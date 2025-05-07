Digital Edition
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing May 07 - May 13, 2025

What Is a Qualified Driver?

By Brian J Riker

With the recent discussions surrounding non-domiciled CDL drivers and English language proficiency, now is a good time to ask, are your drivers qualified?

It is increasingly difficult to hire drivers let alone good drivers. Few people seem to want to respond to calls at all hours of the day or night in all weather conditions. Many employers may be tempted to look the other way for minor things when hiring just to fill the position.

As an industry we have a bunch of criteria to meet to say someone is qualified. Besides the towing specific training and qualifications that many police agencies require (criminal check, formal training, city or county license, etc) we also have a duty to ensure the driver is legally qualified to operate the vehicle we assign to them. I will focus on those qualifications as they are governed mostly by 49 CFR Part 391, although there are a few states with unique additional requirements such as New York, which requires a tow truck endorsement on their driver license, even for trucks that would not require a commercial driver license in most other states.

The basic driver qualifications are quite simple and apply to anyone that is engaging in interstate commerce, as well as most intrastate drivers since only a few states exclude light duty trucks from these rules when operated solely intrastate. To err on the side of caution, if you use these federal regulations as a base line, your drivers will always be qualified.

If you operate an interstate commercial motor vehicle, which is any vehicle with a gross vehicle weight rating, or actual weight, greater than 10,000 pounds, then your drivers are subject to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations as below:

-- Must be 21 years of age or older to engage in interstate commerce
-- Must be medically qualified by a DOT approved examiner
-- Must possess a valid driver license for the appropriate vehicle class
-- Can by experience, training or both safely operate the vehicle
-- Interstate commerce drivers (with or without a CDL) must be able to read, write and communicate in English in a manner sufficient to respond to official inquiries, read road signs, converse with the general public and make entries on official reports

To ensure you only hire qualified drivers, the FMCSA requires you, as an employer, to obtain a written application for employment that lists all their previous employers for the last 10 years. This application has specific content and wording requirements that must be met for it to be valid. You are required to investigate the last three years of employment history, including making written inquires to all DOT related employers regarding the driver’s safety performance history and controlled substance testing history.

All commercial drivers are required to self-certify their driving history during the application process and you as the employer must verify the accuracy of their certification by obtaining a driver license abstract from their licensing state, and any state(s) they have held a driver’s license in during the previous three years. You must then obtain a new license check annually, or if the driver has a CDL at least annually and within 15 days of whenever they obtain a new medical certification.

It is a requirement to perform a pre-employment road test in the same type of vehicle they will be regularly operating. There are some exceptions to this for experienced drivers, although I would never recommend hiring someone you have not road tested. The road test must evaluate specific skills including, but not limited to, backing, highway driving, coupling/uncoupling of combination vehicles, pre-trip inspection and basic control skills like parking.

If you are hiring a CDL driver you must not only have a negative pre-employment DOT drug test result prior to allowing them to drive, you also must have a full query of the FMCSA Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse that shows they are “not prohibited.” This is critical because if they are “prohibited,” it means they have failed a DOT drug test and are not legal to drive any commercial vehicle, even non-CDL required vehicles.

Pro-tip – When hiring someone that has had a CDL or commercial learner’s permit within the previous three years, you should also conduct a full query of them in the Clearinghouse. I have found many applicants with CDL experience looking to “take it easy” and only drive non-cdl trucks. Then, when I query the Clearinghouse, they are found to be “prohibited” and were just trying to get around the failed drug test until it drops off their record in five years. This can leave you in a bad spot as an employer if you hire them and allow them to drive your trucks while prohibited.

As the motor carrier you must maintain copies of all this information in a driver qualification file and retain the file for three years after the termination of employment so that you can prove the driver is/was qualified and can properly respond to any inquiries you receive by other motor carriers looking to hire your former driver.

In summary, proper investigation and skills assessment prior to hiring combined with regular evaluation and corrective action, when necessary, will help ensure you have qualified drivers operating your company equipment.



Missouri Towers Warn of New County Rules

Published: Wednesday, May 07, 2025

Tow operators are raising serious concerns after Jackson County passed a new ordinance aimed at curbing illegal towing.

The new rules require towing companies or independent operators doing significant business in the county to obtain a license—originally proposed at $1,000 annually, plus $250 per truck. After strong opposition, the county lowered the fees to $500 and $100 per truck.

Even with revisions, towers say the financial burden is still too high and fear the penalties are overly harsh.

The proposal includes suspending licenses. The length would likely depend on the company or driver’s history.

-- 45–90-day suspension
     Business or driver violates any part of the law in place
     Business or driver violates city ordinances that pertain to tows
     Business or driver has an active bench warrant

-- 1 year suspension
     Business or driver violates ordinance two or more times in 12 months

-- 2-year suspension
     Business or driver conducts tow operations while tow license is suspended

Some tow operators said they don’t believe they are fair penalties.

“You’re risking an entire business for one small error,” said Jared Innis, President of the Missouri Tow Truck Association. "Right now, you could have one driver make a small mistake which technically violates an ordinance with no intention to fraud anyone or do anything wrong,” said Innis, “but you’re technically in violation which makes them pull the entire business license for 45-90 days, essentially putting them out of business.”

County leaders say the ordinance gives cities the authority to enforce towing regulations, but many in the industry feel it targets legitimate businesses more than bad actors.

“This puts good operators at risk,” one tower said. “We want fair rules—not ones that shut us down.”

Source: https://www.kctv5.com



Tow operators gather at the Jackson County Courthouse, closely watching as lawmakers debate a new ordinance they say threatens their livelihoods.

