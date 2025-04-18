Digital Edition
DOT Seeks Input on Outdated Regulations
A Steep Challenge and 80,000 Pounds
Tough, multifaceted recovery involving 80,000 pounds of plywood.
Protect Your Driving Record: What Every Professional Driver Needs to Know
Think that ticket’s no big deal? Think again. One mistake can put your license—and your livelihood—on the line.
Big Sexy on the Road
Custom-built, self-branded, and impossible to miss.
Vehicle Repossessions Surge in 2024
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing April 16 - April 22, 2025

Ready, Set, Decide                

Ready Set Decide FSP PIC d550f         

By Randall C. Resch               

Look closely at the opening photograph to see what appears to be a motorcyclist standing in live traffic lanes. What the … ? Towers are quick to judge another tower’s actions before knowing the facts. To that point let’s consider: Do emergency incidents allow sufficient time to react when scenarios go beyond normal?

A forum’s video captured highway traffic stopped and stacking on a busy California freeway. Serving in official capacity, a Freeway Service Patrol tower guardedly drove his FSP wrecker onto the right shoulder on approach. Noting vehicles already stopped, the operator likely directed focus towards stopped vehicles (thinking a crash occurred), but not seeing an already dismounted motorcyclist grab a carpet chunk from traffic lanes.

Considering the cyclist a pedestrian in the roadway, the operator believed he was at great peril of being struck. That’s a lot to consume without details! Seconds later, the motorcyclist, carpet in hand and on his own accord, appeared to lunge towards the emergency shoulder. With traffic approaching from behind, the operator quickly drove towards center lanes. Was it the operator’s intent to shield the pedestrian from fatal strike?

Fast Moving Action

In true manner, distracted drivers don’t react to emergency lighting, SDMO laws, or stacking traffic. A construction truck, pulling a trailer with Bobcat atop, never slowed its speed, plowing the wrecker from behind. Luckily, the pedestrian wasn’t hit.

In my opinion, the FSP operator likely spared the pedestrian’s life. In consideration to the operator’s actions versus the “Letter of Law” would the operator’s actions likely be considered “at fault?”   

Tell me quickly, was it a crash? Was the motorcyclist standing in highway lanes? If you were immediately inserted into this chaos without details, would you react differently? Fair or unfair, sometimes “arrival assessment” doesn’t afford towers sufficient time to react. If you’re one of the naysayer’s, how can you judge if you weren’t there?

Shared Responsibility?

Having carefully watched the video as though I was the on-scene investigator, I’d consider all possibilities to conclude as to which party is the most likely at fault? Let’s approach this narrative from a center of the road perspective.

Noting vehicles were stopped in live lanes, was the operator’s focus on stopped vehicles thinking a crash occurred? Is it possible the operator didn’t see the dismounted motorcyclist retrieving debris from lanes?   

From my review, the video depicted the motorcyclist moving quickly towards the emergency shoulder with carpet in hand. Is it possible the FSP operator perceived the pedestrian was about to be struck?

Do you know whether or not the FSP operator had contacted CHP dispatch for instructions? Because FSP was on-scene, was there a duty of care to protect already stopped traffic, even though he hadn’t made contact yet? Because of total on-scene complications, don't be so quick to poke fault.  Damned if you do, damned if you don’t, right?

Tough Decisions

FSP patroller’s attend special, three-day training required by CVC, Section 2436.5. Training is specific to vehicles involved in collisions, stopped in lanes, abandoned, even debris in the roadway. Many similar scenarios oftentimes require traffic breaks to slow traffic. But when ‘blink and it’s there scenarios’ happen quickly, there’s not always time to determine the possibilities.

As for the officer tasked to this investigation, assigning fault comes down too many contributing factors. Consider the following pertaining this scenario:

-- Were the wrecker’s overhead emergency lights “on” per, CVC 21809, Slow Down Move-Over law?

-- Did the FSP operator violate unsafe movement (left or right) per, CVC 22106

-- Did the construction truck violate, CVC 21809, Slow Down Move-Over?

-- Did the construction truck’s brake’s fail?

-- Did the construction truck have a full/partially full, auxiliary, bed mounted fuel tank?

-- Was the construction truck’s load too heavy for panic braking?

-- Was the construction truck’s driver intoxicated? A medical issue?

-- Was the construction truck driving at speed too fast for conditions, CVC 22348, (Speed on highway)?

-- Did the motorcyclist (pedestrian) violate, CVC 22400, blocking/impeding traffic?

-- Did the FSP operator violate SOP procedures regarding roadway debris or vehicles stopped in lanes?

-- Open Your Mind

When investigating collisions, every crash includes associated factors. In all fairness to determining, who’s at fault, remember that FSP towers are allowed a level of decision making to fit the scenario. How would you have reacted under similar conditions?

If you’ve never arrived at this kind of right now situation, know that arrival assessment must be quick and decisive. I believe the FSP operator’s perception may have spared the motorcyclist's life.

Perhaps it was the motorcyclist who was initially at-fault for stopping in live lanes, even if to be a Good Samaritan himself. None-the-less, assigning fault is specific to what laws violated “Letter of the law” versus “Spirit of the law” considerations. Don’t judge when you don’t know!           

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 55-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 760-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.






American Towman Today - April 18, 2025
American Towman Today - April 18, 2025
Click here to read more

KC Tow Owner, Mother Face 18 Felony Charges

Published: Thursday, April 17, 2025

The owner of Metro Tow and Transport, Donald Adamson, and his mother, Lanette Adamson, face 18 felony charges, including stealing, forgery, and harassment, following a months-long investigation by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office. The pair allegedly falsified documents to tow vehicles illegally, charge excessive fees, and delay vehicle returns to obtain titles through abandoned vehicle claims.

Prosecutors say the Adamsons pre-signed or digitally forged over 250 forms required for legal towing, sidestepping protocols that require on-site authorization by property representatives. The scheme affected residents across Kansas City, some of whom were forced to pay hundreds in cash to recover their cars.

The case includes a separate investigation into the destruction of a $5,000 surveillance camera near the tow lot in March, with evidence linking Metro Tow employees to the shooting.

Prosecutor Melesa Johnson vowed to hold predatory companies accountable, stating the illegal practices worsened hardships for already struggling citizens. Donald Adamson has a lengthy criminal history, including prior convictions for assault, property damage, and resisting arrest.

Source: https://www.kansascity.com



Prosecutor Melesa Johnson announces 18 felony charges against Metro Tow’s owner and his mother.

By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


April 16 - April 22, 2025
A devoted tow truck driver and cherished friend whose life and legacy continue to inspire the LaBelle community.

Community Mourns Towman Killed in Florida

Published: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Ken Sposato, a beloved tow truck driver from LaBelle, Florida was struck and killed Monday on US Highway 27 in Highlands County while working roadside. Known as a mentor and friend, Sposato’s death has left the Southwest Florida community heartbroken.

“It shouldn’t have happened,” said Shane Phreed, a close friend. “The towing industry is becoming one of the most dangerous jobs out there.” Phreed shared memories of their childhood—building trucks and businesses together—and called Sposato “family.”

A longtime driver, speaking anonymously, expressed frustration that Florida’s Move Over Law wasn’t enough to prevent this tragedy. “I’ve been hit on the shoulder twice. Mirrors, too,” they said. “Flashing lights, vests—none of it matters if drivers don’t pay attention.”

Florida Highway Patrol says the case remains under investigation with no additional details released.

https://www.winknews.com/

Towing Companies Face Tougher Rules in Allentown, PA

Published: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Allentown City Council has approved sweeping changes aimed at curbing predatory towing practices. The newly passed ordinance adds protections for vehicle owners, requiring private towing companies to register their trucks, post visible signage with business information, and report all tows to police within 30 minutes.

Tow operators must also release a vehicle on-site if the owner pays no more than half the towing fee. Violators face fines of $500 or the full towing charge—whichever is higher.

Councilman Santo Napoli, who championed the bill after hearing complaints of residents paying up to $700 to retrieve vehicles, called the situation “simply unacceptable.”

Police Chief Charles Roca praised the legislation, saying it brings “clear expectations and transparency” for residents and towing companies.

The ordinance also mandates clear signage for private parking spaces. However, the rules do not apply to vehicles blocking driveways or parked in designated spaces.

Source: https://www.lehighvalleynews.com

Kenworth Delays Hydrogen Truck Production

Published: Monday, April 14, 2025

Kenworth Truck Co. has postponed the serial production of its hydrogen fuel cell electric T680, originally slated for 2025, citing continued calibration and infrastructure hurdles. The delay marks another blow for hydrogen-powered Class 8 trucks in the U.S., following the collapse of startups Nikola and Hyzon earlier this year.

