vehicle Repossessions Surge in 2024

Published: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

In 2024, an estimated 1.88 million vehicles were repossessed across the United States, a reflection of both economic factors and regional differences in the auto loan market. States with the largest populations, including California, Texas, and Florida, saw the highest repossession volumes, driven by larger vehicle fleets and higher delinquency rates. In these states, an average of 23 cars are repossessed per day, underscoring the scale of the issue.

Conversely, smaller states like Vermont, North Dakota, and Hawaii reported significantly lower repossession rates, with states like Hawaii seeing fewer than one repossession per day. These discrepancies are tied to factors such as population size, vehicle registration counts, and economic conditions affecting credit quality.

While precise figures for vehicle repossessions in 2023 are not publicly available, estimates suggest a significant increase compared to previous years. According to data from Cox Automotive, approximately 1.5 million vehicles were repossessed in 2023. This marks a notable rise from the 1.2 million repossessions reported in 2022. The uptick in repossessions aligns with broader economic trends, including rising auto loan delinquencies and increased vehicle prices, which have contributed to financial strain for many borrowers. These figures underscore the challenges facing consumers and the auto finance industry in recent years.

Source: https://curepossession.com