Published: Wednesday, May 07, 2025

Zone Safety Demo Kicks off American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2025
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


Should tow operators be officially recognized as emergency responders?
Yes
No
Answers are anonymous
May 07 - May 13, 2025
Aurora’s driverless truck travels the I-45 corridor between Dallas and Houston, marking a new era in autonomous freight transport.

Driverless Trucks Hit Texas Highways in Historic First

Published: Monday, May 05, 2025

Aurora has become the first company to launch a commercial driverless trucking service on public roads. Its autonomous trucks now haul freight between Dallas and Houston, marking a major step in the advancement of self-driving technology.

Partnering with Uber Freight and Hirschbach Motor Lines, Aurora is transporting time- and temperature-sensitive goods across Texas. The achievement follows four years of rigorous testing, during which the company’s “Aurora Driver” system completed over 10,000 monitored deliveries with human safety drivers on board.

Aurora trucks are equipped with powerful computers and sensors capable of detecting their environment up to four football fields away, enabling them to operate safely and make split-second decisions on the road.

CEO Chris Urmson called the rollout a major milestone, noting Aurora's mission to deliver the benefits of self-driving tech "safely, quickly, and broadly."

Currently operating one autonomous truck, the company plans to expand its fleet by the end of 2025. While the technology promises efficiency, it also raises ongoing questions about safety and the future of jobs in the trucking industry.

Source: https://www.breitbart.com

KC Council Passes Towing Crackdown Amid Industry Concerns

Published: Friday, May 02, 2025

Kansas City’s newly passed ordinance cracking down on predatory towing is being hailed by city leaders as a long-overdue measure to protect residents, but some tow truck operators say the policy may hurt legitimate businesses.

The City Council unanimously approved the ordinance Thursday, led by Councilman Darrell Curls and supported by Mayor Quinton Lucas. The new regulations establish a Towed Vehicle Owner Bill of Rights, create an online platform for reporting illegal tows, and impose escalating penalties for repeat violations—up to $1,000 in fines and 180 days in jail.

“This is about addressing those individuals that take advantage of the disadvantaged,” said Curls. “We’re not trying to go after good tow truck drivers.”

But tow operators say the ordinance doesn’t fully account for industry realities.

“I’m all for regulation, I think all of us are here for that,” said Josh Baker of Jackson County Tow Service. “The problem is nobody here [on council] tows.”

Junior Johnson of Empire Tow Service voiced frustration with city profits from public tows. “You guys [the city] are profiting $143 off of every single tow that we bring down, and you own no tow trucks,” he said.

City officials acknowledged the concerns. “The director of public works is looking into that,” Curls responded. “There will be some changes if they haven’t already been made.”

The ordinance follows public outcry and criminal charges against Donald Adamson and his mother Lannette Adamson of Metro Tow and Transport, accused of a long-running scheme involving illegal tows and document falsification.

The Kansas City Police Department has joined enforcement efforts, recently seizing tow trucks allegedly involved in illegal practices. “You can hide the trucks, but our Property Crimes detectives are detectives for a reason,” KCPD said in a social media post.

Next, the City hopes Jackson County will adopt licensing requirements for tow operators, as neighboring counties already have in place.

“This is just the beginning,” said Curls.

Source: https://www.kmbc.com and https://www.kshb.com

Towman's Family Alleges Police Stonewalling

Published: Thursday, May 01, 2025

The family of Richard Rodriguez, a 32-year-old tow truck operator from Freeport, NY, claims police are stonewalling the investigation into his death to protect the other driver—whose mother is a retired Suffolk County police officer.

Rodriguez was struck and killed on April 15 while loading a disabled SUV on Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore. The driver, 38-year-old Anthony Licalzi of Massapequa, lost control and crashed into the median. He was not injured and faces no charges.

Rodriguez’s attorney, Philip Gurevich, says Suffolk County detectives have provided no updates in over two weeks. He alleges a witness saw officers give Licalzi a ride home and retrieve his dry cleaning. Gurevich later confirmed Licalzi’s mother retired from SCPD in 2023.

Rodriguez’s sister says Licalzi violated New York’s “Move Over” law. “We demand transparency,” she wrote on Instagram.

The police declined to comment on Licalzi’s connections but said the case remains under investigation. 

Source: https://dailyvoice.com

Tow Companies Push Back on Crackdown Ordinances

Published: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Tow company owners across the Kansas City area are pushing back against proposed ordinances they say could unfairly penalize honest operators. On Monday night, more than two dozen companies met at Saints Pub and Patio in Independence, many wearing safety yellow gear as a show of unity.

The gathering was organized in response to proposed regulations by both Kansas City’s City Council and the Jackson County Legislature. The ordinances follow felony charges against a mother and son from Metro Tow over how they handled nonconsensual towing from private lots.

Missouri Tow Truck Association President Jared Innis led the meeting, calling for common-sense reform. “Let’s identify the problems and what solutions they want to have and get a good ordinance,” he said.

Most of the attendees said they avoid private towing altogether due to its complexity. “I don’t touch private lots anymore,” said Jeff Wallace, owner of Arrow Tow. “It’s just not worth the hassle.”

Jackson County’s proposed ordinance includes a $1,000 licensing fee per company and $250 per vehicle—ten times what Platte County charges. “Those fees are extreme,” said Lacy Mitchell of Mitchell Recovery. “It’s like they’re trying to drive out small operators.”

A legislative hearing is set for May 5.

Source: https://www.kctv5.com

Trump to Require English for Truckers

Published: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order titled “Enforcing Commonsense Rules of the Road for America’s Truck Driver,” aimed at reinstating English language proficiency enforcement and reducing regulatory burdens on truckers.

