TRAA Announces Leadship Changes
Over the Fence and Into the Wash
Subaru crashes into Glendora wash - Jan's Towing to the Rescue
Counteracting Aggressive Customers
Stay safe on the job—learn to spot and defuse violent situations fast!
Old Faithful
Custom-wrapped tow truck honors Yellowstone Park
Wireless Headsets
Hands-free, real-time wireless team communication with hearing protection.
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
April 23-25, 2025
TowXpo
Dallas/Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX.
June 26-28, 2025
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 20-22, 2025
Premiere of "Home of the Brave" with lyrics • Click here to play
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing May 28 - June 03, 2025

Head in-the-Sand Mentality … a Deadly Practice

HEad in Sand PIC bb2ea
By Randall C. Resch

Although there’s huge industry emphasis on working away from approaching traffic, towers continue to put themselves in harm’s way. The message is there, but towers continue to ignore it.

This all too well-known tragedy repeated itself … again. And in the mindset of another operator’s passing, the tow community’s outpouring of sadness and anger extends fault to blame law enforcement for not enforcing SDMO.

There’s no accurate accounting of operator fatalities by the industry and law enforcement. I estimate as many as 737-operators have been killed working on-highway events dating to 1928. Pedestrian strikes (against towers) is a known fact always in the industry’s forefront. Equally true are media segments confirming these occurrences.

In April 2025, a south Florida tow owner/operator responded to tow a vehicle situated on a highway’s shoulder. While preparing said vehicle, he was struck by a motorist who failed to slow down and move over. Several articles stated: “He was operating outside the tow truck when struck.”

This begs the question: Was the tower working the traffic side?

Missing the Message

When working freeway events, actions must be quick, decisive and accurate. Anything less than that may result in deadly consequences. In Florida’s fatality, in a “petition for change,” opening words stated: “He did everything right. But it wasn’t enough. Every six days in America, a tow truck operator is killed while helping others.” Had he not been exposed to the traffic side, would he not have been struck?

The phrase “Every six days in America” is factually inaccurate and undermines the professionalism and credibility of our industry. I’m perplexed by the simple fact that the towing community often blames the motoring public for failing to Slow Down and Move Over, while disregarding the actions of towers themselves. This is a well-known issue within our own ranks.

I’m stunned by many towers who don’t practice on-scene awareness when working on-highway events. It’s they who work directly in harm’s way. This is “head in-the-sand” mentality!

Call these words harsh, but they’re a reoccurring reminder that towers haven’t changed on-scene processes and techniques to place them away from the dangers of approaching traffic.

Newly initiated was a petitioner’s signature campaign, hoping for increased enforcement and penalties against motorists violating SDMO. In the comment pages, an anonymous tower submitted comments displaying questionable mentality towards on-scene safety.  

In his words, the commenting tower stated: “I’ve been hit on the shoulder twice on the side of the road, and I’ve gotten hit with about five-mirrors.” Personally, I’m mortified by these comments as they bring several thoughts to mind:

  1. Are towers oblivious to on-highway dangers?
  2. Do they (likely) never attend a National TIM course?
  3. Do they not know the non-traffic side is the safer side?
  4. Is on-highway training conducted where they work?

The “Root Cause” Is?

To reduce the risk of a deadly pedestrian strike, there’s an important and often overlooked truth that towers need to fully grasp. Let’s explore this reality by considering three key points.

  1. Other than existing laws for Freeway Service Patrol (FSP) operators, or, Motorist Assist Operators (MAP) training requirements, there are no federal or state laws mandating required on-highway training for the average operator and technician providing on-highway services
  1. Existing vehicle code laws require the application of complete four-point tie-down for carriers, ratchets and straps for wheel lifts and dollies, safety chains to towed vehicles, and extension lights in place. These code requirements place tow operators directly in harm’s way
  1. Many laws have been on-the-books for decades. Accordingly, state tow truck associations have done little to nothing to lobby “change,” “amendment,” or “exemption,” to existing laws allowing for a “partial, safety hookup process.” Nothing exists for on-highway towers to apply minimal safety restraint to non-traffic sides of rescued vehicles to get off the highway or to safer locations

Lobby for Change

When interpreting vehicle code laws specific to operator safety, there’s no written word requiring tow operators to position themselves directly in harm’s way. I find no narrative mandating that tow operators shall get themselves killed in the service of others.

Since the invent of GPS, cellphones, iPods, and those technical advances delivered to mobile entertainment, distracted driving is the monstrous catalyst leading to operator deaths. And although SDMO has been around for twenty-something years, motorists continue to maim and kill operators serving the highways.  

When another preventable incident takes a tow worker’s life, I examine what root causes or associated factors led to the tower’s death. Nowhere in this narrative will you hear me refer to “Accident.” Why not? Accidents are preventable!

When towers knowingly place themselves on the traffic side, stand in active lanes, or stand between vehicles, the reality of fatal strike increases immensely. So why doesn’t common sense prevail?

Towers, why not reevaluate your on-highway response by taking necessary steps and not place yourselves in harm’s way. Changing tires for free, or for chump change is nothing less than risking a straight line into a pine box. Yes, there are other options and solutions beyond intentionally facing a deadly scenario.

I’d like to believe that we, as towers, work smart and make a conscious effort to position ourselves out of harm’s way. Suggesting that a tower is killed every six days makes our industry appear ignorant of the lessons we’ve learned. Am I wrong?

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 55-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 760-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.

Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.



Senator Hagerty Visits Miller Industries

Published: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty visited Miller Industries’ headquarters in Ooltewah to meet with company leaders and employees, discuss the future of manufacturing in Tennessee, and examine the regulatory challenges facing the towing and recovery industry.

