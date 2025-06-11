Digital Edition
The Week's Features
NC House Panel Advances Bill to Regulate Towing Industry
Preserving Evidence, Preserving Trust
Recovery team secures 17-foot-high trailer with expert tie-down after fatal highway crash.
It Is Going to be a Hot One!
Towers must prep for heat; OSHA urges prevention as new rule targets heat illness.
Classic Simplicity, Unbounded Strength
Chaz Towing blends elegant branding with powerful performance.
“Captain Repo” Charged in Fatal Crash
Events
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
April 23-25, 2025
TowXpo
Dallas/Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX.
June 26-28, 2025
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 20-22, 2025
XPO Magazine Digital Edition
Premiere of "Home of the Brave" with lyrics • Click here to play
Translate Page
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing June 11 - June 17, 2025

Get Paid for Work Conducted     

Paid in Full PIC copy fd690
By Randall C. Resch                                                 

Sometimes tow truck scenarios go horribly wrong. Due to one operator’s wrongful (and illegal) actions, while in process of an active impound, a vehicle’s owner was fatally killed by a wrecker aggressively departing a complex.

As a consultant for this case, I worked many billable hours in which I reviewed law enforcement investigations, depositions, medical reports, witness statements, and other case documents.

In my usual manner, I kept detailed accounting of time and involvement. As consultant to these kinds of cases, I maintain professionalism, subsequently conveyed in a final, 24-page, 10,000-word, written opinion.

Note: Preparing a 10,000-word statement that encompasses comparisons and rebuttal facts (in exact order) something that makes sense to the case, is no simple process.

Setting the Stage

In preparing this type of work, beyond any initial pre-qualifying conversations with case attorneys, I submitted my résumé and rate sheet. To be selected as a subject matter witness or consultant, the work must ultimately be approved by the insurance carrier overseeing the claim.

My “Letter of Agreement” was approved and signed, confirming that I was officially hired to participate. However, due to the on-again, off-again communication with the attorney firm involved, the case ultimately settled out of court — as such cases often do.

After the case settled out of court, the attorney lightheartedly encouraged me to submit a final invoice for my time and effort. Acting in good faith, I billed just under $10,000 for the total number of hours worked.

Fast forward a month awaiting no response from the case attorney, I re-submitted the bill asking for confirmation. Days passed, no response. Taking this lack of response as a red flag, I called the attorney directly.

Through his fumbling words and plentiful excuses, he advised the invoice was forwarded to the insurance carrier and I should expect a call from the carrier. Another red flag!

Enter the Defensive

Several days passed. While I was in my office at work, I received a call from the insurance representative — let’s call him Reggie Ripoff. Reggie began the conversation by saying, “Your fee is waaaay too high,” insisting I was out of line with what other consultants charged, and that there was “no waaaay” he’d authorize payment.

In one fell swoop, he offered me “fifty percent of the total.” Remaining my usual calm self, I engaged in what became a mildly heated conversation. Reggie stated, “It’s my job to negotiate invoices down,” in a tone that was nothing short of accusatory. His condescending manner continued as he added, “I deal with tow truck companies all the time, and this bill is just like the others.”

Note: I’m not a tow truck company!

Know that I’m a junkyard dog when it comes to being ripped off and accused of something I’m not guilty of. I ceased further discussion with him and sent a barrage of formal letters to the case attorney, the attorney group partners, including one directed to the insurance carrier and Mr. Ripoff.

The letter’s contents made it clear I was prepared to sue all named parties. I dropped names like “Dear Insurance Commissioner,” the State Bar Association, the Legal Regulatory Board, Yelp — even my mom and wife, if I had to! I stated plainly that I was ready to sue for the full amount (and more), including travel expenses, noting that my hourly rate was $350.

Read Em’ and Weep

And, wouldn’t you know it, the firm’s partner messaged me immediately that she would review my complaint and get back to me in a few days. Nearly a week later, the original case attorney emailed me stating, “You’ll have a check in the full amount in a week.” Six days later, a certified envelope arrived with payment in-full.

The message of this story is simple: when you’ve done the work and your documentation is solid — right down to the final defining details — make your presence known. One thing’s for certain: like you, I don’t work for free. And I get incensed when someone tries to hoodwink me, especially after they’ve signed my Consultation Service Agreement.

Don’t let the insurance industry dictate the total amount of your invoices. Yes, there’s a reality that unscrupulous towers gouge, cheat, pad and over price services not actually conducted. But many more towers are professional and ethical demanding they are paid for work conducted and carefully documented.

If you haven’t attended Bob and Eric Fouquette’s Recovery Billing Unlimited seminars at any of American Towman’s Tow Shows, do yourself a favor and make it a priority. Their sessions are packed with practical, informative guidance. You’ll learn the proper tools for submitting well-prepared invoices to insurance companies and claim agents — and most importantly, how to get paid for the work you honestly do.

A reminder: if you're the kind of company submitting dishonest invoices with trumped-up fees, you deserve to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law — that’s insurance fraud, and it should land you in jail. Tow and recovery work isn’t cheap. When the insurance industry finally acknowledges that fact, perhaps they’ll stop playing games and start paying reasonable rates for honest work — not reacting only to inflated, questionable invoices.

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 55-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 760-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.

Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.



American Towman Today - June 13, 2025
American Towman Today - June 13, 2025
Click here to read more

Iowa to Intensify Move Over Law Enforcement June 17–19

Published: Friday, June 13, 2025

Iowa drivers will see increased law enforcement presence June 17–19 as part of a statewide effort to raise awareness and enforce the state’s Move Over Law.

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau (GTSB), in partnership with the Central Iowa Traffic Safety Task Force and local agencies, will conduct stepped-up patrols to ensure motorists yield to vehicles on the roadside displaying flashing lights — including emergency responders, tow trucks, commercial vehicles, and passenger cars with hazard lights.

Enacted in 2002, Iowa’s Move Over Law requires drivers to change lanes or slow down when approaching stopped vehicles with flashing lights. Violators face a $210.25 fine, and in cases involving property damage, injury, or death, license suspension of 90 days to one year.

Hanifen Towing, a Des Moines-area company with more than a century of service, lost two employees in 2011 due to drivers failing to move over.

“Too many lives have been lost needlessly,” said Matt Hurd of Hanifen Towing. “We’ve pushed for stronger protections, but real change comes when drivers stay alert and give us space.”

Nationwide, about 50 tow operators are killed each year while assisting on the roadside, along with numerous police officers and emergency workers.

“All 50 states now have Move Over Laws,” Hurd added. “We urge everyone to stay vigilant and look out for those helping others on the road.”

Source: https://theperrynews.com



Iowa's Hanifen Towing on the scene during a roadside recovery. The company lost two employees in 2011 due to the failure of a motorist to slow down and move over.

Get Paid for Work Conducted     

Published: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Paid in Full PIC copy fd690
By Randall C. Resch                                                 

Sometimes tow truck scenarios go horribly wrong. Due to one operator’s wrongful (and illegal) actions, while in process of an active impound, a vehicle’s owner was fatally killed by a wrecker aggressively departing a complex.

As a consultant for this case, I worked many billable hours in which I reviewed law enforcement investigations, depositions, medical reports, witness statements, and other case documents.

In my usual manner, I kept detailed accounting of time and involvement. As consultant to these kinds of cases, I maintain professionalism, subsequently conveyed in a final, 24-page, 10,000-word, written opinion.

Note: Preparing a 10,000-word statement that encompasses comparisons and rebuttal facts (in exact order) something that makes sense to the case, is no simple process.

Setting the Stage

In preparing this type of work, beyond any initial pre-qualifying conversations with case attorneys, I submitted my résumé and rate sheet. To be selected as a subject matter witness or consultant, the work must ultimately be approved by the insurance carrier overseeing the claim.

My “Letter of Agreement” was approved and signed, confirming that I was officially hired to participate. However, due to the on-again, off-again communication with the attorney firm involved, the case ultimately settled out of court — as such cases often do.

After the case settled out of court, the attorney lightheartedly encouraged me to submit a final invoice for my time and effort. Acting in good faith, I billed just under $10,000 for the total number of hours worked.

Fast forward a month awaiting no response from the case attorney, I re-submitted the bill asking for confirmation. Days passed, no response. Taking this lack of response as a red flag, I called the attorney directly.

Through his fumbling words and plentiful excuses, he advised the invoice was forwarded to the insurance carrier and I should expect a call from the carrier. Another red flag!

Enter the Defensive

Several days passed. While I was in my office at work, I received a call from the insurance representative — let’s call him Reggie Ripoff. Reggie began the conversation by saying, “Your fee is waaaay too high,” insisting I was out of line with what other consultants charged, and that there was “no waaaay” he’d authorize payment.

In one fell swoop, he offered me “fifty percent of the total.” Remaining my usual calm self, I engaged in what became a mildly heated conversation. Reggie stated, “It’s my job to negotiate invoices down,” in a tone that was nothing short of accusatory. His condescending manner continued as he added, “I deal with tow truck companies all the time, and this bill is just like the others.”

Note: I’m not a tow truck company!

Know that I’m a junkyard dog when it comes to being ripped off and accused of something I’m not guilty of. I ceased further discussion with him and sent a barrage of formal letters to the case attorney, the attorney group partners, including one directed to the insurance carrier and Mr. Ripoff.

The letter’s contents made it clear I was prepared to sue all named parties. I dropped names like “Dear Insurance Commissioner,” the State Bar Association, the Legal Regulatory Board, Yelp — even my mom and wife, if I had to! I stated plainly that I was ready to sue for the full amount (and more), including travel expenses, noting that my hourly rate was $350.

Read Em’ and Weep

And, wouldn’t you know it, the firm’s partner messaged me immediately that she would review my complaint and get back to me in a few days. Nearly a week later, the original case attorney emailed me stating, “You’ll have a check in the full amount in a week.” Six days later, a certified envelope arrived with payment in-full.

