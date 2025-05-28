Head in-the-Sand Mentality … a Deadly Practice

By Randall C. Resch Although there’s huge industry emphasis on working away from approaching traffic, towers continue to put themselves in harm’s way. The message is there, but towers continue to ignore it. This all too well-known tragedy repeated itself … again. And in the mindset of another operator’s passing, the tow community’s outpouring of sadness and anger extends fault to blame law enforcement for not enforcing SDMO. There’s no accurate accounting of operator fatalities by the industry and law enforcement. I estimate as many as 737-operators have been killed working on-highway events dating to 1928. Pedestrian strikes (against towers) is a known fact always in the industry’s forefront. Equally true are media segments confirming these occurrences. In April 2025, a south Florida tow owner/operator responded to tow a vehicle situated on a highway’s shoulder. While preparing said vehicle, he was struck by a motorist who failed to slow down and move over. Several articles stated: “He was operating outside the tow truck when struck.” This begs the question: Was the tower working the traffic side? Missing the Message When working freeway events, actions must be quick, decisive and accurate. Anything less than that may result in deadly consequences. In Florida’s fatality, in a “petition for change,” opening words stated: “He did everything right. But it wasn’t enough. Every six days in America, a tow truck operator is killed while helping others.” Had he not been exposed to the traffic side, would he not have been struck? The phrase “Every six days in America” is factually inaccurate and undermines the professionalism and credibility of our industry. I’m perplexed by the simple fact that the towing community often blames the motoring public for failing to Slow Down and Move Over, while disregarding the actions of towers themselves. This is a well-known issue within our own ranks. I’m stunned by many towers who don’t practice on-scene awareness when working on-highway events. It’s they who work directly in harm’s way. This is “head in-the-sand” mentality! Call these words harsh, but they’re a reoccurring reminder that towers haven’t changed on-scene processes and techniques to place them away from the dangers of approaching traffic. Newly initiated was a petitioner’s signature campaign, hoping for increased enforcement and penalties against motorists violating SDMO. In the comment pages, an anonymous tower submitted comments displaying questionable mentality towards on-scene safety. In his words, the commenting tower stated: “I’ve been hit on the shoulder twice on the side of the road, and I’ve gotten hit with about five-mirrors.” Personally, I’m mortified by these comments as they bring several thoughts to mind: Are towers oblivious to on-highway dangers? Do they (likely) never attend a National TIM course? Do they not know the non-traffic side is the safer side? Is on-highway training conducted where they work? The “Root Cause” Is? To reduce the risk of a deadly pedestrian strike, there’s an important and often overlooked truth that towers need to fully grasp. Let’s explore this reality by considering three key points. Other than existing laws for Freeway Service Patrol (FSP) operators, or, Motorist Assist Operators (MAP) training requirements, there are no federal or state laws mandating required on-highway training for the average operator and technician providing on-highway services Existing vehicle code laws require the application of complete four-point tie-down for carriers, ratchets and straps for wheel lifts and dollies, safety chains to towed vehicles, and extension lights in place. These code requirements place tow operators directly in harm’s way Many laws have been on-the-books for decades. Accordingly, state tow truck associations have done little to nothing to lobby “change,” “amendment,” or “exemption,” to existing laws allowing for a “partial, safety hookup process.” Nothing exists for on-highway towers to apply minimal safety restraint to non-traffic sides of rescued vehicles to get off the highway or to safer locations Lobby for Change When interpreting vehicle code laws specific to operator safety, there’s no written word requiring tow operators to position themselves directly in harm’s way. I find no narrative mandating that tow operators shall get themselves killed in the service of others. Since the invent of GPS, cellphones, iPods, and those technical advances delivered to mobile entertainment, distracted driving is the monstrous catalyst leading to operator deaths. And although SDMO has been around for twenty-something years, motorists continue to maim and kill operators serving the highways. When another preventable incident takes a tow worker’s life, I examine what root causes or associated factors led to the tower’s death. Nowhere in this narrative will you hear me refer to “Accident.” Why not? Accidents are preventable! When towers knowingly place themselves on the traffic side, stand in active lanes, or stand between vehicles, the reality of fatal strike increases immensely. So why doesn’t common sense prevail? Towers, why not reevaluate your on-highway response by taking necessary steps and not place yourselves in harm’s way. Changing tires for free, or for chump change is nothing less than risking a straight line into a pine box. Yes, there are other options and solutions beyond intentionally facing a deadly scenario. I’d like to believe that we, as towers, work smart and make a conscious effort to position ourselves out of harm’s way. Suggesting that a tower is killed every six days makes our industry appear ignorant of the lessons we’ve learned. Am I wrong? Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 55-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 760-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