The order instructs the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) to rescind a 2016 guidance that relaxed enforcement of the English requirement for commercial drivers, originally codified in 49 CFR 391.11(b)(2). That guidance followed a decision by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance to remove English violations from the list of out-of-service criteria. Trump’s order requires FMCSA to restore those penalties within 60 days and issue new inspection procedures.

The executive action also calls for a review of how states issue commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) to foreign citizens, looking for irregularities or fake credentials. Additionally, it directs federal agencies to identify ways to improve working conditions for American truck drivers by easing unnecessary regulations.

Industry leaders praised the move. “Road signs save lives — but only when they’re understood,” said Todd Spencer, president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association.

Source: https://www.washingtonpost.com/
https://www.overdriveonline.com

RVs from Illegal Storage Lot Finally Towed Away

Published: Monday, April 28, 2025

Dozens of RVs illegally stored on a lot in Wildomar, California have been removed after months of complaints from nearby residents. The trailers, once part of a homeless encampment in the City of Industry, were moved to the property earlier this year without permits.

On Friday, the City of Wildomar, armed with a court warrant, had the RVs towed away. Neighbors like Jessica Hume celebrated the action, saying they had endured months of transient activity, property damage, illegal parking, and theft. "It was like Christmas morning," Hume said, describing the relief when code enforcement arrived.

The RVs, owned by Black Series CEO Jack HongWei Qiu, had previously been overtaken by squatters, leading to a fire hazard in their former location. Although the trailers were cleaned up in March, their move to Wildomar created new problems.

Mayor Ashlee Dephillippo thanked residents for their patience, assuring them the RVs were safely relocated to a secured lot. Qiu said some trailers were moved to San Bernardino County and is now awaiting recovery options for those towed.

Source: https://abc7.com

May 07 - May 13, 2025

Tragedy in the Pond 

Published: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

pondtragedy e1f1b
By George L. Nitti 

A Saturday evening turned tragic south of Jackson, Mississippi, when a local tow truck operator lost his life after his truck veered off the road and plunged into a pond. Towman Rico Funchess, serving Copart and private clients, was driving along Florence Byram Road near Finco Farms Road when a three-vehicle accident changed everything. 

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. According to early reports and eyewitness accounts, Funchess and another vehicle appeared to sideswipe one another. The impact sent the tow truck—carrying a Chevrolet pickup—off the roadway and into a nearby pond. Bystanders rushed to pull Funchess from the submerged vehicle, and paramedics attempted to resuscitate him, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene. 

"He may have survived the crash," said Roland Phillips, owner of Phillips Towing, “but he didn’t know how to swim." 

Phillips and his crew were dispatched to recover the submerged wrecker and the vehicle it was transporting. They arrived roughly an hour after the incident was reported, with emergency personnel and dive teams already on-site conducting the rescue and investigation. 

“The tow truck was completely upside down in the pond,” Phillips said. “The only part you could see was the rollback bed where it touches the ground when loading.” 

The job required a rotator and a medium-duty conventional, along with careful coordination due to power lines hanging above the pond and the depth of the water—estimated at 15 to 16 feet. 

“It wasn’t overly complicated from a rigging standpoint, but working in water always changes the game,” Phillips added. “We had to cut the winch cable since the vehicle was still attached when we started pulling the wrecker upright.” 

Phillips and his team used a Freightliner chassis-mounted NRC 30-ton rollback, along with a 24-foot Century car carrier to remove the vehicles separately from the scene. The wrecked tow truck, severely twisted from the rollover, was hauled to the Rankin County impound lot, where an investigation is still ongoing. 

The entire recovery took nearly six hours—delayed not by mechanical issues, but by the sensitive nature of the incident and the presence of multiple agencies involved in the fatality investigation. 

“We’re used to tough recoveries,” Phillips said. “But it always hits different when it’s one of our own.” 

Who Gets to Tow an Airplane? 

Published: Saturday, April 19, 2025

plane1 ac047
By George L. Nitti 

It’s not every day you see a small aircraft perched intact atop a flatbed wrecker. That’s exactly why Jesse Nichols, owner of JN Wrecker of Bonham, Texas, felt the time was right to share a story that unfolded more than two years ago, back on September 23, 2022 — a story that, until now, mostly lived in local news clips and the memories of those who witnessed it.

“Who gets to tow airplanes?” he asked, laughing. “It’s just not something you see every day.”

That Friday afternoon in Savoy, Texas, a small aircraft made an emergency landing on eastbound Highway 82. The plane suffered an engine failure, forcing the pilot to bring it down directly into oncoming traffic. Miraculously, there were no collisions. Damage to the plane was minimal, but the real challenge lay ahead: clearing the aircraft from the roadway and transporting it without further compromising its condition — all while preserving it intact for the FAA to investigate.

The call came into Jesse’s company as a heavy wrecker job — possibly requiring airbags to lift the plane. But instead of rushing in blindly with big equipment, Jesse and his operations manager drove out first to inspect the scene.

“What we found,” Jesse recalled, “was that a simple solution might actually be better.”

Instead of using a heavy wrecker or suspension straps that might damage the aircraft, the team used a 2019 Ford F-750 with a 24-foot Vulcan LCG 16 medium-duty flatbed — rated for 16,000 lbs — to gently remove the aircraft from the highway. The first move was a temporary one: hooking into the front tow-bar point of the plane, raising the nose landing gear onto the tilted bed, and dragging it clear of traffic. This quick maneuver got vehicles moving again while the FAA assessed next steps.

Once out of harm’s way, the real ingenuity kicked in. Knowing the aircraft needed to stay intact, Jesse’s team came up with a plan: using a large I-beam to support the rear landing gear. They jacked each side of the aircraft, settled the landing gear wheels securely into the beam, strapped it down, and winched the entire assembly onto the flatbed. This kept the wings — spanning about 30 feet — above the bed and avoided stressing the fuselage.