The message of this story is simple: when you’ve done the work and your documentation is solid — right down to the final defining details — make your presence known. One thing’s for certain: like you, I don’t work for free. And I get incensed when someone tries to hoodwink me, especially after they’ve signed my Consultation Service Agreement.

Don’t let the insurance industry dictate the total amount of your invoices. Yes, there’s a reality that unscrupulous towers gouge, cheat, pad and over price services not actually conducted. But many more towers are professional and ethical demanding they are paid for work conducted and carefully documented.

If you haven’t attended Bob and Eric Fouquette’s Recovery Billing Unlimited seminars at any of American Towman’s Tow Shows, do yourself a favor and make it a priority. Their sessions are packed with practical, informative guidance. You’ll learn the proper tools for submitting well-prepared invoices to insurance companies and claim agents — and most importantly, how to get paid for the work you honestly do.

A reminder: if you're the kind of company submitting dishonest invoices with trumped-up fees, you deserve to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law — that’s insurance fraud, and it should land you in jail. Tow and recovery work isn’t cheap. When the insurance industry finally acknowledges that fact, perhaps they’ll stop playing games and start paying reasonable rates for honest work — not reacting only to inflated, questionable invoices.

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 55-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 760-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.

Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

Inside the 2025 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas with Reporter Emily Oz 🎲🎲
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


Should tow operators be officially recognized as emergency responders?
Yes
No
Answers are anonymous
homediv
Managing Editor: George Nitti
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti
Safety Editor: Jimmy Santos
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Towman Songs
June 11 - June 17, 2025
Tow4Tech’s mobile operator interface displays real-time navigation and job details, helping drivers quickly locate and respond to roadside events with precision and speed.

Tow4Tech, Ryder Expand Alliance to Modernize Dispatch

Published: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Tow4Tech, a cutting-edge SaaS platform transforming the towing industry, has announced an expanded partnership with Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in fleet management and supply chain solutions. Following a successful pilot program, Tow4Tech’s real-time dispatch technology will now be deployed statewide across Ryder’s Florida operations.

The platform digitizes and automates the traditionally fragmented roadside assistance process, helping Ryder reduce response times, improve fleet uptime, and gain greater visibility across its vehicle service network. With Ryder overseeing more than 250,000 fleet assets in North America, the collaboration is expected to deliver substantial operational efficiencies.

“The first phase of our relationship has shown encouraging results,” said Jenn Dixon, Vice President of Maintenance Technology at Ryder. “Tow4Tech brings speed, transparency, and automation to roadside events, making it easier for our teams to coordinate assistance.”

Tow4Tech’s technology leverages real-time geolocation, automated dispatch, and digital job tracking to connect fleets with top-performing tow providers. The announcement comes on the heels of a $1.5 million pre-seed funding round led by BrightCap Ventures, bringing the company’s total raised to $3.3 million.

The companies will continue to evaluate broader expansion based on performance metrics in the coming months.

Source: https://www.tow4tech.com

Tow Company Wins Grant to Boost Tow Truck Driver Safety

Published: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Frank’s Automotive, LLC of Bowling Green, Ohio, has been awarded the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce’s first-quarter Investor Grant, which the company will use to help improve tow truck driver safety.

Office Manager Wendy Weldon applied for the grant to help purchase two Safe All PING Advance Road Warning Systems from Zips AWDirect. The systems will be installed on their tow trucks to alert oncoming traffic and encourage drivers to slow down and move over during roadside operations.

“This data does not account for other injuries by near misses our tow truck drivers have faced," Weldon said, referencing AAA data showing that 60 tow truck drivers die annually in roadside accidents. "Tow truck drivers must work in all kinds of weather including rain, snowstorms, wind, fog and at night responding to law enforcement calls."

“The Safe All PING Advance Road Warning System will deliver an advanced warning signal, alerting motorists to incidents ahead... approximately a half mile away,” Weldon added.

https://bgindependentmedia.org

Senate Blocks EV Mandates; Tower Calls Vote a Lifeline

Published: Monday, June 09, 2025

For Ruben Ayala, owner of Tippy’s Towing Service in Riverside, California, the U.S. Senate’s recent vote to block California’s stricter clean-engine mandates was a welcome reprieve.

Repealing California’s waivers, Ayala said, “is a lifeline for the towing industry and for everyone in the transportation industry.”

Ayala, whose 40-year towing career began at age 16, warned that state policies are moving faster than technology. “In the very near future, they won’t have any inventory left of those trucks,” he said. “And because the electric technology doesn’t exist, (when) I’m ready to upgrade to the next truck or phase out an older truck, a new truck won’t be available for me to buy.”

He added, “If I roll out to an emergency situation, I don’t know how long that situation’s going to take me to clear up. It could be 30 minutes. It could be four hours.” With limited battery life, he asked, “Then what do we do? (Do) we need to go back and charge it for four hours and then come back?”

Ayala fears, “You’re going to see an incredible amount of businesses fold.”

“We’re not only business owners, but we have family members here as well,” he said. “We care just as much about the quality of life in the state as everyone else.”

Source: https://www.dailybreeze.com/

CTTA Appoints New Leader

Published: Friday, June 06, 2025

The California Tow Truck Association (CTTA), along with the CTTA Foundation and the Emergency Road Service Coalition of America (ERSCA), has announced the appointment of Robert Craddock as its new Executive Director.

Craddock brings more than 40 years of experience in the towing and recovery sector, with a background spanning standard, medium, and heavy-duty towing operations. Throughout his career, he has managed towing operations in both rural and urban environments and served as an Education Coordinator and Operations Manager for both CTTA and ERSCA.

In his new role, Craddock is committed to fostering collaboration among board members, industry partners, and towing professionals. He also plans to expand training excellence through ERSCA and promote educational opportunities for tow operators.

“I am dedicated to promoting the objectives of CTTA and the CTTA Foundation,” Craddock said. “It is vital to maintain our training excellence and enhance the safety of our tow operators as they embody our future.”

For more information, contact operations@ctta.com or call 916-617-2882.

Source: CTTA

New Colorado Law Regulates Booting Industry

Published: Thursday, June 05, 2025

Governor Jared Polis signed HB25-1117 into law this week, targeting predatory vehicle booting practices and increasing consumer protections across Colorado.

Backed by Democratic lawmakers, including Representatives Junie Joseph and Andy Boesenecker and Senators Julie Gonzales and Mike Weissman, the bill gives the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) new authority to oversee booting companies and enforce compliance.

The law requires companies to provide at least 24 hours’ written notice before immobilizing a vehicle, unless it blocks emergency access or reserved spaces. It also bans indiscriminate patrolling and mandates visible signage, documented justification, and clear contact information on company vehicles.

Booting firms are prohibited from charging multiple removal fees and must release immobilization devices once $60 is paid. Additional restrictions apply if the vehicle was already booted, lacks proper notice, or is on private property without permission.

Supporters say the law ensures fairness and transparency. “This protects Coloradans from abusive booting,” said Weissman.

However, towing professionals warn the law could hinder enforcement and embolden violators, limiting property owners' ability to manage parking and reducing compliance with posted rules.

Source: https://www.cohousedems.com

NC House Panel Advances Bill to Regulate Towing Industry

Published: Wednesday, June 04, 2025

A bipartisan bill aimed at tightening oversight of North Carolina’s towing industry cleared a legislative committee Tuesday. House Bill 199 would create a state-run Towing and Recovery Commission to issue — and potentially revoke — permits for tow companies based on their business practices.

Supporters say the bill addresses growing concerns about excessive charges and unclear signage. Complaints include extra fees for not paying in cash, daily storage fees on closed days, and sky-high recovery costs. Rep. Carson Smith (R), the bill’s lead sponsor, called the current situation “a mess.”

The bill would also cap certain charges, require clearer signage at tow zones, and create a statewide database where drivers can find their towed vehicles and see associated fees.

Rep. Laura Budd, D-Mecklenburg, said the database would protect both consumers and law-abiding towing operators by verifying signage and location details.

The proposed changes come amid rising tension between truckers, local drivers, and towing companies. The Towing and Recovery Professionals of North Carolina has yet to comment on the bill.

Source: https://www.wral.com

homediv homediv homediv tow411
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Rate how they handled this recovery
Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
June 11 - June 17, 2025

Preserving Evidence, Preserving Trust 

Published: Thursday, May 29, 2025

midwest1 b1337
By George L. Nitti

In June 2024, just a few miles outside their Missouri shop in Scott City, Midwest Truck Sales and Service Inc. responded to a call that required discretion and technical expertise as they worked with the Missouri State Highway Patrol to recover vehicles involving strict fatality protocol. 

According to Midwest owner and lead operator Ron Pratt, the scene involved a black pickup truck, crushed and barely recognizable, which had veered across the center line—likely the result of a sudden medical emergency—and struck a semi-truck head-on. The impact left the tractor-trailer with every axle displaced and the subframe of the trailer broken loose. The early assumption was grim: Highway Patrol initially classified the incident as a fatality. Miraculously, both drivers survived. But the recovery had to proceed under strict fatality protocol, a process that demands absolute preservation of the scene for potential investigations and lawsuits. 

For Midwest Truck, this wasn’t their first time working such a scenario. Their longstanding relationship with Missouri’s Highway Patrol—built through years of cross-training with police and fire departments—enabled them to become trusted partners, skilled in evidence preservation as much as in recovery logistics. 

“We’ve worked with them on these potential fatality scenes before,” said Pratt. “They call us because we know how to recover without disturbing anything—we’re trained not just to lift, but to lift without erasing what happened.” 

Upon arrival, Midwest Truck waited as Highway Patrol completed their preliminary investigation. Meanwhile, their team conducted a damage assessment and developed an unconventional recovery plan. Rather than towing the severely damaged truck and trailer—a process that could alter the position of critical components—they opted to lift and haul the entire rig intact, preserving every possible element for forensic review. 

Using a Peterbilt 389X chassis outfitted with a Miller Century 1150R 50-ton rotator, they lifted the front of the semi and trailer. For the rear, a 9055XL Western Star wrecker—an extended 50-ton, 3-stage straight boom—was used. Both trucks operated in tandem to perform a technical lift that avoided shifting weight or damaging compromised structures. 

