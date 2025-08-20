When Following the Law Becomes Deadly for Tow Operators

By Randall C. Resch Did you know your state’s Vehicle Code puts your safety and survival in harm’s way? Every time you secure a towed vehicle to the wheel lift or load vehicles onto flatbed carriers, the potential of being the next pedestrian strike is a high possibility. Long before cellphones and distracted driving became the bane of every tow operator’s existence, towers took pride in following the law. But sticking to the Vehicle Code to the letter can be a sure way to get injured or killed. In fact, strict compliance with Vehicle Code laws might be one reason operators are struck and killed while working on high-speed highways. For more than 35 years, I’ve researched and documented tow operator fatalities involving incidents on highways and shoulders. My conclusion: the industry has been slow to make changes based on lessons from the past. You should know that a large percentage of these fatalities happened because operators were trying to achieve a perfect tie-down to stay in compliance with Vehicle Code laws. In hopes of reducing operator injuries and fatalities, the fact remains: there has been little to no effort to change, modify, or revise Vehicle Code laws to provide greater protection for tow operators. A review of your state’s vehicle code laws makes it clear—there have been no revisions or amendments allowing survival-based exemptions related to operator strikes. The Law States Every state typically has six specific code requirements for operators to comply with Vehicle Code laws. Regarding tow and transport safety, the following applies:



1. Vehicles transported on flatbed carriers must be secured with straps, chains, binders, or a combination of these, attached at all four corners of the transported vehicle. The winch cable does not qualify as an attachment device, though it may remain connected to the vehicle.



2. For vehicles towed behind a wrecker or carrier’s wheel lift, sling, or solid tow bar, the vehicle shall be strapped, chained, or a combination thereof to ensure towed vehicles are retained throughout the entire process of delivery,



3. For vehicles towed behind wreckers or carrier wheel lifts, they shall be securely attached by two safety chains between the tow truck and towed vehicle. Straps or chains shall prevent a towed vehicle from detaching the tow truck’s primary tie-down system.



4. For vehicles towed atop transport dollies, safety ratchet straps are required to retain a towed vehicle within dolly components should dollies experience mechanical malfunction, tire blow out, or the tow operator strikes a curb or pothole during transport during delivery.



5. No matter day or night, extension lights shall be attached to towed vehicles for the purpose to provide visual running lights, turn signals and brake lights to the rear.



6. Responding to disabled commercial vehicle/semis on highway shoulders, triangles are required after 10-minutes time on scene per 49 CFR 393.95. In Harms’ Way This is especially true for on-highway tow and transport services. State Vehicle Codes often put operators “in harm’s way” because the required activities (points one through six above) force them to walk, work, and stand on the dangerous traffic side of shoulders, center medians, and tow trucks. It’s a known fact that pedestrian strikes repeatedly occur when operators are positioned close to moving traffic. Nearly twenty-years ago, Federal Highway and the powers to be recognized that on-highway workers were repeatedly struck working traffic side scenarios. Accordingly, Slow Down Move Over laws were initiated to create “a marginal space,” intending to reduce traffic side incidents. SDMO simply was a “band-aid” to a much greater problem. To date, as-many-as 735-tow operators have been killed working on-highway and shoulder related incidents. Aside from walking alongside highway shoulders and medians, a large percentage of operator injury and fatality occurred when towers were attaching tie-down gear, dollies and extension lights. If you don’t accept this data as fact, perhaps you should review OSHA, NIOSH, CDC, and law enforcement accounts regarding operator strikes? It’s obvious that working near active lanes and center medians is a primary reason towers are repeatedly killed. Choose Your Survival For towers working near dangerous traffic, it’s a choice to consider! While this narrative doesn’t suggest towers openly defy state laws, it’s every tower’s choice to identify what on-scene dangers exist, so to lessen potential of being struck. Work smart to know when existing tow activities are too dangerous for personal safety. In police work, there’s an old adage, “I’d rather be tried by twelve than carried by six!” In that same manner of speaking, if it’s too dangerous to work the traffic side, a realistic survival technique suggests; apply minimal safety attachments on the non-traffic side, then limp to the first available, widest location, or, off the first ramp to complete what necessary safety attachments comply with law. I don’t understand why national and state tow associations haven’t lobbied for “allowable on-highway exemptions” to provide greater protection for qualified operators. Every time we read about another tower killed while working the traffic side, it reinforces a troubling theory: the industry hasn’t learned from its past mistakes. Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 55-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 760-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