Miller Industries, the world’s largest manufacturer of towing and recovery equipment, hosted a roundtable where Hagerty emphasized the importance of supporting domestic manufacturers and preserving Tennessee jobs. “Manufacturing is the backbone of our state’s economy,” he said, pledging to push back on burdensome regulations in Washington.

CEO William G. Miller raised concerns about California’s Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) regulation, noting it fails to recognize the emergency role of towing vehicles and could impose costly burdens on the industry.

Despite challenges, Miller expressed optimism, hinting at potential expansion that could bring new jobs and investment to the region.

Hagerty’s visit concluded with a facility tour, where he met employees and observed Miller’s advanced production processes firsthand. The event underscored a shared commitment to innovation, growth, and economic resilience.




Senator Bill Hagerty stands with Miller Industries representatives during his visit to the company’s Ooltewah headquarters to discuss manufacturing and industry regulations.

Inside the 2025 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas with Reporter Emily Oz
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


Should tow operators be officially recognized as emergency responders?
Yes
No
Answers are anonymous
Managing Editor: George Nitti
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti
Safety Editor: Jimmy Santos
May 28 - June 03, 2025

SEMA Celebrates Congressional Vote to End EV Mandates

Published: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) is celebrating a landmark congressional vote that blocks California’s attempt to enforce a national electric vehicle (EV) mandate, preserving internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle options for American drivers. The Senate vote, following action in the House, marks a major victory for consumer choice and the $100 billion aftermarket industry built on ICE technology.

SEMA hailed the courage of congressional leaders, especially Majority Leader John Thune and Speaker Mike Johnson, for resisting what it called a “radical policy” that threatened over 330,000 American jobs.

“This is a victory for freedom, innovation, and common sense,” said SEMA President and CEO Mike Spagnola. “Congress has ensured Americans—not bureaucrats—decide what vehicles they drive.”

SEMA emphasized its support for a technology-neutral approach, not anti-EV, and credited its grassroots advocacy efforts—rallying 335 businesses, sending over 56,000 letters, and reaching millions of voters—with turning the tide against California’s Advanced Clean Cars II regulation.

Source: SEMA Public Relations


Connecticut Overhauls Towing Laws

Published: Friday, May 23, 2025

In a sweeping move to protect drivers from predatory towing practices, the Connecticut House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed House Bill 7162 Thursday night with a vote of 126 to 21. The bipartisan legislation rewrites the state’s 100-year-old towing statutes, making it significantly harder for companies to tow vehicles from private property without proper notice and easier for owners to retrieve their cars after a tow.

The bill comes in response to a joint investigation by the Connecticut Mirror and ProPublica, which found that current laws allowed vehicles to be sold just 15 days after a tow—among the shortest windows in the nation. Many low-income residents lost their cars and jobs after being unable to pay fees or retrieve belongings.

The new law mandates that tow companies:

-- Accept credit cards instead of requiring cash.
-- Allow vehicle owners to retrieve personal items, even without paying the fee.
-- Refrain from towing vehicles for expired registration or parking permits unless the vehicle blocks traffic, a fire hydrant, or an accessible space.
-- Send certified mail to owners and lienholders before a vehicle is sold.
-- Wait at least 30 days after a tow before finalizing a sale.

The bill also creates a working group to determine how proceeds from vehicle sales should be handled and requires the DMV to verify complaints before authorizing a sale. A consumer bill of rights is to be developed in coordination with the Attorney General.

“This is about fairness and accountability,” said Rep. Aimee Berger-Girvalo, D. “It ensures people aren’t losing their vehicles—and their livelihoods—without a real chance to get them back.”

The bill now heads to the Senate, where a vote is expected next week.

Source: https://ctmirror.org

Second Suit Targets Tow Company in Deadly Crash

Published: Thursday, May 22, 2025

A second lawsuit has been filed against Sheffield Towing Service and its driver, Alfredo Campos, following a deadly 12-vehicle crash on May 8 in Northwest El Paso.

Alfredo Sifuentes, 54, of New Mexico, is seeking over $1 million in damages, claiming severe, permanent injuries from the wreck. The lawsuit alleges Campos and the company were negligent, failing to hire, train, and supervise safe drivers.

The crash occurred around 6:20 a.m. in El Paso. Campos, 28, was towing a broken-down semitruck when, for unknown reasons, he failed to stop at a red light. The tow truck slammed into vehicles at the intersection, igniting a fiery chain-reaction crash.

One person, Aldo Jenkins, a passenger in the tow truck, died in the crash. His family has also filed a lawsuit, stating Jenkins was burned alive in the wreck.

Sifuentes is represented by the law firm Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro. Campos has not been criminally charged. A jury trial has been requested, though no court date is set.

Source: https://www.yahoo.com

Proposed M-6 Memorial Honors Fallen Towman Keagan Spencer

Published: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

A Michigan House bill to rename a stretch of M-6 as the Keagan Spencer Memorial Highway passed 104-3 and heads to the Senate this week.

Keagan Spencer, a tow truck driver, was killed on M-6 in November 2023 while trying to rescue a dog from the median. He had been towing two vehicles when a driver lost control and struck him. He later died from his injuries.

Rep. Angela Rigas of Caledonia, who sponsored the bill, emphasized the need for greater awareness. “This happens far too often with distracted driving,” she said. “Michigan’s Move Over Law includes tow truck drivers—they deserve our respect.”

Spencer’s parents, Matt and Miko, have become advocates for roadside safety. “We constantly hear from people who say they’re now slowing down and moving over,” Matt said.