“A lift like this is extremely dangerous,” said Pratt. “You’ve got compromised structural points, battery damage, and the fifth wheel pivot. A weight shift mid-air could flip everything.” 

Their wreckers performed with precision—keeping everything as it was found, even down to the angle of broken components. 

For the actual transport, they used a Trail-Eze EE 801 40-ton capacity trailer—a specialty float trailer typically not used for hauling complete tractor-trailer units. The total height of the load reached close to 17 feet, necessitating a Highway Patrol escort and route scouting to avoid overhead obstacles. 

“This wasn’t standard protocol,” Pratt explained. “But it preserved the evidence better than towing, and Highway Patrol agreed it was the right call.” 

Securing the damaged tractor trailer onto the Trail-Eze flatbed required skill and experience, especially given the unusual height of the load, which reached nearly 17 feet. The crew had to calculate tie-down angles and tension to ensure the load remained stable during transit. 

Then during transit, they even had to weave under traffic lights on the return trip to avoid impact. 

The second vehicle, the black pickup, was also carefully secured and transported using a Peterbilt rollback with a Miller LCG 12 bed. 

What set this recovery apart was the interagency trust and mutual respect that Midwest Truck has cultivated over time. Their cross-training with first responders means they're fluent in both mechanical execution and evidence integrity.  

“We train together; we know each other’s jobs. That means we don’t get in the way—we work together.” 

In a job where lives are at stake and the smallest detail could become a courtroom exhibit, Midwest Truck’s recovery was more than a lift—it was a commitment to doing it right. 

Over the Fence and Into the Wash

Published: Wednesday, May 07, 2025

coverditch 22569
By George L. Nitti

The call from Glendora Police came into Pasadena’s Jan’s Towing to recover a Subaru that had gone off the road, crashed through a fence behind a church, and landed sideways in a narrow concrete wash. Rick Martinez, supervisor with the company, was the first to arrive and assess the scene. With 38 years of experience, he was there to make sure the right equipment and people were called in. “I knew it was going to need a rotator and a rapelling specialist to get it out of there,” he said.  

To answer the call was tow operator Ron Wallace, the team’s go-to rapeller—nicknamed "Spider-Man" by his coworkers. “It was a tight space,” he said. “Basically had to go up and over the fence to get to the car.” Lifted in by the company’s rotator, Wallace rigged the overturned vehicle using straps wrapped through the rims. “Once we got it up, we rigged the other side so we could rotate it onto the flatbed.” It was a two-cable pull, performed with precision by lead operator Steve Coffee, who operated the rotator’s raptor controls. 

As for the Subaru—new, well-equipped, and “pretty tricked out” as Martinez described—was extracted with minimal additional damage. “We go out there with the road team for a reason,” said Martinez. “So we don’t cause any more damage. Insurance companies can salvage what they can, and the customer walks away knowing it was handled right.” 

Overseeing the heavy lifting was Steve Coffee, the lead heavy-duty operator who handled the rotator work with a 2024 Peterbilt 1150 Century Rotator. Coffee’s experience is the backbone of these kinds of jobs—rarely seen but always felt in the smooth arc of a vehicle rising from an impossible position to a safe landing on the bed. 

For a company like Jan’s Towing—with over 35 units in its fleet and a staff trained to exacting standards—this is more than just a job. “We don’t try to reinvent the wheel,” said Martinez. “But we do show them how owner Jan Quakenbush wants things done.” 

And how things were done on this day was a textbook example of professionalism, training, and trust in one another. 

Even in a tight channel, behind a church, beneath a fence, they made it look routine. 

Tragedy in the Pond 

Published: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

pondtragedy e1f1b
By George L. Nitti 

A Saturday evening turned tragic south of Jackson, Mississippi, when a local tow truck operator lost his life after his truck veered off the road and plunged into a pond. Towman Rico Funchess, serving Copart and private clients, was driving along Florence Byram Road near Finco Farms Road when a three-vehicle accident changed everything. 

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. According to early reports and eyewitness accounts, Funchess and another vehicle appeared to sideswipe one another. The impact sent the tow truck—carrying a Chevrolet pickup—off the roadway and into a nearby pond. Bystanders rushed to pull Funchess from the submerged vehicle, and paramedics attempted to resuscitate him, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene. 

"He may have survived the crash," said Roland Phillips, owner of Phillips Towing, “but he didn’t know how to swim." 

Phillips and his crew were dispatched to recover the submerged wrecker and the vehicle it was transporting. They arrived roughly an hour after the incident was reported, with emergency personnel and dive teams already on-site conducting the rescue and investigation. 

“The tow truck was completely upside down in the pond,” Phillips said. “The only part you could see was the rollback bed where it touches the ground when loading.” 

The job required a rotator and a medium-duty conventional, along with careful coordination due to power lines hanging above the pond and the depth of the water—estimated at 15 to 16 feet. 

“It wasn’t overly complicated from a rigging standpoint, but working in water always changes the game,” Phillips added. “We had to cut the winch cable since the vehicle was still attached when we started pulling the wrecker upright.” 

Phillips and his team used a Freightliner chassis-mounted NRC 30-ton rollback, along with a 24-foot Century car carrier to remove the vehicles separately from the scene. The wrecked tow truck, severely twisted from the rollover, was hauled to the Rankin County impound lot, where an investigation is still ongoing. 

The entire recovery took nearly six hours—delayed not by mechanical issues, but by the sensitive nature of the incident and the presence of multiple agencies involved in the fatality investigation. 

“We’re used to tough recoveries,” Phillips said. “But it always hits different when it’s one of our own.” 

Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
June 11 - June 17, 2025

Get Paid for Work Conducted     

Published: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Paid in Full PIC copy fd690
By Randall C. Resch                                                 

Sometimes tow truck scenarios go horribly wrong. Due to one operator’s wrongful (and illegal) actions, while in process of an active impound, a vehicle’s owner was fatally killed by a wrecker aggressively departing a complex.

As a consultant for this case, I worked many billable hours in which I reviewed law enforcement investigations, depositions, medical reports, witness statements, and other case documents.

In my usual manner, I kept detailed accounting of time and involvement. As consultant to these kinds of cases, I maintain professionalism, subsequently conveyed in a final, 24-page, 10,000-word, written opinion.

Note: Preparing a 10,000-word statement that encompasses comparisons and rebuttal facts (in exact order) something that makes sense to the case, is no simple process.

Setting the Stage

In preparing this type of work, beyond any initial pre-qualifying conversations with case attorneys, I submitted my résumé and rate sheet. To be selected as a subject matter witness or consultant, the work must ultimately be approved by the insurance carrier overseeing the claim.

My “Letter of Agreement” was approved and signed, confirming that I was officially hired to participate. However, due to the on-again, off-again communication with the attorney firm involved, the case ultimately settled out of court — as such cases often do.

After the case settled out of court, the attorney lightheartedly encouraged me to submit a final invoice for my time and effort. Acting in good faith, I billed just under $10,000 for the total number of hours worked.

Fast forward a month awaiting no response from the case attorney, I re-submitted the bill asking for confirmation. Days passed, no response. Taking this lack of response as a red flag, I called the attorney directly.

Through his fumbling words and plentiful excuses, he advised the invoice was forwarded to the insurance carrier and I should expect a call from the carrier. Another red flag!

Enter the Defensive

Several days passed. While I was in my office at work, I received a call from the insurance representative — let’s call him Reggie Ripoff. Reggie began the conversation by saying, “Your fee is waaaay too high,” insisting I was out of line with what other consultants charged, and that there was “no waaaay” he’d authorize payment.

In one fell swoop, he offered me “fifty percent of the total.” Remaining my usual calm self, I engaged in what became a mildly heated conversation. Reggie stated, “It’s my job to negotiate invoices down,” in a tone that was nothing short of accusatory. His condescending manner continued as he added, “I deal with tow truck companies all the time, and this bill is just like the others.”

Note: I’m not a tow truck company!

Know that I’m a junkyard dog when it comes to being ripped off and accused of something I’m not guilty of. I ceased further discussion with him and sent a barrage of formal letters to the case attorney, the attorney group partners, including one directed to the insurance carrier and Mr. Ripoff.

The letter’s contents made it clear I was prepared to sue all named parties. I dropped names like “Dear Insurance Commissioner,” the State Bar Association, the Legal Regulatory Board, Yelp — even my mom and wife, if I had to! I stated plainly that I was ready to sue for the full amount (and more), including travel expenses, noting that my hourly rate was $350.

Read Em’ and Weep

And, wouldn’t you know it, the firm’s partner messaged me immediately that she would review my complaint and get back to me in a few days. Nearly a week later, the original case attorney emailed me stating, “You’ll have a check in the full amount in a week.” Six days later, a certified envelope arrived with payment in-full.

The message of this story is simple: when you’ve done the work and your documentation is solid — right down to the final defining details — make your presence known. One thing’s for certain: like you, I don’t work for free. And I get incensed when someone tries to hoodwink me, especially after they’ve signed my Consultation Service Agreement.

Don’t let the insurance industry dictate the total amount of your invoices. Yes, there’s a reality that unscrupulous towers gouge, cheat, pad and over price services not actually conducted. But many more towers are professional and ethical demanding they are paid for work conducted and carefully documented.

If you haven’t attended Bob and Eric Fouquette’s Recovery Billing Unlimited seminars at any of American Towman’s Tow Shows, do yourself a favor and make it a priority. Their sessions are packed with practical, informative guidance. You’ll learn the proper tools for submitting well-prepared invoices to insurance companies and claim agents — and most importantly, how to get paid for the work you honestly do.

A reminder: if you're the kind of company submitting dishonest invoices with trumped-up fees, you deserve to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law — that’s insurance fraud, and it should land you in jail. Tow and recovery work isn’t cheap. When the insurance industry finally acknowledges that fact, perhaps they’ll stop playing games and start paying reasonable rates for honest work — not reacting only to inflated, questionable invoices.

