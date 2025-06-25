Racing Wreckers on a Fool’s Errand By Randall C. Resch Once again, towers are engaged in heated debate over whether tow trucks should be classified as “First Responders.” To think towers are first responders, that’s risky business. Being a First Responder includes fully understanding the bigger picture, specific to accountability and responsibility should response turn to tragedy. There’s nothing smart about racing wreckers to get there first! In February 1991, a southern California tow operator lost control of his wrecker, estimated going between 60-to-80-mph in a 25-mph zone. A second speeding wrecker drove down the left-hand lane against oncoming traffic, both intent on being first on scene. Witnesses reported two wreckers appeared to be racing. At an intersection, one wrecker slammed into an 89’ Oldsmobile stopped at a red light while the second wrecker fled the scene. The local news reported a seventh grader was crushed to death in the wreck. Scanner’s Beware Many cities and towns across the U.S. don’t have formal law enforcement contracts. When no contract exists, towers monitor police scanners and race to requests for service. When towers hear a call for service in their area, it becomes a race—whoever gets there first gets the job, so they shift into “Mr. Expedite Responder” mode. At the Grapevine, Texas, tow show, I judged part of the beauty pageant. In scoring categories of flatbeds, vintage, and service/support classes, two trucks were equipped with six scanners, each one for different counties. While talking with the truck’s drivers, they explained how adeptly they could monitor police activity. With clear practice and intent, towers picked locations amongst dispatched gibberish learning where officers were headed to crash locations. However, some municipal codes prohibit the use of scanners, and towers risk citations for having them in their trucks. The scanner setups themselves were often an electrician’s nightmare—tangled and makeshift—but each component served a specific purpose. Here’s the rub: picture a bicycle wheel. The rim represents the location of a crash—two vehicles, wrecked. At the hub are the responding officers and the damaged cars. Now imagine each spoke as a tow truck, all radiating out from different points. The moment a request comes in, those spokes spring into motion, rolling fast toward the center. It’s a “git-there-first” mentality—everyone in expedite mode, racing to be the one who gets the job. Simple math says if ten tow trucks head to the same location at high-speed, there’s potential of collision somewhere in a truck’s speeding path. Plenty of Cases In June 1991, a Canadian tow operator was reportedly racing to the scene of a car crash. In his haste to be the first to arrive, he lost control while speeding and crashed head-on into a minivan carrying nine people, including six children. The tow operator and his passenger survived with minor injuries, but a 34-year-old woman was killed. A police lieutenant commented, “The city doesn’t regulate the tow truck industry, resulting in a free-for-all on the city streets.” But the issue wasn’t just a lack of regulation—it was a matter of reckless driving. In California, the Basic Speed Law, Section 22350, states: “No person shall drive a vehicle upon a highway at a speed greater than is reasonable or prudent having due regard for weather, visibility, the traffic on, and the surface and width of, the highway, and in no event at a speed which endangers the safety of persons or property.” There are no industry-specific driving courses that train tow operators in high-speed driving or advanced vehicle handling. Without targeted education, the risks are enormous—and so is the liability. Defending a tow operator who injures or kills someone due to reckless driving becomes nearly impossible. Accepting that kind of risk, while ignoring the potential for a deadly collision, simply doesn’t make sense. Speeding is dangerous for any vehicle, but specially so for tow trucks and carriers of all sizes. The added weight and load dramatically affect momentum, gravity, and balance—all critical to a truck’s stability and stopping power. These vehicles don’t, and won’t, stop on a dime. Flatbed carriers, in particular, face added risks when running empty. On wet or icy roads, they can easily lose traction. If you’ve ever lost control and skidded across a slick surface, you know how terrifying that can be. When a tow operator causes a crash that injures or kills a pedestrian or motorist, the consequences are severe. Consider five potential outcomes of a tower’s negligence or reckless behavior: 1.) Tower is removed from the company’s insurance 2.) Their driver’s license is seized 3.) Civil liabilities – explosive settlements are levied 4.) There may be criminal responsibility 5.) Reckless operation oftentimes results in incarceration What’s Worst Yet? Tow company owners, take heed: when it comes to vicarious liability, anything your operators do behind the wheel of your trucks becomes your responsibility. Their actions on the road—reckless or otherwise—can have legal and financial consequences that fall squarely on your shoulders. Because tow operators have some misguided entitlement that “were first responders,” it’s highly important that safety training and on-going discussions are part of monthly meetings. It’s vital, owners set-the-tone and remind personnel that driving like a fool comes with huge responsibility. Every company’s safety manual should mention that excessive speed and poor vehicle operations will not be tolerated. When driving tow trucks and carriers, “reasonable and prudent” should be the guiding principle for every tower. Note: Both towers mentioned herein were convicted for vehicular homicide. There’s a fine line between safe vehicle operations and reckless negligence. Know the difference. ________________________________________________ Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 55-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 760-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