Jesse remembers the airplane mechanic having them hook to the propeller with nylon slings and gently pull while they rolled the rear tires over skates and cribbing into the beam. The mechanic explained that the propeller was the strongest part of the plane because of how the engine was mounted. Jesse also used a tractor to handle the beam and position it just right. “It was a fun recovery for sure,” Jesse said, “especially since no one was injured, and it was out of the ordinary, and required some thinking outside the box.”

“A trailer wouldn’t have helped — the wingspan was too wide for anything,” Jesse added. “But this worked. It was safer and faster than any other method we could’ve tried.”

A police escort followed them as they transported the plane to a secure construction yard, one of the few places with enough gate clearance to accommodate the wide wings. It was held there until an FAA team arrived from Houston to investigate and later disassemble the plane for transport.

For Jesse, the takeaway is simple: “Sometimes, simple is better. And experience makes the difference.”

He credits his crew for helping come up with the plan and emphasized that the job didn’t require fancy tools as much as clear thinking and know-how. “People think if you get it done in 15 minutes, it should be cheap. But sometimes you’re paying for experience — not just labor.”

While the event was covered by local TV at the time, Jesse admits that stories like this tend to get buried fast. But the image of an airplane secured to a rollback, wings hanging wide, never really left him. “It’s eye-catching,” he said. “And for small towns like ours — around 10,000 people — moments like this don’t just stand out. They stick.”

A Steep Challenge and 80,000 Pounds

Published: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

plywoodcover 5cb61

By George L. Nitti

In March of last year, a tractor-trailer accident on Highway 152 in Watsonville, California, required a multi-faceted and resourceful recovery effort by Chaz Towing, underscoring the expertise and determination of their team. The incident involved a truck transporting 80,000 pounds of one-inch-thick plywood, which lost control while navigating a restricted area for tractor-trailers. The truck went off the road, plunging into a ravine, along with its cargo. The team was tasked with recovering the truck, trailer, and scattered load of wood in a challenging, steep landscape.

The recovery required two heavy-duty 2014 Peterbilt 389 trucks—one equipped with a Vulcan V70 35-ton wrecker, and the other with an NRC 40CS wrecker. Additional specialized equipment was also brought in, including a 2022 Caterpillar 289 Skid Steer, a 35,000-pound winch box mounted on a 4-axle rollback, and Sennebogen tree removal equipment.

The difficult terrain presented significant obstacles. The 80,000-pound plywood sheets, scattered throughout the ravine, added another layer of complexity to the already challenging recovery. Lead operator Kevin Chavez explained, "We needed both our heavy wreckers and off-road recovery equipment to tackle the job. It was going to be a meticulous operation from start to finish."

As the recovery team worked, they were faced with the looming risk that the weight of the load could potentially flip one of the wreckers. “We had to be very strategic in how we separated the load from the tractor,” Chavez continued. “If we didn’t handle it just right, we risked losing equipment into the ravine. The steeper the angle, the greater the danger.”

A particularly challenging task was moving the massive plywood sheets, which required innovative techniques. The crew used a choker method, employing heavy-duty straps to lift and pull each sheet uphill—one at a time. “We didn’t have a clear method until we were on the ground,” Chavez said. “It was exhausting, but we knew it would take time and patience. We were moving nearly 200 pieces of plywood, which wasn’t easy on that terrain.”

The recovery operation was made more efficient thanks to the team's advanced communication technology. “Our Sonetics communication devices were a game changer,” Chavez noted. “While many other tow companies lack two-way or three-way radios, ours allowed us to stay in constant communication for the entire operation. From rigging to recovery and clean-up, we used five headsets to ensure everyone was on the same page for at least four hours.”

The team, led by Chavez and his brother-in-law Miguel Martin, included operators JD Lopez and Cesar Caro. Chavez’s father Eduardo was also on-site, helping with the operation, while his sister, Josseline Chavez, managed logistics, ensuring everything from tools to lunch breaks was taken care of.

“Once we had the truck and trailer on flat ground, we used our skid steer and the Sennebogen to move everything back on the road,” Chavez explained.

The recovery operation spanned roughly 8 hours, with the last 6 hours dedicated to clean-up and a brief break for the team. “After a long recovery, we always try to take a break. The sun can be intense, and it’s important to give yourself time to recharge both physically and mentally,” Chavez said.

Despite the challenges, Chavez viewed the recovery as an invaluable learning experience for all involved. “No matter how long you’ve been doing this, every recovery is a lesson. Every call presents new opportunities to refine techniques and improve,” Chavez said. The successful recovery, which combined specialized equipment, expert coordination, and patience, highlights the complexities of large-scale recovery operations and the commitment required to complete them safely and efficiently.


May 07 - May 13, 2025

Published: Wednesday, May 07, 2025

Winch-Out Versus Kinetic Rope?

Published: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Published: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

By Randall C. Resch   

Speed and convenience shouldn’t be the deciding factor in attacking any recovery. When speed goes up, safety goes down! For recoveries that are accessible, I choose conventional winching techniques for total control and mitigating risk. 

I watched two tow operators, three intoxicated males and a 4x4 owner laughingly attempt to extract a Ram pickup from an infamous bog on San Diego’s Fiesta Island. Where the 4x4 was situated, a pile of recovery chain, J-hooks, a kinetic rope, farm jack, two lengths of 4x4 lumber, and another busted looped-end strap lay coated with the island’s brackish mud.  

Aside from all participants scratching their heads, it was apparent no one knew what they were doing. Like a group of circus performers, the more they worked to un-stick the stuck truck, the more stuck it became.  

