American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing July 30 - August 05, 2025

Soar with Eagles or Flock with Turkeys? The Case for Higher Standards in the Towing Industry

Soar with Turkeys copy a1880
By Brian J. Riker

A recently circulated email proposing that towers should be excluded from Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration regulation, or at least placed into a special category, raises some interesting points to ponder. While it is unclear if creating a special category within the US Department of Transportation’s regulatory scheme would solve much, the thought process behind this deserves some consideration.

Currently, all towing companies are lumped into the general transportation market, no different than any other trucking company in the eyes of the regulators. This does pose some unique challenges related to compliance, especially around hours of service; however those are not insurmountable when managed properly.

Extreme caution must be exercised when asking to be regulated as a separate type of entity. This could potentially restrict many of the ancillary services currently offered by many towers, especially the heavy-duty providers.

One must ask, before deciding if this is a good idea or not, if your towing services were to be conducted under a separate US DOT registration, as some have proposed, would that mean you now need to have two registrations with the US DOT? One for towing, and one for all the non-emergency work you do like hauling equipment, moving toolboxes or even doing secondary tows?

After all, secondary tows really are not tows at that point, because the emergency nature of the request for service is gone; instead they are simple transports, that likely would be treated no differently than hauling a front end loader or having a car carrier trailer full of auction cars.

This is not just speculation. Until 2015, the US DOT allowed motor carriers to share work freely among other duly authorized motor carriers without any special registration, bond or other regulatory hurdles. Then, at the request of the trucking industry, in an effort to cut down on brokerage fraud, US DOT tightened the regulations around brokering. This change ultimately required a trucking company to register a separate entity, as a freight broker, to share work with other motor carriers in most cases.

This same dual entity concept would most surely apply to towing if towers were granted a special class of registration with the US DOT. P.S, towers, if you are currently sharing non-exempt calls with friendly competition or even sister companies, you may want to look into the regulations that came about after the MAP-21 Highway Bill in 2013. You may be a broker and subject to extreme penalties for just trying to cover your overflow work!

As for the merits of the concept of treating towing operation differently and raising the barrier to entry, both will help the industry survive long-term. Currently the towing industry is facing an insurance crisis, a rate crisis and a surplus of service providers that are resulting in extreme rate depression in most parts of the country.

Tougher entry requirements, such as mandatory training for company owners and individual operators, higher equipment standards, drug testing and special licensing will slow down the growth and weed out unprofessional operations. Mandatory special licensing requirements, such as those found in Texas, are necessary to create towing as a career, not just a job. Higher training and licensing standards also will reduce the potential for insurance claims, and we all know how bad the insurance market is right now, so that is a huge benefit.

If this concept is looked at through the lens of trucking prior to deregulation, i.e., the Motor Carrier Act of 1980, trucking was extremely profitable because there were limits on how many companies could service any given area and their rates had to be set at a level allowing for safe, legal and compliant operation plus a fair profit. Through this lens, more regulation is a good thing, as it will force the customers, law enforcement agencies and insurance companies to pay a fair and equitable rate.

As for insurance premiums skyrocketing, this type of higher barrier to entry would help tremendously because the loss ratios would decline when the professional towers were no longer being compared to the fly-by-night operators. This is the same concept as insurance captives, which must be very selective of their members to keep their operating costs low enough to be sustainable.

Everyone jumps on their fellow tower whenever something idiotic, illegal or just plain unsafe is posted on social media. The usual responses include “you drive your truck and I’ll drive mine” or “worry about your own business, let them do it their way”; however these are very shortsighted statements. If we, as an industry, don’t police ourselves and weed out the incompetent, unsafe and unprofessional operations, we will all pay the price for their failures as we are all lumped into the same group in the eyes of the public, regulators and insurance underwriters.

This industry is changing, and you can either lead the way or get left behind. If we, as towers, don’t take responsibility for raising our own standards—by supporting tougher entry requirements, improved training, and stronger regulatory oversight—we’ll continue to be judged by the worst among us. The choice is ours: do we soar with the eagles by embracing professionalism and reform, or flock with the turkeys by defending the status quo and tolerating unsafe, unqualified operators? The future of towing depends on which direction we choose.



Shops Push Back on New BAR Towing Regulation

Published: Tuesday, August 05, 2025

Collision repair shops and the California Autobody Association (CAA) are questioning a new towing regulation from the Bureau of Automotive Repair (BAR), citing confusion and increased paperwork. The rule, which took effect July 1, requires towing services to be documented separately from repair estimates and invoices—even when related to teardown procedures.

Previously, towing could be included as a sublet item within a single estimate. Now, shops must issue separate documents, which industry representatives say adds unnecessary administrative burden and confuses customers.

CAA attorney Jack Molodanof said many shops were blindsided by the change, which was quietly included in BAR’s broader teardown disclosure regulations. BAR officials said the revision was made to align with a 2009 vehicle code requiring towing estimates to be separate, but admitted the requirement had never been enforced.

After more than two hours of discussion, BAR acknowledged the need for further clarification and said a public workshop may be held. In the meantime, the agency has updated its “Write It Right” guide to help shops navigate the changes. Another meeting is scheduled for October 23.

Source: https://www.repairerdrivennews.com



Collision repair shops voice concerns over a new California BAR regulation requiring towing charges to be listed separately from repair estimates, calling it confusing and burdensome.

"Lifelines" in the storm | Tow Pros Gain Recognition as Masters of Chaos Among us at 2025 TowXpo
By Don Lomax
August 06 - August 12, 2025
Milwaukee Common Council members debate new towing ordinance requiring warning letters for residents with unpaid parking tickets.

Chicago Drivers Struggle with Damage Claims

Published: Thursday, July 31, 2025

When Craig Myers parked in a snow tow zone in February 2025, he accepted the mistake and the towing fee. What he didn’t expect was the severe damage to his Hyundai Santa Fe. “When I put it in park, the car kept going,” he said. Mechanics told him the parking pin was broken and his transmission needed replacing—likely due to improper towing.

Surveillance video confirmed his SUV, an all-wheel drive vehicle, was towed with rear wheels on the ground—not on a flatbed as experts recommend. Myers filed a claim with United Road Towing (URT), the city’s towing contractor. It was denied.

CBS News Chicago found only 23% of towing damage claims were approved between 2016 and 2024. URT trucks were often linked to unresolved or denied claims.

Myers ultimately received $3,500 from URT after media inquiries. Another driver, Esther Liu, is still waiting over a year after her legal tow caused irreparable damage.

City officials say oversight exists, but drivers and video evidence suggest otherwise. 

Source: https://www.cbsnews.com

Hino and Miller Unveil 2025 Auction Truck for Towing Museum

Published: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Hino Trucks and Miller Industries have partnered once again to unveil a custom-built 2025 auction truck in support of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum.

The truck, a Hino L6 Series chassis fitted with Miller’s Century 12 Series LCG™ (low center of gravity) carrier body, rolled off the line at Miller’s production facility in Hermitage, Pennsylvania. It will be auctioned during the museum’s Annual Fundraising Gala on Friday, October 10, at the Westin Chattanooga.

The annual auction helps fund the museum’s mission to preserve and promote the history of the towing and recovery profession. Proceeds will support educational programs, exhibit expansions, and facility improvements.

“This vehicle reflects the innovation of our industry and supports the legacy we’re all working to protect,” said John Donato, vice president of sales and marketing at Hino Trucks.

Jeffrey Godwin, first vice president of the museum, praised the companies’ ongoing support. “Hino and Miller are more than industry leaders — they are champions of our shared history.”

The gala kicks off at 6:30 p.m. For tickets and auction details, visit towingmuseum.com/museum-weekend-page.

Source: https://www.einpresswire.com

Tow Attempt in Minnesota Turns Dangerous

Published: Tuesday, July 29, 2025

A tow truck driver was forced to release a vehicle late Saturday night, July 26, after being confronted by an armed vehicle owner during a repossession attempt in Farmington, a suburb about 35 miles south of Minneapolis.

According to police, the incident happened around 10 p.m. near 220th Street and the old Fountain Valley Golf Course. The vehicle’s owner, who is known to law enforcement and has multiple outstanding warrants, allegedly brandished a firearm. Although the weapon was not pointed at the driver, the tow operator feared for his safety and disengaged. The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle, later abandoning it nearby.

Multiple agencies responded, including K9 teams and air support from the Minnesota State Patrol. A shelter-in-place order was issued for the surrounding area as officers searched for the suspect. Despite an extensive search, the suspect was not found and is still at large.

