Digital Edition
The Week's Features
Deadly Multi-Vehicle Crash in Arizona
Bulldozer to the Rescue
Bulldozer braves rough terrain to rescue a 350,000 pound coil unit.
Navigating Tow Truck Inspections and Appeals
How a tow company challenges inspection failures, proves equipment compliance, and wins appeal.
A Father-Son Journey into a Hot Rod Tow Truck
A father and son transform a classic wrecker into a hotrod.
WA Man Faces Trial for Robbery and Assault
Events
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
April 23-25, 2025
TowXpo
Dallas/Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX.
June 26-28, 2025
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 20-22, 2025
Digital Edition
Premiere of "Home of the Brave" with lyrics • Click here to play
Translate Page
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing March 19 - March 25, 2025

Mechanical Failure or Attitude Adjustment?

Inspection Fail Pencil Pic 1 26a9b
By Randall C. Resch             

I’ve learned nothing’s fair in the world of annual inspections. Sometimes, even the simplest challenges go sideways when attitude meets authority head-on.

At an annual inspection, a female tow boss failed five of my company’s tow trucks over her perception of center pivot pin malfunction. And during inspection, she told my driver: “Carriers can’t use J-hooks as securing equipment.” When the driver questioned her comment, he interjected his bad attitude by responding with stupidness of his own.  

Attitude v. Authority

So your company’s trucks went to annual inspection and failed, you say? Speaking directly to equipment failure, did you know that law enforcement agencies generally have an appeal process? Will you take a mechanical failure (five times over) without resistance, or do you simply wait for next year’s rotation? 

If you’re looking at disciplinary action, was the suspension letter initiated by the area command or by the tow boss alone? From the command, I believe an upper-level commander’s position is to review your complaint, while at the same time looking to review that tow trucks were equipped and operational “to the letter” of the contract’s agreement. And when specific violations were noted, was the wrecker or carrier equipped to operational standards according “To the letter of the law” written in the state’s motor vehicle codes and safety laws?  

When our five-trucks failed (at the same time), the new tow boss hadn’t done her homework when referring to tow and recovery equipment. To avoid being unjustly removed from rotation, proving her wrong was key to the success of filing our appeal. Just like appearing before a judge, the burden of proof was mine to bear to refute the tow boss’s decision.

File Away

The appeal process starts by filing an immediate complaint, directed at the tow boss, addressed directly to the area commander. While sometimes filing a complaint may lead to “political suicide,” doing nothing can lead to certain loss. If you believe the agency is incorrect, file an appeal. Your opening letter should be professionally written, factual and non-argumentative. 

State what you perceived the problem is without whining, being over-bearing or threatening. Don’t whine by saying the officer was mean to your driver; that’s kid’s stuff and it does no good.

State the facts as you know them and provide exact proof your truck’s does pass inspection. Regarding my pivot pin issue, I contacted our truck manufacturer seeking clarification. The manufacturer provided design specs and photos describing the pin’s movement (tolerances) as part of the manufacturer’s process. Better yet, the manufacturer’s president accompanied me to the appeal meeting.

Back it Up

I’ve had discussions with tow owners complaining that inspectors were overly picky. News flash, that’s their job! If inspectors noted the gas can was leaking, it sounds like the truck needed a new can or at least a new gasket? If the dolly tires were sun rotted, another ding. If the truck’s winch-line had kinks and spurs, it too should have been replaced.

If your trucks are marginal and can’t pass, don’t blame the inspectors; the trucks weren’t prepared.  Know this, even brand spankin’ new trucks, one-hour from the manufacturer’s floor, might show something to be challenged by varying inspectors. Tow drivers and tow owners are in no position to argue about the discoveries made by inspectors, but if a failure is fixable, get it fixed. If the truck fails inspections, for what reasons did it fail?

By reading the agencies contract agreement under “Inspection and Equipment,” it likely defines what the requirements for inspection are for the class wrecker and carrier being approved. Understand that law enforcement generally holds tow trucks to be “close to perfect standards.”

Appeals should make no reference to what your state’s associations allow. Your association can’t do anything for you because a.) the association wasn’t there and b.) it’s not the associations’ trucks being inspected. Don’t argue “my association says it’s ok.” That is a losing proposition.

When defending an appeal, a professional, business-like approach is in order. In so many words, you get more with kind words and a smile than you’ll ever get with a bad attitude and a smoking gun.

No Entitlement

Law enforcement doesn’t owe towers anything. Don’t show an air of entitlement. If you’re the only qualified tower in your area, wouldn’t it be nice if the agency would simply reinstate you with an apology and open arms? However, agencies typically stand strong on their decisions and seek another company for services. That means, there’s always someone willing to fill the gap.  

If you get no satisfaction from your tow boss, climb the chain of command to the agency’s lead Sheriff, Chief of Police or Commissioner. Keep calm, respectful, honest, and factual, stating your case in a non-whining manner.

Could you file suit against the agency? Think before you act as it’ll likely cost thousands in legal fees, lost time and the frustration of losing the appeal overall.

When tow company’s face disciplinary actions or removal from rotation, don’t take it lightly. An appeal should be quick and decisive supporting the disqualifying issue. In my case, I appealed immediately by presenting proof that nothing was mechanically wrong.

The Bottom Line

I presented solid proof that nothing was mechanically wrong with my trucks. I factually proved my company’s equipment met the strict requirements of the highway patrol. I ultimately “proved beyond a doubt” that the tow boss was incorrect. All disqualified trucks eventually passed.

If you don’t like what the agency or department does or says, it’s your option to decline towing for them. Intimidation aside, true diligence proved our company worthy of being on rotation.     

Bio: Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 52-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 750-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.



American Towman Today - March 19, 2025
American Towman Today - March 19, 2025
Click here to read more

Trucker Arrested After Fatal 17-Vehicle Crash in Austin, Texas

Published: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

A truck driver has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash on Interstate 35 in Austin, Texas, that killed five people, including a child and an infant. The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when 17 vehicles collided in the southbound lanes.

Solomun Weldekeal Araya, 37, a driver for Dallas-based ZBN Transport LLC, was charged with five counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault. Investigators believe Araya's tractor-trailer, which was hauling goods for Amazon, failed to slow down for backed-up traffic in a temporary work zone related to an I-35 expansion project. Five people were pronounced dead at the scene, and eleven others were injured and hospitalized.

ZBN Transport stated that Araya had been with the company for four months and had passed background checks. Amazon confirmed the truck was under contract for a delivery. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident, focusing on the truck's mechanical condition and Araya’s driving history.

Source: https://www.yahoo.com



Solomun Weldekeal Araya, a driver for Dallas-based ZBN Transport LLC, was arrested Friday and charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

Mechanical Failure or Attitude Adjustment?

Published: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Inspection Fail Pencil Pic 1 26a9b
By Randall C. Resch             

I’ve learned nothing’s fair in the world of annual inspections. Sometimes, even the simplest challenges go sideways when attitude meets authority head-on.

At an annual inspection, a female tow boss failed five of my company’s tow trucks over her perception of center pivot pin malfunction. And during inspection, she told my driver: “Carriers can’t use J-hooks as securing equipment.” When the driver questioned her comment, he interjected his bad attitude by responding with stupidness of his own.  

Attitude v. Authority

So your company’s trucks went to annual inspection and failed, you say? Speaking directly to equipment failure, did you know that law enforcement agencies generally have an appeal process? Will you take a mechanical failure (five times over) without resistance, or do you simply wait for next year’s rotation? 

If you’re looking at disciplinary action, was the suspension letter initiated by the area command or by the tow boss alone? From the command, I believe an upper-level commander’s position is to review your complaint, while at the same time looking to review that tow trucks were equipped and operational “to the letter” of the contract’s agreement. And when specific violations were noted, was the wrecker or carrier equipped to operational standards according “To the letter of the law” written in the state’s motor vehicle codes and safety laws?  

When our five-trucks failed (at the same time), the new tow boss hadn’t done her homework when referring to tow and recovery equipment. To avoid being unjustly removed from rotation, proving her wrong was key to the success of filing our appeal. Just like appearing before a judge, the burden of proof was mine to bear to refute the tow boss’s decision.

File Away

The appeal process starts by filing an immediate complaint, directed at the tow boss, addressed directly to the area commander. While sometimes filing a complaint may lead to “political suicide,” doing nothing can lead to certain loss. If you believe the agency is incorrect, file an appeal. Your opening letter should be professionally written, factual and non-argumentative. 

State what you perceived the problem is without whining, being over-bearing or threatening. Don’t whine by saying the officer was mean to your driver; that’s kid’s stuff and it does no good.

State the facts as you know them and provide exact proof your truck’s does pass inspection. Regarding my pivot pin issue, I contacted our truck manufacturer seeking clarification. The manufacturer provided design specs and photos describing the pin’s movement (tolerances) as part of the manufacturer’s process. Better yet, the manufacturer’s president accompanied me to the appeal meeting.

Back it Up

I’ve had discussions with tow owners complaining that inspectors were overly picky. News flash, that’s their job! If inspectors noted the gas can was leaking, it sounds like the truck needed a new can or at least a new gasket? If the dolly tires were sun rotted, another ding. If the truck’s winch-line had kinks and spurs, it too should have been replaced.

If your trucks are marginal and can’t pass, don’t blame the inspectors; the trucks weren’t prepared.  Know this, even brand spankin’ new trucks, one-hour from the manufacturer’s floor, might show something to be challenged by varying inspectors. Tow drivers and tow owners are in no position to argue about the discoveries made by inspectors, but if a failure is fixable, get it fixed. If the truck fails inspections, for what reasons did it fail?

By reading the agencies contract agreement under “Inspection and Equipment,” it likely defines what the requirements for inspection are for the class wrecker and carrier being approved. Understand that law enforcement generally holds tow trucks to be “close to perfect standards.”

Appeals should make no reference to what your state’s associations allow. Your association can’t do anything for you because a.) the association wasn’t there and b.) it’s not the associations’ trucks being inspected. Don’t argue “my association says it’s ok.” That is a losing proposition.