If approved, the memorial would be the first in Michigan honoring a tow truck driver killed in the line of duty.

“It’s a legacy for the public, and especially for his daughter, Leonora,” said Miko. “She’ll know her dad’s life meant something.”

Source: https://wwmt.com/

529 Plan Expansion Includes Professional Certifications

Published: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

The Towing and Recovery Association of America (TRAA) and fellow members of the Professional Certification Coalition (PCC) are celebrating a key legislative win as language from the Freedom to Invest in Tomorrow’s Workforce Act (H.R.1151) has been included in the House Ways and Means Committee’s new tax package. If enacted, the bill would expand the use of 529 savings accounts—traditionally reserved for college expenses—to cover costs associated with obtaining and maintaining professional certifications.

While not specific to the towing industry, TRAA says this change would benefit future tow operators by rebranding 529s as “career savings plans” and helping young people afford the credentials needed for trades and technical professions. TRAA and the PCC have pushed for this shift since 2019, aiming to support pathways into skilled careers that don’t require traditional college degrees.

Source: TRAA Newsletter

Grand Forks Considers Lifting Cap on Towing Fees

Published: Monday, May 19, 2025

In North Dakota, the Grand Forks City Council is weighing a proposal to remove long-standing caps on towing fees, a change that could take effect as early as this summer. The council will vote on the matter May 20.

The proposed amendment would maintain licensing requirements and impound regulations set in 2011, but allow towing companies to set their own rates. The city’s current cap limits towing charges to $135, with added fees for flatbeds and heavy vehicles.

City officials implemented the fee structure over a decade ago to curb predatory towing practices. However, Interstate Towing manager Adam Berry says rising costs have made the capped rates unsustainable. “Post-COVID, everything’s doubled,” Berry said. “Towing has become more of a burden than profitable.”

City Council member Rebecca Osowski supports lifting the cap, citing trust in the free market. Others, like Council President Dana Sande, voiced caution but are open to the change if key protections remain.

If approved, Grand Forks would join other North Dakota cities that do not regulate towing fees.

Source: https://www.grandforksherald.com/

Over the Fence and Into the Wash

Published: Wednesday, May 07, 2025

coverditch 22569
By George L. Nitti

The call from Glendora Police came into Pasadena’s Jan’s Towing to recover a Subaru that had gone off the road, crashed through a fence behind a church, and landed sideways in a narrow concrete wash. Rick Martinez, supervisor with the company, was the first to arrive and assess the scene. With 38 years of experience, he was there to make sure the right equipment and people were called in. “I knew it was going to need a rotator and a rapelling specialist to get it out of there,” he said.  

To answer the call was tow operator Ron Wallace, the team’s go-to rapeller—nicknamed "Spider-Man" by his coworkers. “It was a tight space,” he said. “Basically had to go up and over the fence to get to the car.” Lifted in by the company’s rotator, Wallace rigged the overturned vehicle using straps wrapped through the rims. “Once we got it up, we rigged the other side so we could rotate it onto the flatbed.” It was a two-cable pull, performed with precision by lead operator Steve Coffee, who operated the rotator’s raptor controls. 

As for the Subaru—new, well-equipped, and “pretty tricked out” as Martinez described—was extracted with minimal additional damage. “We go out there with the road team for a reason,” said Martinez. “So we don’t cause any more damage. Insurance companies can salvage what they can, and the customer walks away knowing it was handled right.” 

Overseeing the heavy lifting was Steve Coffee, the lead heavy-duty operator who handled the rotator work with a 2024 Peterbilt 1150 Century Rotator. Coffee’s experience is the backbone of these kinds of jobs—rarely seen but always felt in the smooth arc of a vehicle rising from an impossible position to a safe landing on the bed. 

For a company like Jan’s Towing—with over 35 units in its fleet and a staff trained to exacting standards—this is more than just a job. “We don’t try to reinvent the wheel,” said Martinez. “But we do show them how owner Jan Quakenbush wants things done.” 

And how things were done on this day was a textbook example of professionalism, training, and trust in one another. 

Even in a tight channel, behind a church, beneath a fence, they made it look routine. 

Tragedy in the Pond 

Published: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

pondtragedy e1f1b
By George L. Nitti 

A Saturday evening turned tragic south of Jackson, Mississippi, when a local tow truck operator lost his life after his truck veered off the road and plunged into a pond. Towman Rico Funchess, serving Copart and private clients, was driving along Florence Byram Road near Finco Farms Road when a three-vehicle accident changed everything. 

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. According to early reports and eyewitness accounts, Funchess and another vehicle appeared to sideswipe one another. The impact sent the tow truck—carrying a Chevrolet pickup—off the roadway and into a nearby pond. Bystanders rushed to pull Funchess from the submerged vehicle, and paramedics attempted to resuscitate him, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene. 

"He may have survived the crash," said Roland Phillips, owner of Phillips Towing, “but he didn’t know how to swim." 

Phillips and his crew were dispatched to recover the submerged wrecker and the vehicle it was transporting. They arrived roughly an hour after the incident was reported, with emergency personnel and dive teams already on-site conducting the rescue and investigation. 

“The tow truck was completely upside down in the pond,” Phillips said. “The only part you could see was the rollback bed where it touches the ground when loading.” 

The job required a rotator and a medium-duty conventional, along with careful coordination due to power lines hanging above the pond and the depth of the water—estimated at 15 to 16 feet. 

“It wasn’t overly complicated from a rigging standpoint, but working in water always changes the game,” Phillips added. “We had to cut the winch cable since the vehicle was still attached when we started pulling the wrecker upright.” 