Understanding Carrier Capacity – It Is More Than Just the Deck Rating

By Brian J. Riker Picking the right truck for your fleet can be confusing, no doubt about it, especially when you have a smaller fleet and are trying to find the perfect balance between enough truck and the right purchase price. It is important to keep in mind that not all trucks are created equal, and numbers never lie – except when they do! When selecting a carrier, aka a rollback or flatbed, there are several key things to consider before laying down your hard-earned money. The first consideration is what does your current mix of work include, meaning do you do mostly motor club towing with a little police crash work or are you looking to haul two cars all day long for the salvage auction? How about hauling forklifts or other construction equipment? Each use case has specific requirements for selecting the right combination of chassis and carrier deck. Perhaps the two most common carrier configurations are the 20 to 22 foot deck, either steel or aluminum, mounted on a class 5 or 6 truck chassis. These would be your no CDL required light duty carriers, typically a Ford F-550 or Ram 5500 (class 5) or a Freightliner, International or similar truck (class 6). The carrier decks mounted on these chassis typically have a 6 ton (12,000 pound) rating and can be equipped with a wheel lift for hauling two vehicles at the same time. The limiting factor with these configurations is almost always the chassis, not the carrier deck or wheel lift. This is because the payload capacity of the truck is determined by the gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of the truck chassis minus the tare (empty) weight of the completed truck with the driver, fuel and typical tools or other equipment needed to complete the job assignments. The payload capacity of a class 5 or 6 truck is much less than the rated capacity of the carrier deck installed upon the truck chassis. A typical class 5 truck, which would have a GVWR between 16,001 – 19,500 pounds, with the most common being the 450/4500 series trucks at 18,000 and the 550/5500 series at 19,500 pounds, will have a tare weight around 13-14,000 pounds. This only leaves 4,000 to 5,500 pounds, at best, for supporting the weight of the vehicles or equipment you are loading onto the deck and/or wheel lift for towing or transport. This is much lower than the deck capacity of 12,000 pounds! The same can be said about the typical class 6 truck, which most often has a GVWR of 26,000 pounds to stay just below the threshold of requiring a CDL. These trucks, when properly built and equipped, will have an average tare weight of 17,000 pounds, give or take a little based up having an aluminum deck, fuel tank size, engine size and other considerations. With a GVWR of 26,000 and a tare of 17,000 there is only 9,000 pounds left for payload, and that is under ideal weight distribution and loading circumstances. These payload capacities, which are the lesser of the GVWR minus actual weight or the rating of the carrier deck/wheel lift, can be quickly exceeded, sometimes with just one vehicle, and often when hauling two vehicles at a time or trying to transport a forklift or other construction machinery. This is why it is critical to understand what expectations you have for your truck when purchasing it, and why educating your drivers and dispatchers as to the limitations of their truck is critical to not only the longevity of the truck but also the safety of the motoring public. It is never safe or acceptable to exceed the GVWR of the truck under any circumstances. Just because something physically fits on the deck doesn’t mean it is safe to go down the road, even just a “short” distance. Not only are you taking a risk of sudden failure of the truck’s suspension, tires, wheels or other components, including the capacity of the braking system, whenever your actual weight exceeds 26,000 pounds you jump from non-CDL right into requiring a CDL to drive the truck, opening yourself up to additional violations and liability. One more word of caution when selecting the right truck for your workload. Not all “big” trucks are created alike, even though they look similar. A prime example of this is the Freightliner M2, which usually is a class 6 truck with a GVWR of 26,000 pounds, but not always. There is a class 5 version of the Freightliner M2 with a GVWR of only 19,500 pounds which results in a really low payload capacity since this chassis, when built as a carrier, will still have a tare weight near 17,000 pounds. This will leave you with just 2,500 pounds of payload capacity, making nearly everything you haul overweight, illegal and unsafe! Please pay close attention to the GVWR and actual weight of your trucks when deciding which trucks are the right fit for your fleet. Always check the GVWR label inside the driver side door jamb and, as a best practice, get a scale ticket for each truck after you have outfitted it with tools, equipment and a driver so that you can make exact calculations for each unit in your fleet.