When defending an appeal, a professional, business-like approach is in order. In so many words, you get more with kind words and a smile than you’ll ever get with a bad attitude and a smoking gun.

No Entitlement

Law enforcement doesn’t owe towers anything. Don’t show an air of entitlement. If you’re the only qualified tower in your area, wouldn’t it be nice if the agency would simply reinstate you with an apology and open arms? However, agencies typically stand strong on their decisions and seek another company for services. That means, there’s always someone willing to fill the gap.  

If you get no satisfaction from your tow boss, climb the chain of command to the agency’s lead Sheriff, Chief of Police or Commissioner. Keep calm, respectful, honest, and factual, stating your case in a non-whining manner.

Could you file suit against the agency? Think before you act as it’ll likely cost thousands in legal fees, lost time and the frustration of losing the appeal overall.

When tow company’s face disciplinary actions or removal from rotation, don’t take it lightly. An appeal should be quick and decisive supporting the disqualifying issue. In my case, I appealed immediately by presenting proof that nothing was mechanically wrong.

The Bottom Line

I presented solid proof that nothing was mechanically wrong with my trucks. I factually proved my company’s equipment met the strict requirements of the highway patrol. I ultimately “proved beyond a doubt” that the tow boss was incorrect. All disqualified trucks eventually passed.

If you don’t like what the agency or department does or says, it’s your option to decline towing for them. Intimidation aside, true diligence proved our company worthy of being on rotation.     

Bio: Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 52-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 750-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

Towing Tools of the Trade; the rolling tarp system by CRAMARO at Midco Sales in Chandler, AZ filmed on location at 2024 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


Should tow operators be officially recognized as emergency responders?
Yes
No
Answers are anonymous
homediv
Managing Editor: George Nitti
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti
Safety Editor: Jimmy Santos
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Towman Songs
March 19 - March 25, 2025
Badillo's companies - Auto Towing, Jose’s Towing, and Specialty Towing - have faced scrutiny for improper practices.

SF Tow Operator Indicted in Alleged Arson Scheme

Published: Monday, March 17, 2025

A San Francisco tow truck operator, Jose Vicente Badillo, was indicted this week on charges of conspiracy to commit arson, allegedly orchestrating a scheme to set fire to competitors' tow trucks in an effort to drive more business to his companies. Badillo, 29, and four co-conspirators are accused of torching at least six trucks across the Bay Area between April and October 2023. The indictment alleges that Badillo directed others to carry out the fires, retaliating against rivals for perceived wrongs.

The incidents included the torching of various tow trucks, with the first occurring on April 4, 2023, when two vehicles were set ablaze in East Palo Alto. The fires continued throughout the year, with multiple incidents in July and October. Authorities have not disclosed how they connected Badillo to the fires, nor the specific roles of his co-conspirators.

This indictment follows several other criminal investigations involving Badillo, including charges related to auto insurance fraud and welfare fraud. His companies, which include Auto Towing, Jose’s Towing, and Specialty Towing, have been under scrutiny for improper practices. Badillo faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted. He is scheduled for arraignment on March 20.

Source: https://www.yahoo.com

AAA’s Tow to Go Program Partners with Tow Companies

Published: Friday, March 14, 2025

As St. Patrick’s Day festivities gear up, AAA is once again calling on tow companies and towers to play a crucial role in keeping impaired drivers off the road. The Tow to Go program, now in its 25th year, offers a valuable partnership by dispatching tow trucks to transport impaired drivers and their vehicles to safe locations, preventing potential accidents and fatalities over the holiday weekend.

Running from 6 p.m. Friday, March 14 through 6 a.m. Tuesday, March 18, Tow to Go offers participating tow companies a chance to be part of a life-saving initiative. Since its inception, the program has successfully removed nearly 30,000 impaired drivers from the road, and this year, AAA is once again urging local tow operators to join the effort.

“The Tow to Go program has been instrumental in reducing impaired driving incidents and making roads safer for everyone,” said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We rely on our partners in the towing industry to help us deliver this vital service during one of the deadliest weekends for impaired driving. By working together, we can ensure that those celebrating St. Patrick’s Day can do so responsibly and safely.”

While the service is free for individuals, AAA emphasizes that Tow to Go should be considered a last resort for those who do not have alternative plans for a safe ride. Tow companies that partner with AAA can help ensure that those in need of a tow get home safely, while also reducing the potential for accidents on the road.

https://wtaq.com/

Adrienne Camire Appointed Acting Administrator of FMCSA 

Published: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has appointed Adrienne Camire as its acting administrator. Camire, a veteran of the Trump administration, previously served as chief counsel for the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), where she managed legal services for federal aid highway programs. With over 20 years of experience in legal, regulatory, and compliance roles, Camire brings significant expertise to the position. 

In her new role, Camire will lead efforts to enhance commercial motor vehicle safety and improve the efficiency of the nation’s transportation systems. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy praised her leadership, emphasizing her commitment to safety and her ability to keep America’s roads safer. Camire expressed gratitude for the opportunity, stating, “I’m honored to lead FMCSA in its mission to prevent commercial motor vehicle crashes and injuries.”  

https://www.ttnews.com 

Proposed Bill Aims to Revamp Connecticut’s Towing Laws  

Published: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

A bill is being proposed to overhaul Connecticut’s century-old towing laws. The bill proposes extending the current 15-day period for selling vehicles valued under $1,500 to 30 days, aligning Connecticut’s laws with other states that offer longer windows. Other key provisions include ensuring towing companies accept multiple forms of payment, offering extended access to vehicles over weekends, and implementing clearer documentation and a "Consumer Bill of Rights" for vehicle owners.  

The bill also addresses issues with "trespass towing" by requiring property managers to cover towing costs if the DMV determines the tow was illegal. Industry stakeholders, including Timothy Vibert from the Towing & Recovery Professionals of Connecticut, have raised concerns over some provisions but agree that reform is necessary. 

https://ctmirror.org

TRAA's 7th Annual Workshop Advances Towing Industry Advocacy

Published: Monday, March 10, 2025

The Towing and Recovery Association of America (TRAA) recently held its 7th Annual Legislative Action Workshop & Hill Day, which saw participation from over 27 states. The event was a significant success, with members advocating for key legislative issues, including the Preventing Roadside Deaths Act, electric vehicle (EV) policies, and weights and measures amendments crucial to the towing industry.

Throughout the day, TRAA members conducted 112 meetings with Members of Congress and their staffers, highlighting the industry's needs. Notable meetings included discussions with influential legislators such as Congresswoman Laura Gillen, Congressman Jared Golden, and Congressman Kevin Kiley, among others. These meetings focused on transportation and infrastructure, small business issues, and emergency management.

Additionally, members met with FMCSA Senior Advisor Adrienne Camire and Communications Director Matt Schuck to address the administration’s stance on EVs and roadway safety. Another key topic was Congressman Kiley’s Congressional Review Act (CRA) to pause state "Advanced Clean Trucks" regulations.

TRAA’s legislative efforts continue to make a meaningful impact on behalf of the towing industry, with more updates coming in future publications.

Source: TRAA Newsletter

Tow Truck Owners Back Maryland's SB 883

Published: Friday, March 07, 2025

On March 4, Karrington Anderson, Associate Policy Director for the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo), testified against Senate Bill 883, which would grant private towing companies the right to place a statutory possessory lien on vehicles towed from private parking lots. The bill would allow towing companies to retain vehicles until all charges are paid, something not allowed under current law.

Anderson argued that the bill raises serious constitutional and policy concerns, especially for consumers. “This bill would make it even harder for vehicle owners, particularly those with limited financial means, to reclaim their vehicles,” she said. “Without access to their cars, people may face challenges in accessing employment and healthcare.”

Proponents of the bill argue that it would help towing companies recover unpaid fees more effectively. Despite opposition, the bill remains under debate, with supporters pushing for reforms they believe would provide necessary protections for businesses in the industry.

Source: https://conduitstreet.mdcounties.org

homediv homediv homediv tow411
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Rate how they handled this recovery
Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
March 19 - March 25, 2025

Frozen to Free: An Ice Recovery 

Published: Saturday, March 08, 2025

icerecovercover 9327c
By George L. Nitti

For nearly a month, a car was partially submerged on a frozen lake in Eastern Minnesota after plunging through the ice. The owner had tried to recover the vehicle, but with no money and limited resources, hope seemed distant. It wasn’t until a specialized towing and recovery company, American Towing and Recovery, based out of Lake Elmo, stepped in to do the job.  

Corey Albertson, the owner of the tow company, who also operates Twin City School and Kayak, which provides underwater vehicle recovery services, said, "We specialize in underwater recovery, and when this guy reached out, we could see the situation was tough. He didn’t have insurance or the money, and after a month of sitting in the lake, it was just getting worse. We could help, and we did. Pro-bono." 

The setup for the recovery involved a considerable amount of equipment: an A-frame on skis to prevent damage to the ice, winches, divers, and more. For this job, however, Albertson and his team assessed that they could complete the operation in just a few hours - without the need for a dive. 

"We were able to get in and get it out in two hours," explained Albertson. "The tail of the car was already sticking out, so the depth wasn’t too bad. It was cold and windy, but we’ve done enough of these to be efficient." 

The ice recovery process itself was a well-coordinated effort. The A-frame was placed over the car, securing it to the ice with ice anchors, while two winches pulled the car back onto solid ground. At no point did Albertson’s team place their tow trucks on the ice due to the inherent risk. Instead, smaller, safer equipment was used to drag the vehicle to shore, where it was later transported to a scrapyard. 

Albertson also reached out to a non-profit organization to assist and secured a donation from another towing company to help offset costs. “People don’t always understand that running a business responsibly means you can sometimes afford to give back,” he said. “In this case, the job only took a couple of hours, and the guy’s life was changed. He’d been told ‘no’ by everyone, and then we showed up.” 

As Albertson’s company continues to specialize in underwater recovery, he and his team stay busy throughout the year, not only assisting with ice-related incidents but also providing services for private property and repossession work. His unique combination of diving expertise and towing services has made the company a key player in the industry. 