Phillips and his team used a Freightliner chassis-mounted NRC 30-ton rollback, along with a 24-foot Century car carrier to remove the vehicles separately from the scene. The wrecked tow truck, severely twisted from the rollover, was hauled to the Rankin County impound lot, where an investigation is still ongoing. 

The entire recovery took nearly six hours—delayed not by mechanical issues, but by the sensitive nature of the incident and the presence of multiple agencies involved in the fatality investigation. 

“We’re used to tough recoveries,” Phillips said. “But it always hits different when it’s one of our own.” 

Who Gets to Tow an Airplane? 

Published: Saturday, April 19, 2025

plane1 ac047
By George L. Nitti 

It’s not every day you see a small aircraft perched intact atop a flatbed wrecker. That’s exactly why Jesse Nichols, owner of JN Wrecker of Bonham, Texas, felt the time was right to share a story that unfolded more than two years ago, back on September 23, 2022 — a story that, until now, mostly lived in local news clips and the memories of those who witnessed it.

“Who gets to tow airplanes?” he asked, laughing. “It’s just not something you see every day.”

That Friday afternoon in Savoy, Texas, a small aircraft made an emergency landing on eastbound Highway 82. The plane suffered an engine failure, forcing the pilot to bring it down directly into oncoming traffic. Miraculously, there were no collisions. Damage to the plane was minimal, but the real challenge lay ahead: clearing the aircraft from the roadway and transporting it without further compromising its condition — all while preserving it intact for the FAA to investigate.

The call came into Jesse’s company as a heavy wrecker job — possibly requiring airbags to lift the plane. But instead of rushing in blindly with big equipment, Jesse and his operations manager drove out first to inspect the scene.

“What we found,” Jesse recalled, “was that a simple solution might actually be better.”

Instead of using a heavy wrecker or suspension straps that might damage the aircraft, the team used a 2019 Ford F-750 with a 24-foot Vulcan LCG 16 medium-duty flatbed — rated for 16,000 lbs — to gently remove the aircraft from the highway. The first move was a temporary one: hooking into the front tow-bar point of the plane, raising the nose landing gear onto the tilted bed, and dragging it clear of traffic. This quick maneuver got vehicles moving again while the FAA assessed next steps.

Once out of harm’s way, the real ingenuity kicked in. Knowing the aircraft needed to stay intact, Jesse’s team came up with a plan: using a large I-beam to support the rear landing gear. They jacked each side of the aircraft, settled the landing gear wheels securely into the beam, strapped it down, and winched the entire assembly onto the flatbed. This kept the wings — spanning about 30 feet — above the bed and avoided stressing the fuselage.

Jesse remembers the airplane mechanic having them hook to the propeller with nylon slings and gently pull while they rolled the rear tires over skates and cribbing into the beam. The mechanic explained that the propeller was the strongest part of the plane because of how the engine was mounted. Jesse also used a tractor to handle the beam and position it just right. “It was a fun recovery for sure,” Jesse said, “especially since no one was injured, and it was out of the ordinary, and required some thinking outside the box.”

“A trailer wouldn’t have helped — the wingspan was too wide for anything,” Jesse added. “But this worked. It was safer and faster than any other method we could’ve tried.”

A police escort followed them as they transported the plane to a secure construction yard, one of the few places with enough gate clearance to accommodate the wide wings. It was held there until an FAA team arrived from Houston to investigate and later disassemble the plane for transport.

For Jesse, the takeaway is simple: “Sometimes, simple is better. And experience makes the difference.”

He credits his crew for helping come up with the plan and emphasized that the job didn’t require fancy tools as much as clear thinking and know-how. “People think if you get it done in 15 minutes, it should be cheap. But sometimes you’re paying for experience — not just labor.”

While the event was covered by local TV at the time, Jesse admits that stories like this tend to get buried fast. But the image of an airplane secured to a rollback, wings hanging wide, never really left him. “It’s eye-catching,” he said. “And for small towns like ours — around 10,000 people — moments like this don’t just stand out. They stick.”

Leadership – It Isn’t Always the Boss

Published: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Untitled design 8 9be8f
By Brian J. Riker

Leadership is about helping others succeed, not about power or position. A great leader has the heart of a teacher and the spirit of a servant. They put a lot of time and energy into helping develop others without always putting themselves first.

I believe leadership is more about purpose than power. It took me a while to learn that concept, longer than it should have given I had several great leaders to mentor me along the way, but alas I did figure out what it takes to be a decent leader.

A 2024 poll conducted by staffing agency Randstat concluded that 39% of all workers in America have no desire to advance into a leadership role, and 34% would change jobs before taking a leadership role if they were forced to accept a promotion. Perhaps this is because so few in leadership roles truly understand what it means to be a great leader; instead they are a manager or “boss.”

I think we all have had one or two “bosses” in our lives, and hopefully we all have had at least one or two great “leaders” as well. I know I have, one early on that I wish I had allowed to better mentor me and one just a few years ago that is still an inspiration, and a large part of my success.

In their book The Leadership Challenge, James M. Kouzes and Barry Posner share the five key points of highly successful leaders.

Model the way – Leaders establish the values and principles of the organization. This means a leader doesn’t just tell you what to do, they show you what to do with their everyday actions. This means no shortcuts, even when nobody is looking. Leaders always have exceptional integrity.

Inspire a shared vision – Clear and desirable goals for the organization, team and individual are critical to inspiring people to follow a leader. A leader will develop these shared goals with the benefit of the entire team in mind and they will ensure they are both attainable and adjustable to fit the individual.