If you know anything about monkeys and footballs, this rescue attempt was about to become deadly until my police car (and I) happened onto the scene, only to interrupt and stop their actions. Making no progress, they decided a looped strap around the truck’s trailer ball was the next step to an already comical recovery. Nope, not on my watch! 

Are You Kidding Me? 

As this reckless act was about to unfold, all participants, including both operators, were untrained in recovery procedures and lacked the essential safety mindset. Additionally, there was a clear absence of common sense and adherence to proper industry techniques. 

The internet is full of fatality examples where off-road enthusiasts get severely injured or killed when attempting to extract vehicles by not using the proper (and safe) attachment techniques. Let this mini narrative serve as a reminder and safety warning that using a snatch rope or kinetic strap in this manner is a deadly practice. 

Mechanical integrity refers to the trailer ball's 'shaft,' which is attached to a frame-mounted hitch. Over time, this shaft can corrode or weaken due to the use of low-quality pot metals in the manufacturing of threaded shafts, which deteriorate with age. 

Because some towers (by nature) are lazy or don’t want to get wet or muddy, they oftentimes bypass safety for simplicity. Unfortunately, simplicity relates to deadly consequences, especially when operators loop kinetic ropes or straps around trailer balls. So, towers, when a trailer ball’s shaft snaps under an extreme jerk, where do ya’ think that projectible is headed? 

Who’s the Boss 

In all recoveries large and small, there should be only one recovery boss. When too many cooks fill the kitchen, you know what happens. Typically, the most experienced person should direct difficult recoveries, but sometimes that individual lacks experience. This is true to towers having too much ego, or military rank, if said recovery occurs in a military environment. 

Rumor says that international recovery teams from the world famous “Camel Cup Races” would discuss recovery strategy over a cup of tea before race car recovery began. This recommended practice was passed amongst participants, as a means of tossing recovery ideas around, so to arrive at a solid plan. Because wading into challenging recoveries without solid planning could likely get someone injured or killed, proper planning was paramount. 

And as a reminder to “off-road experts,” so-called “internet influencers,” and tow operators hurrying to extract vehicles, if you’re too lazy to do things right, there’s a likelihood you could injure yourself or others when extreme pull begins. Recovery safety isn’t about likes and followers! 

Minimizing Risk 

The best recovery plans include using equipment and accessories that minimize recovery risk that’s associated with critical pull. Recovery is only as safe as the operator behind what knowledge they’re working, to avoid inflicting extreme forces against the equipment’s safe working load limits (SWLL).  

Although using kinetic rope is a “go to” item of preferred equipment, attaching looped ends to soft shackles in association with draped line brakes, tossing a blanket over kinetic ropes or winch lines help prevent unintended recoil. Don’t trust equipment integrity should the recovery item snap, rip, pull through, or detach from attached locations.  

When extracting mired or rolled vehicles, I prefer winching versus “janking” casualties via brute force of acceleration and kinetic energy. As a civilian recovery specialist for the Navy, we practice a solid safety mindset that using proper winch techniques as intended allows recovery operators to enlist their senses. It’s smart to hear, see and feel processes and progress realized through calculated recovery. 

Successful and safe recoveries are controlled! It’s my recommendation that using kinetic straps only initiates when access to casualty vehicles is limited, the only accessory available, or, in the military sense, for conducting “Hasty Tow” used in hostile territory. 

The off-road community and tow (recovery) industry have accepted looped-end straps as an alternative to winching. Ultimately, it’s up to operators and enthusiasts to choose what techniques and equipment provide safety value specific to recovery scenes. What rings true to recovery is the old ditty “Slow and steady wins the race.”        _________________________________________________ 

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 55-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 760-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com

Roadside Inspection Myths Busted

Published: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Published: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

By Brian J. Riker

I’m sure almost everyone reading this has had an inspection from motor carrier enforcement sometime in their career, probably more than one, and likely at least one they felt was incorrect or unfair. Fortunately, there is a process for reviewing and correcting these reports, although it is somewhat broken and ineffective.

Myth #1 – Roadside inspections don’t mean anything if I don’t get a citation.

False. The Officer didn’t do you a favor by only writing the inspection report; in fact, they made it more difficult to challenge their work without an accompanying citation.

Inspections conducted on commercial vehicles by motor carrier enforcement officers are reported to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Safety Management System as part of their Compliance Safety and Accountability (CSA) program. This database is used by law enforcement to decide if your company should be flagged for more roadside inspections or if they should be audited at your office. Insurance companies also use this score (or their own version of it such as CAB) as part of their formula for rating insurance.

These violations are presumed accurate just because the inspecting officer said so, and as such, go onto your company safety score immediately. Inspections that don’t result in a citation are the hardest to challenge and have corrected or removed from the SMS record.

When you are given a citation to accompany an inspection report and then successfully challenge that citation in Court, the FMCSA must remove the inspection results from your record if you ask them to.

With an inspection that does not result in a citation, the only way to challenge it is to request a DataQ, which is sent back to the same Officer that wrote the violation in the first place. It is rare that the Officer will change their mind.

Myth #2 – These DOT violations don’t matter to me as a driver, they go against the company.

As a driver, CDL or not, your interactions with DOT enforcement follow you to an extent. Many employers, or their insurance underwriter, will pull your Pre-employment Screening Program (PSP) report from the FMCSA before making a hiring decision. This report shows your prospective new employer, all crashes for the past five years and roadside inspection results for the previous three years. This report can help them, or their insurance company, decide if you will help or hurt their overall SMS score or if you are just too risky to hire.

A lot of insurance companies also use this data to double check your “clean” driving record. It is possible to have an MVR report from your licensing state that shows no tickets or crashes but then find multiple serious DOT violations, such as hours of service or overweight reports, on their PSP record. These patterns are indicative of a problem driver, one that disregards the rules, and as such many insurance companies will disqualify them or at least charge more for the risk they are assuming.