"It’s all about finding a niche," Albertson said. "When I started this business in 2007, there were only a few of us. Now, every towing company seems to be in competition. We’ve carved out our own specialty, and it’s been rewarding." 

Bulldozer to the Rescue  

Published: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

bulldozer d0ccf
By George L. Nitti 

In West Texas, on Super Bowl Sunday, a recovery operation unfolded involving a bulldozer, a 350,000-pound coil unit, and a steep incline. It started when Harvey Pierce of B & B Towing received a call about a coil tubing unit used for well servicing; it had gotten stuck traversing a hill.  

Needing assistance from another heavy-duty tow company, Pierce dispatched Big Sky Towing and Recovery of Midland, Texas, led by lead operator Travis Turner, who loaded up their bulldozer to make the four-hour trek to the oil field. “We had to haul the bulldozer out there,” Travis explained. “We knew that the bulldozer was the key to getting that coil unit out. It was the only thing with enough brute force to make it happen.” 

The bulldozer was a John Deere 850, a 60,000-pound machine designed to handle rough terrain. Unlike a wrecker, the bulldozer’s tracks provide exceptional traction on dirt, making it ideal for this job. Upon arrival, the towing team carefully rigged the bulldozer to the coil unit with two large straps and prepared to pull the massive load up the hill. 

However, the job wasn’t as straightforward as it seemed. The hill was steeper than anyone had anticipated, and there was uncertainty about whether the bulldozer could pull the unit without damaging the drive shaft. The team had a backup plan: if the bulldozer couldn’t handle it, they would attach the wrecker to the bulldozer to provide extra pulling power. But fortunately, the bulldozer pulled through as Travis and his team slowly maneuvered the coil unit up the incline. 

“Once the bulldozer got started, it was like a steady grind,” Travis said. “The tracks were digging in, leaving big ruts in the ground, but the dozer kept moving. It took about 15 minutes to get the coil unit up the hill, but it felt like a lifetime.” 

After the bulldozer reached the top of the hill, the coil unit was able to continue its way to the next location. Despite missing the Super Bowl, Travis commented, “It wasn’t the game that mattered. It was getting that coil unit out. That’s what we do – solve problems and get the job done, no matter what.” 

Barrel Rolling into Action

Published: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

barrelrollcover 8b639
By George L. Nitti

At the start of this new year (2025), on a typical morning commute during peak hours near Long Beach, California, chaos erupted on the 710 freeway when a massive container toppled over, pinning a semi-truck’s cab beneath its crushing weight. Miraculously, the driver survived, walking away with only minor injuries as emergency responders arrived quickly, led by the fire department, who worked to extract the driver using specialized tools such as the jaws of life.

After the driver was safely removed, the focus shifted to clearing the container and restoring the flow of traffic. Enter Pepe’s Towing Service, who collaborated closely with the fire department, using their two rotators: HULK, a 2020 Peterbilt 389 w/ Miller Century 1150 body operated by Joshua Acosta; and Big Flipper, a 2019 Peterbilt 389 w/ Miller Century 1075 body operated by Alex Hernandez. In addition was the placement of a heavy wrecker up front, a 2017 Peterbilt 389 with a Miller 35ton wrecker body operated by Ricardo Alterno.This set-up allowed the rotators to focus on the container, while the heavy wrecker focused on the tractor portion. 

Using a method known as the barrel roll, the team began the delicate process of righting the container. Synthetic lines, slings, and corner-to-corner rigging ensured the load’s stability while minimizing the risk of further damage. Tight spaces and steady traffic flow added to the complexity, requiring precise positioning of heavy-duty tow trucks.

“Safety is always our first priority,” said lead operator Joshua Acosta from Pepe’s. “We assessed the scene, accounting for the container’s weight, the condition of the chassis, and the space constraints on the freeway.”

One of the biggest obstacles was the limited maneuvering room. The team had to strategically place their equipment to avoid disrupting adjacent lanes. Additionally, adjustments to the container’s chassis were necessary to prevent any structural shifts during the recovery.

Despite the challenges, the operation proceeded smoothly. The team’s expertise shone as they carefully leveled, lifted, and transported the container to a designated location. Within hours, traffic resumed, and the scene was cleared without any secondary incidents.

“We train for situations like this,” explained Acosta. “It’s about combining technical skill with quick decision-making. Every incident is different.”

homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
March 19 - March 25, 2025

Mechanical Failure or Attitude Adjustment?

Published: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Inspection Fail Pencil Pic 1 26a9b
By Randall C. Resch             

I’ve learned nothing’s fair in the world of annual inspections. Sometimes, even the simplest challenges go sideways when attitude meets authority head-on.

At an annual inspection, a female tow boss failed five of my company’s tow trucks over her perception of center pivot pin malfunction. And during inspection, she told my driver: “Carriers can’t use J-hooks as securing equipment.” When the driver questioned her comment, he interjected his bad attitude by responding with stupidness of his own.  

Attitude v. Authority

So your company’s trucks went to annual inspection and failed, you say? Speaking directly to equipment failure, did you know that law enforcement agencies generally have an appeal process? Will you take a mechanical failure (five times over) without resistance, or do you simply wait for next year’s rotation? 

If you’re looking at disciplinary action, was the suspension letter initiated by the area command or by the tow boss alone? From the command, I believe an upper-level commander’s position is to review your complaint, while at the same time looking to review that tow trucks were equipped and operational “to the letter” of the contract’s agreement. And when specific violations were noted, was the wrecker or carrier equipped to operational standards according “To the letter of the law” written in the state’s motor vehicle codes and safety laws?  

When our five-trucks failed (at the same time), the new tow boss hadn’t done her homework when referring to tow and recovery equipment. To avoid being unjustly removed from rotation, proving her wrong was key to the success of filing our appeal. Just like appearing before a judge, the burden of proof was mine to bear to refute the tow boss’s decision.

File Away

The appeal process starts by filing an immediate complaint, directed at the tow boss, addressed directly to the area commander. While sometimes filing a complaint may lead to “political suicide,” doing nothing can lead to certain loss. If you believe the agency is incorrect, file an appeal. Your opening letter should be professionally written, factual and non-argumentative. 

State what you perceived the problem is without whining, being over-bearing or threatening. Don’t whine by saying the officer was mean to your driver; that’s kid’s stuff and it does no good.

State the facts as you know them and provide exact proof your truck’s does pass inspection. Regarding my pivot pin issue, I contacted our truck manufacturer seeking clarification. The manufacturer provided design specs and photos describing the pin’s movement (tolerances) as part of the manufacturer’s process. Better yet, the manufacturer’s president accompanied me to the appeal meeting.

Back it Up

I’ve had discussions with tow owners complaining that inspectors were overly picky. News flash, that’s their job! If inspectors noted the gas can was leaking, it sounds like the truck needed a new can or at least a new gasket? If the dolly tires were sun rotted, another ding. If the truck’s winch-line had kinks and spurs, it too should have been replaced.

If your trucks are marginal and can’t pass, don’t blame the inspectors; the trucks weren’t prepared.  Know this, even brand spankin’ new trucks, one-hour from the manufacturer’s floor, might show something to be challenged by varying inspectors. Tow drivers and tow owners are in no position to argue about the discoveries made by inspectors, but if a failure is fixable, get it fixed. If the truck fails inspections, for what reasons did it fail?

By reading the agencies contract agreement under “Inspection and Equipment,” it likely defines what the requirements for inspection are for the class wrecker and carrier being approved. Understand that law enforcement generally holds tow trucks to be “close to perfect standards.”

Appeals should make no reference to what your state’s associations allow. Your association can’t do anything for you because a.) the association wasn’t there and b.) it’s not the associations’ trucks being inspected. Don’t argue “my association says it’s ok.” That is a losing proposition.

When defending an appeal, a professional, business-like approach is in order. In so many words, you get more with kind words and a smile than you’ll ever get with a bad attitude and a smoking gun.

No Entitlement

Law enforcement doesn’t owe towers anything. Don’t show an air of entitlement. If you’re the only qualified tower in your area, wouldn’t it be nice if the agency would simply reinstate you with an apology and open arms? However, agencies typically stand strong on their decisions and seek another company for services. That means, there’s always someone willing to fill the gap.  

If you get no satisfaction from your tow boss, climb the chain of command to the agency’s lead Sheriff, Chief of Police or Commissioner. Keep calm, respectful, honest, and factual, stating your case in a non-whining manner.

Could you file suit against the agency? Think before you act as it’ll likely cost thousands in legal fees, lost time and the frustration of losing the appeal overall.

When tow company’s face disciplinary actions or removal from rotation, don’t take it lightly. An appeal should be quick and decisive supporting the disqualifying issue. In my case, I appealed immediately by presenting proof that nothing was mechanically wrong.

The Bottom Line

I presented solid proof that nothing was mechanically wrong with my trucks. I factually proved my company’s equipment met the strict requirements of the highway patrol. I ultimately “proved beyond a doubt” that the tow boss was incorrect. All disqualified trucks eventually passed.

If you don’t like what the agency or department does or says, it’s your option to decline towing for them. Intimidation aside, true diligence proved our company worthy of being on rotation.     

Bio: Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 52-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 750-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

Driving Safely – What Towers Need to Know

Published: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Damaged tow truck 2 copy 7e414
By Brian J. Riker

A colleague of mine recently noted an alarming increase of tow truck involved crashes, not struck-by or other slow down move over type incidents, rather simple crashes. Most of these have been single vehicle crashes, meaning the tow driver played a significant role in the events causing the crashes.

Often tow bosses focus their training efforts on recovery challenges, roadside assistance procedures or basic towing training without spending any time on a key job function - the actual driving of the tow truck. I understand that training budgets are tight, and time is hard to find for training, however that does not make it any less important.

OSHA addresses motor vehicle operations for general industry using the general duty clause, a catch all that basically makes employers responsible for training against all recognized hazards. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) addresses this in several industry regulations and ANSI even has a published standard for commercial fleet operations.