Challenge the process – Excellent leaders, especially industry innovators, always are challenging the process. They can’t stand to hear “that’s the way we have always done it.” Instead they embrace the principle of killing “Sacred Cows,” meaning the long term core processes of not only their own organization but also the industry as a whole.

Enable others to act – They get to a point where they have coached their team so well that they can simply say “go” after giving a direction and the results will be the same, or better, than if they had completed the task themselves.

Encourage the heart – They always have the mentality of a coach. Whether a team member hits it out of the park and they are sharing the celebration or there was some failure, the great leader is there to offer words of encouragement and a gently hand to guide the team to the next success.

Those folks that can model those five keys typically are naturally drawn to being a “people person.” To excel in any leadership role, it is more about interpersonal relationships than it is about business acumen or being the best at the technical skill you are leading. Afterall, that is why you have a team of dedicated professionals working with you, so they can excel at what they do best as you provide the tools, resources and remove the roadblocks to their success.

Another thing many folks get wrong about leadership, it doesn’t always come from someone with the title, position of power or even the ownership of the organization. Many of the greatest leaders, especially within the towing industry, are the rank-and-file team members such as drivers, mechanics and clerks. These folks show compassion to their fellow human beings daily, gently coach other team members even when it “isn’t their job” and can gently guide their employer or ownership from the bottom up.

They lead because it is their calling, not because it is their job or because they get recognition for it. If you are in, or desire to be in, a leadership role for recognition or power then you likely will not make a good leader. Leadership is tough, occasionally thankless, but often enough it is very rewarding when you see your team, your people, succeed beyond their dreams. Helping others succeed is one of the greatest natural highs of all time.

Do you hear the calling? Get out there and be a great leader.

Counteracting Aggressive Customers

Published: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Aggressive Customers PIC 252e5
By Randall C. Resch

Sometimes there aren’t visual pre-signs to violence. When there’s no pre-warning that an awaiting customer experiences meltdown, it’s easy to miss outward signs when assessing a potential, violent interaction. If faced by an overbearing lunatic with an aggressive attitude, what would your response be to avoid an unwanted attack?

Our work oftentimes leads to violence. One-hundred eighty-eight recorded, violent acts against tow personnel, repo agents and operators date to the 1920’s, and help to illustrate that people have been on-edge for a host of issues, including drug use, politics, religion, war, loss of work, finances, even divorce and soured relationships.

The slightest act of “disrespect” can turn calm interactions into a full-blown fracas. Be aware that Ken’s and Karen’s are those customers and motorists you deal with every day. For towers and tow office personnel alike: How might a stranger’s aggressive irritation affect you?

Unleashing Violence

Take into consideration the “Flight or Fight Syndrome.” Are you smart enough to “de-escalate” potentially violent situations? After reading “tough guy” remarks on tow forums regarding this topic, I’m not so sure towers understand the importance of “de-escalation.” Will you react with calmly or initiate a level of violence that could get you jailed, or, worse yet, get you killed?

While some acts are unprovoked, stressed, agitated, even “normal individuals” can react with violence. To illustrate that point, consider two, tow related incidents.

Scenario One:  February 5, 2020, 42-year-old, Trooper Joseph Bullock, Air Force veteran and 19-year veteran of Florida’s Highway Patrol, stopped to check on a stopped motorist near Palm City. Determining the motorist needed a tow, Trooper Bullock requested a tow truck to his location.

As the operator loaded the disabled vehicle, an argument reportedly ensued over the price to tow. Angered at his inability to pay, the motorist, without indication, walked to the trooper’s police cruiser and shot Trooper Bullock in the head. The shooter then attempted to kill the tower as he ran from danger. Luckily for the tower, the gun jammed furthering his escape.  

An off-duty detective (from another agency) witnessed the exchange only to insert himself into the gunfight, firing multiple rounds at the shooter. Although one round struck the shooter in the chest, the shooter took the coward’s way out with a single shot to the head.

Scenario Two:  Near, Oceanside, California, May 2002, 23-year-old, Bryan Naylor, a Freeway Service Patrol operator, noticed a lone Cadillac stopped in the shoulder of southbound I-5 near Marine Corps Station, Camp Pendleton. Because assisting is an FSP duty, Naylor approached the motorist to inquire about the car’s problem.

Asking if he needed assistance, Naylor recognized the male’s irritated demeanor, simply advising him it was unsafe to be stopped on the highway’s shoulder. As Naylor returned to his truck, the motorist fired multiple shots dropping Naylor to the pavement.

The shooter fled afoot’ crossing the highway’s eight-lanes, jumping the fence onto Camp Pendleton. A passing Marine who witnessed the fracas, pulled Naylor to safety. Long story short, the FSP operator survived with the shooter being subsequently killed by Oceanside and Marine Corp police. Note: The CHP reported, “There was no altercation.”

Ladder of De-Escalation

Not to suggest these towers did anything to provoke an attack, it’s a reality true for repo agents and tow operators. There’s a proved “thin, fine line” referring to inherent dangers of simply conducting business. Because of known undue violence against tow and repo personnel, knowing (and practicing) “how-to counteract”  is the first rule of engaging customers and vehicle owners. A tower’s aggressive response, accompanied by puffing up, may be the catalyst that incites anger and violence.

 “De-escalation” isn’t typically taught to tow and repo personnel in which simple, polite, customer interaction could be the saving grace that avoids violence. Tow owners take note, especially if your company conducts repos and PPI’s. Topic specific training is necessary!