Kenworth Chief Engineer Joe Adams confirmed the setback on April 8, noting that production will begin only once profitability and fueling infrastructure are assured. The truck, powered by a Toyota fuel cell system, promises a 450-mile range and 20-minute refueling time.

Announced at the 2023 ACT Expo alongside a Peterbilt version, the trucks were already accepting deposits. Peterbilt also confirmed a hold, pending customer readiness.

While Toyota recently unveiled a more efficient third-generation fuel cell, it’s unclear whether Kenworth will adopt it. Meanwhile, Hyundai remains the sole Class 8 hydrogen truck provider in North America, with 14 units running short-haul routes in South Carolina.

The future of hydrogen trucking now hinges on infrastructure growth, customer demand, and sustained manufacturer investment.

Source: https://www.ttnews.com

Chicago Police May Soon Tow the Tow Trucks

Published: Friday, April 11, 2025

Chicago aldermen are backing a new ordinance aimed at stopping rogue towing companies that exploit drivers after crashes. Approved Tuesday by the City Council's License and Consumer Protection Committee, the measure would allow police to impound tow trucks operated by unlicensed or predatory drivers and give victims the right to sue in civil court.

Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th), a longtime critic of the industry, said, “It allows for CPD, once we determine who the bad actors are, CPD to tow the bad tow truck drivers, and really start to crack down on this industry.”

Despite earlier efforts requiring companies to be licensed, many drivers still report being charged thousands to recover vehicles towed without consent. John O'Donnell of Enterprise said his company faces these situations weekly, with 92 different rogue operators identified—many simply rebranding to avoid penalties.

CBS News Chicago previously uncovered cases where companies demanded nearly $60,000 for vehicle returns. The ordinance, now heading to the full City Council, is the city’s latest push to hold bad actors accountable and end what Villegas calls an “evolving scam.”

Some towing professionals argue the city should focus on stricter enforcement of existing laws and better oversight, rather than giving police new authority to impound trucks on the spot. 

Source: https://www.cbsnews.com

DOT Seeks Input on Outdated Regulations

Published: Wednesday, April 09, 2025

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) is calling on truckers, trade organizations, and small businesses to weigh in on reducing regulatory burdens while upholding safety and compliance standards. Aligned with President Donald Trump’s recent executive orders — including a “10-for-1” rule that requires identifying ten outdated regulations for every new one proposed — the initiative aims to ensure regulations are lawful, efficient, and do not delay critical transportation projects.

DOT is particularly interested in identifying rules that are outdated, ineffective, duplicative, or burdensome due to technological advancements or shifting industry practices. The effort supports broader goals outlined in Executive Orders 14219 and 14192, which focus on increasing government efficiency and fostering prosperity through deregulation.

Public comments are due by May 5 via regulations.gov. DOT has also established an ongoing email channel at Transportation.RegulatoryInfo@dot.gov for continued feedback. All submissions will help inform the agency’s regulatory framework and ensure administrative actions align with the national interest.

Source: https://www.ttnews.com/

States Expand CDL Training to Address Truck Driver Shortage

Published: Tuesday, April 08, 2025

Efforts to boost the nation’s trucking workforce are rolling out across several states through expanded commercial driver’s license (CDL) training programs and third-party testing options.

In Nebraska, Western Nebraska Community College is launching its first Class A CDL course in Sidney on April 7, supported by a U.S. Department of Labor grant. “This program will help fill the vital need for more commercial drivers,” said Doug Mader, WNCC workforce training director. Industry partners include Adams Industries Trucking and Floyd’s Truck Center.

Louisiana’s Bossier Parish Community College begins its first CDL program April 14 at its Natchitoches campus. “This represents a significant step in expanding workforce training,” said BPCC Dean Joseph Brownlee.

Kansas City Kansas Community College is offering a six-week CDL course in partnership with ARES CDL Institute, which also helps train formerly incarcerated individuals. “That’s a life changer,” said ARES President Harold Fears.

In Missouri, MTC Truck Driver Training was approved as a third-party CDL tester in March.

Programs are increasingly offering tuition assistance, financial aid, and veteran support.

Source: https://www.ttnews.com

April 16 - April 22, 2025

A Steep Challenge and 80,000 Pounds

Published: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

plywoodcover 5cb61

By George L. Nitti

In March of last year, a tractor-trailer accident on Highway 152 in Watsonville, California, required a multi-faceted and resourceful recovery effort by Chaz Towing, underscoring the expertise and determination of their team. The incident involved a truck transporting 80,000 pounds of one-inch-thick plywood, which lost control while navigating a restricted area for tractor-trailers. The truck went off the road, plunging into a ravine, along with its cargo. The team was tasked with recovering the truck, trailer, and scattered load of wood in a challenging, steep landscape.

The recovery required two heavy-duty 2014 Peterbilt 389 trucks—one equipped with a Vulcan V70 35-ton wrecker, and the other with an NRC 40CS wrecker. Additional specialized equipment was also brought in, including a 2022 Caterpillar 289 Skid Steer, a 35,000-pound winch box mounted on a 4-axle rollback, and Sennebogen tree removal equipment.

The difficult terrain presented significant obstacles. The 80,000-pound plywood sheets, scattered throughout the ravine, added another layer of complexity to the already challenging recovery. Lead operator Kevin Chavez explained, "We needed both our heavy wreckers and off-road recovery equipment to tackle the job. It was going to be a meticulous operation from start to finish."

As the recovery team worked, they were faced with the looming risk that the weight of the load could potentially flip one of the wreckers. “We had to be very strategic in how we separated the load from the tractor,” Chavez continued. “If we didn’t handle it just right, we risked losing equipment into the ravine. The steeper the angle, the greater the danger.”

A particularly challenging task was moving the massive plywood sheets, which required innovative techniques. The crew used a choker method, employing heavy-duty straps to lift and pull each sheet uphill—one at a time. “We didn’t have a clear method until we were on the ground,” Chavez said. “It was exhausting, but we knew it would take time and patience. We were moving nearly 200 pieces of plywood, which wasn’t easy on that terrain.”

The recovery operation was made more efficient thanks to the team's advanced communication technology. “Our Sonetics communication devices were a game changer,” Chavez noted. “While many other tow companies lack two-way or three-way radios, ours allowed us to stay in constant communication for the entire operation. From rigging to recovery and clean-up, we used five headsets to ensure everyone was on the same page for at least four hours.”

The team, led by Chavez and his brother-in-law Miguel Martin, included operators JD Lopez and Cesar Caro. Chavez’s father Eduardo was also on-site, helping with the operation, while his sister, Josseline Chavez, managed logistics, ensuring everything from tools to lunch breaks was taken care of.

“Once we had the truck and trailer on flat ground, we used our skid steer and the Sennebogen to move everything back on the road,” Chavez explained.

The recovery operation spanned roughly 8 hours, with the last 6 hours dedicated to clean-up and a brief break for the team. “After a long recovery, we always try to take a break. The sun can be intense, and it’s important to give yourself time to recharge both physically and mentally,” Chavez said.

Despite the challenges, Chavez viewed the recovery as an invaluable learning experience for all involved. “No matter how long you’ve been doing this, every recovery is a lesson. Every call presents new opportunities to refine techniques and improve,” Chavez said. The successful recovery, which combined specialized equipment, expert coordination, and patience, highlights the complexities of large-scale recovery operations and the commitment required to complete them safely and efficiently.


Frozen to Free: An Ice Recovery 

Published: Saturday, March 08, 2025

icerecovercover 9327c
By George L. Nitti

For nearly a month, a car was partially submerged on a frozen lake in Eastern Minnesota after plunging through the ice. The owner had tried to recover the vehicle, but with no money and limited resources, hope seemed distant. It wasn’t until a specialized towing and recovery company, American Towing and Recovery, based out of Lake Elmo, stepped in to do the job.  

Corey Albertson, the owner of the tow company, who also operates Twin City School and Kayak, which provides underwater vehicle recovery services, said, "We specialize in underwater recovery, and when this guy reached out, we could see the situation was tough. He didn’t have insurance or the money, and after a month of sitting in the lake, it was just getting worse. We could help, and we did. Pro-bono." 

The setup for the recovery involved a considerable amount of equipment: an A-frame on skis to prevent damage to the ice, winches, divers, and more. For this job, however, Albertson and his team assessed that they could complete the operation in just a few hours - without the need for a dive. 

"We were able to get in and get it out in two hours," explained Albertson. "The tail of the car was already sticking out, so the depth wasn’t too bad. It was cold and windy, but we’ve done enough of these to be efficient." 

The ice recovery process itself was a well-coordinated effort. The A-frame was placed over the car, securing it to the ice with ice anchors, while two winches pulled the car back onto solid ground. At no point did Albertson’s team place their tow trucks on the ice due to the inherent risk. Instead, smaller, safer equipment was used to drag the vehicle to shore, where it was later transported to a scrapyard. 