Authorities believe the suspect is no longer in the area. 

Source: https://www.limitless-news.com

Illinois Bans Tow-Truck Solicitation at Accident Scenes

Published: Monday, July 28, 2025

A new Illinois law bans tow-truck operators from stopping at accident scenes to solicit business, a move state officials say will improve safety and protect drivers. Governor Pat Quinn signed House Bill 4860 into law, prohibiting tow operators from approaching crash victims unless requested by the driver or law enforcement.

“This law helps protect the rights of Illinois’ motorists and will improve safety on our roads,” said Governor Quinn. “We must do everything we can to keep our drivers safe, especially when they find themselves in a vulnerable situation.”

Illinois Department of Transportation Secretary Gary Hannig praised the measure, saying, “This will help ensure a safer and more controlled environment at the scene of an accident.”

Sponsored by Rep. John D’Amico (D-Chicago) and Sen. Michael Bond (D-Grayslake), the law amends the Illinois Vehicle Code and the Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act. It takes effect immediately.

Previously, tow-truck operators could approach and solicit stranded motorists. Under the new law, they must wait to be called by police or the vehicle’s owner or operator.

Source: https://www.illinois.gov

States Crack Down on Predatory Towing Practices

Published: Friday, July 25, 2025

A growing number of states are taking action to curb predatory towing. North Carolina recently joined Arkansas, Connecticut, and Indiana in passing reforms aimed at protecting drivers from abusive practices.

North Carolina’s new law, signed by Gov. Josh Stein, prohibits immobilizing commercial vehicles with devices like boots for parking enforcement. Violators face up to 60 days in jail and a $1,000 fine. The law also requires tow companies to promptly return commercial cargo or provide a comparable trailer when necessary. These changes take effect December 1.

In Indiana, a new law caps emergency and private property towing rates and mandates detailed, itemized invoices. Towing providers must now prove all charges were legitimate and necessary. Law enforcement must rotate towers and review rates. Violations carry fines of up to $5,000.

Illinois may soon follow. A bill on Gov. JB Pritzker’s desk would allow the state to impound tow trucks and suspend plates if fines go unpaid. It also blocks bad actors from acquiring new licenses and bars liens on essential personal property.

Source: https://landline.media


Tow Community to Honor Fallen Operator Tim Reese

Published: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

The Sunshine State Towing Association (SSTA) has announced the passing of longtime tow operator and respected community member, Tim Reese. Known for his dedication, courage, and compassion, Reese served his community with pride and was deeply admired by fellow operators and friends across Florida.

In his honor, the SSTA is calling on its members to come together for a Celebration of Life and Procession on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 1 p.m. The memorial will be held at the 301 Truck Stop, 6503 N US 301, Tampa.

Tow operators are encouraged to arrive in their trucks and wear company colors or towing gear as a show of unity and respect. A procession will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by a gathering to reflect on Reese’s life and service.

“No tow operator is ever forgotten,” the SSTA said in a statement.


August 06 - August 12, 2025

Rolling Steel and Rising Temperatures: Copper Spill Recovery in Gastonia 

Published: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

stanley1 e7eaa
By George L. Nitti 

When a tractor-trailer loaded with loose copper shavings overturned while attempting to beat a red light on Highway 321 in Gastonia, NC, Michael Bridges and his team at Stanley Truck & Auto stepped in to handle what became a grueling, daylong recovery operation under extreme heat. 

Bridges described the wreck as a high-heat, high-stakes challenge. The trailer’s unsecured load had shifted, compromising its thin aluminum sidewalls. To avoid further damage and ensure the load’s salvageability for the shipper and insurer, the entire cargo had to be offloaded before the vehicle could be uprighted. 

“We brought in 2 roll-off containers just to preserve the load,” Bridges said. “Everything had to be carefully removed and secured.” 

With temperatures soaring past 100 degrees—and the heat index pushing above 110—the team worked for more than eight hours on site. Alongside a full hazmat response team, Stanley Truck & Auto deployed an impressive lineup of equipment: a 50-ton rotator, a second 50-ton heavy-duty wrecker with side-pull capability, a 16-ton medium-duty unit, two Freightliner M2 rollbacks, and skid steers equipped with brooms and bucket attachments. 

Edward Hands Jr., the company’s lead rotator operator, directed the physical recovery. Bridges, meanwhile, served as the operation’s coordinator, managing on-site logistics, maintaining communication with police, and ensuring the crew’s safety. 

“Communication is key,” Bridges emphasized. “That’s where I come in—making sure the operation runs safely and smoothly. Towing operators are great at what they do, but under pressure, we’re not always the best communicators.” 

The company’s roots stretch back to 1997, when Michael’s father, a longtime mechanic in Stanley, NC, bought his first tow truck and expanded his repair shop into a towing operation. Today, Stanley Truck & Auto runs two locations and a fleet of 16 trucks, offering everything from equipment transport to emergency recovery across Gaston County and surrounding areas. 

Deeply invested in the future of the industry, the company regularly participates in national tow shows and specialized training, including Miller’s rotator school in Chattanooga and advanced hazmat response programs. They’re active members of both the North Carolina Towing and Recovery Professionals Association and the national TRAA, advocating for stronger policy, safety, and education across the profession. 

From starting with a single truck to managing complex recoveries like this one, Stanley Truck & Auto has proven itself by serving the industry—one recovery at a time.

Wrenches & Wreckers Clears Giant Windmill Blade

Published: Wednesday, July 16, 2025

IMG 8777 dc85a
By George L. Nitti

Traffic came to a standstill early Monday, June 30 on I-70 in Washington County, Maryland, after a 280-foot windmill turbine blade broke loose from a trailer, crossed the median, and blocked eastbound lanes. The incident happened just after 5 a.m. near I-81. A Maryland highway worker assisting at the scene sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

At the heart of the recovery was Eddie Smith of Wrenches and Wreckers, who arrived with his 2022 Kenworth W900B with 1150 Century rotator.

“The trailer has articulating axles controlled by a remote—kind of like a fire truck tiller,” Smith explained. “When it hit the bridge bump, the rear pin came loose. The axles turned and sent the blade through the guardrail.”

Smith said the 16-tire trailer suffered seven flats and a broken air fitting. “I carry battery impacts, so I started singling out tires. Lifted the trailer body with the rotator and swapped out the doubles to get it sitting right.”

Using the rotator, he also removed a section of guardrail. “I pulled probably ten posts out of the ground, then backed it through the median and got the trailer pinned straight again.”

While some suggested lifting the blade over the median, Smith declined. “It’s fragile and I didn’t know its lifting capacity. I wasn’t about to risk it.”

Instead, he focused on fast, smart solutions. “You could’ve done it with jacks and a service truck, but it’d be a lot slower. It was hot—we had to move.”

His team cut off damaged fenders with a Sawzall, patched air leaks, and made all necessary repairs onsite. “It was a $300,000 trailer. Everything came off easy—it was new, not rusty.”

The work didn’t stop there. “We brought the bent steel bar to a shop, had it pressed back straight. It needed replacing, but police weren’t going to let that load sit roadside.”

Smith said the young drivers—just in their mid-20s—handled the situation well. “Good truck drivers,” he noted.

Founded in 2009, Wrenches and Wreckers is built for mobile recovery. “We don’t do a lot of in-shop repairs anymore. Used to have 14 bays, always slammed. But I realized mobile was the way.”

“We don’t do everything,” Smith added, “but what we do, we do right.”

Engulfed in Flames: Fiery Bridge Recovery

Published: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

suburbancover 44893
By George L. Nitti

When Jim Knight, operations manager at Suburban Towing of Louisville, Kentucky, got the call just after 10 a.m. on a rainy Friday morning in June, it sounded like a routine dispatch. But what he and his team encountered on the I-65 bridge quickly escalated into a dramatic rescue and complex recovery effort. 

“A truck’s back end was sticking straight up,” Jim recalled. “By the time we got there, the whole thing had already dropped below the bridge. And it was on fire.” 

The tractor-trailer, driven by a man who miraculously escaped with just a broken ankle, had slid and veered off the roadway after a sudden lane change in wet conditions. The trailer jackknifed, sending the entire unit over the barrier. The truck plummeted 20 feet and burst into flames below the overpass. 

“He couldn’t get the doors open,” said Jim. “He just kept kicking until he forced one open and dropped to the road below. If he hadn’t, he would have burned up.” 

Jim and his crew, including two rotators—a 75-ton and a 40-ton—arrived to find melted aluminum puddled around the cab. “That fire got hot,” he said. “We had to be careful where we hooked. The heat compromised a lot of the structure.” 