Knowing that towers and repo agents are from tough stock, “backing down” oftentimes creates escalation of violence. In a nutshell, learn how-to avoid escalation! When towers are emotional and become aggressive, the angry instigator declares victory when towers are sucked into their agitation. Remember; calm heads prevail! Eight ladder-steps of escalation to avoid are:

1. Irritation

2. Frustration

3. Disrespect

4. Anger

5. Defensiveness

6. Aggression

7. Threats of Violence

8. Violence

Handle it Proper

Knowing (and practicing) steps to de-escalation is a requirement for individual safety. Ask yourself, “Do my on-scene actions promote violence?” It doesn’t require a psychology degree to practice de-escalation techniques, simply because “It takes two ta’ tango.”

The ability to de-escalate should be in the forefront of every tow professional’s bag of tricks. Sometimes, backing down isn’t an act of weakness, but a lifesaving choice.

To stimulate in-house training and discussion, watch, American Towman TV’s, Emily Oz, feature a short video introducing the importance of “De-Escalation.” Watch it, apply it. Scroll to the Link:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EIkbq_-mhPw       n

_________________________________________________________

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 55-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 760-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

May 28 - June 03, 2025

Simple, Clean, and Bold

Published: Saturday, May 17, 2025

hjcover 9ae03
By George L. Nitti

At the towing facility of HJ Towing & Recovery, located in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, a gleaming new 75-ton Century rotator stands tall—a new chapter in a family story that began 25 years ago.

Built on a 2025 Peterbilt 389 chassis, the lime green and black giant commands attention with its bold stance and clean-cut graphics. According to Jacob Richcreek, a manager and trainer at HJ Towing, the color scheme is part of a unified brand vision that’s been honed over time.

“The black and lime green—that’s actually our company colors,” Jacob explains. “That’s how we order all of them.”

The design on the side of the new rotator is minimalistic but striking, featuring stripes in lime green and purple, anchored by the company’s HJ logo. It's a shift from the company's earlier graphic-heavy wraps.

“We used to have big fancy wraps down the side,” Jacob says. “But they switched back to the simpler, classier logo about four years ago—stripes instead of checkered flags and all the extras.”

This shift toward uniformity is part of HJ Towing’s broader design philosophy. “It’s simple but clean,” Jacob emphasizes. “All our trucks that don’t have a theme get this standard graphic.”

Still, even within the standard, there’s room for personal touches.

Like a panther highlighted on the back of the unit —a tribute to Jake Richcreek’s early days in towing when he once had to barter a car tow in the 1980s.

Or the checkered flag found on the unit's side—a symbol of the Richcreek family's roots in Pennsylvania's racing scene. “Jake’s uncles used to race, and his little brother Danny still races,” Jacob explains. “Some of our drivers are racecar drivers too—like Kendall, who drives one of our new 25-ton trucks.” 

Or the smiley face decal on the window—accompanied by the phrase “Have a nice day :)”—are part of a long-standing tradition across the fleet, injecting a bit of friendliness into every roadside encounter.

Even the slogan destined for the rotator’s boom—though delayed—tells a story: “Chasing the dream, not the competition.” A reference to HJ’s values, it’s often accompanied by a Calvin and Hobbes-style cartoon.

The unit is also outfitted with other special features - visor, chrome bumper, lighting arrays, chevron reflectors for safety. The rotator also boasts the newest raptor control system, cutting-edge rigging tech, and everything needed to manage the heaviest highway recoveries.

As for Jacob, he trains most of the new drivers. A former teacher with a degree in business, he now leads HJ Towing’s CDL and recovery training programs.

“Each and every driver has to get at least 120 hours of training,” he says. “I do the first 80.”

And while finding qualified drivers in today’s market is challenging, HJ Towing likes to hire newbies.

“Instead of hiring experienced people, we started hiring new to the industry,” Jacob explains. “Some come from academic jobs, some from transportation management, and we retrain them from scratch.”

With over 30 heavy-duty trucks, dozens of operators, HJ Towing continues to push forward—this time with graphics that are clean, bold, and reflective of the company’s journey of “always chasing the dream.”

Old Faithful on the Road 

Published: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

yellowstone2 de5ed
By George L. Nitti

In the heart of Yellowstone National Park, Zachary Pickering, owner of Yellowstone Towing and Repair, recently rolled out a new addition to his fleet that’s a mobile homage to the region’s rugged beauty and heritage: a 2024 Kenworth 990 with a Custom Built CDR 50-ton rotator, made by Custom Built, LLC. Dubbed “Old Faithful,” which is named after the iconic geyser, the rotator blends Yellowstone’s natural allure with the company's commitment to family legacy and quality service.  

“Normally, I don’t go for wraps,” Pickering explained. “They’re expensive, and they often don’t last as long as other finishes. But with this truck, we wanted something that would stand out, especially because it’s often in the park where tourists from all over the world visit. We wanted it to look really cool—something that connects with the landscape and captures the feeling of running alongside the bison and the buffaloes.”  

The wrap’s design came from Pickering himself, a third-generation operator of the family business (his son, nephew and other family are in line to be 4th generation), who also has a background in communications and design. Using Adobe InDesign, he developed a striking visual that merges the company’s bold spirit with the majestic simplicity of the park.   

At the heart of this wrap, two pieces of imagery stick out. The pristineness of nature, marked by a series of towering pine trees along the side of the wrap. And a large compass, a symbol of exploration and guidance—a fitting image for a towing company that often ventures into challenging terrains to assist with recoveries. “I didn’t want to just do mountains and trees like some other companies,” Pickering explained. “The compass was my second choice, but it felt like the right choice, representing going where no one else has been.”  

