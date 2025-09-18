Justifying On-Highway Assistance

Published: Thursday, September 18, 2025
By Randall C. Resch
Have you ever requested law enforcement assistance and found it wasn’t available? Or had an officer leave the scene before you were hooked up and ready to roll? Our industry’s mission is to serve the motoring public in every way possible, but we shouldn’t be left hanging and alone.
Nowhere does it say that towers must sacrifice their personal safety and survival.
When an arrival assessment shows that law enforcement presence is needed, should towers work unassisted, or should they wait for on-scene support? Is there a written protocol requiring law enforcement to respond or remain until the tow is complete?
Industry history proves how dangerous it is for towers who go “boots to the ground.” In many states, especially rural ones, limited budgets and staffing mean help is simply not available. In reality, assistance often isn’t there.
So, towers must decide:
-- Work the scene unassisted?
-- Wait until assistance arrives?
-- Request the highway patrol or DOT to respond?
-- Decline service when danger factors exist?
-- Arrange support from additional company personnel?
Extending Courtesy
When a disabled vehicle creates a public hazard or sits in an unsafe location, should agencies be required to remain until towers are ready to leave? While not always mandated, many law enforcement agencies consider it a courtesy to stay.
At the same time, towers often criticize highway patrol agencies for sitting on-scene during construction or maintenance projects, scenarios where protocol authorizes officers to leave if:
-- A higher-priority emergency arises
-- They’re relieved by other officers or agencies, or
-- They’re ordered to leave by a superior.
Unfortunately, leaving tow operators unprotected has had tragic consequences.
Scenario One
In January 2022, A-Albuquerque Towing responded to a police request to clear a collision scene. Veteran operator Tommy Avent (62) was struck by a hit-and-run driver while working, leaving him critically injured. The case raised serious questions: Should law enforcement remain to protect towers providing roadside assistance in dangerous environments?
Scenario Two: Valdez v. CHP
The CHP stopped a DUI driver on a bridge off I-10 in Bloomington, CA. The suspect’s vehicle and CHP cruiser, lights flashing, sat in a live traffic lane. When rotation operator Ricardo Valdez (39) arrived, officers asked if he was “OK” before leaving to process the arrest. Valdez, like most towers would, said he didn’t need help.
The officers departed within minutes, taking with them the only flashing lights warning oncoming drivers. Ten minutes later, another DUI motorist slammed into Valdez’s truck, pinning and killing him instantly.
A lawsuit argued that CHP owed a duty of care and failed to protect Valdez. Had the cruiser remained, it likely would have been struck instead, sparing his life.
Stick Around, Please
Some officers routinely leave once their investigation ends. Is it because they don’t care about a tower’s safety, or because they assume towers can quickly handle the recovery? Towers are expected to clear scenes fast, but speed doesn’t erase risk.
In the CHP incident, officers likely thought they were just prioritizing the DUI investigation. Sadly, their decision to leave directly contributed to a preventable fatality.
The Bottom Line
Operator safety must be a top priority. When towers call for assistance—whether from law enforcement, DOT, FSP, MAP, or others—additional help should be provided. A police cruiser’s lights greatly increase visibility, even if they can’t prevent every distracted or impaired driver from crashing into the scene.
Towers should never hesitate to request law enforcement remain until vehicles are loaded and ready to go. SDMO laws are weak, and the public doesn’t always recognize a stationary tow truck as an emergency vehicle.
Best practice also means sending only the most skilled, experienced operators to high-risk highway scenes. And if your arrival assessment shows you’re stepping into danger, that’s the time to speak up. Asking for backup isn’t a sign of weakness—it’s survival.
Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 55-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 775-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.
Published: Thursday, September 04, 2025
By Brian J. Riker
In the complex world of commercial vehicle operations, including towing and roadside repair, one missed step can cost your company everything. The pathway we navigate is shaped by both regulatory mandates and evolving professional expectations. Two terms frequently referenced in risk management and compliance are “industry standards” and “industry best practices.”
While these concepts may sound interchangeable, they’re not—and the difference could decide whether you keep your business or lose it all.
Standards
Industry standards are the rules. They’re written into DOT hours-of-service requirements, state towing laws, FMCSR securement regulations, and even municipal contracts. These define the bare minimum you must follow: driver qualifications, equipment inspections, proper tie-down and securement, and basic safety gear like vests, triangles, and lights.
Fall short here, and you’re wide open to lawsuits, DOT citations, or contract suspension. For example, if a car falls off your truck because you didn’t secure it per FMCSR, you’re automatically negligent. Telling the judge “everyone does it this way” won’t cut it.
Best Practices
Best practices aren’t written into law, but they show professionalism and reduce risk. These are the things smart operators do to protect their company, even when no one’s forcing them to.
Taking photos before every hookup has saved towers thousands in false damage claims. Using in-cab cameras or fatigue monitoring systems has cleared drivers in crashes and dropped insurance premiums. Training drivers beyond the basics and pulling flatbeds for AWD vehicles—even when a wrecker could “get it done”—shows you’re operating above the minimum. Preventative maintenance logs that go beyond the checklist speak volumes in court.
Courts, juries, and insurers increasingly look at best practices to decide if you acted like a “reasonable” operator. If most of the industry is already using a tool or training, and you don’t, that can be used against you.
Why This Matters to Towers?
Liability in towing usually comes from:
-- Traffic crashes. A wreck with your truck can sink you if your driver was fatigued, untrained, or cutting corners.
-- Damage to the customer’s car. If you ignored standards—or skipped better equipment—you’re on the hook.