Leadership – It Isn’t Always the Boss

By Brian J. Riker Leadership is about helping others succeed, not about power or position. A great leader has the heart of a teacher and the spirit of a servant. They put a lot of time and energy into helping develop others without always putting themselves first. I believe leadership is more about purpose than power. It took me a while to learn that concept, longer than it should have given I had several great leaders to mentor me along the way, but alas I did figure out what it takes to be a decent leader. A 2024 poll conducted by staffing agency Randstat concluded that 39% of all workers in America have no desire to advance into a leadership role, and 34% would change jobs before taking a leadership role if they were forced to accept a promotion. Perhaps this is because so few in leadership roles truly understand what it means to be a great leader; instead they are a manager or “boss.” I think we all have had one or two “bosses” in our lives, and hopefully we all have had at least one or two great “leaders” as well. I know I have, one early on that I wish I had allowed to better mentor me and one just a few years ago that is still an inspiration, and a large part of my success. In their book The Leadership Challenge, James M. Kouzes and Barry Posner share the five key points of highly successful leaders. Model the way – Leaders establish the values and principles of the organization. This means a leader doesn’t just tell you what to do, they show you what to do with their everyday actions. This means no shortcuts, even when nobody is looking. Leaders always have exceptional integrity. Inspire a shared vision – Clear and desirable goals for the organization, team and individual are critical to inspiring people to follow a leader. A leader will develop these shared goals with the benefit of the entire team in mind and they will ensure they are both attainable and adjustable to fit the individual. Challenge the process – Excellent leaders, especially industry innovators, always are challenging the process. They can’t stand to hear “that’s the way we have always done it.” Instead they embrace the principle of killing “Sacred Cows,” meaning the long term core processes of not only their own organization but also the industry as a whole. Enable others to act – They get to a point where they have coached their team so well that they can simply say “go” after giving a direction and the results will be the same, or better, than if they had completed the task themselves. Encourage the heart – They always have the mentality of a coach. Whether a team member hits it out of the park and they are sharing the celebration or there was some failure, the great leader is there to offer words of encouragement and a gently hand to guide the team to the next success. Those folks that can model those five keys typically are naturally drawn to being a “people person.” To excel in any leadership role, it is more about interpersonal relationships than it is about business acumen or being the best at the technical skill you are leading. Afterall, that is why you have a team of dedicated professionals working with you, so they can excel at what they do best as you provide the tools, resources and remove the roadblocks to their success. Another thing many folks get wrong about leadership, it doesn’t always come from someone with the title, position of power or even the ownership of the organization. Many of the greatest leaders, especially within the towing industry, are the rank-and-file team members such as drivers, mechanics and clerks. These folks show compassion to their fellow human beings daily, gently coach other team members even when it “isn’t their job” and can gently guide their employer or ownership from the bottom up. They lead because it is their calling, not because it is their job or because they get recognition for it. If you are in, or desire to be in, a leadership role for recognition or power then you likely will not make a good leader. Leadership is tough, occasionally thankless, but often enough it is very rewarding when you see your team, your people, succeed beyond their dreams. Helping others succeed is one of the greatest natural highs of all time. Do you hear the calling? Get out there and be a great leader.