Operating from their main headquarters in Island Park, Idaho, about 14 miles from the entrance to Yellowstone Park, the company serves I-15, Highway 20, and the winding roads within and around Yellowstone Park. “In the summer, we’re in the park nearly every other day,” Pickering said. “And we’re there to help when the park’s towing services need backup, like when we helped recover a camper 750 feet down a mountain. Sometimes, we even coordinate with Blackhawks for tricky rescues.”  

Beside Old Faithful’s eye-catching design is a rotator built on quality as the manufacturer, Custom Built LLC, is a family-operated business located in Kane, Pennsylvania that, like Yellowstone Towing, prioritizes craftsmanship. “They’re all-American made, with everything built in-house,” Pickering noted. “We love that they’re family-run, like us.”  

This Custom Built CDR 50-ton rotator is equipped with a powerful CX-15 engine producing 565 horsepower and an 18-speed transmission, delivering the strength needed for heavy-duty recovery jobs. Designed with long-haul efficiency, it features a premium comfort package, including a Neway suspension system for a smoother ride, ventilated heated and cooled seats, and a high-end Diamond Interior Package. Storage is fully customized, with compartments strategically designed in collaboration with the manufacturer for optimal organization. The unit is equipped with five winch lines, including two 50,000-lb main winches, two 20,000-lb auxiliary winches, and a 50,000-lb drag winch, making it a powerhouse in any recovery operation. 

Through thoughtful design with a connection to Yellowstone’s wilderness while embracing quality, Pickering has created a symbol that resonates with nature and the spirit of America.

George L. Nitti is the editor and a writer for Tow Industry Week, contributing countless articles on tow industry graphics, recoveries, news, business and more. He is also a feature writer for American Towman Magazine, along with being its news editor.

Built to Last 

Published: Saturday, April 26, 2025

CC cover 843ec
By George L. Nitti 

When C&C Towing’s newest heavy-duty wrecker hits the road, it’s impossible to miss. With a blend of artistry, engineering, and tribute, this 2025 Peterbilt 567 fitted with a fully customized 30-ton wrecker unit is a symbol of national pride and personal remembrance. 

C&C Towing has been a family-owned and operated business in Dublin, Georgia, since 1980, specializing in heavy-duty towing and hauling. When it came time to build their newest wrecker, owner Casey Clark knew exactly where to turn: Custom Built LLC out of Kane, Pennsylvania. 

This new Peterbilt marks the seventh truck C&C Towing has built with Nick and Derek D’Angelo’s team. “They just get it,” says Casey. “We sat down and went through what we needed—something updated, highly visible, with plenty of storage and versatility—and they delivered again.” 

The truck is packed with thoughtful features to streamline operations and boost safety. It boasts a tunnel box and adjustable shelving in every compartment to accommodate a wide range of tools and equipment. Its high-body rear doors fold up to shield operators and tools from harsh weather, and an integrated handwashing station promotes cleanliness and safety on the job. Customized lighting, including Boogey underglow lights and illuminated handles, ensures better visibility during night operations. Every element was designed with the operator’s comfort, safety, and efficiency in mind. 

Visually, Casey turned to Bombshell Customs in Hiram, Georgia, where Todd Powell led the creative process for the truck’s wrap. The goal: honor America, celebrate the company’s roots, and raise awareness for breast cancer. 

The front of the truck unfurls into a bold American flag, brought to life with deep highlights, shadows, and layered graphics that give it movement and emotion. A steel, silver tow chain, drawn with a massive hand and arm, seems to tear back the layers of wrap, symbolizing the strength beneath the surface. Hidden within the intricate design—if you look closely—are eighteen layers of deep blues, among which the original C&C Towing logo is subtly embedded. 

The most touching details are reserved for Casey’s late mother, Kathie Clark, one of C&C’s original founders. Her actual signature—preserved from a stamp she once used—is incorporated into the pink ribbon on the truck, a tribute to her battle with breast cancer. Butterflies, her favorite symbol, flutter across the hood, sleeper, and truck number. When the hood folds open, it reveals two hands gently holding a cross, surrounded by butterflies. 

Building this wrecker was more than a business transaction; it was a collaboration between a family company, a trusted builder, and a skilled artist. C&C Towing’s newest truck reminds us: some things—like family, pride, and honor—are built to last. 

May 28 - June 03, 2025

Wireless Headsets

Published: Wednesday, April 30, 2025 soneticsheadset 55666

Introducing the APEX V2 Wireless Headsets from Sonetics—a next-level solution for team communication that keeps you connected, protected, and productive. Whether you're operating heavy machinery, coordinating in high-noise environments, or managing teams across distances, the V2 system ensures crystal-clear, real-time conversations with no wires, no lag, and no hassle.

Built on decades of innovation, the APEX V2 headsets combine superior audio performance, advanced hearing protection, and intuitive usability to make your job safer and easier—every day.

Key Features: 

- Hands-free operation allows you to stay focused on the task while communicating effortlessly. 
- Real-time team communication enables clear, natural conversations without delays. 
- Advanced hearing protection with programmable volume limits to meet safety standards. 
- Listen-through technology helps you stay aware of your surroundings. 
- DECT7 wireless communication offers secure, interference-free audio with up to 1,600 feet of range. 
- Bluetooth and two-way radio integration for versatile connectivity options. 
- Up to 24-hour battery life to support long shifts without needing to recharge. 
- Quick and easy setup—just put your headset on and start working. 
- Engineered for challenging environments with noise-canceling microphones and durable construction. 

For more info, click here.

Universal Repositioning Wheel

Published: Monday, December 16, 2024
guniwheel 40a50
The GUNI® Wheel X is a revolutionary universal automotive repositioning wheel, designed for versatility and efficiency. With roller spinning functionality and an interchangeable hub system, it easily moves vehicles with seized drums, damaged wheels, or locked transmissions—including EVs, accident victims, and barn finds.

