Protect Your Driving Record: What Every Professional Driver Needs to Know

By Brian J Riker A single traffic ticket might seem like a minor inconvenience—until it costs you your job, your insurance, or your ability to earn a living. For tow operators, commercial drivers, and even non-CDL drivers working in the transportation industry, your license is your livelihood. Unfortunately, many drivers don’t realize the long-term consequences of traffic violations until it’s too late. Often a panicked driver or tow boss will ask what they can do to “get this off my record.” Most often, they are referring to a traffic citation, and usually they are asking way too late for anyone to be of much help. After the conviction is not the time to find out how serious a violation is as the damage is already done and most courts will not reopen a closed case without a good reason. Loss of insurance coverage or your job is not a good reason in their eyes. This is why they ask you if you understand what pleading guilty means and if you fully understand the consequences. Unless there was a technical error or gross miscarriage of justice, they don’t want to put more work back onto their plate and rehear a closed case. This article aims to separate fact from fiction and help you make informed choices before it's too late. Disclaimer: I am not an attorney. This article is not legal advice. Every situation is unique, so please consult with a qualified attorney, especially one familiar with commercial driver regulations in your home state. Myth #1: “What I do in my personal car doesn’t affect my CDL.” Wrong. Whether you’re behind the wheel of your own vehicle or a commercial one, it all goes on the same license—and the same driving record. There’s no “separate” record for your personal driving. Serious offenses—even those committed in your private car—can lead to CDL suspensions, job loss, or increased insurance premiums. Know the Rules: CDL holders should be familiar with 49 CFR § 383.51, which lists violations considered serious or disqualifying. Even non-CDL drivers may be judged by similar standards by employers and insurance companies. Myth #2: “Stuff happens. The company will understand.” Maybe—not always. A professional driver is held to a higher standard, and it's your responsibility to protect your record. The best strategy? Avoid the violation altogether. But if you do receive a ticket, don’t just pay it and move on. Before pleading guilty, consult an attorney—preferably one who understands CDL law. The wording of the charge and how it's reported to your state can make all the difference. Make sure your attorney understands your position as a regulated commercial driver, and if out of state, they understand how your home state will view the charges. Myth #3: “Out of state? No big deal.” False. With regard to CDL drivers, every state is required to report all convictions to the CDLIS system, a Federally maintained database, which means your home state will know about anything that happens, even when the ticket happened while driving a car. Most states also report non-CDL convictions back to the licensing state, so unlike years past when these could get “lost” in the system, with modern databases today, they will show up on your record. Again, when deciding to fight or pay a ticket, be sure you understand how the conviction will be treated by your home state. Most states require professional drivers to self-report any conviction, which a plea of guilty or paying a fine (even a no contest type plea) is still a conviction, and failure to self-report can result in a suspension of your license. Myth #4: “It’s just a ticket. No big deal.” Big mistake. A charge that seems minor in one state may carry serious consequences in another—especially for commercial drivers. Here’s a real-world example: A driver gets a ticket for following too closely. In one state, it’s a couple of points and a fine. But for a CDL holder, it’s classified as a serious traffic offense. Get two of those within three years, and you could lose your CDL. Or consider lane violations. If you’re caught driving a CMV in the left lane (banned in many states), and the charge is recorded as "failure to obey a traffic control device," it could be treated as a disqualifying offense. ❗ Prosecutors are not responsible for protecting your CDL. Even well-meaning ones might not understand how your home state will handle a conviction.



Final Takeaways: --- Always understand the consequences of pleading guilty before doing so.

--- Consult a knowledgeable attorney—especially one familiar with commercial driving law.

--- Take every ticket seriously, no matter where or how it happens.

--- Protect your driving record like your job depends



Should I Put it in Neutral?