Unfortunately, most service agreements between towers and law enforcement, or other vendors, make no mention of behind the wheel training. Most only focus on some sort of towing training, or certification, if any formal training at all. This means behind the wheel skills are often overlooked until something serious happens.

Proper driving techniques must be evaluated upon hire to both establish a base line of the new employee’s performance and verify that they possess the basic skills required to operate their assigned truck. This road test should also be conducted before a driver is permitted to move up to a higher class of vehicle, example from a light duty wrecker to a medium duty wrecker.

Although the regulations for non-CDL drivers vary widely from state to state, the FMCSA typically requires a road test for all newly hired drivers before you can allow them to operate a truck. I strongly suggest performing a road test on all drivers yearly in the same manner that pilots undergo a check ride with a qualified examiner.

Here are a few of my tips for safe driving that, although targeted towards tow trucks, are applicable to any vehicle you operate.

Perhaps the most important tip is to give yourself enough space to properly react to hazards once you recognize one. Depending on the size and speed of the vehicle you are driving it can take as much as 4 to 6 seconds to come to a complete stop.

To put that in perspective, studies have shown that the average human takes ¾ of a second to perceive a hazard then another ¾ of a second to begin reacting. Add in just 4 seconds to come to a complete panic stop and at 60 MPH your vehicle will have travelled 484 feet before stopping! You travelled 132 feet just during the time it took you to begin reacting.

For this reason, I recommend maintaining a following distance of at least 4 seconds in cars and small vehicles and up to 7 seconds in large trucks or tractor trailers. To make the best use of this following distance you should be continuously scanning the entire area around you while also looking at least 12-15 seconds ahead of where you are.

This extended eye lead time, combined with the situational awareness gained by scanning all around your vehicle, will allow you time to process the best possible escape route. Always be thinking about what your escape route will be, so you don’t have to make that decision in a split second.

Other conditions to be aware of include center of gravity and steering or braking loss due to improper load balance as well as weather conditions.

A loaded wrecker will not stop as well as an empty wrecker, especially if the towed vehicle is not equipped with a brake control device.

Carriers overall braking performance may be better with a load on them, however their tendency to roll over or be harder to steer is increased, especially with tall and heavy loads on the deck.

Speed is a critical factor in many wrecks, especially those on secondary roads. Be aware of the speed limits and environment you are driving in, paying particular attention to cross traffic and pedestrians when in metropolitan areas.

Lastly, make sure you are well rested and not ill. We are not superheroes, despite what we may think, and fatigue plays a very real role in crashes. Micro sleep will sneak up on you without warning. Please get plenty of rest, and if tired pull over and take a power nap. No ETA is worth a life!

For more on this topic please join the author, Brian Riker, this Saturday, March 15th at 11 AM Eastern, for his American Towman Academy webinar Defensive Driving What Do Towers Need To Know?

Navigating Tow Truck Inspections and Appeals

Published: Thursday, March 06, 2025

Inspection Fail Pencil Pic 5a294

By Randall C. Resch                   

I've learned that nothing’s fair in the world of annual inspections. Sometimes, even the simplest challenges go sideways when attitude clashes with authority. During an annual inspection, a female tow boss failed five of my company’s trucks over her perception of a center pivot pin malfunction. On top of that, she told my driver, “Carriers can’t use J-hooks as securing equipment.” When the driver questioned her statement, he made things worse by responding with an equally poor attitude, adding his own brand of stupidity to the mix.

Attitude v. Authority

So, your company’s trucks failed the annual inspection, you say? Speaking directly to the equipment failure—did you know that law enforcement agencies typically have an appeal process? Will you accept a mechanical failure (five times over) without resistance, or are you just waiting for next year’s rotation?

If disciplinary action is on the table, was the suspension letter issued by the area command or just the tow boss? From the command, an upper-level commander’s job is to review your complaint while also ensuring that the tow trucks were properly equipped and operational “to the letter” of the contract. And when specific violations were noted, were the wreckers or carriers up to operational standards, according “to the letter of the law” in the state’s motor vehicle codes and safety laws?

When our five trucks failed simultaneously, the new tow boss hadn’t done her homework regarding tow and recovery equipment. To avoid being unjustly removed from rotation, proving her wrong was key to successfully filing our appeal. Just like in court, the burden of proof was mine to bear to refute the tow boss’s decision.

File Away

The appeal process starts by filing an immediate complaint, directed at the tow boss, addressed directly to the area commander. While sometimes filing a complaint may lead to “political suicide,” doing nothing can lead to certain loss. If you believe the agency is incorrect, file an appeal. Your opening letter should be professionally written, factual and non-argumentative. 

State the problem clearly without whining, being overbearing, or making threats. Complaining that the officer was rude to your driver won’t help—it’s unproductive and childish.

Stick to the facts as you know them and provide concrete evidence that your truck passed inspection. Regarding the pivot pin issue, I reached out to our truck manufacturer for clarification. They provided design specs and photos outlining the pin’s movement (tolerances) as part of their process. To strengthen our case, the manufacturer’s president even accompanied me to the appeal meeting.

Back it Up

I’ve had conversations with tow owners complaining that inspectors were overly picky. News flash—that’s their job! If an inspector noted that the gas can was leaking, it likely means the truck needs a new can or at least a new gasket. If the dolly tires were sun-rotted, that’s another issue. If the truck’s winch line had kinks and spurs, it should have been replaced too.

If your trucks are marginal and can’t pass inspection, don’t blame the inspectors; it’s a sign the trucks weren’t prepared. Even brand-new trucks, fresh off the manufacturer’s floor, might have issues that vary from inspector to inspector. Tow drivers and owners aren’t in a position to argue about what inspectors find, but if a failure is fixable, get it fixed. If your truck fails inspection, what exactly caused the failure?

By reviewing the agency’s contract agreement under “Inspection and Equipment,” you’ll likely find the specific requirements for the class of wrecker and carrier being approved. Understand that law enforcement holds tow trucks to “close to perfect” standards.

Appeals should never reference what your state’s associations allow. Your association can’t help you because: a) they weren’t there, and b) it’s not their trucks being inspected. Don’t argue, “My association says it’s okay.” It’s a losing proposition.

When defending an appeal, maintain a professional, business-like approach. In other words, “You get more with kind words and a smile than you’ll ever get with a bad attitude and a smoking gun.”

No Entitlement

Law enforcement doesn’t owe towers anything, so don’t adopt an air of entitlement. If you’re the only qualified tower in your area, it might be nice to think the agency would reinstate you with an apology and open arms. However, agencies typically stand firm in their decisions and will seek another company to provide services. There’s always someone willing to fill the gap.

If you get no satisfaction from your tow boss, escalate the issue up the chain of command to the agency’s lead Sheriff, Chief of Police, or Commissioner. Stay calm, respectful, honest, and factual, presenting your case without whining.

Should you file a lawsuit against the agency? Think carefully before taking that step—it will likely cost thousands in legal fees, wasted time, and the frustration of potentially losing the appeal.

When a tow company faces disciplinary action or removal from rotation, don’t take it lightly. An appeal should be swift and decisive, addressing the disqualifying issue directly. In my case, I appealed immediately by providing proof that there was nothing mechanically wrong.

The Bottom Line?

I presented solid proof that nothing was mechanically wrong with my trucks. I clearly demonstrated that my company’s equipment met the strict requirements of the highway patrol. Ultimately, I “proved beyond a doubt” that the tow boss was incorrect. All of the “disqualified trucks” eventually passed.

If you disagree with the actions or decisions of an agency or department, it’s your choice to decline towing for them. Intimidation aside, true diligence showed that our company was worthy of being in rotation.

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 52-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 750-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator

March 19 - March 25, 2025

Power and Precision: Winchester’s Kilar-Fitted Ford 650

Published: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Mike Winchester, the owner of Winchester's Towing in Lexington, Kentucky, is no stranger to the road. His company has been hauling a wide variety of vehicles and equipment since 1995, and one of the crown jewels of his fleet is a 2025 Ford F-650, fitted with a 21-foot Kilar bed. This truck is not only a powerful workhorse but also an eye-catching spectacle, thanks to its striking custom graphics and high-performance features. 

When it came time to design the graphics for his truck, Mike and his family worked together to select a color scheme that would be both visually appealing and memorable. “My son and I picked out the design, and then my wife helped us finalize it,” Mike explained.  

The colors on the truck stand out, with a combination of teal, blue, and pink, along with the prominent “W” logo representing Winchester’s Towing. “We wanted something people would remember when they saw it,” Mike said.  

The truck is built for more than just good looks. The Ford 650 chassis is complemented by a Kilar bed, which offers a 15,000-pound capacity, making it versatile enough to haul large and heavy loads with ease. Mike notes that the truck has no trouble hauling items such as Amazon delivery trucks or electric vans. “It’s low to the ground, and I can get under most overpasses without any issues,” he added. This kind of performance has made the Kilar bed a reliable choice for Winchester’s Towing since 1995, when Mike first started using the beds on his F-800 Ford. 

As for the cost of these custom-built trucks, Mike shared that the entire setup, including the Kilar bed, toolboxes, and additional lighting, was around $120,000—a price that, in his opinion, is a great deal considering the performance and durability it offers. 

Mike also takes safety seriously. The truck is equipped with bright lighting that enhances visibility, especially at night. “We made sure the lights reflect well so it’s safe for us on the road,” he explained. This safety focus is crucial in the towing business, where being visible to other drivers can make all the difference in avoiding accidents. 

In terms of family, Mike’s son Kevin has been a significant influence on his work, and the two share a bond over their businesses. Kevin’s company, Denali Towing, has grown rapidly, and Mike couldn’t be prouder. “It was the smartest decision I ever made when I parted ways with him for a while,” Mike said. “It woke him up and got him focused. Now, he’s got 8 or 9 trucks, and he’s doing great.” 

The Winchester family legacy continues to thrive in the towing industry, and with trucks like the Ford F-650 with the Kilar bed, Mike and his team are well-equipped to handle anything that comes their way.  