Albertson also reached out to a non-profit organization to assist and secured a donation from another towing company to help offset costs. “People don’t always understand that running a business responsibly means you can sometimes afford to give back,” he said. “In this case, the job only took a couple of hours, and the guy’s life was changed. He’d been told ‘no’ by everyone, and then we showed up.” 

As Albertson’s company continues to specialize in underwater recovery, he and his team stay busy throughout the year, not only assisting with ice-related incidents but also providing services for private property and repossession work. His unique combination of diving expertise and towing services has made the company a key player in the industry. 

"It’s all about finding a niche," Albertson said. "When I started this business in 2007, there were only a few of us. Now, every towing company seems to be in competition. We’ve carved out our own specialty, and it’s been rewarding." 

Bulldozer to the Rescue  

Published: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

bulldozer d0ccf
By George L. Nitti 

In West Texas, on Super Bowl Sunday, a recovery operation unfolded involving a bulldozer, a 350,000-pound coil unit, and a steep incline. It started when Harvey Pierce of B & B Towing received a call about a coil tubing unit used for well servicing; it had gotten stuck traversing a hill.  

Needing assistance from another heavy-duty tow company, Pierce dispatched Big Sky Towing and Recovery of Midland, Texas, led by lead operator Travis Turner, who loaded up their bulldozer to make the four-hour trek to the oil field. “We had to haul the bulldozer out there,” Travis explained. “We knew that the bulldozer was the key to getting that coil unit out. It was the only thing with enough brute force to make it happen.” 

The bulldozer was a John Deere 850, a 60,000-pound machine designed to handle rough terrain. Unlike a wrecker, the bulldozer’s tracks provide exceptional traction on dirt, making it ideal for this job. Upon arrival, the towing team carefully rigged the bulldozer to the coil unit with two large straps and prepared to pull the massive load up the hill. 

However, the job wasn’t as straightforward as it seemed. The hill was steeper than anyone had anticipated, and there was uncertainty about whether the bulldozer could pull the unit without damaging the drive shaft. The team had a backup plan: if the bulldozer couldn’t handle it, they would attach the wrecker to the bulldozer to provide extra pulling power. But fortunately, the bulldozer pulled through as Travis and his team slowly maneuvered the coil unit up the incline. 

“Once the bulldozer got started, it was like a steady grind,” Travis said. “The tracks were digging in, leaving big ruts in the ground, but the dozer kept moving. It took about 15 minutes to get the coil unit up the hill, but it felt like a lifetime.” 

After the bulldozer reached the top of the hill, the coil unit was able to continue its way to the next location. Despite missing the Super Bowl, Travis commented, “It wasn’t the game that mattered. It was getting that coil unit out. That’s what we do – solve problems and get the job done, no matter what.” 

Protect Your Driving Record: What Every Professional Driver Needs to Know

Published: Wednesday, April 09, 2025

judge gavel 71e13
By Brian J Riker

A single traffic ticket might seem like a minor inconvenience—until it costs you your job, your insurance, or your ability to earn a living. For tow operators, commercial drivers, and even non-CDL drivers working in the transportation industry, your license is your livelihood.

Unfortunately, many drivers don’t realize the long-term consequences of traffic violations until it’s too late. Often a panicked driver or tow boss will ask what they can do to “get this off my record.” Most often, they are referring to a traffic citation, and usually they are asking way too late for anyone to be of much help. After the conviction is not the time to find out how serious a violation is as the damage is already done and most courts will not reopen a closed case without a good reason. Loss of insurance coverage or your job is not a good reason in their eyes.

This is why they ask you if you understand what pleading guilty means and if you fully understand the consequences. Unless there was a technical error or gross miscarriage of justice, they don’t want to put more work back onto their plate and rehear a closed case.

This article aims to separate fact from fiction and help you make informed choices before it's too late.

Disclaimer: I am not an attorney. This article is not legal advice. Every situation is unique, so please consult with a qualified attorney, especially one familiar with commercial driver regulations in your home state.

Myth #1: “What I do in my personal car doesn’t affect my CDL.”

Wrong. Whether you’re behind the wheel of your own vehicle or a commercial one, it all goes on the same license—and the same driving record.

There’s no “separate” record for your personal driving. Serious offenses—even those committed in your private car—can lead to CDL suspensions, job loss, or increased insurance premiums.

Know the Rules: CDL holders should be familiar with 49 CFR § 383.51, which lists violations considered serious or disqualifying. Even non-CDL drivers may be judged by similar standards by employers and insurance companies.

Myth #2: “Stuff happens. The company will understand.”

Maybe—not always. A professional driver is held to a higher standard, and it's your responsibility to protect your record. The best strategy? Avoid the violation altogether. But if you do receive a ticket, don’t just pay it and move on.

Before pleading guilty, consult an attorney—preferably one who understands CDL law. The wording of the charge and how it's reported to your state can make all the difference. Make sure your attorney understands your position as a regulated commercial driver, and if out of state, they understand how your home state will view the charges.

Myth #3: “Out of state? No big deal.”

False. With regard to CDL drivers, every state is required to report all convictions to the CDLIS system, a Federally maintained database, which means your home state will know about anything that happens, even when the ticket happened while driving a car. Most states also report non-CDL convictions back to the licensing state, so unlike years past when these could get “lost” in the system, with modern databases today, they will show up on your record.

Again, when deciding to fight or pay a ticket, be sure you understand how the conviction will be treated by your home state. Most states require professional drivers to self-report any conviction, which a plea of guilty or paying a fine (even a no contest type plea) is still a conviction, and failure to self-report can result in a suspension of your license.

Myth #4: “It’s just a ticket. No big deal.”

Big mistake. A charge that seems minor in one state may carry serious consequences in another—especially for commercial drivers.

Here’s a real-world example:

A driver gets a ticket for following too closely. In one state, it’s a couple of points and a fine. But for a CDL holder, it’s classified as a serious traffic offense. Get two of those within three years, and you could lose your CDL. Or consider lane violations. If you’re caught driving a CMV in the left lane (banned in many states), and the charge is recorded as "failure to obey a traffic control device," it could be treated as a disqualifying offense.

❗ Prosecutors are not responsible for protecting your CDL. Even well-meaning ones might not understand how your home state will handle a conviction.

Final Takeaways:

--- Always understand the consequences of pleading guilty before doing so.
--- Consult a knowledgeable attorney—especially one familiar with commercial driving law.
--- Take every ticket seriously, no matter where or how it happens.
--- Protect your driving record like your job depends


Should I Put it in Neutral?

Published: Wednesday, April 02, 2025

Customers Dont Help PIC copy 79847
By Randall C. Resch

When roadside customers are openly enthusiastic and want to help, what actions do you take to keep them out of harm’s way? Taking calls beyond load and go operations means accepting and initiating potential risk. Risk is manageable under guided circumstances as long as you’re in-control of the scenario.

With consideration of losing an account or customer, working safely and efficiently must be your company’s priority, even if it means putting the job on hold, waiting for another operator to evaluate, or turning the job down.

Industry training emphasizes a critical safety principle: customers should not assist. For good reason—most customers are not trained in flatbed or tow truck operations and are unaware of the many potential hazards present on a scene. They lack the mechanical knowledge to recognize issues that require specialized techniques for loading vehicles safely. When a customer is asked to help, the risk of something going wrong increases significantly.

Why Customers Should Never Assist During Tow and Recovery Operations

Because of inherent risks and dangers associated with tow and recovery events, it is highly recommended customers don’t help. Consider several injury and fatality scenarios where customers were allowed to help:

Incident 1: Carburetor Backfire Burns Operator

To prime a vehicle’s carburetor, the operator poured a small amount of gas into the carburetor’s primary barrel. The customer prematurely cranked over the vehicle without being instructed. The carburetor backfired, belching fire onto the operator’s face and clothes. The tower received minor burns.

Incident 2: Fatal Construction Truck Incident

An operator allegedly instructed a construction worker to “Drive it onto the deck”, knowing the truck had inoperable brakes. To deviate from normal loading procedures goes against best practices. Carriers are equipped with a winch to load and off-load vehicles. It’s the tow operator’s responsibility to load, by winching, and secure vehicles on the carrier’s deck. A bystander was killed when the truck rolled rearward over him.

Incident 3: Neutral Shift Leads to Critical Injury

A motorist’s vehicle quit running on a rural street, nosed up-hill. Positioning the carrier in-front of the customer’s car and attaching the cable’s hook, the customer asked, “Should I put it in neutral?” The operator, not monitoring his movements, didn’t see him enter the vehicle to shift the transmission. The vehicle rolled rearward snagging the customers clothing, dragging him across the street. This critically injured customer survived.