-- Workplace injuries. A missed step on PPE or lack of safety training can land you in front of OSHA or a jury.
Even if you meet the legal minimum, lawyers will argue you should have done more. Best practices are your defense to show you went above and beyond.
Insurance Companies are Watching
Insurers don’t just want to see you meet standards—they want proof you’re running like a professional. One operator I know installed in-cab cameras and saw premiums drop by 15%. Another documented every preventative maintenance step, which helped get a claim approved in days instead of months.
On the flip side, if you’re cutting corners, don’t expect your insurance carrier to fight hard for you in court.
The Bottom Line:
While industry standards set the legal baseline for commercial vehicle operations, best practices embody the ongoing pursuit of safety, efficiency, and professionalism. From a legal liability standpoint, standards are non-negotiable. They define negligence and compliance. Best practices, though voluntary, serve as benchmarks for reasonable care, influence legal outcomes and shape the future of the industry.
Professionals who seek to minimize risk, elevate safety, and protect their organizations must understand both concepts, commit to ongoing improvement, and recognize that in the eyes of the law, doing only the minimum is rarely enough.
Published: Wednesday, August 27, 2025
By Randall C. Resch
I arrived at a competitor’s tow yard for a second tow out to pick up a wrecked car for one of my accounts. I’d never been to this yard before and didn’t know that Jake, a scruffy old rottweiler, steathfully roamed the tow yard.
Like a dope, I walked through the yard’s wide-open gate. In a flash, Jake bounded full speed ahead towards me. If it weren’t for a shortened chain bringing Jake to a halt, I’da been doggie lunch for sure!
Does your insurance agent know you have a junkyard dog? If yes, you should have bite coverage assigned. If your tow facility is protected by a security dog, what liability exists if a customer is bitten by your security dog? The ramifications are overwhelming and can lead to costly lawsuits. Posted signs aren’t enough!
He’s Really Friendly? Don’t Bet on It
Don’t trust any dog owner who tells you “He’s really friendly.” Even if you think you know a dog’s temperament, it may respond with an unexpected attack. In recent news, an article announced that insurance companies were quietly dropping customer coverages based on certain breeds of dogs owned. Specifically, five dog breeds were identified as those dropped from insurance policies.
The article’s narrative generalized certain dogs as being dangerous breeds. The five breeds being dropped were: 1. Pit Bulls 2. Rottweilers 3. German Shepherds 4. Doberman Pinschers 5. Chow Chows. If you have one of these, heads up!
Aggressive or not, dogs may react instinctively to persons known and unknown for varying reasons. True to “junkyard dogs” or “security animals,” dogs trained to “Sick Balls” often do so out of “protectiveness” when they’re raised to protect “its person” or environments they roam.
Dogs also bite if they’re injured, threatened, scared, or if high strung by nature. For the unsuspecting customer wandering through open facility gates, an unrestrained or unsecured animal may attack.
No Ride-Along Doggies
Beyond the risk of dog bites, bringing pets along for the ride poses additional hazards. According to the California Highway Patrol’s TSA, Section 6: “Response to Calls,” Subsection J, “Only tow truck personnel and requested equipment shall respond to a CHP call.” In other words, drivers are prohibited from bringing significant others, family members, friends—or pets—on calls.
Let’s face it. If you’re dog breed is mentioned in one-through-five, there are certain legal responsibilities associated with dog ownership. Having a security dog within the facility is potentially a bite waiting to happen.
Dog Bite Liability and Safety for Tow Operators
Each state enforces strict liability laws holding dog owners accountable for injuries or deaths caused by their animals. Key legal considerations include:
-- The One-Bite Rule – If the dog has no prior history of aggression or biting, the owner may not be held liable.
-- Trespassing Defense – If the injured person was trespassing, the owner may have a strong legal defense.
-- Negligence – Liability may arise if the animal was not properly secured or if no warning signage was posted regarding security animals.
If a Dog Bite Incident Occurs
A lawsuit is likely to follow. Animal owners—or tow business owners—should take these steps immediately:
- Initiate EMS if necessary.
- Do not admit fault to investigators or bite victims. Avoid making statements about liability.
- Seek legal advice from attorneys experienced in bite cases and familiar with local laws. Discuss a defense strategy.
- Notify your insurance provider right away.
- Cooperate with authorities and follow all reporting requirements from animal control or investigating agencies.
- Comply with all orders and instructions during the investigation.
- Understand that the offending dog may be impounded and quarantined, and in severe cases, euthanized under court order.
Avoiding the Bite
Tow operators can reduce the risk of bites by following these precautions:
-- Call ahead and confirm if a yard dog is secured.
-- Do not wander through open gates without permission.
-- Never enter another tow facility unannounced.
If an Aggressive Dog Attacks
Your safety comes first. Follow these defensive measures:
-- Use any object as a barrier between you and the dog. Don’t worry about the animal’s well-being in an attack.
-- Do not allow the dog to take you to the ground—protect your neck, face, and groin.
-- If the dog latches onto you, do not pull away, as this can tear flesh.
-- Fight back: punch, kick, and target the dog’s eyes, face, and ribs.
-- If the dog has a collar, use the “Doggie Sleeper Hold”—grab the collar and twist to subdue the animal.
-- Be alert for aggressive behavior
Final Thoughts
Think smart and consider the risks versus reward in minimizing full time responsibility maintaining a security animal. Don’t wait for an unfortunate dog-bite incident to befall your company. While security dogs are oftentimes described as a necessary evil, be sure you have appropriate insurance coverages.
Whether your company’s yard dog is non-aggressive (or not) towards certain people, there’s huge risk in keeping a security dog.