Myth #3 – It isn’t worth filing a DataQ challenge, the Officer is always right.

Unfortunately for companies, when a poor driver leaves the results of their behaviors stay on their SMS score and insurance loss runs for many years to follow, so they need to be selective in hiring. This is why as a professional driver it is very important for you to protect your driver’s license and SMS scores, and as an employer it is equally important to keep the problem drivers out of the company in the first place.

That said, to make the best possible hiring decisions we need the best possible data. That is where DataQ challenges come in handy. Data Quality, or DataQ for short, is the process currently used by the FMCSA to correct erroneously reported information. Both a motor carrier and a driver can file these review requests online themselves for free. A third-party professional service is not required although they can be beneficial, especially with complex challenges.

Never accept an inspection report or citation at face value and always seek the opinion of an expert. Like everybody else, law enforcement officers don’t always get it right, and contrary to popular opinion Courts are not out to get you. Most Judges are interested in seeing justice served -not in destroying someone’s career- which means they usually are willing to work with you even when you are guilty if your attitude is one of respect and gratitude.

How do I challenge a violation?

A good challenge begins with a thorough investigation, which starts with asking the Officer to point out the violation to you so that you can fully understand what they are claiming. If it is safe to do so, take plenty of pictures of the area(s) in question (both close up and distant) being sure to make it clear you are still at the inspection location. These will allow an in-depth review of the alleged violation to determine if it is in fact a violation. Photos are key to a successful challenge either in Court or thru the DataQ process. If you must make repairs or corrections before continuing, or even later at a repair shop, have the condition before and after well documented to support your position that there may not have been a violation.

You can then log onto the DataQ website at https://dataqs.fmcsa.dot.gov/ and submit your evidence, explanation and request a review. Often these go back to the same Officer, or their Supervisor, so be sure to be accurate and polite in your portrayal of the events as they happened. You will receive a response within 30 days, although it can take longer and some back and forth with additional comments and information for more complex challenges.

If a citation was issued along with the inspection report wait until after trial to file your DataQ challenge. If the citation is dismissed, or amended, then nothing beyond a copy of the court record needs to be submitted to have the report updated. If no citation was issued, you can file a DataQ challenge as soon as you have gathered enough supporting documentation to prove that there was no violation at the time of the inspection.

Bottom line, we all make mistakes. It is on you as a professional to know the rules and regulations that govern your business. Knowing what is permissible goes a long way in avoiding inspections with violations, and when incorrectly accused of a violation helping to set the record straight. Insurance companies are watching your DOT safety record closely so it is very important to challenge anything that may be incorrect. Your company’s survival may depend on it.

May 07 - May 13, 2025

Built to Last 

Published: Saturday, April 26, 2025

CC cover 843ec
By George L. Nitti 

When C&C Towing’s newest heavy-duty wrecker hits the road, it’s impossible to miss. With a blend of artistry, engineering, and tribute, this 2025 Peterbilt 567 fitted with a fully customized 30-ton wrecker unit is a symbol of national pride and personal remembrance. 

C&C Towing has been a family-owned and operated business in Dublin, Georgia, since 1980, specializing in heavy-duty towing and hauling. When it came time to build their newest wrecker, owner Casey Clark knew exactly where to turn: Custom Built LLC out of Kane, Pennsylvania. 

This new Peterbilt marks the seventh truck C&C Towing has built with Nick and Derek D’Angelo’s team. “They just get it,” says Casey. “We sat down and went through what we needed—something updated, highly visible, with plenty of storage and versatility—and they delivered again.” 

The truck is packed with thoughtful features to streamline operations and boost safety. It boasts a tunnel box and adjustable shelving in every compartment to accommodate a wide range of tools and equipment. Its high-body rear doors fold up to shield operators and tools from harsh weather, and an integrated handwashing station promotes cleanliness and safety on the job. Customized lighting, including Boogey underglow lights and illuminated handles, ensures better visibility during night operations. Every element was designed with the operator’s comfort, safety, and efficiency in mind. 

Visually, Casey turned to Bombshell Customs in Hiram, Georgia, where Todd Powell led the creative process for the truck’s wrap. The goal: honor America, celebrate the company’s roots, and raise awareness for breast cancer. 

The front of the truck unfurls into a bold American flag, brought to life with deep highlights, shadows, and layered graphics that give it movement and emotion. A steel, silver tow chain, drawn with a massive hand and arm, seems to tear back the layers of wrap, symbolizing the strength beneath the surface. Hidden within the intricate design—if you look closely—are eighteen layers of deep blues, among which the original C&C Towing logo is subtly embedded. 

The most touching details are reserved for Casey’s late mother, Kathie Clark, one of C&C’s original founders. Her actual signature—preserved from a stamp she once used—is incorporated into the pink ribbon on the truck, a tribute to her battle with breast cancer. Butterflies, her favorite symbol, flutter across the hood, sleeper, and truck number. When the hood folds open, it reveals two hands gently holding a cross, surrounded by butterflies. 

Building this wrecker was more than a business transaction; it was a collaboration between a family company, a trusted builder, and a skilled artist. C&C Towing’s newest truck reminds us: some things—like family, pride, and honor—are built to last. 

Big Sexy on the Road 

Published: Wednesday, April 09, 2025

TN7A82012 1 fed0f
By George L. Nitti

When you see a sharp looking, spiffed up black tow truck rumbling down the road in Shelby, North Carolina — adorned with chrome accents, flashing graphics, and a bold logo — chances are you're looking at "Big Sexy." 

George Miller, owner of Unique Towing and Recovery, said, “I wanted something crazy. Something different that nobody else around here has.” 

