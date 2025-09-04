Standards vs. Best Practices: What Protects You in a Lawsuit

By Brian J. Riker In the complex world of commercial vehicle operations, including towing and roadside repair, one missed step can cost your company everything. The pathway we navigate is shaped by both regulatory mandates and evolving professional expectations. Two terms frequently referenced in risk management and compliance are “industry standards” and “industry best practices.” While these concepts may sound interchangeable, they’re not—and the difference could decide whether you keep your business or lose it all.



Standards Industry standards are the rules. They’re written into DOT hours-of-service requirements, state towing laws, FMCSR securement regulations, and even municipal contracts. These define the bare minimum you must follow: driver qualifications, equipment inspections, proper tie-down and securement, and basic safety gear like vests, triangles, and lights. Fall short here, and you’re wide open to lawsuits, DOT citations, or contract suspension. For example, if a car falls off your truck because you didn’t secure it per FMCSR, you’re automatically negligent. Telling the judge “everyone does it this way” won’t cut it.



Best Practices Best practices aren’t written into law, but they show professionalism and reduce risk. These are the things smart operators do to protect their company, even when no one’s forcing them to. Taking photos before every hookup has saved towers thousands in false damage claims. Using in-cab cameras or fatigue monitoring systems has cleared drivers in crashes and dropped insurance premiums. Training drivers beyond the basics and pulling flatbeds for AWD vehicles—even when a wrecker could “get it done”—shows you’re operating above the minimum. Preventative maintenance logs that go beyond the checklist speak volumes in court. Courts, juries, and insurers increasingly look at best practices to decide if you acted like a “reasonable” operator. If most of the industry is already using a tool or training, and you don’t, that can be used against you.



Why This Matters to Towers? Liability in towing usually comes from:



-- Traffic crashes. A wreck with your truck can sink you if your driver was fatigued, untrained, or cutting corners.



-- Damage to the customer’s car. If you ignored standards—or skipped better equipment—you’re on the hook.



-- Workplace injuries. A missed step on PPE or lack of safety training can land you in front of OSHA or a jury. Even if you meet the legal minimum, lawyers will argue you should have done more. Best practices are your defense to show you went above and beyond.



Insurance Companies are Watching Insurers don’t just want to see you meet standards—they want proof you’re running like a professional. One operator I know installed in-cab cameras and saw premiums drop by 15%. Another documented every preventative maintenance step, which helped get a claim approved in days instead of months. On the flip side, if you’re cutting corners, don’t expect your insurance carrier to fight hard for you in court.



The Bottom Line: While industry standards set the legal baseline for commercial vehicle operations, best practices embody the ongoing pursuit of safety, efficiency, and professionalism. From a legal liability standpoint, standards are non-negotiable. They define negligence and compliance. Best practices, though voluntary, serve as benchmarks for reasonable care, influence legal outcomes and shape the future of the industry. Professionals who seek to minimize risk, elevate safety, and protect their organizations must understand both concepts, commit to ongoing improvement, and recognize that in the eyes of the law, doing only the minimum is rarely enough.

Junk Yard Dog Liability

By Randall C. Resch I arrived at a competitor’s tow yard for a second tow out to pick up a wrecked car for one of my accounts. I’d never been to this yard before and didn’t know that Jake, a scruffy old rottweiler, steathfully roamed the tow yard. Like a dope, I walked through the yard’s wide-open gate. In a flash, Jake bounded full speed ahead towards me. If it weren’t for a shortened chain bringing Jake to a halt, I’da been doggie lunch for sure! Does your insurance agent know you have a junkyard dog? If yes, you should have bite coverage assigned. If your tow facility is protected by a security dog, what liability exists if a customer is bitten by your security dog? The ramifications are overwhelming and can lead to costly lawsuits. Posted signs aren’t enough! He’s Really Friendly? Don’t Bet on It Don’t trust any dog owner who tells you “He’s really friendly.” Even if you think you know a dog’s temperament, it may respond with an unexpected attack. In recent news, an article announced that insurance companies were quietly dropping customer coverages based on certain breeds of dogs owned. Specifically, five dog breeds were identified as those dropped from insurance policies. The article’s narrative generalized certain dogs as being dangerous breeds. The five breeds being dropped were: 1. Pit Bulls 2. Rottweilers 3. German Shepherds 4. Doberman Pinschers 5. Chow Chows. If you have one of these, heads up! Aggressive or not, dogs may react instinctively to persons known and unknown for varying reasons. True to “junkyard dogs” or “security animals,” dogs trained to “Sick Balls” often do so out of “protectiveness” when they’re raised to protect “its person” or environments they roam. Dogs also bite if they’re injured, threatened, scared, or if high strung by nature. For the unsuspecting customer wandering through open facility gates, an unrestrained or unsecured animal may attack. No Ride-Along Doggies Beyond the risk of dog bites, bringing pets along for the ride poses additional hazards. According to the California Highway Patrol’s TSA, Section 6: “Response to Calls,” Subsection J, “Only tow truck personnel and requested equipment shall respond to a CHP call.” In other words, drivers are prohibited from bringing significant others, family members, friends—or pets—on calls. Let’s face it. If you’re dog breed is mentioned in one-through-five, there are certain legal responsibilities associated with dog ownership. Having a security dog within the facility is potentially a bite waiting to happen. Dog Bite Liability and Safety for Tow Operators Each state enforces strict liability laws holding dog owners accountable for injuries or deaths caused by their animals. Key legal considerations include:



-- The One-Bite Rule – If the dog has no prior history of aggression or biting, the owner may not be held liable.

-- Trespassing Defense – If the injured person was trespassing, the owner may have a strong legal defense.

-- Negligence – Liability may arise if the animal was not properly secured or if no warning signage was posted regarding security animals. If a Dog Bite Incident Occurs A lawsuit is likely to follow. Animal owners—or tow business owners—should take these steps immediately: Initiate EMS if necessary. Do not admit fault to investigators or bite victims. Avoid making statements about liability. Seek legal advice from attorneys experienced in bite cases and familiar with local laws. Discuss a defense strategy. Notify your insurance provider right away. Cooperate with authorities and follow all reporting requirements from animal control or investigating agencies. Comply with all orders and instructions during the investigation. Understand that the offending dog may be impounded and quarantined, and in severe cases, euthanized under court order. Avoiding the Bite Tow operators can reduce the risk of bites by following these precautions:



-- Call ahead and confirm if a yard dog is secured.

-- Do not wander through open gates without permission.

-- Never enter another tow facility unannounced. If an Aggressive Dog Attacks Your safety comes first. Follow these defensive measures:

-- Use any object as a barrier between you and the dog. Don’t worry about the animal’s well-being in an attack.

-- Do not allow the dog to take you to the ground—protect your neck, face, and groin.

-- If the dog latches onto you, do not pull away, as this can tear flesh.

-- Fight back: punch, kick, and target the dog’s eyes, face, and ribs.

-- If the dog has a collar, use the “Doggie Sleeper Hold”—grab the collar and twist to subdue the animal.

-- Be alert for aggressive behavior



Final Thoughts Think smart and consider the risks versus reward in minimizing full time responsibility maintaining a security animal. Don’t wait for an unfortunate dog-bite incident to befall your company. While security dogs are oftentimes described as a necessary evil, be sure you have appropriate insurance coverages. Whether your company’s yard dog is non-aggressive (or not) towards certain people, there’s huge risk in keeping a security dog. Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 55-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 775-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.