Recovery involved lifting, cutting, and separating parts fused by intense fire. With clearance limited under the bridge, the team had to work at tight angles, removing trailer tandems and using landolls and lowboys to haul the debris. 

“The challenge wasn’t brute force,” Jim said. “It was about precision and caution. You’re working with compromised materials, low clearance, and people wandering into danger zones trying to snap photos.” 

Despite the complexity, Jim said the recovery went smoothly—thanks to experience, equipment, and safety-first protocols. 

“You can prepare all you want,” he added, “but no two wrecks are ever the same. You have to stay vigilant. A wrong move could turn a recovery into another accident.” 

August 06 - August 12, 2025

Ya’ Don’t Know if Ya’ Didn’t Look!

Published: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Tupperware Dangle PIC 542a0
By Randall C. Resch

I’ve archived as many as 136 individuals who were discovered in towed vehicles as result of violence, homicide, PPIs, and other reasons. Discovered alive were four accident victims, 15 sleeping children, and two kidnapped victims, which were not discovered by Law Enforcement, EMS, or towers. It happens more than you think!

Unoccupied vehicles have a likeness to Tupperware. Everyone knows that Tupperware are sealable containers that keep products fresh for days. But sealable containers don’t keep products fresh for long periods of time. And when tupperware is exposed to heat environments, the contents within spoil in a matter of time. Same can be said for the contents inside vehicle interiors.

Recently, two bodies were found in towed vehicles at the same San Diego tow yard four months apart.

Case One: A Month Too Late

In the first case, a 65-year-old female, reportedly homeless, was discovered deceased nearly a month after her vehicle was towed. She allegedly was living inside a Honda Odyssey van, parked curbside on city streets when the van was struck by a DUI motorist.  A lawsuit alleges she was “visible to anyone looking inside,” but lawsuits often allege more than can be proven. Was she clearly visible at the time of the tow? It's hard to say—and harder to defend.

Case Two: A Missed Opportunity

Four months later, a city parking officer cited a Kia for sitting too long. No entry was made. Two weeks later, the car was impounded. When a lien notice reached the family, they filed a missing person report. Detectives visited the tow yard and found the person deceased inside.

Should this have been preventable?

Legal, Moral, Ethical Questions

When it comes to vehicle searches and inventories, law enforcement agencies often follow their own internal policies. According to the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center’s (FLETC) Standard Operating Procedures Manual, under the section “Searching Vehicles Without Warrants,” officers may conduct inventory searches of vehicles in their custody without a warrant, as long as the search follows a reasonable and standardized policy.

Specifically, the manual states:

“A vehicle that has fallen under the custody of law enforcement officers may be inventoried, if done pursuant to a reasonable standardized policy. Neither reasonable suspicion nor probable cause is required.”

The purpose of these inventory searches is to:

1. Protect the vehicle owner’s property
2. Protect law enforcement from false claims of lost or stolen items
3. Identify any potential dangers (e.g., weapons, hazardous materials)

This same reasoning applies to tow operators once a vehicle is in their custody. If a claim of theft or missing property arises after a tow, a documented inventory can protect the towing company as well.

That raises a key question: At what point should a policy kick in? And who is responsible for performing the inventory?

From my Street Cop Days

Back when I was a street cop, policy required us to conduct a cursory search and list vehicle contents before a tow. That meant unlocking cars and scanning for valuables or contraband. While we rarely opened trunks without cause, checking interiors often revealed what needed attention—sometimes even a body.

Talking Facts or Making Excuses?

In the second case from April 2025, a San Diego Police Department lieutenant told reporters:

“The body of the man discovered at the tow yard may have been detected sooner had the vehicle not been locked.”

This raises a valid question: What is the department’s policy regarding inventory searches for routine street impounds—those not tied to violent crimes? Shouldn’t law enforcement be responsible for conducting a pre-tow inventory of all vehicles being impounded?

There are several reasons often cited for why these searches aren’t consistently performed:

-- Does state law require a warrant to search a vehicle in non-criminal situations?
-- Do extreme weather conditions discourage thorough searches?
-- Are there gaps in agency policies that don’t mandate inventory in routine field impounds?
-- Are officers skipping inventories due to high call volume or time constraints?
-- Does dark window tint make interior inspection too difficult?
-- Or, bluntly—are some personnel simply too indifferent to look inside?

Whether these are facts or excuses depends on the context—but lives may depend on the answer.

In another news segment, the same SDPD lieutenant said:

“They would do an inventory search of the vehicle for any valuables inside. As was noted in this report, they were not able to gain access to the vehicle to conduct that inventory search.”

But that begs the question: If access had been authorized or attempted, could the victim have been discovered sooner?

Had there been an authorized order to unlock, would the victim have been found in time?

Legally, conducting searches is not the responsibility of tow operators. However, tow companies should seriously consider at least visually inspecting vehicle interiors—not only as a matter of due diligence, but also to avoid being named as a defendant in cases like these.

In the end, it comes down to one question: Did anyone look inside?

Storm Front: Does Storm Chasing Make Sense For Your Company?

Published: Wednesday, July 16, 2025

2025 Hurricane Outlook PIE Chart Final 01 copy 1cba9
By Brian J. Riker

Towers often are quick to react to natural disasters and other calls for help. This is a noble response from the towing community. But with that in mind, please be sure you are not unintentionally violating any regulations or placing your team in jeopardy in your effort to assist.

Unfortunately, responding to out-of-state storm cleanup can come with serious financial, legal, and safety risks. Here are some key points to consider before heading into disaster zones:

Preparation Is Key

Please don’t rush, ill-prepared or uninformed, into these response situations. The time to prepare for this type of work is well before the disaster hits. An emotional response, because you feel like you “have to” do something, or because you just see the opportunity to profit, is not likely to end well.

When travelling away from home, you will not have your usual support network to rely upon. There will likely be fuel supply, food, housing and other issues to deal with. Clean water may be scarce, and theft/crime will be higher than usual due to all the confusion and chaos that accompanies natural disasters.

Even with the immediate dangers of the storm passing, we can often fall into a false sense of security. Always have a plan, and a backup to that plan, so you don’t have to react emotionally when something goes wrong, and it will.

You are a Trucking Company, not an Emergency Service Provider

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration regulates all Interstate motor carrier operations, including tow trucks, public utility trucks and other for-hire responders. Although the FMCSA typically provides some relief from regulation during these types of natural disasters, not all responding companies are exempt from hours of service, operating authority and other rules.

Generally, if you are not directly engaged in life safety operations or providing transportation of life critical equipment and/or supplies, you are still subject to all Federal and State regulations, just as all other trucking companies are.

Just because a salvage auction requested you to deploy all available assets does not make you an emergency responder or service provider, nor does it mean you are covered under any exemption declarations that may be issued. Always read the fine print in these declarations to make sure you are in compliance.

Are You Properly Insured?

Most towers have adequate insurance coverage for their normal day to day operations around town, but what if you send your trucks and staff into another state to provide services?

It is a common practice for insurance companies to limit coverages to a specific geographic area, often no more than a 500-mile radius and sometimes as low as 50 miles. This is how they control costs and effectively rate your policy for risk. Typically, a towing company will declare their normal operating area when obtaining or renewing insurance coverage, and although you are covered to occasionally exceed this declared area, sending trucks and manpower into another state long term may not be covered.

Does your insurance policy provide public liability and cargo coverage for motor carrier transportation activities or just on-hook liability coverage? If you usually only engage in towing disabled and wrecked motor vehicles around town you may not have high enough, or even the appropriate coverages, on your policy to work outside your home state. Interstate operations have very specific, often higher, coverage requirements than intrastate operations.

Will your workers’ compensation policy cover injury to remote workers? Workers’ compensation is a state level insurance plan, and the regulations, as well as coverages and requirements, vary between states. You may need to declare the out of state operations or face denial of claims and a penalty during your end of term premium audit.

Always consult your insurance agent before accepting storm work outside your regular area.

Towing or Transporting? Know the Difference

During storm cleanup, you’ll likely be transporting, not towing. That distinction affects your insurance, licensing, and tax obligations—and the rules differ from state to state.

Some states require DOT medical cards, specific training (like WreckMaster or ERSCA), or local authority numbers (PUC/PRC). Others have strict plate laws—even for short-term operations.

For example, after 14 days of work in a state, you may need to register your trucks there. States like Nevada, Pennsylvania, and New York are known to enforce this.

And don’t assume your local plate practices apply elsewhere—some states require special plates just to transport vehicles with wheels on the ground.