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 55-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 760-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.

Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

It Is Going to be a Hot One!

Published: Wednesday, June 04, 2025

heatgraphic 47206

By Brian J. Riker

As Memorial Day passes and we transition into the summer months, both literally and figuratively, towers need to be prepared for above average temperatures across most of the United States. The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center has released their summer 2025 outlook and it shows the probability of above average temperatures is likely, with much of the nation at 60-70% probability for above average temperatures. There are also above average chances of extra rainfall, especially in the eastern United States which means the chances of some serious storms is increased.

Towers, and all employers, have a duty to protect their workers from environmental exposure, including heat related illnesses. This is so important to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) that an employer’s heat illness prevention plan is literally the first document they will typically ask for during an investigation, even when heat illness is not likely to be a contributory factor.

An informal public hearing on OSHA’s Heat Injury and Illness Prevention in Outdoor and Indoor Work Settings proposed rule is scheduled to be held virtually and begin on June 16, 2025. On August 30, 2024, OSHA published in the Federal Register a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) for Heat Injury and Illness Prevention in Outdoor and Indoor Work Settings.

The proposed standard would apply to all employers conducting outdoor and indoor work in all general industry, construction, maritime, and agriculture sectors where OSHA has jurisdiction. The standard would require employers to create a plan to evaluate and control heat hazards in their workplace. It would clarify employer obligations and the steps necessary to effectively protect employees from hazardous heat. The ultimate goal is to prevent and reduce the number of occupational injuries, illnesses, and fatalities caused by exposure to hazardous heat.

Even absent such a requirement, employers that have workers exposed to extreme climates need to provide protection and training on recognizing such hazards. Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are very real possibilities. These conditions occur when the body loses the ability to regulate its internal temperature and can happen even in relatively mild conditions, with a heat index of just 91⁰F, or lower, if you are in new area and not yet adjusted to the climate -such as when vacationing.

Now is also a great time to assess the health of your truck. Pay particular attention to the tires, as the temperature difference will cause inflation to change and require adjustment. Inspect the cooling system, giving the radiator fins a good spring cleaning and make sure you have extra water onboard. Not just water for the cooling system, but also drinking water to keep yourself, and your customers, hydrated. A broke down truck is not only embarrassing, it can be downright dangerous if it happens along a dangerous route or exposes you, or your customers, to elevated heat risks.

Summer means longer days, warmer weather and perhaps some well deserved recreation. With this change in the seasons we must not lose focus on safety, ours as well as that of the general public. Enjoy some time off, but please stay safe since tragedy doesn’t stop just because you are on vacation.

Head in-the-Sand Mentality … a Deadly Practice

Published: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

HEad in Sand PIC bb2ea
By Randall C. Resch

Although there’s huge industry emphasis on working away from approaching traffic, towers continue to put themselves in harm’s way. The message is there, but towers continue to ignore it.

This all too well-known tragedy repeated itself … again. And in the mindset of another operator’s passing, the tow community’s outpouring of sadness and anger extends fault to blame law enforcement for not enforcing SDMO.

There’s no accurate accounting of operator fatalities by the industry and law enforcement. I estimate as many as 737-operators have been killed working on-highway events dating to 1928. Pedestrian strikes (against towers) is a known fact always in the industry’s forefront. Equally true are media segments confirming these occurrences.

In April 2025, a south Florida tow owner/operator responded to tow a vehicle situated on a highway’s shoulder. While preparing said vehicle, he was struck by a motorist who failed to slow down and move over. Several articles stated: “He was operating outside the tow truck when struck.”

This begs the question: Was the tower working the traffic side?

Missing the Message

When working freeway events, actions must be quick, decisive and accurate. Anything less than that may result in deadly consequences. In Florida’s fatality, in a “petition for change,” opening words stated: “He did everything right. But it wasn’t enough. Every six days in America, a tow truck operator is killed while helping others.” Had he not been exposed to the traffic side, would he not have been struck?

The phrase “Every six days in America” is factually inaccurate and undermines the professionalism and credibility of our industry. I’m perplexed by the simple fact that the towing community often blames the motoring public for failing to Slow Down and Move Over, while disregarding the actions of towers themselves. This is a well-known issue within our own ranks.

I’m stunned by many towers who don’t practice on-scene awareness when working on-highway events. It’s they who work directly in harm’s way. This is “head in-the-sand” mentality!

Call these words harsh, but they’re a reoccurring reminder that towers haven’t changed on-scene processes and techniques to place them away from the dangers of approaching traffic.

Newly initiated was a petitioner’s signature campaign, hoping for increased enforcement and penalties against motorists violating SDMO. In the comment pages, an anonymous tower submitted comments displaying questionable mentality towards on-scene safety.  

In his words, the commenting tower stated: “I’ve been hit on the shoulder twice on the side of the road, and I’ve gotten hit with about five-mirrors.” Personally, I’m mortified by these comments as they bring several thoughts to mind:

  1. Are towers oblivious to on-highway dangers?
  2. Do they (likely) never attend a National TIM course?
  3. Do they not know the non-traffic side is the safer side?
  4. Is on-highway training conducted where they work?

The “Root Cause” Is?

To reduce the risk of a deadly pedestrian strike, there’s an important and often overlooked truth that towers need to fully grasp. Let’s explore this reality by considering three key points.

  1. Other than existing laws for Freeway Service Patrol (FSP) operators, or, Motorist Assist Operators (MAP) training requirements, there are no federal or state laws mandating required on-highway training for the average operator and technician providing on-highway services
  1. Existing vehicle code laws require the application of complete four-point tie-down for carriers, ratchets and straps for wheel lifts and dollies, safety chains to towed vehicles, and extension lights in place. These code requirements place tow operators directly in harm’s way
  1. Many laws have been on-the-books for decades. Accordingly, state tow truck associations have done little to nothing to lobby “change,” “amendment,” or “exemption,” to existing laws allowing for a “partial, safety hookup process.” Nothing exists for on-highway towers to apply minimal safety restraint to non-traffic sides of rescued vehicles to get off the highway or to safer locations

Lobby for Change

When interpreting vehicle code laws specific to operator safety, there’s no written word requiring tow operators to position themselves directly in harm’s way. I find no narrative mandating that tow operators shall get themselves killed in the service of others.

Since the invent of GPS, cellphones, iPods, and those technical advances delivered to mobile entertainment, distracted driving is the monstrous catalyst leading to operator deaths. And although SDMO has been around for twenty-something years, motorists continue to maim and kill operators serving the highways.  

When another preventable incident takes a tow worker’s life, I examine what root causes or associated factors led to the tower’s death. Nowhere in this narrative will you hear me refer to “Accident.” Why not? Accidents are preventable!

When towers knowingly place themselves on the traffic side, stand in active lanes, or stand between vehicles, the reality of fatal strike increases immensely. So why doesn’t common sense prevail?

Towers, why not reevaluate your on-highway response by taking necessary steps and not place yourselves in harm’s way. Changing tires for free, or for chump change is nothing less than risking a straight line into a pine box. Yes, there are other options and solutions beyond intentionally facing a deadly scenario.

I’d like to believe that we, as towers, work smart and make a conscious effort to position ourselves out of harm’s way. Suggesting that a tower is killed every six days makes our industry appear ignorant of the lessons we’ve learned. Am I wrong?

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 55-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 760-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.

Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator

June 11 - June 17, 2025

A Powerhouse in Purple and Green

Published: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

IMG 2340 b702e
By George L. Nitti

In the world of towing, capability and branding go together. Frisco, Texas LW Towing’s newest addition to its fleet—a custom-painted, 2025 Freightliner M2 with a Vulcan V-30 16-ton medium-duty wrecker—embodies both. Dressed in bold purple and green and built for unmatched versatility, this truck is not only a mechanical workhorse but a statement of identity that is unique to the LW fleet.

Under the hood, the unit boasts a 350-horsepower Cummins engine paired with an Allison 3000 series 6 speed automatic. It’s equipped with twin 15,000 lb. winches and 150 feet of cable on each side, giving it the muscle to manage jobs ranging from compact car to Class 8 recoveries. “I can tow anything from a Honda Civic all the way up to an 18-wheeler if I had to,” says operator Andrew Stockstrom. “Right now, I’ve got a Kenworth dump truck on the back. Our old 14-ton would never touch this.”

The jump to a 16-ton unit wasn’t just about power—it was about discovering new potential. “We didn’t even realize the gap in our fleet until we started using this truck,” Andrew explains. “We thought we were replacing an older unit. Turns out, we were upgrading our capability across the board.”

Beyond towing strength, the truck is turning heads for its look. With a hand-painted, checkered flag graphic sweeping along its custom green-and-purple body, it’s as much a showpiece as it is a tool of the trade. “We’ve never used this color combo before,” says Andrew, who worked closely with company owner Larry Haynie on the design. “But once we saw the finished product, we knew it was something special.”

The company’s distinctive checkered theme—custom painted on each unit in a unique palette—has become a signature of LW’s brand. “All our trucks are different in color but follow the same visual pattern,” says Matt Cordell, a tow operator who also runs the company’s social media. “It gives the fleet a uniform identity, but each truck still feels one-of-a-kind. People spot our trucks right away.”

More than aesthetic appeal, the graphics have practical value. “There’s definitely business value in standing out,” Matt adds. “We do a lot of community events—Touch-a-Truck shows, local parades—and when people see our trucks, they remember them. They talk about them. That kind of branding sticks.”

Notably, the artwork isn’t done with wraps—it’s hand-painted by artist Michael Sheffler, ensuring durability and craftsmanship. “People are always surprised it’s not a wrap,” Matt says. “You don’t get bubbling, fading, or cracking. It lasts as long as the truck does, and that matters when you’re trying to make a lasting impression.”

The truck also features a CB radio package to assist with communication on construction sites—another sign of LW’s attention to the needs of both operators and clients. It’s been deployed for standard winch-outs, box truck recoveries, and even tougher jobs like pulling a mini-excavator out of a stream.