A Father-Son Journey into a Hot Rod Tow Truck

Published: Friday, February 28, 2025

hotrod1 fa43d
By George L. Nitti

In the small borough of Tremont, Pennsylvania, located in the coal region of Schuylkill County, Rodney Updegrave Jr. and his father, Rodney Sr., have shared a passion building hot rods together. Their most recent project was transforming a 1978 Chevrolet tow truck into a hot rod cruiser that is a blend of nostalgia, workmanship, and their incredible bond. 

Rodney Jr., who will soon turn 50, describes his 80 year old father as his best friend. “We share the same passions and spend nearly every day together,” he said. “Everyone in town knows us as the hot rod guys.” 

Rodney Sr. opened an auto body shop in 1963 at just 18 years old. Known as Rod’s Auto Body, it became a staple of their small town and included a 74’ Chevy tow truck with a Holmes body that Rod Sr’s father operated.  

“My dad’s best memories of my grandfather were from the days when he was pulling cars out of ditches in the middle of the night,” Rodney Jr. explained. “Building this truck was about bringing those memories back for him.” 

Although Rod Sr. transitioned out of the business in the early 1980s, the love of working with cars never left him, which he passed on to his son, who recalls a pivotal moment in 1995 when he told his father, “I want to build a hot rod.”  

Since then, they have spent every winter building cars together, completing 13 projects over three decades. Their latest one, the ‘78 Chevy tow truck, is particularly special. “I asked my dad, ‘Do you have one more in you?’ and he said, ‘I do.’ So, I said, ‘Let’s build a tow truck.’” 

Finding and Completing the Restoration 

They discovered the tow truck, a 1978 Chevy with a Nomar Wrecker body, in a Marketplace Ad in 2022, and traveled to a small car lot in North Bergen, New Jersey to pick it up. Rodney Jr. shared, “The truck had only 39,000 miles on it, but it wasn’t in great shape. It had severely rusted floors and rockers, with extensive bodywork needed. But the frame was solid, which provided a good foundation for restoration.” 

The wrecker was originally built at Nussbaum’s in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey. Equipped with a single winch and adjustable boom, which can extend manually up to 24 inches, it also had a PTO system but was replaced with a 12,000-lb electric winch for better efficiency. 

Once started, their tow truck restoration project took two years to complete, as they worked every weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., even on holidays. They transformed the tow truck into a one-of-a-kind hot rod.   

“We don’t do things the original way,” Rodney Jr. explained. “We LS-swapped the motor, bagged the truck, and added a C-notch to the frame. Everything you see on that truck—interior, bodywork, fabrication—we did it all ourselves, except for the lettering on the doors.” 

“Bagging the truck,” he explained, “involved replacing the original suspension with air bags. I can drive it at a normal height, but when I pull into a gas station or car show, I hit a button, and the truck drops to the ground.” 

From its souped-up engine, its candy-apple Victorian red paint, custom chrome details, vintage-inspired pinstriping, and sleek lines giving it a hot rod personality, this unit was a labor of love! Add in the polished hydraulic boom, towing equipment and pristine interior that boasts leather seats, a retro steering wheel, and a dash lined with polished gauges, the result is a unique hybrid: a tow truck that’s perfect for the hot rod show circuit. 

Today, they use it for local cruises and car shows, putting around 1,000 miles on it each year.  “It’s not a workhorse,” Rodney Jr. said with a laugh. “People ask if we’re going to tow cars with it. Of course not, although the winch still works. It’s a cool cruiser. That’s what it’s all about.” 

Bold Colors, Big Personality: Lil Pete’s Family-Inspired Tow Truck

Published: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

lilpete2 4cbf3
By George L. Nitti

Lil Pete's Automotive Inc., located in Brewster, NY, over the last couple of years has added a new vehicle to its fleet—a fully customized 2022 Ram 5500 with a 408 Chevron body. Owner Pete Dinome ordered this truck during the height of COVID-19, waiting 2+ years before it arrived. During the waiting period, he used the time to plan meticulously for his new truck. 

"I had the boom custom painted, and the whole interior is customized. There's even a Starlight headliner," Pete said. 

Previously, Pete owned a four-door wrecker, but it didn't meet his expectations for comfort and functionality. "I felt like I couldn't get the drop on jobs with that one," he explained. Determined to create a truck that ticked off all the boxes, he ensured this Ram 5500 was built with every possible feature, including dolly boxes with gold tracks, trash cans, an onboard compressor, and train horns. 

To carry out the design, Pete collaborated with Vinny Pinstriper from Port Chester, NY, for the vehicle graphics. "I told Vinny to pick something that would make people turn their heads when they see it." The result is a bold mix of purple, blue, black, pink, and white— what he calls a “paint-splatter style.” 

Giving it a personal touch, Pete included the names of his kids, nieces, and nephews on the hood, all in beautifully scripted decals by Vinny. "Every one of my trucks has their names on them," he noted. 

One of Lil Pete's signature design elements is the use of cartoon characters. Pete's twin daughters are represented by Tweety Birds—one sweet, the other a bit sassy—while his son is symbolized by the Tasmanian Devil, reflecting his energetic, mischievous nature. "Those are the ones they wanted me to put on the truck, so that's what I did," he explained. 

Founded in 2015, Lil Pete's Automotive Inc. was named in honor of Pete's first son, born the same year. The company originally started in the Bronx but relocated to Putnam County, New York in 2017. Despite the growth, the business remains a family-centered operation, with Pete ensuring that every truck in the fleet carries a bit of his family's story. 

George L. Nitti has been an editor and writer for Tow Industry Week since its inception, contributing countless articles on tow industry graphics, recoveries, news, business and more. He is also a feature writer, news editor and contributor to American Towman Magazine.

homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
March 19 - March 25, 2025

Universal Repositioning Wheel

Published: Monday, December 16, 2024
guniwheel 40a50
The GUNI® Wheel X is a revolutionary universal automotive repositioning wheel, designed for versatility and efficiency. With roller spinning functionality and an interchangeable hub system, it easily moves vehicles with seized drums, damaged wheels, or locked transmissions—including EVs, accident victims, and barn finds.

Key Features:

  • Roller Spinning Functionality: Converts to a free-spinning wheel by removing four bolts, enabling movement of locked or immobilized vehicles.
  • Interchangeable Hubs: Easily swapped with eight wheel studs to fit a wide range of cars, SUVs, and trucks.
  • Universal Fit: Slotted bolt patterns and four size options eliminate the need for multiple wheel sets.

Save space, time, and money with the GUNI® Wheel X—ideal for tow companies and repair shops. Upgrade today for efficient, hassle-free vehicle repositioning! For more info, go to https://guniproducts.com/product

Inflatable Air Bag

Published: Friday, July 12, 2024

inflatlable airback 88e10

Steck Manufacturing Introduces the EasyWedge Inflatable Air Bag Three-Pack Combo. 

Key Features: 

-- Durable & Multi-Use: Ideal for emergency vehicle access, vehicle repair, construction (window and door fitting), appliance leveling, DIY home use, and more. 

-- Three Sizes Included: Perfectly sized for various markets and applications, with individual bags also available. 

-- Compact & Lightweight: Easy to insert into tight spaces, non-marring design protects surfaces, trims, and finishes. 

-- Heavy-Duty Construction: High-frequency sonic welded edges ensure long-lasting durability and a tight seal. 

-- Ease of Use: One-handed operation with precision inflation control and quick deflation. 

-- Versatile Tool: Essential for towmen, vehicle repair professionals, contractors, and more. 

-- Reliable Solution: Great for accessing hard-to-reach areas during lockouts, auto repairs, and building construction. 

For more information, visit: steckmanufacturing.com 

All-New ZEON XD Winches

Published: Wednesday, June 12, 2024

warnproduct copy fffa1
Warn Industries has introduced the all-new ZEON XD winches for trucks and SUVs, marking a significant upgrade from their previous ZEON winch model. Leveraging over a decade of experience, the ZEON XD is part of Warn's Premium Series and is designed, engineered, tested, and assembled at their ISO-quality-certified facility in Clackamas, Oregon. This winch features a new high-performance electric motor and gear train, achieving a best-in-class line speed of up to 40 ft/min.

The ZEON XD is available in two capacities, 10,000 lb. (ZEON XD 10-S) and 12,000 lb. (ZEON XD 12-S), both equipped with Spydura synthetic rope. The winch boasts enhanced IP68 and IP69K waterproof ratings, corrosion-resistant fasteners, full-metal armor for protection, and the most efficient three-stage planetary gear train to date. Additionally, it includes a corded waterproof remote and HUB wireless receiver for remote control via the WARN HUB app.

For durability and reliability, the ZEON XD features a large-diameter aluminum-alloy drum to reduce stress on the rope, the strongest through-drum rope attachment, and an ultra-reliable Albright contactor for electrical control. The winch also offers a limited lifetime warranty on mechanical components and seven years on electrical parts, supported by Warn's global service network.

For more information, go to https://international.warn.com/

homediv
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
March 19 - March 25, 2025

Towing Tools of the Trade; the rolling tarp system by CRAMARO at Midco Sales in Chandler, AZ filmed at 2024 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Los Angeles Tow Pros on High Alert; Hear fire dangers from Josh Acosta of Pepe's Towing Service

600 Fallen Tow Operators Listed on 1 Truck. A 2024 Tribute Tow Pros Won't Forget -SDMO!

Witness the Magic of the World's Largest Wrecker Pageant inside the Baltimore Convention Center

Witness the Magic of the 2023 American Wrecker Pageant in Baltimore; Join us in Person this year November 21-23, 2024

Crowd Goes Hard for Transformer Truck at 2024 USA Wrecker Pageant Optimus Prime Original Tow Truck

Highlight Reel from Inside ShopXpo 2024 inside the Fort Worth Convention Center; 2025 Dates Posted

Gunning for the Gold! See a Houston Tow Boss work towards the Top Spot in Wrecker Competition

A HUGE thanks to everyone who came to Texas for WreckWeek / TowXpo!