Key Features:

  • Roller Spinning Functionality: Converts to a free-spinning wheel by removing four bolts, enabling movement of locked or immobilized vehicles.
  • Interchangeable Hubs: Easily swapped with eight wheel studs to fit a wide range of cars, SUVs, and trucks.
  • Universal Fit: Slotted bolt patterns and four size options eliminate the need for multiple wheel sets.

Save space, time, and money with the GUNI® Wheel X—ideal for tow companies and repair shops. Upgrade today for efficient, hassle-free vehicle repositioning! For more info, go to https://guniproducts.com/product

Inflatable Air Bag

Published: Friday, July 12, 2024

inflatlable airback 88e10

Steck Manufacturing Introduces the EasyWedge Inflatable Air Bag Three-Pack Combo. 

Key Features: 

-- Durable & Multi-Use: Ideal for emergency vehicle access, vehicle repair, construction (window and door fitting), appliance leveling, DIY home use, and more. 

-- Three Sizes Included: Perfectly sized for various markets and applications, with individual bags also available. 

-- Compact & Lightweight: Easy to insert into tight spaces, non-marring design protects surfaces, trims, and finishes. 

-- Heavy-Duty Construction: High-frequency sonic welded edges ensure long-lasting durability and a tight seal. 

-- Ease of Use: One-handed operation with precision inflation control and quick deflation. 

-- Versatile Tool: Essential for towmen, vehicle repair professionals, contractors, and more. 

-- Reliable Solution: Great for accessing hard-to-reach areas during lockouts, auto repairs, and building construction. 

For more information, visit: steckmanufacturing.com 

Carla Culver, of Beaumont, Texas, faces a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.

Texas Woman on Trial for Alleged Assault on Repo Agent

Published: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

A 49-year-old woman is on trial this week for allegedly hitting a repo man with her car, severely injuring his legs during an incident in September 2023.

Carla Culver, of Beaumont, Texas faces a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony. Her trial is being held in Jefferson County’s Criminal District Court before Judge John Stevens. Jury selection began Monday, with opening statements and testimony on Tuesday. Mike Laird is prosecuting for the District Attorney’s Office, while Todd Leblanc is representing Culver.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the incident occurred outside Temptations Gentleman’s Club in Beaumont. Witnesses say the repo agent was trying to repossess Culver’s vehicle when she allegedly drove forward with him under the hood, crushing his leg between two cars. EMS found the man critically injured with a mangled leg.

Culver admitted to seeing and hearing the man but claimed she didn’t know how the car moved. Detectives called her actions “reckless.”

Vehicle Repossessions Surge in 2024

Published: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

In 2024, an estimated 1.88 million vehicles were repossessed across the United States, a reflection of both economic factors and regional differences in the auto loan market. States with the largest populations, including California, Texas, and Florida, saw the highest repossession volumes, driven by larger vehicle fleets and higher delinquency rates. In these states, an average of 23 cars are repossessed per day, underscoring the scale of the issue.

Conversely, smaller states like Vermont, North Dakota, and Hawaii reported significantly lower repossession rates, with states like Hawaii seeing fewer than one repossession per day. These discrepancies are tied to factors such as population size, vehicle registration counts, and economic conditions affecting credit quality.

While precise figures for vehicle repossessions in 2023 are not publicly available, estimates suggest a significant increase compared to previous years. According to data from Cox Automotive, approximately 1.5 million vehicles were repossessed in 2023. This marks a notable rise from the 1.2 million repossessions reported in 2022. The uptick in repossessions aligns with broader economic trends, including rising auto loan delinquencies and increased vehicle prices, which have contributed to financial strain for many borrowers. These figures underscore the challenges facing consumers and the auto finance industry in recent years.

Source: https://curepossession.com

WA Man Faces Trial for Robbery and Assault

Published: Tuesday, March 04, 2025

A trial is set to begin Monday for Shaun David Rambow, 45, charged with first-degree robbery and assault after allegedly attacking a repossession agent attempting to recover his car. Prosecutors claim Rambow pulled off a dramatic escape in May 2024, evading two repo men by leaping into his car and driving it off a lift truck while one of the agents’ arms was still inside the vehicle. The injured agent pressed charges, and Rambow now faces charges of robbery, assault, reckless endangerment, and motor vehicle theft.

Authorities allege this was not Rambow’s first encounter with repo men. In a previous incident, he managed to escape as they tried to tow his car. Rambow pleaded not guilty to the charges. The trial is underway in Kittitas County Superior Court, with jury selection starting Monday morning. 

https://curepossession.com

Illegal Repo Gone Wrong: Car Dealer Sentenced

Published: Thursday, February 13, 2025

A used car dealer in Alabama has been sentenced to federal prison after attempting an illegal and armed repossession of a vehicle sold under high-interest financing terms. The dealer, who operated a Buy-Here-Pay-Here lot, had sold a vehicle with a 24.22% interest rate and later realized the finance company would claw back funds (recovering previously paid dealer commissions) if the loan defaulted.

Instead of following legal repossession procedures, the dealer and an associate tracked down the vehicle and forcefully took it back at gunpoint. The victim, fearing for their life, reported the incident, leading to an FBI investigation. The dealer was convicted of carjacking and firearms charges, receiving an 8 year prison sentence.

This case highlights the dangers of improper recovery practices and the risks that come with disregarding legal repossession procedures. Industry experts stress the importance of using licensed recovery agents and ensuring repossessions comply with state and federal laws.

Source: https://www.tampafp.com