Purchased through Texas Wrecker Sales in Dallas, owner Larry Haynie stated, “I have not bought a truck from anybody else in 25 years.” The custom-built unit is already becoming a fleet favorite. While Andrew and Matt rotate through several trucks, they both agree the new #40 is a standout. “It’s a fantastic truck,” Matt says. “A lot of thought went into this one.”

Whether hauling heavy equipment or lighting up a community event, this purple-and-green powerhouse represents more than just towing strength. It’s a symbol of how attention to detail—in performance and presentation—can drive a company forward.

Classic Simplicity, Unbounding Strength 

Published: Thursday, May 29, 2025

classicsimplicitycover 06e2d
By George L. Nitti 

Strong branding is more than just a logo—it's the image that lives in the minds of your customers. From colors and fonts to name recognition and design choices, effective branding tells a story of professionalism and purpose. 

At Chaz Towing in Watsonville, California, that story is one of simplicity, elegance, and family-driven ambition. Founded in 1987 by Eduardo Chavez, an immigrant who came to the U.S. in 1978, the company has grown into a 12-truck operation that radiates professional polish. 

In referring to their branding, Kevin Chavez, operating manager and Eduardo’s son, said, “We wanted something subtle that would stand out. Something that was not overstated but with some complexity.” 

Their branding approach reflects that philosophy: a “less is more” identity that makes an immediate impression. Take, for instance, their 2023 Western Star 4700 with a Century Rollback LCG 30 series. It boasts a design that mirrors the refined strength of a California wine—intense yet understated. 

“This unit is versatile,” said Chavez. “It allows us to multitask service calls by being able to tow two units at the same time. With its impressive 10,000-pound three stage under-lift we can tow heavy trucks and trailers without having the need to call for a second truck.” 

This truck has an additional option of a 20,000-pound drop axle, allowing to transport heavier loads. “It loads with easier breaking and better steering control,” said Chavez. “Utilizing this truck in rural and mountain areas makes it easier to reach those hard delivery points where critical equipment is necessary, like construction and emergency equipment, fire and power.” 

The company name, Chaz, is central to their visual identity. Applied across key parts of the vehicle—including the hood and side doors—it’s written in elegant script, large enough to command attention, yet softened by yellow and white tones that blend rather than shout. 

“Many tow companies go with their last name,” Kevin said. “We wanted something more memorable. Something that sticks.” 

Their color scheme reinforces that mission. Yellow, associated with emergency response and visibility, dominates the palette, complemented by white and accented with reflective lettering and an array of lights. It’s impossible to miss—and that’s the point. 

The brand extends beyond trucks. From pens and coffee cups to backpacks and rain gear, the Chaz logo is a signature seen across their memorabilia—each item reinforcing the company's identity and values. 

Chaz Towing is proof that when it comes to branding, sometimes the quietest message makes the loudest impact. 

Simple, Clean, and Bold

Published: Saturday, May 17, 2025

hjcover 9ae03
By George L. Nitti

At the towing facility of HJ Towing & Recovery, located in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, a gleaming new 75-ton Century rotator stands tall—a new chapter in a family story that began 25 years ago.

Built on a 2025 Peterbilt 389 chassis, the lime green and black giant commands attention with its bold stance and clean-cut graphics. According to Jacob Richcreek, a manager and trainer at HJ Towing, the color scheme is part of a unified brand vision that’s been honed over time.

“The black and lime green—that’s actually our company colors,” Jacob explains. “That’s how we order all of them.”

The design on the side of the new rotator is minimalistic but striking, featuring stripes in lime green and purple, anchored by the company’s HJ logo. It's a shift from the company's earlier graphic-heavy wraps.

“We used to have big fancy wraps down the side,” Jacob says. “But they switched back to the simpler, classier logo about four years ago—stripes instead of checkered flags and all the extras.”

This shift toward uniformity is part of HJ Towing’s broader design philosophy. “It’s simple but clean,” Jacob emphasizes. “All our trucks that don’t have a theme get this standard graphic.”

Still, even within the standard, there’s room for personal touches.

Like a panther highlighted on the back of the unit —a tribute to Jake Richcreek’s early days in towing when he once had to barter a car tow in the 1980s.

Or the checkered flag found on the unit's side—a symbol of the Richcreek family's roots in Pennsylvania's racing scene. “Jake’s uncles used to race, and his little brother Danny still races,” Jacob explains. “Some of our drivers are racecar drivers too—like Kendall, who drives one of our new 25-ton trucks.” 

Or the smiley face decal on the window—accompanied by the phrase “Have a nice day :)”—are part of a long-standing tradition across the fleet, injecting a bit of friendliness into every roadside encounter.

Even the slogan destined for the rotator’s boom—though delayed—tells a story: “Chasing the dream, not the competition.” A reference to HJ’s values, it’s often accompanied by a Calvin and Hobbes-style cartoon.

The unit is also outfitted with other special features - visor, chrome bumper, lighting arrays, chevron reflectors for safety. The rotator also boasts the newest raptor control system, cutting-edge rigging tech, and everything needed to manage the heaviest highway recoveries.

As for Jacob, he trains most of the new drivers. A former teacher with a degree in business, he now leads HJ Towing’s CDL and recovery training programs.

“Each and every driver has to get at least 120 hours of training,” he says. “I do the first 80.”

And while finding qualified drivers in today’s market is challenging, HJ Towing likes to hire newbies.

“Instead of hiring experienced people, we started hiring new to the industry,” Jacob explains. “Some come from academic jobs, some from transportation management, and we retrain them from scratch.”

With over 30 heavy-duty trucks, dozens of operators, HJ Towing continues to push forward—this time with graphics that are clean, bold, and reflective of the company’s journey of “always chasing the dream.”

homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
June 11 - June 17, 2025

Wireless Headsets

Published: Wednesday, April 30, 2025 soneticsheadset 55666

Introducing the APEX V2 Wireless Headsets from Sonetics—a next-level solution for team communication that keeps you connected, protected, and productive. Whether you're operating heavy machinery, coordinating in high-noise environments, or managing teams across distances, the V2 system ensures crystal-clear, real-time conversations with no wires, no lag, and no hassle.

Built on decades of innovation, the APEX V2 headsets combine superior audio performance, advanced hearing protection, and intuitive usability to make your job safer and easier—every day.

Key Features: 

- Hands-free operation allows you to stay focused on the task while communicating effortlessly. 
- Real-time team communication enables clear, natural conversations without delays. 
- Advanced hearing protection with programmable volume limits to meet safety standards. 
- Listen-through technology helps you stay aware of your surroundings. 
- DECT7 wireless communication offers secure, interference-free audio with up to 1,600 feet of range. 
- Bluetooth and two-way radio integration for versatile connectivity options. 
- Up to 24-hour battery life to support long shifts without needing to recharge. 
- Quick and easy setup—just put your headset on and start working. 
- Engineered for challenging environments with noise-canceling microphones and durable construction. 

For more info, click here.

Universal Repositioning Wheel

Published: Monday, December 16, 2024
guniwheel 40a50
The GUNI® Wheel X is a revolutionary universal automotive repositioning wheel, designed for versatility and efficiency. With roller spinning functionality and an interchangeable hub system, it easily moves vehicles with seized drums, damaged wheels, or locked transmissions—including EVs, accident victims, and barn finds.

Key Features:

  • Roller Spinning Functionality: Converts to a free-spinning wheel by removing four bolts, enabling movement of locked or immobilized vehicles.
  • Interchangeable Hubs: Easily swapped with eight wheel studs to fit a wide range of cars, SUVs, and trucks.
  • Universal Fit: Slotted bolt patterns and four size options eliminate the need for multiple wheel sets.

Save space, time, and money with the GUNI® Wheel X—ideal for tow companies and repair shops. Upgrade today for efficient, hassle-free vehicle repositioning! For more info, go to https://guniproducts.com/product

Inflatable Air Bag

Published: Friday, July 12, 2024

inflatlable airback 88e10

Steck Manufacturing Introduces the EasyWedge Inflatable Air Bag Three-Pack Combo. 

Key Features: 

-- Durable & Multi-Use: Ideal for emergency vehicle access, vehicle repair, construction (window and door fitting), appliance leveling, DIY home use, and more. 

-- Three Sizes Included: Perfectly sized for various markets and applications, with individual bags also available. 

-- Compact & Lightweight: Easy to insert into tight spaces, non-marring design protects surfaces, trims, and finishes. 

-- Heavy-Duty Construction: High-frequency sonic welded edges ensure long-lasting durability and a tight seal. 

-- Ease of Use: One-handed operation with precision inflation control and quick deflation. 

-- Versatile Tool: Essential for towmen, vehicle repair professionals, contractors, and more. 

-- Reliable Solution: Great for accessing hard-to-reach areas during lockouts, auto repairs, and building construction. 

For more information, visit: steckmanufacturing.com 

homediv
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
June 11 - June 17, 2025

Inside the 2025 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas with Reporter Emily Oz 🎲🎲

Highlight Reel from Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace 2025 filled the South Point Hotel & Casino

Zone Safety Demo Kicks off American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2025

Garage Legends turn heads in Texas; See it all for yourself in June at TowXpo Dallas Fort Worth

Towing Tools of the Trade; the rolling tarp system by CRAMARO at Midco Sales in Chandler, AZ filmed at 2024 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Los Angeles Tow Pros on High Alert; Hear fire dangers from Josh Acosta of Pepe's Towing Service

600 Fallen Tow Operators Listed on 1 Truck. A 2024 Tribute Tow Pros Won't Forget -SDMO!

Witness the Magic of the World's Largest Wrecker Pageant inside the Baltimore Convention Center

Witness the Magic of the 2023 American Wrecker Pageant in Baltimore; Join us in Person this year November 21-23, 2024

Crowd Goes Hard for Transformer Truck at 2024 USA Wrecker Pageant Optimus Prime Original Tow Truck

Highlight Reel from Inside ShopXpo 2024 inside the Fort Worth Convention Center; 2025 Dates Posted

Gunning for the Gold! See a Houston Tow Boss work towards the Top Spot in Wrecker Competition

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Towers Play Key Role in Hurricane Sandy Rescue Efforts & Cleanup

What s the Best Way to Tow a Spaceship? The Answer may Surprise you

Arizona Canyon Recovery of Wrecked SUV

A HUGE thanks to everyone who came to Texas for WreckWeek / TowXpo!