The Bottom Line

Again, while it is noble to want to help, and towers are the most generous and helpful group of professionals I know, please make sure that you are not putting yourself or your team in harms way by rushing off to provide relief.

August 06 - August 12, 2025

Tow Life, TikTok Fame, and the Legacy of Black Betty and Opal

Published: Monday, July 28, 2025

IMG 70821 3c230
By George L. Nitti

It’s hard to miss Brian Wagaman’s tow truck "Black Betty," named in honor of his late grandmother. Wrapped in neon green with a cartoon version of his bearded face on the hood and a tribute to his late cat Opal on the cab, the 2024 International rollback with a 21 ft. Century Chevron is a rolling brand. 

Wagaman, better known to his 1.2 million followers as Tow Truck Wags, has carved out a massive presence on TikTok and Facebook by pulling back the curtain on the trade. His social media training videos—filmed using camera mounts fixed across the truck, including one up front—demonstrate towing techniques, gear, and safety tips in a way that’s both educational and entertaining. 

“I get hundreds of messages a week thanking me,” Wagaman said. “That means more than anything.” 

The graphics—bright green splatter and sharp block lettering—were part of a deal when he got the truck in St. Louis. “The wrap company was next door to the builder, and they threw it in with the truck,” he said. “I picked green because it’s loud, it pops, and it’s my signature.” 

What really pops is the cat on the cab—Opal, Wagaman’s beloved companion of 20 years. “He was with me through homelessness and addiction. I had nothing, and he never left my side,” he said. “He passed in September, but I wanted to keep him with me.” 

The truck also features a skeleton on the rear, originally a Halloween addition. “I threw it on for a parade, but it just worked. The kids love it,” he said. 

The fun doesn’t stop there. Wagaman also installed an ice cream truck-style music box, which plays when he’s rolling through neighborhoods. “It’s for the kids,” he said. “And honestly, the adults get a kick out of it, too.” 

Though he’s been towing for a decade, Wagaman only launched his own company—Tow Truck Wags—a little over a year ago. In that time, he’s become a AAA affiliate and a go-to gear reviewer for brands like B/A Products. His reach has expanded from tutorials to awareness campaigns: he recently attended the funeral of a tower’s son, helping raise visibility for Slow Down, Move Over efforts. 

With a growing platform, a one-of-a-kind truck, and a message that blends fun with safety, Tow Truck Wags brings attention to the unsung heroes of the towing world. 

“One Truck, Two Jobs”: The Power of the Miller Detachable Wrecker  

Published: Wednesday, July 16, 2025

wrenchescover a3f39
By George L. Nitti 

For Eddie Smith, owner of Wrenches & Wreckers in Hagerstown, Maryland, his 2014 Kenworth W900 outfitted with a Holmes DTU (made by Miller Industries) and Landoll trailer has become a powerhouse of versatility and profit. 

“It’s equal to a 25-ton wrecker,” Smith said of the detachable unit. “It works really well.” 

Nicknamed Snowman — a nod to Jerry Reed’s character in Smokey and the Bandit, the truck’s color scheme was inspired by the movie that sparked Smith’s lifelong love for trucks. “I was like six or seven when I saw it. That movie pointed me toward this direction,” he said. 

Smith spec’d the Kenworth with heavy-duty rears, a double frame, and the same build integrity as a 50-ton wrecker. “That way, we’re able to put a detachable wrecker on it that’s very stable and safe — and not abusive to the truck.” 

One Truck, Many Jobs 

What sets this build apart is its ability to transform. “The same guy can come back to the yard, unhook the tow body, and hook to a lowboy trailer to do another job. It turns one truck into two. That’s versatility,” Smith explained. 

The transition is simple: “It just has legs. You unhook it, unhook the hydraulic lines, and drive out from underneath.” 

That flexibility translates into real profit. “Back in the day, that truck was averaging $30 a mile,” Smith said. “It was our most profitable truck — even over the rotators. It’s about two-thirds the cost of a rotator and just as stout.” 

A Niche That Pays 

Wrenches & Wreckers focuses strictly on heavy-duty towing — no cars. That niche, combined with a smart approach to equipment, gives Smith’s business an edge. He emphasized that the detachable wrecker isn’t for every operator. “Some guys stick it on a regular bobtail tractor, but that doesn’t work the same. You need the right wheelbase, the right frame capacity.” 

He added, “You see some setups that are Jerry-rigged. That hurts the truck and doesn’t tow well.” 

And it’s not just about performance. It’s about legality and mobility. “In certain states, if we’re overweight, we’ll get fined. This detachable setup is a lot lighter than a conventional wrecker. We can run it across the country — swap out trucks, do bobtail jobs.” 

Though not a recovery vehicle per se, the detachable rig includes a 20,000-pound winch — ideal for lighter winch-outs or separating trailers during swap-outs. “It’s not designed as a frontline recovery piece,” Smith said, “but it’s a strong tool for what we do.” 

So why don’t more companies adopt the model? 

“Some of it’s ego,” Smith admitted. “Big wreckers are impressive. I have nine of them myself. But this detachable setup — it's the smartest, most versatile truck in our fleet.” 

For smaller outfits, the detachable option also offers an affordable way in. “The detachable wrecker cost me about $80,000. That’s a lot less than a $450,000 new wrecker. It’s not cheap — just less expensive.” 

At Wrenches & Wreckers, the investment has paid off — mile after mile. 

Built on Grit and Gold 

Published: Tuesday, July 01, 2025

foxcitycover dc69d
By George L. Nitti 

In northeastern Wisconsin, Nick Van, the 35-year-old owner of Fox City’s Towing, has crafted a bold, recognizable brand and a growing fleet of 30 trucks that turn heads wherever they go. 

Take, for example, the company’s flagship 2023 Kenworth T880 with a 50-ton Jerr-Dan wrecker, which is wrapped in firetruck red and adorned with real gold leaf. 

“I design all my trucks,” Nick said. “The graphics are simple but bold. I’ve always stuck with red, black, and gold. The gold leaf on this truck is true gold leaf, just like what they use on fire trucks. My dad worked at Pierce [a fire truck manufacturer], and every fire truck had gold leaf. That stuck with me.” 

The company’s logo is crisp, clean, and built for visibility. “I race super late models, and I wanted something you could read at 100 miles per hour,” he said. That logo—featuring a swirling stripe and used in a variety of colors like neon green, yellow, and traditional gold—appears across the fleet. Many of Fox City’s trucks also support causes such as autism and breast cancer awareness, helping further reinforce the brand in the minds of the community. 

Nick’s path into towing wasn’t straightforward. “I was in school to be a dentist,” he said. “I’d come home on weekends to help my dad, who ran a little two-truck shop. Eventually, AAA started calling us. I decided I didn’t want to do dental anymore, got my master’s in business, and started the company in 2016 with a $40 checking account and a storage unit.” 

Fox City’s Towing takes its name from the Fox Cities region—a cluster of northeastern Wisconsin communities. “I wasn’t into naming the company after myself,” Nick said. “The Fox Cities name gave it a local feel and geographic reach.” Today, the company provides service to more than half a million people across Green Bay, Appleton, and Oshkosh. 

Safety is a visual priority, too. Fox City’s vehicles incorporate Chevron striping on nearly every truck. “Every truck has Chevrons,” Nick emphasized. “They’re astronomically expensive, but at night they’re critical. The way your emergency lights reflect off a good Chevron pattern—it’s sometimes more effective than lights themselves. Some of these new light bars are so bright they can blind you. But Chevrons warn without distraction.” 

Nick’s approach to business blends grit, heart, and community visibility. Whether it's a themed truck supporting autism awareness or a neon-colored logo that catches the eye, it all serves a greater purpose. 

“We’re not the firefighters, we’re not the Police Department, but we’re at the scene of these crashes,” he said. “We’re at National Night Out, we’re at Touch-a-Truck events… and people recognize us. I think it really has an impact on kids when they go to those events and see that connection.” 

August 06 - August 12, 2025

Speed Dolly Fender Set

Published: Wednesday, July 09, 2025

dolly d3632
In The Ditch® Towing Products has launched a first-of-its-kind Speed® Dolly Fender Set designed to protect towed vehicles from road debris, tire blowouts, and costly damage claims. The new fenders fit all current and past Speed® Dolly models (SLX and SDX) and can be installed in minutes using standard pins and hardware.

Available in both heavy-duty steel and lightweight aluminum, the fender set gives towing professionals a choice between rugged durability and reduced weight. It also features standard reflectors for added visibility and a mounting platform for wireless tow lights.