By Randall C. Resch When roadside customers are openly enthusiastic and want to help, what actions do you take to keep them out of harm’s way? Taking calls beyond load and go operations means accepting and initiating potential risk. Risk is manageable under guided circumstances as long as you’re in-control of the scenario. With consideration of losing an account or customer, working safely and efficiently must be your company’s priority, even if it means putting the job on hold, waiting for another operator to evaluate, or turning the job down. Industry training emphasizes a critical safety principle: customers should not assist. For good reason—most customers are not trained in flatbed or tow truck operations and are unaware of the many potential hazards present on a scene. They lack the mechanical knowledge to recognize issues that require specialized techniques for loading vehicles safely. When a customer is asked to help, the risk of something going wrong increases significantly.



Why Customers Should Never Assist During Tow and Recovery Operations Because of inherent risks and dangers associated with tow and recovery events, it is highly recommended customers don’t help. Consider several injury and fatality scenarios where customers were allowed to help: Incident 1: Carburetor Backfire Burns Operator To prime a vehicle’s carburetor, the operator poured a small amount of gas into the carburetor’s primary barrel. The customer prematurely cranked over the vehicle without being instructed. The carburetor backfired, belching fire onto the operator’s face and clothes. The tower received minor burns. Incident 2: Fatal Construction Truck Incident An operator allegedly instructed a construction worker to “Drive it onto the deck”, knowing the truck had inoperable brakes. To deviate from normal loading procedures goes against best practices. Carriers are equipped with a winch to load and off-load vehicles. It’s the tow operator’s responsibility to load, by winching, and secure vehicles on the carrier’s deck. A bystander was killed when the truck rolled rearward over him. Incident 3: Neutral Shift Leads to Critical Injury A motorist’s vehicle quit running on a rural street, nosed up-hill. Positioning the carrier in-front of the customer’s car and attaching the cable’s hook, the customer asked, “Should I put it in neutral?” The operator, not monitoring his movements, didn’t see him enter the vehicle to shift the transmission. The vehicle rolled rearward snagging the customers clothing, dragging him across the street. This critically injured customer survived. Customer Safety Must Come First Past incidents have shown the dangers of allowing customers to assist during roadside services—particularly during flat tire changes. In several tragic cases, customers who attempted to help were struck and killed by passing vehicles. These incidents underscore a critical safety responsibility: tow operators must maintain control over the scene and prevent customers from entering hazardous areas. For tow companies operating as highway service providers, specialized training emphasizes protecting roadside customers. A key directive from training states: “When performing service or loading, keep a watchful eye on your customer’s location. Ensure they remain clear of danger zones. If they fail to follow instructions and enter the work area, firmly redirect them to a safe location and instruct them to stay there until the job is complete.” Every incident cited here was preventable—had the operator prioritized securing the customer’s safety before beginning work and without involving them in the task. The towing industry is filled with such examples.



Why Customer Should Never Assist: A Safety Imperative Industry archives are full of tragic incidents where customer involvement led to injury or death. Investigations by agencies such as OSHA, NIOSH, and the CDC have documented these cases in detail. Their findings consistently reinforce one core principle: customers should never assist during tow, transport, or recovery operations. So how do we prevent avoidable disasters from happening? Start by getting the keys. Once the vehicle keys are in your possession, you gain full control over the vehicle's behavior and can better manage the situation. Unpredictable Customers, Unpredictable Outcomes In our fast-paced, ever-evolving industry, even routine jobs can quickly turn into dangerous situations. It’s difficult enough to stay safe and injury-free on the job—let alone maintain complete awareness of a customer’s unpredictable movements. This message shouldn’t have to be repeated, but how do you get owners to take heed? Training Makes the Difference Periodic safety training is a vital component of safety operations. Accordingly, the topic of controlling roadside customers is and should be at the forefront of operator training. One of my most recent court cases involved a customer who attempted to help, slipped, and was run over. The settlement exceeded one million dollars. Let this serve as a clear reminder of the expectations and responsibilities that come with the job. Because the tow, transport and recovery industries involve a huge element of dangerous conditions, operators must always bring their “A-Game” as a manner of safety, responsibility and accountability. When customers “help,” the likelihood of injury or death skyrockets—or worse, you may find yourself facing a fraudulent claim. Bottom line: Don’t let customers help.



Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 55-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 760-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.