Texas Trifecta! Towing/ Auto Body/ Road Safety @ Fort Worth Convention Center June 20-22, 2024

Did you say Cybertruck?! Tesla teams up to train tow pros at American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas2024

Biggest Tow Show in the West Kicking off Soon! Meet us at South Point in Sin City

2024 "Towman of the Year" Paints a Picture of Danger for Lawmakers in both Texas & Oklahoma

Rewind to the beginning of Firefighting & Towing in the Mechanical Age; 1920's Mack Bulldog Wrecker

SpaceKap Debuts in the American Towing Market; Tow Bosses have a new Roadside Storage Solution

Tribute to the 2023 Fallen Towman; 2 Families Standing up for Roadside Safety in wake of tragedy

225 Exhibitors Under 1 Roof: The World's Biggest Towing Convention

See the "Rat Rod Wrecker" turning heads at the USA Wrecker Pageant at TowXpo Dallas Fort Worth 2023

WreckWeek and TowXpo Dallas / Fort Worth Join Forces in 2024, Doubling in Size the Texas gathering

Setting the tone in towing interactions; how to De-escalate and stay cool during heated exchanges

Best in Show! Wrecker Decked out in Tribute to Law Enforcement Wins Hearts & Minds at TowXpo Dallas/Fort Worth

New "Firebox" offers solution for tow bosses dealing with fire risks of Electric Vehicle storage

New Event "War Games" at American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas; Recovery Challenge Debuts

Dream Job comes Naturally for towing superstar Kelsey Mason, Growing up in the towing industry

Tips for Towing Electric Vehicles as a Revenue Stream Safely: Mobile Charging Works for Texas Towman

Trio of Amazing Vintage Chevy Tow Trucks Compete for the Trophy at USA Wrecker Pageant in Texas

Ohio Tow Boss Named 2023 Towman of the Year is a Champion of Safety at all Costs

See the latest in video fleet technology & lighting as Tow Pros unite in SAFETY to prevent accidents

Towing is a Dangerous Job; See how Tow Pros can promote safety in the Work Zone with Innovation

Teen with a LOVE for Trucks Wins at the World's Largest Wrecker Beauty Pageant in Baltimore, MD

"like a war zone" Tow Boss describes Hurricane recovery work in Florida after Ian blasts town

Reality TV Stars transform Dual-Tech Wrecker

Flood of Electric Vehicles on the Road bring REAL FIRE DANGERS Tow Bosses must Understand

Towing Family Dedicates Century Rotator Pageant Championship to Mom's Memory

Make your Plans now to join us for the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore November 16-19!

World's Biggest Tow Truck at World's Biggest Tow Show!!!

Ready to add a ROBOT to your towing fleet? The future is here...the Italian invention turning heads

Service calls in a big crowd? See this Towman's Problem solving solution...

Reality TV Stars set to Re-make first Tow Truck on Counting Cars on the HISTORY Channel !

See the First Place Rotator in Las Vegas Wrecker Pageant

TOWING IS TAKING ON SHORTAGES & SUPPLY CHAIN SNARLES IN STRIDE

TOWERS GATHER IN LAS VEGAS AT THE WESTGATE, WE GIVE YOU AN INSIDE LOOK AT THE SHOW

BACK IN ACTION! TOW EXPOS RESUME IN TEXAS...WATCH TO SEE HOW

Timber Tumble Trucking Mishap Solved by Towman Thinking Tree Trunk Assist

Chassis Options on Display at the American Towman Expo

RESTORED WRECKERS DETAIL HISTORY OF CENTURY-OLD TOWING OPERATION IN NEW JERSEY

Towing Reality TV Stars Explain Their Mission Behind Filming Hit Series Year-After-Year

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: 18,000 Pounds of Prop Magic: Giant Metal Structures need a Lift

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotating & Rappelling for a Roadster: California Cliff Recovery Experts at Pepe’s

Texas Towman Organizes Slow Down, Move Over Rally after Fire Truck Accident on Scene

Arkansas Tow Boss Organizes Prayer Rally for Hospital Staff Fighting Pandemic

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Wedged Above Water: Bridge Recovery of Farm Equipment

Manufacturers Spotlight: The Making of History: Century 100 Ton Rotator

VIRUS SPARKS A STEEP DECLINE IN CALL VOLUME FELT ACROSS TOWING INDUSTRY

How Tow Bosses Around the USA are Grappling with Pandemic Effects

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Jerr-Dan Quad of Wreckers Staged during Recovery in Mountainous Oregon

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: By Way of Water in Washington State – Kitsap Towing Delivers

Tow Pros Reach out to Help Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Volvo Chassis Makes a Splash onto the Towing Scene at American Towman Expo

The industry’s first Quick Clearance Certification Course will be offered in Ohio this June at the Towman Games

15 Years After Towman Dies on the Job in New York; His Son Holds Move Over Rally in honor of Marty Taylor

Dash Cam Shows Kentucky Tow Boss Beat A Thief to Customer’s Car

Alabama Fire Department Praises Towman Who Battled Burning Car

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Erkin ER-122 Articulating Boom Rotator

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Celebrates 30 Years with Updates to Lo-Pro 1035

New Braking Technology Leads to a Safer Ride for Towing Industry

Positive Customer Reviews Lead to Trusted Towers Award 2019

Caravan of Heartfelt Tow Operators Show Up for Texas Girl in Need

Georgia Tow Operator Saves Woman From Wrecked Truck

The Silent Witness for Tow Bosses: Affordable Tow Truck Cameras

AAA makes new Video Showing Roadside Dangers for Tow Operators Urging Public to Pay Attention

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Metro Tow Trucks Rebooted INT35

Dream Wrecker Delivered at Expo Just in Time for Christmas to Reality TV Star Family

2020 Towman of the Year: Justin Cruse of WRECKMASTER Fame!

Oregon Towing Dispatcher Lobbies GPS Maker to Alert Drivers to Slow Down, Move Over

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Jerr-Dan 8 ½ Ton Multi Car Carrier

Will Europe’s AIRBAR curb Roadside Deaths in the Towing Industry? You Decide

ATLANTIC CITY CHARMS AS HOST TO WORLD’S BIGGEST TOWING CONVENTION

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Dynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing Fusion 755 Wheel Lift

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Miller’s Popular 1150 Rotator Shines Once Again at Expo

Hero New Jersey Tow Boss Awarded for Bravery During Fatal Bus Crash

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: +100 MPH Mangled Porsche Lodged in Building in Jersey: Accurate Towing Service to the Rescue

2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Last Photo Taken by Towman in Texas Leads Police to His Killer

Wall of the Fallen has 28 New Names & ERSCA Job Safety Awareness Video

National “Move Over” Awareness Day: October 19, 2019

Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Customer Arguments Lead to 2 Towman Deaths this Week

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Airplane Tops The Trees in Jersey: Mike’s to the Rescue

2020 Brings First-Ever “Towman Games” to Cleveland, Ohio! Quick Clearance Certification

A British Man Finds Towing Safety Inspiration in America: Slow Down, Move Over a Worldwide Problem

“Tow Buddy” Inventor Speaks Out About Safety & Ease of New Product

Game Changer! Miller Industries Releases 100 Ton Rotator to Market

Mobile Video Shows Towman’s Close Call with Certain Death in Michigan

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Taking out the Trash with a Wrecker

Towman Memorials Make Headlines in Alabama, Missouri, Kansas

Record Crowds Turn out for Tow Expo Dallas 2019!

Dash Cam Shows Split-Second Decision of Towman that ends up Saving his Life

Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Tow Flip Video Going Viral on the Internet, Towing Expert Weighs in…

Hard Working Truck Takes Top Honors in Dallas USA Wrecker Pageant

Australian Man’s Dream Job “Kind of the Road” Towman and Truck Driver

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

Lone Star State to Host Tow Pros From Across America Next Week, Join us!

Smelly Garbage Recovery Makes Local News Headlines in Pennsylvania

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Arizona Towman Honored after Parking Lot Hit & Run Death

We have a Rollaway! How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Female Towing Professionals Get a “Leg Up” with Newly Designed Gear

50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

2 North Carolina Towmen use 30 Foot Winch Cable for Water Rescue

Teaming Two 50/60 Ton Jerr-Dan Rotators Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas

2020 Towing Convention Moves Closer to Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Demo Highlights Century Rotator Uprighting Garbage Truck by Miller Industries

Advances in Tracking Technology Offer Hope of Saving Tow Lives

Las Vegas Expo Draws Record Towing Crowd to American Towman ShowPlace

Females in Towing Take Center Stage in Texas Leading up to Tow Expo DFW

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: “Whale of a Tale!” in Alaska by Webb’s Towing

Operator Accidents in Virginia Have Tow Bosses Pleading for Change

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Twisted Truck Tangled with Guard Rail

How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Hero's Farewell for Fallen Towman in Massachusetts: Drunk Driver Charged

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic 710 Wheel Lift with Negative Tilt

Spirit Ride Spokesman Mike Corbin Wins Prestigious Silver Star Award

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Slippery Pileup After Semis Wreck in Massachusetts

Manufacturers Spotlight: Custom Built Manufacturing 30 Ton Wrecker

Roadside Worker Safety Headlined after 4 Hurt Troopers & Towmen in New York

Tow Truck Art: All you Need to Know about Customizing Your Fleet

Manufacturers Spotlight: Danco Products Auto-Loader

Towing News Headlines: Allen Roses Daughter Speaks out about 2011 Case

Manufacturers Spotlight: B&B Industries 12 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Towing News Headlines: Michigan Snow Keeps Tow Operators On the Move

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Spilled Fuel & Multiple Tractor-Trailers in Florida

Oklahoma Trooper Speaks out after Distracted Semi Driver Kills Towman

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt Wreckers 50 Ton Sliding Rotator

Towman Works 12 Hours During New Mexico Winter Weather

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dan 35 Ton JFB Wrecker

South Dakota Video Shows Perils Tow Operators Face Daily!