In addition, a newly developed Dolly Fender Mount offers convenient, secure storage for fenders when not in use—complete with a dual Lynch pin locking system, weather-resistant construction, and universal fit options for tow truck rails, beds, or storage compartments.

An optional adapter makes the fenders compatible with other industry dollies using 2-inch frames. “Tow professionals have been asking for this for years,” said company spokesperson Lisa Presley.

The product is now available through authorized dealers and intheditch.com.

Wireless Headsets

Published: Wednesday, April 30, 2025 soneticsheadset 55666

Introducing the APEX V2 Wireless Headsets from Sonetics—a next-level solution for team communication that keeps you connected, protected, and productive. Whether you're operating heavy machinery, coordinating in high-noise environments, or managing teams across distances, the V2 system ensures crystal-clear, real-time conversations with no wires, no lag, and no hassle.

Built on decades of innovation, the APEX V2 headsets combine superior audio performance, advanced hearing protection, and intuitive usability to make your job safer and easier—every day.

Key Features: 

- Hands-free operation allows you to stay focused on the task while communicating effortlessly. 
- Real-time team communication enables clear, natural conversations without delays. 
- Advanced hearing protection with programmable volume limits to meet safety standards. 
- Listen-through technology helps you stay aware of your surroundings. 
- DECT7 wireless communication offers secure, interference-free audio with up to 1,600 feet of range. 
- Bluetooth and two-way radio integration for versatile connectivity options. 
- Up to 24-hour battery life to support long shifts without needing to recharge. 
- Quick and easy setup—just put your headset on and start working. 
- Engineered for challenging environments with noise-canceling microphones and durable construction. 

For more info, click here.

Universal Repositioning Wheel

Published: Monday, December 16, 2024
guniwheel 40a50
The GUNI® Wheel X is a revolutionary universal automotive repositioning wheel, designed for versatility and efficiency. With roller spinning functionality and an interchangeable hub system, it easily moves vehicles with seized drums, damaged wheels, or locked transmissions—including EVs, accident victims, and barn finds.

Key Features:

  • Roller Spinning Functionality: Converts to a free-spinning wheel by removing four bolts, enabling movement of locked or immobilized vehicles.
  • Interchangeable Hubs: Easily swapped with eight wheel studs to fit a wide range of cars, SUVs, and trucks.
  • Universal Fit: Slotted bolt patterns and four size options eliminate the need for multiple wheel sets.

Save space, time, and money with the GUNI® Wheel X—ideal for tow companies and repair shops. Upgrade today for efficient, hassle-free vehicle repositioning! For more info, go to https://guniproducts.com/product

August 06 - August 12, 2025

"Lifelines" in the storm | Tow Pros Gain Recognition as Masters of Chaos Among us at 2025 TowXpo

Highlight Reel from Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace 2025 filled the South Point Hotel & Casino

Zone Safety Demo Kicks off American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2025

Garage Legends turn heads in Texas; See it all for yourself in June at TowXpo Dallas Fort Worth

Towing Tools of the Trade; the rolling tarp system by CRAMARO at Midco Sales in Chandler, AZ filmed at 2024 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Los Angeles Tow Pros on High Alert; Hear fire dangers from Josh Acosta of Pepe's Towing Service

600 Fallen Tow Operators Listed on 1 Truck. A 2024 Tribute Tow Pros Won't Forget -SDMO!

Witness the Magic of the World's Largest Wrecker Pageant inside the Baltimore Convention Center

Witness the Magic of the 2023 American Wrecker Pageant in Baltimore; Join us in Person this year November 21-23, 2024

Crowd Goes Hard for Transformer Truck at 2024 USA Wrecker Pageant Optimus Prime Original Tow Truck

Highlight Reel from Inside ShopXpo 2024 inside the Fort Worth Convention Center; 2025 Dates Posted

Gunning for the Gold! See a Houston Tow Boss work towards the Top Spot in Wrecker Competition

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Towers Play Key Role in Hurricane Sandy Rescue Efforts & Cleanup

What s the Best Way to Tow a Spaceship? The Answer may Surprise you

Arizona Canyon Recovery of Wrecked SUV

A HUGE thanks to everyone who came to Texas for WreckWeek / TowXpo!

Texas Trifecta! Towing/ Auto Body/ Road Safety @ Fort Worth Convention Center June 20-22, 2024

Did you say Cybertruck?! Tesla teams up to train tow pros at American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas2024

Biggest Tow Show in the West Kicking off Soon! Meet us at South Point in Sin City

2024 "Towman of the Year" Paints a Picture of Danger for Lawmakers in both Texas & Oklahoma

Rewind to the beginning of Firefighting & Towing in the Mechanical Age; 1920's Mack Bulldog Wrecker

SpaceKap Debuts in the American Towing Market; Tow Bosses have a new Roadside Storage Solution

Tribute to the 2023 Fallen Towman; 2 Families Standing up for Roadside Safety in wake of tragedy

225 Exhibitors Under 1 Roof: The World's Biggest Towing Convention

See the "Rat Rod Wrecker" turning heads at the USA Wrecker Pageant at TowXpo Dallas Fort Worth 2023

WreckWeek and TowXpo Dallas / Fort Worth Join Forces in 2024, Doubling in Size the Texas gathering

Setting the tone in towing interactions; how to De-escalate and stay cool during heated exchanges

Best in Show! Wrecker Decked out in Tribute to Law Enforcement Wins Hearts & Minds at TowXpo Dallas/Fort Worth

New "Firebox" offers solution for tow bosses dealing with fire risks of Electric Vehicle storage

New Event "War Games" at American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas; Recovery Challenge Debuts

Dream Job comes Naturally for towing superstar Kelsey Mason, Growing up in the towing industry

Tips for Towing Electric Vehicles as a Revenue Stream Safely: Mobile Charging Works for Texas Towman

Trio of Amazing Vintage Chevy Tow Trucks Compete for the Trophy at USA Wrecker Pageant in Texas

Ohio Tow Boss Named 2023 Towman of the Year is a Champion of Safety at all Costs

See the latest in video fleet technology & lighting as Tow Pros unite in SAFETY to prevent accidents

Towing is a Dangerous Job; See how Tow Pros can promote safety in the Work Zone with Innovation

Teen with a LOVE for Trucks Wins at the World's Largest Wrecker Beauty Pageant in Baltimore, MD

"like a war zone" Tow Boss describes Hurricane recovery work in Florida after Ian blasts town

Reality TV Stars transform Dual-Tech Wrecker

Flood of Electric Vehicles on the Road bring REAL FIRE DANGERS Tow Bosses must Understand

Towing Family Dedicates Century Rotator Pageant Championship to Mom's Memory

Make your Plans now to join us for the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore November 16-19!

World's Biggest Tow Truck at World's Biggest Tow Show!!!

Ready to add a ROBOT to your towing fleet? The future is here...the Italian invention turning heads

Service calls in a big crowd? See this Towman's Problem solving solution...

Reality TV Stars set to Re-make first Tow Truck on Counting Cars on the HISTORY Channel !

See the First Place Rotator in Las Vegas Wrecker Pageant

TOWING IS TAKING ON SHORTAGES & SUPPLY CHAIN SNARLES IN STRIDE

TOWERS GATHER IN LAS VEGAS AT THE WESTGATE, WE GIVE YOU AN INSIDE LOOK AT THE SHOW

BACK IN ACTION! TOW EXPOS RESUME IN TEXAS...WATCH TO SEE HOW

Timber Tumble Trucking Mishap Solved by Towman Thinking Tree Trunk Assist

Chassis Options on Display at the American Towman Expo

RESTORED WRECKERS DETAIL HISTORY OF CENTURY-OLD TOWING OPERATION IN NEW JERSEY

Towing Reality TV Stars Explain Their Mission Behind Filming Hit Series Year-After-Year

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: 18,000 Pounds of Prop Magic: Giant Metal Structures need a Lift

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotating & Rappelling for a Roadster: California Cliff Recovery Experts at Pepe’s

Texas Towman Organizes Slow Down, Move Over Rally after Fire Truck Accident on Scene

Arkansas Tow Boss Organizes Prayer Rally for Hospital Staff Fighting Pandemic

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Wedged Above Water: Bridge Recovery of Farm Equipment

Manufacturers Spotlight: The Making of History: Century 100 Ton Rotator

VIRUS SPARKS A STEEP DECLINE IN CALL VOLUME FELT ACROSS TOWING INDUSTRY

How Tow Bosses Around the USA are Grappling with Pandemic Effects

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Jerr-Dan Quad of Wreckers Staged during Recovery in Mountainous Oregon