Customer Safety Must Come First

Past incidents have shown the dangers of allowing customers to assist during roadside services—particularly during flat tire changes. In several tragic cases, customers who attempted to help were struck and killed by passing vehicles. These incidents underscore a critical safety responsibility: tow operators must maintain control over the scene and prevent customers from entering hazardous areas.

For tow companies operating as highway service providers, specialized training emphasizes protecting roadside customers. A key directive from training states:

“When performing service or loading, keep a watchful eye on your customer’s location. Ensure they remain clear of danger zones. If they fail to follow instructions and enter the work area, firmly redirect them to a safe location and instruct them to stay there until the job is complete.”

Every incident cited here was preventable—had the operator prioritized securing the customer’s safety before beginning work and without involving them in the task. The towing industry is filled with such examples.

Why Customer Should Never Assist: A Safety Imperative

Industry archives are full of tragic incidents where customer involvement led to injury or death. Investigations by agencies such as OSHA, NIOSH, and the CDC have documented these cases in detail. Their findings consistently reinforce one core principle: customers should never assist during tow, transport, or recovery operations.

So how do we prevent avoidable disasters from happening? Start by getting the keys. Once the vehicle keys are in your possession, you gain full control over the vehicle's behavior and can better manage the situation.

Unpredictable Customers, Unpredictable Outcomes

In our fast-paced, ever-evolving industry, even routine jobs can quickly turn into dangerous situations. It’s difficult enough to stay safe and injury-free on the job—let alone maintain complete awareness of a customer’s unpredictable movements.

This message shouldn’t have to be repeated, but how do you get owners to take heed?

Training Makes the Difference

Periodic safety training is a vital component of safety operations. Accordingly, the topic of controlling roadside customers is and should be at the forefront of operator training.

One of my most recent court cases involved a customer who attempted to help, slipped, and was run over. The settlement exceeded one million dollars.

Let this serve as a clear reminder of the expectations and responsibilities that come with the job. Because the tow, transport and recovery industries involve a huge element of dangerous conditions, operators must always bring their “A-Game” as a manner of safety, responsibility and accountability.

When customers “help,” the likelihood of injury or death skyrockets—or worse, you may find yourself facing a fraudulent claim.

Bottom line: Don’t let customers help.

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 55-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 760-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.




April 16 - April 22, 2025

Big Sexy on the Road 

Published: Wednesday, April 09, 2025

TN7A82012 1 fed0f
By George L. Nitti

When you see a sharp looking, spiffed up black tow truck rumbling down the road in Shelby, North Carolina — adorned with chrome accents, flashing graphics, and a bold logo — chances are you're looking at "Big Sexy." 

George Miller, owner of Unique Towing and Recovery, said, “I wanted something crazy. Something different that nobody else around here has.” 

Not just the driver, Miller is the designer, too. The high-impact logo that adorns the side of his 2024 Hino extended cab Century 12 series lcg bed is entirely his creation, from the graphic design to the final print. “I do everything myself,” George explains. “I design it, I print it, I even did all my business cards.” 

With background exposure to graphic design and a drive to stand out, George took the time to study the local competition and realized many towing businesses didn’t invest much in branding. “They just had block letters or generic cursive,” he says. “I wanted a logo that was big, flashy, and cool — something kids would see and think, ‘Hey, that looks like a toy truck.’” 

The result? A digital rendering of his own truck, turned into a futuristic, comic-style logo that’s impossible to miss. “People take pictures of it all the time when I’m driving,” he laughs. “That’s how I know it’s working,” said Miller. 

And the name “Big Sexy”? That’s a nickname from Miller's old days as a bouncer back in South Jersey — a name that stuck. Originally from Williamstown, NJ — midway between Philly and Atlantic City — George relocated to North Carolina to find a quieter pace. “Shelby’s just your average little town, but I like it. It’s laid-back,” he says. After selling his previous towing business up north, he restarted from scratch in North Carolina a year ago and hasn’t looked back. 

Now, he’s looking to push things even further. “I’m taking a lot of the pieces off the truck and getting them powder-coated purple,” he says. “Not quite a show truck — but I want that level of detail and flash every day. That’s how people remember you.” 

George sees the visual presence of his truck, particularly his logo, as essential to business success. “People call me because they remember my truck,” he says. “The flash works.” 

George is already brainstorming the next round of graphics — this time inspired by Mortal Kombat characters. “I’m always working on something,” he says. 

George embodies the do-it-yourself spirit. “I don’t like relying on other people,” he says. “I’d rather learn it and do it myself.” 

In an industry built on grit and reliability, George proves that a little flash — and a lot of DIY hustle — can go a long way.

Wrapped Rollback Honors First Responders and Much More! 

Published: Wednesday, April 02, 2025 1000002697 copy 25fa2
By George L. Nitti

When Denny Sponaugle of Cumberland, Maryland, decided to wrap one of his rollback tow trucks, he wasn’t just looking for a head-turner—he was creating a tribute. 

The result? A striking, purple-and-white 2023 International 4700 with a 22-foot Century bed that stands as a mobile salute to America’s first responders. From firefighters rappelling on ropes to the POW-MIA logo, Blue Lives Matter symbolism, and a powerful visual of fire and rescue teams in action, this unit stands out from every angle. 

The front view reveals bold flame graphics enveloping the hood in Sponaugle’s signature purple and yellow color scheme, while the oversized chrome grille reflects the surroundings like a mirror. The passenger side boasts a full scene of fire, rescue, and law enforcement imagery, anchored by a clear “Blue Lives Matter” message and a reminder to “Slow Down, Move Over.”  

“We did this for the first responders,” says Sponaugle, who has been in the towing business for 18 years. “When everybody was bashing the police and first responders a few years back, we wanted to show we support them. It was our way of saying thank you.” 

This truck, despite its show-stopping design, is a workhorse. “It’s a working truck,” Sponaugle insists. “Not a show truck. It’s out there every day, doing real work.” 

The purple and white color scheme isn’t just for flair—those have been Sponaugle Towing’s signature colors from the start. Layered over them are details that reveal just how much thought went into the design: the Maryland and West Virginia flags—representing the states Sponaugle’s team services—the unmistakable face of Tow Mater from Cars for the kids, and tribute elements to law enforcement, EMS, and military. 

“We’ve got the jets, the soldiers coming down the ropes, the ambulance, the fire truck, even a medevac helicopter—it’s all in there,” Sponaugle explains. “Everything that keeps us safe.” 

He credits Illusions Wraps of Fredericksburg, Virginia for the artwork and high-quality finish. “They’ve been working with us for a while,” he says. “They nailed it on this one. People love it.” 

Sponaugle’s journey into the towing world began after retiring from UPS. “It was always an interest,” he says. “We started the company right before I retired. I’ve always believed if you treat people right, you can do anything. That’s how we’ve grown.” 

Today, Sponaugle Towing operates seven trucks, including three heavy-duty units. And every year, Sponaugle’s hosts an open house celebration complete with live music and fireworks—drawing crowds of 600 or more.  

“It’s about the community. We’re here to serve,” said Sponaugle. “Keeping the customer happy—that’s what it’s all about.” 

Power and Precision: Winchester’s Kilar-Fitted Ford 650

Published: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Mike Winchester, the owner of Winchester's Towing in Lexington, Kentucky, is no stranger to the road. His company has been hauling a wide variety of vehicles and equipment since 1995, and one of the crown jewels of his fleet is a 2025 Ford F-650, fitted with a 21-foot Kilar bed, recently acquired from Zermeno's LLC. This truck is not only a powerful workhorse but also an eye-catching spectacle, thanks to its striking custom graphics and high-performance features. 

When it came time to design the graphics for his truck, Mike and his family worked together to select a color scheme that would be both visually appealing and memorable. “My son and I picked out the design, and then my wife helped us finalize it,” Mike explained.  

The colors on the truck stand out, with a combination of teal, blue, and pink, along with the prominent “W” logo representing Winchester’s Towing. “We wanted something people would remember when they saw it,” Mike said.  

The truck is built for more than just good looks. The Ford 650 chassis is complemented by a Kilar bed, which offers a 15,000-pound capacity, making it versatile enough to haul large and heavy loads with ease. Mike notes that the truck has no trouble hauling items such as Amazon delivery trucks or electric vans. “It’s low to the ground, and I can get under most overpasses without any issues,” he added. This kind of performance has made the Kilar bed a reliable choice for Winchester’s Towing since 1995, when Mike first started using the beds on his F-800 Ford. 

As for the cost of these custom-built trucks, Mike shared that the entire setup, including the Kilar bed, toolboxes, and additional lighting, was around $120,000—a price that, in his opinion, is a great deal considering the performance and durability it offers. 