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks INT-35 Wrecker

Towman of the Year: 2018: Linda Unruh, Champion of SD,MO Laws

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries Debuts New Rotator Design at Expo

Towing Operators Tackle "Bomb Cyclone" Head-On! Freezing Conditions

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Articulated Rotator

Jerr-Dan Heavy-Duty Recovery Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas 2017

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries 9055 XL Century Wrecker

New Product @ American Towman Expo: Synthetic Chain

Happy Holidays from American Towman! Here's to Love in the Towing Industry

MatJack Recovery in California: Using Lift Cushions in Heavy-Duty Work

Spirit Ride Update: Spirit Ride Ambassadors Devote Their Lives to the Cause

Spirit Ride Update: Rides Co-Founders on the Success of Campaign So Far

Check out these Tow Trucks! One-of-a-Kind Entries of the American Towman Wrecker Pageant

Spirit Ride Update: Baltimore Expo Stop Brings Police & Towers Closer Together

Welcome to the American Towman Expo Baltimore 2017!

New Products Showcased @ American Towman Expos Across USA

Spirit Ride Update: New Jersey Towing Companies Rally for First Responders

Managing Florida's Highways : 2 Heavy-Duty Rotator Calls in 24 Hours

Spirit Ride Update: News Media Featuring Towing Safety Nationwide

Spirit Ride Update: AAA Helps Big in Connecticut & Hear from Survivor of Roadside Crash

Learn from the Pros at Miller Industries Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas

Spirit Ride Update: Travels Through New York

OMG National Gives Back to the Towing Industry thru Spirit Ride

Spirit Ride Update: Pennsylvania Tour This Week Brings Towman & Police Together

Record Crowds @ Tow Expo Dallas: New Location The Gaylord Texan Resort

Spirit Ride Update: East Coast Journey Continues, Jerr-Dan Hosts Spirit

Spirit Ride Update: New Documentary Features the Spirit Ride

Tow Bosses Sending Staff & Equipment to Flooded Houston, Texas

Spirit Ride Update: Showing up for Blake Gresham in Kansas City, MO

Spirit Ride Update: Special Ceremony Held at "Tow Expo Dallas"

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

Spirit Ride Update: "Bobby's Law" Highlighted in New Mexico Relay Stop

Jerr-Dan Live Demo in Las Vegas Arena

1,000 Towing Companies So Far Mobilized for Slow Down, Move Over Campaign

Proper Scene Cleanup Can Yield Additional Profit & Environmental Wins

Spirit Ride Update: Towing Widow Speaks out at Wisconsin Rally

Spirit Ride Update: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Successful

NRC Industries Live Recovery Demo with 60/80 Ton Sliding Rotator

Spirit Ride Update: The Spirit Casket Moves Thru the Midwest

Powerbilt Wreckers Handle Tricky Bridge Recovery of 80,000 Pound Dump Truck

Spirit Ride Update: Traveling Northeast United States Right Now

Record Breaking Crowds at 2017 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Tow Truck Artist Charged with Painting Masterpiece on Spirit Casket

Casket of Fallen Tow Operator Ushered to Cemetery by Large Wrecker Parade in Texas

The Making of the Spirit Casket; Mike Corbin Creates the Slow Down, Move Over Centerpiece

Las Vegas Launch! The "Spirit Ride" will make Towing History...First of Many Miles Ahead

Towing Tragedies continue to Happen; California and Texas Deaths Take their Toll

Get to Know the Spirit Ride: SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER'S BIGGEST CAMPAIGN

In the Ditch on TV "Blue Collar Millionaires" Features Chuck Ceccarelli the Idaho Towing Giant

Tow Pros Say Goodbye to Industry Vet Who Fell to his Death in Florida

Watch to Preview American Towman's Las Vegas Convention: American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2017

Wrecker Camera Captures Texas Shooting Suspect; Reward Offered

"AT Spirit Ride" has Towing Industry Buzzing with Hope for a Safer Future

RoadOne San Diego Safety Instructor & Tow Pro Dies on White Line

Manufacturers Spotlight: B & B Industries

NY & NJ State: Go Inside Traffic Incident Management Quick Clearance Training

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dangelo's Custom Built Manufacturing

Impaired Driver Kills New Orleans Towman; Family & Friends Speaks out

Manufacturers Spotlight: WeldBuilt Custom Industrial Carriers

Missouri Towboss who Lost Son Speaks out About Move Over Law Expansion

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Car Carrier with Side Puller

Ultra Heavy Duty Rotator Training in Florida with SSTA

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt 50 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Florida Towman's Quick Thinking Nabs Hit & Run Suspect

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic Radius Rotating Flatbed

Another Discovery Channel Reality TV Series Focuses on Perils of Towing

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks MDTU-20 Wrecker

California Towmen Honored with Prestigious "Towman Medal" for Bravery

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries - 40,000 Pound Carrier

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dans 50/60 Ton Rotator

Tribute Parade in New York Honors the life Tow Operator Sal Brescia

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries Century 9055 Tandem-Tandem

Tow Operator Injured was Spokesman for Slow Down, Move Over Laws

New Year Tradition: Rose Parade Runs Smoothly with Help of Towmen

Cigar Smoke Unites Towers From Around the World: "Calitri's Cuba"

"A.T. Spirit Ride" to Cross Nation for Tower Safety: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness

Longest Tow Truck Parade for a Good Cause: Gifts for Christmas

Celebrating 100 Years of Towing at the American Towman Expo 2016

Towman Calling on Florida Lawmakers to Prevent Roadside Deaths

More Towing Fleets Harness Power of the Service Vehicle

AAA Texas Begs Drivers to Stay Alert During Busiest Travel Time of the Year

28th Annual American Towman Expo Coming to Baltimore Nov. 18-20, 2016

Check out these Awesome Customized Tow Trucks: American Wrecker Pageant

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

NY's Empire State Towing Association President Speaks Out "Slow Down, Move Over"

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

Family Speaks out after Tow Operator Killed Helping Motorist

Women in the Towing Industry Learn at American Towman Expo in Texas

2 Year-Old Boy Drives "Little Wrecker" in Texas

Staged Semi Crash Recovery Puts Towing Industry in Spotlight

Denver Towing Company Helps Woman Get Back on the Road

Ever Consider using Synthetic Rope on your Wrecker?

Tower in Canada falls to her Death on the Job

Miller Industries Demo Draws a Crowd in Dallas/Ft. Worth

35 Foot Fifth Wheel Rollover Recovered by Hill Auto Body & Towing

See What Towing Invention Wins "Tow Tank" TV Contest

Federal Recognition of the Towing Industry Coming Soon

Tower's Move Saves Tires and Turmoil During Roadway Glass Incident

Tow Truck Stuck gets a Helping Hand

2016 Tow Expo Dallas Ft. Worth by American Towman

Texas Companies Team up to Recover Wrecked Tractor Trailer

Wisconsin Towmen Protest Changes to Tow List

Jerr-Dan Demos in Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace

Getting Paid by the Motor Clubs

2016 Tow Expo Dallas/Ft. Worth by American Towman

Do you have a Towing Invention?! Try out for "TOW TANK"

NRC Industries Live Demo in Las Vegas at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

Las Vegas Live Recovery Demo by Miller Industries

AAA uses Body Cameras for Slow Down, Move Over Message

Millions View Hill Auto Body & Towing Recoveries on Youtube

The American Towman Experience in Las Vegas

TRAA Seeks Better Communication for Its Member Towers

Bronx Towing Operation Skillfully Saves Dangling Semi Truck Trailer

40,000 Pounds and 140 Feet Long: Tackled by Interstate Towing

North Carolina Towman Speaks out about Being Hit on the White Line

Cliff Recovery Seen by the World! Hear from Bob Rice of Avalon Towing

Police Rap "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Sheriff's Deputy Caught Harassing Towman Doing his Job

Emerald Towing Responds to Tornado Toppled Vehicles

See you in Las Vegas! American Towman Returns to Sin City

"Tow First" Campaign hits home for Injured Towman

"Towmater" Comes to Life in Texas

Towman Recovering from Crash has Message

Milk Tanker Recovery by Interstate Towing

Slow Down, Move Over Rally in Wisconsin

Trailer Manufactures Showcase at American Towman Expo

Eddie's Law named for Towman Killed on the Job

Getting Started in Repossession Work

Florida Woman Charged in Towman's Hit and Run Death

Giant Snowcat Leads Alaskan Ice Recovery

Kentucky Towboss Lends a Hand to Competitor

75 Ton Century Tackles Big Recoveries for Delgado's Wrecker Service

Celebrating 100 Years of the Tow Truck: "Towman of the Year" Announced

AutoReturn signs on 2 More American Cities

25 Years of WreckMaster Training: Terry Humelsine Recognized

Gasoline Tanker Recovery in Oregon

Santa Clause Drives a Tow Truck?

Michigan Towman Honored for Saving Lives during Blizzard

Award-Winning Tow Trucks Designed & Painted by New York Artist

Wrecker & Carrier Manufacturers Showcase @ American Towman Expo

Pink Truck Benefits Cancer Awareness & Tower Education

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Towman's Road Rage is Alleged "Wreck Chasing" in Canada

Grab a Box of Popcorn and watch this Unique Transport Job!

World's Biggest Towing Convention Draws Thousands to Baltimore

Towman saves Customer Minutes before Being Hit on Highway

American Towman Leads with Education At Expos Nationwide

At Exposition November 19-22

Viral Video: Customer Tries to Drive own Vehicle Off Tow Truck!

Ever Considered using Propane in your Wrecker?