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: By Way of Water in Washington State – Kitsap Towing Delivers

Tow Pros Reach out to Help Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Volvo Chassis Makes a Splash onto the Towing Scene at American Towman Expo

The industry’s first Quick Clearance Certification Course will be offered in Ohio this June at the Towman Games

15 Years After Towman Dies on the Job in New York; His Son Holds Move Over Rally in honor of Marty Taylor

Dash Cam Shows Kentucky Tow Boss Beat A Thief to Customer’s Car

Alabama Fire Department Praises Towman Who Battled Burning Car

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Erkin ER-122 Articulating Boom Rotator

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Celebrates 30 Years with Updates to Lo-Pro 1035

New Braking Technology Leads to a Safer Ride for Towing Industry

Positive Customer Reviews Lead to Trusted Towers Award 2019

Caravan of Heartfelt Tow Operators Show Up for Texas Girl in Need

Georgia Tow Operator Saves Woman From Wrecked Truck

The Silent Witness for Tow Bosses: Affordable Tow Truck Cameras

AAA makes new Video Showing Roadside Dangers for Tow Operators Urging Public to Pay Attention

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Metro Tow Trucks Rebooted INT35

Dream Wrecker Delivered at Expo Just in Time for Christmas to Reality TV Star Family

2020 Towman of the Year: Justin Cruse of WRECKMASTER Fame!

Oregon Towing Dispatcher Lobbies GPS Maker to Alert Drivers to Slow Down, Move Over

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Jerr-Dan 8 ½ Ton Multi Car Carrier

Will Europe’s AIRBAR curb Roadside Deaths in the Towing Industry? You Decide

ATLANTIC CITY CHARMS AS HOST TO WORLD’S BIGGEST TOWING CONVENTION

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Dynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing Fusion 755 Wheel Lift

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Miller’s Popular 1150 Rotator Shines Once Again at Expo

Hero New Jersey Tow Boss Awarded for Bravery During Fatal Bus Crash

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: +100 MPH Mangled Porsche Lodged in Building in Jersey: Accurate Towing Service to the Rescue

2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Last Photo Taken by Towman in Texas Leads Police to His Killer

Wall of the Fallen has 28 New Names & ERSCA Job Safety Awareness Video

National “Move Over” Awareness Day: October 19, 2019

Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Customer Arguments Lead to 2 Towman Deaths this Week

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Airplane Tops The Trees in Jersey: Mike’s to the Rescue

2020 Brings First-Ever “Towman Games” to Cleveland, Ohio! Quick Clearance Certification

A British Man Finds Towing Safety Inspiration in America: Slow Down, Move Over a Worldwide Problem

“Tow Buddy” Inventor Speaks Out About Safety & Ease of New Product

Game Changer! Miller Industries Releases 100 Ton Rotator to Market

Mobile Video Shows Towman’s Close Call with Certain Death in Michigan

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Taking out the Trash with a Wrecker

Towman Memorials Make Headlines in Alabama, Missouri, Kansas

Record Crowds Turn out for Tow Expo Dallas 2019!

Dash Cam Shows Split-Second Decision of Towman that ends up Saving his Life

Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Tow Flip Video Going Viral on the Internet, Towing Expert Weighs in…

Hard Working Truck Takes Top Honors in Dallas USA Wrecker Pageant

Australian Man’s Dream Job “Kind of the Road” Towman and Truck Driver

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

Lone Star State to Host Tow Pros From Across America Next Week, Join us!

Smelly Garbage Recovery Makes Local News Headlines in Pennsylvania

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Arizona Towman Honored after Parking Lot Hit & Run Death

We have a Rollaway! How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Female Towing Professionals Get a “Leg Up” with Newly Designed Gear

50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

2 North Carolina Towmen use 30 Foot Winch Cable for Water Rescue

Teaming Two 50/60 Ton Jerr-Dan Rotators Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas

2020 Towing Convention Moves Closer to Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Demo Highlights Century Rotator Uprighting Garbage Truck by Miller Industries

Advances in Tracking Technology Offer Hope of Saving Tow Lives

Las Vegas Expo Draws Record Towing Crowd to American Towman ShowPlace

Females in Towing Take Center Stage in Texas Leading up to Tow Expo DFW

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: “Whale of a Tale!” in Alaska by Webb’s Towing

Operator Accidents in Virginia Have Tow Bosses Pleading for Change

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Twisted Truck Tangled with Guard Rail

How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Hero's Farewell for Fallen Towman in Massachusetts: Drunk Driver Charged

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic 710 Wheel Lift with Negative Tilt

Spirit Ride Spokesman Mike Corbin Wins Prestigious Silver Star Award

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Slippery Pileup After Semis Wreck in Massachusetts

Manufacturers Spotlight: Custom Built Manufacturing 30 Ton Wrecker

Roadside Worker Safety Headlined after 4 Hurt Troopers & Towmen in New York

Tow Truck Art: All you Need to Know about Customizing Your Fleet

Manufacturers Spotlight: Danco Products Auto-Loader

Towing News Headlines: Allen Roses Daughter Speaks out about 2011 Case

Manufacturers Spotlight: B&B Industries 12 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Towing News Headlines: Michigan Snow Keeps Tow Operators On the Move

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Spilled Fuel & Multiple Tractor-Trailers in Florida

Oklahoma Trooper Speaks out after Distracted Semi Driver Kills Towman

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt Wreckers 50 Ton Sliding Rotator

Towman Works 12 Hours During New Mexico Winter Weather

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dan 35 Ton JFB Wrecker

South Dakota Video Shows Perils Tow Operators Face Daily!

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks INT-35 Wrecker

Towman of the Year: 2018: Linda Unruh, Champion of SD,MO Laws

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries Debuts New Rotator Design at Expo

Towing Operators Tackle "Bomb Cyclone" Head-On! Freezing Conditions

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Articulated Rotator

Jerr-Dan Heavy-Duty Recovery Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas 2017

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries 9055 XL Century Wrecker

New Product @ American Towman Expo: Synthetic Chain

Happy Holidays from American Towman! Here's to Love in the Towing Industry

MatJack Recovery in California: Using Lift Cushions in Heavy-Duty Work

Spirit Ride Update: Spirit Ride Ambassadors Devote Their Lives to the Cause

Spirit Ride Update: Rides Co-Founders on the Success of Campaign So Far

Check out these Tow Trucks! One-of-a-Kind Entries of the American Towman Wrecker Pageant

Spirit Ride Update: Baltimore Expo Stop Brings Police & Towers Closer Together

Welcome to the American Towman Expo Baltimore 2017!

New Products Showcased @ American Towman Expos Across USA

Spirit Ride Update: New Jersey Towing Companies Rally for First Responders

Managing Florida's Highways : 2 Heavy-Duty Rotator Calls in 24 Hours

Spirit Ride Update: News Media Featuring Towing Safety Nationwide

Spirit Ride Update: AAA Helps Big in Connecticut & Hear from Survivor of Roadside Crash

Learn from the Pros at Miller Industries Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas

Spirit Ride Update: Travels Through New York

OMG National Gives Back to the Towing Industry thru Spirit Ride

Spirit Ride Update: Pennsylvania Tour This Week Brings Towman & Police Together

Record Crowds @ Tow Expo Dallas: New Location The Gaylord Texan Resort

Spirit Ride Update: East Coast Journey Continues, Jerr-Dan Hosts Spirit

Spirit Ride Update: New Documentary Features the Spirit Ride

Tow Bosses Sending Staff & Equipment to Flooded Houston, Texas

Spirit Ride Update: Showing up for Blake Gresham in Kansas City, MO

Spirit Ride Update: Special Ceremony Held at "Tow Expo Dallas"

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

Spirit Ride Update: "Bobby's Law" Highlighted in New Mexico Relay Stop

Jerr-Dan Live Demo in Las Vegas Arena

1,000 Towing Companies So Far Mobilized for Slow Down, Move Over Campaign

Proper Scene Cleanup Can Yield Additional Profit & Environmental Wins

Spirit Ride Update: Towing Widow Speaks out at Wisconsin Rally

Spirit Ride Update: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Successful

NRC Industries Live Recovery Demo with 60/80 Ton Sliding Rotator

Spirit Ride Update: The Spirit Casket Moves Thru the Midwest

Powerbilt Wreckers Handle Tricky Bridge Recovery of 80,000 Pound Dump Truck

Spirit Ride Update: Traveling Northeast United States Right Now

Record Breaking Crowds at 2017 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Tow Truck Artist Charged with Painting Masterpiece on Spirit Casket