Mike also takes safety seriously. The truck is equipped with bright lighting that enhances visibility, especially at night. “We made sure the lights reflect well so it’s safe for us on the road,” he explained. This safety focus is crucial in the towing business, where being visible to other drivers can make all the difference in avoiding accidents. 

In terms of family, Mike’s son Kevin has been a significant influence on his work, and the two share a bond over their businesses. Kevin’s company, Denali Towing, has grown rapidly, and Mike couldn’t be prouder. “It was the smartest decision I ever made when I parted ways with him for a while,” Mike said. “It woke him up and got him focused. Now, he’s got 8 or 9 trucks, and he’s doing great.” 

The Winchester family legacy continues to thrive in the towing industry, and with trucks like the Ford F-650 with the Kilar bed, Mike and his team are well-equipped to handle anything that comes their way.  

April 16 - April 22, 2025

Universal Repositioning Wheel

Published: Monday, December 16, 2024
guniwheel 40a50
The GUNI® Wheel X is a revolutionary universal automotive repositioning wheel, designed for versatility and efficiency. With roller spinning functionality and an interchangeable hub system, it easily moves vehicles with seized drums, damaged wheels, or locked transmissions—including EVs, accident victims, and barn finds.

Key Features:

  • Roller Spinning Functionality: Converts to a free-spinning wheel by removing four bolts, enabling movement of locked or immobilized vehicles.
  • Interchangeable Hubs: Easily swapped with eight wheel studs to fit a wide range of cars, SUVs, and trucks.
  • Universal Fit: Slotted bolt patterns and four size options eliminate the need for multiple wheel sets.

Save space, time, and money with the GUNI® Wheel X—ideal for tow companies and repair shops. Upgrade today for efficient, hassle-free vehicle repositioning! For more info, go to https://guniproducts.com/product

Inflatable Air Bag

Published: Friday, July 12, 2024

inflatlable airback 88e10

Steck Manufacturing Introduces the EasyWedge Inflatable Air Bag Three-Pack Combo. 

Key Features: 

-- Durable & Multi-Use: Ideal for emergency vehicle access, vehicle repair, construction (window and door fitting), appliance leveling, DIY home use, and more. 

-- Three Sizes Included: Perfectly sized for various markets and applications, with individual bags also available. 

-- Compact & Lightweight: Easy to insert into tight spaces, non-marring design protects surfaces, trims, and finishes. 

-- Heavy-Duty Construction: High-frequency sonic welded edges ensure long-lasting durability and a tight seal. 

-- Ease of Use: One-handed operation with precision inflation control and quick deflation. 

-- Versatile Tool: Essential for towmen, vehicle repair professionals, contractors, and more. 

-- Reliable Solution: Great for accessing hard-to-reach areas during lockouts, auto repairs, and building construction. 

For more information, visit: steckmanufacturing.com 

All-New ZEON XD Winches

Published: Wednesday, June 12, 2024

warnproduct copy fffa1
Warn Industries has introduced the all-new ZEON XD winches for trucks and SUVs, marking a significant upgrade from their previous ZEON winch model. Leveraging over a decade of experience, the ZEON XD is part of Warn's Premium Series and is designed, engineered, tested, and assembled at their ISO-quality-certified facility in Clackamas, Oregon. This winch features a new high-performance electric motor and gear train, achieving a best-in-class line speed of up to 40 ft/min.

The ZEON XD is available in two capacities, 10,000 lb. (ZEON XD 10-S) and 12,000 lb. (ZEON XD 12-S), both equipped with Spydura synthetic rope. The winch boasts enhanced IP68 and IP69K waterproof ratings, corrosion-resistant fasteners, full-metal armor for protection, and the most efficient three-stage planetary gear train to date. Additionally, it includes a corded waterproof remote and HUB wireless receiver for remote control via the WARN HUB app.

For durability and reliability, the ZEON XD features a large-diameter aluminum-alloy drum to reduce stress on the rope, the strongest through-drum rope attachment, and an ultra-reliable Albright contactor for electrical control. The winch also offers a limited lifetime warranty on mechanical components and seven years on electrical parts, supported by Warn's global service network.

For more information, go to https://international.warn.com/

April 16 - April 22, 2025

Garage Legends turn heads in Texas; See it all for yourself in June at TowXpo Dallas Fort Worth

Towing Tools of the Trade; the rolling tarp system by CRAMARO at Midco Sales in Chandler, AZ filmed at 2024 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Los Angeles Tow Pros on High Alert; Hear fire dangers from Josh Acosta of Pepe's Towing Service

600 Fallen Tow Operators Listed on 1 Truck. A 2024 Tribute Tow Pros Won't Forget -SDMO!

Witness the Magic of the World's Largest Wrecker Pageant inside the Baltimore Convention Center

Witness the Magic of the 2023 American Wrecker Pageant in Baltimore; Join us in Person this year November 21-23, 2024

Crowd Goes Hard for Transformer Truck at 2024 USA Wrecker Pageant Optimus Prime Original Tow Truck

Highlight Reel from Inside ShopXpo 2024 inside the Fort Worth Convention Center; 2025 Dates Posted

Gunning for the Gold! See a Houston Tow Boss work towards the Top Spot in Wrecker Competition

A HUGE thanks to everyone who came to Texas for WreckWeek / TowXpo!

Texas Trifecta! Towing/ Auto Body/ Road Safety @ Fort Worth Convention Center June 20-22, 2024

Did you say Cybertruck?! Tesla teams up to train tow pros at American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas2024

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Towers Play Key Role in Hurricane Sandy Rescue Efforts & Cleanup

What s the Best Way to Tow a Spaceship? The Answer may Surprise you

Arizona Canyon Recovery of Wrecked SUV

Biggest Tow Show in the West Kicking off Soon! Meet us at South Point in Sin City

2024 "Towman of the Year" Paints a Picture of Danger for Lawmakers in both Texas & Oklahoma

Rewind to the beginning of Firefighting & Towing in the Mechanical Age; 1920's Mack Bulldog Wrecker

SpaceKap Debuts in the American Towing Market; Tow Bosses have a new Roadside Storage Solution

Tribute to the 2023 Fallen Towman; 2 Families Standing up for Roadside Safety in wake of tragedy

225 Exhibitors Under 1 Roof: The World's Biggest Towing Convention

See the "Rat Rod Wrecker" turning heads at the USA Wrecker Pageant at TowXpo Dallas Fort Worth 2023

WreckWeek and TowXpo Dallas / Fort Worth Join Forces in 2024, Doubling in Size the Texas gathering

Setting the tone in towing interactions; how to De-escalate and stay cool during heated exchanges

Best in Show! Wrecker Decked out in Tribute to Law Enforcement Wins Hearts & Minds at TowXpo Dallas/Fort Worth

New "Firebox" offers solution for tow bosses dealing with fire risks of Electric Vehicle storage

New Event "War Games" at American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas; Recovery Challenge Debuts

Dream Job comes Naturally for towing superstar Kelsey Mason, Growing up in the towing industry

Tips for Towing Electric Vehicles as a Revenue Stream Safely: Mobile Charging Works for Texas Towman

Trio of Amazing Vintage Chevy Tow Trucks Compete for the Trophy at USA Wrecker Pageant in Texas

Ohio Tow Boss Named 2023 Towman of the Year is a Champion of Safety at all Costs

See the latest in video fleet technology & lighting as Tow Pros unite in SAFETY to prevent accidents

Towing is a Dangerous Job; See how Tow Pros can promote safety in the Work Zone with Innovation

Teen with a LOVE for Trucks Wins at the World's Largest Wrecker Beauty Pageant in Baltimore, MD

"like a war zone" Tow Boss describes Hurricane recovery work in Florida after Ian blasts town

Reality TV Stars transform Dual-Tech Wrecker

Flood of Electric Vehicles on the Road bring REAL FIRE DANGERS Tow Bosses must Understand

Towing Family Dedicates Century Rotator Pageant Championship to Mom's Memory

Make your Plans now to join us for the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore November 16-19!

World's Biggest Tow Truck at World's Biggest Tow Show!!!

Ready to add a ROBOT to your towing fleet? The future is here...the Italian invention turning heads

Service calls in a big crowd? See this Towman's Problem solving solution...

Reality TV Stars set to Re-make first Tow Truck on Counting Cars on the HISTORY Channel !