US DOT Numbers: What Tow Operators Must Know

By Brian J. Riker

It seems like the towing industry faces new regulations daily, and while that is an exaggeration, there are some regulations that get fresh scrutiny after something happens to trigger a renewed interest from regulators. The US DOT number is one such item facing renewed interest due to a sharp rise in fraud related to fake motor carriers or legitimate motor carriers having their id stolen by bad actors. What is a US DOT number? Any business that uses commercial motor vehicles to engage in interstate commerce, meaning their trucks with a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) greater than 10,000 pounds, or the freight they haul (including cars), crosses a state or international border is required to register with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, which in turn issues a unique identification number that is then required to be displayed on all their power units used in interstate commerce. Many states also require anybody that operates a commercial motor vehicle to obtain a US DOT number even if they only operate intrastate, meaning their trucks, nor the freight they haul, ever cross a state or international border. Do I Really Need One? For most towing companies the answer is yes. This is because most of the tow trucks on the road today are at least 14,500 GVWR, with many well over that, and we routinely tow vehicles that are coming from out of state, will be going out of state after they are repaired, or we cross state lines ourselves. This is known as “interstate commerce” and, as such, requires at least a US DOT registration number. Just because the vehicles are wrecked or disabled does not relieve the towing company of its obligation to register with the US DOT before engaging in interstate commerce. While wrecked or disabled vehicles, when towed from their primary point of disablement (where they first broke down or were wrecked) are exempt commodities, that exemption only applies to the operating authority portion of the federal regulations and some specific hours of service rules when towed at the request of law enforcement. Types of US DOT Numbers There are three classes of US DOT registration that apply to towing operations. -- Private Motor Carrier of Property – Is exclusively for companies that only haul their own cargo or vehicles, i.e., if a product manufacturer owned trucks and hauled exclusively their own products, they would be a private motor carrier. -- Exempt For-Hire Motor Carrier of Property – Hauls exclusively exempt commodities, which can include wrecked or disabled motor vehicles when only hauled form the place where they first broke down or were first wrecked. -- Authorized For-Hire Motor Carrier of Property – Hauls stuff that is not exempt and belongs to other for compensation. This would include toolboxes, machinery, vehicles to the auction or other transport work. What About Motor Carrier Authority? If you haul anything other than exempt commodities, which are usually low value or unprocessed stuff like waste, rocks, dirt, etc., you will most likely need to obtain operating authority. Moving toolboxes, construction equipment, forklifts, sheds or even wrecked cars to the salvage auction usually requires operating authority in addition to a valid US DOT number. There are two types of authority to investigate, interstate and intrastate. If the stuff you haul is coming from out of state, or going out of state, then you probably need for-hire interstate motor carrier of property authority from the FMCSA. This is commonly called an MC number, and can be obtained by applying to the FMCSA and obtaining the required insurance filings. If your trucks, and the stuff they haul, never leave the state or country, and the final destination is not out of state or the country, then you are most likely an intrastate motor carrier of property. Each state regulates this differently, but most control this work through the Public Utility Commission or the Department of Motor Vehicles. Check with your state to see what, if any, registration and authority documents may be needed. Why is Auto Transport Almost Always Interstate Commerce? Those of you that haul for the auto auctions such as Adesa, Manheim, Copart or IAA may have noticed a recent trend is requiring you to have a US DOT number and/or interstate operating authority to renew or keep your contracts. Vehicles going to or coming from the auctions are usually interstate in nature because of how the auctions market these vehicles to buyers globally. As such, the intent of their marketing effort is to sell the vehicle to any buyer, local or foreign, and as such, the intent of the shipment of the vehicle to or from the auction can be considered interstate in nature. This means; to legally provide transport services to these auctions, you must be registered as a for-hire interstate motor carrier of property. The FMCSA is very clear in their guidance that automobiles, including wrecked and disabled vehicles going to or from an auction, are not exempt commodities. The companies that haul these vehicles must be fully qualified interstate motor carriers if the movement is interstate in nature. It is a best practice for these auctions to require all transporters to be fully qualified interstate motor carriers since the nature of each vehicle hauled can vary and it would be a logistical nightmare to figure out if each vehicle was part of an interstate or intrastate regulated shipment before selecting a contractor to dispatch it to. They are simply staying on the side of caution to avoid any regulatory issues they may face by dispatching unqualified transporters.