Casket of Fallen Tow Operator Ushered to Cemetery by Large Wrecker Parade in Texas

The Making of the Spirit Casket; Mike Corbin Creates the Slow Down, Move Over Centerpiece

Las Vegas Launch! The "Spirit Ride" will make Towing History...First of Many Miles Ahead

Towing Tragedies continue to Happen; California and Texas Deaths Take their Toll

Get to Know the Spirit Ride: SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER'S BIGGEST CAMPAIGN

In the Ditch on TV "Blue Collar Millionaires" Features Chuck Ceccarelli the Idaho Towing Giant

Tow Pros Say Goodbye to Industry Vet Who Fell to his Death in Florida

Watch to Preview American Towman's Las Vegas Convention: American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2017

Wrecker Camera Captures Texas Shooting Suspect; Reward Offered

"AT Spirit Ride" has Towing Industry Buzzing with Hope for a Safer Future

RoadOne San Diego Safety Instructor & Tow Pro Dies on White Line

Manufacturers Spotlight: B & B Industries

NY & NJ State: Go Inside Traffic Incident Management Quick Clearance Training

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dangelo's Custom Built Manufacturing

Impaired Driver Kills New Orleans Towman; Family & Friends Speaks out

Manufacturers Spotlight: WeldBuilt Custom Industrial Carriers

Missouri Towboss who Lost Son Speaks out About Move Over Law Expansion

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Car Carrier with Side Puller

Ultra Heavy Duty Rotator Training in Florida with SSTA

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt 50 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Florida Towman's Quick Thinking Nabs Hit & Run Suspect

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic Radius Rotating Flatbed

Another Discovery Channel Reality TV Series Focuses on Perils of Towing

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks MDTU-20 Wrecker

California Towmen Honored with Prestigious "Towman Medal" for Bravery

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries - 40,000 Pound Carrier

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dans 50/60 Ton Rotator

Tribute Parade in New York Honors the life Tow Operator Sal Brescia

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries Century 9055 Tandem-Tandem

Tow Operator Injured was Spokesman for Slow Down, Move Over Laws

New Year Tradition: Rose Parade Runs Smoothly with Help of Towmen

Cigar Smoke Unites Towers From Around the World: "Calitri's Cuba"

"A.T. Spirit Ride" to Cross Nation for Tower Safety: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness

Longest Tow Truck Parade for a Good Cause: Gifts for Christmas

Celebrating 100 Years of Towing at the American Towman Expo 2016

Towman Calling on Florida Lawmakers to Prevent Roadside Deaths

More Towing Fleets Harness Power of the Service Vehicle

AAA Texas Begs Drivers to Stay Alert During Busiest Travel Time of the Year

28th Annual American Towman Expo Coming to Baltimore Nov. 18-20, 2016

Check out these Awesome Customized Tow Trucks: American Wrecker Pageant

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

NY's Empire State Towing Association President Speaks Out "Slow Down, Move Over"

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

Family Speaks out after Tow Operator Killed Helping Motorist

Women in the Towing Industry Learn at American Towman Expo in Texas

2 Year-Old Boy Drives "Little Wrecker" in Texas

Staged Semi Crash Recovery Puts Towing Industry in Spotlight

Denver Towing Company Helps Woman Get Back on the Road

Ever Consider using Synthetic Rope on your Wrecker?

Tower in Canada falls to her Death on the Job

Miller Industries Demo Draws a Crowd in Dallas/Ft. Worth

35 Foot Fifth Wheel Rollover Recovered by Hill Auto Body & Towing

See What Towing Invention Wins "Tow Tank" TV Contest

Federal Recognition of the Towing Industry Coming Soon

Tower's Move Saves Tires and Turmoil During Roadway Glass Incident

Tow Truck Stuck gets a Helping Hand

2016 Tow Expo Dallas Ft. Worth by American Towman

Texas Companies Team up to Recover Wrecked Tractor Trailer

Wisconsin Towmen Protest Changes to Tow List

Jerr-Dan Demos in Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace

Getting Paid by the Motor Clubs

2016 Tow Expo Dallas/Ft. Worth by American Towman

Do you have a Towing Invention?! Try out for "TOW TANK"

NRC Industries Live Demo in Las Vegas at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

Las Vegas Live Recovery Demo by Miller Industries

AAA uses Body Cameras for Slow Down, Move Over Message

Millions View Hill Auto Body & Towing Recoveries on Youtube

The American Towman Experience in Las Vegas

TRAA Seeks Better Communication for Its Member Towers

Bronx Towing Operation Skillfully Saves Dangling Semi Truck Trailer

40,000 Pounds and 140 Feet Long: Tackled by Interstate Towing

North Carolina Towman Speaks out about Being Hit on the White Line

Cliff Recovery Seen by the World! Hear from Bob Rice of Avalon Towing

Police Rap "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Sheriff's Deputy Caught Harassing Towman Doing his Job

Emerald Towing Responds to Tornado Toppled Vehicles

See you in Las Vegas! American Towman Returns to Sin City

"Tow First" Campaign hits home for Injured Towman

"Towmater" Comes to Life in Texas

Towman Recovering from Crash has Message

Milk Tanker Recovery by Interstate Towing

Slow Down, Move Over Rally in Wisconsin

Trailer Manufactures Showcase at American Towman Expo

Eddie's Law named for Towman Killed on the Job

Getting Started in Repossession Work

Florida Woman Charged in Towman's Hit and Run Death

Giant Snowcat Leads Alaskan Ice Recovery

Kentucky Towboss Lends a Hand to Competitor

75 Ton Century Tackles Big Recoveries for Delgado's Wrecker Service

Celebrating 100 Years of the Tow Truck: "Towman of the Year" Announced

AutoReturn signs on 2 More American Cities

25 Years of WreckMaster Training: Terry Humelsine Recognized

Gasoline Tanker Recovery in Oregon

Santa Clause Drives a Tow Truck?

Michigan Towman Honored for Saving Lives during Blizzard

Award-Winning Tow Trucks Designed & Painted by New York Artist

Wrecker & Carrier Manufacturers Showcase @ American Towman Expo

Pink Truck Benefits Cancer Awareness & Tower Education

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Towman's Road Rage is Alleged "Wreck Chasing" in Canada

Grab a Box of Popcorn and watch this Unique Transport Job!

World's Biggest Towing Convention Draws Thousands to Baltimore

Towman saves Customer Minutes before Being Hit on Highway

American Towman Leads with Education At Expos Nationwide

At Exposition November 19-22

Viral Video: Customer Tries to Drive own Vehicle Off Tow Truck!

Ever Considered using Propane in your Wrecker?

Tennessee Towmen Hope Move Over Awareness Reaches Motoring Public

See the Century 1150 Rotator Take on 20,600 Pounds

Fighter Jet Gets a Lift from White's Wrecker Service

Drug Screening your Operators Lessens Your Liability

Texas Towing Convention Draws Thousands to San Antonio

Missouri Towman Deals with Break-in, Pool Recovery in California

Preserving Criminal Evidence on Towing Calls

Towmen's Generous Act to Help Little Boy

Baltimore's "Best in Show" Wrecker is a Beautiful Work of Holmes Legacy

Towmen Take to the Freeway After Driver Critically Injured

Tow Expo International 2015 in San Antonio, Texas

TINY working TOW TRUCK with a Big Message!

Miller Industries Features Century 1150S Rotator in Live Demo

State of Virginia Helps Propel the "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Jerr-Dan Features 60 Ton Rotator in Live Demo

Federal Govt. Pushing Mandatory TIM Training for Towers

Diversification is Key When Bringing Rotators on Fleet

Tow Bosses Manage Their Online Reviews

Operator Arrested for Letting Children Ride in Towed Vehicle

"Best in Show" Draws Praise from Reality TV Stars

Heavy Duty Recovery by Bauer Truck Repair

Action Packed Towing Expo in Las Vegas!

Family Saved by Towman's Quick Thinking

8-Time Cancer Survivor Inspires Tow Boss to Think Pink!

Do you know your Tow Truck History? Chattanooga, Tennessee Does!