See the First Place Rotator in Las Vegas Wrecker Pageant

TOWING IS TAKING ON SHORTAGES & SUPPLY CHAIN SNARLES IN STRIDE

TOWERS GATHER IN LAS VEGAS AT THE WESTGATE, WE GIVE YOU AN INSIDE LOOK AT THE SHOW

BACK IN ACTION! TOW EXPOS RESUME IN TEXAS...WATCH TO SEE HOW

Timber Tumble Trucking Mishap Solved by Towman Thinking Tree Trunk Assist

Chassis Options on Display at the American Towman Expo

RESTORED WRECKERS DETAIL HISTORY OF CENTURY-OLD TOWING OPERATION IN NEW JERSEY

Towing Reality TV Stars Explain Their Mission Behind Filming Hit Series Year-After-Year

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: 18,000 Pounds of Prop Magic: Giant Metal Structures need a Lift

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotating & Rappelling for a Roadster: California Cliff Recovery Experts at Pepe’s

Texas Towman Organizes Slow Down, Move Over Rally after Fire Truck Accident on Scene

Arkansas Tow Boss Organizes Prayer Rally for Hospital Staff Fighting Pandemic

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Wedged Above Water: Bridge Recovery of Farm Equipment

Manufacturers Spotlight: The Making of History: Century 100 Ton Rotator

VIRUS SPARKS A STEEP DECLINE IN CALL VOLUME FELT ACROSS TOWING INDUSTRY

How Tow Bosses Around the USA are Grappling with Pandemic Effects

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Jerr-Dan Quad of Wreckers Staged during Recovery in Mountainous Oregon

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: By Way of Water in Washington State – Kitsap Towing Delivers

Tow Pros Reach out to Help Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Volvo Chassis Makes a Splash onto the Towing Scene at American Towman Expo

The industry’s first Quick Clearance Certification Course will be offered in Ohio this June at the Towman Games

15 Years After Towman Dies on the Job in New York; His Son Holds Move Over Rally in honor of Marty Taylor

Dash Cam Shows Kentucky Tow Boss Beat A Thief to Customer’s Car

Alabama Fire Department Praises Towman Who Battled Burning Car

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Erkin ER-122 Articulating Boom Rotator

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Celebrates 30 Years with Updates to Lo-Pro 1035

New Braking Technology Leads to a Safer Ride for Towing Industry

Positive Customer Reviews Lead to Trusted Towers Award 2019

Caravan of Heartfelt Tow Operators Show Up for Texas Girl in Need

Georgia Tow Operator Saves Woman From Wrecked Truck

The Silent Witness for Tow Bosses: Affordable Tow Truck Cameras

AAA makes new Video Showing Roadside Dangers for Tow Operators Urging Public to Pay Attention

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Metro Tow Trucks Rebooted INT35

Dream Wrecker Delivered at Expo Just in Time for Christmas to Reality TV Star Family

2020 Towman of the Year: Justin Cruse of WRECKMASTER Fame!

Oregon Towing Dispatcher Lobbies GPS Maker to Alert Drivers to Slow Down, Move Over

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Jerr-Dan 8 ½ Ton Multi Car Carrier

Will Europe’s AIRBAR curb Roadside Deaths in the Towing Industry? You Decide

ATLANTIC CITY CHARMS AS HOST TO WORLD’S BIGGEST TOWING CONVENTION

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Dynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing Fusion 755 Wheel Lift

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Miller’s Popular 1150 Rotator Shines Once Again at Expo

Hero New Jersey Tow Boss Awarded for Bravery During Fatal Bus Crash

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: +100 MPH Mangled Porsche Lodged in Building in Jersey: Accurate Towing Service to the Rescue

2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Last Photo Taken by Towman in Texas Leads Police to His Killer

Wall of the Fallen has 28 New Names & ERSCA Job Safety Awareness Video

National “Move Over” Awareness Day: October 19, 2019

Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Customer Arguments Lead to 2 Towman Deaths this Week

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Airplane Tops The Trees in Jersey: Mike’s to the Rescue

2020 Brings First-Ever “Towman Games” to Cleveland, Ohio! Quick Clearance Certification

A British Man Finds Towing Safety Inspiration in America: Slow Down, Move Over a Worldwide Problem

“Tow Buddy” Inventor Speaks Out About Safety & Ease of New Product

Game Changer! Miller Industries Releases 100 Ton Rotator to Market

Mobile Video Shows Towman’s Close Call with Certain Death in Michigan

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Taking out the Trash with a Wrecker

Towman Memorials Make Headlines in Alabama, Missouri, Kansas

Record Crowds Turn out for Tow Expo Dallas 2019!

Dash Cam Shows Split-Second Decision of Towman that ends up Saving his Life

Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Tow Flip Video Going Viral on the Internet, Towing Expert Weighs in…

Hard Working Truck Takes Top Honors in Dallas USA Wrecker Pageant

Australian Man’s Dream Job “Kind of the Road” Towman and Truck Driver

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

Lone Star State to Host Tow Pros From Across America Next Week, Join us!

Smelly Garbage Recovery Makes Local News Headlines in Pennsylvania

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Arizona Towman Honored after Parking Lot Hit & Run Death

We have a Rollaway! How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Female Towing Professionals Get a “Leg Up” with Newly Designed Gear

50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

2 North Carolina Towmen use 30 Foot Winch Cable for Water Rescue

Teaming Two 50/60 Ton Jerr-Dan Rotators Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas

2020 Towing Convention Moves Closer to Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Demo Highlights Century Rotator Uprighting Garbage Truck by Miller Industries

Advances in Tracking Technology Offer Hope of Saving Tow Lives

Las Vegas Expo Draws Record Towing Crowd to American Towman ShowPlace

Females in Towing Take Center Stage in Texas Leading up to Tow Expo DFW

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: “Whale of a Tale!” in Alaska by Webb’s Towing

Operator Accidents in Virginia Have Tow Bosses Pleading for Change

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Twisted Truck Tangled with Guard Rail

How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Hero's Farewell for Fallen Towman in Massachusetts: Drunk Driver Charged

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic 710 Wheel Lift with Negative Tilt

Spirit Ride Spokesman Mike Corbin Wins Prestigious Silver Star Award

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Slippery Pileup After Semis Wreck in Massachusetts

Manufacturers Spotlight: Custom Built Manufacturing 30 Ton Wrecker

Roadside Worker Safety Headlined after 4 Hurt Troopers & Towmen in New York

Tow Truck Art: All you Need to Know about Customizing Your Fleet

Manufacturers Spotlight: Danco Products Auto-Loader

Towing News Headlines: Allen Roses Daughter Speaks out about 2011 Case

Manufacturers Spotlight: B&B Industries 12 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Towing News Headlines: Michigan Snow Keeps Tow Operators On the Move

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Spilled Fuel & Multiple Tractor-Trailers in Florida

Oklahoma Trooper Speaks out after Distracted Semi Driver Kills Towman

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt Wreckers 50 Ton Sliding Rotator

Towman Works 12 Hours During New Mexico Winter Weather

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dan 35 Ton JFB Wrecker

South Dakota Video Shows Perils Tow Operators Face Daily!

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks INT-35 Wrecker

Towman of the Year: 2018: Linda Unruh, Champion of SD,MO Laws

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries Debuts New Rotator Design at Expo

Towing Operators Tackle "Bomb Cyclone" Head-On! Freezing Conditions

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Articulated Rotator

Jerr-Dan Heavy-Duty Recovery Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas 2017

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries 9055 XL Century Wrecker

New Product @ American Towman Expo: Synthetic Chain

Happy Holidays from American Towman! Here's to Love in the Towing Industry

MatJack Recovery in California: Using Lift Cushions in Heavy-Duty Work

Spirit Ride Update: Spirit Ride Ambassadors Devote Their Lives to the Cause

Spirit Ride Update: Rides Co-Founders on the Success of Campaign So Far

Check out these Tow Trucks! One-of-a-Kind Entries of the American Towman Wrecker Pageant

Spirit Ride Update: Baltimore Expo Stop Brings Police & Towers Closer Together

Welcome to the American Towman Expo Baltimore 2017!

