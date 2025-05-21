Leadership – It Isn’t Always the Boss

By Brian J. Riker Leadership is about helping others succeed, not about power or position. A great leader has the heart of a teacher and the spirit of a servant. They put a lot of time and energy into helping develop others without always putting themselves first. I believe leadership is more about purpose than power. It took me a while to learn that concept, longer than it should have given I had several great leaders to mentor me along the way, but alas I did figure out what it takes to be a decent leader. A 2024 poll conducted by staffing agency Randstat concluded that 39% of all workers in America have no desire to advance into a leadership role, and 34% would change jobs before taking a leadership role if they were forced to accept a promotion. Perhaps this is because so few in leadership roles truly understand what it means to be a great leader; instead they are a manager or “boss.” I think we all have had one or two “bosses” in our lives, and hopefully we all have had at least one or two great “leaders” as well. I know I have, one early on that I wish I had allowed to better mentor me and one just a few years ago that is still an inspiration, and a large part of my success. In their book The Leadership Challenge, James M. Kouzes and Barry Posner share the five key points of highly successful leaders. Model the way – Leaders establish the values and principles of the organization. This means a leader doesn’t just tell you what to do, they show you what to do with their everyday actions. This means no shortcuts, even when nobody is looking. Leaders always have exceptional integrity. Inspire a shared vision – Clear and desirable goals for the organization, team and individual are critical to inspiring people to follow a leader. A leader will develop these shared goals with the benefit of the entire team in mind and they will ensure they are both attainable and adjustable to fit the individual. Challenge the process – Excellent leaders, especially industry innovators, always are challenging the process. They can’t stand to hear “that’s the way we have always done it.” Instead they embrace the principle of killing “Sacred Cows,” meaning the long term core processes of not only their own organization but also the industry as a whole. Enable others to act – They get to a point where they have coached their team so well that they can simply say “go” after giving a direction and the results will be the same, or better, than if they had completed the task themselves. Encourage the heart – They always have the mentality of a coach. Whether a team member hits it out of the park and they are sharing the celebration or there was some failure, the great leader is there to offer words of encouragement and a gently hand to guide the team to the next success. Those folks that can model those five keys typically are naturally drawn to being a “people person.” To excel in any leadership role, it is more about interpersonal relationships than it is about business acumen or being the best at the technical skill you are leading. Afterall, that is why you have a team of dedicated professionals working with you, so they can excel at what they do best as you provide the tools, resources and remove the roadblocks to their success. Another thing many folks get wrong about leadership, it doesn’t always come from someone with the title, position of power or even the ownership of the organization. Many of the greatest leaders, especially within the towing industry, are the rank-and-file team members such as drivers, mechanics and clerks. These folks show compassion to their fellow human beings daily, gently coach other team members even when it “isn’t their job” and can gently guide their employer or ownership from the bottom up. They lead because it is their calling, not because it is their job or because they get recognition for it. If you are in, or desire to be in, a leadership role for recognition or power then you likely will not make a good leader. Leadership is tough, occasionally thankless, but often enough it is very rewarding when you see your team, your people, succeed beyond their dreams. Helping others succeed is one of the greatest natural highs of all time. Do you hear the calling? Get out there and be a great leader.