Tricks of the Trade: Repo Work Goes High Tech

ESPN Reporter Exposes Towing Employee Abuse: VIRAL VIDEO

Fallen Towmen Honored in Song: "Booms in the Sky"

Bridge Recovery Done Right by Tidewater Express

Emotional Video Calls on Motorists to Protect Towmen from Harm

Towmen's Techniques Boost Ability at Accident Scenes

"Tow First" Campaign Aims to Stop Roadside Deaths

Community Ramps up Support for Towman who was Attacked

New Products offer the Towboss Innovation

Unbelievable Tribute for Fallen Towman

Thieves Hit Towing Company During Employee Funeral

Century 1150R Rotator Features Rolling Recovery Boom

Fallen Towman Honored in California Wrecker Procession

What Does it Take to Win American Wrecker Pageant? We show you

Fire Rescue Trains with Towers on Extrication Accidents

Famous TV Host Sticks up for Tower on "Today" Show NBC

200 Vehicles Towed from Massive Interstate Pileup in Michigan

Reality TV Star Jamie Davis Visits American Towman Expo

Professional Boat & Airbag System for Water Recoveries

"Towman of the Year" Goes to Industry Pioneer Bill Johnson

Winter Woes Jump-Start Business for Towmen Across the Nation

Towboss has Sobering Message in the New Year

Talking Towing with Animals on Scene: How to Handle the Situation

"Move Over" Awareness Catching Attention across America

New Vulcan Joins Fleet of O'Hare Towing in Chicago

New Vulcan 3rd Winch Option as seen at American Towman Exposition

Monster Tow Show! 2014 AT Exposition

Semi Recovered from Pedestrian Bridge in Wisconsin

Towboss Charges "Swearing Fee" Sparking Controversy

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Dash Cam Captures Towman's Close Call

Amazing "Transformers" Rotator Turns Heads

See 2 Century 1150S Rotators in Action

Heavy-Duty Rotator Makes "eBay" Display Happen

Maryland Makes Strides for Slow Down, Move Over

Rotator Body Design Addresses Operator Safety & Quick Scene Clearance

Texas Towman Describes his "Spiderman" Recovery

Parking Enforcer Manages Private Property Impounds

Successful 2014 Tow Expo International in San Antonio, TX

Miller Industries Takes Charity to New Levels

Towers Gather to Pay Respects to Female Operator Killed in Action

As a Towman, Do you Collect Personal Belongings at Accident Scenes?

Buddy Bear Program Popular Among Tow Bosses

Towers in Metro Detroit Spring to Action During Summer Flood

Soccer Star's Social Media of Car Being Towed Goes Viral

Prevent A Rollover RunAway!

Investigative Report on Indiana's Move Over Law

Supreme Court Sides with NC Tow Boss

Comedy Series Highlights Towing's Hilarious Side

Heavy-Duty Recovery, Las Vegas Style

Injured Towman Speaks Out for Safety

"Ghost Towing" Case in Michigan

Weight of Container is Biggest Challenge of Heavy Duty Recovery

Alligator Assist by Texas Towman

Inside American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas!

Russian Under-Ice Recovery on Video

Comedian Jimmy Fallon Thanks Towman

Heavy Duty Recovery Mistakes Become Learning Lessons

Camaro Recovered from Community Pool

Underwater River Recovery

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Overhauling Towing Regulations

Heavy Duty Recovery from Oregon River

Tips on Transporting Passengers Safely

Maryland's Move to Protect Tow Operators

Who Invented the Tow Truck?

Tow Truck History: Hydraulics Take Over!

Towman Murdered During Payment Dispute

Upset Towers Speak out Against New Police Rotation Rules

Towman's Time to Shine During Winter Weather

Mike Corbin: Singer of the Towman's Ballads

"The Road Calls" Tow Industry's First Music Video Debuts

Are Flashing Amber Lights too Common?

Towman's Survival Miracle in Snowy Wisconsin

Taking a Toll on Tower's Profits

Knowing Your Chain of Command

Towman Works with Helicopter to Recover off California Mountain

Sometimes Getting to the Wreck is the Toughest Part

Unusual Snow in U.S. Southeast Puts Towmen on Call

Windswept Bridge Recovery in California Canyon

New York Towman Saves Horse from Icy Fall

Towing with the "California Roll"

2014 Towman of the Year

Artic Blast Heats up Towing Business

Towman's Community Service Idea Turns Heads

Do-Good Tow Boss hit with Gunfire in Texas

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Tornado Victims Receive Holiday Boost from Towing Professionals

Towers Train Together & Forge Lasting Bond

Ex-Mayor Investigated for Ties to Towing Company

New & Improved: Tow Industry Week 2.0
Show More
Joe Yancy and his wife. As Joe fights for his life in a medically induced coma, the repossession community is urged to donate and support the Yancy family.

Suspect in Repo Agent Shooting Turns Himself In

Published: Monday, June 16, 2025

Marshun Colbert, 26, has turned himself in to Horn Lake Police after being accused of shooting repo agent Joe Yancy point blank during a repossession attempt on June 8, 2025 in Mississippi. Colbert was taken into custody Thursday on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault.

The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. in a parking lot outside the DeSoto Crossing shopping center in Horn Lake. Yancy, an agent with All Star Recovery, was attempting to repossess an SUV when an argument broke out with Colbert. Despite Yancy agreeing to drop the vehicle, Colbert allegedly fired a single shot, critically wounding him.

Yancy managed to flee and drive himself to a hospital. He was later transferred to Regional One in Memphis, where he remains in a medically induced coma. During the chaos, a woman jumped into the lifted SUV, which toppled off the wrecker. She was hospitalized and later released in stable condition.

The Recovery Agents Benefit Fund (RABF) is calling on the repossession industry to support Yancy and his family with donations. To donate, click here. 

Source: https://curepossession.com
https://www.msn.com

“Captain Repo” Charged in Fatal Crash

Published: Tuesday, June 03, 2025

Known on TikTok as “Captain Repo,” 29-year-old Kirkland Smith built a following by sharing dramatic vehicle repossessions online. But on May 24th, his real-life tow run ended in tragedy when he struck and killed former Bladen County, NC Fire Chief Pete Batton, 68.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Batton was turning onto Robin Lane from Highway 41—just minutes from home—when Smith’s tow truck slammed into the back of his car. Troopers say Smith failed to slow down. Batton died at the scene.

Smith, who sustained minor injuries, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and misdemeanor DWI. His bond was set at $5 million.

Known for flashy TikTok and Facebook videos under the names “Captain Repo” and “Kirkland RepoMan Smith,” Smith’s online fame has now collided with a harsh legal reality. While there’s no evidence he was filming at the time, questions swirl about professionalism in the repossession industry and the dangers of sensationalizing the job.

Source: https://curepossession.com

Texas Woman on Trial for Alleged Assault on Repo Agent

Published: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

A 49-year-old woman is on trial this week for allegedly hitting a repo man with her car, severely injuring his legs during an incident in September 2023.

Carla Culver, of Beaumont, Texas faces a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony. Her trial is being held in Jefferson County’s Criminal District Court before Judge John Stevens. Jury selection began Monday, with opening statements and testimony on Tuesday. Mike Laird is prosecuting for the District Attorney’s Office, while Todd Leblanc is representing Culver.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the incident occurred outside Temptations Gentleman’s Club in Beaumont. Witnesses say the repo agent was trying to repossess Culver’s vehicle when she allegedly drove forward with him under the hood, crushing his leg between two cars. EMS found the man critically injured with a mangled leg.

Culver admitted to seeing and hearing the man but claimed she didn’t know how the car moved. Detectives called her actions “reckless.”

Vehicle Repossessions Surge in 2024

Published: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

In 2024, an estimated 1.88 million vehicles were repossessed across the United States, a reflection of both economic factors and regional differences in the auto loan market. States with the largest populations, including California, Texas, and Florida, saw the highest repossession volumes, driven by larger vehicle fleets and higher delinquency rates. In these states, an average of 23 cars are repossessed per day, underscoring the scale of the issue.

Conversely, smaller states like Vermont, North Dakota, and Hawaii reported significantly lower repossession rates, with states like Hawaii seeing fewer than one repossession per day. These discrepancies are tied to factors such as population size, vehicle registration counts, and economic conditions affecting credit quality.

While precise figures for vehicle repossessions in 2023 are not publicly available, estimates suggest a significant increase compared to previous years. According to data from Cox Automotive, approximately 1.5 million vehicles were repossessed in 2023. This marks a notable rise from the 1.2 million repossessions reported in 2022. The uptick in repossessions aligns with broader economic trends, including rising auto loan delinquencies and increased vehicle prices, which have contributed to financial strain for many borrowers. These figures underscore the challenges facing consumers and the auto finance industry in recent years.

Source: https://curepossession.com