Texas Trifecta! Towing/ Auto Body/ Road Safety @ Fort Worth Convention Center June 20-22, 2024

Did you say Cybertruck?! Tesla teams up to train tow pros at American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas2024

Biggest Tow Show in the West Kicking off Soon! Meet us at South Point in Sin City

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Towers Play Key Role in Hurricane Sandy Rescue Efforts & Cleanup

What s the Best Way to Tow a Spaceship? The Answer may Surprise you

Arizona Canyon Recovery of Wrecked SUV

2024 "Towman of the Year" Paints a Picture of Danger for Lawmakers in both Texas & Oklahoma

Rewind to the beginning of Firefighting & Towing in the Mechanical Age; 1920's Mack Bulldog Wrecker

SpaceKap Debuts in the American Towing Market; Tow Bosses have a new Roadside Storage Solution

Tribute to the 2023 Fallen Towman; 2 Families Standing up for Roadside Safety in wake of tragedy

225 Exhibitors Under 1 Roof: The World's Biggest Towing Convention

See the "Rat Rod Wrecker" turning heads at the USA Wrecker Pageant at TowXpo Dallas Fort Worth 2023

WreckWeek and TowXpo Dallas / Fort Worth Join Forces in 2024, Doubling in Size the Texas gathering

Setting the tone in towing interactions; how to De-escalate and stay cool during heated exchanges

Best in Show! Wrecker Decked out in Tribute to Law Enforcement Wins Hearts & Minds at TowXpo Dallas/Fort Worth

New "Firebox" offers solution for tow bosses dealing with fire risks of Electric Vehicle storage

New Event "War Games" at American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas; Recovery Challenge Debuts

Dream Job comes Naturally for towing superstar Kelsey Mason, Growing up in the towing industry

Tips for Towing Electric Vehicles as a Revenue Stream Safely: Mobile Charging Works for Texas Towman

Trio of Amazing Vintage Chevy Tow Trucks Compete for the Trophy at USA Wrecker Pageant in Texas

Ohio Tow Boss Named 2023 Towman of the Year is a Champion of Safety at all Costs

See the latest in video fleet technology & lighting as Tow Pros unite in SAFETY to prevent accidents

Towing is a Dangerous Job; See how Tow Pros can promote safety in the Work Zone with Innovation

Teen with a LOVE for Trucks Wins at the World's Largest Wrecker Beauty Pageant in Baltimore, MD

"like a war zone" Tow Boss describes Hurricane recovery work in Florida after Ian blasts town

Reality TV Stars transform Dual-Tech Wrecker

Flood of Electric Vehicles on the Road bring REAL FIRE DANGERS Tow Bosses must Understand

Towing Family Dedicates Century Rotator Pageant Championship to Mom's Memory

Make your Plans now to join us for the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore November 16-19!

World's Biggest Tow Truck at World's Biggest Tow Show!!!

Ready to add a ROBOT to your towing fleet? The future is here...the Italian invention turning heads

Service calls in a big crowd? See this Towman's Problem solving solution...

Reality TV Stars set to Re-make first Tow Truck on Counting Cars on the HISTORY Channel !

See the First Place Rotator in Las Vegas Wrecker Pageant

TOWING IS TAKING ON SHORTAGES & SUPPLY CHAIN SNARLES IN STRIDE

TOWERS GATHER IN LAS VEGAS AT THE WESTGATE, WE GIVE YOU AN INSIDE LOOK AT THE SHOW

BACK IN ACTION! TOW EXPOS RESUME IN TEXAS...WATCH TO SEE HOW

Timber Tumble Trucking Mishap Solved by Towman Thinking Tree Trunk Assist

Chassis Options on Display at the American Towman Expo

RESTORED WRECKERS DETAIL HISTORY OF CENTURY-OLD TOWING OPERATION IN NEW JERSEY

Towing Reality TV Stars Explain Their Mission Behind Filming Hit Series Year-After-Year

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: 18,000 Pounds of Prop Magic: Giant Metal Structures need a Lift

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotating & Rappelling for a Roadster: California Cliff Recovery Experts at Pepe’s

Texas Towman Organizes Slow Down, Move Over Rally after Fire Truck Accident on Scene

Arkansas Tow Boss Organizes Prayer Rally for Hospital Staff Fighting Pandemic

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Wedged Above Water: Bridge Recovery of Farm Equipment

Manufacturers Spotlight: The Making of History: Century 100 Ton Rotator

VIRUS SPARKS A STEEP DECLINE IN CALL VOLUME FELT ACROSS TOWING INDUSTRY

How Tow Bosses Around the USA are Grappling with Pandemic Effects

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Jerr-Dan Quad of Wreckers Staged during Recovery in Mountainous Oregon

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: By Way of Water in Washington State – Kitsap Towing Delivers

Tow Pros Reach out to Help Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Volvo Chassis Makes a Splash onto the Towing Scene at American Towman Expo

The industry’s first Quick Clearance Certification Course will be offered in Ohio this June at the Towman Games

15 Years After Towman Dies on the Job in New York; His Son Holds Move Over Rally in honor of Marty Taylor

Dash Cam Shows Kentucky Tow Boss Beat A Thief to Customer’s Car

Alabama Fire Department Praises Towman Who Battled Burning Car

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Erkin ER-122 Articulating Boom Rotator

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Celebrates 30 Years with Updates to Lo-Pro 1035

New Braking Technology Leads to a Safer Ride for Towing Industry

Positive Customer Reviews Lead to Trusted Towers Award 2019

Caravan of Heartfelt Tow Operators Show Up for Texas Girl in Need

Georgia Tow Operator Saves Woman From Wrecked Truck

The Silent Witness for Tow Bosses: Affordable Tow Truck Cameras

AAA makes new Video Showing Roadside Dangers for Tow Operators Urging Public to Pay Attention

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Metro Tow Trucks Rebooted INT35

Dream Wrecker Delivered at Expo Just in Time for Christmas to Reality TV Star Family

2020 Towman of the Year: Justin Cruse of WRECKMASTER Fame!

Oregon Towing Dispatcher Lobbies GPS Maker to Alert Drivers to Slow Down, Move Over

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Jerr-Dan 8 ½ Ton Multi Car Carrier

Will Europe’s AIRBAR curb Roadside Deaths in the Towing Industry? You Decide

ATLANTIC CITY CHARMS AS HOST TO WORLD’S BIGGEST TOWING CONVENTION

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Dynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing Fusion 755 Wheel Lift

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Miller’s Popular 1150 Rotator Shines Once Again at Expo

Hero New Jersey Tow Boss Awarded for Bravery During Fatal Bus Crash

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: +100 MPH Mangled Porsche Lodged in Building in Jersey: Accurate Towing Service to the Rescue

2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Last Photo Taken by Towman in Texas Leads Police to His Killer

Wall of the Fallen has 28 New Names & ERSCA Job Safety Awareness Video

National “Move Over” Awareness Day: October 19, 2019

Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Customer Arguments Lead to 2 Towman Deaths this Week

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Airplane Tops The Trees in Jersey: Mike’s to the Rescue

2020 Brings First-Ever “Towman Games” to Cleveland, Ohio! Quick Clearance Certification

A British Man Finds Towing Safety Inspiration in America: Slow Down, Move Over a Worldwide Problem

“Tow Buddy” Inventor Speaks Out About Safety & Ease of New Product

Game Changer! Miller Industries Releases 100 Ton Rotator to Market

Mobile Video Shows Towman’s Close Call with Certain Death in Michigan

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Taking out the Trash with a Wrecker

Towman Memorials Make Headlines in Alabama, Missouri, Kansas

Record Crowds Turn out for Tow Expo Dallas 2019!

Dash Cam Shows Split-Second Decision of Towman that ends up Saving his Life

Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Tow Flip Video Going Viral on the Internet, Towing Expert Weighs in…

Hard Working Truck Takes Top Honors in Dallas USA Wrecker Pageant

Australian Man’s Dream Job “Kind of the Road” Towman and Truck Driver

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

Lone Star State to Host Tow Pros From Across America Next Week, Join us!

Smelly Garbage Recovery Makes Local News Headlines in Pennsylvania

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Arizona Towman Honored after Parking Lot Hit & Run Death

We have a Rollaway! How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Female Towing Professionals Get a “Leg Up” with Newly Designed Gear

50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

2 North Carolina Towmen use 30 Foot Winch Cable for Water Rescue

Teaming Two 50/60 Ton Jerr-Dan Rotators Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas

2020 Towing Convention Moves Closer to Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Demo Highlights Century Rotator Uprighting Garbage Truck by Miller Industries

Advances in Tracking Technology Offer Hope of Saving Tow Lives

Las Vegas Expo Draws Record Towing Crowd to American Towman ShowPlace

Females in Towing Take Center Stage in Texas Leading up to Tow Expo DFW

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: “Whale of a Tale!” in Alaska by Webb’s Towing

Operator Accidents in Virginia Have Tow Bosses Pleading for Change

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Twisted Truck Tangled with Guard Rail

How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Hero's Farewell for Fallen Towman in Massachusetts: Drunk Driver Charged

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic 710 Wheel Lift with Negative Tilt

Spirit Ride Spokesman Mike Corbin Wins Prestigious Silver Star Award

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Slippery Pileup After Semis Wreck in Massachusetts

Manufacturers Spotlight: Custom Built Manufacturing 30 Ton Wrecker

Roadside Worker Safety Headlined after 4 Hurt Troopers & Towmen in New York

Tow Truck Art: All you Need to Know about Customizing Your Fleet

Manufacturers Spotlight: Danco Products Auto-Loader

Towing News Headlines: Allen Roses Daughter Speaks out about 2011 Case

Manufacturers Spotlight: B&B Industries 12 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Towing News Headlines: Michigan Snow Keeps Tow Operators On the Move

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Spilled Fuel & Multiple Tractor-Trailers in Florida

Oklahoma Trooper Speaks out after Distracted Semi Driver Kills Towman

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt Wreckers 50 Ton Sliding Rotator

Towman Works 12 Hours During New Mexico Winter Weather

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dan 35 Ton JFB Wrecker

South Dakota Video Shows Perils Tow Operators Face Daily!