Counteracting Aggressive Customers

By Randall C. Resch Sometimes there aren’t visual pre-signs to violence. When there’s no pre-warning that an awaiting customer experiences meltdown, it’s easy to miss outward signs when assessing a potential, violent interaction. If faced by an overbearing lunatic with an aggressive attitude, what would your response be to avoid an unwanted attack? Our work oftentimes leads to violence. One-hundred eighty-eight recorded, violent acts against tow personnel, repo agents and operators date to the 1920’s, and help to illustrate that people have been on-edge for a host of issues, including drug use, politics, religion, war, loss of work, finances, even divorce and soured relationships. The slightest act of “disrespect” can turn calm interactions into a full-blown fracas. Be aware that Ken’s and Karen’s are those customers and motorists you deal with every day. For towers and tow office personnel alike: How might a stranger’s aggressive irritation affect you? Unleashing Violence Take into consideration the “Flight or Fight Syndrome.” Are you smart enough to “de-escalate” potentially violent situations? After reading “tough guy” remarks on tow forums regarding this topic, I’m not so sure towers understand the importance of “de-escalation.” Will you react with calmly or initiate a level of violence that could get you jailed, or, worse yet, get you killed? While some acts are unprovoked, stressed, agitated, even “normal individuals” can react with violence. To illustrate that point, consider two, tow related incidents. Scenario One: February 5, 2020, 42-year-old, Trooper Joseph Bullock, Air Force veteran and 19-year veteran of Florida’s Highway Patrol, stopped to check on a stopped motorist near Palm City. Determining the motorist needed a tow, Trooper Bullock requested a tow truck to his location. As the operator loaded the disabled vehicle, an argument reportedly ensued over the price to tow. Angered at his inability to pay, the motorist, without indication, walked to the trooper’s police cruiser and shot Trooper Bullock in the head. The shooter then attempted to kill the tower as he ran from danger. Luckily for the tower, the gun jammed furthering his escape. An off-duty detective (from another agency) witnessed the exchange only to insert himself into the gunfight, firing multiple rounds at the shooter. Although one round struck the shooter in the chest, the shooter took the coward’s way out with a single shot to the head. Scenario Two: Near, Oceanside, California, May 2002, 23-year-old, Bryan Naylor, a Freeway Service Patrol operator, noticed a lone Cadillac stopped in the shoulder of southbound I-5 near Marine Corps Station, Camp Pendleton. Because assisting is an FSP duty, Naylor approached the motorist to inquire about the car’s problem. Asking if he needed assistance, Naylor recognized the male’s irritated demeanor, simply advising him it was unsafe to be stopped on the highway’s shoulder. As Naylor returned to his truck, the motorist fired multiple shots dropping Naylor to the pavement. The shooter fled afoot’ crossing the highway’s eight-lanes, jumping the fence onto Camp Pendleton. A passing Marine who witnessed the fracas, pulled Naylor to safety. Long story short, the FSP operator survived with the shooter being subsequently killed by Oceanside and Marine Corp police. Note: The CHP reported, “There was no altercation.” Ladder of De-Escalation Not to suggest these towers did anything to provoke an attack, it’s a reality true for repo agents and tow operators. There’s a proved “thin, fine line” referring to inherent dangers of simply conducting business. Because of known undue violence against tow and repo personnel, knowing (and practicing) “how-to counteract” is the first rule of engaging customers and vehicle owners. A tower’s aggressive response, accompanied by puffing up, may be the catalyst that incites anger and violence. “De-escalation” isn’t typically taught to tow and repo personnel in which simple, polite, customer interaction could be the saving grace that avoids violence. Tow owners take note, especially if your company conducts repos and PPI’s. Topic specific training is necessary! Knowing that towers and repo agents are from tough stock, “backing down” oftentimes creates escalation of violence. In a nutshell, learn how-to avoid escalation! When towers are emotional and become aggressive, the angry instigator declares victory when towers are sucked into their agitation. Remember; calm heads prevail! Eight ladder-steps of escalation to avoid are: 1. Irritation 2. Frustration 3. Disrespect 4. Anger 5. Defensiveness 6. Aggression 7. Threats of Violence 8. Violence Handle it Proper Knowing (and practicing) steps to de-escalation is a requirement for individual safety. Ask yourself, “Do my on-scene actions promote violence?” It doesn’t require a psychology degree to practice de-escalation techniques, simply because “It takes two ta’ tango.” The ability to de-escalate should be in the forefront of every tow professional’s bag of tricks. Sometimes, backing down isn’t an act of weakness, but a lifesaving choice. To stimulate in-house training and discussion, watch, American Towman TV’s, Emily Oz, feature a short video introducing the importance of “De-Escalation.” Watch it, apply it. Scroll to the Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EIkbq_-mhPw n _________________________________________________________ Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 55-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 760-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.