Not just the driver, Miller is the designer, too. The high-impact logo that adorns the side of his 2024 Hino extended cab Century 12 series lcg bed is entirely his creation, from the graphic design to the final print. “I do everything myself,” George explains. “I design it, I print it, I even did all my business cards.” 

With background exposure to graphic design and a drive to stand out, George took the time to study the local competition and realized many towing businesses didn’t invest much in branding. “They just had block letters or generic cursive,” he says. “I wanted a logo that was big, flashy, and cool — something kids would see and think, ‘Hey, that looks like a toy truck.’” 

The result? A digital rendering of his own truck, turned into a futuristic, comic-style logo that’s impossible to miss. “People take pictures of it all the time when I’m driving,” he laughs. “That’s how I know it’s working,” said Miller. 

And the name “Big Sexy”? That’s a nickname from Miller's old days as a bouncer back in South Jersey — a name that stuck. Originally from Williamstown, NJ — midway between Philly and Atlantic City — George relocated to North Carolina to find a quieter pace. “Shelby’s just your average little town, but I like it. It’s laid-back,” he says. After selling his previous towing business up north, he restarted from scratch in North Carolina a year ago and hasn’t looked back. 

Now, he’s looking to push things even further. “I’m taking a lot of the pieces off the truck and getting them powder-coated purple,” he says. “Not quite a show truck — but I want that level of detail and flash every day. That’s how people remember you.” 

George sees the visual presence of his truck, particularly his logo, as essential to business success. “People call me because they remember my truck,” he says. “The flash works.” 

George is already brainstorming the next round of graphics — this time inspired by Mortal Kombat characters. “I’m always working on something,” he says. 

George embodies the do-it-yourself spirit. “I don’t like relying on other people,” he says. “I’d rather learn it and do it myself.” 

In an industry built on grit and reliability, George proves that a little flash — and a lot of DIY hustle — can go a long way.

Wrapped Rollback Honors First Responders and Much More! 

Published: Wednesday, April 02, 2025
By George L. Nitti

When Denny Sponaugle of Cumberland, Maryland, decided to wrap one of his rollback tow trucks, he wasn’t just looking for a head-turner—he was creating a tribute. 

The result? A striking, purple-and-white 2023 International 4700 with a 22-foot Century bed that stands as a mobile salute to America’s first responders. From firefighters rappelling on ropes to the POW-MIA logo, Blue Lives Matter symbolism, and a powerful visual of fire and rescue teams in action, this unit stands out from every angle. 

The front view reveals bold flame graphics enveloping the hood in Sponaugle’s signature purple and yellow color scheme, while the oversized chrome grille reflects the surroundings like a mirror. The passenger side boasts a full scene of fire, rescue, and law enforcement imagery, anchored by a clear “Blue Lives Matter” message and a reminder to “Slow Down, Move Over.”  

“We did this for the first responders,” says Sponaugle, who has been in the towing business for 18 years. “When everybody was bashing the police and first responders a few years back, we wanted to show we support them. It was our way of saying thank you.” 

This truck, despite its show-stopping design, is a workhorse. “It’s a working truck,” Sponaugle insists. “Not a show truck. It’s out there every day, doing real work.” 

The purple and white color scheme isn’t just for flair—those have been Sponaugle Towing’s signature colors from the start. Layered over them are details that reveal just how much thought went into the design: the Maryland and West Virginia flags—representing the states Sponaugle’s team services—the unmistakable face of Tow Mater from Cars for the kids, and tribute elements to law enforcement, EMS, and military. 

“We’ve got the jets, the soldiers coming down the ropes, the ambulance, the fire truck, even a medevac helicopter—it’s all in there,” Sponaugle explains. “Everything that keeps us safe.” 

He credits Illusions Wraps of Fredericksburg, Virginia for the artwork and high-quality finish. “They’ve been working with us for a while,” he says. “They nailed it on this one. People love it.” 

Sponaugle’s journey into the towing world began after retiring from UPS. “It was always an interest,” he says. “We started the company right before I retired. I’ve always believed if you treat people right, you can do anything. That’s how we’ve grown.” 

Today, Sponaugle Towing operates seven trucks, including three heavy-duty units. And every year, Sponaugle’s hosts an open house celebration complete with live music and fireworks—drawing crowds of 600 or more.  

“It’s about the community. We’re here to serve,” said Sponaugle. “Keeping the customer happy—that’s what it’s all about.” 

Wireless Headsets

Published: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Introducing the APEX V2 Wireless Headsets from Sonetics—a next-level solution for team communication that keeps you connected, protected, and productive. Whether you're operating heavy machinery, coordinating in high-noise environments, or managing teams across distances, the V2 system ensures crystal-clear, real-time conversations with no wires, no lag, and no hassle.

Built on decades of innovation, the APEX V2 headsets combine superior audio performance, advanced hearing protection, and intuitive usability to make your job safer and easier—every day.

Key Features: 

- Hands-free operation allows you to stay focused on the task while communicating effortlessly. 
- Real-time team communication enables clear, natural conversations without delays. 
- Advanced hearing protection with programmable volume limits to meet safety standards. 
- Listen-through technology helps you stay aware of your surroundings. 
- DECT7 wireless communication offers secure, interference-free audio with up to 1,600 feet of range. 
- Bluetooth and two-way radio integration for versatile connectivity options. 
- Up to 24-hour battery life to support long shifts without needing to recharge. 
- Quick and easy setup—just put your headset on and start working. 
- Engineered for challenging environments with noise-canceling microphones and durable construction. 

For more info, click here.