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks INT-35 Wrecker

Towman of the Year: 2018: Linda Unruh, Champion of SD,MO Laws

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries Debuts New Rotator Design at Expo

Towing Operators Tackle "Bomb Cyclone" Head-On! Freezing Conditions

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Articulated Rotator

Jerr-Dan Heavy-Duty Recovery Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas 2017

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries 9055 XL Century Wrecker

New Product @ American Towman Expo: Synthetic Chain

Happy Holidays from American Towman! Here's to Love in the Towing Industry

MatJack Recovery in California: Using Lift Cushions in Heavy-Duty Work

Spirit Ride Update: Spirit Ride Ambassadors Devote Their Lives to the Cause

Spirit Ride Update: Rides Co-Founders on the Success of Campaign So Far

Check out these Tow Trucks! One-of-a-Kind Entries of the American Towman Wrecker Pageant

Spirit Ride Update: Baltimore Expo Stop Brings Police & Towers Closer Together

Welcome to the American Towman Expo Baltimore 2017!

New Products Showcased @ American Towman Expos Across USA

Spirit Ride Update: New Jersey Towing Companies Rally for First Responders

Managing Florida's Highways : 2 Heavy-Duty Rotator Calls in 24 Hours

Spirit Ride Update: News Media Featuring Towing Safety Nationwide

Spirit Ride Update: AAA Helps Big in Connecticut & Hear from Survivor of Roadside Crash

Learn from the Pros at Miller Industries Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas

Spirit Ride Update: Travels Through New York

OMG National Gives Back to the Towing Industry thru Spirit Ride

Spirit Ride Update: Pennsylvania Tour This Week Brings Towman & Police Together

Record Crowds @ Tow Expo Dallas: New Location The Gaylord Texan Resort

Spirit Ride Update: East Coast Journey Continues, Jerr-Dan Hosts Spirit

Spirit Ride Update: New Documentary Features the Spirit Ride

Tow Bosses Sending Staff & Equipment to Flooded Houston, Texas

Spirit Ride Update: Showing up for Blake Gresham in Kansas City, MO

Spirit Ride Update: Special Ceremony Held at "Tow Expo Dallas"

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

Spirit Ride Update: "Bobby's Law" Highlighted in New Mexico Relay Stop

Jerr-Dan Live Demo in Las Vegas Arena

1,000 Towing Companies So Far Mobilized for Slow Down, Move Over Campaign

Proper Scene Cleanup Can Yield Additional Profit & Environmental Wins

Spirit Ride Update: Towing Widow Speaks out at Wisconsin Rally

Spirit Ride Update: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Successful

NRC Industries Live Recovery Demo with 60/80 Ton Sliding Rotator

Spirit Ride Update: The Spirit Casket Moves Thru the Midwest

Powerbilt Wreckers Handle Tricky Bridge Recovery of 80,000 Pound Dump Truck

Spirit Ride Update: Traveling Northeast United States Right Now

Record Breaking Crowds at 2017 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Tow Truck Artist Charged with Painting Masterpiece on Spirit Casket

Casket of Fallen Tow Operator Ushered to Cemetery by Large Wrecker Parade in Texas

The Making of the Spirit Casket; Mike Corbin Creates the Slow Down, Move Over Centerpiece

Las Vegas Launch! The "Spirit Ride" will make Towing History...First of Many Miles Ahead

Towing Tragedies continue to Happen; California and Texas Deaths Take their Toll

Get to Know the Spirit Ride: SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER'S BIGGEST CAMPAIGN

In the Ditch on TV "Blue Collar Millionaires" Features Chuck Ceccarelli the Idaho Towing Giant

Tow Pros Say Goodbye to Industry Vet Who Fell to his Death in Florida

Watch to Preview American Towman's Las Vegas Convention: American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2017

Wrecker Camera Captures Texas Shooting Suspect; Reward Offered

"AT Spirit Ride" has Towing Industry Buzzing with Hope for a Safer Future

RoadOne San Diego Safety Instructor & Tow Pro Dies on White Line

Manufacturers Spotlight: B & B Industries

NY & NJ State: Go Inside Traffic Incident Management Quick Clearance Training

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dangelo's Custom Built Manufacturing

Impaired Driver Kills New Orleans Towman; Family & Friends Speaks out

Manufacturers Spotlight: WeldBuilt Custom Industrial Carriers

Missouri Towboss who Lost Son Speaks out About Move Over Law Expansion

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Car Carrier with Side Puller

Ultra Heavy Duty Rotator Training in Florida with SSTA

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt 50 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Florida Towman's Quick Thinking Nabs Hit & Run Suspect

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic Radius Rotating Flatbed

Another Discovery Channel Reality TV Series Focuses on Perils of Towing

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks MDTU-20 Wrecker

California Towmen Honored with Prestigious "Towman Medal" for Bravery

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries - 40,000 Pound Carrier

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dans 50/60 Ton Rotator

Tribute Parade in New York Honors the life Tow Operator Sal Brescia

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries Century 9055 Tandem-Tandem

Tow Operator Injured was Spokesman for Slow Down, Move Over Laws

New Year Tradition: Rose Parade Runs Smoothly with Help of Towmen

Cigar Smoke Unites Towers From Around the World: "Calitri's Cuba"

"A.T. Spirit Ride" to Cross Nation for Tower Safety: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness

Longest Tow Truck Parade for a Good Cause: Gifts for Christmas

Celebrating 100 Years of Towing at the American Towman Expo 2016

Towman Calling on Florida Lawmakers to Prevent Roadside Deaths

More Towing Fleets Harness Power of the Service Vehicle

AAA Texas Begs Drivers to Stay Alert During Busiest Travel Time of the Year

28th Annual American Towman Expo Coming to Baltimore Nov. 18-20, 2016

Check out these Awesome Customized Tow Trucks: American Wrecker Pageant

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

NY's Empire State Towing Association President Speaks Out "Slow Down, Move Over"

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

Family Speaks out after Tow Operator Killed Helping Motorist

Women in the Towing Industry Learn at American Towman Expo in Texas

2 Year-Old Boy Drives "Little Wrecker" in Texas

Staged Semi Crash Recovery Puts Towing Industry in Spotlight

Denver Towing Company Helps Woman Get Back on the Road

Ever Consider using Synthetic Rope on your Wrecker?

Tower in Canada falls to her Death on the Job

Miller Industries Demo Draws a Crowd in Dallas/Ft. Worth

35 Foot Fifth Wheel Rollover Recovered by Hill Auto Body & Towing

See What Towing Invention Wins "Tow Tank" TV Contest

Federal Recognition of the Towing Industry Coming Soon

Tower's Move Saves Tires and Turmoil During Roadway Glass Incident

Tow Truck Stuck gets a Helping Hand

2016 Tow Expo Dallas Ft. Worth by American Towman

Texas Companies Team up to Recover Wrecked Tractor Trailer

Wisconsin Towmen Protest Changes to Tow List

Jerr-Dan Demos in Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace

Getting Paid by the Motor Clubs

2016 Tow Expo Dallas/Ft. Worth by American Towman

Do you have a Towing Invention?! Try out for "TOW TANK"

NRC Industries Live Demo in Las Vegas at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

Las Vegas Live Recovery Demo by Miller Industries

AAA uses Body Cameras for Slow Down, Move Over Message

Millions View Hill Auto Body & Towing Recoveries on Youtube

The American Towman Experience in Las Vegas

TRAA Seeks Better Communication for Its Member Towers

Bronx Towing Operation Skillfully Saves Dangling Semi Truck Trailer

40,000 Pounds and 140 Feet Long: Tackled by Interstate Towing

North Carolina Towman Speaks out about Being Hit on the White Line

Cliff Recovery Seen by the World! Hear from Bob Rice of Avalon Towing

Police Rap "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Sheriff's Deputy Caught Harassing Towman Doing his Job

Emerald Towing Responds to Tornado Toppled Vehicles

See you in Las Vegas! American Towman Returns to Sin City

"Tow First" Campaign hits home for Injured Towman

"Towmater" Comes to Life in Texas

Towman Recovering from Crash has Message

Milk Tanker Recovery by Interstate Towing

Slow Down, Move Over Rally in Wisconsin

Trailer Manufactures Showcase at American Towman Expo

Eddie's Law named for Towman Killed on the Job

Getting Started in Repossession Work

Florida Woman Charged in Towman's Hit and Run Death

Giant Snowcat Leads Alaskan Ice Recovery

Kentucky Towboss Lends a Hand to Competitor

75 Ton Century Tackles Big Recoveries for Delgado's Wrecker Service

Celebrating 100 Years of the Tow Truck: "Towman of the Year" Announced

AutoReturn signs on 2 More American Cities

25 Years of WreckMaster Training: Terry Humelsine Recognized

Gasoline Tanker Recovery in Oregon

Santa Clause Drives a Tow Truck?

Michigan Towman Honored for Saving Lives during Blizzard

Award-Winning Tow Trucks Designed & Painted by New York Artist

Wrecker & Carrier Manufacturers Showcase @ American Towman Expo

Pink Truck Benefits Cancer Awareness & Tower Education

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Towman's Road Rage is Alleged "Wreck Chasing" in Canada

Grab a Box of Popcorn and watch this Unique Transport Job!

World's Biggest Towing Convention Draws Thousands to Baltimore

Towman saves Customer Minutes before Being Hit on Highway

American Towman Leads with Education At Expos Nationwide

At Exposition November 19-22

Viral Video: Customer Tries to Drive own Vehicle Off Tow Truck!

Ever Considered using Propane in your Wrecker?

Tennessee Towmen Hope Move Over Awareness Reaches Motoring Public

See the Century 1150 Rotator Take on 20,600 Pounds

Fighter Jet Gets a Lift from White's Wrecker Service

Drug Screening your Operators Lessens Your Liability

Texas Towing Convention Draws Thousands to San Antonio

Missouri Towman Deals with Break-in, Pool Recovery in California

Preserving Criminal Evidence on Towing Calls

Towmen's Generous Act to Help Little Boy

Baltimore's "Best in Show" Wrecker is a Beautiful Work of Holmes Legacy

Towmen Take to the Freeway After Driver Critically Injured

Tow Expo International 2015 in San Antonio, Texas

TINY working TOW TRUCK with a Big Message!