Tennessee Towmen Hope Move Over Awareness Reaches Motoring Public

See the Century 1150 Rotator Take on 20,600 Pounds

Fighter Jet Gets a Lift from White's Wrecker Service

Drug Screening your Operators Lessens Your Liability

Texas Towing Convention Draws Thousands to San Antonio

Missouri Towman Deals with Break-in, Pool Recovery in California

Preserving Criminal Evidence on Towing Calls

Towmen's Generous Act to Help Little Boy

Baltimore's "Best in Show" Wrecker is a Beautiful Work of Holmes Legacy

Towmen Take to the Freeway After Driver Critically Injured

Tow Expo International 2015 in San Antonio, Texas

TINY working TOW TRUCK with a Big Message!

Miller Industries Features Century 1150S Rotator in Live Demo

State of Virginia Helps Propel the "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Jerr-Dan Features 60 Ton Rotator in Live Demo

Federal Govt. Pushing Mandatory TIM Training for Towers

Diversification is Key When Bringing Rotators on Fleet

Tow Bosses Manage Their Online Reviews

Operator Arrested for Letting Children Ride in Towed Vehicle

"Best in Show" Draws Praise from Reality TV Stars

Heavy Duty Recovery by Bauer Truck Repair

Action Packed Towing Expo in Las Vegas!

Family Saved by Towman's Quick Thinking

8-Time Cancer Survivor Inspires Tow Boss to Think Pink!

Do you know your Tow Truck History? Chattanooga, Tennessee Does!

Tricks of the Trade: Repo Work Goes High Tech

ESPN Reporter Exposes Towing Employee Abuse: VIRAL VIDEO

Fallen Towmen Honored in Song: "Booms in the Sky"

Bridge Recovery Done Right by Tidewater Express

Emotional Video Calls on Motorists to Protect Towmen from Harm

Towmen's Techniques Boost Ability at Accident Scenes

"Tow First" Campaign Aims to Stop Roadside Deaths

Community Ramps up Support for Towman who was Attacked

New Products offer the Towboss Innovation

Unbelievable Tribute for Fallen Towman

Thieves Hit Towing Company During Employee Funeral

Century 1150R Rotator Features Rolling Recovery Boom

Fallen Towman Honored in California Wrecker Procession

What Does it Take to Win American Wrecker Pageant? We show you

Fire Rescue Trains with Towers on Extrication Accidents

Famous TV Host Sticks up for Tower on "Today" Show NBC

200 Vehicles Towed from Massive Interstate Pileup in Michigan

Reality TV Star Jamie Davis Visits American Towman Expo

Professional Boat & Airbag System for Water Recoveries

"Towman of the Year" Goes to Industry Pioneer Bill Johnson

Winter Woes Jump-Start Business for Towmen Across the Nation

Towboss has Sobering Message in the New Year

Talking Towing with Animals on Scene: How to Handle the Situation

"Move Over" Awareness Catching Attention across America

New Vulcan Joins Fleet of O'Hare Towing in Chicago

New Vulcan 3rd Winch Option as seen at American Towman Exposition

Monster Tow Show! 2014 AT Exposition

Semi Recovered from Pedestrian Bridge in Wisconsin

Towboss Charges "Swearing Fee" Sparking Controversy

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Dash Cam Captures Towman's Close Call

Amazing "Transformers" Rotator Turns Heads

See 2 Century 1150S Rotators in Action

Heavy-Duty Rotator Makes "eBay" Display Happen

Maryland Makes Strides for Slow Down, Move Over

Rotator Body Design Addresses Operator Safety & Quick Scene Clearance

Texas Towman Describes his "Spiderman" Recovery

Parking Enforcer Manages Private Property Impounds

Successful 2014 Tow Expo International in San Antonio, TX

Miller Industries Takes Charity to New Levels

Towers Gather to Pay Respects to Female Operator Killed in Action

As a Towman, Do you Collect Personal Belongings at Accident Scenes?

Buddy Bear Program Popular Among Tow Bosses

Towers in Metro Detroit Spring to Action During Summer Flood

Soccer Star's Social Media of Car Being Towed Goes Viral

Prevent A Rollover RunAway!

Investigative Report on Indiana's Move Over Law

Supreme Court Sides with NC Tow Boss

Comedy Series Highlights Towing's Hilarious Side

Heavy-Duty Recovery, Las Vegas Style

Injured Towman Speaks Out for Safety

"Ghost Towing" Case in Michigan

Weight of Container is Biggest Challenge of Heavy Duty Recovery

Alligator Assist by Texas Towman

Inside American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas!

Russian Under-Ice Recovery on Video

Comedian Jimmy Fallon Thanks Towman

Heavy Duty Recovery Mistakes Become Learning Lessons

Camaro Recovered from Community Pool

Underwater River Recovery

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Overhauling Towing Regulations

Heavy Duty Recovery from Oregon River

Tips on Transporting Passengers Safely

Maryland's Move to Protect Tow Operators

Who Invented the Tow Truck?

Tow Truck History: Hydraulics Take Over!

Towman Murdered During Payment Dispute

Upset Towers Speak out Against New Police Rotation Rules

Towman's Time to Shine During Winter Weather

Mike Corbin: Singer of the Towman's Ballads

"The Road Calls" Tow Industry's First Music Video Debuts

Are Flashing Amber Lights too Common?

Towman's Survival Miracle in Snowy Wisconsin

Taking a Toll on Tower's Profits

Knowing Your Chain of Command

Towman Works with Helicopter to Recover off California Mountain

Sometimes Getting to the Wreck is the Toughest Part

Unusual Snow in U.S. Southeast Puts Towmen on Call

Windswept Bridge Recovery in California Canyon

New York Towman Saves Horse from Icy Fall

Towing with the "California Roll"

2014 Towman of the Year

Artic Blast Heats up Towing Business

Towman's Community Service Idea Turns Heads

Do-Good Tow Boss hit with Gunfire in Texas

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Tornado Victims Receive Holiday Boost from Towing Professionals

Towers Train Together & Forge Lasting Bond

Ex-Mayor Investigated for Ties to Towing Company

New & Improved: Tow Industry Week 2.0
Show More
homediv homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
June 11 - June 17, 2025
29-year-old “Kirkland Smith Captain Repo”

“Captain Repo” Charged in Fatal Crash

Published: Tuesday, June 03, 2025

Known on TikTok as “Captain Repo,” 29-year-old Kirkland Smith built a following by sharing dramatic vehicle repossessions online. But on May 24th, his real-life tow run ended in tragedy when he struck and killed former Bladen County, NC Fire Chief Pete Batton, 68.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Batton was turning onto Robin Lane from Highway 41—just minutes from home—when Smith’s tow truck slammed into the back of his car. Troopers say Smith failed to slow down. Batton died at the scene.

Smith, who sustained minor injuries, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and misdemeanor DWI. His bond was set at $5 million.

Known for flashy TikTok and Facebook videos under the names “Captain Repo” and “Kirkland RepoMan Smith,” Smith’s online fame has now collided with a harsh legal reality. While there’s no evidence he was filming at the time, questions swirl about professionalism in the repossession industry and the dangers of sensationalizing the job.

Source: https://curepossession.com

Texas Woman on Trial for Alleged Assault on Repo Agent

Published: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

A 49-year-old woman is on trial this week for allegedly hitting a repo man with her car, severely injuring his legs during an incident in September 2023.

Carla Culver, of Beaumont, Texas faces a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony. Her trial is being held in Jefferson County’s Criminal District Court before Judge John Stevens. Jury selection began Monday, with opening statements and testimony on Tuesday. Mike Laird is prosecuting for the District Attorney’s Office, while Todd Leblanc is representing Culver.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the incident occurred outside Temptations Gentleman’s Club in Beaumont. Witnesses say the repo agent was trying to repossess Culver’s vehicle when she allegedly drove forward with him under the hood, crushing his leg between two cars. EMS found the man critically injured with a mangled leg.

Culver admitted to seeing and hearing the man but claimed she didn’t know how the car moved. Detectives called her actions “reckless.”

Vehicle Repossessions Surge in 2024

Published: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

In 2024, an estimated 1.88 million vehicles were repossessed across the United States, a reflection of both economic factors and regional differences in the auto loan market. States with the largest populations, including California, Texas, and Florida, saw the highest repossession volumes, driven by larger vehicle fleets and higher delinquency rates. In these states, an average of 23 cars are repossessed per day, underscoring the scale of the issue.

Conversely, smaller states like Vermont, North Dakota, and Hawaii reported significantly lower repossession rates, with states like Hawaii seeing fewer than one repossession per day. These discrepancies are tied to factors such as population size, vehicle registration counts, and economic conditions affecting credit quality.

While precise figures for vehicle repossessions in 2023 are not publicly available, estimates suggest a significant increase compared to previous years. According to data from Cox Automotive, approximately 1.5 million vehicles were repossessed in 2023. This marks a notable rise from the 1.2 million repossessions reported in 2022. The uptick in repossessions aligns with broader economic trends, including rising auto loan delinquencies and increased vehicle prices, which have contributed to financial strain for many borrowers. These figures underscore the challenges facing consumers and the auto finance industry in recent years.

Source: https://curepossession.com

WA Man Faces Trial for Robbery and Assault

Published: Tuesday, March 04, 2025

A trial is set to begin Monday for Shaun David Rambow, 45, charged with first-degree robbery and assault after allegedly attacking a repossession agent attempting to recover his car. Prosecutors claim Rambow pulled off a dramatic escape in May 2024, evading two repo men by leaping into his car and driving it off a lift truck while one of the agents’ arms was still inside the vehicle. The injured agent pressed charges, and Rambow now faces charges of robbery, assault, reckless endangerment, and motor vehicle theft.

Authorities allege this was not Rambow’s first encounter with repo men. In a previous incident, he managed to escape as they tried to tow his car. Rambow pleaded not guilty to the charges. The trial is underway in Kittitas County Superior Court, with jury selection starting Monday morning. 

https://curepossession.com

Translate Page
Contact Us
© 2025  Tow Industry Week/American Towman Media, Inc.         . .