Universal Repositioning Wheel

Published: Monday, December 16, 2024
guniwheel 40a50
The GUNI® Wheel X is a revolutionary universal automotive repositioning wheel, designed for versatility and efficiency. With roller spinning functionality and an interchangeable hub system, it easily moves vehicles with seized drums, damaged wheels, or locked transmissions—including EVs, accident victims, and barn finds.

Key Features:

  • Roller Spinning Functionality: Converts to a free-spinning wheel by removing four bolts, enabling movement of locked or immobilized vehicles.
  • Interchangeable Hubs: Easily swapped with eight wheel studs to fit a wide range of cars, SUVs, and trucks.
  • Universal Fit: Slotted bolt patterns and four size options eliminate the need for multiple wheel sets.

Save space, time, and money with the GUNI® Wheel X—ideal for tow companies and repair shops. Upgrade today for efficient, hassle-free vehicle repositioning! For more info, go to https://guniproducts.com/product

Inflatable Air Bag

Published: Friday, July 12, 2024

inflatlable airback 88e10

Steck Manufacturing Introduces the EasyWedge Inflatable Air Bag Three-Pack Combo. 

Key Features: 

-- Durable & Multi-Use: Ideal for emergency vehicle access, vehicle repair, construction (window and door fitting), appliance leveling, DIY home use, and more. 

-- Three Sizes Included: Perfectly sized for various markets and applications, with individual bags also available. 

-- Compact & Lightweight: Easy to insert into tight spaces, non-marring design protects surfaces, trims, and finishes. 

-- Heavy-Duty Construction: High-frequency sonic welded edges ensure long-lasting durability and a tight seal. 

-- Ease of Use: One-handed operation with precision inflation control and quick deflation. 

-- Versatile Tool: Essential for towmen, vehicle repair professionals, contractors, and more. 

-- Reliable Solution: Great for accessing hard-to-reach areas during lockouts, auto repairs, and building construction. 

For more information, visit: steckmanufacturing.com 

Carla Culver, of Beaumont, Texas, faces a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.

Texas Woman on Trial for Alleged Assault on Repo Agent

Published: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

A 49-year-old woman is on trial this week for allegedly hitting a repo man with her car, severely injuring his legs during an incident in September 2023.

Carla Culver, of Beaumont, Texas faces a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony. Her trial is being held in Jefferson County’s Criminal District Court before Judge John Stevens. Jury selection began Monday, with opening statements and testimony on Tuesday. Mike Laird is prosecuting for the District Attorney’s Office, while Todd Leblanc is representing Culver.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the incident occurred outside Temptations Gentleman’s Club in Beaumont. Witnesses say the repo agent was trying to repossess Culver’s vehicle when she allegedly drove forward with him under the hood, crushing his leg between two cars. EMS found the man critically injured with a mangled leg.

Culver admitted to seeing and hearing the man but claimed she didn’t know how the car moved. Detectives called her actions “reckless.”

Vehicle Repossessions Surge in 2024

Published: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

In 2024, an estimated 1.88 million vehicles were repossessed across the United States, a reflection of both economic factors and regional differences in the auto loan market. States with the largest populations, including California, Texas, and Florida, saw the highest repossession volumes, driven by larger vehicle fleets and higher delinquency rates. In these states, an average of 23 cars are repossessed per day, underscoring the scale of the issue.

Conversely, smaller states like Vermont, North Dakota, and Hawaii reported significantly lower repossession rates, with states like Hawaii seeing fewer than one repossession per day. These discrepancies are tied to factors such as population size, vehicle registration counts, and economic conditions affecting credit quality.

While precise figures for vehicle repossessions in 2023 are not publicly available, estimates suggest a significant increase compared to previous years. According to data from Cox Automotive, approximately 1.5 million vehicles were repossessed in 2023. This marks a notable rise from the 1.2 million repossessions reported in 2022. The uptick in repossessions aligns with broader economic trends, including rising auto loan delinquencies and increased vehicle prices, which have contributed to financial strain for many borrowers. These figures underscore the challenges facing consumers and the auto finance industry in recent years.

Source: https://curepossession.com

WA Man Faces Trial for Robbery and Assault

Published: Tuesday, March 04, 2025

A trial is set to begin Monday for Shaun David Rambow, 45, charged with first-degree robbery and assault after allegedly attacking a repossession agent attempting to recover his car. Prosecutors claim Rambow pulled off a dramatic escape in May 2024, evading two repo men by leaping into his car and driving it off a lift truck while one of the agents’ arms was still inside the vehicle. The injured agent pressed charges, and Rambow now faces charges of robbery, assault, reckless endangerment, and motor vehicle theft.

Authorities allege this was not Rambow’s first encounter with repo men. In a previous incident, he managed to escape as they tried to tow his car. Rambow pleaded not guilty to the charges. The trial is underway in Kittitas County Superior Court, with jury selection starting Monday morning. 

https://curepossession.com

Illegal Repo Gone Wrong: Car Dealer Sentenced

Published: Thursday, February 13, 2025

A used car dealer in Alabama has been sentenced to federal prison after attempting an illegal and armed repossession of a vehicle sold under high-interest financing terms. The dealer, who operated a Buy-Here-Pay-Here lot, had sold a vehicle with a 24.22% interest rate and later realized the finance company would claw back funds (recovering previously paid dealer commissions) if the loan defaulted.

Instead of following legal repossession procedures, the dealer and an associate tracked down the vehicle and forcefully took it back at gunpoint. The victim, fearing for their life, reported the incident, leading to an FBI investigation. The dealer was convicted of carjacking and firearms charges, receiving an 8 year prison sentence.

This case highlights the dangers of improper recovery practices and the risks that come with disregarding legal repossession procedures. Industry experts stress the importance of using licensed recovery agents and ensuring repossessions comply with state and federal laws.

Source: https://www.tampafp.com