New Products Showcased @ American Towman Expos Across USA

Spirit Ride Update: New Jersey Towing Companies Rally for First Responders

Managing Florida's Highways : 2 Heavy-Duty Rotator Calls in 24 Hours

Spirit Ride Update: News Media Featuring Towing Safety Nationwide

Spirit Ride Update: AAA Helps Big in Connecticut & Hear from Survivor of Roadside Crash

Learn from the Pros at Miller Industries Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas

Spirit Ride Update: Travels Through New York

OMG National Gives Back to the Towing Industry thru Spirit Ride

Spirit Ride Update: Pennsylvania Tour This Week Brings Towman & Police Together

Record Crowds @ Tow Expo Dallas: New Location The Gaylord Texan Resort

Spirit Ride Update: East Coast Journey Continues, Jerr-Dan Hosts Spirit

Spirit Ride Update: New Documentary Features the Spirit Ride

Tow Bosses Sending Staff & Equipment to Flooded Houston, Texas

Spirit Ride Update: Showing up for Blake Gresham in Kansas City, MO

Spirit Ride Update: Special Ceremony Held at "Tow Expo Dallas"

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

Spirit Ride Update: "Bobby's Law" Highlighted in New Mexico Relay Stop

Jerr-Dan Live Demo in Las Vegas Arena

1,000 Towing Companies So Far Mobilized for Slow Down, Move Over Campaign

Proper Scene Cleanup Can Yield Additional Profit & Environmental Wins

Spirit Ride Update: Towing Widow Speaks out at Wisconsin Rally

Spirit Ride Update: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Successful

NRC Industries Live Recovery Demo with 60/80 Ton Sliding Rotator

Spirit Ride Update: The Spirit Casket Moves Thru the Midwest

Powerbilt Wreckers Handle Tricky Bridge Recovery of 80,000 Pound Dump Truck

Spirit Ride Update: Traveling Northeast United States Right Now

Record Breaking Crowds at 2017 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Tow Truck Artist Charged with Painting Masterpiece on Spirit Casket

Casket of Fallen Tow Operator Ushered to Cemetery by Large Wrecker Parade in Texas

The Making of the Spirit Casket; Mike Corbin Creates the Slow Down, Move Over Centerpiece

Las Vegas Launch! The "Spirit Ride" will make Towing History...First of Many Miles Ahead

Towing Tragedies continue to Happen; California and Texas Deaths Take their Toll

Get to Know the Spirit Ride: SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER'S BIGGEST CAMPAIGN

In the Ditch on TV "Blue Collar Millionaires" Features Chuck Ceccarelli the Idaho Towing Giant

Tow Pros Say Goodbye to Industry Vet Who Fell to his Death in Florida

Watch to Preview American Towman's Las Vegas Convention: American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2017

Wrecker Camera Captures Texas Shooting Suspect; Reward Offered

"AT Spirit Ride" has Towing Industry Buzzing with Hope for a Safer Future

RoadOne San Diego Safety Instructor & Tow Pro Dies on White Line

Manufacturers Spotlight: B & B Industries

NY & NJ State: Go Inside Traffic Incident Management Quick Clearance Training

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dangelo's Custom Built Manufacturing

Impaired Driver Kills New Orleans Towman; Family & Friends Speaks out

Manufacturers Spotlight: WeldBuilt Custom Industrial Carriers

Missouri Towboss who Lost Son Speaks out About Move Over Law Expansion

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Car Carrier with Side Puller

Ultra Heavy Duty Rotator Training in Florida with SSTA

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt 50 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Florida Towman's Quick Thinking Nabs Hit & Run Suspect

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic Radius Rotating Flatbed

Another Discovery Channel Reality TV Series Focuses on Perils of Towing

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks MDTU-20 Wrecker

California Towmen Honored with Prestigious "Towman Medal" for Bravery

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries - 40,000 Pound Carrier

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dans 50/60 Ton Rotator

Tribute Parade in New York Honors the life Tow Operator Sal Brescia

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries Century 9055 Tandem-Tandem

Tow Operator Injured was Spokesman for Slow Down, Move Over Laws

New Year Tradition: Rose Parade Runs Smoothly with Help of Towmen

Cigar Smoke Unites Towers From Around the World: "Calitri's Cuba"

"A.T. Spirit Ride" to Cross Nation for Tower Safety: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness

Longest Tow Truck Parade for a Good Cause: Gifts for Christmas

Celebrating 100 Years of Towing at the American Towman Expo 2016

Towman Calling on Florida Lawmakers to Prevent Roadside Deaths

More Towing Fleets Harness Power of the Service Vehicle

AAA Texas Begs Drivers to Stay Alert During Busiest Travel Time of the Year

28th Annual American Towman Expo Coming to Baltimore Nov. 18-20, 2016

Check out these Awesome Customized Tow Trucks: American Wrecker Pageant

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

NY's Empire State Towing Association President Speaks Out "Slow Down, Move Over"

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

Family Speaks out after Tow Operator Killed Helping Motorist

Women in the Towing Industry Learn at American Towman Expo in Texas

2 Year-Old Boy Drives "Little Wrecker" in Texas

Staged Semi Crash Recovery Puts Towing Industry in Spotlight

Denver Towing Company Helps Woman Get Back on the Road

Ever Consider using Synthetic Rope on your Wrecker?

Tower in Canada falls to her Death on the Job

Miller Industries Demo Draws a Crowd in Dallas/Ft. Worth

35 Foot Fifth Wheel Rollover Recovered by Hill Auto Body & Towing

See What Towing Invention Wins "Tow Tank" TV Contest

Federal Recognition of the Towing Industry Coming Soon

Tower's Move Saves Tires and Turmoil During Roadway Glass Incident

Tow Truck Stuck gets a Helping Hand

2016 Tow Expo Dallas Ft. Worth by American Towman

Texas Companies Team up to Recover Wrecked Tractor Trailer

Wisconsin Towmen Protest Changes to Tow List

Jerr-Dan Demos in Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace

Getting Paid by the Motor Clubs

2016 Tow Expo Dallas/Ft. Worth by American Towman

Do you have a Towing Invention?! Try out for "TOW TANK"

NRC Industries Live Demo in Las Vegas at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

Las Vegas Live Recovery Demo by Miller Industries

AAA uses Body Cameras for Slow Down, Move Over Message

Millions View Hill Auto Body & Towing Recoveries on Youtube

The American Towman Experience in Las Vegas

TRAA Seeks Better Communication for Its Member Towers

Bronx Towing Operation Skillfully Saves Dangling Semi Truck Trailer

40,000 Pounds and 140 Feet Long: Tackled by Interstate Towing

North Carolina Towman Speaks out about Being Hit on the White Line

Cliff Recovery Seen by the World! Hear from Bob Rice of Avalon Towing

Police Rap "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Sheriff's Deputy Caught Harassing Towman Doing his Job

Emerald Towing Responds to Tornado Toppled Vehicles

See you in Las Vegas! American Towman Returns to Sin City

"Tow First" Campaign hits home for Injured Towman

"Towmater" Comes to Life in Texas

Towman Recovering from Crash has Message

Milk Tanker Recovery by Interstate Towing

Slow Down, Move Over Rally in Wisconsin

Trailer Manufactures Showcase at American Towman Expo

Eddie's Law named for Towman Killed on the Job

Getting Started in Repossession Work

Florida Woman Charged in Towman's Hit and Run Death

Giant Snowcat Leads Alaskan Ice Recovery

Kentucky Towboss Lends a Hand to Competitor

75 Ton Century Tackles Big Recoveries for Delgado's Wrecker Service

Celebrating 100 Years of the Tow Truck: "Towman of the Year" Announced

AutoReturn signs on 2 More American Cities

25 Years of WreckMaster Training: Terry Humelsine Recognized

Gasoline Tanker Recovery in Oregon

Santa Clause Drives a Tow Truck?

Michigan Towman Honored for Saving Lives during Blizzard

Award-Winning Tow Trucks Designed & Painted by New York Artist

Wrecker & Carrier Manufacturers Showcase @ American Towman Expo

Pink Truck Benefits Cancer Awareness & Tower Education

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Towman's Road Rage is Alleged "Wreck Chasing" in Canada

Grab a Box of Popcorn and watch this Unique Transport Job!

World's Biggest Towing Convention Draws Thousands to Baltimore

Towman saves Customer Minutes before Being Hit on Highway

American Towman Leads with Education At Expos Nationwide

At Exposition November 19-22

Viral Video: Customer Tries to Drive own Vehicle Off Tow Truck!

Ever Considered using Propane in your Wrecker?

Tennessee Towmen Hope Move Over Awareness Reaches Motoring Public

See the Century 1150 Rotator Take on 20,600 Pounds

Fighter Jet Gets a Lift from White's Wrecker Service

Drug Screening your Operators Lessens Your Liability

Texas Towing Convention Draws Thousands to San Antonio

Missouri Towman Deals with Break-in, Pool Recovery in California

Preserving Criminal Evidence on Towing Calls

Towmen's Generous Act to Help Little Boy

Baltimore's "Best in Show" Wrecker is a Beautiful Work of Holmes Legacy

Towmen Take to the Freeway After Driver Critically Injured

Tow Expo International 2015 in San Antonio, Texas

TINY working TOW TRUCK with a Big Message!

Miller Industries Features Century 1150S Rotator in Live Demo

State of Virginia Helps Propel the "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Jerr-Dan Features 60 Ton Rotator in Live Demo

Federal Govt. Pushing Mandatory TIM Training for Towers

Diversification is Key When Bringing Rotators on Fleet

Tow Bosses Manage Their Online Reviews

Operator Arrested for Letting Children Ride in Towed Vehicle

"Best in Show" Draws Praise from Reality TV Stars

Heavy Duty Recovery by Bauer Truck Repair

Action Packed Towing Expo in Las Vegas!

Family Saved by Towman's Quick Thinking

8-Time Cancer Survivor Inspires Tow Boss to Think Pink!