Miller Industries Features Century 1150S Rotator in Live Demo

State of Virginia Helps Propel the "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Jerr-Dan Features 60 Ton Rotator in Live Demo

Federal Govt. Pushing Mandatory TIM Training for Towers

Diversification is Key When Bringing Rotators on Fleet

Tow Bosses Manage Their Online Reviews

Operator Arrested for Letting Children Ride in Towed Vehicle

"Best in Show" Draws Praise from Reality TV Stars

Heavy Duty Recovery by Bauer Truck Repair

Action Packed Towing Expo in Las Vegas!

Family Saved by Towman's Quick Thinking

8-Time Cancer Survivor Inspires Tow Boss to Think Pink!

Do you know your Tow Truck History? Chattanooga, Tennessee Does!

Tricks of the Trade: Repo Work Goes High Tech

ESPN Reporter Exposes Towing Employee Abuse: VIRAL VIDEO

Fallen Towmen Honored in Song: "Booms in the Sky"

Bridge Recovery Done Right by Tidewater Express

Emotional Video Calls on Motorists to Protect Towmen from Harm

Towmen's Techniques Boost Ability at Accident Scenes

"Tow First" Campaign Aims to Stop Roadside Deaths

Community Ramps up Support for Towman who was Attacked

New Products offer the Towboss Innovation

Unbelievable Tribute for Fallen Towman

Thieves Hit Towing Company During Employee Funeral

Century 1150R Rotator Features Rolling Recovery Boom

Fallen Towman Honored in California Wrecker Procession

What Does it Take to Win American Wrecker Pageant? We show you

Fire Rescue Trains with Towers on Extrication Accidents

Famous TV Host Sticks up for Tower on "Today" Show NBC

200 Vehicles Towed from Massive Interstate Pileup in Michigan

Reality TV Star Jamie Davis Visits American Towman Expo

Professional Boat & Airbag System for Water Recoveries

"Towman of the Year" Goes to Industry Pioneer Bill Johnson

Winter Woes Jump-Start Business for Towmen Across the Nation

Towboss has Sobering Message in the New Year

Talking Towing with Animals on Scene: How to Handle the Situation

"Move Over" Awareness Catching Attention across America

New Vulcan Joins Fleet of O'Hare Towing in Chicago

New Vulcan 3rd Winch Option as seen at American Towman Exposition

Monster Tow Show! 2014 AT Exposition

Semi Recovered from Pedestrian Bridge in Wisconsin

Towboss Charges "Swearing Fee" Sparking Controversy

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Dash Cam Captures Towman's Close Call

Amazing "Transformers" Rotator Turns Heads

See 2 Century 1150S Rotators in Action

Heavy-Duty Rotator Makes "eBay" Display Happen

Maryland Makes Strides for Slow Down, Move Over

Rotator Body Design Addresses Operator Safety & Quick Scene Clearance

Texas Towman Describes his "Spiderman" Recovery

Parking Enforcer Manages Private Property Impounds

Successful 2014 Tow Expo International in San Antonio, TX

Miller Industries Takes Charity to New Levels

Towers Gather to Pay Respects to Female Operator Killed in Action

As a Towman, Do you Collect Personal Belongings at Accident Scenes?

Buddy Bear Program Popular Among Tow Bosses

Towers in Metro Detroit Spring to Action During Summer Flood

Soccer Star's Social Media of Car Being Towed Goes Viral

Prevent A Rollover RunAway!

Investigative Report on Indiana's Move Over Law

Supreme Court Sides with NC Tow Boss

Comedy Series Highlights Towing's Hilarious Side

Heavy-Duty Recovery, Las Vegas Style

Injured Towman Speaks Out for Safety

"Ghost Towing" Case in Michigan

Weight of Container is Biggest Challenge of Heavy Duty Recovery

Alligator Assist by Texas Towman

Inside American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas!

Russian Under-Ice Recovery on Video

Comedian Jimmy Fallon Thanks Towman

Heavy Duty Recovery Mistakes Become Learning Lessons

Camaro Recovered from Community Pool

Underwater River Recovery

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Overhauling Towing Regulations

Heavy Duty Recovery from Oregon River

Tips on Transporting Passengers Safely

Maryland's Move to Protect Tow Operators

Who Invented the Tow Truck?

Tow Truck History: Hydraulics Take Over!

Towman Murdered During Payment Dispute

Upset Towers Speak out Against New Police Rotation Rules

Towman's Time to Shine During Winter Weather

Mike Corbin: Singer of the Towman's Ballads

"The Road Calls" Tow Industry's First Music Video Debuts

Are Flashing Amber Lights too Common?

Towman's Survival Miracle in Snowy Wisconsin

Taking a Toll on Tower's Profits

Knowing Your Chain of Command

Towman Works with Helicopter to Recover off California Mountain

Sometimes Getting to the Wreck is the Toughest Part

Unusual Snow in U.S. Southeast Puts Towmen on Call

Windswept Bridge Recovery in California Canyon

New York Towman Saves Horse from Icy Fall

Towing with the "California Roll"

2014 Towman of the Year

Artic Blast Heats up Towing Business

Towman's Community Service Idea Turns Heads

Do-Good Tow Boss hit with Gunfire in Texas

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Tornado Victims Receive Holiday Boost from Towing Professionals

Towers Train Together & Forge Lasting Bond

Ex-Mayor Investigated for Ties to Towing Company

New & Improved: Tow Industry Week 2.0

Safety Warning for Towing Professionals

Texas Towman Injured in Shooting

Paying Respects to Fallen Towers in 3 States

Towing Safety Evolution Explained
Show More
homediv homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
March 19 - March 25, 2025
Data provided includes a breakdown of the estimated numbers of repossessions by state.

Vehicle Repossessions Surge in 2024

Published: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

In 2024, an estimated 1.88 million vehicles were repossessed across the United States, a reflection of both economic factors and regional differences in the auto loan market. States with the largest populations, including California, Texas, and Florida, saw the highest repossession volumes, driven by larger vehicle fleets and higher delinquency rates. In these states, an average of 23 cars are repossessed per day, underscoring the scale of the issue.

Conversely, smaller states like Vermont, North Dakota, and Hawaii reported significantly lower repossession rates, with states like Hawaii seeing fewer than one repossession per day. These discrepancies are tied to factors such as population size, vehicle registration counts, and economic conditions affecting credit quality.

While precise figures for vehicle repossessions in 2023 are not publicly available, estimates suggest a significant increase compared to previous years. According to data from Cox Automotive, approximately 1.5 million vehicles were repossessed in 2023. This marks a notable rise from the 1.2 million repossessions reported in 2022. The uptick in repossessions aligns with broader economic trends, including rising auto loan delinquencies and increased vehicle prices, which have contributed to financial strain for many borrowers. These figures underscore the challenges facing consumers and the auto finance industry in recent years.

Source: https://curepossession.com

WA Man Faces Trial for Robbery and Assault

Published: Tuesday, March 04, 2025

A trial is set to begin Monday for Shaun David Rambow, 45, charged with first-degree robbery and assault after allegedly attacking a repossession agent attempting to recover his car. Prosecutors claim Rambow pulled off a dramatic escape in May 2024, evading two repo men by leaping into his car and driving it off a lift truck while one of the agents’ arms was still inside the vehicle. The injured agent pressed charges, and Rambow now faces charges of robbery, assault, reckless endangerment, and motor vehicle theft.

Authorities allege this was not Rambow’s first encounter with repo men. In a previous incident, he managed to escape as they tried to tow his car. Rambow pleaded not guilty to the charges. The trial is underway in Kittitas County Superior Court, with jury selection starting Monday morning. 

https://curepossession.com

Illegal Repo Gone Wrong: Car Dealer Sentenced

Published: Thursday, February 13, 2025

A used car dealer in Alabama has been sentenced to federal prison after attempting an illegal and armed repossession of a vehicle sold under high-interest financing terms. The dealer, who operated a Buy-Here-Pay-Here lot, had sold a vehicle with a 24.22% interest rate and later realized the finance company would claw back funds (recovering previously paid dealer commissions) if the loan defaulted.

Instead of following legal repossession procedures, the dealer and an associate tracked down the vehicle and forcefully took it back at gunpoint. The victim, fearing for their life, reported the incident, leading to an FBI investigation. The dealer was convicted of carjacking and firearms charges, receiving an 8 year prison sentence.

This case highlights the dangers of improper recovery practices and the risks that come with disregarding legal repossession procedures. Industry experts stress the importance of using licensed recovery agents and ensuring repossessions comply with state and federal laws.

Source: https://www.tampafp.com

ARA Confronts CoPart Over Repossession Practices

Published: Tuesday, February 04, 2025

The American Recovery Association (ARA) recently met with CoPart leadership to address concerns about the company's role in the repossession sector. ARA claims CoPart secures impounded vehicles for national lenders, which qualifies as repossession. CoPart, however, argues these are merely "tows or transports to auction," not subject to repossession regulations.

ARA insists that vehicles tied to installment agreements, when secured before the loan is complete, are repossessions and should be regulated accordingly. “Repossession agents must adhere to strict regulatory and insurance requirements,” ARA stated, citing rules against subcontractor use, workers' compensation mandates, and repossession insurance. CoPart argues these do not apply, as they do not classify their activities as repossessions.

CoPart emphasized its role as a $5.5 billion auction-focused company, but ARA countered that if CoPart recovers vehicles under installment agreements, it must meet the same standards as repossession agents nationwide.

“This is not a licensing issue,” ARA clarified. “If these requirements are unnecessary in some cases, no repossession agent should be held to them.”

ARA vowed to continue advocating for regulatory compliance, stating, “We will not stand by as large corporations circumvent regulations that protect agents, lenders, and consumers.”

Source: https://curepossession.com

Translate Page
Contact Us
© 2025  Tow Industry Week/American Towman Media, Inc.         . .