Do you know your Tow Truck History? Chattanooga, Tennessee Does!

Tricks of the Trade: Repo Work Goes High Tech

ESPN Reporter Exposes Towing Employee Abuse: VIRAL VIDEO

Fallen Towmen Honored in Song: "Booms in the Sky"

Bridge Recovery Done Right by Tidewater Express

Emotional Video Calls on Motorists to Protect Towmen from Harm

Towmen's Techniques Boost Ability at Accident Scenes

"Tow First" Campaign Aims to Stop Roadside Deaths

Community Ramps up Support for Towman who was Attacked

New Products offer the Towboss Innovation

Unbelievable Tribute for Fallen Towman

Thieves Hit Towing Company During Employee Funeral

Century 1150R Rotator Features Rolling Recovery Boom

Fallen Towman Honored in California Wrecker Procession

What Does it Take to Win American Wrecker Pageant? We show you

Fire Rescue Trains with Towers on Extrication Accidents

Famous TV Host Sticks up for Tower on "Today" Show NBC

200 Vehicles Towed from Massive Interstate Pileup in Michigan

Reality TV Star Jamie Davis Visits American Towman Expo

Professional Boat & Airbag System for Water Recoveries

"Towman of the Year" Goes to Industry Pioneer Bill Johnson

Winter Woes Jump-Start Business for Towmen Across the Nation

Towboss has Sobering Message in the New Year

Talking Towing with Animals on Scene: How to Handle the Situation

"Move Over" Awareness Catching Attention across America

New Vulcan Joins Fleet of O'Hare Towing in Chicago

New Vulcan 3rd Winch Option as seen at American Towman Exposition

Monster Tow Show! 2014 AT Exposition

Semi Recovered from Pedestrian Bridge in Wisconsin

Towboss Charges "Swearing Fee" Sparking Controversy

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Dash Cam Captures Towman's Close Call

Amazing "Transformers" Rotator Turns Heads

See 2 Century 1150S Rotators in Action

Heavy-Duty Rotator Makes "eBay" Display Happen

Maryland Makes Strides for Slow Down, Move Over

Rotator Body Design Addresses Operator Safety & Quick Scene Clearance

Texas Towman Describes his "Spiderman" Recovery

Parking Enforcer Manages Private Property Impounds

Successful 2014 Tow Expo International in San Antonio, TX

Miller Industries Takes Charity to New Levels

Towers Gather to Pay Respects to Female Operator Killed in Action

As a Towman, Do you Collect Personal Belongings at Accident Scenes?

Buddy Bear Program Popular Among Tow Bosses

Towers in Metro Detroit Spring to Action During Summer Flood

Soccer Star's Social Media of Car Being Towed Goes Viral

Prevent A Rollover RunAway!

Investigative Report on Indiana's Move Over Law

Supreme Court Sides with NC Tow Boss

Comedy Series Highlights Towing's Hilarious Side

Heavy-Duty Recovery, Las Vegas Style

Injured Towman Speaks Out for Safety

"Ghost Towing" Case in Michigan

Weight of Container is Biggest Challenge of Heavy Duty Recovery

Alligator Assist by Texas Towman

Inside American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas!

Russian Under-Ice Recovery on Video

Comedian Jimmy Fallon Thanks Towman

Heavy Duty Recovery Mistakes Become Learning Lessons

Camaro Recovered from Community Pool

Underwater River Recovery

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Overhauling Towing Regulations

Heavy Duty Recovery from Oregon River

Tips on Transporting Passengers Safely

Maryland's Move to Protect Tow Operators

Who Invented the Tow Truck?

Tow Truck History: Hydraulics Take Over!

Towman Murdered During Payment Dispute

Upset Towers Speak out Against New Police Rotation Rules

Towman's Time to Shine During Winter Weather

Mike Corbin: Singer of the Towman's Ballads

"The Road Calls" Tow Industry's First Music Video Debuts

Are Flashing Amber Lights too Common?

Towman's Survival Miracle in Snowy Wisconsin

Taking a Toll on Tower's Profits

Knowing Your Chain of Command

Towman Works with Helicopter to Recover off California Mountain

Sometimes Getting to the Wreck is the Toughest Part

Unusual Snow in U.S. Southeast Puts Towmen on Call

Windswept Bridge Recovery in California Canyon

New York Towman Saves Horse from Icy Fall

Towing with the "California Roll"

2014 Towman of the Year

Artic Blast Heats up Towing Business

Towman's Community Service Idea Turns Heads

Do-Good Tow Boss hit with Gunfire in Texas

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Tornado Victims Receive Holiday Boost from Towing Professionals

Towers Train Together & Forge Lasting Bond

Ex-Mayor Investigated for Ties to Towing Company

New & Improved: Tow Industry Week 2.0

Safety Warning for Towing Professionals

Texas Towman Injured in Shooting

Paying Respects to Fallen Towers in 3 States
April 16 - April 22, 2025
Carla Culver, of Beaumont, Texas, faces a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.

Texas Woman on Trial for Alleged Assault on Repo Agent

Published: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

A 49-year-old woman is on trial this week for allegedly hitting a repo man with her car, severely injuring his legs during an incident in September 2023.

Carla Culver, of Beaumont, Texas faces a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony. Her trial is being held in Jefferson County’s Criminal District Court before Judge John Stevens. Jury selection began Monday, with opening statements and testimony on Tuesday. Mike Laird is prosecuting for the District Attorney’s Office, while Todd Leblanc is representing Culver.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the incident occurred outside Temptations Gentleman’s Club in Beaumont. Witnesses say the repo agent was trying to repossess Culver’s vehicle when she allegedly drove forward with him under the hood, crushing his leg between two cars. EMS found the man critically injured with a mangled leg.

Culver admitted to seeing and hearing the man but claimed she didn’t know how the car moved. Detectives called her actions “reckless.”

Vehicle Repossessions Surge in 2024

Published: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

In 2024, an estimated 1.88 million vehicles were repossessed across the United States, a reflection of both economic factors and regional differences in the auto loan market. States with the largest populations, including California, Texas, and Florida, saw the highest repossession volumes, driven by larger vehicle fleets and higher delinquency rates. In these states, an average of 23 cars are repossessed per day, underscoring the scale of the issue.

Conversely, smaller states like Vermont, North Dakota, and Hawaii reported significantly lower repossession rates, with states like Hawaii seeing fewer than one repossession per day. These discrepancies are tied to factors such as population size, vehicle registration counts, and economic conditions affecting credit quality.

While precise figures for vehicle repossessions in 2023 are not publicly available, estimates suggest a significant increase compared to previous years. According to data from Cox Automotive, approximately 1.5 million vehicles were repossessed in 2023. This marks a notable rise from the 1.2 million repossessions reported in 2022. The uptick in repossessions aligns with broader economic trends, including rising auto loan delinquencies and increased vehicle prices, which have contributed to financial strain for many borrowers. These figures underscore the challenges facing consumers and the auto finance industry in recent years.

Source: https://curepossession.com

WA Man Faces Trial for Robbery and Assault

Published: Tuesday, March 04, 2025

A trial is set to begin Monday for Shaun David Rambow, 45, charged with first-degree robbery and assault after allegedly attacking a repossession agent attempting to recover his car. Prosecutors claim Rambow pulled off a dramatic escape in May 2024, evading two repo men by leaping into his car and driving it off a lift truck while one of the agents’ arms was still inside the vehicle. The injured agent pressed charges, and Rambow now faces charges of robbery, assault, reckless endangerment, and motor vehicle theft.

Authorities allege this was not Rambow’s first encounter with repo men. In a previous incident, he managed to escape as they tried to tow his car. Rambow pleaded not guilty to the charges. The trial is underway in Kittitas County Superior Court, with jury selection starting Monday morning. 

https://curepossession.com

Illegal Repo Gone Wrong: Car Dealer Sentenced

Published: Thursday, February 13, 2025

A used car dealer in Alabama has been sentenced to federal prison after attempting an illegal and armed repossession of a vehicle sold under high-interest financing terms. The dealer, who operated a Buy-Here-Pay-Here lot, had sold a vehicle with a 24.22% interest rate and later realized the finance company would claw back funds (recovering previously paid dealer commissions) if the loan defaulted.

Instead of following legal repossession procedures, the dealer and an associate tracked down the vehicle and forcefully took it back at gunpoint. The victim, fearing for their life, reported the incident, leading to an FBI investigation. The dealer was convicted of carjacking and firearms charges, receiving an 8 year prison sentence.

This case highlights the dangers of improper recovery practices and the risks that come with disregarding legal repossession procedures. Industry experts stress the importance of using licensed recovery agents and ensuring repossessions comply with state and federal laws.

Source: https://www.tampafp.com

